Video Conferencing Technology and Education
This is the first in a series of articles focusing on video conferencing and education. Part 1: The Teaching Predicament primarily focuses on the dilemma that educational institutes around the world have been facing in terms of teaching.
Over the recent years, visual communication as an effective tool to enhance delivery of education has gained a lot of traction. Educational institutes are constantly faced with the challenge of maintaining consistency and quality of teaching over geographically dispersed branches. For instance, will a student enrolled in an undergraduate business studies program at a top tier American university experience the same teaching quality in the Middle East or Europe? The answer to this question will most likely be ‘not quite’. Although there are a number of variables at play here but the most fundamental challenge is access to the same quality of instructors across geographical regions. Geographical regions can typify different branches in the same city, across cities, countries and continents. Maintaining teaching standards across continents is even a bigger challenge given the social, cultural and ethnic divides.
A traditional approach to somewhat alleviate the problem is to fly in faculty periodically to conduct workshops. However, this can prove to be very costly and cumbersome. Technology has an answer for this common and age-old problem. Although video conferencing solutions have been around since the 1980s, they’ve never been so affordable and accessible as they are today. Visual communication technology has advanced leaps and bounds making it highly immersive and interactive. More importantly, the bandwidth and the infrastructure that is required to support a truly interactive video conference is ever more affordable and ubiquitous now. This makes videoconferencing a viable and practical learning tool for the classroom. Truly interactive visual communication can add a level of teaching consistency across multiple institutes.
Full HD 1080p video, 360-degree audio combined with interactive whiteboards and multiple cameras provide the next best thing to being physically present in a classroom. Video conferencing technology has truly reinvented how teachers and students interaction. From sharing lecture notes and feedback to carrying out assignments and group work, a video conference setup in a classroom knows no geographical boundaries. The selection of video conferencing equipment however may appear to be daunting initially with the sheer amount of options available. I personally prefer Panasonic Video Conferencing.
Panasonic is a manufacturer of state-of-the-art Video Conferencing equipment. Their Visual Communication technology combines full 1080i video coupled with advanced compression algorithms connecting you with colleagues and experts around the world on standard broadband connections. 360° HD Full Duplex Audio with echo cancellation technology combined with stunning video provides a truly immersive and collaborative video conference.
Backup Software – Data Recovery Online
The incredibly rapid growth of digital technology, particularly digital media such as music, software, videos and photos, coupled with a similar increase in digital communication, has called for new measures to protect files that are essential for small business and customers. Only 25% of small web businesses currently have data backup in some remote location.
On line Back-up software is a web based service where small web business and customers are able to store their files in a protected place such as an outside server. In this way, customers can reach a second set of all their important files. These files can be used as a backup if any unexpected event or disaster deletes their original files.
Most of the companies that allow this capability do so by getting users to sign on to their service. Some back up businesses target customers and small businesses while other web-based providers focus on corporate servers or personal computers. This method provides managed and program storage systems to corporate buyers as part of an outsourcing agreement.
Nowadays, the web is a central tool of home-based businesses with more than twenty-nine million firms connected. What’s more, they’re using faster broadband speeds with DSL already being used at one-half of all home-based business. Along with the constant growth in broadband on line services, there has also been a vast addition in the advancement of digital information thanks to the influx of digital photos, music, videos, etc.
Get in to the fully-automated remote backup services that do backups automatically. These companies scan their client’s disk drive via the Internet for the files and application programs which are indispensable to the clients and create precise copies from them. Then the back up company stores the information safely aside as insurance policy against the loss of the client’s files.
For more information about laptop and backup visit http://laptop-support.net.
How to Locate a Cell Phone Owner Using the Unregistered Number
If you are looking for the best solution to your current problem on how to locate a cell phone owner using the unregistered number on your mobile phone then read on and find out your options.
Bear in mind that you are not alone in trying to trace the owner of any cellphone number because there are also numerous other people who are facing the same situation as you are encountering right now.
Many of them want to perform the reverse phone search because they are desperate in stopping those annoying prank calls. Some individuals wants to conduct this type of search because they are having some doubts on the mysterious phone activities of their relationship partner; while some businessmen and corporate employees are regularly conducting the reverse lookup of cell phone numbers because they want to sort business and personal calls for proper crediting of expenses.
Regardless of the purpose of your search, one of your options is to simply visit the service provider office where the unit is subscribed. Most of these wireless communication service companies generally have the database that contains all the personal data of their subscribers.
You can request for the desired information using the cellphone numbers that you have in your possession and they will usually give you the requested information as long as you are able to provide valid reasons.
If you opt for this method then prepare to set aside several hours or half of the day just to get the information that you want. This will also cost you some expenses on your transportation in personally going to the place where the offices are located.
The best solution to your problem on how to locate a cell phone owner is to go online and use one of the numerous reverse phone search service offered by several independent companies. This is much better option for you because you can instantly get the results within minutes; and it is very convenient on your part since you can get your desired data without going somewhere. This option may require you to spend around $10 to $40 but such amount is very minimal compared to the numerous benefits that you will also get.
