Ukraine launches new attack on Russian Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Crimea
The headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet was hit by a drone early on Saturday, Russian officials said, as Ukraine continued to strike military targets in the annexed Crimean peninsula.
Mykhailo Razvozhaev, the Russian governor of occupied Crimea, said on his Telegram channel that he was in the building in the port city of Sevastapol when “a drone flew to the roof”.
“Unfortunately he was not shot,” he said.
But in a later “clarification” of the incident also posted on Telegram, he said the unmanned aerial vehicle was “shot down just over fleet headquarters”. It fell on the roof and caught fire. Defeat failed. Well done boys.
Photos and videos posted online by Ukrainian politicians and media appeared to show the aftermath of the attack, and a large plume of smoke could be seen rising from fleet headquarters. NBC News was unable to independently verify them.
The attack came after a series of explosions hit military depots and airbases in the annexed peninsula over the past week, hinting at a growing ability of the Ukrainian military or its backers to strike deep behind enemy lines.
Kyiv has stopped publicly claiming responsibility for the blasts, but a government official who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to divulge information about the strikes to journalists, confirmed this week to NBC News that pro-Ukrainian saboteurs were behind them.
The official declined to say whether the military or Ukrainian special forces were also involved in the attacks.
Elsewhere, Russian news agency Tass reported that anti-aircraft systems shot down six Ukrainian drones over Nova Kakhova, a small town east of the city of Kherson.
Home to around 300,000 people, Kherson is by far the largest city and the first regional capital to fall into Russian hands. Control of the city also means that Moscow can supply fresh water to its forces in Crimea.
Elsewhere, a Russian missile hit a residential area in a southern Ukrainian town on Saturday, not far from a nuclear power plant, injuring 12 civilians and heightening fears of a nuclear accident, Ukrainian officials said.
Vitaliy Kim, governor of the Mykolaiv region, said on the Telegram messaging app that four children aged 3 to 17 were among those injured in an attack that damaged several private homes and a five-story building in Voznesensk.
The city is about 30 km from the Pivdennoukrainsk nuclear power plant, the second largest in Ukraine.
Energoatom, the Ukrainian energy company that operates the country’s four nuclear power generators, described the Voznesensk attack as “another act of Russian nuclear terrorism”.
“It is possible that this missile was specifically aimed at the Pivdennukrainsk nuclear power plant, which the Russian military tried to take over in early March,” Energoatom said in a statement.
Russia did not immediately respond to the accusation, and NBC News was unable to independently verify the situation on the ground.
The Mykolaiv strikes came after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on Friday that the bombing of Russia’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, located east of Mykolaiv, could lead to a full-scale disaster.
A reading of the call from Macron’s office said Putin had accepted a mission from the International Atomic Energy Agency to the plant.
Head of taxi drivers’ union discusses death of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah
The angry head of the taxi drivers union says the arrest of repeat offender Austin Amos in the brutal death of taxi driver Kutin Gyimah should be “a wake-up call to all elected officials and all New Yorkers”.
“We are either going to end this or continue to allow repeat offenders to continue to go out and do whatever they want,” said Fernando Mateo, speaking on behalf of the State Taxi Drivers Federation. of New York and Gyimah’s family. “Do we want our city back, or do we want New York to turn into New Orleans or Chicago?
Amos, 20, was one of three people charged in the Aug. 13 attack on Gyimah in the Rockaways and allegedly delivered the fatal blow to the 52-year-old father of four.
Gyimah pursued Amos and other passengers after they fled without paying the fare.
Amos was charged with manslaughter and gang assault on Thursday and sent to jail without bail.
He had been arrested 10 times previously, including for robbery and sexual misconduct, and he is listed by the NYPD as a “repeat robbery offender,” sources told the Post.
“I think it’s time to realize that these repeat offenders have no cure. They need to take the time to reflect on what they did to their victims,” Mateo said. “Stop putting the rights of criminals above the rights of victims. Once they have committed a crime, they have lost their rights. In this case, they took someone’s life.
