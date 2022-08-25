Finance
Can a Person File Bankruptcy Twice?
While you may file for bankruptcy any time you wish, if you previously filed and received a discharge, you must wait a specified period of time before filing bankruptcy a second time – at least if you wish to receive a discharge, that is.
Believe it or not, in some situations, filing bankruptcy twice without receiving a discharge makes sense – but not for most people. Additionally, problems can arise when filing a second bankruptcy prematurely. The consequences can be disastrous.
Once you file a Chapter 7, you can’t automatically “dismiss” the petition. This has the effect of handing over your property to a bankruptcy trustee whose job it is to liquidate it at fire sale prices for the benefit of your creditors. However, receiving a nominal reduction of still-outstanding debts is not a good result for most.
Timing is everything when it comes to filing bankruptcy twice. The waiting periods applicable to filing bankruptcy a second time are addressed below.
1. When Originally Received a Chapter 7 Discharge and Plan to File Chapter 7
If you previously filed a Chapter 7 bankruptcy, you must wait eight years before filing to be eligible for discharge. Pursuant to Bankruptcy Code section 727(a)(8), this is calculated from the original filing date to the filing of the second petition. For example, if you originally filed on January 1, 2000, you would want to wait until January 1, 2008, or later.
2. When Originally Received a Chapter 7 Discharge and Plan to File Chapter 13
Pursuant to Bankruptcy Code section 1328(f)(1), if you previously filed a Chapter 7 bankruptcy and received a discharge, you must wait four years before filing a Chapter 13 in order to be eligible for a discharge.
If a Chapter 13 plan is not confirmed, a bankruptcy trustee may recommend conversion to Chapter 7. The rule stating that you cannot receive a second Chapter 7 discharge before eight years elapses from the prior Chapter 7 filing still applies, however, so in most cases you will want to dismiss the Chapter 13 action rather than convert to a Chapter 7.
3. When Originally Received a Chapter 13 Discharge and Plan to File Chapter 7
Under Bankruptcy Code section 727(a)(9), if you received a discharge in the Chapter 13, you are not eligible for a discharge under Chapter 7 for another six years, subject to a few exceptions.
4. When Originally Received a Chapter 13 Discharge and Plan to File Chapter 13
Pursuant to Bankruptcy Code section 1328(f)(2), if you received a discharge in the original Chapter 13, you cannot receive another discharge until two years has passed.
5. When Filed any Chapter but Didn’t Receive a Discharge
In most cases, you can file again after waiting 180 days. In such cases, it is important to speak with an attorney familiar with bankruptcy law.
The bottom-line is that while it is not unusual to file bankruptcy a second time, timing is crucial when you wish to receive a second discharge.
Does it Make Good Business Sense Outsourcing to India?
There was a time when India was a mere blip on the world map and was burdened with its reputation as a mystic land of sanyasis, new-age gurus, snake charmers and poverty! The 1990s announced the arrival of Globalization. With boundaries shrinking and geographies blurring, and a nascent IT revolution taking ground, India fast caught on to the booming industry. With hi-caliber talent, government support, strong infrastructure and a booming economy, India fast emerged from the veil of exoticism to become the most favored IT destination of the globe.
As stated before, you don’t have to go far to understand the factors behind the booming success of India Inc. If reports by Nasscomm (National Association of Software and Service Companies) and consultancies like Ernst & Young (E&Y), McKinsey are to be believed, India will continue to lead as the Outsourcing Destination, over competing countries including China, Ireland, Philippines, Malaysia, Israel, among others. These reports have delineated the important factors that provide fitting answers to the raging question: Why is everybody outsourcing to India?
Yes. Size matters. A country whose population has grossed the 1 billion mark, paradoxically it is this large number that has emerged as its single largest contributor to India’s success. With approximately 2.1 million graduates and 0.3 million post-graduates passing out of India’s non-engineering colleges, the numbers are expected to grow to 17 million people by year 2008. As home to a qualified, English speaking and tech- savvy pool of talent, suffice it to say that the numbers are impressive and still growing…
High on Quality.
While the size of the resource is critical, what makes the Indian workforce the best solution is the quality of service offered. Highly educated, articulate and technically versant, MNCs have a good reason to set up shop in India. What’s better is you get the high-caliber software engineers, project managers, researchers and other professionals at competitive prices.
Low on Cost.
Saving money is the main consideration for business looking to outsource to other countries. Reports say that the manpower cost in India is approximately one-tenth of what is charged overseas. With the Indian workforce providing services at lower salaries in comparison to the European or American countries, what better reason does a global MNC need to open its back office operation in India?
Talk the Talk
Keeping the light focused on the workforce, another big advantage Indians hold is their proficiency in English. India produces the largest number of graduates every year and most of these graduates have adequate knowledge of English language. The fact that Indians can talk the talk articulately is yet another reason for India being courted by companies across the globe. Language proficiency is verily the reason why China has not emerged as the leading Outsourcing destination.
Sound Infrastructure. Albeit a developing country, India today has sound infrastructure that strengthens the country’s capability as the ideal IT/ ITES destination. Robust Telecom infrastructure, 24×7 power supply (essential requirements for running a software company) and proper connectivity with countries across the globe, assure investors that investing in India is a sound business proposition.
A friendly Government to top it all. The best thing that could have happened to India waking up to its potential as a software hub was a pro-active government that actually acted in a timely manner to boost the country’s capabilities. Formulation and implementation of transparent and investment friendly policies like Telecom policy, The IT Act have opened up the business vista, and Have put the country on the road to greater development.
For a country whose only claim to fame was the great Indian Rope trick, gaining recognition as the hottest outsourcing hub of the world today is a proud achievement, indeed. While everyone in the developed countries debate over it, it wouldn’t be far from the truth to state that there are many more international players vying to invest and reap the benefits.
Business Analytics Training: Key Benefits
What is Business Analytics? Business or Data analytics is a popular and complex aspect of a profession which demands a lot of hard work from any analyst or data scientist. This subject requires an immense knowledge of the underlying data hidden behind the logistics of the business you are concerned with. This helps to increase profit percentage and help the business to flourish more. It also identifies that factors that affect the bottom line.
