News
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses – The Denver Post
By Paul Byrne
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday ordered a major buildup of his country’s military in an apparent effort to replenish troops who have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long tough fight ahead in Ukraine.
The decision to increase the number of troops from 137,000, or 13%, to 1.15 million by the end of the year came amid frightening developments on the ground in Ukraine:
– Fueling fears of a nuclear disaster, the Zaporizhzhia power station amid fighting in southern Ukraine was cut off from the power grid for the first time in its history after fires damaged the last transmission line in working order, according to the Ukrainian authorities. The plant was then reconnected to the grid, said a local official based in Russia.
– The death toll from a Russian rocket attack on a railway station and its surroundings on Ukraine’s Independence Day has risen to 25, Ukrainian authorities have announced. Russia said it targeted a military train and claimed to have killed more than 200 Ukrainian reservists in Wednesday’s attack.
Putin’s executive order did not specify whether the expansion would be accomplished by expanding the project, recruiting more volunteers, or both. But some Russian military analysts have predicted a greater reliance on volunteers due to Kremlin concerns about a possible domestic backlash from an expanded project.
This decision will bring the entire Russian armed forces to 2.04 million, including the 1.15 million soldiers.
Western estimates of the Russian death toll in the war in Ukraine range from over 15,000 to over 20,000, more than the Soviet Union lost in its 10-year war in Afghanistan. The Pentagon said last week that as many as 80,000 Russian troops had been killed or wounded, eroding Moscow’s ability to carry out major offensives.
The Kremlin has declared that only voluntary soldiers under contract participate in the war in Ukraine. But more willing soldiers can be difficult to find, and military analysts have said planned troop levels may still be insufficient to sustain operations.
Retired Russian Colonel Viktor Murakhovsky said in comments carried by Moscow-based online media outlet RBC that the Kremlin would likely try to continue to rely on volunteers, and he predicted that would account for most of the increase .
Another Russian military expert, Alexei Leonkov, noted that training on complex modern weapons normally takes three years. And conscripts serve only one year.
“A draft will not help that, so there will be no increase in the number of recruits,” Leonkov was quoted by state news agency RIA Novosti as saying.
Fears of a Chernobyl-like disaster have grown in Ukraine due to fighting around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia plant. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of bombing the site.
The line damaged in Thursday’s incident was apparently carrying outgoing electricity, not affecting a separate line used to supply vital cooling systems to the plant’s reactors. But the cut underscored concerns about the plant.
Elsewhere on the battlefront, the deadly strike at the railway station in Chaplyne, a town of about 3,500 people in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, came as Ukraine braced for attacks related to National Day and the six months of the war, both of which fell. Wednesday.
The deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, did not say whether the 25 people killed were all civilians. If they were, it would amount to one of the deadliest attacks on civilians in weeks. Thirty-one people were reportedly injured.
The dead included an 11-year-old boy found under the rubble of a house and a 6-year-old killed in a car fire near the train station, authorities said.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its forces used an Iskander missile to hit a military train carrying Ukrainian troops and equipment to the front line in eastern Ukraine. The ministry claimed that more than 200 reservists “were destroyed as they made their way to the combat zone”.
The attack served as a painful reminder of Russia’s continued ability to inflict large-scale suffering six months into the war. National Day on Wednesday celebrated Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.
Tetyana Kvitnytska, deputy head of the Dnipropetrovsk regional health department, said those injured in the train station attack suffered head injuries, broken limbs, burns and shrapnel wounds. shell.
Following attacks in which civilians have been killed, the Russian government has repeatedly asserted that its forces only target legitimate military targets. Hours before the bloodshed at the train station, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu insisted the army was doing its best to spare civilians, even at the cost of slowing down its offensive in Ukraine.
In April, a Russian missile attack on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk killed more than 50 people as crowds of mostly women and children sought to flee the fighting. The attack was denounced as a war crime.
In Moscow on Thursday, Dmitry Medvedev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, said Western hopes of a Ukrainian victory were dashed and stressed that the Kremlin would insist on what it calls “the special military operation”, leaving only two possible outcomes.
