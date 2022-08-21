News
Vikings sit out most starters, start QB Kellen Mond against 49ers
Saturday night’s preseason game definitely had a preseason feel to it.
The Vikings announced before the game that 27 players would not take the field against San Francisco at U.S. Bank Stadium. The list included all 22 position players listed as first on the depth chart except defensive end Armon Watts, who did play.
The Vikings sat out 10 starters in a 26-20 loss at Las Vegas in last Sunday’s preseason opener, including two who were ruled out in advance — quarterback Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19, and tight end Irv Smith Jr., who is recovering from surgery on his injured thumb.
With Cousins a healthy scratch on Saturday, the Vikings started Kellen Mond at quarterback. The plan heading in was to have Mond split time Sean Mannion. Mannion started against the Raiders and split duty with Mond. The two are listed as co-backups on the depth chart.
Matt Damon is in Georgia for the wedding of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Matt Damon is ready to celebrate the best friend Ben Affleckthe marriage of Jennifer Lopez.
The actor and his wife Luciana were pictured arriving at an airfield in Georgia on August 19 after arriving on a private jet. Affleck and Lopez are expected to hold a lavish second wedding celebration in the state this weekend.
Dressed in a white t-shirt overlaid with a black button-up shirt, paired with khakis and sneakers, Damon was all smiles as he and his wife made their way to a waiting SUV at Georgia Airfield.
A month ago, Affleck and Lopez officially tied the knot in a small ceremony in Las Vegas, attended by one of her three children and one of her twins.
More family members are expected to attend this weekend’s festivities, which took a slight detour on the day Damon arrived when Affleck’s mother, Chris Anne Boldtwas hospitalized in Savannah.
Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa defends decision to issue another intentional walk on a 1-2 count: ‘Did we get the guy out? Yeah, so it worked.’
The Chicago White Sox were attempting to get out of a rough seventh inning Friday against the Cleveland Guardians.
The Guardians had scored four runs to take the lead and were looking to add on with runners on first and second with two outs.
Jake Diekman got Oscar Gonzalez to swing and miss on a 1-1 count. The runners took off on the pitch, and Josh Naylor successfully stole third while Andrés Giménez reached second safely.
On a 1-2 count, the Sox elected to have the left-handed Diekman intentionally walk the right-handed Gonzalez.
If that scenario sounds familiar for the Sox, it’s because the Sox called for an intentional walk on a 1-2 count earlier this season against the Los Angeles Dodgers, setting up a lefty-lefty matchup.
In that situation, Max Muncy followed with a three-run homer against Bennett Sousa.
On Friday, the Guardians had the right-handed-hitting Owen Miller hit for the lefty Nolan Jones. The Sox countered, replacing Diekman with right-hander Jimmy Lambert.
Miller lined out to right to end the inning. But the discussion online about the decision was just starting and continued well after the series-opening 5-2 loss.
“Diekman had already been out there for a while,” La Russa said when asked about the walk after the game. “If (the Guardians) left the hitter in, he would have faced him. We’re still in the game, it’s only three runs. When they pinch hit, then you’ve got Lambert.
“We’ve been through this before. The most ridiculous thing in this season has been the (conversation about the) 1-2 (intentional) walk. I mean that’s the most ridiculous. … If he leaves the left-hander in, not going to face Gonzalez. He’s hitting .300.”
Gonzalez entered Friday with a .306 average in 47 games. He went 0-for-3 with the walk Friday.
La Russa said those instances come down to “the best matchup.”
“You try to figure out, OK, if we have to get this out, what is the best matchup for us?” La Russa said before Saturday’s game against the Guardians. “To me, it’s getting that one guy, and if he pinch hits for the other guy, we have the right-hander ready.
“That’s why, I bring it up over and over again, between now and however long, talk to 100 baseball guys, (the Trea) Turner (at-bat), that’s not even close.”
In the June 9 game against the Dodgers, the Sox trailed by two with two outs in the sixth when Sousa threw a wild pitch, allowing Freddie Freeman to take second base.