What is the job of a Data Scientist? The job involves acquiring sound knowledge in this evolving field, analyzing the data on various problems in business and providing the company with the best solution to prevent serious repercussions later on. It is often said that human beings breathe in oxygen while Data Scientists breathe in information by reading between the lines of data on inception or statistical theories!
Who should think of pursuing Data Certification Training? Professionals who are interested in the following categories can take up this training for optimum career and job prospects:
· Students of statistics, economics and mathematics.
· Professionals working in business intelligence departments.
· Newly trained analysts.
· Statistical consultants and associates working with data technological developments.
How You Can Benefit/Gain from An Analytics Certification Course: If you strongly identify with the principles of data analysis in the business environment, and you want to make this your long-term career or profession, then this course would be ideal for you because it provides a multitude of benefits:
· A certification program of this kind enhances and amplifies your chances of being selected for the job that is directly related to this field. It provides concrete proof that you are trained and competent enough to do the job with respect, integrity, knowledge and utmost sincerity.
· It offers recognition from your peers and there is better probability of gaining promotions and climbing the corporate ladder in a reputed company as part of the data analysis industry. This helps to validate your skills in a tangible form.
· While vying for career advancements, what sets you apart from your colleagues is the extra effort taken in undergoing a certification course. This makes you stand out in terms of experience, knowledge and professional training and the right business analytics course is a valuable asset on your CV.
· It provides you with the satisfaction that you have accomplished something important. Personal and professional contentment and the feeling of happiness on achieving something worthwhile in life are important aspects to stay motivated. Doing extra courses helps to enhance your own personal skills and expand your professional expertise and knowledge.
· Increments in salary are something that all employees aspire to. This monetary reward is a way of getting appreciated for your efforts and keeping you motivated. Certification courses are handy and useful when you’re trying to get a job with a better pay. It gives the opportunity to be considered for a better job within the same industry and also increases your chances of salary hikes in the current job.
How to Ship Anything – A Guide to the Freight Industry
This guide will have you fully prepared when the truck arrives.
If you are reading this guide, the chances are that you have not shipped before, or you are new to how the process works; however, you could be part of a warehouse crew and are familiar with most of this stuff already. This guide will cover all of the cornerstones of the freight industry and will map out the road to preparedness for shippers. For people who have less than 150 pounds (68 kilograms) in total commodity weight (something in a small box), service has to be requested from a parcel carrier such as UPS, FedEx, or DHX. Small items for parcel carriers are not the subject of this shipping guide. This is about shipping pallets, crates, and big trucks carrying big things. The shipping industry is highly detail-oriented, and it is important to be ready in full confidence by getting an understanding of how to be ready to ship your items effectively.
I: Short Glossary of Essential Terms
shipper – the origin party to the shipment from where the freight is picking up.
consignee – the destination/receiving party where the freight is delivering.
freight class – the rating assigned to LTL shipments based upon density
density – the amount of space a shipment occupies (a measurement in pounds per cubic foot)
FTL – full truckload
LTL – less than truck load
II: What type of truck is required?
There may be vehicle and trailer requirements depending on the weight and dimensions of the commodity being transported. There are many various types of trailers that are attached to the truck. For example, a flatbed is an open air platform with no covering. Also, a step-deck flatbed has a lowered center so as to acquire enough vertical space for tall items in order to clear bridges. A dry van is the most typical type of enclosed trailer, which is what you would consider to be a typical semi-truck trailer or commonly called a 53-foot van. Many smaller delivery box trucks of 40′ or 24′ in length are more accessible for small business and residential deliveries where a longer vehicle attempting to exit a tight street/facility access is difficult and dangerous.
The weight and dimensions of the load will determine whether the shipment is a full truckload (FTL), a less than truckload (LTL), or a volume/partial truckload (VPTL or PTL). A shipment totaling only a few pallets or a few crates, generally not using more than 10 to 16 feet of trailer space (depending on carrier), means that your shipment qualifies as LTL. These types of shipments require your commodity be assigned a freight class via an item classification system. Note for FTL or flatbed customers, prepare to make arrangements to load and unload the shipment from the truck especially if the desired goal is to save money. The maximum weight for a truckload is usually around 40 to 44 thousand pounds (18 to ~20 thousand kilograms ). If your shipment occupies 12-14 linear feet or more of trailer space, then it qualifies as a volume or partial load.
III: Getting ready to ship
a. Do you need to palletize or crate your item?
The first step to preparing for a shipment is selecting a handling unit that allows for your item(s) to be transported efficiently and safely. A handling unit is considered a forklift-ready preparation of the item to be shipped with. Oftentimes, the slot where forklifts and pallet jacks are inserted under the freight is called “cribbing”. In a lot of cases, however, large items to be loaded on a flatbed truck can just be hoisted on to the truck with a forklift or other loading equipment and moved as a piece and strapped to the platform appropriately (and possibly even covered with tarps for weather protection). Sometimes, ramps may even be available to drive or move vehicles or equipment on to the truck bed. In general cases when you need to palletize the shipment, standard pallets most commonly suffice to accommodate the handling of the items, but the following is an extensive list of the types of shipping handling units:
– Pallets, also known as skids, are forklift-maneuverable platforms, the standard sizes being 40″ x 48″ or 48″ x 48″ (length by width) and most commonly composed of plywood, though metal pallets are often used, too. They are usually about 40 pounds in weight. One can easily locate them behind most retail outlets or shopping centers, and they can also be obtained for free at other places. A general rule when loading your pallet is to not try to stack up the pallets any taller than 6-8 feet. Shrink wrap and/or straps are then commonly used to secure the items to the pallet. We recommend the items always boxed up or covered with cardboard. In the example of engines, motor, and transmissions, a standard pallet with straps will usually suffice perfectly.
– Crates are forklift-maneuverable plywood boxes constructed by either the shipper or appropriate local crating service or even purchased from a vendor of pre-assembled crates. Crating is frequently necessary for furniture like sofas and couches and is a logical practice in order to protect any bulky or delicate items during the shipping process. Open crates are sometimes used as well, which is a box of wood framed around the item(s) on the pallet instead of completely enclosed in plywood as with a normal crate. Further, the crate’s contents more than likely need to be secured or strapped down inside as well.