“One is to achieve all the goals of the special military operation and recognition by Kyiv of this result,” Medvedev said on his messaging app channel. “The second is a military coup in Ukraine followed by recognition of the results of the special operation.”
___
Follow all of AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at
denverpost
News
North Sea oil and gas supplier sees profits more than twelvefold thanks to record prices
The North Sea’s largest oil and gas producer sees profits soar by £102m to £1.3bn thanks to record gas prices
- Harbor Energy saw its profits more than twelvefold earlier this year
- Shares of the private equity-based company have risen by a third in the past year
- It comes as record high petrol prices are set to push millions into poverty
The biggest oil and gas producer in the North Sea has seen profits soar by £102million to £1.3billion as record gas prices are set to plunge millions of UK households in energy poverty.
Harbor Energy said it made a pre-tax profit of $1.5bn (£1.3bn) in the first six months of the year, a more than twelvefold increase.
It was a massive leap for the private equity-backed company which has seen its shares soar by a third in the past year.
Harbor Energy saw profits soar by £102m to £1.3bn as record gas prices are set to push millions of UK households into fuel poverty
In the first six months of 2021, profit was $120m (£102m).
This means a big win for the company’s backers, as Harbor announced it would return an additional $100 million to them in share buybacks.
It comes on top of a previously announced $200 million buyout and the same in dividends, which were announced in March.
The surge in profits came from soaring energy prices due in part to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As households suffer and face a potentially disastrous winter, Harbor and other oil and gas producers are reaping the rewards.
It was a massive leap for the private equity-backed company which has seen its shares soar by a third in the past year
Harbor said the average price of the oil it sells fell from $58 a barrel in the first six months of last year to $82 in the first half of 2022.
Meanwhile, the price of a therm of natural gas produced in the UK has risen from $38 to $69.
The company said it expects to owe the government about $300 million in windfall tax this year.
“We delivered a strong performance in the first half, building on past acquisitions, increased production efficiencies and significant investments in our asset base,” Chief Executive Linda Cook said.
This means a big win for the company’s backers, as Harbor announced it would return an additional $100 million to them in share buybacks.
“Our Tolmount project alone – commissioned in April – has increased the UK’s natural gas supply by more than 5%.
“At a time when many are struggling with high energy prices, we are increasing investment by around 30% over last year, focusing on what we can to supply oil and gas reliable nationals from our existing portfolio in a safe and responsible manner. .’
A Peel Hunt analyst said in a note: “We believe Harbor is currently in an ideal position in terms of cash generation, as it benefits from historically high gas and oil prices.”
Advertising
dailymail us
News
latest news Amplify Energy Reaches Interim Settlement Agreement in OC Oil Spill Lawsuit
The Texas-based company that operates the pipeline that sent at least 25,000 gallons of crude gushing into Southern California waters in a spill last fall has tentatively agreed to settle more than a dozen lawsuits filed by business owners and residents of Orange County.
Houston-based Amplify Energy Corp. chief executive Martyn Willsher did not disclose terms of the settlement, but said in a statement Thursday that the proposed deal would be a “reasonable and fair resolution” to the disastrous spill. .
The settlement agreements still need to be approved by the court. The company’s insurance policy would cover the cost of the payments, Amplify Energy said.
The agreement would resolve civil lawsuits filed in federal court by landowners, business owners and residents who said they suffered financial effects from the October spill. These plaintiffs include coastal landowners in Laguna Beach, a surf school in Huntington Beach, a bait and tackle store in Seal Beach, and several groups of fishing and seafood companies.
Willsher said Amplify plans to “vigorously” pursue legal action against the shipping companies that own and operate two container ships accused of dragging their anchors across the ocean floor and damaging the pipeline. , resulting in spillage.
The US Coast Guard said an anchor hitting and dragging the pipeline could have made the conduit more vulnerable to further damage or environmental stressors.
