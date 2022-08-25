Finance
How to Find the Best Computer Repair and IT Support Provider
Many people wait until there is a crisis with their computer or network before seeking out a computer repair and IT support expert. This can lead to a hasty decision. Knowing which company to choose when it comes to computer repair and IT support takes research. You don’t want to make a quick decision because you never know what quality of services you will get.
This is why you should take your time to explore experience, prices and more. We welcome you to read this article and prepare yourself for the day when you need computer repair and IT support ASAP.
1.Company vs. Independent Technician?
What type of service provider you prefer? Perhaps you want to deal with a large company that’s backed by a lot of regional reviews with a fleet of technicians. Or maybe you would rather work with a local small business that can give you attention to detail. Both have their advantages.
On one hand, when you patronize local small business owners, you’re building a trusting relationship with that person and pumping money into the local economy. That person may also be more apt to go above and beyond so as to ensure your future business. Hiring a local person also ensures you get the benefit of periodic monitoring and updating of your computer’s hardware and software.
On the other, when you hire a technician as part of a large national company, you are getting someone who is a representative of that company, which increases the trust factor.
2.Efficiency and Skills
Reputable, experienced technicians will do all they can to get you back up and running again quickly, because they know the value of your time. Any technician you go with has to be experienced and skilled enough to identify the problem quickly, recommend a solution, give you a quote, and do the work. They also have to have the certification and skills to back up their claims.
3.Read Reviews
Head online to read reviews of the company. The number of positive reviews is something to consider, but don’t rely solely on those. You also want to see some so-so reviews sprinkled on there to clue you in that they’re all legit. Take all reviews with a grain of salt. You never know who is sitting behind their computers with a grudge, or a family member writing a glowing review because they’re biased.
4.Compare Quotes
When selecting the best computer repair and IT support shop, always compare a few quotes before you commit to any one company. This will ensure you make the most cost efficient decision.
Contact Monmouth Computer Associates
To learn why we are leaders in the local computer repair and IT support business or to get a free quote on our services, contact us in Brick NJ at 732-681-2360.
Toxic Friendship and How to Handle It
The problem with toxic friendship is that other people tend to dismiss it, but friends who are more like enemies, or “Frenemies” can be very abusive. Frenemy relationships tend to be more emotional (controlling, passive-aggressive or demeaning) than physical. It’s usually not as intense as domestic abuse, because friends have an easier time, in most cases, walking away from abuse than romantic or family relationships. Because people tend to downplay the abuse of a friend; victims of it keep it a secret.
How to tell if a friend is a “frenemy” (alternating pronouns)
1. She gossips behind your back. If she says bad things about you to your friends, or tells others secrets you shared in confidence, she’s trying to build herself up by undermining you.
2. He’s unreliable. If he doesn’t keep his promises, or is always late, or likely not to show at all, he doesn’t care enough about you. He’s either too out of control or too wrapped up in himself to be a good friend.
3. She’s jealous or upset when something good happens to you. This is not the attitude of a friend, this is a competitor.
4. You only hear from him if he wants something from you. If he only contacts you when he wants a ride, or for you to take him to lunch, or help him with homework or a project, or be his “wing man” when he wants to troll at a bar; then he’s just using you, and he’s not really a friend. Friendship should go both ways.
5. She lets you know you’re second best. If she suddenly breaks a date or she’s unavailable if she gets a “better offer” from a date or a more popular friend, she’s not a true friend.
6. He criticizes you, your accomplishments, your family, your home, your job or your friends. A good friend doesn’t subject you to a constant barrage of negativity and criticism. And if you’re a good friend to yourself, you won’t accept it. A good friend may feel the need to tell you a tough truth, but even that can be stated with kindness.
7. She lets you pay for things and give her things and do things for her, but she rarely or never reciprocates. Even if there’s a difference in your financial status, a good friend will try to reciprocate with whatever she can afford: a homemade meal or treat in return for taking her out to lunch; or helping you with something in return for something you bought.
