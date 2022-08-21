Finance
What Does ‘Faxing From the Cloud’ Mean?
Technologies are moving at an exponential rate. As a result, many of us are falling behind with a lack of comprehension. Many of the terms that are becoming increasingly commonplace are confusing. Some of them, such as ‘cloud faxing’ sound positively alien; but somewhat cute too. Below, we are going to explain to you what is meant from ‘faxing from the cloud’ or ‘cloud faxing’.
What is the Cloud?
The first thing that we need to explain is the expression ‘cloud’.
The cloud is essentially the new internet – although nothing has strictly changed (stay with us! This sounds confusing but it is really simple.
Before the Cloud
- In the past, you stored all your information on your computer.
- You had software and hardware to store your emails, to do your accounts, to store your music, to store all your files essentially.
- Your files were held on the hard drive of your computer or on an external hard drive.
With the Cloud
- The cloud does away with you storing all of these files on your computer – you can still store it on your computer, but now you can choose to use the cloud instead.
- Any files you choose to can be moved to the cloud, which is really just the internet, and stored on large servers.
- This means that you can access all of your files from anywhere in the world, instead of having to carry around your computer or hard drive.
- You may use different parts of the cloud to use different services. For example, if you use accounting software now and you want to move to the cloud, you just join an accounting cloud – all the features you had with your software, you can now access online and all your files are stored in the cloud. You can still backup a hard copy if you feel like it.
- The cloud is therefore a huge storage and service internet (the same internet, remember) and you access different services as and when you need it.
What Is Faxing
Nothing new to see here, you know what a fax is. Faxes have been around for decades. They used phone lines to send packages of information that a fax machine interpreted into written material. They were very common up until the early to mid-2000s. You will still find fax machines in offices throughout the UK and the rest of the world, because the fax still has a role to play in some areas of life – especially business.
Fax machines remain one of the most secure methods of sending information. People cannot (or do not – we are not 100% sure whether this is possible or not) hack into the fax line to intercept the fax message. There may be some issue with sending sensitive information to the wrong machine, or having the wrong person pick up the fax at the other end. Overall, though, they are one of the most secure methods for sending information.
Let’s put them Both Together
Today, people are able to send faxes over the internet in a similar manner to using an email service. Cloud faxing simply refers to using an internet service to send and receive faxes.
Ways to Know If You Need a Roof Repair or an Entire Replacement
The roofs of our homes are pretty easy to ignore. We don’t look at them as often as we look at other areas of our home such as our kitchens and bathroom, which we come in contact with everyday. So oftentimes the true foundation of our homes can be ignored in our home improvement plans. Much of the time we only remember them once they start to malfunction and we need a complete roof replacement or emergency roofing repairs– and this is a huge mistake.
By now, your home may already have been experiencing leaking. You might even have some premature wear and tear. Regional weather and folliage may have already taken a toll, but it’s still not too late to call in some help. Besides the obvious signs of an unkempt foundation like missing shingles, there are plenty of other signs that are indicators of your need for a full-on roof replacement:
• Animal Infestations: Have small birds and insects taken shelter in your attic? You will need a roofing or chimney company to install a chimney cap to keep creatures out.
• Water damage: The number one way to figure out if you have water leak roof damage is if there is a brown spot on your ceiling. If you do not suspect it is an issue with a roof, check your gutters and downspouts. An inadequate gutter system keeps your home from having water damage and if yours is not working properly, that can be the cause of your problems.
• Shingle Damage: Damage on shingle roofs can come in the form of cracked or curling shingles– or even a few missing shingles. When your shingles are cracked or curling, this means you are experiencing dry rotting.
Should your roof be showing any of these problems, contact a home roof repair company for a consultation that will determine the best solution for you. With this in mind, you should begin thinking about what kinds of material fit best with your budget and needs.
For one, you can consider a metal roof. A metal roof is one of the most eco-friendly options for roofing replacement solutions. This material is not prone to insect infestations and will definitely help save on energy costs.
If you would like to stick with a shingled roof, that will be fine as well. Asphalt shingles are the most commonly used materials for a reason. Asphalt can be very cost-effective and most contractors will offer you a warranty because they tend to work with this material a lot.