Amplify has accused two shipping companies and their subsidiaries – based in Switzerland, Panama, Liberia and Greece – of improperly allowing their ships to remain in San Pedro Bay anchorages during a bad winter storm. in January 2021.
Driven by 60mph winds and 17ft waves, container ships MSC Danit and Cosco Beijing dragged their anchors “in areas where federal law prohibits anchoring,” Amplify lawyers said in a statement. complaint filed in February against shipping companies.
Amplify is seeking punitive damages, as well as reimbursement for legal fees, costs to repair and replace broken portions of the pipeline, and revenue lost while the pipeline was out of service.
Willsher said Amplify is also pursuing its lawsuit against the Marine Exchange of Southern California, which monitors and directs traffic in busy San Pedro Bay, alleging the nonprofit should have known about the contrails. ‘anchor and inform the company.
Amplify has lobbied to require the Marine Exchange to notify underwater property owners of any potential anchor slips within 24 hours.
In late July, the Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 behind closed doors to approve a nearly $1 million settlement agreement with Amplify.
In exchange for agreeing not to sue the oil company again, the county agreed to a payment of $956,352 to cover cleanup costs, including legal fees and wages for workers who worked to keep the oil out of sensitive wetlands.
Supervisor Katrina Foley described the settlement as a “win for taxpayers” that covered the county’s immediate costs. Supervisor Andrew Do, the only board member to vote against the deal, said a deal could be premature.
“We may have claims that may not materialize for years,” Do said at the time. He wanted, he said, the county to “take our time.”
This story will be updated.
News
Why you need to build a moat around early customers, according to Benchling’s CEO and co-founder – TechCrunch
Benchling’s unicorn status didn’t come overnight. About ten years after its founding, the company is worth more than $6 billion, and the founder sees the company going public in the future. The company’s future looks like its past: talking to customers and building for power users. To that end, Benchling today announced that it recently surpassed 1,000 customers and increased its subscription revenue by 90% year-over-year. It also has new executive direction, including the appointment of Atlassian veteran Stephen Deasy as the company’s first chief technology officer.
Benchling CEO and Co-Founder Sajith Wickramasekara recently spoke at a TechCrunch Live event with one of its early investors, Benchmark General Partner Miles Grimshaw. Together, the two explained Benchling’s initial strategy which exploited a small entry market, which ultimately led to widespread adoption.
TechCrunch Live records weekly on Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m. PDT/2:30 p.m. EDT. Join us! Apply for TCL Pitch Practice by completing this application.
As Wickramasekara explained, initial funding was hard to come by. It was 2012, and Benchling stood alone between SaaS companies and biotech. “Every software investor thought what we were doing was small and unimportant,” Wickramasekara said, adding later, “then we went to science investors, and every science investor understood the challenges of R&D, but they didn’t didn’t understand the software; they invested in drugs.
Benchmark’s Miles Grimshaw was introduced to the Benchling co-founders through a mutual friend and was impressed. “When I met Sajith and Ashu Singhal, they were two co-founders who knew lab science and had worked in those labs doing research. But they were also amazing engineers who could create great products and turn them into a simple user experience.”
“It’s just a really tough and rare combination,” Grimshaw said of the Benchling co-founders.
Grimshaw noted that the current market for Benchling’s product was relatively small at the time. However, he saw the industry as growing, and instead of looking at the current addressable market, he worked with the co-founders to identify the size of the potential market.
“I think the question is less ‘how big is the market today’ and more, what could become of the market and what is the growth rate of that market,” Grimshaw said. “A small, rapidly growing market is powerful for a new business to gain market share outside.”
Grimshaw points to Amazon and Shopify as prime examples of this strategy. The idea is to identify the growth rate of the market, and to capture part of the incremental evolution each year. Amazon started when e-commerce was nascent, but managed to capture larger market shares as the market grew. Shopify has done the same, Grimshaw said, targeting small businesses entering the growing SMB e-commerce market.
Wickramasekara explained that Benchling’s initial pull came from distributing the software to academics.