The ball made the count 1-2 as Sousa faced the right-handed-hitting Turner. The Sox intentionally walked him, and Muncy hit a three-run homer to left.
After the 11-9 loss, La Russa said: “Turner with a strike left against a left-hander is something you avoid if you can, and we had an open base and Muncy being the guy behind him, and that’s a better matchup. If somebody disagrees, that’s the beauty of this game. Welcomed to it. But that wasn’t a tough call.”
The move became a topic of national discussion.
The next day, La Russa said: “I just chalk that one up to, that’s taking the outcome too far. Because the reasoning was, there’s no way. I didn’t even hesitate. Saw the ball was going back (to Sousa after the wild pitch), ‘Hey, four (calling for the intentional walk).’ And if I’m wrong, I’m wrong. I don’t think so on that one.”
He added Saturday: “Part of it is the fact that he’s got a better chance to make a pitch and get Muncy out and Turner is what Turner is.
“You look at who’s the guy in the lineup, is there a chance to avoid. In that instance, when the guy gets to second base, it’s Turner against left-handed pitcher, it might even be a right-handed pitcher.”
La Russa took a similar route Friday.
“When they stole the base, there’s an open base,” La Russa said Friday. “So it’s put him on. So it worked, right? Did we get the guy out? Yeah, so it worked.”
Left fielder Eloy Jiménez exited in the eighth inning Friday after twisting his right knee on a swinging strike. He was cleared to play Saturday.
“I tried to over swing on that one,” Jiménez said Saturday. “(Saturday) morning when I woke up, I felt a little bit sore, but when I came here and did treatment, it was good.”
Center fielder Luis Robert also received the OK to return to action after missing seven games with a sprained left wrist suffered while sliding into second base on a stolen-base attempt Aug. 12 against the Detroit Tigers.
Actor Gary Busey hit with multiple sex offense charges at NJ hotel – NBC Chicago
Actor Gary Busey has been charged with multiple sexual offenses in connection with an incident at the annual Monster Mania convention in New Jersey, police said.
Busey, 78, best known for playing musician Buddy Holly in the 1978 film ‘The Buddy Holly Story,’ was charged on Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and a count of harassment, according to a press release from Cherry Hill police.
The charges stem from violations at the annual Monster Mania convention at the Doubletree Hotel Aug. 12-14 in the Philadelphia suburb of Cherry Hill, police said.
Busey, who lives in Malibu, Calif., was to be the featured guest for the three-day event.
Police did not immediately respond to a message asking for details. It was also unclear whether Busey had an attorney to comment on the charges, and a representative did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Saturday.
Jhulan Goswami will hang up his boots after his tour in England; A look at his illustrious career
Goswami’s exploits led to her being named ICC Player of the Year in 2007, a year in which no Indian male player won an individual award.
Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami will retire from international cricket after the third One Day International match against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground, Indian Express has reported citing a senior BCCI official.
The speedy player has been selected for India’s ODI women’s cricket squad for the three-match series in England, starting September 10.
Goswami, 39, was not chosen for the Sri Lanka tour in July amid speculation over her international future. She was also not part of the team that played the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham a few weeks ago. Goswami last appeared for the Indian team in March in a game against New Zealand.
According to the Indian Express report, the selectors of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) spoke to Goswami and opted to honor his services with a proper farewell game.
After an illustrious career that spanned two decades, Goswami will retire as the highest ODI wicket taker in women’s cricket.
A former football fan
Goswami was born into a middle class family in Chakdaha, a small town in the Nadia district of West Bengal. She was an avid football fan and her first encounter with cricket was in 1992, watching the Cricket World Cup on television. A few years later, she was captivated by Belinda Clarke’s victory lap after the 1997 Australia-New Zealand Women’s World Cup final, The Times of India reported.
Initially, Goswami played tennis-ball cricket with the boys. However, realizing that her city lacked basic facilities for cricket, Goswami traveled to Kolkata to train for the sport.