– Carton is the industry term for cardboard boxes for the items. It’s not often, but sometimes a carrier will accept a loose box or two without palletizing.
– Containers are metal trailers that are loaded onto flatbed trucks and most often used in international shipping. When your item moves by sea and doesn’t occupy a full container, it is consolidated with other items inside of a container. When the container is moved short distances (for example, from the port), this is called drayage.
– Reels are used for wire, cable, and other wrapped material. They are usually placed on the truck as a standalone piece, but if there is a significant quantity of them or weigh over 75 pounds (about 34 kilograms), they will need to be palletized prior to dispatch.
– Rolls, similar to reels, are used to move items that are wrapped around like hoses, bubble wrap, etc. Carpet is often shipped as standalone rolls without palletizing.
– Drums and cylinders are great containers to go on top of pallets or small skids- many already have cribbing on them. The only difference between drums and cylinders would be the material it’s made from.
– Tubes are used often for shipments that are not very heavy. The most common ones are made with cardboard, with plastic end caps to hold the items inside. A shipper may want to put some tape over the sealed lids for extra security. Tubes are not shipped very often on LTL carriers. This is mainly used to ship via parcel carriers.
– Totes are similar to buckets, typically made of a plastic derivative with the cribbing prepared at the bottom for forklift and pallet jack access.
– Loose pieces are not usually allowed by LTL carriers as a pallet provides stability from pieces bouncing around in a truck and getting damaged. This is usually just listed on the shipping documentation and confirmed by the carrier for acceptance. The items may have wheels and are loaded on the truck as they are. Pieces are also counted by how many boxes are being shipped or the number of objects inside a box.
b. Shipment is ready!
So far, we have mentioned several different types of preparations for shipping, but learning to think with a mindset in terms of item protection and logistics will improve your overall experience in shipping. Learn to realize when ramps on a flatbed are required to load, say, golf carts (or other wheeled items or vehicles) on to the truck. Another scenario might demand a step deck truck if the freight is 9 feet in height or even a little taller. Putting the freight in cardboard boxes and strapping pallet is often a great and simple way to ship. There are even foam packing materials you can stuff inside the packaging for extra protection. Definitely recommended! We also suggest strapping or tying down the freight as well. For furniture shippers, another great solution is to get some foam furniture pads to strap to your pieces on the pallet for protection. Sometimes, people place blankets over the surface of the items for protection purposes. Again, in any LTL shipment, the freight shall be secured on to the skid or made forklift-ready with another handling unit prior to time of pickup. In FTL shipments, the shipper needs to be prepared to load and unload with a logistics strategy for such.
Now you have decided the appropriate way to ship. Your freight is secured and ready to be loaded. Choosing the right handling unit, packing the shipment appropriately, and choosing any necessary special services are the most integral stages of being prepared to ship. People need to be innovative as to any packing materials they utilize for protecting the commodity. It’s important to keep safety of the cargo in mind and to allow proper time to prepare for shipping. Later on we will discuss comprehensive liability insurance options, but now, let’s discuss what constitutes a special service.
c. Weighing and measuring the shipment
Obtaining a precise weight measurement for the freight can often present difficulties as LTL carriers price shipments based upon the weight as well as the freight class. You may be a shipping veteran reading this article with an industrial weight scale at your warehouse, so this may be a topic you are familiar with, but residential shippers do not often have access to a scale, and we have some tips on how to obtain an accurate weight measurement. Try locating the details of any and all model numbers for your products online, and a weight measurement may be found. In cases when you only have boxes to palletize, stand on a scale and weigh yourself first. Then, stand on the scale with boxes and subtract your body weight from the measurement, and you can target an accurate weight that way. Remember, the pallet will add about 40 pounds to the shipment, and crates may add up to or even more than 50-60 pounds. When you have your shipment prepared, it is time to bring out the tape measure and obtain the length, width, and height (L x W x H).
d. Special services
The industry is shaped around a regular model of business-to-business shipments. Anything else required is typically assessed in an accessorial surcharge. There are a number of accessorial types such as liftgates, residential service, inside pickups & deliveries, limited access entry, or appointment surcharges.
The prime example of this is for those who require a method to load the items on or off of the truck will need to order a hydraulic liftgate, which is a steel mechanical platform on the back of a truck. If a liftgate has been requested, the truck driver will come equipped with a pallet jack, another type of heavy lifting device used by LTL carriers used to wheel the freight into the proper position for loading/unloading. If the shipment is light enough to be lifted manually on to the truck or the shipper has a forklift or other hoisting device, customers can forego this excess cost.
Residential pickups and deliveries mean an automatic appointment is scheduled to ensure the someone is present at time of service and usually imply that a liftgate truck will be required as well. Carriers will sometime send a smaller, 24-foot truck to accommodate the tighter turns associated with residential streets; however, this is not always the case. You may also have your freight ready in your garage (as long as there aren’t any huge hills on the driveway).
Another accessorial is classified as an inside pickup or delivery when the truck driver is asked to enter inside a building for pickup or delivery when the freight is not prepared at the roadside or the loading dock.
Oftentimes, trucks are requested to enter into limited access areas like storage facilities, schools, farms, churches, prisons, and other places with gated entry. As a visit to a construction site or trade show may be classified distinctly, it is still comparable in nature and costs nearly the same.
When the commodity needs to stay chilled or even frozen, this may require a refrigerated truck (also known as “reefer”) if you need to ship with multimodal shipping services, which lowers carrier availability and raises fuel and resource requirements. The use of dry ice for a pallet or two may help you circumvent excess costs of frozen shipping while still keeping your items chilled during transit.
Appointments for pickups and/or deliveries are included in residential service fees, but you should have the means to determine if there will be a small extra cost from the carrier. Usually, a call can be made to the consignee for delivery within 30 minutes to an hour prior to truck arrival, but if you wish to hold it for appointment time, you will get a phone call and a precise time for pickup, instead of a 3-4 hour time window.
There are special regulations when shipping hazardous materials (HAZMAT). Anything that is considered flammable receives a small HAZMAT charge, and documentation will be needed to determine the UN (United Nations) number. Any active batteries will also need to be disconnected prior to pickup. Paint, fertilizer, glue and sealants, ammonia, or oil are all examples of commodities that are classified as HAZMAT.
