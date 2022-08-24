Finance
Slot Machines – Where We Were, Where We Are, and Where We’re Going
Where We Were
Charles Fey invented the slot machine in the 1890’s. He probably never envisioned that his creation called the “Liberty Bell” would evolve into the most popular form of casino gambling today.
The slot evolution however had a lot of growing pains as many in the United States viewed gambling as a social ill. By 1910 all legal gambling activity was shut down,which left horse racing as the only legal entity in America.
During the 1920’s prohibition era, the public’s thirst for gambling matched that of booze. Slot machines along with alcohol were found in “Speak Easy’s” throughout America, many of them controlled by Organized Crime. After prohibition ended underground casinos remained active.
States began to crack down on illegal casinos and began to seize and destroy gambling equipment, including slot machines. Mayor LaGuardia of New York City called them “mechanical pick pockets”, destroyed them with a sledge hammer, and dumped them into Long Island Sound. (You can watch the action on YouTube.)
In 1931 Nevada legalized gambling. Slot machines populated the floor in the states’ casinos but were there only to amuse the wives and mistresses playing their pennies and nickles while the men did all the heavy gambling at the tables. (A portrayal of this is depicted in the 1952 movie, “The Las Vegas Story” with Vincent Price, Victor Mature, and Jane Russel.) Slots remained a “ladies” game until Atlantic City legalized gambling in 1978.
Bally Manufacturing invented a unit powered by electricity and slots began to “light up” and produce various sound effects. When multi-coin acceptors were introduced, new dollar machines meant larger jackpots for customers. When the Random Number Generator was invented top prize amounts could be increased on four and five reel versions. A spin button became an alternative to the handle.
The Indian Gaming Act was approved in the 1980’s which allowed casinos on reservation land and newly legislated dockside riverboat gambling attracted new slot players while racetracks added the one arm bandits..
IGT launched Megabucks in 1986 and slots were now linked across Nevada by phone lines offering a giant lottery size jackpot that grew with each coin wagered. The Progressive Jackpot was born and players could now become millionaires. Players began abandoning the table games, flocked to the machines and casinos took notice.
Where We Are
The proliferation of slots paved the way for new inventions. A video slot with 25 lines, up to a bet of 10 credits per line allowed for a ticket in, ticket out, (TITO) system. The coins and the handles followed the dinosaurs.. Operators could now lower the denominations to as little as a penny and still turn a profit.
In the new century slot makers were quick to promote the themed slot, units based on popular movies, TV shows and entertainers. Players could now spin the Wheel of Fortune, giggle at Curley, Larry, and Moe, take a ride with Captain Kirk, or croon over Ol’ Blue eyes. All the games have video clips from favorite shows.
The themed slots have evolved to 5 video reels with up to 40 lines. Chairs have comfortable high backs, and some even vibrate when certain bonus features are hit. Touch screens have the latest LCD technology, 3D graphics and Bose sound systems as they continue to evolve. Depending on the game theme, players can wager as little as one penny(credit) per line up to $2, $3, and $4 maximums. Bonus features offer generous payouts while progressive jackpots climb to six and seven figures.
Newer games saw the introduction of CSI, Sex and the City, Iron man, Michael Jackson, David Copperfield, The Walking Dead, Back to the Future, Jurassic Park, Wonder Woman, Ellen, Let’s Make a Deal, the Godfather, Monopoly, and The list goes on and on.
Where We’re Going
The themed slot will no doubt continue to grow. However there’s a huge segment of casino patrons looking for something different. They are the Millennials.Born in the early 1980’s to the late 1990’s who grew up playing video games. Casinos took notice that this generation didn’t care to sit in front of a machine that did all the work for them in order to win. They want to be involved to make it happen. This led to the introduction of Games of Skill at the 2016 Global Gaming Expo in Las Vegas.
Two companies, GameCo and Gamblit Gaming introduced their wares at the expo and by all accounts, things look very promising. Other companies, Konami and Scientific Games are creating their own versions to attract the Gen Y’s. Other companies will soon follow.
Some of the games are based on poker where a limited number of players use their skill to grab the cards they need. In another game players have to collect rare treasures in Pharaoh’s Secret Temple before time is up.
It’s too early to tell if the skill element will be successful, but some games are already up and running in Vegas and Atlantic City. Only time will tell.
