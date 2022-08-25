Blockchain
ARK Invest Analyst Reveals Bitcoin Transactions Crossed $100T
- The network’s overall cumulative activity amounts to almost $7.3 trillion.
- The statistic doesn’t cover exchanges between a user’s own wallets.
Without a doubt, 2022 was a terrible year for Bitcoin (BTC), and Q2 was the worst for the king of crypto. The interest in cryptocurrencies, though, keeps rising. David Puell, an analyst at ARK Invest, claims that Bitcoin transactions have reached over $100 trillion in total value.
As evidence, Puell used statistics from Glassnode. The value of Bitcoin transactions has grown rapidly over the last 13 years, as seen by the graph the researcher presented.
Wallet-to-wallet transfers between the same users are included in the data that Glassnode publishes. The $100 trillion level is an “interesting statistic,” as Puell points out. In addition, he claims that the network’s overall cumulative activity amounts to almost $7.3 trillion.
More Milestones Yet to Achieve
This metric was arrived at by excluding on-chain events that did not demonstrate transactions between two parties. Therefore, it doesn’t cover exchanges between a user’s own wallets.
All indicators point to a continued and rapid increase in Bitcoin’s popularity. Furthermore, crypto has been recognized as a viable asset class by major financial institutions. Banks like JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, as well as asset management giants like BlackRock, have entered the market. Additionally, Bitcoin is now included in retirement plans.
Despite the present bear market, Bitcoin has consistently outperformed its prior highs. On the other hand, the year 2022 served as a wake-up call for many people, and it was unlike anything they had ever experienced. Regardless, the sector grows and develops more.
According to CMC, the Bitcoin price today is $21,643.02 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $32,210,057,607 USD. Bitcoin is up 0.87% in the last 24 hours.
Average Transaction Fees of Bitcoin (BTC) Drops Below $1
ANKR Gained 12% In The Last 24 Hours. What’s Pushing It?
Although it hasn’t been easy, the crypto market has been on its recovery journey since mid-July. There have been some rallies that didn’t last long, followed by extended periods of pullbacks that caused more panic. So, no one can say what direction to expect in the short term.
But while some tokens struggle to remain afloat, others seem to be making positive leaps. For instance, the ANKR price movement in the last 24 hours has shocked many in space.
Related Reading: Ethereum ETH Back On Track Race, Will ETH Reclaim $2,000 again?
The token gained 12% between August 24 and early August 25, while others struggled to hold their price marks. At the time of writing, the ANKR has grown to 19.89%, making it to be the best performing crypto among the top 100s by market cap.
ANKR/USD 4-Hour Chart Trend
This price chart shows the bullish trend for ANKR from August 24 to 25. The MACD line is pushing to cross above the signal line, indicating a bullish trend. Also, ANKR’s 14-day RSI is at 61, meaning an imminent move to the overbought region. If the token price climbs from the lower left to the upper right of the chart, it has entered the territory.
Once ANKR enters the overbought region, it has sustained its upward price movement for a more extended period with lesser pullbacks. This could happen if the ongoing momentum continues.
Currently, the ANKR price stands at $0.04211, a gradual climb from $0.0409 earlier today. If it continues to rally as it is now, the coin price might rise beyond $0.050809, its first significant resistance level before August 25.
But if the bullish momentum doesn’t last long, ANKR might not recover its August highs of $0.059 soon.
What’s Pushing ANKR Price
ANKR ranks 92 on CoinMarketCap and is now outperforming the number one and two cryptos, BTC and ETH. However, the overall crypto market hasn’t performed optimally this week. Trend data shows that the recovery is slower than expected.
For instance, Bitcoin is gradually pushing toward the $22K price market. BTC’s price on CoinMarketCap currently stands at $21,705.68 after it gained only 1.59% on its August 24 price. On the other hand, Ethereum gained 3.82% in 24 hours, pushing its price to $1703.33.
Judging from the price movements of the top cryptocurrencies, there’s no reason ANKR should surge at this speed. But one new development took place on the ANKR network, launching its staking service on August 10. According to the network announcement, the move was to decentralize node infrastructure.
Related Reading: Shiba Inu Burn Events Spark A Rally In Altcoin Over The Past Weeks
The expanded functionalities of the network have attracted investors’ and traders’ interest in the crypto. If ANKR bulls sustain the ongoing trend, the token price might rise beyond the last highs. Also, data shows that the overall crypto market cap has added 1% in 24 hours. So, if the overall crypto market rebounds, the ANKR price might gain more too.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin Nears Historical Bottom Territory, What’s Next For BTC?
