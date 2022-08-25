First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for the coronavirus in a rebound case, the White House announced Wednesday, and will resume isolation procedures.
Minnesota State Fair cancels final Grandstand concert but will host free kids day concert on Labor Day
Because of “scheduling conflicts,” the Minnesota State Fair has canceled Disney Princess – The Concert, which was set to close out the Grandstand on Labor Day.
Tickets purchased with a credit card will be refunded automatically within five to 10 business days. Ticketholders with questions can contact the ticket office by phone at 651-288-4427 or via email at [email protected]
The concert was set to feature a quartet of Broadway and animated film stars performing songs from Disney’s numerous princesses.
In its place, the Grandstand will now host a free kids day concert at 4 p.m. on Sept. 5. The family-friendly event will features performances from B2wins, yo-yo master and juggler Mark Hayward and the singing sisters The Dollipops. No tickets are required for the show, where seating will be general admission.
Tattoo Giveaway: Pet Owners Can Earn Free Ink From Their Dog With Bark Box
NEW YORK CITY — You might soon wear your heart on your sleeve all the time.
Bark Box pays to have its customers inked with a photo of their dog.
The online retailer of pet products is hosting a free tattoo contest to celebrate National Dog Day and its 10th anniversary.
All you have to do is upload a photo of your pup to the Bark Box website and explain why you deserve the tattoo.
One hundred lucky dog owners will win a free tattoo from the artist of their choice showcasing their furry family member.
Dolphins camp: Tua to Tyreek deep at joint practice with Eagles; plus stock up, stock down
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa set the tone right away at the first of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.
On the first 1-on-1 rep, his new star wide receiver Tyreek Hill gave Eagles four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay a quick move at the line of scrimmage, ran past his outside shoulder and beat Slay over the top for a long touchdown catch on a well-thrown ball from Tagovailoa. Slay pulled up limping after chasing Hill down.
“Me and Tyreek were going back and forth about what route he wanted me to run first. He told me, ‘Any route,’ ” Tagovailoa said. “So, [quarterbacks coach Darrell Bevell] jumped in and said, ‘Hey, I want to hear the crowd cheer.’ So, I said, ‘Just run a go.’ We ran a go route, and Tyreek caught the ball.”
On their next matchup, Slay was back in, and Hill made another catch on him after multiple moves on a long-developing route. But those were in a 1-on-1 setting, designed for the receiver to win in space.
Once in team drills, though, Tagovailoa found Hill again for decent gains over the middle. He found him again later on a deep out. He threw a fine out pattern to Cedrick Wilson Jr. that fit nicely into a soft spot in a Philadelphia zone, just out of reach for the underneath defender.
When Tagovailoa made one throw in traffic he probably shouldn’t, Hill swooped in and ripped it out of a defensive back’s hands. Overall, it was an efficient, productive practice for Tagovailoa in the passing game while the Dolphins had most runs stopped around the line of scrimmage. The Miami defense had a strong showing against the Eagles offense, all with the Dolphins cornerbacks unit depleted by injury and as All-Pro Xavien Howard rested for team portions of practice.
Former Dolphins, Miami Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson was among those on hand at Wednesday’s joint practice.
