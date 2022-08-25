Govt Orders Transfer Of 5 Jkas Officers In Jammu And Kashmir — Check List

The Chicago White Sox had a two-run lead in the seventh inning on Wednesday, but the Baltimore Orioles threatened, charging the bases with one out.

Jorge Mateo hit a grounder on the third base line that appeared to be heading to left field for a hit. Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada made a diving save, touched the sack with his hand, got to his feet and threw a strike at first for a remarkable late-inning double play.

“When I saw the ball coming towards me, my first reaction was to grab the ball, touch the bag and throw it to first base,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “I didn’t think I would do anything else.”

Moncada provided the defense, Lucas Giolito the pitcher and Gavin Sheets the crucial hits for the Sox in a 5-3 win over the Orioles in front of 12,565 at Camden Yards.

“We shot every facet of the game,” said Giolito, who allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 6⅓ innings. “When we do that, we win games.”

Sox manager Tony La Russa described Giolito’s exit as “bold, timely”.

“He was outstanding,” La Russa said.

La Russa also highlighted the strike, calling it “timely”. The Sox had 12 hits, all in singles, and went 7 for 17 with runners in scoring position.

Sheets, who hails from Lutherville, Md., made a major contribution with three hits and three RBIs to help the Sox fall back to a tie for second place in American League Central with the Minnesota Twins. Both teams are four games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.

Sheets gave the Sox a first-inning lead, driving in two with a single to center.

“Get thrown into a big batting game your first at bat, it’s always nice to get us on the board and get things done early,” Sheets said. “Especially giving a pitcher like (Giolito) two runs goes a long way.

“It was important to get those races there. It was nice to start the night like that.

The Orioles cut that lead in half in the fourth when Adley Rutschman doubled up and scored on a groundout.

The Sox still led 2-1 in the sixth when Cedric Mullins moved into second with a brace for the Orioles. Giolito asked Rutschman to pull out shortstop Elvis Andrus and Anthony Santander to get out to Andrus.

“I felt a lot more myself,” Giolito said. “Like pace-wise, mentally, just really liberated. I tried to have conviction behind every throw. (Catcher) Seby (Zavala) did a really good job of sequencing, maybe he shook it once or twice on different ground. We had a good game plan and a good rhythm.

Sheets added insurance in the seventh, beating shortstop Mateo’s pitch at first with the bases loaded for a field hit that extended the lead to 3-1.

Giolito (10-7) came out after walking Ramón Urías with one out in the seventh. Kendall Graveman came in with two over and one over and walked Rougned Odor four pitches.

Mateo was next. And that’s when Moncada made the double game that saved the game.

“Everything was outstanding, especially the importance,” La Russa said. “Two-point game. But you know when he goes to his right, he goes to his right as well as anybody in the league. He makes that throw. It was huge.

Moncada touched the bag with his right hand while making the dive save and touched base again when he stood up.

“It was because I was trying to get really good support to throw at first base,” he said.

The Sox added two runs in the eighth, including an RBI single by AJ Pollock. Graveman came back for a perfect eighth. Liam Hendriks bounced back after giving up a two-run homer to Austin Hays to wrap up the win.

“When we play the game cleanly, play the tight game, we have fun, the dugout has a good atmosphere, then we usually come out on top in games like this,” Giolito said. “So we want to maintain that vibe.”

