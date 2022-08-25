CHONGQING, China – The city of Chongqing, dubbed one of China’s four “furnace” cities, is known for both its high temperatures and spicy cuisine – including its hot pot, a bubbling, peppery table broth in which diners dip in bites of food to cook and eat.
Biocon Biologics, Cdsco Corruption Case: Cbi Files Charge Sheet
According to the central agency, the Rs 9 lakh bribe paid to Joint Drug Controller S Eswara Reddy was cleared by Associate Vice President of Biocon Biologics – L Praveen Kumar.
In June, the CBI arrested Reddy and Kumar along with Dinesh Dua, who is a director of Synergy Network India and allegedly gave the bribe to Reddy as well as Deputy Drug Inspector Animesh Kumar.
It was alleged that the defendant attempted to exert improper influence on CDSCO officers under the Health Services Branch, Department of Health and Family Welfare, to waive the phase trial 3 of “Insulin Aspart Injection”.
“We deny corruption allegations made in certain media articles. All of our product endorsements are legitimate and supported by scientific and clinical data. Our bAspart is approved in Europe and many other countries,” the spokesperson had said.
“We follow the regulatory process for all our product approvals by DCGI (Drugs Controller General of India). The entire application process in India is online and all meeting minutes are in the public domain. We are cooperating with the investigative agency,” the spokesperson added.
With PTI entries
Everyone must watch the absolute best TV show on HBO Max
At first, station eleven drove me nuts. After three episodes, I hadn’t fallen asleep once, but twice. I wasn’t just frustrated with Station Eleven’s self-indulgence — I was completely bored.
A post-apocalyptic HBO Max mini-series set in the immediate aftermath of a deadly and highly contagious flu, Station Eleven is a fictionalized pandemic show — shot, produced and aired over a real pandemic. But in many ways, this pandemic is subordinate and unimportant. Station Eleven is a show on things. About big ideas and themes. It’s a survival show. About trauma. Take refuge in the transitive power of art and the connective tissue of our common humanity.
Read more: Review: The HBO adaptation of Station Eleven came at a weird, but good time
In other words: urgh.
Right off the bat, it’s a show that spells out big ambitions in no-nonsense terms. It’s a show that opens with King Lear. A show that makes blatant use of Shakespeare as narrative device and framing, but also has the gall to place oneself at the center of a great literary canon.
Again: urgh. the biggest urgh I can collect.
Three episodes deep, I hopped into one of CNET’s many Slack channels to unload on the show with my colleagues. It was self-indulgent. It was boring. He took himself too seriously. It was raised on its own supply. It was fundamentally flawed compared to a show like, say, Yellowjackets – which masked its own themes of trauma under the guise of a cunning and compelling mystery show.
“Station eleven sucks.” I think that’s what I typed. I was wrong. I couldn’t have been more wrong.
Just seven episodes later, at the end of the show, I returned to that same Slack office, on all fours, to tell everyone that – in fact – Station Eleven is one of the best shows on TV that I don’t think I’ve ever seen. my life and that every living human being should make an effort to watch over it.
So pretentious
My favorite moment in Station Eleven occurs in the middle of Episode 9.
Jeevan, one of the show’s main characters, takes care of Kirsten, a comic-obsessed child actress – the titular Station Eleven. A comic that she takes with her everywhere on her travels in the post-pandemic world. A comic that gives him hope in desperate circumstances.
After returning to their home base, Kirsten realizes that she has dropped the comic in the snow. Frustrated, not quite understanding why it matters, Jeevan angrily returns to the desert to retrieve it. During the search, a wolf attacks him, mauling him half to death. As he crawls on his hands and knees, struggling to survive the extreme sub-zero temperatures, he comes across the comic, buried in the snow. In complete agony, he begins to read it, before tossing it aside, shouting, “THIS IS SO PRETENTIOUS!”
It’s an incredibly cathartic moment. For starters, it’s funny! A perfectly timed moment of comedy in the midst of a dark and visceral moment. I laughed. But it is also a recognition, a crystallized moment of self-awareness. The show speaks for itself, directly to its audience. Yes, station eleven is pretentious. This is a show actively struggling with big ideas – swinging for the fences, navigating the value of art in a world filled with suffering.
But station eleven is too self-aware enough to know that’s a lot to ask. Of its audience, of itself as an entertainment product. It is important.
A big request
Why should we care about a TV show? Why should any type of art be important? In a world where I find myself moving away from so-called “prestige television”, Station Eleven has forced me to ask myself this question.
Recently, I’ve been more inclined to consume endless throwaway anime or watch feel-good reality shows like Old Enough and The Great British Bake Off. Considering what we’ve all been through over the past two or three years, it’s been hard to muster the “big brain energy” needed to enjoy a show like Station Eleven. A show that forces us to reckon with big questions and big ideas.
