Ifo survey of German companies on the agenda for the upcoming session
It’s hard to read market moves right now as traders and investors all lack firm conviction ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole tomorrow. The dollar was higher yesterday but started to fall again today, with EUR/USD approaching parity again, up 0.4% on the day.
Risk tones also fare better after a slightly more depressing start to the week. Wall Street pushed higher yesterday and we also see US futures rising today with S&P 500 futures up 0.4% today. Still, the cash index is hovering between its 100 and 200 day moving averages at 4,082 and 4,312 respectively and these are the two key technical levels to watch at the moment.
Looking ahead, we could see an extension of the moves so far today, but in the context of trading this week, they won’t offer much in terms of firm direction until we cross. the main event tomorrow.
0600 GMT – Final GDP figures for Germany for the second quarter
0645 GMT – Business confidence in France in August
08:00 GMT – Germany August Ifo Business Climate Index
1000 GMT – UK CBI August Retail Reported Sales
That’s all for the upcoming session. I wish you all the best days ahead and good luck with your trading! Stay safe there.
Yoán Moncada’s spectacular double play preserves Chicago White Sox 5-3 win over Baltimore Orioles – The Denver Post
The Chicago White Sox had a two-run lead in the seventh inning on Wednesday, but the Baltimore Orioles threatened, charging the bases with one out.
Jorge Mateo hit a grounder on the third base line that appeared to be heading to left field for a hit. Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada made a diving save, touched the sack with his hand, got to his feet and threw a strike at first for a remarkable late-inning double play.
“When I saw the ball coming towards me, my first reaction was to grab the ball, touch the bag and throw it to first base,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “I didn’t think I would do anything else.”
Moncada provided the defense, Lucas Giolito the pitcher and Gavin Sheets the crucial hits for the Sox in a 5-3 win over the Orioles in front of 12,565 at Camden Yards.
“We shot every facet of the game,” said Giolito, who allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 6⅓ innings. “When we do that, we win games.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa described Giolito’s exit as “bold, timely”.
“He was outstanding,” La Russa said.
La Russa also highlighted the strike, calling it “timely”. The Sox had 12 hits, all in singles, and went 7 for 17 with runners in scoring position.
Sheets, who hails from Lutherville, Md., made a major contribution with three hits and three RBIs to help the Sox fall back to a tie for second place in American League Central with the Minnesota Twins. Both teams are four games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.
Sheets gave the Sox a first-inning lead, driving in two with a single to center.
“Get thrown into a big batting game your first at bat, it’s always nice to get us on the board and get things done early,” Sheets said. “Especially giving a pitcher like (Giolito) two runs goes a long way.
“It was important to get those races there. It was nice to start the night like that.
The Orioles cut that lead in half in the fourth when Adley Rutschman doubled up and scored on a groundout.
The Sox still led 2-1 in the sixth when Cedric Mullins moved into second with a brace for the Orioles. Giolito asked Rutschman to pull out shortstop Elvis Andrus and Anthony Santander to get out to Andrus.
“I felt a lot more myself,” Giolito said. “Like pace-wise, mentally, just really liberated. I tried to have conviction behind every throw. (Catcher) Seby (Zavala) did a really good job of sequencing, maybe he shook it once or twice on different ground. We had a good game plan and a good rhythm.
Sheets added insurance in the seventh, beating shortstop Mateo’s pitch at first with the bases loaded for a field hit that extended the lead to 3-1.
Giolito (10-7) came out after walking Ramón Urías with one out in the seventh. Kendall Graveman came in with two over and one over and walked Rougned Odor four pitches.
Mateo was next. And that’s when Moncada made the double game that saved the game.
“Everything was outstanding, especially the importance,” La Russa said. “Two-point game. But you know when he goes to his right, he goes to his right as well as anybody in the league. He makes that throw. It was huge.
Moncada touched the bag with his right hand while making the dive save and touched base again when he stood up.
“It was because I was trying to get really good support to throw at first base,” he said.
The Sox added two runs in the eighth, including an RBI single by AJ Pollock. Graveman came back for a perfect eighth. Liam Hendriks bounced back after giving up a two-run homer to Austin Hays to wrap up the win.
“When we play the game cleanly, play the tight game, we have fun, the dugout has a good atmosphere, then we usually come out on top in games like this,” Giolito said. “So we want to maintain that vibe.”
Rupee gains as dollar pauses to blow and on robust capital inflows
The rupiah rose early Thursday as the dollar stalled to blow ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s key Jackson Hole conference and on strong capital inflows.
PTI reported that the Indian currency rose 6 paise to 79.80 against the US dollar at the start of trading.
On the interbank exchange, the national unit opened at 79.80 against the dollar, recording a gain of 6 paise from its previous close of 79.86, according to PTI.
Bloomberg showed the rupee last changing hands at 79.8250 to the dollar from its previous close of 79.8150 against the greenback.
What has also been the national currency has been a strong influx of foreign capital into Indian assets.
Indeed, since July, foreign portfolio investors have injected more than Rs 50,000 crore of equity into India, according to the latest data from the National Securities Depository.
On the other hand, due to lower risk aversion, the dollar index fell slightly to near 108.40, while Asian currencies gained 0.2% to 0.5%. Asian stocks rose on Wednesday after the S&P 500 index ended a three-day losing streak.