Bitcoin has closed about important resistance but continues to move sideways in the last 24 hours as the altcoins sector shows more strength. The first cryptocurrency by market cap might be forming a range between its yearly low at around $18,000 with a top near its previous highs.
At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $21,600 with sideways movement in the day and a 7% loss over the past week.
Trader Josh Rager shared a potential thesis for the price of Bitcoin and its future performance. The cryptocurrency has historically formed a bottom for a certain amount of time after the Halving.
The event that reduces the reward for mining a Bitcoin block, the Halving has been a consistent indicator of BTC’s future performance. In the past, as seen below, every one of these events has been followed by a massive rally.
In 2017, Bitcoin rose from below $3,000 to its previous all-time high of $20,000. In 2012, BTC’s price crossed the $10 barrier and rose above $100 for the first time since its inception.
In 2020, Bitcoin went from a low of $3,000 to its current all-time high of $69,000. Each of these massive bull runs was followed by downside price action, similar to what BTC’s price has seen since late 2021, and long consolidation periods.
Bitcoin can spend years moving sideways in a range before breaking out into price discovery. Rager believes the new range could form between $18,000 and $48,000. BTC could move between the top and bottom of that range until the next Halving event in 2024. The trader said:
If you zoom in you’ll notice a range could be forming from the local bottom near $18k Over the course of the next 18 months (prior to the next BTC halving) could logically retest where price broke down next $48,000 or $50k for psychological purposes. Prior to the last BTC halving, Bitcoin price created a range with a higher-low (March crash). And the range high (daily/weekly close) acted as the key level that price would break before it’s first to over $60k. We could potentially see similar around $50k.
Why Bitcoin Is Likely To Trade North Of $100K In 2024
This prediction should materialize in the coming months with BTC seeing a top at $50,000, as Rager mentioned. In the future, the cryptocurrency could reclaim previous highs and re-enter price discovery.
However, each time BTC appreciates after a Halving, its profit percentage decreases. Therefore, it is unlikely that the cryptocurrency would rise to $1 million, as many have predicted. Rager believes around $200,000 should be a vital price target. The trader concluded:
Again pure speculation here with both timing and price. I’m not one to want to predict the price of Bitcoin but what I can say is I expect 18 more months of a large range for Bitcoin. Followed by fireworks after the next BTC halving March/April 2024 up through 2025.
David Holtzman, Architect of the DNS System, Joins Naoris Protocol
Writer, technologist, and early Internet adopter David H. Holtzman has joined Naoris Protocol as an adviser. Naoris Protocol, which aims to transform the way cyber security is mitigated by using a system called CyberMesh, will have Holtzman’s backing in areas like marketing, technology, and strategy.
Internet as we know it today would not exist without Holtzman’s early contributions to the technology that comprises it. As Network Solutions’ chief technology officer in the late ’90s, he oversaw operations of the DNS and the ‘Dot’ root server, which are essential components of the Internet’s naming infrastructure. The number of unique domain names registered on the internet increased exponentially under his reign, from over five million to over twenty million.
Holtzman’s previous positions include Chief Scientist at IBM and leading a sizable research team at Booz-Allen & Hamilton before Networks Solutions. He served as Chief Technology Officer for Senator Evan Bayh’s campaign and as a top cybersecurity expert for General Wesley Clarke. Within the blockchain industry, he has served as a consultant, adviser, or director for the last six years.
Before joining the NSA as an analyst of Soviet cosmonauts, Holtzman was a Russian cryptographer stationed on submarines for the US Naval Security Group.
Holtzman commented:
“Naoris Protocol has the right ideas. In my many decades of experience working with disruptive innovators, I’ve come to the conclusion that a company’s most valuable differentiator is the strength of its underlying foundational principles and values. Naoris Protocol has started from a good place and their technology directly aligns with their beliefs. The value of networked decentralization cannot be overemphasized and their novel approach of applying that to security validation is an important one that is likely to be a real game changer.”
Instead of relying on government law to guarantee citizens’ privacy, Holtzman insists that people should rely on personal cryptography to do so. He authored “Privacy Lost: How Technology is Endangering Your Privacy,” an exposé that provided an insider’s look at the world of intrusive technology, its users, and the threats they pose to individual privacy.
David Carvalho, CEO, and Founder of Naoris Protocol said:
“We are so incredibly blessed to be working with David Holtzman as an advisor to the project, we wouldn’t have the internet as we know it today without him and we`re humbled to be splicing together new and highly impactful use cases and ideas with David. This is an exciting, and critical time for Naoris Protocol as we strive to bring the best and most visionary from Web2 and Web3 together to scale our Decentralized CyberSecurity Mesh approach. Having David Holtzman on board, with his incredible knowledge and world changing experience makes us feel great about the future of all things digital.”