Comprehensive insurance policies may be purchased to secure yourself against damages and losses. For new items, the liability included with a basic freight quote is set at $10/pound. For used or pre-owned items, that figure comes down to about $.10/pound. It’s important to ensure that you have accounted for the value of the commodity. Remember, the freight must still be prepared/palletized for shipping to qualify for coverage. Also, don’t forget to inspect for damages on arrival and notate anything visible to the delivery receipt when signing at delivery time.
Occasionally, companies will ship over maximum weight and over-dimensional objects. These may require permits and, if applicable, police escorts for the driver. These are only in certain, special cases when the shipment is huge or occupies over 8 feet in width.
e. International ocean & air shipping
International freight usually transports via ocean container to save the most on freight costs. This is referred to as FCL (full containerized load) and LCL (less than containerized load). Container ship freight as well as air freight are rated by volume in cubic meters except to Hawaii and other major U.S. island freight lanes which are rated in cubic feet. Alaska is a notable exception for which freight is rated by the pound in the busy ocean barge lanes between Seattle-Tacoma harbors to Alaska’s major port cities. Air cargo is frequently used on products that must be expedited to prevent business loss due to delays in other modes of freight transportation and is more expensive than shipping by boat; however, this still requires business days transit times on both ends, unlike airline passenger traffic. Air cargo uses different volume-based measurements depending on the carrier but are basically calculated from cubic centimeters or inches.
When shipping internationally, the main added element to be understood is importation costs which is assumed by the Importer of Record (generally the consignee), but this could be a third party as well. Often the actual freight charges are less than the combined import costs of the destination charges paid by the consignee in local currency and customs, duties, and local sales tax in addition to a customs broker’s service fees. Clearly, these larger set of details and costs are dependent on the country of import in addition to the carrier. It’s often required and best advised to use a local customs broker when importing in order to correctly assess total import costs with duties and taxes in addition to properly filing entry paperwork with the government of the country of import.
IV. Making the pickup
Before a truck is dispatched, a shipping agreement will be sent to the billed party for the quoted freight rate, and payment arrangements are made. Many people opt to charge a credit or debit card to pay for the freight, but if you ship frequently, other options may be available. Then, the shipper will receive their shipping documentation.
The Bill of Lading is the only document essential to get the freight on a truck, although sometimes other documentation is required, especially when dealing with border crossings. At time of pickup, you will need this document printed out to hand to the driver. This document has all of the itemized details for the shipment, including any freight classes, NMFC item numbers, item details and dimensions, addresses, and all the rest of it. It is necessary to have the document in hand and to be prepared to load. After pickup has been made, all that is left is tracking and delivery.
Unfortunately, trucking companies are not moving companies, and sometimes they will not hesitate to refuse a load and drive off in their truck without the item(s) to be picked up aboard. This usually occurs when the shipper is unprepared to meet the truck for loading, has the freight improperly packaged/palletized, or the driver is made to delay or wait too long. Obviously, being properly prepared is a key priority to successful shipping.
V. Tracking and delivery
All right! So, your shipment has been picked up, and it’s on the way! People like to know the latest status of their shipment, so that’s why most carriers have made it easy to find this information online. With most carriers, the shipment will be assigned a PRO tracking number at the time of pickup and made available in the carrier’s billing system usually the day after pick-up & processing in the origin terminal. Once the number is made available, one can view the tracking info on the carrier’s website, or you can call the carrier and identify the shipment with the PRO number. This is how to decipher approximately when the actual delivery will take place. As delivery time approaches for LTL shipments, keep in mind if you need to schedule an appointment or to get advanced notice if you are not regularly at the delivery location. Again, residential deliveries are all held for about one day while an appointment is scheduled. The shipment has been completed as of the point when the delivery receipt (Proof of Delivery) has been signed and released by the carrier to the consignee at delivery. Make sure to inspect and notate any visible damages to that document before signing for the freight.
VI. Saving money
Freight costs can be intimidating and expensive; thus, saving money takes top priority. For starters, residential shippers can save money if they are willing and able to visit the freight terminal to pick up or drop off their LTL shipment in a pickup truck or other suitable vehicle. For example, since YRC Freight assesses $50 per residential entry and $50 per liftgate, the shipper saves $100 on the bill by going to the terminal; however, sometimes this is not a feasible means, and the special services are still required because the customer cannot get the items at the terminal or there is not one close enough to go to. Another way that shippers can save money on LTL shipments is if the item is crated, the item will receive a better freight class and, therefore, a more competitive rate. For instance, say someone was shipping an engine and decided to put it in a crate, the freight class would drop from 85 to 70, and the freight rate would come down a little bit. Another case when the freight class would drop is when the item is disassembled (a sofa taken apart or machinery disassembled). These types of shipments are referred to as knocked down (KD) as opposed to a fully-assembled item known as standing upright (SU). A rule of thumb is that the more compact a shipment is (the less space it occupies), the better the freight class will be from the LTL carriers. For truckloads, shippers need to be mindful that they need to be prepared to load within two hours or quicker. Any extra time usually implies higher prices to compensate the carrier for the time spent waiting. Flatbed trucks cost more than standard vans, so if you can find a way to load your shipment into a van, you can save money; however, you may require the ability to load the shipment horizontally on to the truck. On another note, refrigerated and frozen shipments are very expensive. With the use of dry ice or styrofoam coolers with ice packs, a customer may be able to forego the high pricing of temperature-controlled trucking.
a. Upcharges and rate changes
Everybody hates when rate increases occur, but occasionally a bill will be adjusted. This guide is laid out in such a way that should minimize the hassles of working with trucking companies and, therefore, the amount of re-bills you will receive (if any).
Detention charges are assessed by carriers when the driver is forced to wait more than about 90 minutes to make the pickup or dropoff. When detention charges are levied, this often reflects poor planning beforehand.
A dry run fee is usually assessed when the carrier visits a location for pickup or delivery, and no one is present. Again, it is imperative to be ready to load with the Bill of Lading in hand at time of service.