This is precisely why I found Station Eleven so repulsive at first. In the midst of COVID-19, a time of searing political conflict, are you really going to ask me to be on a TV show about a traveling troupe of Shakespearean actors performing Hamlet in a post-pandemic wasteland? It’s a big question.
But Station Eleven works because it rules on every possible level. It’s that simple. It’s a well-written show, with great performances and a soundtrack that will haunt you long after you’ve finished watching.
Station Eleven swings towards the fences but hits the ball clean. It takes time to realize its bold vision, but if you stick with that initial slow burn — fight that initial revulsion — you’ll be rewarded with a show that has nuanced things to say about every “serious topic” it dare to approach. It’s a show about families – real and inherited. It’s a show about the legacy of shared trauma. A show about art as refuge. If that pisses you off, I understand. But in a very real universe where we are immersed in the wasteland of our own pain and suffering, Station Eleven is as essential as television.
Why Australians hoping to buy a home as prices fall might be shocked when applying for a loan
Australians hoping for a bargain as property prices plummet should be disappointed as banks have cut lending.
Major banks expect property prices in capitals to fall by up to 20% by the end of 2023, with Reserve Bank interest rates already rising at the fastest pace in nearly of three decades.
But falling house prices won’t necessarily make it easier to get a loan from the banks needed to assess a borrower’s ability to handle a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates.
Two of Australia’s big four banks – ANZ and Westpac – expect interest rates in 2022 and early 2023 to rise by more than this amount.
Steve Mickenbecker, a Canstar Group executive and financial commentator, said a borrower who was able to get a $600,000 loan in April, before interest rates rose, could now only get a loan mortgage of $500,000.
“The bank would say no to many of these borrowers today,” he told Daily Mail Australia.
Australians hoping for a bargain as property prices plummet should be disappointed as banks have cut lending (pictured is a house in Melbourne)
Mr Mickenbecker said the steep declines in house prices expected by the end of next year would not necessarily mean middle-income borrowers will be able to afford their dream home.
How an above-average income over $96,300 could borrow
APRIL 2022: $600,000 when the cash rate was at an all-time high of 0.1%
AUGUST 2022: $502,000 with the cash rate now at a six-year high of 1.85%
“A fall in house prices of even 20% will force many borrowers to make the difficult decision to leave their dream home and settle for something more modest,” he said.
In early May, when the cash rate was still at a record high of 0.1%, the Commonwealth Bank offered variable mortgage rates of 2.29%.
But rate hikes in May, June, July and August of 1.75 percentage points — the biggest increases since 1994 — took the spot rate to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.
Commonwealth Bank borrowers are now charged a variable mortgage rate of 3.89% if they have a 20% mortgage deposit.
Someone who borrowed $600,000 in April would have paid $2,306 a month in repayments, but now owes $2,827 a month, an increase of $521.
Analysis by Canstar showed that someone earning $96,300 in April could have borrowed $600,000 – the average amount for a new mortgage in Australia.
Steve Mickenbecker, a Canstar Group executive and financial commentator, said a borrower who was able to get a $600,000 loan in April, before interest rates rose, could now only get a mortgage of $500,000.
This was based on someone with an average mortgage rate of 2.98%, at the time, with the bank assessing their ability to repay a loan with a variable rate of 5.98%, which would see their monthly repayments increase by 1 $066 to $3,590 from $2,524.
What the big banks are predicting NOW
WESTPAC: Cash rate of 3.35% by February 2023
This would include increases of 50 basis points in August and September and increases of 25 basis points in October, November, December and February.
ANZ: Cash rate of 3.35% by November 2022
This would include increases of 50 basis points in August, September, October and November
COMMONWEALTH BANK: Cash rate of 2.6% by November
This would include rate hikes of 50 basis points in August and September and a 25 basis point hike in November.
NAB: Cash rate of 2.85% by November
This would include increases of 50 basis points in August and September and increases of 25 basis points in October and November
Source: RateCity
A potential borrower with the same above-average income could now only borrow $502,000.
This is based on a bank seeing how someone would face an increase in their mortgage rate from 4.73% to 7.73%, which would see their monthly repayments jump to $977 to $3,590 from $2,613.
An increase in the cash rate to 3.1% would reduce this borrowing capacity to $447,000.
This is based on a borrower taking out a loan with a variable rate of 5.98% and a bank modeling its ability to meet rates reaching 8.98%.
That would see their monthly repayments jump $916 to $3,591 from $2,675.
“As the Reserve Bank’s cash rate continues to climb to 3.10%, the loan amount issued to the borrower will decline further by $55,000 to $447,000,” Mickenbecker said.
ANZ Bank expects the cash rate to hit a 10-year high of 3.35% by November, with rate hikes of 0.5 percentage points in September, October and the day of the MelbourneCup.
