Shuffles, Pinterest’s invite-only collage maker app, is exploding on TikTok — here’s how to get in – TechCrunch

Collage-style video “mood boards” are going viral on TikTok – and so is the app that makes them possible. Pinterest’s recently soft-launched collage maker Shuffles has climbed the App Store’s top charts thanks to demand from Gen Z users who take advantage of the new creative expression tool to create, post and share visual content. These “aesthetic” collages are then set to music and posted on TikTok or shared privately with friends or the wider Shuffles community.

Although it’s invite-only, Shuffles has already spent some time as the #1 lifestyle app on the US App Store.

During the week of August 15-22, 2022, Shuffles ranked #5 in the top lifestyle apps by downloads on iPhone in the United States, according to metrics provided by app intelligence firm data.ai – an increase of 72 places in the ranking compared to the previous week. It was the #1 Lifestyle app on iPhone on Sunday, August 21, and burst into the Top 20 Non-Gaming Apps on iOS as a whole in the US on the same day, after climbing 22 ranks from compared to the day before.

Additionally, the Sensor Tower company found that the app is now #66 overall in the US iPhone App Store and is the #1 app overall in Ireland, New Zealand and United Kingdom. She is No. 2 overall in Australia and No. 3 in Canada.

First launched in late July 2022, the app saw 211,000 iOS downloads globally in the month it went live. 160,000 of those downloads took place in the United States, according to data.ai. Sensor Tower, meanwhile, estimates that the app saw around 338,000 installs during that time.

Considering it’s still not “launched publicly,” Shuffles looks like an immediate hit for Pinterest, which has been trying to reinvent itself for the creator-focused video era with products like Idea Pins, similar to TikTok. , and live video shopping on Pinterest TV.

Similarly, Shuffles is also targeting a younger demographic who are using social media in a new way: for self-expression, not just for networking.

The new app allows users to create their own collages using Pinterest’s photo library or by taking photos of objects they want to include using the camera. A clever feature involves its use of technology, built in-house, which allows users to cut out objects from their photos, Pinterest boards, or by searching for new pins.

This is similar to the upcoming iOS 16 Image Cutout feature which is arguably one of the most fun additions to ship with Apple’s new mobile operating system. Here, you can effortlessly copy an object from one of your photos — like your dog, for example — and then paste that cutout wherever you want, like in an iMessage chat. It feels a bit magical, as all you have to do is touch and hold to pull the image away from the background.

Shuffles, on the other hand, makes image slicing even easier. When you search or take a photo, the app often automatically identifies the object in the photos and you just have to press the “Add” button to place it in your collage where it can be resized and moved around. ‘screen. At other times, you can use the included tool to cut out the part of the image you want to use in your creation.

You can also choose to add effects and motion to images to make them shake, spin, pulsate, rotate and more. For example, you can add an image of a record player and then animate it to actually spin.

The final product can be saved locally to your device, shared in a message with friends, or posted to a dedicated community using a hashtag. These hashtags can be browsed in the app’s discover section where collages tagged with popular hashtags – like #moodboard, #vintage, or #aesthetic, for example – are also featured.

While the app does good TikToks, it also helps drive traffic to Pinterest. Items in users’ collages are linked to Pinterest and one tap will take you to a page dedicated to the item in question, which you can then open to view directly in Pinterest. In the case of items available for purchase, such as fall fashion or home decor, for example, users can also purchase the item by clicking through to the retailer’s website.

Demand for the app has been helped by its exclusivity, for now.

Users need an invite code to enter – and they can only get it from an existing Shuffles user who only has 5 invites to share.

Invite codes have often been used to drive demand for new products, having become outsized as a growth mechanism for Google’s new email system, Gmail, in the early 2000s. But over the years Subsequently, their use felt less authentic, as they became a way for app marketers to push users to post on social media in exchange for early access to a new product.

With Pinterest, however, the use of the invite code mechanism is not tied to a request that users must take some sort of action to be let in. Instead, you have to know someone to get an invite, which has led some TikTokers to lament. how they had to beg friends for codes.

(Look no further: Pinterest has provided TechCrunch readers with an invite code to redeem for Shuffles: FTSNFUFC. just share the code!)

Pinterest told TechCrunch that the app is invite-only because technically it hasn’t launched publicly.

Shuffles, we’re told, is the first-ever standalone app created by Pinterest’s in-house incubator, TwoTwenty. The team, which also helped found Pinterest TV, is focused on researching and testing new product ideas and those that are gaining traction.

As for why the app resonates with Gen Z, it seems to be the combination of the technology used to simplify the creation of collages with the desire for creative expression tools that serve the social habits of the demographic. .

“The app is seeing nascent download momentum, targeting young users. It relies on empowering creativity and user-generated content popularized in many ways by TikTok,” said Lexi Sydow, Head of information at data.ai, at TechCrunch.”Especially for younger generations, photo editing and creative projects are more mobile-centric than ever, leveraging robust mobile apps to create robust projects that once required software. sophisticated office. The app takes bonding even further with simple built-in tools that would require multiple steps or coordination between multiple apps,” she explained.

“Users curate their mood boards and ‘vibes’, which touch on a cultural thread similar to Spotify’s visual-first campaigns showing your unique musical tastes. The app inherently draws on the social habits of the generation Z where users leverage social media apps to share with their networks and close circles of friends.The app has received 4.31 out of 5 stars so far since launch with 72% of all reviews being 5 stars added Sydow.

Shuffles is currently only available on iOS and free to download from the App Store.