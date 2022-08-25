They are mad. Homebuyers go where they swear never to.

Immovable

High prices and a dearth of quality listings are pushing buyers to buy properties in their hometown. Mark Dunn (far right) and his husband Daniel Castaldy relax with friends Amanda Murphy (far left) and Cate Werner at the pool at the house they bought from Sharon. John Tlumacki/Globe staff

Returning to your hometown from the big city is the business of country tunes, sitcoms and rom-coms. There are the classic tropes: the cheerleader who marries the football star, the eccentric who moves out for a fresh start and falls in love with the boy next door, the ex-nerd who struts around in a high school reunion. as a flashy billionaire.

But it’s also the stuff of real estate reality. Nearly 6 in 10 young adults (those born between 1984 and 1992) live within 10 miles of where they grew up, according to a new study by researchers from the US Census Bureau and Harvard University. and 8 in 10 live within 100 miles.

The median home price in Boston hit $885,500 in July, according to a report released Aug. 16 by the Greater Boston Association of Realtors. After all, this is a city where a parking space practically requires a mortgage. (How can we forget the Boston condo sellers who were offered $750,000 for one of their valet parking spots in February?) Meanwhile, prices further afield, though certainly not cheap , are not so amazing. The median sale price for a single-family home in Worcester County was $585,000 in July, according to The Warren Group, a data analytics firm. For condos, it was $335,000. At the very least, it’s possible to get more space and land for your money. Maybe even a place to park, too, and some babysitting help from the grandparents.

But what is the emotional cost of returning to the past? Can a bigger bathroom make up for your prom date at the deli? The answer, it seems, is yes.

Mark Dunn and her husband, Daniel Castaldy, were fed up with apartment life. It was in 2018. The place: Quincy. The mood? Cautious optimism.

“We were renting. We looked at each other and said, ‘We’re wasting our money. We have to find a house or a condo. It will be easy,” Dunn recalled. He is a photographer; Castaldy works for Facebook in Cambridge. Surely two people with solid incomes and a healthy sense of perspective can find a home. Right?

Spoiler alert: “We couldn’t find anything,” Dunn said. “All we wanted was a house with a garden. Was that too much to ask?”

After knocking out Quincy, the couple adjusted their expectations.

“We said to ourselves, ‘Now, let’s just look for houses on a railway line. Scite, even! Even though it would have taken Daniel two hours to get to Cambridge. It was cheaper back then,” Dunn said. “We looked at Reading. Twenty minutes out! Why was it so expensive for a small house?”

In October 2019, after being outbid on an asbestos-filled home in Weymouth, the couple decided to visit a ranch-style abode in Sharon, where the median home price is $750,000, according to the Warren’s report. Group. Dunn hesitated; he grew up in the nearby town of Norton. Did he really want to move a few miles from his hometown? “I thought: I don’t want to go back there. I’ll see everyone I know,” he called back.

“All we wanted was a house with a garden. Was it too much to ask? MARC DUNN, home buyer

Despair took over.

The house also had shag carpets, cracked ceilings and unfortunate shrubbery.

“The coating needed work. There were ugly bushes that looked like a bank – a long line. It was the seventies. All seventies. Obsolete,” he said.

They went inside anyway and Dunn was immediately hit with deja vu. He had already been in the house. He just knew it, shag carpet and all. Suddenly, an older lady – the landlady, whom he hadn’t expected to see at the scene – approached him.

“She talks, talks, talks. And I’m like: ‘It’s so familiar. Why is this so familiar? I told her I was from Norton and she said, “Do you know my granddaughter?” She was literally my best friend growing up. I used to go to this house when I was a kid,” Dunn, now 35, said.

And so the couple bought and remodeled the house (for $400,000, not including the renovation loan), and now they have parties around the same in-ground pool he frolicked in as a teenager. They are usually joined by high school buddies who have returned to the area.

“Everybody moved on,” Dunn said. “It’s weird. I went to that pool growing up, and now we’re reliving it. We love it so much. It’s not weird anymore. Now I understand why people move to these towns as I’m getting old, with the quintessential pretty convenience stores and convenience. I’ve got a yard, a driveway, and a pool.”

Ariel Frey-Vogel and her husband, Brian Vogel, both doctors, are also thrilled with Acton, where they went to high school and where the median price was $845,000 in July, according to The Warren Group. The couple (who weren’t dating as teenagers) were engaged in city life until space constraints with two young children became an issue. They started in Dorchester, then piled into a condo in Winchester, then bought a single-family in Acton in 2021, near both sets of grandparents. They commute to Boston, and being so close to their family is a big help.

She sees familiar faces from her teenage years, but that’s okay.

“I’m a person who tends to get nervous seeing people from school that I didn’t know very well. It turned out to be fine. We acknowledge, ‘Oh, we’ve both grown up!’ Not all the high school cliques are a big deal,’ she said.

Kristin Hilberg, a Keller Williams agent specializing in Acton, Boxborough and Littleton, said her pool of buyers was made up of young families moving out of town to raise their children. “This is the number one group: either first-time buyers who leave the rental, or buyers of a move. They bought their apartment in Charlestown, have babies and decide to move. In Littleton, you get a four-bedroom Colonial with three bathrooms. You get earth and space.”

Space was the major issue for Brad Hawes, an Arlington father of two who plans to expand to Natick after selling his Arlington Cape, where he and his wife, Liz, have lived for 13 years.

“The biggest problem is that we are running out of space in our house with two children in a small three bedroom. We could live here, but ideally our dream house would be bigger with a bigger yard. Growing up in Natick, I had a nice private backyard. I consider a backyard a sanctuary and an oasis,” Hawes said wistfully.

He doesn’t feel funny about going home either.

“At this point, most of my college friends from Tufts have also moved to their hometowns,” he said.

Kate Shiebler was less optimistic about moving to Winchendon, which she fled in 2004.

“From the age of 10, I knew I wanted to go out, which is really funny now,” Shiebler said.

After living in and around Boston, she realized how much she missed green spaces. The family first tried a repairman in Gardner, but he needed more repairs than they could tolerate. Then they found their dream home: four bedrooms, lots of land, surrounded by forest…just five minutes from her mother.

“My mom thinks it’s hilarious. She loves telling everyone how I said, ‘You’ll see me again,’ Shiebler laughed. “I’m still friends with a lot of people I grew up with, and a lot of us are in the same boat. We all thought we’d get the hell out of here. We all have the same stories. We realized what we could get at Winchendon.”

Alissa Weiss, who recently returned to the hometown she loved, Harvard, sums it up best.

“You keep looking for the perfect city, and then you realize you’re from there,” she said.

You can reach Kara Baskin at [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.