Slate happens to be another good option. These are natural stone roofs that bring the traditional element to any house. Slate has many benefits such as longevity; they can generally last you up to 45 years. Can you imagine never having to replace a roof for the rest of your life?
Once you have called in a VA roofing contractor, you may begin to notice some great advantages. For one, within the following months you are going to see significantly lower energy bills. This is because with your new foundation you will no longer be losing energy from the top of your home. You can also ask your home improvement contractor about methods for further methods of preventative maintenance.
A sturdy roof is the most important component of your home. Why sacrifice your health and safety by having a damaged or deteriorating foundation? There is no better time than now to have your roof repairs done.
Solutions for Modern Control Room Furniture Design
Just as network management, manufacturing and security needs change with time, so do the control rooms that oversee these activities. Control rooms today need to be dynamic and designed with aesthetics, ergonomics, and performance in mind. Control room desks can be optimized to suit the needs of users and improve productivity.
Issues Affecting Operations and Furniture Design in Control and Command Centers
There are a variety of issues that challenge modern operations. They include:
- Operators inability to have an adequate overview of all work
- The environment not designed for the total number of operators
- The Human Machine Interface (HMI) not optimized
- Display screens not designed according to the room and the operator’s needs
- Poor integration of close circuit television (CCTV) and telecom equipment
- Lack of attention to ergonomics and operator comfort and convenience
Considerations for Furniture Design
Today, most control and command centers are custom designed. The reason for this is that different factors are in play that affect design and style of the control room. Furniture and console manufacturers take a variety of factors into consideration:
- Size and shape of the room
- Number of people occupying the space at the same time
- Adequate task lighting and ambient brightness
- Operator comfort and convenience
- Number of computer monitors that an operator can adequately manage
- Type and physical characteristics of technology used
- Type of monitoring and recording (general or enhanced AV)
- Time and manner in which the operator will use the equipment
Improving Productivity with the Appropriate Furniture
Over the years there have been a variety of solutions employed to enhance the productivity of control room desk operators. When designing the appropriate furniture for the job, the following should be considered:
- Suitable Work Environment: Designers should create an environment with each operator’s function and responsibility in mind. Operators generally oversee all work taking place in the control room. Operators must be close to the monitoring screens, near the computers to input data, and within arm’s reach of communication devices in case of emergencies. The control room desks should be designed so that they can be easily and quickly adjusted as needed.
- Increased HMI: The primary goal of control room desk design is ergonomics that ensure efficient operator interaction with staff and equipment without constraints or pressure (HMI). Control room desks should be adjusted to adequate height. The size of the display text and images should be maximized to be easily viewed. Proper lighting should be available allowing for reading and writing. All equipment should be in easy reach and equipment and materials should be stored in a convenient manner.
- Seamless Navigation Systems: Whether using one large display screen, or a connected network of display systems, a solid navigation system should be employed allowing the operators to move seamlessly between multiple monitors and software.
- Display Walls: Large display screens or video walls should be employed wherever possible to increase the amount of important information gained for monitoring and collaboration for training and problem-solving. Number of staff, viewing distances and angles should be considered when selecting the appropriate display technology.
- CCTV and Telecom Equipment: CCTV and telecom equipment integration offers another level of information sharing and convenience. Operators should have control over cameras and recording devices and the ability to respond to problems as they occur.
Thoughtful control room furniture design meets the needs of operators and turns control rooms into sophisticated and productive environments critical to the success of the organizations that they support.
Simple Tips To Take Care Of Your Branding Iron
Branding irons are simple devices. However, you still need to take good care of them. And this is true about conventional models as well. They contain a flame that heats up. So, you need to follow a proper procedure to ensure that the iron keeps working properly. In this article, we are going to talk about a few tips that will help you keep your iron in good condition. Read on to find out more.
What you should do:
First of all, the surface must be dry and clean. If the surface is wet, it may result in unsatisfactory results. While working, make sure you put on safety equipment, such as eye protection. Also, if smoke or steam comes out while you are working, you should be covered.
The brand should be placed horizontally. This will make sure that the temperature of the handle is cooler than that of the head. It’s not a good idea to make haste as the iron should be used only when it’s ready.