Observations
Tight end Mike Gesicki made a one-handed grab late in Wednesday’s session that brought a roar from the Dolphins fans in attendance. He was back in after he appeared to feel upper-body discomfort from an early play in the flat where he lowered his shoulder on the run after catch. Gesicki went through Wednesday drills amid a Pro Football Focus report that the Dolphins have “brought up” his name in trade talks. A league source on Wednesday denied the validity of the report to the South Florida Sun Sentinel. …
Jaelan Phillips, who had another strong practice after earning the orange jersey on Wednesday for being Tuesday’s practice player of the day, got into a quick scuffle with Eagles guard Landon Dickerson. It appeared Dickerson drilled Phillips late with a block after a run play was over, and Phillips struck back while players from both sides jumped in to break up the brouhaha. “We’re just competing,” Phillips said. “It’s no animosity. That’s just that competitive spirit. You got to butt heads sometimes.” …
Practice ended on Wednesday with Tagovailoa leading a two-minute drill into Eagles territory that resulted in a made 50-yard field goal from Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders. Tagovailoa also capped an early 11-on-11 drive with a rushing touchdown from in close. …
In 7-on-7 action, the Dolphins had a pair of interceptions almost on near back-to-back plays. First, safety Clayton Fejedelem intercepted Gardner Minshew. Then, South Florida local Quincy Wilson got one on Reid Sinnett, a Dolphin this time last year. …
Eagles outside linebacker Haason Reddick had a pair of sacks in team drills. He also matched up with Miami right tackle Austin Jackson during 1-on-1s, getting around Jackson once and then with Jackson bouncing back for a better rep to follow. …
While Philadelphia stuffed many Dolphins run attempts, Salvon Ahmed broke free at least a couple of times both on runs and short receptions. Ahmed had a run that got Miami inside the 5-yard line before Tagovailoa’s touchdown run. …
Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown beat Howard over the top in a 1-on-1. …
Wide receiver River Cracraft caught a deep touchdown in 1-on-1s from Tagovailoa. …
Outside linebacker Melvin Ingram affected Eagles quarterbacks a couple of times. He also dropped into a zone in coverage once and was right there on a pass to the flat to stop it for no gain. …
Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene wasn’t particularly noticed, which is a good thing as Philadelphia didn’t get to target and exploit him. The longest play of the day for the Eagles offense was when wide receiver Zach Pascal got open on a deep corner with Eric Rowe the only defender nearby in center field. Rowe also had a nice pass breakup. …
Nose tackle Raekwon Davis and safety Brandon Jones were among those with tackles for loss in 11-on-11 action.
Stock up
Quincy Wilson had an interception in team drills. The South Florida local and former 2017 second-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts could get an opportunity at safety with Sheldrick Redwine cut on Tuesday. Wilson also has cornerback experience in the NFL, so he could be a valuable versatile defensive back with how many injuries the Dolphins are dealing with in the secondary.
Stock down
Backup tackle Larnel Coleman seemed to struggle at times. With Greg Little springing back into action this week after missing the first two of the preseason, it could spell trouble for Coleman, who has given Miami coaches an extensive look in the first two exhibition games after missing his rookie year on injured reserve.
Injury report
Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle sat for team drills after stretching. He had his whole right leg wrapped up. Cornerback Byron Jones remains inactive on the physically-unable-to-perform list. …
Miami again had Andrew Van Ginkel, Keion Crossen, Brennan Scarlett, Calvin Munson and Tanner Conner miss practice. Running back Sony Michel returned on Wednesday. …
Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead was seen in and out of team drills for a second straight day and held up well.
First lady Jill Biden tests positive in rebound coronavirus case
Donohue added that Biden had not experienced a recurrence of symptoms and that the White House had traced and notified the first lady’s close contacts. She is in Delaware and will remain there during her isolation.
The first lady tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time on August 16, while in South Carolina, and started antiviral treatment Paxlovid. At the time, his office noted that Biden, 71, had been “double-vaccinated, twice-boosted and showing only mild symptoms.”
She stayed in South Carolina before leaving to join her husband in Delaware on Sunday, after testing negative two days in a row. President Biden didn’t leave his home for three days — Sunday, Monday or Tuesday — so reporters didn’t see him until he left the state on Wednesday and returned to the White House .
The first lady was also not spotted by the traveling White House press while the Bidens were vacationing in Rehoboth Beach.
President Biden, 79, tested negative for the coronavirus on Wednesday morning during an antigen test. The White House said he would be tested more regularly and hide for 10 days indoors and near others, in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
The president tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time on July 21. He also experienced a “rebound” after taking Paxlovid.
Doctors have warned that people who receive the antiviral drug Paxlovid can experience rebound infections within days of an initial negative test, although data on the frequency of the event and its long-term effects remain unclear.
Initial clinical studies suggested that only 1-2% of people treated with Paxlovid experienced symptoms again, but another study published in June reported that 6% experienced symptoms again. Studies are ongoing to determine if longer treatment with Paxlovid can help prevent cases of rebound.
Matt Viser and Yasmeen Abutaleb contributed to this report.