In a statement shared by Mateo, Gyimah’s widow, Abigail Barwuah, did not address the recidivism issue, but noted the ages of her attackers.
“My husband, my best friend, the father of my 4 children was taken away too soon by children,” reads the text. “I forgive them, but justice must be done, I pray for them and for the soul of my husband.
“New York City was the city of hope for my family when we came from Ghana, but that hope was swept away last week,” the grieving widow continued, adding thanks to all who did. a donation to the family’s GoFundMe, which raised nearly $192,000.
Gyimah’s brother Richmond was more outspoken about repeat offenders. “Nobody wants criminals mingling with the working, tax-paying public,” he said. “Law enforcement should re-examine all of this and see if they can do anything about it.”
Russia accuses Ukraine of poisoning some of its soldiers
The Russian Defense Ministry said a number of Russian servicemen were taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31. Tests showed a toxic substance, botulinum toxin type B, in their bodies, he said.
Russia’s Defense Ministry on Saturday accused Ukraine of poisoning some of its military personnel in the Russian-held part of the Zaporizhzhia region in southeastern Ukraine in late July.
An adviser to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said in response that the alleged poisoning could have been caused by Russian forces eating expired canned meat.
The Russian Defense Ministry said a number of Russian servicemen were taken to a military hospital with signs of serious poisoning on July 31. Tests showed a toxic substance, botulinum toxin type B, in their bodies, he said.
“On the fact of chemical terrorism sanctioned by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy’s regime, Russia is preparing supporting evidence with the results of all analyses,” the ministry said in a statement.
He did not say how many servicemen had suffered or what their current condition was. He did not specify what the “supporting evidence” was.
Botulinum toxin type B is a neurotoxin that can cause botulism when ingested in previously contaminated food products, but it may also have medical uses.
Ukraine’s Defense Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, but Interior Ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko did comment on the Russian allegation on the Telegram messaging app.
“The department (Russian Defense Ministry) does not specify whether the poisoning could have been caused by expired canned meat, in which botulinum toxin is often found. The late rations were massively denounced by the forces occupation since the first days of the invasion of Ukraine,” he said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said it was conducting a further investigation into an incident in which Volodymyr Saldo, the Russian-installed administration in Ukraine’s occupied Kherson region, fell ill.
Saldo, a former mayor of the city of Kherson appointed to head the region of the same name when Russian troops invaded in early March, fell ill in early August.
Liz Cheney says Kevin McCarthy shouldn’t be a speaker in a GOP house because he’s been ‘completely unfaithful to the Constitution’
Liz Cheney in a recent ABC interview said Kevin McCarthy had been “unfaithful to the Constitution.”
“I don’t believe he should be Speaker of the House,” she said of his potential rise to a GOP house.
Cheney lost the Wyoming Republican House primary to attorney Harriet Hageman on Tuesday.
Representative Liz Cheney, in an interview aired Friday, railed against Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy who would potentially become House Speaker if Republicans regain control of the lower house in November, arguing that he had been ” unfaithful to the Constitution”.
In an interview Along with ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl, Cheney — who was defeated in the Wyoming GOP House primary on Tuesday by attorney Harriet Hageman — said McCarthy had “a complete lack of understanding” of the role of the presidency after was asked if the country would be better or worse with him in power.
“Well, my view on Kevin McCarthy is very clear. The Speaker of the House is second in line for the presidency. It takes someone who understands and recognizes his duty, his oath, his obligation,” said Cheney about the California legislator on ABC. “This week.”
“And he was completely unfaithful to the Constitution and demonstrated a complete lack of understanding of the meaning and importance of the role of Speaker, so I don’t think he should be Speaker of the House. And I think that that was very clear,” she added.