In the case of an electric unit, make sure that it reaches normal temperature before you put it to use. For manual units, it’s better to use a bucket of water to reduce the iron temperature. For electric units, the length of the head should be reasonable based on the heating element.
Don’t forget to hold the device steadily and put enough pressure on the head. Apart from this, you should try it on different materials to find out the level of pressure each material requires. Putting pressure for too long is not a good idea.
What you should not do:
It’s not a good idea to submerge the unit in water for cooling it down. Similarly, don’t store the iron vertically or it may cause damage to the internal components. Pushing it for too long is not recommended either. Even if you put a little bit of pressure, the heat will still transfer.
Don’t hit the iron on anything solid for knocking off debris. If you have more than one branding heads, it’s not a good idea to leave them on when not in use. Doing so will make it difficult for you to switch them due to fusion.
You may not want to make the mistake of leaving the iron running for too long. The reason is that it may cause damage to the lead or metal.
Lastly, you may want to make sure that the brands are always clean. For this purpose, you should wash them from time to time. Besides, the brand will take a lot longer to cool off. Therefore, you may not want to touch the brand unless you are sure that the temperature is not too high.
Long story short, if you follow the tips given in this article, it will make it a lot easier for you to take care of your branding iron. Plus, you will be able to get the most out of the unit.
Restaurant Trends In 2011
Despite the sluggish economy, the restaurant industry continues to be the cornerstone of a strong U.S. economy. According to the National Restaurant Association, the anticipated industry sales should top $604 Billion dollars in 2011 which is 3.6% up from 2010.
As far as an impact on the overall economy, U.S. restaurants employ nearly 13 million full-table and quick-service workers or one out of ten U.S. workers. If one was to include restaurant suppliers, marketing firms, media, and generally related providers the number of incomes impacted by restaurant sales balloons up to more than 20 million.
Dawn Sweeney, National Restaurant Association President and CEO stated that, “It has been a very challenging time for our industry for the past two years, and while there are still challenges ahead, we are glad to report that the outlook is improving. With a total economic impact of more than $1.5 trillion, the restaurant industry is a strong player in the economic recovery and will continue to provide consumers with the choice and convenience they want. As the cornerstone of communities across the United States, restaurants will continue to be an essential part of our daily lives.”
Even though the economy and industry forecasts are positive, the vast majority of restaurants are struggling to stay alive. With the possible exception of New York City, the income gap can’t be filled with menu price increases. Customers are still watching their budgets and eating out is often the victim.
Two out of five patrons report that they have not been able to dine out as much as they normally would. Over 60% of U.S. Americans have adjusted their budgets to the sluggish economy and 24% of people say that they will spend less on restaurants than in 2010.
Over 90% of restaurants are small businesses with less than fifty employees. While the major chains have the advantage of big marketing and advertizing budgets, local restaurants have the advantage when it comes to the new food trends.
- Technology has evened the playing field. Regional and local restaurants can setup and manage social media to attract new customers. Imagine the potential of reaching a teen market that literally sleeps with their mobile phones or one personal review virally posted to their 300 closest friends. Cheap, yet priceless.
- Potential and existing customers expect online menus and now they want that menu on their mobile phones and tablets. The cost of building and maintaining websites and mobile apps is so small local restaurants can’t afford to go with them.
- Another big trend of 2011 is the growing momentum of the “Go Local” movement. It’s not about west coast or east coast; it’s about my town, my neighborhood, and my food. People are not only buying locally grown or raised food for home, but they are also looking for that local support in their restaurants.
- People have grown weary of processed foods and nutritionally void foods. They want whole ingredients and in-restaurant prepared meals.
- Customers are more likely to return to restaurants that expand and adapt their menus to include a wide variety of healthy and inexpensive meals.
- Comfort food is in. People want the food they grew up with and cherish. In these tight times, people want healthy comfort foods and local and regional restaurants are more adaptive and knowledgeable on local cuisine.
- In addition to local cuisine and down home comfort foods, customers are also looking for the exotic and unique. Flexible local menus are better able to provide the special culinary experience people need.
- Super hot trend: Mobile food service is taking off! Many restaurants are taking a clue from their catering “roach coach” counterparts and taking their restaurants to the customer.