Shuffles, Pinterest’s invite-only collage maker app, is exploding on TikTok — here’s how to get in – TechCrunch
Collage-style video “mood boards” are going viral on TikTok – and so is the app that makes them possible. Pinterest’s recently soft-launched collage maker Shuffles has climbed the App Store’s top charts thanks to demand from Gen Z users who take advantage of the new creative expression tool to create, post and share visual content. These “aesthetic” collages are then set to music and posted on TikTok or shared privately with friends or the wider Shuffles community.
Although it’s invite-only, Shuffles has already spent some time as the #1 lifestyle app on the US App Store.
During the week of August 15-22, 2022, Shuffles ranked #5 in the top lifestyle apps by downloads on iPhone in the United States, according to metrics provided by app intelligence firm data.ai – an increase of 72 places in the ranking compared to the previous week. It was the #1 Lifestyle app on iPhone on Sunday, August 21, and burst into the Top 20 Non-Gaming Apps on iOS as a whole in the US on the same day, after climbing 22 ranks from compared to the day before.
Additionally, the Sensor Tower company found that the app is now #66 overall in the US iPhone App Store and is the #1 app overall in Ireland, New Zealand and United Kingdom. She is No. 2 overall in Australia and No. 3 in Canada.
First launched in late July 2022, the app saw 211,000 iOS downloads globally in the month it went live. 160,000 of those downloads took place in the United States, according to data.ai. Sensor Tower, meanwhile, estimates that the app saw around 338,000 installs during that time.
Considering it’s still not “launched publicly,” Shuffles looks like an immediate hit for Pinterest, which has been trying to reinvent itself for the creator-focused video era with products like Idea Pins, similar to TikTok. , and live video shopping on Pinterest TV.
Similarly, Shuffles is also targeting a younger demographic who are using social media in a new way: for self-expression, not just for networking.
The new app allows users to create their own collages using Pinterest’s photo library or by taking photos of objects they want to include using the camera. A clever feature involves its use of technology, built in-house, which allows users to cut out objects from their photos, Pinterest boards, or by searching for new pins.
This is similar to the upcoming iOS 16 Image Cutout feature which is arguably one of the most fun additions to ship with Apple’s new mobile operating system. Here, you can effortlessly copy an object from one of your photos — like your dog, for example — and then paste that cutout wherever you want, like in an iMessage chat. It feels a bit magical, as all you have to do is touch and hold to pull the image away from the background.
Shuffles, on the other hand, makes image slicing even easier. When you search or take a photo, the app often automatically identifies the object in the photos and you just have to press the “Add” button to place it in your collage where it can be resized and moved around. ‘screen. At other times, you can use the included tool to cut out the part of the image you want to use in your creation.
You can also choose to add effects and motion to images to make them shake, spin, pulsate, rotate and more. For example, you can add an image of a record player and then animate it to actually spin.
The final product can be saved locally to your device, shared in a message with friends, or posted to a dedicated community using a hashtag. These hashtags can be browsed in the app’s discover section where collages tagged with popular hashtags – like #moodboard, #vintage, or #aesthetic, for example – are also featured.
While the app does good TikToks, it also helps drive traffic to Pinterest. Items in users’ collages are linked to Pinterest and one tap will take you to a page dedicated to the item in question, which you can then open to view directly in Pinterest. In the case of items available for purchase, such as fall fashion or home decor, for example, users can also purchase the item by clicking through to the retailer’s website.
Demand for the app has been helped by its exclusivity, for now.
Users need an invite code to enter – and they can only get it from an existing Shuffles user who only has 5 invites to share.
Invite codes have often been used to drive demand for new products, having become outsized as a growth mechanism for Google’s new email system, Gmail, in the early 2000s. But over the years Subsequently, their use felt less authentic, as they became a way for app marketers to push users to post on social media in exchange for early access to a new product.
With Pinterest, however, the use of the invite code mechanism is not tied to a request that users must take some sort of action to be let in. Instead, you have to know someone to get an invite, which has led some TikTokers to lament. how they had to beg friends for codes.
(Look no further: Pinterest has provided TechCrunch readers with an invite code to redeem for Shuffles: FTSNFUFC. just share the code!)