When the freight is not measured properly, an LTL carrier will apply a re-classification if the commodity is assigned a freight class according to its density.
In shipments where the delivery address is changed, a re-consignment fee is a small addition to the total freight cost.
VII. Conclusion
Though there are other scenarios that call for rate changes (port visits, trailer drops, etc.), this guide should educate the reader on good practices, how to avoid these situations, and on what to expect from shipping carriers in the freight industry. As with other ventures in life, shipping requires planning and adequate time for preparation. With experience, you will become intimately acquainted with all the aspects of shipping and logistics. From pickup to delivery, this guide covers every single part of the process, though there are other subjects within the freight industry to elaborate on that could double the size of this guide. When proper attention and planning is made for shipping, customers will avoid excess upcharges and the hassles of working with trucking companies. Shipping can also be expensive, so make sure to go find a broker who can set you up with competitive freight rates. Good luck and thanks for reading.
What Will The Coroner Write in the Blank for the Cause of Death When You Die? A Suggestion
Introduction: Global Health Trends
A research center at the University of Washington has found that, for perhaps the first time in human history, the obesity-related death rate is greater than the rate from malnutrition. Translation – more people are dying from obesity-related illnesses than from lack of food. In an editorial last month, a major newspaper proclaimed that this was good news. (Chicago Tribune, Living longer, with a catch: Rising life spans – despite some unhealthy choices, December 26, 2012.)
I may be overlooking something, but this does not seem news likely to set off a ticker tape parade celebrating human progress. The research group cited, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), is funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the state of Washington. Its mission is to improve population health by providing the best evidence possible to guide health policy. I think the next IHME project should study and identify the cause of death that most accurately reflects population health. This could be a very effective way to guide health policy.
What IS a Good Cause of Death?
Most people, myself included, consider it better to die from gluttony and satiation than from malnutrition and starvation. Not a great choice but one that seems relevant to the IHME research the Chicago Tribute viewed as good news. For one thing, you last far longer eating too much than you can with too little food; for another, excess consumption is more satisfying, at least until the multiple adverse consequences of doing so become manifest and suffering commences. These extremes, fortunately, are not the sole candidates for best mortality indicators in ranking healthy populations. Before suggesting a better health status cause of death indicator – for a city, state or nation, a summary of the IHME study seems in order.
Chronic Disease Advances, Infection Disease Recedes
The IHME report showed a global trend of elderly people increasingly dying of heart disease and cancer. These factors are considered rich-country ailments, as both causes of death are associated with survival into later decades of life. This only happens when nations succeed in reducing the incidence of infectious and communicable diseases. Such mortality factors (e.g., diarrhea, tuberculosis, malaria and measles) are dramatically lower than two decades ago thanks to advances in sanitation, greater availability of medicines and wider and more effective inoculation campaigns. In addition, living standards have improved. Increased food supplies reduce the incidence of malnutrition.
While all this is good and encouraging, it seems fair enough to note that the goal for IMHE researchers and others (i.e., the United Nations) concerned with population health status should not be the promotion of conditions wherein death rates due to heart disease and cancer predominate. (Nor am I suggesting this to be the case.)
The Best Cause of Death
Since everyone will die sometime, sooner or later and most prefer later, what cause of death best reflects population well being? For purposes of gathering data on global health trends, what cause best reflects positive quality of life experienced?
I think the first thing we can agree on is that starvation/ malnutrition rates are definitely not optimal for this purpose. The second point of agreement might be neither is the rate of deaths from heart disease! Or cancer!
Then what?
AIDS? This cause accounts for fewer deaths than a decade ago, but still claims 1.5 million lives worldwide every year. Cancer? Tens of millions still die from lifestyle choices like tobacco use. Diabetes? Diet abuses are still estimated by the IMHE researchers to claim six million lives a year. Sedentariousness? I made up this cause of death. Why not have an indicator for insufficient exercise? We know that sloth kills. It’s a pity there is no vaccine for aversion to exercise.
Cause of Death in Your Case
Even if you have extraordinary random good fortune throughout life and are favored by nature with fabulous genes and live from cradle to exceptionally late life as a very model of a modern major REAL wellness general, some or all of your parts will fail, eventually. When this happens, you will die. But, what will go first? Something will, you know, even if you live your life as a paragon of wellness, with amazing luck regarding random events while benefiting from great genetics? (Needless to add but I will anyway, there are no such major general REAL wellness models. Life is such that while good genes, good luck with random fate and great lifestyles are possible, nobody gets close to anything remotely like a life embodying the hypothetical very model of a very modern major general REAL wellness ideal. I know you knew that.)
So, think about it. What might a doctor/coroner at some point in the future enter on your death certificate as the cause?
There are several broad categories of death causes now available for doctors to enter on death certificates. These include accidental, violent/homicide, natural or undetermined/unexplained. Doctors have different ways of making cause of death determinations, depending on observations, local law and so on. Autopsies and other tests are commonly done to determine the cause of death.
Let’s agree that you would not want the cause to be starvation/malnutrition or, for that matter, heart disease or other chronic conditions brought on by morbid obesity. Furthermore, if you are at all like me – and you must be so in some respect to be reading this, you probably don’t want the entry on your death certificate to be AIDS, diabetes or sedentariousness, either.
What then?
A REAL Wellness Alternative Indicator: Completion
How about a new cause of death, one that signals that the deceased decided that enough was enough, a cause we might term completion? This would indicate that sufficient data or other evidence were available at the time and scene of your death (e.g., a fare thee well note) that would enable the doctor signing your death certificate to consent that you, the deceased, died believing that you had crossed the finish line of life, having gone the distance and determined that there was no point going farther.
Of course, before completion can catch on locally, let alone on a global basis, a lot of study (IMHE – please note), discussion and reflection will have to be undertaken (pun intended). In addition, you can be sure that there will be religion-based resistance, which will have to be overcome. Personally, I’m going to do my part for a vastly improved mortality-based indicator of health status by living my remaining days, and putting a fitting end to them, following a lifestyle course (while hoping for the best re genetics and random chance) that will earn a completion entry on my death certificate.
That would be a better cause as far as I’m concerned than any other I can think of. What’s more, if I could, I’d frame it.