As a teenager, Goswami traveled from Chakdaha to Sealdah in Kolkata on the 5am train and then took a bus to cricket practice at 7.30am. She did it three days a week. After training until 9:30 a.m., she again traveled for two hours to return home and report to school.
According to Goswami, the arduous four-hour journey on a crowded intercity train toughened her mentally, The Hindu reported.
Play for Bengal and India
Goswami soon played for the Bengal team and was selected for the Indian team at the age of 19 in March 2002. She played her first One-Day International against England in Lucknow.
She was named national team vice-captain ahead of the 2006 England tour, where she helped India win the Test series. She scored a 50 as a night watchman in the first Test at Leicester and delivered her career best match figures of 33 runs for 13 overs and 5 wickets and 45 runs for 37 overs and 5 wickets in the second Test at Taunton.
Goswami’s exploits led to her being named ICC Player of the Year in 2007, a year in which no Indian male player won an individual award.
Soon, she took over as captain of the national team, a position she held until 2011.
Price
In 2010, Goswami received the prestigious Arjuna Award. Two years later, she became the second Indian cricketer to be awarded the Padma Shri after Diana Edulji.
During his career, Goswami has played 12 Tests, 68 T20 Internationals and 201 ODIs. She holds the record for most wickets in ODIs – 252. She has also played in six World Cups over the age of 50.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Real Madrid after Casemiro beat Celta Vigo and show why they are La Liga favorites again
Real Madrid cruised to a comfortable victory over Celta Vigo, 4-1, in the second week of the La Liga season and the club’s first game since Casemiro left for Manchester United. Karim Benzema scored the first for Madrid and Iago Aspas equalized but then Madrid activated it and prevented Celta Vigo from returning.
– Report: Real Madrid-Celta Vigo report | La Liga table | Upcoming meetings
Luka Modric, Vinicius Junior and Federico Valverde all scored in what would be an emphatic statement of intent from Real Madrid to warn the rest of La Liga. ESPN’s Alex Kirkland has a reaction from Abanca-Balaídos in Spain.
JUMP TO: Player Ratings | Better/worse performers | Highlights & Moments | Postgame Quotes | Key Statistics | Upcoming meetings
Quick reaction
No Casemiro, no problem
The Real Madrid midfielder was still going to come under scrutiny in the first outing of the post-Casemiro era, following confirmation of the midfielder’s £70m move to Manchester United a day earlier.
Here at Balaidos, it was Aurélien Tchouameni – recruited at an even greater cost earlier this summer – who stepped in to reassure Madrid fans that there is life after this legendary midfield trio by Casemiro, Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.
Kroos didn’t feature here, absent with the flu, but Modric – who was still improving at 36 – looked majestic alongside Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga. He put Madrid ahead with a signature curling shot before half-time and then played a visionary pass for Vinicius Junior to make it 3-1 after the break.
There was also a lot to like about Tchouameni’s performance. The young French midfielder seemed to gain confidence and authority as the game went on.
That third goal started with Tchouameni blocking inside Real Madrid’s penalty area, before Modric and Vinicius did the rest – and it was his midfield run that made Real Madrid’s fourth goal. Madrid, finished by Fede Valverde.
There are bigger challenges ahead, and like any young player, Tchouameni will have good days and bad days, but it was a very encouraging start.
Centre-back dilemma for Ancelotti
Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that last year’s favorite centre-back pairing David Alaba and Eder Militao start this season as first-choice despite Antonio Rudiger arriving on a free transfer from Chelsea.
Militao made another high-profile mistake here, however – handling the ball for Celta’s first-half penalty equalizer – while Rudiger came off the bench to grab the attention with another physically dominant display.
Rudiger’s La Liga debut at Almeria last weekend wasn’t flawless but you wonder how long Ancelotti can continue to omit a player with his character, experience and athleticism.
A wild run up the pitch, before exchanging passes with Karim Benzema, led to Madrid being awarded a second penalty of the night, which was missed by substitute Eden Hazard.