After breaking with Trump over his debunked claims about the 2020 election, as well as his conduct on January 6, 2021, Cheney impeached him for “inciting insurrection,” joining a group of nine other Republicans from the Chamber who took this action. (Of the ten House Republicans who backed Trump’s second impeachment, only two could serve in Congress in 2023.)
After continuing to speak out against the former president, Cheney, who was once the No. 3 Republican in the House, saw her relationship with McCarthy sour and she was subsequently removed from the leadership by the GOP conference.
Cheney became vice chairman of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill, much to the chagrin of most Republican lawmakers, who overwhelmingly sought to gloss over the events of that day.
McCarthy then endorsed Hageman in his now successful effort to defeat Cheney in the party primary.
While addressing supporters on Tuesday, Cheney reiterated that she could have been renominated this year, but refused to buy into Trump’s rejection of the 2020 election results and his efforts to overturn the victory of the current President Joe Biden.
“I would have had to allow his continued efforts to unravel a democratic system and attack the foundations of our Republic. It was a path I could not and did not want to take,” she said at the time. .
“No seat in the House, no office in this country is more important than the principles we have all sworn to uphold. And I fully understand the potential political consequences of upholding my duty,” she said. added.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Blue Jays get to Gerrit Cole in the fifth inning, extend Yankees misery with 5-2 win to clinch series
Gerrit Cole couldn’t stop the Yankees’ slide. The staff ace took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and like everything else around this team right now, it just unraveled. The Bombers’ lifeless offense could not get them back into it as the Blue Jays beat them 5-2 to clinch the series at the Stadium this weekend.
It was the third straight loss for the Yankees (73-48) and their 14th loss in their last 17 games. The Blue Jays (65-54) clinched the four-game series, handing the Bombers their sixth series loss in a row. The Yankees lost three series total in the first half. The Blue Jays cut the Yankees’ lead in the American League East to seven games. The Bombers led by 15.5 games on July 8.
Cole allowed four runs on five hits over six innings. He walked two and struck out five. Cole went heavy with his fastball and his slider again, getting a combined 12 swings and misses with those two pitches.
Four runs seems like an insurmountable challenge to the Yankees offense right now. On this home stand they are 5-for-36 with runners in scoring position.
The Bombers are hitting .214/.291/.357 with a .648 OPS in the month of August. Before that, the Yankees were hitting .245/.331/.444 with a .775 OPS. Over the last 15 days, their OPS of .582 is the lowest in the majors.
Estevan Florial, who was a last-minute addition to the lineup when Josh Donaldson was scratched with a stomach bug, drove in the Yankees’ first run. Jose Trevino doubled with one out in the second and scored on Florial’s ground ball through the left side. Gleyber Torres hit his 18th homer of the season in the eighth. Torres is 7-for-24 on this home stand.
It was not enough to overcome the Blue Jays’ fifth inning.
Cole struck out Matt Chapman to start the inning, but Santiago Espinal doubled for the first hit off the Yankees’ ace. It unraveled from there. He walked catcher Danny Jansen and then gave up a hard-hit double to Jackie Bradley Jr. off the left field wall to drive in two runs. Raimel Tapia beat out a ground ball to shortstop and Cole slipped coming off the mound to get Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s dribbler, allowing the Blue Jays’ first baseman to reach — after a video review. That set up his six-pitch battle with Alejandro Kirk.
The right-hander tried to go to his reliable high fastball and put one 100 mph an hour at Kirk’s chest. The Blue Jays catcher hammered it for a two-run double off the left-center field wall.
Cole’s last win was July 17 and since then he has allowed 19 earned runs over 37 innings pitched (4.35 ERA) with seven walks and 41 strikeouts.
Chapman homered off Albert Abreu for the Blue Jays’ tack-on run in the ninth inning.
Local Organizations Respond to Governor DeSantis’ ‘Stop Woke’ Law – Tampa Bay Now
CLEARWATER, Fla. (CW44 News At 10) — Local organizations are speaking out about Ron DeSantis’ “Stop Woke” law.