Getting Started Toward Completion
Maybe it’s time to develop a general decision-making support tool that assists people determine when the time is right.
Let’s start immediately with readings about existential philosophy and discussions with others, especially those who have done some thinking about this great topic. Let’s be careful about the metaphors we use to communicate the issues involved. For instance, let’s not talk so much about when or even if to pull the plug. There’s too much history with this phrase associated with sad, medically-based situations of ending life for others no longer seemingly viable.
Let’s think of completion something like this – that moment when we cheerfully take the proverbial bull by the horns and, with a smile on our face and joy in our hearts, with gratitude to family and cherished friends gained along the way, give those horns a firm but epic and triumphant squeeze and bid adieu to life well lived.
Adults Returning to Education
Education is essential for every human being. We cannot survive in this world without education. It is in the best interest of the governments of every nation to ensure that at least basic education is provided to all their citizens.
There are several socio-economic reasons that lead many people to discontinue their studies when they are young. Most of them may have had burning desires to continue their education further, but their commitments to their families or their economic status may have been a hindrance to their continuing their studies.
Many of these adults who were dropouts from the schools in their childhood yearn to continue their education at a later and more convenient time. This has lead to the development of several adult education programs worldwide. These adult education programs come as a boon to those adults looking to complete what education they’ve left incomplete.
When the government started these adult education programs, initially there was not a lot of response to such programs from most people. They were very reluctant to join such programs.
Though many of them wanted to make an attempt, they were not sure whether they could pick up their educational threads at that age. The governments had to take a lot of steps to encourage people to join.
There is a saying that is very popular, and can apply to many different situations: “better late than never.” Many adults have realized the importance and necessity of education and have come forward to enroll themselves in the many adult education programs available. They consider it a privilege to be able to educate themselves, even at an advanced stage of their lives.
These educational programs are organized by both government as well as voluntary institutions. Adult education programs not only provide basic education, they also guide their students towards higher education. These programs arrange financial aid and scholarships for students.
Adults can pursue their careers and enroll themselves in these programs simultaneously. This is made possible with the availability of online programs.
The people are provided with coursework that deals with politics, spirituality, self development, and other things. Adults usually tend to find these programs useful and interesting. They normally end up urging their relatives and friends to join these programs.
Impacts of Information Technology on Society in the New Century
In the past few decades there has been a revolution in computing and communications, and all indications are that technological progress and use of information technology will continue at a rapid pace. Accompanying and supporting the dramatic increases in the power and use of new information technologies has been the declining cost of communications as a result of both technological improvements and increased competition. According to Moore’s law the processing power of microchips is doubling every 18 months. These advances present many significant opportunities but also pose major challenges. Today, innovations in information technology are having wide-ranging effects across numerous domains of society, and policy makers are acting on issues involving economic productivity, intellectual property rights, privacy protection, and affordability of and access to information. Choices made now will have long lasting consequences, and attention must be paid to their social and economic impacts.
One of the most significant outcomes of the progress of information technology is probably electronic commerce over the Internet, a new way of conducting business. Though only a few years old, it may radically alter economic activities and the social environment. Already, it affects such large sectors as communications, finance and retail trade and might expand to areas such as education and health services. It implies the seamless application of information and communication technology along the entire value chain of a business that is conducted electronically.
The impacts of information technology and electronic commerce on business models, commerce, market structure, workplace, labour market, education, private life and society as a whole.
1. Business Models, Commerce and Market Structure
One important way in which information technology is affecting work is by reducing the importance of distance. In many industries, the geographic distribution of work is changing significantly. For instance, some software firms have found that they can overcome the tight local market for software engineers by sending projects to India or other nations where the wages are much lower. Furthermore, such arrangements can take advantage of the time differences so that critical projects can be worked on nearly around the clock. Firms can outsource their manufacturing to other nations and rely on telecommunications to keep marketing, R&D, and distribution teams in close contact with the manufacturing groups. Thus the technology can enable a finer division of labour among countries, which in turn affects the relative demand for various skills in each nation. The technology enables various types of work and employment to be decoupled from one another. Firms have greater freedom to locate their economic activities, creating greater competition among regions in infrastructure, labour, capital, and other resource markets. It also opens the door for regulatory arbitrage: firms can increasingly choose which tax authority and other regulations apply.
Computers and communication technologies also promote more market-like forms of production and distribution. An infrastructure of computing and communication technology, providing 24-hour access at low cost to almost any kind of price and product information desired by buyers, will reduce the informational barriers to efficient market operation. This infrastructure might also provide the means for effecting real-time transactions and make intermediaries such as sales clerks, stock brokers and travel agents, whose function is to provide an essential information link between buyers and sellers, redundant. Removal of intermediaries would reduce the costs in the production and distribution value chain. The information technologies have facilitated the evolution of enhanced mail order retailing, in which goods can be ordered quickly by using telephones or computer networks and then dispatched by suppliers through integrated transport companies that rely extensively on computers and communication technologies to control their operations. Nonphysical goods, such as software, can be shipped electronically, eliminating the entire transport channel. Payments can be done in new ways. The result is disintermediation throughout the distribution channel, with cost reduction, lower end-consumer prices, and higher profit margins.
The impact of information technology on the firms’ cost structure can be best illustrated on the electronic commerce example. The key areas of cost reduction when carrying out a sale via electronic commerce rather than in a traditional store involve physical establishment, order placement and execution, customer support, strong, inventory carrying, and distribution. Although setting up and maintaining an e-commerce web site might be expensive, it is certainly less expensive to maintain such a storefront than a physical one because it is always open, can be accessed by millions around the globe, and has few variable costs, so that it can scale up to meet the demand. By maintaining one ‘store’ instead of several, duplicate inventory costs are eliminated. In addition, e-commerce is very effective at reducing the costs of attracting new customers, because advertising is typically cheaper than for other media and more targeted. Moreover, the electronic interface allows e-commerce merchants to check that an order is internally consistent and that the order, receipt, and invoice match. Through e-commerce, firms are able to move much of their customer support on line so that customers can access databases or manuals directly. This significantly cuts costs while generally improving the quality of service. E-commerce shops require far fewer, but high-skilled, employees. E-commerce also permits savings in inventory carrying costs. The faster the input can be ordered and delivered, the less the need for a large inventory. The impact on costs associated with decreased inventories is most pronounced in industries where the product has a limited shelf life (e.g. bananas), is subject to fast technological obsolescence or price declines (e.g. computers), or where there is a rapid flow of new products (e.g. books, music). Although shipping costs can increase the cost of many products purchased via electronic commerce and add substantially to the final price, distribution costs are significantly reduced for digital products such as financial services, software, and travel, which are important e-commerce segments.