8. He flirts with your girlfriend or someone he knows you’re interested in, or he tries to steal your best friend from you. This is not a friend, this is a competitor. A good friend would be glad to see you happy and support your other relationships.
9. When there’s a problem between you, she won’t admit she’s wrong, or apologize or talk about it. She stonewalls you and tries to make you feel guilty for not liking what she did. Friends can have problems, it’s a natural part of relationships; but good friends can talk it through, work it out, apologize and forgive each other.
10. He’s jealous of your success or happiness. A good friend can support you and celebrate with you, even if you’re doing better than he is.
How to sensitively and diplomatically handle jealous friends:
• What a pain in the butt!! She’s late for lunch, she’s always complaining or whining, she doesn’t pay you back. But, she’s your friend, so what do you do? Work with her! She’s easy to teach, if you do it right. Let her know what you like about what she does, then she’ll hear you when you say you don’t like something. Use silence: if you don’t like what she’s doing or saying, don’t respond; she’ll get the message, without a word.
• Set limits: If he’s habitually late, make sure he knows when the timing is important (you hate to miss the first 5 minutes of the movie) and when time is not an issue (you can read a book or talk to a friend until he arrives) When timing is important, tell him if he’s not ready by xxx time, you’ll leave without him. It’s amazing how well that works.
• Don’t be too strict about it: if she has a good reason, or it’s only occasional, cut her a little slack. But, don’t be a pushover, either.
• Don’t react to obnoxious things, but just politely ignore what he’s doing or saying, and maintain a pleasant demeanor. Be a grownup, whether he is or not. If you have to treat him like a misbehaving child, so be it; just don’t let him drag you into bad behavior of your own.
• People who react this way are usually in a lot of emotional pain about their own lives. Be as understanding as you can, be willing to listen to your friend’s feelings to a reasonable degree, but don’t let their struggle ruin your good feelings about yourself. If you can, offer the friend time alone with you, to help her feel special and important. Often, publicly thanking her for nice things she’s done will help keep her pacified.
• Understand underlying causes of bad behavior: People who have always felt competitive toward you are likely to misbehave, to get attention in that way. If someone’s behavior becomes a problem, set some limits. Tell the friend directly what behavior is unacceptable (like making nasty remarks when you’re around other friends) and let him know you can’t be his friend if his behavior doesn’t improve.
• Don’t be afraid to talk to friends about what friendship means to you: is it OK to cancel a date with a girlfriend (or her with you) because you get a better offer from a man? Because of family illness or problems? How much loyalty do you expect in the friendship, and what does that mean?
• Be honest. Lying to your friend about whether you have broken an agreement does more damage than breaking the agreement. If you do something with another friend, tell the truth don’t protect the jealous friend. It gives him a false impression.
• Handling difficult personalities takes skill and knowhow. Here’s a technique anyone can learn to use that works every time.
Adult time out:
If someone behaves badly in your presence, giving that adult a “time out” is a powerful and subtle way of fixing the problem. Modern parents use a time out to discipline small children. An adult variation of the time out works as well on any adult friend who is acting childish or misbehaving. Simply become very distant and polite around the person who is not treating you well. No personal talk and interaction, no joking, no emotion. Be very polite, so he or she cannot accuse you of being unpleasant, mean or rude. There is no need to explain what you are doing: the problem person will get the message from your behavior, which is much more effective.
If you’ve never tried this, you’ll be amazed at how effective it can be to become polite and pleasant but distant. Most of the time, your friend’s behavior will immediately become more subdued around you, and often, much more caring.
Eventually, he or she may ask you what’s wrong, or why you’ve changed, and at that point you have an opportunity to tell her what the problem behavior is, and why you don’t like it. Learning to put obnoxious friends in time outs right at the beginning of unpleasant behavior can make it unnecessary to use tougher tactics at all. And if the person’s behavior doesn’t change, you can leave him or her in “time out” and you’ll be protected from it.
Hairy Problems
“Dearest granddaughter, come close and look into my eyes.” Grandmother Growth beckons and her voice grows deeper and more resonant. “Look deep into my eyes and acknowledge the beauty there.