Westpac expects a cash rate of 3.35% by February 2023.
To get approved for a $447,000 loan, this borrower earning $96,300 a year would also have to cut all his credit cards, according to an analysis by Canstar.
To qualify for a credit card with even a $1,000 limit, the borrowing capacity would be reduced to $442,000.
A credit card limit of $2,000 would further reduce that to $437,000.
A card limit of $6,000 would mean they would only be allowed to borrow $418,000 while a limit of $10,000 would reduce their borrowing capacity to $399,000.
Falling house prices won’t necessarily make it easier to get a loan from the banks needed to assess a borrower’s ability to handle a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates (pictured , a branch of the Commonwealth Bank in Sydney)
Mr Mickenbecker said a low-income earner would struggle to spend more than 30% of their pre-tax income on mortgage payments, but a higher-income earner would have trouble spending more than 35% of his gross salary on loan. maintenance.
ANZ expects house prices in the capital to fall 18% by the end of 2023 – based on declines of 9% in 2022 and 9% next year.
Sydney was expected to do even worse, with a 20% drop expected by December next year, based on the market peak in April 2022.
ANZ expects the median house price to fall 14% this year and another 6% next year.
The 20% fall, over two calendar years, would see the median house price in Australia’s most expensive capital plunge $271,490 to $1,145,470 from April’s level of $1,416,960, on the CoreLogic database.
Borrowers who took out a loan earlier this year, only for prices to fall, would find themselves in a situation known as negative equity where they owed their bank more than their house was worth.
“Now they’re locked into high-repayment loans on homes that could lose value,” Mickenbecker said.
What borrowers could pay in November of each month compared to May
$500,000: Up to $883 from $1,922 to $2,805
$600,000: Up to $1,060 from $2,306 to $3,366
$700,000: Up to $1,236 from $2,691 to $3,927
$800,000: Up to $1,413 from $3,075 to $4,488
$900,000: Up to $1,590 from $3,459 to $5,049
$1,000,000: Up to $1,767 from $3,843 to $5,610
Calculations based on the cash rate dropping from a record high of 0.1% in May to 3.35% in November, as forecast by ANZ. Monthly repayments based on popular Commonwealth Bank floating rate increase from 2.29% to 5.39% expected
Some Like It Hot: Eating Spicy in China’s WWII Shelters
Locals call it “cave fondue”.
Chongqing was China’s temporary capital during World War II, as a Japanese invasion ousted the government from the then capital, Nanjing, and occupied eastern China. Chief Chiang Kai-shek, the military, foreign diplomats and others settled in what was then a remote southwestern town.
To the sound of air raid sirens, residents crowded into the often dark shelters dug into the hilly cityscape to protect people and military weapons. Thousands of people died in the Japanese aerial bombardments.
Today, the stone arched doorways of the old shelters still dot the town. Some have become cafes and mahjong parlors and others restaurants.
Red Chinese characters hang above an entrance, its masonry half-hidden by a display case of chilled drinks and stacked plastic chairs. Characters read: “Cave Pavilion Hotpot. Founded in 1989.”
Inside, tables and chairs line two long, narrow tunnels connected by a corridor. A starry night sky has been painted on the semi-circular roof to reinforce a feeling of freshness. A painting of a World War II fighter plane hangs on the wall.
Diners lay down beef tripe, meat, fish and vegetables in a bubbling broth filled with floating red chili peppers and lip-numbing Sichuan peppercorns. An unspiced broth is also available – in a smaller container.
“We’re staying out of the summer heat in these air-raid shelters,” Tang Ronggang said, as wisps of steam billowed in front of his face from the cooking pot on his table. “It’s cool here, it’s a good place to stay in the summer.
Particularly this summer, which has seen what meteorologists call China’s strongest heatwave since the government began recording rainfall and temperature 61 years ago. High temperatures persisted for more than two months, exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many places.
Shopping malls closed in Chongqing for most of the day to save energy. Large swathes of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, which meet in the city, have dried up, drawing people to the exposed river bed. The prolonged heat and dryness are blamed on a high-pressure system stationed over western Russia that is also behind this summer’s heat waves in Europe.
Chongqing, immediately east of Sichuan, was part of the province until the city and surrounding areas were administratively separated in 1997.
Some date the city’s cooking pot tradition to the 16th century, when porters ate boiled meat and vegetables with pungent spices after a hard day’s work at the docks of the Jialing River. The dish took hold in abandoned air-raid shelters in the 1970s, giving rise to a new tradition, the cave marmite.
Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang contributed.
Govt Orders Transfer Of 5 JKAS Officers In Jammu and Kashmir — Check List
Srinagar, Aug 25 (GNS): Jammu and Kashmir has ordered transfer and posting of five JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.