Pinterest told TechCrunch that the app is invite-only because technically it hasn’t launched publicly.
Shuffles, we’re told, is the first-ever standalone app created by Pinterest’s in-house incubator, TwoTwenty. The team, which also helped found Pinterest TV, is focused on researching and testing new product ideas and those that are gaining traction.
As for why the app resonates with Gen Z, it seems to be the combination of the technology used to simplify the creation of collages with the desire for creative expression tools that serve the social habits of the demographic. .
“The app is seeing nascent download momentum, targeting young users. It relies on empowering creativity and user-generated content popularized in many ways by TikTok,” said Lexi Sydow, Head of information at data.ai, at TechCrunch.”Especially for younger generations, photo editing and creative projects are more mobile-centric than ever, leveraging robust mobile apps to create robust projects that once required software. sophisticated office. The app takes bonding even further with simple built-in tools that would require multiple steps or coordination between multiple apps,” she explained.
“Users curate their mood boards and ‘vibes’, which touch on a cultural thread similar to Spotify’s visual-first campaigns showing your unique musical tastes. The app inherently draws on the social habits of the generation Z where users leverage social media apps to share with their networks and close circles of friends.The app has received 4.31 out of 5 stars so far since launch with 72% of all reviews being 5 stars added Sydow.
Shuffles is currently only available on iOS and free to download from the App Store.
Transgender Adherents Missed Basic Biology Class
Transgender advocates who claim there are more than two sexes may have “missed” basic biology classes, a Nobel laureate has suggested.
There are only two sexes, and those who believe otherwise have “failed” basic biology courses, claimed Nobel laureate Christiane Nüsslein-Volhard.
The accomplished German scientist who won the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 1995 for her study of early embryonic development, made the comments before the country’s government pushed for legislation that would allow people over the age of 14 to changing legal gender without medical approval. , a move she called “madness.”
In an interview with the feminist magazine EmmaNüsslein-Volhard denounced any notion that there could be more than two genders, as well as suggestions that it was possible for someone to change gender or sex surgically or legally.
“There are people who want to change sex, but they can’t. You stay XY or XX,” the award-winning scientist told the publication.
The medical expert also denounced those who seek to use hermaphrodites or other extreme cases to justify gender ideology, with Nüsslein-Volhard pointing out that even in these cases, individuals show characteristics of one or both sexes. binaries.
“Intersex is caused by very rare deviations, for example, in the set of chromosomes,” she said. “But intersex people also have the characteristics of both sexes, they are not a third sex.”
Nüsslein-Volhard also attacked the practice of giving hormones to people seeking to change their gender, with the Nobel laureate saying that administering such drugs over long periods of time was – in her view – likely to cause adverse effects. negative secondary for the user.
Not sure: UK health service shuts down Tavistock, infamous for treatments for trans children
— Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondres) July 29, 2022
The Nobel laureate also took aim at Germany’s so-called ‘queer commissioner’, who claimed that saying there are only two genders is unscientific and the truth is that there are multiple genders .
“This is not scientific (sic)! Nüsslein-Volhard reportedly exclaimed in response. “Maybe Herr Lehmann missed the basics in biology…all mammals have two sexes, and man is a mammal.”
Still, the Nobel laureate’s criticism is unlikely to change the pro-transgender stance of the German government, which seems adamant that children as young as 14 will be able to change their legal sex without medical consultation.
While political bigwigs have denounced the current regime requiring medical intervention to change gender as “degrading,” with one politician castigating it for treating “those affected as if they were sick,” Nüsslein-Volhard suggested the move could lead to serious negative consequences. .
“It’s crazy! At 14, a lot of girls are unhappy going through puberty,” she said. “I know that myself. I was also unhappy at 14 and preferred to be a boy I wasn’t even allowed to wear pants or cut my hair back then.
“But then you have to find a way to assert yourself. This is what you advise girls to do and what you need to support them with,” she continued.
Follow Peter Caddle on Twitter: @Peter_Caddle
Follow Breitbart London on Facebook: Breitbart London
Outstanding corporate bonds quadruple to Rs 40.2 Lakh Crore in a decade
Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said concerted efforts by regulators and the government saw outstanding corporate bonds touch Rs 40.20 lakh crore in FY22 vs. Rs 10.51 lakh crore in FY12.