“Yes, my skin is wrinkled. My face is the face of age, and to many, that is fearful. But my beauty, like my wise blood, now resides inside of me. Can you see it? Can you feel it? Can you look beyond the hair on my chin?” she says grinning, flicking her fingers under her chin in a most unladylike manner.
“Can you forgive the places where my scalp shines through? Can you find the truth of my beauty, the beauty of age, which is so different from the beauty of youth?” Her eyes grow fierce, but sparkle with amusement. “I know you can, for I know how beautiful I am.”
Grandmother Growth takes your chin in her strong hand and looks at you with eyes so intense you fear you may catch on fire. She commands: “When you look into your mirror, I ask you to look deep into your own eyes and to acknowledge your own inner beauty.
“I know, I know, metamorphosis is changing you and you don’t like it. Like a teenager, you peer and peer into the looking glass, noting every new wrinkle, every hair on your face (and other new places). Counting each grey hair as it grows. Worrying that your hair seems to fall out by the handful.
“Dear one, my most precious child, take care, but do not fret. And do not tell yourself that you are becoming ugly. I know it is difficult, in fact it may be one of the most difficult tasks of your menopause, but you must recast your own opinion of beauty so that it includes old women who have hairy problems and live well with them – like you!”
Too much hair (on the chin), too little hair (on the scalp), falling hair, thinning hair, greying hair – no matter what the complaint, many women notice something happening to their hair during menopause. As hormone levels shift during the menopausal years, hair responds to the changing hormones by changing texture, falling out, or by growing in “odd” places. Here are remedies for those who want more hair, and for those who want less.
HAIR LOSS (ALOPECIA) & GREY HAIR
STEP 1. COLLECT INFORMATION
Menopause does not cause grey hair; taking hormones doesn’t stop it. Greying, thinning hair is a normal part of aging. Women whose menopause is induced in their 20s and 30s do not suddenly go grey.
Hair loss at mid-life (androgenic alopecia) is more strongly linked to genes than diet or lifestyle. Those of European origins are far more likely to experience it than Asians, Native Americans, Africans, or African-Americans. Hair loss starts earlier and becomes more extreme on men’s heads, but just as many women deal with receding hairlines and balding patches. Roughly half of all women experience some hair loss during their menopausal years. Two-thirds of post-menopausal women deal with thinning hair or bald spots. And no one likes it. Americans spend a billion dollars a year trying to regrow their hair!
Normal hair loss (50-100 hairs a day) is gradual. Sudden unexplained loss is not normal. Events which can trigger hair loss include pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, severe emotional stress, rapid or profound weight loss, thyroid disorders, pituitary problems, malnutrition, iron deficiency, lack of protein, large doses of vitamin A, chemotherapy, radiation, general anesthesia, chronic illness, scarlet fever, syphilis, certain medications (see Step 5), and hair abuse including bleaching, permanents, tight braids, tight pony tails, tight wigs, and tight hats.
(The National Alopecia Areata Foundation, 710 C St, Ste 11, San Rafael, CA 94901 (415-456-4644) can help you contact a local hair loss support group, and gather more information.)
STEP 2. ENGAGE THE ENERGY
Homeopathic remedies for women with hair loss include:
- Lycopodium: loss precipitated by hormonal fluctuations.
- Sepia especially for menopausal women who have sweaty flushes and heavy bleeding
- Phosphoric acid: loss after grief or extreme emotion, accompanied by exhaustion.
STEP 3. NOURISH AND TONIFY
- Infusion of stinging nettle, 2-4 cups a day, strengthens hair and checks falling hair with its superb supplies of protein, B vitamins, vitamin E, iron, and other minerals. Regular use restores thickness, body, shine and sheen to hair. If you have any infusion left over, pour it on your head and rub it into your scalp for faster results.