The American Gaming Association reported that there are 832,988 slot machines in 1,151 casinos across 44 states, with more on the way. This begs the question: with more than 50 million visitors to casinos annually, will the slot craze continue?
You can bet on it!
What’s Behind Game Server Hosting – History and Growth of Game Servers
If like me, you have ever wondered whats behind the game servers you play on and how they truly work you may find this informational article very interesting. In this first part article I will tell you how game server hosting came about and what it took to get the online gaming world running.
The history of dedicated game server hosting:
Dedicated game server hosting is where it all began for online gaming as back when the first online gamers started out the only way to play over the Internet was by hosting their games on their own machines (a standard home PC).
All the gamer had to do was buy his/her game and create a server which would be hosted and played from home, this was often done simultaneously on the users home PC under a dedicated server application similar to to days dedicated server option included with most games such as Counter Strike Source. Due to the low speeds and specs of home computers back in these times the gamers machine would often be put under enormous stress and would only offer the gamers’ a low dismal server performance and game play.
Even when Internet providers offered a higher connection such as faster broadband and more bandwidth to help them keep up with the server load, the data that needed to be computed was still to much for most home computer systems to handle themselves. Back in these early stages of online gaming home computers simply did not have the power to process such high speed and detailed data needed for high end online gaming and dedicated hosting side-by-side. Factors such as 3D graphics, game physics and network data sorting and distribution that was needed to be sent to each player connecting to the game server simply could not be done in the high standards needed for good online gaming.
The dedicated servers:
The dedicated server application is what was used on the servers (hosted from a players home PC), this application was specifically made for the job of hosting servers from a gamers home PC, this would work by collecting and distributing data from each player that’s connected to the server, this would then be sent on to all the other players on that one game server showing all the players the same images.
The stand alone dedicated server is a whole machine which is used only to host a game server and is not played on by anyone. A separate dedicated server is a much more efficient and effective solution then using a peer-to-peer arrangement such as the home dedicated server which you would host and play the game server your own PC.
Unlike many gamers a server host will know every aspect of a game servers inners such as how it runs and works including both the servers software within and its operating system (OS) and the hardware which is powering the dedicated machine.
The growth of game servers:
In the growth of online gaming gamers had to start looking for better solutions to their server dilemmas, this was mainly because LAN events, Leagues and gaming teams started to form, these online gaming teams consisted of players world wide. Faster and more reliable hosting solutions were looked for to give more power and smoother game play. The game hosting solutions needed to offer them true performance with low ping (latency return) in tens of milliseconds rather then the hundreds or thousands that home computers gave. This was a very large need due to the size that online game servers could be run at (players of up to 20). Now the number of players that can join a single online game server has gone up to 30, 40 and even 60, these numbers are still growing to this day and probably will continue to do so for many years to come thanks to the minds of online game designers.
Dedicated Game Server Solutions:
Using a professional server was the obvious solution. These servers were designed specifically for reading the data and transmitting vast amounts of it faster for the players to play without loss in performance. Game hosting companies purchased rack servers and co-located them in data centers around the world to host online games on. Prices for this sort of luxury were very high to start of ($300 – $800 or £150 – £400 a month, some times even more depending on the server specifications). Prices have been able to drop dramatically due to the huge success in multi player online gaming increasing 1000 fold within a few years.
What Best We Can Do In Social Media To Get Maximum Exposure
Once we come into a fresh chapter on a new year, it is time to begin planning regarding successful SMM techniques for your little business. So as or perhaps you to remain in front of the rival it is important so that you can set your online marketing strategy to make the most of prevailing trends and also the ever developing marketplace for different company industries. The little business platform has altered a whole lot in the last couple of years and remaining as much as date with those modifications could be a obstacle.
Here are some SMM tips to help keep you in front of the competition in 2018.
- Raise your presence – The main reason SMM is really big is because more and more people spend some time there. You cannot enhance presence for your needs and on the internet personality with a personal page. Throughout the year 2017, I saw lots of this created me scratch my head a little. I am not sure why nevertheless the drawbacks for this can harm your brand. If the largest issue is undesirable spam comments, this is managed and removed with the block button and also by modernizing your settings. The target is to accommodate your audience and create leads. Make certain every bit of your social networking approach serves the objectives you set and also those who might find it. Improve your social networking existence. It is important to success of one’s brand. Upping your presence drives visitors and invites involvement.