It comes after a Tallahassee judge blocked the new law, saying it violates the First Amendment.
READ MORE: Clearwater residents have different views on a possible gondola
“The goal here is to essentially prevent discrimination against particular groups and races to blame them for history,” said Jake Hoffman, executive director of the Tampa Bay Young Republicans.
“We felt this was a clear violation of the First Amendment,” said Sara Margulis, owner of Honeyfund.com.
When it comes to Governor Ron DeSantis’ “Stop Woke” law, there is division.
“People feel like they’re singled out and discriminated against for our country’s history and the negatives when they had nothing to do with it,” Hoffman said.
A Tallahassee judge ruled Thursday that the law violates the First Amendment. The law prohibits schools and businesses from blaming people when it comes to issues of race or gender, specifically targeting conversations about white privilege.
Tampa Bay Young Republicans Executive Director Jake Hoffman says the law is needed.
READ MORE: Judge partially blocks Gov. Ron DeSantis anti-awakening law
“We can teach the negatives, we can teach the positives, we can teach all aspects of the story at the same time, but we don’t need to single out a student and say you’re responsible for them, your ancestors are responsible for that,” Hoffman said.
On the other hand, the owner of the Clearwater company, Sara Margulis, claims that the law would prevent her company from having important formations.
“Covers topics like privilege, white and male privilege for example, often covers topics like unconscious bias. How we may treat people differently based on their skin color in the workplace and how that affects your colleagues,” Margulis said.
Margulis’ company, Honeyfund.com is represented by Protect Democracy and law firm, Ropes and Gray and was part of the “stop woke” lawsuit.
“It just acts as a deterrent to what companies might talk about in their DEI trainings,” Margulis said.
“It’s not American to say the government is going to come and tell a private employer, that’s what you can say and that’s what you can’t say,” said Shalini Agarwal of Protect Democracy.
If the state appeals the decision, Margulis says she will be back in court to argue her case.
NO MORE NEWS: North Florida Avenue will be closed to traffic from East Hillsborough Ave. at East Osborne Ave.
“We just try to be a good company and do what’s best for our bottom line,” Margulis said.
Jon Gosselin claims ex-Kate stole $100,000 from two of their kids: ‘Disgusting’
Jon Gosselin has alleged his ex-wife, Kate Gosselin, stole $100,000 from their children, but the reality star claims she “borrowed” the money.
In court documents obtained by The Sun, the ‘Kate Plus 8’ star admitted to making two separate withdrawals of $50,000 from her children’s trust funds, but said it was “to survive”.
In the 2019 court filing, Kate claimed the funds she took from her children Hannah and Collin were to ‘meet her and the children’s expenses’, but the outlet reported that she bought a house at a lake in North Carolina that year.
“It’s disgusting, and it’s morally wrong,” her ex-husband, Jon, told The Sun.
‘JON AND KATE PLUS 8’: GOSSELIN SEXUPLETS TURN 18 MONTHS
“You can’t just live off your kids’ money,” Jon added.
In court papers, Kate alleged that her eight children owed her money because she paid for their private school tuition out of pocket.
“So I mean I’m not looking to get that back, but I borrowed $100,000 from the children’s trust,” she said in the filing. “And he technically owes me $387,000.”
Jon shared that Kate did not repay her children’s trust funds even though a judge ordered her to do so.
The couple share eight children; however, Jon has shared in the past that he only had a relationship with Hannah and Collin. The couple live with him and Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah live with Kate.
“[Communicating with] the kids who live with Kate are very difficult because I don’t have an open relationship with them,” the ‘Jon & Kate Plus 8’ alum told Entertainment Tonight in May.
“[Kate] took me away from those children. I think it was a bad parenting decision,” he said, adding, “It would have been a lot better if she had been more open with them and explained things better.”
Jon and Kate have been at odds since their divorce in 2009 after 10 years of marriage. The couple also share twin daughters Cara and Madelyn, 21, who attend separate colleges in New York.