- “Every grey hair represents a day with too few minerals,” a wise woman said to me. Actually, the color of hair is produced by special cells which gradually die as we age. But it is true that hair is loaded with minerals, and getting extra minerals may keep those color cells alive longer. To increase my mineral intake, and keep my hair healthy, I eat more yogurt, drink more nourishing herbal infusions, prepare more mineral-rich soups, use more herbal vinegars, and increase the amount of seaweed in my diet.
- Lack of minerals, especially iron, can cause hair loss. Yellow dock is one of my favorite iron-tonics.
- Natural hair dyes can cure the grey blahs. Henna (Lawsonia inermis) is a plant that is easily purchased ready-to-use to change the color of your hair, and you are not limited to carrot-top red. So long as it is not overused (less than four times a year) henna is strengthening to the scalp and hair. Other natural hair dyes include coffee, black walnut hulls, or infusions of sage or rosemary herb.
- Herbalist Amanda McQuade Crawford suggests using lemon balm or lemon grass infusion as a hair rinse to prevent hair loss.
- Burdock seed oil, one of the best selling hair tonics in Russia, is especially recommended for those with thinning hair or hair loss. Apply to your hair and scalp, leave on overnight and shampoo it out the following day. Repeat as needed.
- Just plain olive oil is also a tremendous hair tonic. So is jojoba oil. Apply a handful of either to hair and scalp, wrap well and leave on overnight, washing it out the next morning.
- I know you know, but let me say it again, exercise! Yes, it can make your hair healthier too.
STEP 4. SEDATE/STIMULATE
- While some temporary loss of hair at menopause is considered normal, something worse may be brewing. Thin, dry hair is one of the first signs of an underactive thyroid. Hair loss is also an early sign of lupus, an autoimmune disease. Chugging down a gulp of cod liver oil or wheat germ oil every day for six weeks could help your hair.
- Menopause sends lots of energy to the crown of your head. That can overstimulate the scalp and cause hair loss (and/or headaches). Get your energy moving with a scalp massage. Let your head calm down and your hair cool off.
- Blow dryers, dyes, perms, and other harsh treatments damage hair and scalp. Rosemary essential oil, a few drops rubbed into the scalp several times a week, repairs the damage, increases hair growth, and improves hair texture. Other essential oils which improve hair growth and reduce hair loss include lavender oil, lemon oil, thyme oil, sage oil, and carrot seed oil. You can mix 10-20 drops of any of these into 4 ounces of plain olive oil, infused burdock seed oil, or jojoba oil. Other essential oils said to reduce hair loss include birch, calendula, chamomile, cypress, rose, and yarrow.
- Avoid chlorinated water on your hair. A shower filter is more important than a drinking water filter. And cut down on the number of times you wash your hair. Once every 5-10 days is ideal for healthy hair.
- Avoid cayenne. Heroic herbalists say it increases hair growth by improving blood circulation to the scalp. But when there is hair loss, says Janet Roberts MD, specialist in women’s hair loss and member of the Oregon Menopause Network, there are inflamed follicles. Cayenne increases inflammation, ultimately increasing hair loss.
STEP 5A. USE SUPPLEMENTS
- Dry, brittle, thin hair is often due to a deficiency in one or more of these nutrients: protein, vitamin A, vitamin B12, vitamin C, iron, zinc, essential fatty acids. Food and herbal sources of these nutrients are preferable to pills.
- Avoid hair weaving, a cosmetic treatment that weaves replacement hair in with the still existing hair; it actually causes more loss (by creating traction alopecia).
STEP 5B. USE DRUGS
- Hair loss can be caused by drugs, including: birth control pills, anticoagulants, diet pills, thyroid medications; non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs including aspirin, ibuprofen, and Aleve; cholesterol-lowering drugs such as clofibrate and gemfibrozil; arthritis medications such as gold salts (auranofin), indomethacin, naproxen, sulindac, and methotrexate; beta-blockers such as atenolol (Tenormin), metoprolol (Lopressor), nadolol (Corgard), propranolol (Inderal), and timolol (Blocadren); and ulcer drugs such as cimetidine (Tagamet), ranitidine (Zantac), and famoridine (Pepcid). And, of course, chemotherapy.