- Concentrate on Mobile – Most searches and site visits are done via mobile phones. Unfortunately, most companies are yet to seriously accept mobile inside their marketing techniques. Take the time to optimize your internet site content and internet assets for mobile phone users this season. The attempts will enhance your Return on Investment from all internet channels and can drive leads to your site improving traffic from the search engines within the proceeds. I am not just dealing with design and loading speed, but really optimizing an individual experience for website search, form entry, commerce, navigation and basic mobile phone usability.
- Create Involvement a Priority – You want to become popular on social media. It isn’t a soap box so that you can stop by to face on to done an announcement every now and then. It had been created in order that individuals around the globe might connect to each other. How big your “followers” on social networking does not matter if no body is attending to. Big followings cause you to feel effective however if there isn’t any message to allow them to abide by it’s unlikely your brand is likely to make a lot impact. What actually matters is involvement. Engagement is exactly what earns you shares which produce leads that can become sales and achieving loyal clients. Additionally you should allow it to be a place this season to regularly revisit your buyer personas to make sure your message remains unique and highly relevant to your viewers. This amount of interaction is exactly what solidifies your brand.
- Content – Making plans for your calendar and content approach with this year ought to be towards the top of your to-do list. For those who haven’t got began yet, yesterday will be a great time. Paid advertisements on social networking are excellent. They produce effective leads. But, it is incredibly important to master how exactly to make a trusted, expected and scallable flow of traffic that changes into clients in order that company remains afloat with or without one. This may simply be carried out by creating awesome content. All it requires is a few efforts, testing out a couple of various tactics and consistency. If you are ready to invest enough time, you could have all of the benefits of a well-trafficked company and site with no spending an astronomical sum on paid advertisements. As a company holder and content maker, it is element of your work to provide powerful info to your visitors regarding the services and products. Good content, powerful headlines, back-links, SEO, sales campaigns and e-mail marketing produced good, reliable traffic, and sales well before the social networking paid advertisement game was invented. It even performs.
- Video Streaming – Video in real-time has become ever more popular with consumers. Numerous social networking platform giants are all investing more income into increasing their video streaming capabilities. It provide chances for content marketing along with client involvement. It really is a format which has achieved serious momentum within the last one year and it is the continuing future of branding. It is a good idea to include it to your online business marketing strategy this season.
As a whole, the greater particular and strategic you will get together with your SMM plan, the greater effective you will be with its implementation. Be it Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook or Instagram, there’s a great deal you are able to do when it comes to marketing and producing latest chances on your own while including tremendous value to your customers, clients and readers. Do not create your SMM strategy so high and broad that it is difficult. Balance is key. Continue to keep your visitors and audience in your mind. A great company goal will guide your actions, however it may also be a measure through which you see whether you are profiting or failing.
Is Playing Online Slot Better Than Offline Slot
Speaking about the differences between online and offline slots one important thing to remember is that the excitement is present in both. The difference between the two is not huge. The principle of playing the game is all the same. A result comes out of the reels and if it is a winning amount, the payout is made.
The practicalities of playing an online slot game and a live slot game can be different. At live slot casinos, you have access to a variety of machines with various types of games for the players. However, in case of online slots, this chance is limited. However, the convenience associated with it draws a huge traffic to online slot gaming sites.
One of the biggest advantages of online slot is that you are not required to waste your time waiting for the attendant to give you the winning amount. Also, there is no question of resetting the machine and marking down the score in the tournament. The technology differs for online slot whereby you don’t have to come across a clogged machine.
Everything is automatic in online slot games and is also much faster as compared to offline slot. There are some special features too with online slot games. If you are having an account with credit in it, you will be able to play auto-spin. This allows you to spin constantly even when you are not present there. This is an added advantage.
The special features associated with online slot have added to the popularity of the game. Online slot is especially good for the novice players who have just made it to the online slot room. With online slot, the players are not required to have huge money. It allows one to play at anytime of the day as against any denomination.
Just with an internet access, a player can get started with the game. There are however many people who find it more exciting to go to a live slot parlor. They feel that the large number of people cheering up is far better than getting stuck into the room and missing that kind of excitement.
The winning amount between online and offline slot casinos can vary. As the overheads are few, most of the players find that the online slots possesses a far better payout rate as compared to most of the slot casinos played offline. It totally depends on the player, which one is better-playing online or offline.
