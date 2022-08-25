Exclusive - Rep. Gallagher Warns Biden Of Iran Deal 'Massive Mistake'

Following reports of an imminent U.S. return to the Iran nuclear deal, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) criticized the Biden administration’s willingness to grant theocracy Islamic State a “blank cheque” to fund their growing terrorist activities, calling it a “massive mistake”. it will destabilize the Middle East, strengthen Russia and China, and endanger Americans.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Wednesday, Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher slammed the prospect of a new Iran nuclear deal after the Islamic regime agreed to drop some demands and rumors swirled about an imminent deal. .

“Iranian proxies continue to escalate their terrorist activities in the Middle East and against former US officials,” he said. “But rather than escalate the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign to deter further aggression, the Biden administration is prepared to hand a blank check to the Iranians to fund their malign ambitions.”

According to Gallagher, although President Biden “promised a longer and stronger deal” with the Iranian regime, “everything indicates that he negotiated a shorter and weaker deal”.

“Reports suggest that the Biden administration is ready to give up significant US sanctions leverage, provide the Iranian economy with a boon worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and impose fewer nuclear restrictions on the regime. Iranian than the original deal, making his deal even worse than President Obama’s,” the congressman said.

“This is a massive mistake that will destabilize the Middle East, empower Russia and China, and endanger Americans,” he added.

Gallagher also noted that at the start of the year he LEDs more than 160 members of the House to demand that the president give congress a “say in any negotiations” with the Islamic Republic.

“If the president continues to ignore these demands and does not ratify a deal in the Senate, [then] when Republicans take over the House, we will oppose this flawed deal, view the deal as non-binding, and work to reimpose and strengthen any sanctions lifted or weakened by the Biden administration,” he said.

Gallagher’s remarks come as reports point to a possible revival of the Iran nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned that “tens of millions of people could die because of the nuclear arsenal” the deal would provide the Ayatollah, with dozens more guaranteed to die because of the “Iranian terrorism made possible by this deal”.

In June, former US Vice President Mike Pence Express unwavering support for the Iranian resistance while castigating the Biden team’s new concessions to Tehran’s “tyrants”, its “virtual abandonment of our ally Israel” and the “disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan”, which have emboldened the “opponents of freedom” who felt the “weakness” of the American administration.

He also accused the Biden administration of threatening to “unravel all progress” made by the Trump administration in marginalizing the Iranian regime.

Although Tehran claims its nuclear program is for energy purposes, world leaders, including the six countries that signed up to the 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear weapons capability, say the Uranium enrichment could allow Iran to quickly create a nuclear weapon.

However, running the nuclear talks could see the United States and other world powers grant Iran economic sanctions relief in exchange for temporary curbs on its nuclear program.

The Islamic regime is would have about to develop its first nuclear missile and recently unveiled that it has a new long-range missile with a target range of around 900 miles.

Former State Department official says President Joe Biden’s imminent deal to reinstate Iran nuclear deal offers the regime has access to $90 billion in foreign currency reserves and eases sanctions against some of the world’s worst terrorists.

In addition to being granted hundreds of billions of dollars, it could be used for purposes of terror and aggression. The deal will also not prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.