- Minoxidil (Rograine) dilates blood vessels, encouraging baby-fine hair. Only the 2% solution is approved for women. Of those who use it only 19% achieve even moderate regrowth; 40% have minimal regrowth. Meanwhile, 40% of the women using the placebo had regrowth! CAUTION: Side effects in women include unwanted hair growth on the face, heart disturbances, and dizziness.
- Fertile women are not allowed to use (or even touch) finasteride (Propecia) for fear of the severe birth defects it causes. This is probably a blessing in disguise, as the side-effects (loss of libido, lip swelling, breast engorgement, birth defects) are not pleasant. Finasteride is completely ineffective in reversing hair loss for postmenopausal women. Tell your men friends a dose of 0.2 mg (one-fifth the normal dose) works just as well, costs less ($10 a month instead of $50), and is gentler on the liver.
- Hormones, including ERT, HRT, birth control pills, and anti-androgens (cypoterone acetate, spironolactone, and fluramide) are used singly or in combination to treat women with androgenic alopecia.
STEP 6. BREAK AND ENTER
- Hair transplants can cover a bald spot but are far less successful on women than on men. Micrografts do a better job of dealing with women’s diffuse pattern of hair loss.
- “Scalp lifts” tighten the scalp, making hair appear thicker and fuller.
HIRSUTISM/TOO MUCH HAIR
STEP 0. DO NOTHING
A few brazen souls just grin and bear it. Seriously, does anyone else notice that extra hair? Ask a few people who will tell you the truth. Perhaps you are making a mountain (beard/moustache) out of a molehill (a couple of extra hairs)?
STEP 1. COLLECT INFORMATION
It is not at all unusual to find extra hairs growing on the chin, upper lip, breasts, and legs during or after menopause. It is thought that menopause makes some hair follicles more sensitive to testosterone’s hair-promoting effects. However, sudden hair growth can be caused by a tumor on the ovaries, thyroid, adrenals, or pituitary.
STEP 2. ENGAGE THE ENERGY
Visualize a large mirror. Look at yourself in this mirror. When you see something you don’t like, ask the mirror how you can change. Finish by telling your image how much you love her. Repeat frequently.
STEP 3. NOURISH AND TONIFY
Oatstraw infusion tends to increase the activity of testosterone; increased levels of testosterone contribute to excess hair growth during menopause. It’s a long shot, but avoiding oats, oatmeal, and oatstraw infusion may help eliminate or reduce those extra hairs.
STEP 4. SEDATE/STIMULATE
- Natural bleaches, like lemon juice or sunlight (or both together), are generally safe even for use on the sensitive skin of the face.
- Shaving, plucking, and waxing are minimally invasive means of removing excess hair. Such means may increase the rate of hair growth, however, or make the texture of the hair coarser, or cause hair follicle inflammation and ingrown hairs.
STEP 5B. USE DRUGS
- Hirsutism may be caused by corticosteroids and medications for high blood pressure. (Rograine was originally a blood pressure drug.)
- Drug treatments – which are 80% successful according to one MD – include the corticosteroids prednisone and dexamethasone. Hormones, including birth-control pills and anti-androgens such as spironolactone, are occasionally used.
STEP 6. BREAK AND ENTER
Electrolysis is expensive, painful, tedious, must be done several times over, and can cause scarring. Most sources advise against home electrolysis.
Legal Disclaimer: This content is not intended to replace conventional medical treatment. Any suggestions made and all herbs listed are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease, condition or symptom. Personal directions and use should be provided by a clinical herbalist or other qualified healthcare practitioner with a specific formula for you. All material contained herein is provided for general information purposes only and should not be considered medical advice or consultation. Contact a reputable healthcare practitioner if you are in need of medical care. Exercise self-empowerment by seeking a second opinion.