Although electronic commerce causes the disintermediation of some intermediaries, it creates greater dependency on others and also some entirely new intermediary functions. Among the intermediary services that could add costs to e-commerce transactions are advertising, secure online payment, and delivery. The relative ease of becoming an e-commerce merchant and setting up stores results in such a huge number of offerings that consumers can easily be overwhelmed. This increases the importance of using advertising to establish a brand name and thus generate consumer familiarity and trust. For new e-commerce start-ups, this process can be expensive and represents a significant transaction cost. The openness, global reach, and lack of physical clues that are inherent characteristics of e-commerce also make it vulnerable to fraud and thus increase certain costs for e-commerce merchants as compared to traditional stores. New techniques are being developed to protect the use of credit cards in e-commerce transactions, but the need for greater security and user verification leads to increased costs. A key feature of e-commerce is the convenience of having purchases delivered directly. In the case of tangibles, such as books, this incurs delivery costs, which cause prices to rise in most cases, thereby negating many of the savings associated with e-commerce and substantially adding to transaction costs.
With the Internet, e-commerce is rapidly expanding into a fast-moving, open global market with an ever-increasing number of participants. The open and global nature of e-commerce is likely to increase market size and change market structure, both in terms of the number and size of players and the way in which players compete on international markets. Digitized products can cross the border in real time, consumers can shop 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and firms are increasingly faced with international online competition. The Internet is helping to enlarge existing markets by cutting through many of the distribution and marketing barriers that can prevent firms from gaining access to foreign markets. E-commerce lowers information and transaction costs for operating on overseas markets and provides a cheap and efficient way to strengthen customer-supplier relations. It also encourages companies to develop innovative ways of advertising, delivering and supporting their product and services. While e-commerce on the Internet offers the potential for global markets, certain factors, such as language, transport costs, local reputation, as well as differences in the cost and ease of access to networks, attenuate this potential to a greater or lesser extent.
2. Workplace and Labour Market
Computers and communication technologies allow individuals to communicate with one another in ways complementary to traditional face-to-face, telephonic, and written modes. They enable collaborative work involving distributed communities of actors who seldom, if ever, meet physically. These technologies utilize communication infrastructures that are both global and always up, thus enabling 24-hour activity and asynchronous as well as synchronous interactions among individuals, groups, and organizations. Social interaction in organizations will be affected by use of computers and communication technologies. Peer-to-peer relations across department lines will be enhanced through sharing of information and coordination of activities. Interaction between superiors and subordinates will become more tense because of social control issues raised by the use of computerized monitoring systems, but on the other hand, the use of e-mail will lower the barriers to communications across different status levels, resulting in more uninhibited communications between supervisor and subordinates.
That the importance of distance will be reduced by computers and communication technology also favours telecommuting, and thus, has implications for the residence patterns of the citizens. As workers find that they can do most of their work at home rather than in a centralized workplace, the demand for homes in climatically and physically attractive regions would increase. The consequences of such a shift in employment from the suburbs to more remote areas would be profound. Property values would rise in the favoured destinations and fall in the suburbs. Rural, historical, or charming aspects of life and the environment in the newly attractive areas would be threatened. Since most telecommuters would be among the better educated and higher paid, the demand in these areas for high-income and high-status services like gourmet restaurants and clothing boutiques would increase. Also would there be an expansion of services of all types, creating and expanding job opportunities for the local population.
By reducing the fixed cost of employment, widespread telecommuting should make it easier for individuals to work on flexible schedules, to work part time, to share jobs, or to hold two or more jobs simultaneously. Since changing employers would not necessarily require changing one’s place of residence, telecommuting should increase job mobility and speed career advancement. This increased flexibility might also reduce job stress and increase job satisfaction. Since job stress is a major factor governing health there may be additional benefits in the form of reduced health costs and mortality rates. On the other hand one might also argue that technologies, by expanding the number of different tasks that are expected of workers and the array of skills needed to perform these tasks, might speed up work and increase the level of stress and time pressure on workers.
A question that is more difficult to be answered is about the impacts that computers and communications might have on employment. The ability of computers and communications to perform routine tasks such as bookkeeping more rapidly than humans leads to concern that people will be replaced by computers and communications. The response to this argument is that even if computers and communications lead to the elimination of some workers, other jobs will be created, particularly for computer professionals, and that growth in output will increase overall employment. It is more likely that computers and communications will lead to changes in the types of workers needed for different occupations rather than to changes in total employment.
A number of industries are affected by electronic commerce. The distribution sector is directly affected, as e-commerce is a way of supplying and delivering goods and services. Other industries, indirectly affected, are those related to information and communication technology (the infrastructure that enables e-commerce), content-related industries (entertainment, software), transactions-related industries (financial sector, advertising, travel, transport). eCommerce might also create new markets or extend market reach beyond traditional borders. Enlarging the market will have a positive effect on jobs. Another important issue relates to inter linkages among activities affected by e-commerce. Expenditure for e-commerce-related intermediate goods and services will create jobs indirectly, on the basis of the volume of electronic transactions and their effect on prices, costs and productivity. The convergence of media, telecommunication and computing technologies is creating a new integrated supply chain for the production and delivery of multimedia and information content. Most of the employment related to e-commerce around the content industries and communication infrastructure such as the Internet.