Naoris Protocol, backed by Holtzman, seeks to distribute the cybersecurity practices of current businesses, governments, Web3 initiatives, and more. The inefficiencies and weaknesses of outdated centralized systems pose a danger to global stability as the globe moves to the new Web3 paradigms of DeFi and borderless cryptocurrencies. Holtzman, as a symbol of a more radical era of internet culture, serves as an excellent model for Naoris Protocol to follow.
Pawnfi Introduces Non-Standard Asset Financialization Platform on Flare Network￼
Pawnfi is partnering with Flare Network, a new blockchain with the ambitious goal of connecting everything, to facilitate the use of non-standard assets (NSA) on Flare.
With Pawnfi, owners of illiquid items may get more value out of their possessions than they would otherwise be able to. NSAs may be either fungible or non-fungible assets that are difficult to actualize, such as NFTs, liquidity provider tokens, GameFi assets, or even simple fungible tokens for smaller projects.
Pawn (using the item as security for a loan), Lease (renting the item to others for passive income), and Sale (selling the item) are the three ways in which Pawnfi users may instantly put their assets to use (listing on secondary markets for the highest bid).
Because NFT collectors often have substantial funds stuck in assets they’d rather not sell, the Pawnfi liquidity model is extremely useful for them. Holders of Flare NFTs may utilize Pawnfi to get collateralized loans or earn interest on their holdings via lending.
A large portion of Pawnfi’s 280k active user community will join the Flare network, expanding upon and improving the current Flare NFT ecosystem. The project’s goal is to use the financialization model developed by Pawnfi to increase Flare’s visibility in the DeFi community. Customers may invest in the Pawn protocol or engage in complex transactions with NSAs.
For the provided assets, Pawnfi will create sophisticated fair evaluation algorithms that may be used by other Flare network users to get accurate prices of NSAs.
Wesley Kayne, Pawnfi’s CEO and Founder stated:
“Pawnfi will become a one stop destination as it can now provide a bridge into other metaverses. Users can achieve seamless cross-chain operations with their assets, and leverage on Pawnfi’s lend/rent/sell as well as advanced liquidity modules to utilize their assets to retain financial benefits.”
The collaboration will increase cross-chain interoperability between various L1 systems and Metaverses. Flare’s LayerCake bridges are completely distributed and insured, allowing Pawnfi to onboard additional L1 DeFi chains, GameFi products, and NFT ecosystems.
Hugo Philion, CEO and co-founder of Flare Network stated:
“We are glad to see Pawnfi joining the Flare ecosystem to make use of our powerful interoperability solutions. By joining the Flare community, Pawnfi will be able to tap into virtually all major blockchains and assets, dramatically boosting their reach. Meanwhile, Flare users gain access to Pawnfi’s innovative solutions for unlocking usage of less liquid assets.”
Will Fed Chair Powell’s Friday Speech Send Bitcoin Soaring?
In this episode of NewsBTC’s all-new daily technical analysis videos, we are looking at the the impact an upcoming speech from US Fed Chair Jerome Powell could have on Bitcoin price action.
Take a look at the video below.
VIDEO: Bitcoin Price Analysis (BTCUSD): August 25, 2022
The US Fed Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the global central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, focusing on the future economic outlook. Depending on if that outlook is hawkish or dovish, Bitcoin could sink further or begin to soar.
Daily BTCUSD Looks Dangerous As Bears Remain Dominant
On daily timeframes the picture overall isn’t looking very positive for BTCUSD and could imply that the market should expect negative news tomorrow. From top to bottom, starting with the Ichiomoku, we can see that Bitcoin lost the cloud as support and is now trading below both the Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen. These two lines have also recently crossed bearish.
The daily LMACD is also showing momentum in favor of bears. The bearish momentum is weakening, however, but could pick right back up tomorrow as markets price in whatever Powell has to say about the future of the US economy.
Finally, the Average Directional Index shows that bears are in control, and the trend is back at around a reading of 20. Below 20 would suggest a trend weakening, while retesting the level and then rising higher could restart the bearish trend.
The daily timeframe has recently turned bearish | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Weekly Momentum Highlights Pivotal Potential Turning Point
Switching to the same tools on the weekly timeframe also shows Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market at a pivotal moment. Price was rejected from above to back below the Tenkan-sen. The LMACD is also still crossed bearish and ready to either cross up or diverge downward further.
The ADX shows that bears still have the upper hand, but the trend has started to flatten which could indicate that the worst is over on higher timeframes.