Madrid’s squad this year is brimming with talent, and Rudiger has already shown unexpected versatility, occupying both full-back positions, but he’ll want to play further for too long with Militao most likely at risk of giving up.
– ESPN+ guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup, more (US)
– Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (US only)
– You don’t have ESPN? Access immediately
Aspas Celta main man again
While Madrid risk relying too heavily on Benzema to score the goals they need to lift the trophies again, Celta’s prospects this season rest entirely on the shoulders of Iago Aspas.
The 35-year-old local boy and club legend scored 18 league goals last year – only Benzema scored more – and after the summer departures of creative and attacking strikers like Brais Mendez and Nolito, Aspas will have even more responsibility for both. providing and finishing this time.
New signing Goncalo Paciencia has done well here as a target man, while on loan Carles Perez has been knocked off the bench, but when you look at the Celta squad only Aspas looks likely to come into the picture. two digits.
He’s still capable of shining – a run on the spur of half-time saw him slip past Modric and drill before losing steam – and Celta have talented players elsewhere on the pitch like Javi Galan and Fran Beltran, but they are also uneven and disturbingly inconsistent.
Whether Celta succeed or fail this year will depend – as they have for much of the last decade – on how far Aspas can lead them.
Player ratings
Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, 6. Dani Carvajal, 6. David Alaba, 7. Eder Militao, 5. Ferland Mendy, 6. Aurélien Tchouameni, 8. Eduardo Camavinga, 7. Luka Modric, 8. Fede Valverde, 7. Vinicius Junior, 8. Karim Benzema, 7 years old.
Subtitles: Antonio Rudiger, 7. Dani Ceballos, 6. Lucas Vazquez, 6. Eden Hazard, 5. Marco Asensio, 6.
Celta Vigo: Agustin Marchesin, 7. Hugo Mallo, 7. Joseph Aidoo, 6. Unai Nunez, 6. Javi Galan, 7. Renato Tapia, 5. Fran Beltran, 7. Oscar Rodriguez, 6. Franco Cervi, 7. Iago Aspas, 7. Goncalo Paciencia, 6.
Subtitles: Carles Perez, 6 years old. Gabriel Veiga, 6 years old. Luca de la Torre, 6 years old.
Best and Worst Performers
BEST: Luka Modric, Real Madrid.
Exceptional. Assisted the young midfielders alongside him, scored the goal of the game and created the crucial third for Vinicius which put Madrid out of sight.
Worst: Eder Militao, Real Madrid.
His performance – and especially his concentration – needs to improve, otherwise Rudiger will soon be in the team.
Highlights and Moments
Karim Benzema, LaLiga’s best player last season, scored his first goal of the 2022-23 campaign.
Benzema scores his first La Liga goal of the season 📈🔥 pic.twitter.com/cxC0XXlfNg
— ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 20, 2022
Celta Vigo pulled one back thanks to an Iago Aspas penalty, but Luka Modric also stepped in.
Modric scored one of his signature goals from outside the box, later earning applause from Celta Vigo fans when he was substituted later in the game.
Luka Modric scores Real Madrid’s goal in the 41st minute.
While Celta Vigo kept the game close in the first half and the teams went to the break with Madrid leading just 2-1, the second half was a very different story.
When Madrid made it 3-1 on a wonderful finish from Vinicius Junior, it was pretty much over.
Vinicius Junior rounds the keeper to score for Real Madrid in the 56th minute.
After the game: What managers, players said
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti: “We are happy. We played well. We had good individual performances from players who didn’t play a lot, they are new. Tchouameni played very well, and Camavinga. We showed a lot of energy on the pitch. and the performance has been good, we are confident in the future, that’s for sure.”
Ancelotti: “We have players who can play in different positions, that helps the team. I think the team we have is a very good team, I have no doubts about that.”
Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni: “Of course, you have to think about a transition… The veterans understand this very well, because the youngsters also showed last season that they deserve a place. So it’s important to manage the dressing room well, to understand the veterans and the patience of young people.”