Choosing a Concealed Carry Insurance Policy
Most gun owners view the possession of a firearm in the gun safe or concealed carried as our insurance against those who would harm us. What if the unexpected happened? What if you are forced to use your firearm in self-defense? Well, since you are a legally armed citizen, you just show up in court and prove that you met all the legal requirements to justify using deadly force. Then the court rules in your favor and life goes on… not quite. Sounds real simple but I guarantee that it’s not! Just the word “court” is complicated and expensive. Even though the court may rule that you are innocent of any criminal charges the family of the deceased can take further action and file a civil suit for wrongful death resulting in even more time and money.
Insurance companies are now offering concealed carry and self-defense insurance policies just for such occasions. Since this has become so popular, there are several coverage options and several providers to choose from.
When choosing a policy, do your homework. Most homeowner’s insurance policies have clauses that may either enable or prevent your current plan from covering you in a self-defense scenario on your own property. So consider any coverage you may already have through your homeowner’s insurance.
You need to also understand what the state laws are and how they can protect you in certain situations. However, word of caution these laws are always changing so you need to stay abreast of what they are at all times. A lot of states have Stand Your Ground laws that protect individuals against civil suits in lawful self-defense situations. Most of the time, these laws make it unlikely that you will face a civil suit when rightfully defending yourself.
Consider the different types of coverage. Of course, the higher the premium, the more coverage you get. Many plans will cover your legal bills for civil cases up to the plan limit. For criminal trials, most plans only offer reimbursement for money spent defending yourself. Several insurance plans will not provide any money upfront and will only pay if you are found not guilty. With all this in mind, it important to understand exactly what you are getting.
A few other things to consider is how much coverage you feel you might need based upon where you live. Going to court in one jurisdiction versus another can be very different and can costs various amounts. Find out if the plan provides an attorney for you or if it allows you to pick the attorney you feel will best represent you. Will the plan cover fees for an expert witness and are the fees provided up front or reimbursed? Does the plan offer a list of resources such as expert witness? And determine if the plan covers your family members during a self-defense incident within your home using your firearm.
Writing The Right Kinds Of Articles For Your Small Business
Article writing is an excellent tool as it gives you recognition both professionally and personally. It is also a great way to help get more views for your business website. SEO programmers make it a major principle to write articles that will help increase viewership of your website. But article writing for your business requires a solid understanding of the right kinds of articles that will help yield the best result. This article will hopefully get you started on the right path towards writing effective articles.
#1: Look For The Keywords You Are Aiming For And Focus On Them
Every business is different and has different expectations for what keywords they are looking for. But the question is, how do you know what keywords to search for? The answer is based on what your business is and what your principles are. For example, if you are a franchise consulting company, your articles might focus on issues concerning franchising as well separate articles about consulting services. You may also choose to write articles about small business since many franchises usually involve small businesses for sale. You will have to do some research in order to uncover what keywords might work best for your respective business. The important thing is to focus your article writing efforts on those keywords.
#2: When You Write, It Is Preferable To Write From Your Own View As Opposed To Someone Else’s View
One of the beautiful things about writing articles is that it is not like writing an essay. There is no need to cite if you are writing about your own point of view. Article writing is a chance to express your own view or experience on a particular subject. This is often very useful as it gives the reader a chance to hear a fresh perspective on a particular topic that they may not have already heard. Going back to the franchise consulting example, you might offer some fresh perspectives on criteria you use to help others determine what franchise is a right fit for them. People may read that and get inspired by it. The important thing here is to do your best to write an original idea as opposed to simply copy one from another site as it increases your credibility as an author and also adds credibility to your business.
A Qualty Autoresponder Software Is The Difference Between Success And Failure With Email Marketing
Why Do You Need Autoresponder Software?
Autoresponder software is the number one tool that all internet marketers should have in their arsenal, if they are serious about making real money online. This should include you too! It’s simply not possible for you to contact your subscriber list manually and this is why you will need to use autoresponder software.
To help with the email marketing side of your business, you will need to have a quality autoresponder in place. There are lots of email marketing tips I can offer you, but these will only work if you have your autoresponder software in place.
It has been shown through years of research that potential customers need to be exposed to your offer at least seven times, before they will purchase from you. What better way of creating this exposure in a gentle, non- sales like way than by emailing them on a regular basis.