“[Academics] That’s where we knew there were end users who could take advantage of the software and a lot of people thought we were crazy to do this, you know, give the software away for free to academics who don’t have ‘money,” Wickramasekara said. “There’s no freemium funnel where they’re going to start converting and paying for the software all of a sudden.”
Academics were and still are an important clientele for Benchling. Wickramasekara points to Grimshaw for encouraging this strategy. The company remained in this market and did not focus on generating revenue for several years.
Grimshaw called this plan a slower ramp, but created a stronger foundation by creating a moat around early adoption that money can’t attack. Since these users were using free software, it is more difficult for a competitor to steal the user base. The idea was that the user base trained in Benchling would eventually grow into commercial and professional users.
It’s been a long journey, Wickramasekara said. After iterating with academics for several years, the strategy paid off and some researchers ended up starting new companies or joining existing ones. They brought Benchling with them.
“It was because of their love for the product as an end-user that kicked us in,” Wickramasekara said. “We learned about the kind of issues these companies were facing, which led to the expansion of the platform. And from there, we started to see commercial success.
Benchling has focused on constant communication with its end users from the start. Even though these early adopters conducted different research, the underlying technology was similar.
“The first users of the products were people we knew from MIT,” Wickramasekara said. “We were also in the Bay Area at the time. So in those days, we would drive to Cal or Stanford, go from lab to lab, and get introductions from people we knew. We would sit down with scientists and understand why they were using or not using the products.
It is a practice that Benchling continues today.
Grimshaw adds that once a company moves beyond early adopters, it’s important to keep talking to customers. Yet it has to be the right customer — more often than not, it’s the vanguard of the market. The goal should be to build a moat around the users who are leading the market to secure their feedback in case an additional competitor pops up and tries to steal them.
“[This moat] ensures you have the best source of lockdown feedback, and you need to keep building and staying aggressive,” concluded Grimshaw. “It’s a very powerful base. Sajith did it very well and continues with a lot of elbow grease.
techcrunch
News
John Carney on the next global recession
Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with an analysis of President Joe Biden’s plan to “cancel student debt.” But that’s not what he does, is he? It transfers debts to people who did not go to college or who have already paid off their loans. This should offend everyone, and Alex explains why. Alex then recaps his appearance on Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow” where he discussed the coming global recession and expands on those comments. It covers a list of other headlines, including Joe Biden flashing a hand symbol associated with the “white power” movement. Our guest today is John Carney, editor of Breitbart Economics and author of Breitbart Business Digest. He breaks down Joe Biden’s student loan movement, California’s plan to ban the internal combustion engine, the globalists’ plan for us all to eat bugs, and much more.
The Breitbart News Daily podcast airs Monday through Friday as the “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s perspective on major political stories, interviews with various journalists, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”
SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking on your favorite podcast platform below.
Breitbart News
News
Vikings release punter Jordan Berry, leaving job for rookie Ryan Wright
There will be no “punt off” on Saturday.
The Vikings on Thursday released veteran Jordan Berry, meaning undrafted rookie Ryan Wright likely has won the job.
Vikings special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels had said Tuesday there would be a “punt off” between Berry and Wright for the job in Saturday night’s preseason finale at Denver. The two had similar statistics in the first two preseason games.
With Berry released, the Vikings re-signed cornerback Tye Smith, who was released Aug. 16. He will provide depth due to cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr., Kris Boyd and Parry Nickerson having been hampered by recent injuries.
The Vikings also announced they have reached an injury settlement with defensive lineman Tyarise Stevenson, who was waived Aug. 16 after suffering an AC joint tear. Initial indications were he would be out about four weeks.
News
Dolphins cancel Thursday’s joint practice with Eagles due to team-affecting stomach issue; more Gesicki, updates from Van Ginkel – The Denver Post
The Miami Dolphins canceled their second joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday morning due to a stomach issue affecting the players.
The Dolphins instead met virtually “out of an abundance of caution following a non-COVID illness,” as noted in a team statement, which coach Mike McDaniel later confirmed was a stomach bug spreading among players.