Tchouameni on Modric: “He is immortal. Luka is always ready, he is always prepared, he always plays well. The goal he scored changed the game. Until the goal, the match was equal, competitive, Celta pressed us well “, it was difficult for us in possession. In the second half they lost their intensity, and we played the ball well from the back and our transitions were spectacular.”
Key stats (provided by ESPN Stats & Information)
-
Karin Benzema scored his 19th penalty kick in La Liga. Only six active players have scored more penalties than the Frenchman in La Liga: Raúl García, Negredo, Parejo, Iago Aspas, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
-
Since the start of last season, no team has taken more penalties than Real Madrid (13, tied with Levante) in La Liga.
-
Iago Aspas scored his 136th La Liga goal, the fourth among active players. He is also now tied for the 10th most shots on goal of all time in La Liga with 31. Next on the list is David Villa with 32.
-
Luka Modric scored his 12th career La Liga goal from outside the box. Of Modric’s 23 La Liga goals, 12 have come off the beaten path. Since Luka Modric joined Real Madrid in 2012-13, the only players with more goals off the beaten path in La Liga are Lionel Messi (67), Antoine Griezmann (25), Cristiano Ronaldo (24), Dani Parejo (18 ) and Iago Aspas. (16).
-
Federico Valverde scored his first competitive club goal since his 98th-minute winner against Barcelona in the SuperCup semi-final on January 12.
-
Aurélien Tchouameni had 13 recoveries. Casemiro, who led the LaLiga side in recoveries last term with 230, had just one game with more than 13 recoveries for Real Madrid in La Liga last term (14 against Getafe in January 2022).
Next
Real Madrid: The LaLiga title holders will play at Espanyol on August 28 (watch LIVE on ESPN+) ahead of the home opener at the newly refurbished Bernabeu against Real Betis on September 3.
Celta Vigo: They are heading towards Girona on Friday August 26 (watch LIVE on ESPN+) then they host Cadiz a week later.
Bruno Fernandes responds to Gabby Agbonlahor’s criticism of Manchester United’s ‘worst team-mate’ after Jurgen Klopp says he almost phoned talkSPORT to challenge Aston Villa legend
Bruno Fernandes is the latest Premier League superstar to respond to Gabby Agbonlahor’s comments about Manchester United.
The Aston Villa legend and talkSPORT presenter was called out this week by Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp for his sharp criticism of rivals Man United in their 4-0 hammering by Brentford.
Klopp – whose Liverpool side will face United on Monday – said he was stunned to hear Gabby’s scathing verdict, after calling Erik ten Hag’s side “a shambles”.
The German said of United’s loss to Brentford: “I went home, watched the first half here [at the Liverpool training ground]went home and listened to talkSPORT.
“And Gabby… he lost to us 6-0 in my freshman year. I couldn’t remember him as a “mental freak” on the pitch.
“But what he said about United on that show, I was about to call him up and say, ‘You’ve completely forgotten you’ve ever been a player.’ It was unbelievable.
And Klopp is not the only person to take issue with Agbonlahor’s comment on United, with Red Devils midfielder Fernandes also responding.
Criticizing United’s display at Brentford – their second defeat in as many Premier League games – Gabby slammed Fernandes.
He said on GameDay Phone In: “Fernandes gets away with murder. Did you see Fernandes do anything? It’s easy to say Maguire, Ronaldo, Rashford, Sancho.
“Even when he gives you the ball, he resents you. This is the type of player, Bruno Fernandes. He’s the worst teammate possible. »
Asked about Agbonlahor’s remarks, Fernandes told ELEVEN: “Honestly, it’s not something that worries me too much. He’s never played with me, he doesn’t know how I’m doing.
“Just yesterday I talked to my wife about it, who told me about this interview and I said, ‘You know what calms me down?’
“Just two days ago, a person called Juan Mata, world champion, European champion, Champions League winner, all in England, said to me: ‘You were the best people I met in football, keep it up, being yourself, with this honesty, this ability to work”.
“If someone says that…you know how I am.” Boring, because I demand it, but because I demand it from myself and also demand it from others.
