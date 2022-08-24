Transgender Adherents Missed Basic Biology Class

By PTI

Illiquidity in the corporate debt secondary market is a global problem and so the focus should be on deepening the primary market which has nearly quadrupled in a decade to over Rs 40 lakh crore, said a responsible for the RBI.

Addressing a Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry event on Wednesday, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said concerted efforts by regulators and the government have seen outstanding bonds business touch Rs 40.20 lakh crore in FY22 vs. Rs 10.51 lakh crore in FY12. While annual emissions during this period increased from Rs 3.80 lakh crore to almost Rs 6 lakh crore.

During this period, the volume of the secondary market increased from Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 14.37 lakh crore, clearly showing that secondary trading has not increased in line with the size of the market, he said. -he declares. However, at the end of June 2022, the exceptional volume slipped to Rs 39.58 lakh crore on 29,745 exceptional instruments.

Sankar said the growing size of the corporate bond market and the number of issues each year (5,400 in FY22) are important indicators of the success of government and regulators’ development efforts.

Regarding the excessive dominance of private placement of debt issues in the country, he said this is one of the main reasons for the shallow depth of the secondary market. In FY 2012, of the total issuances of around Rs 4 lakh crore, public issuances accounted for only around 2%. And the trend has not budged since then, even though total emissions have increased, peaking at over Rs 8 lakh crore in FY21.

For example, in FY22, the money raised through public issues was only Rs 11,589 crore or about 2% and the rest Rs 5.88 crore was from investments private, he said. Saying that only the United States has a very liquid corporate bond secondary market, he said that India is the second best, which is very low, however, as the turnover rate is 69 here.

The American market is very deep because it is led by companies and municipalities, which is very small in the country. But the corporate bond market as a percentage of GDP is also highest at 120 in the United States, while in India it is only 18% compared to 80% in Korea and 36% in China, a said Sankar.

The illiquidity in the secondary market is global and not just specific to India, with the exception of the United States of course. “Our turnover rate is 69, which is only second to the United States, given that we need to review our approach to the secondary market instead of focusing on secondary market liquidity. This is mainly owing to the small issue size which is only Rs 133 crore,” Sankar said.

Compare that with the current stock of government securities outstanding at Rs 84.71 lakh crore in 100 instruments, when there are 5,394 corporate issuers at the end of June 2022, he explained.

Regarding the issuer rating profile, he said that corporate bonds are generally priced outside the sovereign yield curve and that resilient markets are characterized by stable credit spreads over benchmark yields of G- dry. A comparison of the yields of 5-year G-secs and 5-year AAA-rated bonds over the past decade clearly indicates that the G-secs yield curve has provided a stable backbone for corporate bond pricing .

Sankar blamed a large number of private issues for the incentive structure skewed towards public issues which also get a wider investor base. “So the way forward is not to worry too much about market liquidity, but to broaden the investor base and there is also a need to temper our expectations of the bond market.”

Regarding the ownership structure of corporate bonds, which is largely owned by institutions, he said, banks are the largest holders of these debts with 27.57% in March 2022, followed by legal entities. at 24.51% and mutual funds at 15.89%. Qualified institutional investors hold 13.54%, trusts (10.49%), foreign portfolio investors (5.49%) and individuals/others 2.49%.

The central banker attributed the shallow secondary market to multiple factors such as the small size of the issues which averages Rs 130 crore per issuer, the nature of the issue which is a private placement compared to public issues in other markets, the small holdings that are primarily limited to institutional investors and not retail investors as in the case of the United States, and the price and interest rate risks to which any issuer of corporate bonds is confronted.

However, he admitted that the near absence of a derivatives market here is the biggest downside, but given that CDS (Credit Default Swap) standards are on the way, it should be better. Another catalyst should be the introduction of new instruments such as floating rate debt securities.

Of the ratings it reported in FY22, ratings were given to 1,235 corporate debt securities amounting to Rs 22.55 lakh crore. Of these, 278 or 22.5% were AAA and 358 or 29% were AA and only 66 shows or 5.3% were substandard.