Domestic stocks gained for the third straight session and were heading for weekly gains for the sixth straight week.
Both equity benchmarks ended Wednesday with marginal gains and extended their winning streak trend to the second day in a row.
A basket of global currencies showed the U.S. dollar retreating from a two-decade high on Thursday, as investors anticipated a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell the next day for fresh information on the direction of monetary policy.
Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher in Asian trading, with Brent futures trading near $102 a barrel. The benchmark is now up more than $10 from lows seen last week.
High commodity prices should keep the rupee under pressure, BofA Securities said in a note.
The rupiah “should do slightly well” at the open, following Asian signals, but oil “will ensure there won’t be much upside,” said a trader at a Mumbai-based bank.
This week, the rupee remained range-bound, trading in a band around 20 paisa. Trading in other Asian currencies, however, has been very erratic due to Chinese central bank policy easing and the expectation that the Fed will keep interest rates high for a longer period.
“It is quite evident from the recent price action of the Rupee that there is currently no appetite to take it down below 80,” the trader said.
Investors will now focus on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at an annual event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday to determine the frequency of upcoming interest rate increases.
Shop Love Island’s Mackenzie Dipman’s Best Style Moments
We’ve independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E ! has affiliate relationships, so we may receive a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not by E!. Prices are correct at time of publication.
love island usa Season 2 contestant Mackenzie Dipman returned to the villa in hopes of finding love during season 4. Joining the reality show Peacock at the end of the season, Mackenzie didn’t have enough time to establish a solid romantic relationship, but she has forged strong bonds with her fellow islanders. She also debuted a new look: bangs. Mackenzie’s time at the villa was short-lived this season, but she still gave us some big fashion moments.
You’re not the only one who liked Mackenzie’s style this time around. Here’s a look at some of her most memorable looks, including swimsuits, two-piece sets and sunglasses.
Minnesota students’ math and reading proficiency continues to decline
Minnesota students’ math and reading proficiency continues to suffer two years into the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fewer than half of students scored proficient on the Minnesota Comprehensive Assessments in reading and math, according to data the state Department of Education plans to release publicly on Thursday. Just 42 percent of students who were tested scored proficient in math and 49 percent were on track in reading.
Student proficiency has fallen dramatically since the pandemic, dropping 12 percentage points in math and nearly 10 percentage points in reading since 2019. Before the pandemic, Minnesota’s reading scores were stagnant and math proficiency was trending downward.
“These statewide assessment results reinforce what we already know – our students, families, school communities and educators need us to continue to meet this moment,” Heather Mueller, state education commissioner, said in a statement.
STRUGGLING SCHOOLS
In response, the state’s system of academic supports will help 371 schools and 15 entire school districts. The COMPASS system — Collaborative Minnesota Partnerships to Advance Student Success — provides schools and districts with additional teaching resources to help get students on track.
Mueller plans to discuss the scores further at a Thursday news conference.
The state’s North Star accountability system uses measures of student achievement, attendance and graduation rates to gauge school performance. Struggling schools are identified every three years for extra support from the state.
Students didn’t take the MCAs in 2020 because of the pandemic, and participation was low in 2021.
Minnesota has one of the nation’s worst academic achievement gaps between white students and students of color, those learning English and those living in poverty. The coronavirus pandemic has worsened that divide by many measures.
For instance, just 18 percent of Black students scored proficient in math in 2022 compared to 51 percent of white students. Only 25 percent of Native American students are reading at grade level while 57 percent of white students are proficient.
“For many, this data is likely to be a wake-up call,” said Matt Shaver, policy director at EdAllies, a group that advocates for students and families who are historically underserved by public schools. “The pandemic disrupted learning for several years and it will take several years of evidence-based, data-based, student focused decision-making to get all students on track.”
“There are steps we can take in the coming year to steady the ship and invest directly in student needs,” Shaver added, calling for “evidence-based literacy instruction, supports for mental health, access to tutoring” and other help.
Minnesota districts and charter schools received more than $2.7 billion in federal aid to respond to the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly half of that was aimed at reopening schools safely and making up lost learning.
ST. PAUL SCORES
Test scores in St. Paul also continue to drop with 30 percent of district students reading at grade level and only 21 percent proficient in math.
More than two dozen St. Paul schools have been identified for extra support from the state. Roughly half of the district schools identified by state officials for additional help are elementary schools.
A district spokeswoman declined to comment Wednesday, saying district leaders would address the results Thursday morning after the state Department of Education makes them public.
Couple transform historic bank into Salem County’s first brewery, Farmer’s and Bankers Brewing
WOODSTOWN, NJ — Mike and Rebecca Melniczuk purchased the iconic First National Bank in Woodstown, New Jersey a year ago with the intention of transforming the vacant building into a space the community would love and welcome.
This space is now Farmers and Bankers Brewing, Salem County’s premier brewery.
“It’s a combination of the great environment and location, and the best quality beer we can offer everyone,” says Michael.
They currently serve at least 12 varieties of beer, seltzers and root beer.
“One of our most popular beers is the milk stout. We serve it two different ways. One is nitrogen and the other is co2,” says COO Clint Brown.
Farmer’s and Bankers Brewing is open Tuesday through Sunday.