Once somebody has filled in their contact details on your subscriber page, they will automatically receive your pre-written follow up email marketing messages at the times you have scheduled. Once set up, this truly is an automated way of gaining exposure to the products or services you are promoting. What could be easier!
Which Is The Best Autoresponder Software?
It’s now time for you to look at which product meets your requirements by looking at the features that they have to offer. Now don’t get me wrong, there are lots of free products out there.
However, if you truly want to be successful, I have found that none of these provide the features that you and I require in our list building efforts.
Sometimes we can use free solutions in our internet marketing business, such as WordPress, which is the best blog software available, whereas at other times we may need to invest in our success.
I have found by my research, as well as using them myself, that there are only two real contenders. We would only recommend a program that has a hosted solution, due to the ease of set up and the fact that you will need no technical knowledge.
I love easy solutions to problems, where my work load is reduced, and so should you! The two solutions below fulfill this criteria, so let’s take a look at them.
AWeber is the only autoresponder software that I currently use. Their customer service is second to none, with live chat and a free phone number. You are able to set up as many messages as you want, follow up campaigns and broadcasts to your subscribers.
The step by step tutorials are excellent, and you will be led by the hand to set up all of your email campaigns. In my opinion AWeber is the quickest autoresponder software currently available and the interface is childs play.
AWeber are currently offering a $1 trial, and there is a 30 day money back guarantee. I cannot recommend them highly enough.
I have used Get Response in the past, but as mentioned, I prefer the AWeber service. Saying that Get Response is still an excellent service and it comes down to personal preference. They do offer a free service, which is good if you are on a tight budget, but it does have its limitations.
You could always start with the free service and upgrade when you see your business grow.
Which Autoresponder Software Do You Use?
Now I have provided you with my honest opinion on the two best solutions. I would suggest that you seriously look at them both and carry out your own research. This way you can form your own opinion on which service suits your own requirements the best.
Importance of Technology in Business
Technology plays a vital role in business. Over the years businesses have become dependent on technology so much so that if we were to take away that technology virtually all business operations around the globe would come to a grinding halt. Almost all businesses and industries around the world are using computers ranging from the most basic to the most complex of operations.
Technology played a key role in the growth of commerce and trade around the world. It is true that we have been doing business since time immemorial, long before there were computers; starting from the simple concept of barter trade when the concept of a currency was not yet introduced but trade and commerce was still slow up until the point when the computer revolution changed everything. Almost all businesses are dependent on technology on all levels from research and development, production and all the way to delivery. Small to large scale enterprises depend on computers to help them with their business needs ranging from Point of Sales systems, information management systems capable of handling all kinds of information such as employee profile, client profile, accounting and tracking, automation systems for use in large scale production of commodities, package sorting, assembly lines, all the way to marketing and communications. It doesn’t end there, all these commodities also need to be transported by sea, land, and air. Just to transport your commodities by land already requires the use of multiple systems to allow for fast, efficient and safe transportation of commodities.
Without this technology the idea of globalization wouldn’t have become a reality. Now all enterprises have the potential to go international through the use of the internet. If your business has a website, that marketing tool will allow your business to reach clients across thousands of miles with just a click of a button. This would not be possible without the internet. Technology allowed businesses to grow and expand in ways never thought possible.
The role that technology plays for the business sector cannot be taken for granted. If we were to take away that technology trade and commerce around the world will come to a standstill and the global economy would collapse. It is nearly impossible for one to conduct business without the aid of technology in one form or another. Almost every aspect of business is heavily influenced by technology. Technology has become very important that it has become a huge industry itself from computer hardware manufacturing, to software design and development, and robotics. Technology has become a billion dollar industry for a number of individuals.
The next time you browse a website to purchase or swipe a credit card to pay for something you just bought, try to imagine how that particular purchase would have happened if it were to take place without the aid of modern technology. That could prove to be a bit difficult to imagine. Without all the technology that we are enjoying now it would be like living in the 60’s again. No computers, no cellular phones, no internet. That is how important technology is in business.