Overview of Rightsizing
As client/server technology evolves, the battle cry is now right sizing–design new applications for the platform they are best suited for, as opposed to using a default placement.
An application should run in the environment that is most efficient for that application. The client/server model allows applications to be split into tasks and those tasks performed on individual platforms. Developers review all the tasks within an application and determine whether each task is best suited for processing on the server or on the client.
In some cases, tasks that involve a great deal of number-crunching are performed on the server and only the results transmitted to the client. In other cases, the workload of the server or the trade-offs between server millions of instructions per second and client millions of instructions per second, together with the communication time and network costs, may not warrant the use of the server for data intensive, number-crunching tasks.
Determining how the tasks are split can be the major factor in the success or failure of a client /server application. And if the first client/server application is a failure, for whatever reason, it may be a long time before there is a second.
Some variations on this theme are:
1. Down sizing:
A host based application is downsized when it is re-engineered to run in a smaller or Local Area Network based environment. Downsizing involves porting applications from mainframe and mid-range computers to a smaller platform or a Local Area Network based client/server architecture. Downsizing is not as easy as buying and installing hardware and software that support client/server computing.
2. Up sizing:
Even as companies are downsizing from their glass-housed mainframes to distributed Local Area Network-based systems, they are planning for the future by ensuring that these new systems are expandable. When an application outgrows the current environment, the capacity of the environment should be increased or the applications should be ported to larger environment with no disruption to users.
3. Smart sizing
Smart sizing is based on re-engineering the business process themselves, in contrast to downsizing, which re-implements existing automated systems on smaller or Local Area Network based platforms. Downsizing focuses on cost savings and increasing current productivity. While the code for the application may be streamlined, little or no thought is given to the process itself.
Smart sizing implies that information technology can make the business process more efficient and increase profits. Business re-engineering focuses on using technology to streamline internal workflow tasks, such as order entry and customer satisfaction. Products can be developed and brought to market faster using information technology.
Has card issuing enabled a new mode of embedded finance
Until recently, companies who wanted to launch a card project had to spend a lot of time, effort, and money on this idea realization. A lot of time was spent waiting for a positive response from the banking institution. Moreover, such solutions were complicated to manage and control. Now almost every company can become a fintech company; all it needs is a platform that will be used to issue cards https://wallester.com/card-payment-platform/card-issuing.
A glimpse into the history
A dozen years ago, large companies used traditional banks to issue their own credit cards or launch a corporate card program. The entire infrastructure for a card product issuing belonged to the banking institution. A lot of money was spent on its creation and maintenance. Despite this, banks were in no hurry to expand the possibilities of their platforms and offer clients a more comprehensive range of products. They felt like monopolists in the card issuance sphere, so they did not bother to expand the range.
Cards issued by banks usually had high-interest rates and low cashback rewards and were only given to low-risk holders. Such card requirements and terms are engaging and not available to everyone. At the same time, due to the lack of competition, banks were not interested in expanding the use of their products. But in the 21st century, everything has changed dramatically.
Present realities
In the last decade, the number of non-cash transactions has increased dramatically. People began to pay with cards actively in retail chains, cafes, restaurants, cinemas, and pharmacies. Both payment and credit cards are used for Internet shopping and mutual settlements between companies and their suppliers. Many companies now need to set up their own payment methods, approve or reject transactions, control the expenses of their employees and manage the company budget in general.
The Wallester card issuance platform provides all of these capabilities. It’s a convenient and easy-to-use solution with an intuitive interface that integrates easily with any software already running in the company.
The capabilities of today’s card issuing platforms
The Wallester platform is accessible to the user 24/7. This means that the card issuer can monitor any card transactions at any time. He can also set up authorization to control spending on a point-by-point basis. Transaction authorization can take into account the merchant ID, purchase amount, geolocation of the cardholder, or digital identification using biometrics.
The Wallester platform allows you to issue physical and virtual cards, which help secure the work process and simplify bill payments. Payment with a virtual card is instant, and there is no need to own a plastic carrier. Such cards can be issued for payment of specific bills and amounts or for compliance with payment terms, such as installment payments.