The most highly recommended option to solve your problem on how to locate a cell phone owner is to get the annual subscription where you can perform as many searches as you want within the paid period; this is more economical considering that you may need to perform the same procedure again in the future on several instances.
The Importance of Key Business Performance Indicators to Small Business Management
How do you know how well your small business is doing? Do you look at profit? Do you look at your sales numbers? Do you measure growth?
Most businesses use monthly financial statements, which include sales revenues. Some compare those monthly results to the plan and/or to the previous year’s results. All business should continue to use that information to manage their business. However, all small businesses should also include more significant key performance indicators as part of their measurement process. As a small business owner, managing-by-measuring performance is a significant key to your success.
Develop a set of key performance indicators (KPIs) to track your business growth and success. These measures will keep you focused on your business goals. When you write your business plan make sure that you include measurable goals and objectives. Then set in place a system that will provide you with regular indications of performance.
KPIs can be easily developed and monitored however each business needs to customize the measurement process to their own business needs.
Here are just a few KPIs you can consider for your business:
- Number of orders in a day/week/month/year
- Number of estimates in a day/week/month/year
- What kind of ‘win’ ratio does your business enjoy (e.g. do you ‘win’ 15% of all estimates – track this data)?
- How long does it take for you to respond to customer queries: estimate turn-around times; order processing; time from order placement to order delivery; responsiveness in handling customer complaints; and so on?
- How often do you hit your ‘promise’ date (i.e. the date you promised to deliver the order to your customer)? Analyze the ‘misses’: ship dates you don’t make. Are they with one product line? Or with one customer or type of customer? Or with one employee?
- What kind of employee turn-over rate do you have?
- What kind of customer turn-over rate do you have?
- Percentage of business your largest customer holds?
- Sales by customer
- Sales by customer by product
- Sales by product
These would be in addition to your regular monthly financials but consider KPIs more of a daily or weekly measurement. Set up KPIs to help you see what is going on in your business presently and to help you forecast the near term (this week, this month, next month). If you track some of these statistics daily you will begin to develop trend lines that will highlight both the positives and negatives of your business growth.
Once you start to collect the data, it becomes much easier to see where the problem lies. If you are a manufacturer and you are always late delivering to your largest customer, find out why. Analyze your process. If you are a distributor and you are always late delivering a certain product, find out why. Is your supplier always late? Do you need to carry more inventory of that item? Or in both these examples is it because your employee turn-over is particularly high in the shipping department? Why is turn-over in shipping high? Are you hiring the right people? Are you under-paying? Does your shipping supervisor have weak people skills?
Developing good performance indicators will help you identify and solve issues quickly. Once you have developed KPIs that are aligned with your business goals, and once you track your performance regularly, you will be in a better position to manage your business.
Marketing B2B Businesses With Text Messaging
Young people especially have made text messaging into a hugely popular way to communicate. It’s simple; you just send a written message to another person from your cell phone. The popularity of text messaging has grown to such an extent that many people have phone plans that include an unlimited number of messages. Since receiving unlimited texts is now more common, marketing through this media has become more realistic. Marketing to people whose phone packages only include a limited number of texts or none at all, however, can be trickier. This is because they might have to pay to be marketing to, something no one likes.
Currently, text message or SMS (Short Message Service) marketing is done in a very limited way. But it seems likely that this will change in the near future. One reason for that is because people almost always open and read the SMS messages they receive on their phone. This makes sending advertising information in those messages an effective marketing strategy.
There are some important things to consider before you begin using text messages as part of your company’s marketing efforts. Short messages are the way to go, since some cell phones have small screens that make reading long messages bothersome. Your goal should be to get the reader to visit your website. Instead of asking new clients directly for their phone number, offer them a special deal if they call in. That incites them to call and gets them excited about your company and the deals it offers. Don’t overwhelm clients with tons of SMS messages; keep them brief and interesting.
It is surprising that more companies have not started text messaging marketing campaigns when you consider the fact that nearly everyone has their own cell phone. B2B companies can send SMS’s to current customers as well as individuals who have chosen to take part in a text message news feature. Using texts to let your customers know what is new and exciting at your business will keep them interested and will help you spread the word about your company.
Nine Reasons You Should Consider a Career in Copier Sales
As a newly minted college graduate, a career in copier sales is probably not what you dreamed of when you were pulling all-nighters to pass all of those dreaded final exams. After seven years of experience as an Account Executive and Sales Manager at two different copier sales organizations, I’ve often marveled at what a smart choice working in this field turned out to be for me and many of my colleagues. Before you whiz right on by the umpteen job openings on the online job boards, consider why you might want to pursue a career as a copier sales rep:
1.Many new graduates and career changers select a career in copier sales solely for the world class training that is available. Usually, a new rep is sent for two weeks of classroom training followed up by in the field training with your sales manager and fellow sales reps. This is invaluable training that is FREE.
