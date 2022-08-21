Ways to Know If You Need a Roof Repair or an Entire Replacement

Pin 0 Shares

The roofs of our homes are pretty easy to ignore. We don’t look at them as often as we look at other areas of our home such as our kitchens and bathroom, which we come in contact with everyday. So oftentimes the true foundation of our homes can be ignored in our home improvement plans. Much of the time we only remember them once they start to malfunction and we need a complete roof replacement or emergency roofing repairs– and this is a huge mistake.

By now, your home may already have been experiencing leaking. You might even have some premature wear and tear. Regional weather and folliage may have already taken a toll, but it’s still not too late to call in some help. Besides the obvious signs of an unkempt foundation like missing shingles, there are plenty of other signs that are indicators of your need for a full-on roof replacement:

• Animal Infestations: Have small birds and insects taken shelter in your attic? You will need a roofing or chimney company to install a chimney cap to keep creatures out.



• Water damage: The number one way to figure out if you have water leak roof damage is if there is a brown spot on your ceiling. If you do not suspect it is an issue with a roof, check your gutters and downspouts. An inadequate gutter system keeps your home from having water damage and if yours is not working properly, that can be the cause of your problems.



• Shingle Damage: Damage on shingle roofs can come in the form of cracked or curling shingles– or even a few missing shingles. When your shingles are cracked or curling, this means you are experiencing dry rotting.

Should your roof be showing any of these problems, contact a home roof repair company for a consultation that will determine the best solution for you. With this in mind, you should begin thinking about what kinds of material fit best with your budget and needs.

For one, you can consider a metal roof. A metal roof is one of the most eco-friendly options for roofing replacement solutions. This material is not prone to insect infestations and will definitely help save on energy costs.

If you would like to stick with a shingled roof, that will be fine as well. Asphalt shingles are the most commonly used materials for a reason. Asphalt can be very cost-effective and most contractors will offer you a warranty because they tend to work with this material a lot.

Slate happens to be another good option. These are natural stone roofs that bring the traditional element to any house. Slate has many benefits such as longevity; they can generally last you up to 45 years. Can you imagine never having to replace a roof for the rest of your life?

Once you have called in a VA roofing contractor, you may begin to notice some great advantages. For one, within the following months you are going to see significantly lower energy bills. This is because with your new foundation you will no longer be losing energy from the top of your home. You can also ask your home improvement contractor about methods for further methods of preventative maintenance.

A sturdy roof is the most important component of your home. Why sacrifice your health and safety by having a damaged or deteriorating foundation? There is no better time than now to have your roof repairs done.