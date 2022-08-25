North Sea oil and gas supplier sees profits more than twelvefold thanks to record prices

Benchling’s unicorn status didn’t come overnight. About ten years after its founding, the company is worth more than $6 billion, and the founder sees the company going public in the future. The company’s future looks like its past: talking to customers and building for power users. To that end, Benchling today announced that it recently surpassed 1,000 customers and increased its subscription revenue by 90% year-over-year. It also has new executive direction, including the appointment of Atlassian veteran Stephen Deasy as the company’s first chief technology officer.

Benchling CEO and Co-Founder Sajith Wickramasekara recently spoke at a TechCrunch Live event with one of its early investors, Benchmark General Partner Miles Grimshaw. Together, the two explained Benchling’s initial strategy which exploited a small entry market, which ultimately led to widespread adoption.

As Wickramasekara explained, initial funding was hard to come by. It was 2012, and Benchling stood alone between SaaS companies and biotech. “Every software investor thought what we were doing was small and unimportant,” Wickramasekara said, adding later, “then we went to science investors, and every science investor understood the challenges of R&D, but they didn’t didn’t understand the software; they invested in drugs.

Benchmark’s Miles Grimshaw was introduced to the Benchling co-founders through a mutual friend and was impressed. “When I met Sajith and Ashu Singhal, they were two co-founders who knew lab science and had worked in those labs doing research. But they were also amazing engineers who could create great products and turn them into a simple user experience.”

“It’s just a really tough and rare combination,” Grimshaw said of the Benchling co-founders.

Grimshaw noted that the current market for Benchling’s product was relatively small at the time. However, he saw the industry as growing, and instead of looking at the current addressable market, he worked with the co-founders to identify the size of the potential market.

“I think the question is less ‘how big is the market today’ and more, what could become of the market and what is the growth rate of that market,” Grimshaw said. “A small, rapidly growing market is powerful for a new business to gain market share outside.”

Grimshaw points to Amazon and Shopify as prime examples of this strategy. The idea is to identify the growth rate of the market, and to capture part of the incremental evolution each year. Amazon started when e-commerce was nascent, but managed to capture larger market shares as the market grew. Shopify has done the same, Grimshaw said, targeting small businesses entering the growing SMB e-commerce market.

Wickramasekara explained that Benchling’s initial pull came from distributing the software to academics.

“[Academics] That’s where we knew there were end users who could take advantage of the software and a lot of people thought we were crazy to do this, you know, give the software away for free to academics who don’t have ‘money,” Wickramasekara said. “There’s no freemium funnel where they’re going to start converting and paying for the software all of a sudden.”

Academics were and still are an important clientele for Benchling. Wickramasekara points to Grimshaw for encouraging this strategy. The company remained in this market and did not focus on generating revenue for several years.

Grimshaw called this plan a slower ramp, but created a stronger foundation by creating a moat around early adoption that money can’t attack. Since these users were using free software, it is more difficult for a competitor to steal the user base. The idea was that the user base trained in Benchling would eventually grow into commercial and professional users.

It’s been a long journey, Wickramasekara said. After iterating with academics for several years, the strategy paid off and some researchers ended up starting new companies or joining existing ones. They brought Benchling with them.

“It was because of their love for the product as an end-user that kicked us in,” Wickramasekara said. “We learned about the kind of issues these companies were facing, which led to the expansion of the platform. And from there, we started to see commercial success.

Benchling has focused on constant communication with its end users from the start. Even though these early adopters conducted different research, the underlying technology was similar.

“The first users of the products were people we knew from MIT,” Wickramasekara said. “We were also in the Bay Area at the time. So in those days, we would drive to Cal or Stanford, go from lab to lab, and get introductions from people we knew. We would sit down with scientists and understand why they were using or not using the products.

It is a practice that Benchling continues today.

Grimshaw adds that once a company moves beyond early adopters, it’s important to keep talking to customers. Yet it has to be the right customer — more often than not, it’s the vanguard of the market. The goal should be to build a moat around the users who are leading the market to secure their feedback in case an additional competitor pops up and tries to steal them.

“[This moat] ensures you have the best source of lockdown feedback, and you need to keep building and staying aggressive,” concluded Grimshaw. “It’s a very powerful base. Sajith did it very well and continues with a lot of elbow grease.