With only a week remaining in the month of August, combined with both Powell’s comments and the weekly timeframe at a pivotal turning point, we should get a clearer picture soon regarding if a bull trend is blossoming, or if the bearish trend is about to worsen.
Weekly momentum could cross up or continue down further | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Monthly Ichimoku Sends Mixed Signals To The Market
The monthly Ichimoku is an interesting picture currently and could give bulls some hope ahead. The Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen remain crossed bullish. Take a look at the last bear market and you can easily see how quickly these two lines crossed bearish in the past. This could mean that Bitcoin is still bullish, despite the macro pressure. It also could mean the worst is still ahead and a cross is still coming.
It doesn’t help that monthly momentum on the LMACD hasn’t begun to weaken according to the histogram. The ADX does show an overall trend continuing to fizzle out, with bears taking charge for the first time since the 2014-2015 bear market bottom. Bullish strength has also fallen below 20 for the first time in history.
A comparison between bear markets shows that the lines have yet to cross | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Could Bitcoin Form A Perfect Bottom? TD Sequential Has One Week Left On 9
The TD Sequential is a market timing indicator designed by Thomas Demark. Simply reaching a 9-count on a downtrend is enough for a buy setup –– which is a positive case for Bitcoin currently. However, these signals are more powerful when the 9-count is “perfected”. To perfect the series, Bitcoin would need to set a lower low below the current bottom at $17,600.
Although bearish signals outweigh the bullish, price action continues to hold above a more than ten year long trend line. Until this line in the sand is lost, bull still have hope in staging a reversal. But more than likely they will need Mr. Powell and his money printing pals to cooperate tomorrow.
The TD9 is on a nine-count with only a week left to "perfect" the series | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Learn crypto technical analysis yourself with the NewsBTC Trading Course. Click here to access the free educational program.
All this week at Elliott Wave International is Trader Education Week. Here is free access to five exclusive videos from one of the world’s best Elliott Wave analysts. You can also get the Elliott Wave book for free with a no cost signup.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or join the TonyTradesBTC Telegram for exclusive daily market insights and technical analysis education. Please note: Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Ethereum ETH Back On Track Race, Will ETH Reclaim $2,000 again?
Ethereum ETH price regained its bullish trend against Tether (USDT) as it builds more strength to break above the key resistance ahead of “The Merge.” ETH price saw a rejection to a region of $1,500 recently as it could not hold its bullish trendline acting as support. (Data from Binance)
Ethereum ETH Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart
From the chart, the price of ETH saw its price rejected to a region of $1,540 on the weekly chart as the price was unable to hold $1,700 and the trendline acting as support for ETH price.
ETH weekly candle closed with a bearish sentiment, with the new week’s candle looking bullish for price recovery.
The price has continued to gain traction, outperforming Bitcoin’s (BTC) as ETH price shows strength, trying to flip resistance into support for the price to trend higher.
If the price of ETH on the weekly chart maintains this structure, it could quickly trend higher to a region of $1,800, acting as the weekly resistance for the price. To avoid falling below, the price of ETH needs to hold this support zone at $1,700.
Weekly resistance for the price of ETH – $1,800.
Weekly support for the price of ETH – $1,700, $1,600.
Price Analysis Of ETH On The Daily (1D) Chart
With more buy orders, the price of ETH would continue to trend to the upside after forming support above the uptrend line holding ETH price. ETH holding its price above this trendline will help it trend higher.
To confirm the bullish sentiment of ETH, the price bounced with good buy volume after seeing a retracement below its rising wedge.
The price of ETH has shown a bullish structure after breaking out, forming a bullish trend; if bulls step in, the price of ETH could trend higher to a region of $1,800-$2,000 acting as key resistance on the daily timeframe.
ETH is currently trading at $1,703, just above the 50 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which corresponds to a price of $1,650 acting as support for ETH.
On the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) for the price of ETH is above 50, indicating more buy orders.
Daily (1D) resistance for ETH price – $1,800-$2,000.
Daily (1D) support for ETH price – $1,650.
Price Analysis Of Ethereum On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The price of ETH has continued to show a bullish trend holding above the 50 and 200 EMA prices, which correspond to $1,690 and $1,670, acting as support respectively to the ETH price.
ETH needs to hold above the 50 and 200 EMA to continue its bullish sentiment; if ETH fails to hold, the prices of $1,690 and $1,670 will act as support levels.
The price of ETH respects the uptrend line formed by prices as the trendline acts as support in case the 50 and 200 EMA can not hold the price of ETH during a sell-off.
Four-Hourly (4H) resistance for ETH price – $1,800-$2,000.
Four-Hourly (4H) support for ETH price – $1,690-$1,670.
Featured Image From zipmex, Charts From TradingView.com