“It was a unique curve early this morning,” McDaniel said. “It was just the buildup of some players having a stomach problem which we don’t really know where it came from and just trying to be too careful so as not to affect the players in the team further, as well than having the best interests of the Philadelphia Eagles in mind I couldn’t, in good conscience, just go ahead and try to limit practice reps.
McDaniel added that “more than two players” were ill, along with some staff, but “not half the squad”.
“That’s what I was trying to prevent,” he said. “I didn’t want half the team to go empty of a stomach ache fight through the heat and then have their performance go down in the pre-season game because for a lot of guys it’s It’s the most important game of their career, and I really care about that and I didn’t want to compromise it in any way.”
The Eagles held intrasquad practice at the Miami training ground. Both teams have a preseason final scheduled for 7 p.m. at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night.
“It all comes down to wanting to be able to fully play the pre-season game as planned,” McDaniel said. “The best way to do that with strangers was to just keep everyone away from each other because clearly it’s some kind of contagion, but that seems to be the normal symptoms of stomach bugs.”
The Dolphins and Eagles held a joint practice Wednesday in front of fans. Miami missed a key practice for players battling for a roster spot because Thursday’s session was the last of the team’s training camp. NFL rosters to be reduced from 80 to 53 players Tuesday at 4 p.m.
“I was pretty excited about [Thursday]”, McDaniel said. “Now you just have to reassess [Friday]when you get everyone in and make sure everyone is safe, not in danger, and then go from there.
Gesicki’s trade negotiations?
McDaniel was asked about a Wednesday report from Pro Football Focus that the Dolphins “discussed” tight end Mike Gesicki’s name in trade talks. McDaniel didn’t deny Miami’s involvement in mentioning Gesicki in trade conversations, instead noting that it’s common for many players to be discussed between NFL general managers.
“These reports are tricky for me,” McDaniel said. “When they use the vague verbiage of ‘his name was brought up’ or whatever, I mean, the report is a little misleading because there should probably be a lot of names on that report. … That stuff happens more often than it does.
Gesicki set career highs with 73 receptions for 780 yards in 2021 for the Dolphins. He has been placed on the franchise tag this offseason as he moves to a new offense where he will be asked to play more often as a traditional tight end and improve his blocking.
“I focus on training Mike. Mike is focused on improving himself,” McDaniel said. “You have to be able to do stuff with the ball and you have to be able to block for others who are doing stuff with the ball, and we continue to work those techniques with everyone.
“He had a great week of training this week, which says a lot about this individual because there was some random noise he didn’t listen to clearly.”
Van Ginkel has an appendix problem
McDaniel revealed why Dolphins outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel has been missing practice all week.
“He had an unforeseen appendix issue, so we removed him from said issue,” McDaniel said, implying that Van Ginkel’s appendix had been removed. “He feels good. I just spoke to him recently, and we’ll move on. There is some optimism that it shouldn’t affect anything in the season, but I know he will do his best to come back as soon as possible.
McDaniel also noted that cornerback Nik Needham is day to day with an undisclosed injury that forced him out of Wednesday’s joint practice with the Eagles.
“It’s nothing super important,” McDaniel said. “Really happy for him because I feel good where he is.”
()
denverpost sports
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses – The Denver Post
North Sea oil and gas supplier sees profits more than twelvefold thanks to record prices
ARK Invest Analyst Reveals Bitcoin Transactions Crossed $100T
Business Analytics Training: Key Benefits
latest news Amplify Energy Reaches Interim Settlement Agreement in OC Oil Spill Lawsuit
Why you need to build a moat around early customers, according to Benchling’s CEO and co-founder – TechCrunch
How to Ship Anything – A Guide to the Freight Industry
John Carney on the next global recession
Vikings release punter Jordan Berry, leaving job for rookie Ryan Wright
Dolphins cancel Thursday’s joint practice with Eagles due to team-affecting stomach issue; more Gesicki, updates from Van Ginkel – The Denver Post
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over