Illiquidity in the corporate debt secondary market is a global problem and so the focus should be on deepening the primary market which has nearly quadrupled in a decade to over Rs 40 lakh crore, said a responsible for the RBI.
Addressing a Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry event on Wednesday, Reserve Bank Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said concerted efforts by regulators and the government have seen outstanding bonds business touch Rs 40.20 lakh crore in FY22 vs. Rs 10.51 lakh crore in FY12. While annual emissions during this period increased from Rs 3.80 lakh crore to almost Rs 6 lakh crore.
During this period, the volume of the secondary market increased from Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 14.37 lakh crore, clearly showing that secondary trading has not increased in line with the size of the market, he said. -he declares. However, at the end of June 2022, the exceptional volume slipped to Rs 39.58 lakh crore on 29,745 exceptional instruments.
Sankar said the growing size of the corporate bond market and the number of issues each year (5,400 in FY22) are important indicators of the success of government and regulators’ development efforts.
Regarding the excessive dominance of private placement of debt issues in the country, he said this is one of the main reasons for the shallow depth of the secondary market. In FY 2012, of the total issuances of around Rs 4 lakh crore, public issuances accounted for only around 2%. And the trend has not budged since then, even though total emissions have increased, peaking at over Rs 8 lakh crore in FY21.
For example, in FY22, the money raised through public issues was only Rs 11,589 crore or about 2% and the rest Rs 5.88 crore was from investments private, he said. Saying that only the United States has a very liquid corporate bond secondary market, he said that India is the second best, which is very low, however, as the turnover rate is 69 here.
The American market is very deep because it is led by companies and municipalities, which is very small in the country. But the corporate bond market as a percentage of GDP is also highest at 120 in the United States, while in India it is only 18% compared to 80% in Korea and 36% in China, a said Sankar.
The illiquidity in the secondary market is global and not just specific to India, with the exception of the United States of course. “Our turnover rate is 69, which is only second to the United States, given that we need to review our approach to the secondary market instead of focusing on secondary market liquidity. This is mainly owing to the small issue size which is only Rs 133 crore,” Sankar said.
Compare that with the current stock of government securities outstanding at Rs 84.71 lakh crore in 100 instruments, when there are 5,394 corporate issuers at the end of June 2022, he explained.
Regarding the issuer rating profile, he said that corporate bonds are generally priced outside the sovereign yield curve and that resilient markets are characterized by stable credit spreads over benchmark yields of G- dry. A comparison of the yields of 5-year G-secs and 5-year AAA-rated bonds over the past decade clearly indicates that the G-secs yield curve has provided a stable backbone for corporate bond pricing .
Sankar blamed a large number of private issues for the incentive structure skewed towards public issues which also get a wider investor base. “So the way forward is not to worry too much about market liquidity, but to broaden the investor base and there is also a need to temper our expectations of the bond market.”
Regarding the ownership structure of corporate bonds, which is largely owned by institutions, he said, banks are the largest holders of these debts with 27.57% in March 2022, followed by legal entities. at 24.51% and mutual funds at 15.89%. Qualified institutional investors hold 13.54%, trusts (10.49%), foreign portfolio investors (5.49%) and individuals/others 2.49%.
The central banker attributed the shallow secondary market to multiple factors such as the small size of the issues which averages Rs 130 crore per issuer, the nature of the issue which is a private placement compared to public issues in other markets, the small holdings that are primarily limited to institutional investors and not retail investors as in the case of the United States, and the price and interest rate risks to which any issuer of corporate bonds is confronted.
However, he admitted that the near absence of a derivatives market here is the biggest downside, but given that CDS (Credit Default Swap) standards are on the way, it should be better. Another catalyst should be the introduction of new instruments such as floating rate debt securities.
Of the ratings it reported in FY22, ratings were given to 1,235 corporate debt securities amounting to Rs 22.55 lakh crore. Of these, 278 or 22.5% were AAA and 358 or 29% were AA and only 66 shows or 5.3% were substandard.