Jobs are both created and destroyed by technology, trade, and organizational change. These processes also underlie changes in the skill composition of employment. Beyond the net employment gains or losses brought about by these factors, it is apparent that workers with different skill levels will be affected differently. E-commerce is certainly driving the demand for IT professionals but it also requires IT expertise to be coupled with strong business application skills, thereby generating demand for a flexible, multi-skilled work force. There is a growing need for increased integration of Internet front-end applications with enterprise operations, applications and back-end databases. Many of the IT skill requirements needed for Internet support can be met by low-paid IT workers who can deal with the organizational services needed for basic web page programming. However, wide area networks, competitive web sites, and complex network applications require much more skill than a platform-specific IT job. Since the skills required for e-commerce are rare and in high demand, e-commerce might accelerate the up skilling trend in many countries by requiring high-skilled computer scientists to replace low-skilled information clerks, cashiers and market salespersons.
3. Education
Advances in information technology will affect the craft of teaching by complementing rather than eliminating traditional classroom instruction. Indeed the effective instructor acts in a mixture of roles. In one role the instructor is a supplier of services to the students, who might be regarded as its customers. But the effective instructor occupies another role as well, as a supervisor of students, and plays a role in motivating, encouraging, evaluating, and developing students. For any topic there will always be a small percentage of students with the necessary background, motivation, and self-discipline to learn from self-paced workbooks or computer assisted instruction. For the majority of students, however, the presence of a live instructor will continue to be far more effective than a computer assisted counterpart in facilitating positive educational outcomes. The greatest potential for new information technology lies in improving the productivity of time spent outside the classroom. Making solutions to problem sets and assigned reading materials available on the Internet offers a lot of convenience. E-mail vastly simplifies communication between students and faculty and among students who may be engaged in group projects. Advances in information technology will affect the craft of teaching by complementing rather than eliminating traditional classroom instruction. Indeed the effective instructor acts in a mixture of roles. In one role the instructor is a supplier of services to the students, who might be regarded as its customers. But the effective instructor occupies another role as well, as a supervisor of students, and plays a role in motivating, encouraging, evaluating, and developing students. For any topic there will always be a small percentage of students with the necessary background, motivation, and self-discipline to learn from self-paced workbooks or computer assisted instruction. For the majority of students, however, the presence of a live instructor will continue to be far more effective than a computer assisted counterpart in facilitating positive educational outcomes. The greatest potential for new information technology lies in improving the productivity of time spent outside the classroom. Making solutions to problem sets and assigned reading materials available on the Internet offers a lot of convenience. E-mail vastly simplifies communication between students and faculty and among students who may be engaged in group projects.
Although distance learning has existed for some time, the Internet makes possible a large expansion in coverage and better delivery of instruction. Text can be combined with audio/ video, and students can interact in real time via e-mail and discussion groups. Such technical improvements coincide with a general demand for retraining by those who, due to work and family demands, cannot attend traditional courses. Distance learning via the Internet is likely to complement existing schools for children and university students, but it could have more of a substitution effect for continuing education programmes. For some degree programmes, high-prestige institutions could use their reputation to attract students who would otherwise attend a local facility. Owing to the Internet’s ease of access and convenience for distance learning, overall demand for such programmes will probably expand, leading to growth in this segment of e-commerce.
As shown in the previous section, high level skills are vital in a technology-based and knowledge intensive economy. Changes associated with rapid technological advances in industry have made continual upgrading of professional skills an economic necessity. The goal of lifelong learning can only be accomplished by reinforcing and adapting existing systems of learning, both in public and private sectors. The demand for education and training concerns the full range of modern technology. Information technologies are uniquely capable of providing ways to meet this demand. Online training via the Internet ranges from accessing self-study courses to complete electronic classrooms. These computer-based training programmes provide flexibility in skills acquisition and are more affordable and relevant than more traditional seminars and courses.
4. Private Life and Society
Increasing representation of a wide variety of content in digital form results in easier and cheaper duplication and distribution of information. This has a mixed effect on the provision of content. On the one hand, content can be distributed at a lower unit cost. On the other hand, distribution of content outside of channels that respect intellectual property rights can reduce the incentives of creators and distributors to produce and make content available in the first place. Information technology raises a host of questions about intellectual property protection and new tools and regulations have to be developed in order to solve this problem.
Many issues also surround free speech and regulation of content on the Internet, and there continue to be calls for mechanisms to control objectionable content. However it is very difficult to find a sensible solution. Dealing with indecent material involves understanding not only the views on such topics but also their evolution over time. Furthermore, the same technology that allows for content altering with respect to decency can be used to filter political speech and to restrict access to political material. Thus, if censorship does not appear to be an option, a possible solution might be labelling. The idea is that consumers will be better informed in their decisions to avoid objectionable content.
The rapid increase in computing and communications power has raised considerable concern about privacy both in the public and private sector. Decreases in the cost of data storage and information processing make it likely that it will become practicable for both government and private data-mining enterprises to collect detailed dossiers on all citizens. Nobody knows who currently collects data about individuals, how this data is used and shared or how this data might be misused. These concerns lower the consumers’ trust in online institutions and communication and, thus, inhibit the development of electronic commerce. A technological approach to protecting privacy might by cryptography although it might be claimed that cryptography presents a serious barrier to criminal investigations.
It is popular wisdom that people today suffer information overload. A lot of the information available on the Internet is incomplete and even incorrect. People spend more and more of their time absorbing irrelevant information just because it is available and they think they should know about it. Therefore, it must be studied how people assign credibility to the information they collect in order to invent and develop new credibility systems to help consumers to manage the information overload.
Technological progress inevitably creates dependence on technology. Indeed the creation of vital infrastructure ensures dependence on that infrastructure. As surely as the world is now dependent on its transport, telephone, and other infrastructures, it will be dependent on the emerging information infrastructure. Dependence on technology can bring risks. Failures in the technological infrastructure can cause the collapse of economic and social functionality. Blackouts of long-distance telephone service, credit data systems, and electronic funds transfer systems, and other such vital communications and information processing services would undoubtedly cause widespread economic disruption. However, it is probably impossible to avoid technological dependence. Therefore, what must be considered is the exposure brought from dependence on technologies with a recognizable probability of failure, no workable substitute at hand, and high costs as a result of failure.
The ongoing computing and communications revolution has numerous economic and social impacts on modern society and requires serious social science investigation in order to manage its risks and dangers. Such work would be valuable for both social policy and technology design. Decisions have to be taken carefully. Many choices being made now will be costly or difficult to modify in the future.
