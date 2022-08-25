Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses – The Denver Post

By Paul Byrne

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a major buildup of his country’s military in an apparent effort to replenish troops who have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long tough fight ahead in Ukraine.

The decision to increase the number of troops from 137,000, or 13%, to 1.15 million by the end of the year came amid frightening developments on the ground in Ukraine:

– Fueling fears of a nuclear disaster, the Zaporizhzhia power station amid fighting in southern Ukraine was cut off from the power grid for the first time in its history after fires damaged the last transmission line in working order, according to the Ukrainian authorities. The plant was then reconnected to the grid, said a local official based in Russia.

– The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a railway station and its surroundings on Ukraine’s Independence Day has risen to 25, Ukrainian authorities have announced. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists in Wednesday’s attack.

Putin’s executive order did not specify whether the expansion would be accomplished by expanding the project, recruiting more volunteers, or both. But some Russian military analysts have predicted a greater reliance on volunteers due to Kremlin concerns about a possible domestic backlash from an expanded project.

This decision will bring the entire Russian armed forces to 2.04 million, including the 1.15 million soldiers.

Western estimates of the Russian death toll in the war in Ukraine range from over 15,000 to over 20,000, more than the Soviet Union lost in its 10-year war in Afghanistan. The Pentagon said last week that as many as 80,000 Russian troops had been killed or wounded, eroding Moscow’s ability to carry out major offensives.

The Kremlin has declared that only voluntary soldiers under contract participate in the war in Ukraine. But more willing soldiers can be difficult to find, and military analysts have said planned troop levels may still be insufficient to sustain operations.

Retired Russian Colonel Viktor Murakhovsky said in comments carried by Moscow-based online media outlet RBC that the Kremlin would likely try to continue to rely on volunteers, and he predicted that would account for most of the increase .

Another Russian military expert, Alexei Leonkov, noted that training on complex modern weapons normally takes three years. And conscripts serve only one year.

“A draft will not help that, so there will be no increase in the number of recruits,” Leonkov was quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti as saying.

Fears of a Chernobyl-like disaster have grown in Ukraine due to fighting around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of bombing the site.

The line damaged in Thursday’s incident was apparently carrying outgoing electricity, not affecting a separate line used to supply vital cooling systems to the plant’s reactors. But the cut underscored concerns about the plant.

Elsewhere on the battlefront, the deadly strike at the railway station in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, came as Ukraine braced for attacks related to National Day and the six months of the war, both of which fell. Wednesday.

The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, did not say whether the 25 people killed were all civilians. If they were, it would amount to one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in weeks. Thirty-one people were reportedly injured.

The dead included an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near the train station, authorities said.

The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces used an Iskander missile to hit a military train carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment to the front line in eastern Ukraine. The ministry claimed that more than 200 reservists “were destroyed as they made their way to the combat zone”.

The attack served as a painful reminder of Russia’s continued ability to inflict large-scale suffering six months into the war. National Day on Wednesday celebrated Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

Tetyana Kvitnytska, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional health department, said those injured in the train station attack suffered head injuries, broken limbs, burns and shrapnel wounds. shell.

Following attacks in which civilians have been killed, the Russian government has repeatedly asserted that its forces only target legitimate military targets. Hours before the bloodshed at the train station, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu insisted the army was doing its best to spare civilians, even at the cost of slowing down its offensive in Ukraine.

In April, a Russian missile attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed more than 50 people as crowds of mostly women and children sought to flee the fighting. The attack was denounced as a war crime.

In Moscow on Thursday, Dmitry Medvedev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, said Western hopes of a Ukrainian victory were dashed and stressed that the Kremlin would insist on what it calls “the special military operation”, leaving only two possible outcomes.

“One is to achieve all the goals of the special military operation and recognition by Kyiv of this result,” Medvedev said on his messaging app channel. “The second is a military coup in Ukraine followed by recognition of the results of the special operation.”

