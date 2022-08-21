Vintage Luka Modric on display as he strikes a sensational goal for Real Madrid. look

DENVER — Brendan Rodgers led Wynton Bernard with his fourth hit of the game, and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 in 10 innings on Saturday night.

Ryan McMahon had three hits and Lucas Gilbreath (2-0) pitched the 10th inning for the win.

Bernard, the 31-year-old rookie, started 10th on second base. After a pitch and an intentional walk, Rodgers fielded a left single from Camilo Doval (4-6) to bring the speedy Bernard home with the winning run.

“I definitely had a good read,” Bernard said. “I just took a look at the outfield where they were playing. And (third baseman coach) Stu (Cole) was like, ‘Make sure you take a big jump.’ I knew they were going to try to kick me out, but I think they were playing a little lower than usual so I don’t think they had a chance.”

The four-hit game was the fourth this season for Rodgers, who rebounded from a rocky start to raise his average to .286. It reached 0.078 in May.

“It’s definitely one of the toughest struggles I’ve been through — minor leagues, high school, travel ball, whatever it is,” Rodgers said. “I’m definitely happy to be where I am right now. And, definitely, April 2022, something I’ll never forget, and I think that made me a better player and a person in the game. together.”

Brandon Crawford homered, doubled and drove in two runs, and Joey Bart also went deep for San Francisco, which has lost four straight after a five-game winning streak.

The Rockies took a 3-2 lead in the ninth on Bernard’s RBI single in the seventh, but the Giants rallied to tie. Crawford’s two-out double closer Daniel Bard brought home Austin Slater, who had come in as a pinch runner and stole second.

Colorado starter Ryan Feltner needed just 43 pitches to strike out the game’s first 11 batters. Wilmer Flores tripled the wall into right center field to give San Francisco its first base runner.

Feltner left after allowing a run on two hits, his only mistake being Bart’s solo homer in the lead in the sixth that made it 2-1. An inning later, Crawford tied it with his seventh homer of the season against Dinelson Lamet to prevent Feltner from getting the win.

Colorado scored twice in the second inning on an RBI double from Rodgers and a single from McMahon.

AWAY FROM BASE

The Rockies could have scored more runs, but were slowed by base-running errors. They squandered a chance for more in the second inning when Charlie Blackmon was called out after being caught between third and home, and Randal Grichuk was ejected in third on McMahon’s single.

Bernard was in scoring position in the seventh after stealing second and going third on Bart’s pitch, but he broke for home on a return pitch to Cobb and was caught in a rundown.

“This game was a contact game, so no matter where the ball is hit, I’m supposed to go into contact,” Bernard said. “If I end up in a count, my job is just to get the runner to second base so he’s still in scoring position.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Blackmon returned to the lineup after missing two games with hamstring pain. He was the DH and hit second. … RHP Chad Kuhl (right hip flexor strain) was scheduled to pitch a mock game Saturday night. Kuhl has been on the 10-day disabled list since Aug. 4.

NEXT

Giants RHP Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.53) takes on Colorado LHP Kyle Freeland (7-8, 4.2) on Sunday to wrap up the three-game series.