Wallester is a modern card issuing platform with an open API architecture. It can simultaneously process and authorize hundreds of transactions with different criteria and data that are unique to each individual transaction. Thanks to the user-friendly and functional interface of the platform, it easily adapts to new market conditions, and its list of features is constantly expanding.
Ultra International Company Review
Company Overview
Ultra International is a 20 year old manufacturing and distribution company that is currently allowing individuals an opportunity to own and operate their very own Ultra International eStore.
They were founded in 1987 and launched into network marketing in October 2008.
They are currently operating in 11 countries around the world. They have 300,000 square feet of offices, manufacturing plant and warehouse in near Kansas City, MO.
Products
The Ultra International product line includes Liquid Nutritionals, Weight Loss, Nutritional Supplements, Body and Hair Care Products, Home Care Products, and Hand crafted Bar Soaps in 18 fragrances. The products are fragrance free, dye free, biodegradable, and free of harmful chemicals.
The company promotes “Creating A New You.”
They have three product lines called Mind, Body, and Soul.
Mind – Liquid nutritional drink
Body – Meal replacement shake
Soul – Superfood with probiotics and digestive enzymes
They have recently added a new product called the Ultra H2O System to produce perfect water. Perfect Water has the optimal alkalinity level and high antioxidant levels to counteract acidic body chemistry.
Doctors On Board
Doctors for Ultra International consists of a leading group of medical pioneers with expertise in a variety of specialties. These doctors are active in researching and implementing new health findings to improve their patient’s health.
Cost To Become A Distributor
There are no sign up fees, no website fees, and you do receive a free turn key automated website with a international eStore immediately. You cannot buy products or join without a referral id.
You are considered a WDO, Wholesale Distributor Only, unless you purchase a product package at the Silver or Gold level, which will S.A.T. qualify you for 90 days.
A silver pack is $500 and a gold pack is $1000, which will save you from $100 to over $500 depending on which product pack you choose.
Compensation Plan
Compensation Plan: 8 core ways to earn money
Customer Acquisition Bonus paid on BV of all purchases made by your personally sponsored distributors during their first calendar month.
Community override commission paid on 12 “compressed levels.”
Generational Matching Bonus on your personally sponsored distributors, up to three generations.
Re-entry bonus after achieving the Gold rank and completing the first five levels, you can create a second opportunity center.
Direct sales commission
Personal Sales Bonus which is a quarterly global profit pool for distributors that remain active for 3 months in a row.
Sales Consistency Program
Ranks
Currently the ranks are Bronze, Silver & Gold.
Training And Support
Ultra International does offer sales and marketing tools and free online training, conference calls, webinars, downloadable materials in the distributor’s back office.
In addition,they offer intensive marketing training. They currently are offering three days worth of personal training with UI President and Master Trainer, Harry Singer. He and other UI Execs and Lead Distributors will teach “bulletproof” training, their custom in-depth sales and product training program, as well as a specific plan of action to start making your business a success!
This training is currently being offered in Myrtle Beach, SC for $200 a person for the training only. The tickets are for sale in the distributor’s back office.
Internet Marketing Policy
Ultra International not only allows internet marketing, they allow almost any kind of marketing, including auctions, flea markets, retail stores, etc. This is a very important point to consider before joining any business!
Social networking and internet marketing have become innovative ways to reach millions of people on the internet.
Social Networking
Ultra International does have a link to social networking sites which currently are Facebook and Twitter.
How Do They Get Distributors and Customers?
You can learn how to market the products through Ultra International training or do your own thing by talking to your friends, family and co-workers.
They also apparently promote Home Party Meetings as a fun way to get information on their products.
My Review
In review of everything that Ultra International has to offer, they do appear to be a good company. Due to fact that you can start an online eStore in minutes for free, makes it very appealing to broke people who want to start a business. You will have a presence on the internet, but if you don’t drive traffic to your site, nobody will be stopping by and you will not make any money.
To become successful and continually grow this business you will need to recruit others and sell products and teach your group to do the same. If that is what you are looking for the Ultra International opportunity might be a good fit for you.
However, the reason 95% of network marketers fail is because you have untrained people teaching untrained people. Without the proper training and mentoring most people will fail, so if you want to join Ultra International and be in the top 5% you must participate in either their training or another leadership development program.
If you are not willing to participate in a leadership development program, I would suggest looking for an internet based product and company to learn the skills to make money online as an alternative.
