Sullivan Bank and Bakkt Collaborate To Provide Crypto Trading

One of the biggest altcoins in the crypto space, Cardano is an open-sourced blockchain network and cryptocurrency that has provided significant returns since its launch in 2017. However, after massive price corrections, investors are looking for new alternatives.

This guide will discuss three of the best alternatives to Cardano, which can potentially provide high returns in 2022.

Cardano Price

Similar to Ethereum, the Cardano network is an open-sourced blockchain platform that deploys smart contracts to leverage DeFi (decentralized finance) protocols, NFT interoperability and more. Launched in 2017, Cardano (ADA) was created by Charles Hoskinson, one of the original founders of Ethereum.

After launching in 2017, ADA did not experience much upwards price movement until the beginning of 2021. The token rose from $0.2 to above $2 before correcting to the $1 mark in July 2021.

However, Cardano made headlines after integrating its Alonzo fork upgrade – which deployed smart contracts on the blockchain network for the first time. After the deployment went live in September 2021, ADA reached an all-time high of $3.1 in the same months.

But, ADA has corrected to $0.5 per token. Despite being one of the largest cryptocurrencies, the token has not provided any upwards movement in 2022. Therefore, a 2x increase to $1 is unlikely. Therefore, investors are looking for alternatives.

Cardano Alternatives

The sections below review three other cryptocurrencies which could potentially be good alternatives to Cardano (ADA):

1. Tamadoge

In the last few years, we have witnessed an increasing number of GameFi projects leveraging blockchain technology to offer exciting gaming benefits to players. One of the best GameFi and play-to-earn (P2E) projects is Tamadoge – a cryptocurrency network that offers NFT interoperability on its P2E universe.

TAMA, the native token of Tamadoge, is used to settle transactions, buy NFTs and reward players. One of the P2E items that can be purchased with TAMA is Tamadoge pets – unique NFT avatars that take the shape of dogs. Each avatar offers different characteristics and can be purchased from the Tama store with the native token.

Participants compete in the Tamadoge ecosystem with their own NFT pets, with the top performers being rewarded at the end of the month. Notably, TAMA aims to be a deflationary asset, burning 5% of all tokens spent on the platform.

30% of the tokens spent are used for marketing purposes, while the remaining 65% are distributed among P2E prize pools. Tamadoge is currently available to buy on presale. Within 10 days of going live, Tamadoge reached its beta presale hard cap targets of $2 million.

Now, the project is looking to collect $19 million for the remaining presale, concluding in Q4 2022. After the presale ends, TAMA will be made available on LBANK, a centralized exchange (CEX) and Uniswap – the popular decentralized exchange (DEX). This will help increase the trading volume, making it one of the best emerging cryptocurrency projects to buy.

2. Battle Infinity

Another great alternative to Cardano is Battle Infinity – a decentralized crypto platform with 6 different P2E features. The main feature on this platform is the Battle Arena – a P2E metaverse where players can interact on a virtual ecosystem where characters have been minted as NFT via ERC 721 smart contract protocols.

Another accessible feature is the IBAT Premier League – a decentralized sports fantasy league. Players can take part on these platforms by trading IBAT – the utility token of Battle Infinity. Battle Infinity will make IBAT available on the IBAT Battle Swap – a DEX from where IBAT can be purchased and swapped with other cryptocurrencies.

For investors looking to earn passive income, IBAT can be staked on the Battle Stake feature to accumulate interest. Compared to Cardano’s forgettable 2022, IBAT burst onto the scene by concluding one of the best crypto presales of 2022.

The token sold out its 90-day presale in just over 3 weeks and is now available to buy on PancakeSwap. After being listed on presale for $0.0015 per token, IBAT reached a price of $0.01 right after its listing. This price increase of nearly 600% outshines Cardano’s recent performance.

Currently trading at $0.007 per token, IBAT is performing well since IDO despite the current bear market and Bitcoin being in the red at the time of writing. IBAT has the potential to become one of the best crypto winter tokens in 2022.

3. Lucky Block

Lucky Block is an NFT competition platform that promotes fairness and transparency by allowing players to earn up to $50,000 in their weekly draws. Along with a weekly main draw, the platform hosts weekly NFT draws every Friday. Players must buy the NFTs minted on the Lucky Block platform to enter the exclusive NFT draws.

Participants are rewarded with LBLOCK – the native cryptocurrency of Lucky Block. Notably, there are two LBLOCK token versions – a V1 and a V2 token. The V1 token is a BEP-20 protocol built primarily for DEXs and takes a 12% transaction fee per transaction.

On the other hand, the V2 token is an ERC-20 protocol, which is listed on CEXs and charges no transaction fee. Recently, the V2 LBLOCK crypto was deployed on the popular centralized exchange – MEXC.

Currently, the V2 LBLOCK token is trading at $0.002.

How to Buy Tamadoge

The steps below show investors how to buy Tamadoge – the best alternative to Cardano in 2022.

Step 1: Set up a Crypto Wallet

Interested readers looking to buy Tamadoge must purchase a cryptocurrency wallet. For example, MetaMask is one of the best crypto wallets compatible with Tamadoge (TAMA).

Traders can head over to MetaMask and click on ‘Download’.

Step 2: Buy ETH or USDT

TAMA can be purchased directly by swapping ETH or USDT tokens.

If you have not already purchased these assets, head to a preferred crypto exchange, buy ETH or USDT and transfer the tokens back to the MetaMask wallet.

Step 3: Link MetaMask to Tamadoge Presale Platform

The next step is to visit the Tamadoge website and click on ‘buy’. Investors can then click ‘Connect Wallet’ and choose their wallet provider to connect with the presale platform.

Follow the instructions to officially link the wallet.

Step 4: Buy TAMA Tokens

The final step is to buy TAMA by entering the number of tokens to purchase. Then, select ‘Convert ETH’ or ‘Convert USDT’. Buyers need to purchase a minimum of 1,000 TAMA.

TAMA tokens can be claimed once the presale ends by clicking on ‘claim’ on the Tamadoge website’s homepage.

It’s also possible to buy TAMA using a debit/credit card via the popular fiat on-ramp Transak. That option will be available after connecting a MetaMask wallet.