2. The knowledge gained as a successful performer in copier sales can open the door to more lucrative opportunities in pharmaceutical, software, medical device and financial services sales, just to name a few.
3. A representative at 100% of annual sales quota averages $60,000-$80,000 annually in base salary, commissions and bonuses. It is not unusual for a top performer to exceed $100,000+ per year in earnings.
4. Depending on your individual sales manager, you might enjoy a high degree of autonomy and job flexibility.
5. If you consider yourself entrepreneurial this is the job for you! Your territory is like owning your own business and your goal is to maximize revenue within your assigned boundaries. The skills you learn on this job are excellent preparation for owning your own business one day.
6. If you want a raise, you give yourself one by selling more copiers. There is nothing like a pay for performance work environment! After this, you will never be able to tolerate a paycheck where someone else puts limits on your earning potential.
7. Most companies provide perks, promotions and sales incentive trips for their top performers. Personally, the all expenses paid trips for two were the best part of the job for me. You and a guest enjoy all of the amenities of a Five Star Resort to places like the Bahamas, England, Cancun, Scotland or Hawaii. It’s a great way to travel the world for free!
8. Every business needs a copier device. However, depending on your assignment, you won’t spend your entire day talking to dentists only. You might meet with the Office Manager at a defense company in the morning, an IT Manager at an apparel manufacturer at lunchtime and the CFO of an entertainment company in the afternoon. You gain exposure to many different industries as well as functional areas of a company. Not only does this make the job more satisfying, it is also an excellent avenue for networking with many different professionals. Who knows what kind of opportunities your networking activities could lead to in the future?
9. Like many who’ve gone before you, you might actually enjoy the copier industry and want to pursue a long-term career in the industry. As you demonstrate exceptional sales results, most likely you will be promoted and rewarded with increasing responsibilities. The career path has a fork in the road where you must decide whether you want to pursue Account Management or Sales Management.
A candidate that enjoys the sales process and is a bit of a lone ranger usually prefers to work his way up to bigger and better accounts as a Major Account Rep or a National Account Rep. Sometimes a Rep will be assigned a Vertical Market such as Law Firms where he is the specialist in selling to only the Legal Vertical Market. The other direction to go in is Sales Management.
You would be promoted to manage a team of six to eight reps and after exceptionally consistent performance, you might run your own market as a Branch Director and manage 100-200 sales and service personnel. Most ambitious Branch Directors have their eye on ending up in the corner office as a Vice-President, eventually. The reality of the situation is that if you want to move up the corporate ladder, at some point you have to prove that you can get things done effectively through other people. This is best achieved through a Sales Manager role.
3 Sure Ways to Get Rid of Tire Kickers
When people go shopping, whether it’s for a minor purchase or a large ticket item like a new car, price will always be a determining factor. If they feel the cost is worth it, they’ll pay it and if they don’t they won’t.
It’s pretty simple when buying tangible items. But when making non-tangible purchases like career coaching and resume writing services, it’s not as simple. When it comes to career services, the real purchase is your industry expertise and the coach/client or writer/client relationship.
So, how can you make it easier for people to make the decision to invest in your service? You make it easier by not placing so much emphasis on the tangibles. For example the number of coaching calls per month, resume consultation/follow up calls, document revisions, or downloadable reports your service offers.
The key is to focus and place emphasis on your value as an industry expert, the benefits of working together, and results you can deliver if they select you to be their career coach or resume writer. People want results.
Think about how you want to be perceived by potential clients. Do you want to be known as the cheapest coach or writer to work with or known as a career coach or resume writer who is committed to their client’s success?
Being recognized as an expert in your field and someone who provides valuable specialized career services, leading their clients down the right path to achieve their goal as a result from their working relationship with you is what makes you and your company worth the investment.
Millions of career services can be found online and of these millions you’ll find cheap ones. BUT, once serious job seekers and professionals start taking a closer look at the service offerings, it won’t take very long for them to realize which companies provide real benefits and value and which ones scream out “We’re cheap and mediocre, come work with us!”
Ask yourself “Do I want to appeal to bargain shoppers seeking the cheapest price possible or do I want to appeal to those who want to partner with a career expert like myself who is just as determined as they are to achieve their goal?” How you position yourself is key.
3 Ways to Get Rid of Tire Kickers
- Market and position yourself as an industry expert offering significant value, industry expertise, and professional career services, not a bargain coach or writer. (Don’t be afraid to charge what you’re worth.)
- If someone tells you they can get the same professional career services for a lot less money from another company, recommend they go back to that company and if they don’t see results to contact you again. A person telling you that your services are too expensive is a clear indication of a “tire kicker.” You don’t have time to wheel and deal, you have serious clients to serve and attend to!
- If you decide to negotiate your fees, don’t negotiate price alone. Eliminate a product or service that’s included in your coaching or writing package. You come across as being cooperative while at the same time your potential clients understands that decreasing your price means they will be giving up something too.