According to a government order, Ravinder Kumar Anand, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Ramban, against an available vacancy.
Ms. Sanna Khan, JKAS, Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation Jammu, as per the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.
Manu Hansa, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba.
Piyush Dhotra, JKAS, General Manager, JKRTC, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu, vice Vijay Kumar, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Maxiumn Gorkie, JKAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu. (GNS)
The post Govt Orders Transfer Of 5 JKAS Officers In Jammu and Kashmir — Check List appeared first on JK Breaking News.
EXCLUSIVE – Rep. Gallagher Warns Biden of Iran Deal ‘Massive Mistake’
Following reports of an imminent U.S. return to the Iran nuclear deal, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) criticized the Biden administration’s willingness to grant theocracy Islamic State a “blank cheque” to fund their growing terrorist activities, calling it a “massive mistake”. it will destabilize the Middle East, strengthen Russia and China, and endanger Americans.
In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Wednesday, Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher slammed the prospect of a new Iran nuclear deal after the Islamic regime agreed to drop some demands and rumors swirled about an imminent deal. .
“Iranian proxies continue to escalate their terrorist activities in the Middle East and against former US officials,” he said. “But rather than escalate the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign to deter further aggression, the Biden administration is prepared to hand a blank check to the Iranians to fund their malign ambitions.”
According to Gallagher, although President Biden “promised a longer and stronger deal” with the Iranian regime, “everything indicates that he negotiated a shorter and weaker deal”.
“Reports suggest that the Biden administration is ready to give up significant US sanctions leverage, provide the Iranian economy with a boon worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and impose fewer nuclear restrictions on the regime. Iranian than the original deal, making his deal even worse than President Obama’s,” the congressman said.
“This is a massive mistake that will destabilize the Middle East, empower Russia and China, and endanger Americans,” he added.
Gallagher also noted that at the start of the year he LEDs more than 160 members of the House to demand that the president give congress a “say in any negotiations” with the Islamic Republic.
“If the president continues to ignore these demands and does not ratify a deal in the Senate, [then] when Republicans take over the House, we will oppose this flawed deal, view the deal as non-binding, and work to reimpose and strengthen any sanctions lifted or weakened by the Biden administration,” he said.
Gallagher’s remarks come as reports point to a possible revival of the Iran nuclear deal.
On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned that “tens of millions of people could die because of the nuclear arsenal” the deal would provide the Ayatollah, with dozens more guaranteed to die because of the “Iranian terrorism made possible by this deal”.
In June, former US Vice President Mike Pence Express unwavering support for the Iranian resistance while castigating the Biden team’s new concessions to Tehran’s “tyrants”, its “virtual abandonment of our ally Israel” and the “disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan”, which have emboldened the “opponents of freedom” who felt the “weakness” of the American administration.
He also accused the Biden administration of threatening to “unravel all progress” made by the Trump administration in marginalizing the Iranian regime.
Although Tehran claims its nuclear program is for energy purposes, world leaders, including the six countries that signed up to the 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear weapons capability, say the Uranium enrichment could allow Iran to quickly create a nuclear weapon.
However, running the nuclear talks could see the United States and other world powers grant Iran economic sanctions relief in exchange for temporary curbs on its nuclear program.
The Islamic regime is would have about to develop its first nuclear missile and recently unveiled that it has a new long-range missile with a target range of around 900 miles.
Former State Department official says President Joe Biden’s imminent deal to reinstate Iran nuclear deal offers the regime has access to $90 billion in foreign currency reserves and eases sanctions against some of the world’s worst terrorists.
In addition to being granted hundreds of billions of dollars, it could be used for purposes of terror and aggression. The deal will also not prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Breitbart News
Ifo survey of German companies on the agenda for the upcoming session
It’s hard to read market moves right now as traders and investors all lack firm conviction ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole tomorrow. The dollar was higher yesterday but started to fall again today, with EUR/USD approaching parity again, up 0.4% on the day.
Risk tones also fare better after a slightly more depressing start to the week. Wall Street pushed higher yesterday and we also see US futures rising today with S&P 500 futures up 0.4% today. Still, the cash index is hovering between its 100 and 200 day moving averages at 4,082 and 4,312 respectively and these are the two key technical levels to watch at the moment.
Looking ahead, we could see an extension of the moves so far today, but in the context of trading this week, they won’t offer much in terms of firm direction until we cross. the main event tomorrow.
0600 GMT – Final GDP figures for Germany for the second quarter
0645 GMT – Business confidence in France in August
08:00 GMT – Germany August Ifo Business Climate Index
1000 GMT – UK CBI August Retail Reported Sales
That’s all for the upcoming session. I wish you all the best days ahead and good luck with your trading! Stay safe there.