- In 2010, the passing of health care reform forced many chains to disclose calorie counts on their menus. The road to nutritional transparency began with ingredient and nutritional labeling on processed foods, but now that trend is “tech-ing” up with the use of smartphones and other mobile devises to download, via menu barcodes, detailed information on the use and origins of food ingredients.
So what is the cutting edge of customer service? Hand held devices used to take orders that show up instantaneously in the kitchen and automatically track inventory. Some restaurants are going one step further by allowing the patrons to order their own food on their mobile devices and even paying the bill without waiting for the server.
It’s a great day for regional and local restaurants. Never before has so much market penetration been possible for the small business and the beauty of technology is that the independent or small chain restaurant can look just as advanced and hip as the big guys.
The State of E-Commerce in the Developing Nations
The use of the Internet is growing at a high speed worldwide. According to the Internet world stats website the worldwide penetration rates of the Internet is 25.6% in 2009. Under developed nations of Africa, Asia and Latin America are also showing high growth rates in Internet usage. Between the year 2000-2009, Africa shows 1,392.4 %, while Asia and Latin America show 545.9% and 890.8% growth rates respectively.
This fast growth rate in Internet usage in the developing countries affects their international trade situation highly. Nations such as India and China are now becoming among the major participants in this global business environment. They increased their competitiveness highly. Other developing nations from Africa and Latin America are also showing advancements too.
As a result of this high growth in Internet usage and penetration in E-commerce, the above nations are showing high progresses and advancements in their economies. Their products and services are now reaching long distances around the world. Other developing countries also have to take lessons from these model nations. If they can give enough attention to the industry and can do the desired tasks, they can see the economic transitions that the above model nations are able to see.
Thus, in order to see those results first of all each and every developing country needs to know and believe that E-commerce is now becoming an obligation to compete in the global business environment. Globalization is making our world a small village and highly simplifying business activities. Today entering to the global business network is a very simple task as people from one corner of the world is now reaching people in the opposite corner of the world just from their bedrooms. In addition, individuals, companies and nations as a whole are getting tremendous financial benefits and raising their competitiveness in the global market.
If developing nations want to grow their economies, entering and competing to the international business is mandatory. And doing business electronically (E-commerce) is now the technology level that business environment today reaches. Therefore, these nations need to put the advancement of Information and Communication Technologies and E-commerce among their priorities. This asks the collaboration of all concerned bodies, professionals, government bodies, law and policy makers, banks and the society as a whole.
Web Design Horror Stories – Red Flags With Hiring a Web Design Company
#1. ALWAYS get your domain name and hosting package in your name and through your credit card or bank account. I cannot stress this enough. What if you wanted to make changes to the account? I have had clients tell me they can’t access their own website that they paid for because of this situation. They can’t switch hosting companies, can’t switch designers…etc. Get your website information in your OWN name or have the designer do it for you, but makes sure it goes through your OWN account. Sheesh!
#2. Use a contract and get your agreement in writing. Another item I can’t stress enough. First of all, a contract benefits BOTH parties. You have your agreement in writing and so you can always go back to it if there are any misunderstandings or issues.
#3 Make sure the website license is switched over to you at the end of the project. I have had people ask me if they will actually own the website when it is online and completed. OF COURSE you do! You would not believe some of the things I have heard with clients not owning rights to there own website after it is completed. As far as I am concerned, when the project is completed to both parties satisfaction, the site is yours to do whatever you want with.
#4. How about the web designer who disappears in the middle of the project, not answering phone calls or emails? I have seen a few unfinished sites that I have been asked to finish because of this very reason. Granted, I do get busy at times, but I do my best to answer my calls and emails within one business day and if there is a delay there is usually a good reason for it.
#5. How about the site that is NOT submitted to the search engines after it is done and does not have ANY meta tags and key words in the title tags of the pages? Granted search engine optimization is a bit more than have good title tags and submitting your site, but it certainly does help. I’ve done some updates for people whose site was designed by another party and there are NO keywords in the title tag and description of each page. No wonder nobody visits their site!
#6. Designing a site not taking into consideration the clients likes and dislikes. Make sure your designer asks you questions about how you want to be perceived, colors you like…etc. If they don’t, they are just going to create something they like, but not necessarily something YOU like.
