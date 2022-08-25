CHONGQING, China – The city of Chongqing, dubbed one of China’s four “furnace” cities, is known for both its high temperatures and spicy cuisine – including its hot pot, a bubbling, peppery table broth in which diners dip in bites of food to cook and eat.
News
Why Australians hoping to buy a home as prices fall might be shocked when applying for a loan
Australians hoping for a bargain as property prices plummet should be disappointed as banks have cut lending.
Major banks expect property prices in capitals to fall by up to 20% by the end of 2023, with Reserve Bank interest rates already rising at the fastest pace in nearly of three decades.
But falling house prices won’t necessarily make it easier to get a loan from the banks needed to assess a borrower’s ability to handle a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates.
Two of Australia’s big four banks – ANZ and Westpac – expect interest rates in 2022 and early 2023 to rise by more than this amount.
Steve Mickenbecker, a Canstar Group executive and financial commentator, said a borrower who was able to get a $600,000 loan in April, before interest rates rose, could now only get a loan mortgage of $500,000.
“The bank would say no to many of these borrowers today,” he told Daily Mail Australia.
Australians hoping for a bargain as property prices plummet should be disappointed as banks have cut lending (pictured is a house in Melbourne)
Mr Mickenbecker said the steep declines in house prices expected by the end of next year would not necessarily mean middle-income borrowers will be able to afford their dream home.
How an above-average income over $96,300 could borrow
APRIL 2022: $600,000 when the cash rate was at an all-time high of 0.1%
AUGUST 2022: $502,000 with the cash rate now at a six-year high of 1.85%
“A fall in house prices of even 20% will force many borrowers to make the difficult decision to leave their dream home and settle for something more modest,” he said.
In early May, when the cash rate was still at a record high of 0.1%, the Commonwealth Bank offered variable mortgage rates of 2.29%.
But rate hikes in May, June, July and August of 1.75 percentage points — the biggest increases since 1994 — took the spot rate to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.
Commonwealth Bank borrowers are now charged a variable mortgage rate of 3.89% if they have a 20% mortgage deposit.
Someone who borrowed $600,000 in April would have paid $2,306 a month in repayments, but now owes $2,827 a month, an increase of $521.
Analysis by Canstar showed that someone earning $96,300 in April could have borrowed $600,000 – the average amount for a new mortgage in Australia.
Steve Mickenbecker, a Canstar Group executive and financial commentator, said a borrower who was able to get a $600,000 loan in April, before interest rates rose, could now only get a mortgage of $500,000.
This was based on someone with an average mortgage rate of 2.98%, at the time, with the bank assessing their ability to repay a loan with a variable rate of 5.98%, which would see their monthly repayments increase by 1 $066 to $3,590 from $2,524.
What the big banks are predicting NOW
WESTPAC: Cash rate of 3.35% by February 2023
This would include increases of 50 basis points in August and September and increases of 25 basis points in October, November, December and February.
ANZ: Cash rate of 3.35% by November 2022
This would include increases of 50 basis points in August, September, October and November
COMMONWEALTH BANK: Cash rate of 2.6% by November
This would include rate hikes of 50 basis points in August and September and a 25 basis point hike in November.
NAB: Cash rate of 2.85% by November
This would include increases of 50 basis points in August and September and increases of 25 basis points in October and November
Source: RateCity
A potential borrower with the same above-average income could now only borrow $502,000.
This is based on a bank seeing how someone would face an increase in their mortgage rate from 4.73% to 7.73%, which would see their monthly repayments jump to $977 to $3,590 from $2,613.
An increase in the cash rate to 3.1% would reduce this borrowing capacity to $447,000.
This is based on a borrower taking out a loan with a variable rate of 5.98% and a bank modeling its ability to meet rates reaching 8.98%.
That would see their monthly repayments jump $916 to $3,591 from $2,675.
“As the Reserve Bank’s cash rate continues to climb to 3.10%, the loan amount issued to the borrower will decline further by $55,000 to $447,000,” Mickenbecker said.
ANZ Bank expects the cash rate to hit a 10-year high of 3.35% by November, with rate hikes of 0.5 percentage points in September, October and the day of the MelbourneCup.
Westpac expects a cash rate of 3.35% by February 2023.
To get approved for a $447,000 loan, this borrower earning $96,300 a year would also have to cut all his credit cards, according to an analysis by Canstar.
To qualify for a credit card with even a $1,000 limit, the borrowing capacity would be reduced to $442,000.
A credit card limit of $2,000 would further reduce that to $437,000.
A card limit of $6,000 would mean they would only be allowed to borrow $418,000 while a limit of $10,000 would reduce their borrowing capacity to $399,000.
Falling house prices won’t necessarily make it easier to get a loan from the banks needed to assess a borrower’s ability to handle a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates (pictured , a branch of the Commonwealth Bank in Sydney)
Mr Mickenbecker said a low-income earner would struggle to spend more than 30% of their pre-tax income on mortgage payments, but a higher-income earner would have trouble spending more than 35% of his gross salary on loan. maintenance.
ANZ expects house prices in the capital to fall 18% by the end of 2023 – based on declines of 9% in 2022 and 9% next year.
Sydney was expected to do even worse, with a 20% drop expected by December next year, based on the market peak in April 2022.
ANZ expects the median house price to fall 14% this year and another 6% next year.
The 20% fall, over two calendar years, would see the median house price in Australia’s most expensive capital plunge $271,490 to $1,145,470 from April’s level of $1,416,960, on the CoreLogic database.
Borrowers who took out a loan earlier this year, only for prices to fall, would find themselves in a situation known as negative equity where they owed their bank more than their house was worth.
“Now they’re locked into high-repayment loans on homes that could lose value,” Mickenbecker said.
What borrowers could pay in November of each month compared to May
$500,000: Up to $883 from $1,922 to $2,805
$600,000: Up to $1,060 from $2,306 to $3,366
$700,000: Up to $1,236 from $2,691 to $3,927
$800,000: Up to $1,413 from $3,075 to $4,488
$900,000: Up to $1,590 from $3,459 to $5,049
$1,000,000: Up to $1,767 from $3,843 to $5,610
Calculations based on the cash rate dropping from a record high of 0.1% in May to 3.35% in November, as forecast by ANZ. Monthly repayments based on popular Commonwealth Bank floating rate increase from 2.29% to 5.39% expected
dailymail us
News
Some Like It Hot: Eating Spicy in China’s WWII Shelters
Locals call it “cave fondue”.
Chongqing was China’s temporary capital during World War II, as a Japanese invasion ousted the government from the then capital, Nanjing, and occupied eastern China. Chief Chiang Kai-shek, the military, foreign diplomats and others settled in what was then a remote southwestern town.
To the sound of air raid sirens, residents crowded into the often dark shelters dug into the hilly cityscape to protect people and military weapons. Thousands of people died in the Japanese aerial bombardments.
Today, the stone arched doorways of the old shelters still dot the town. Some have become cafes and mahjong parlors and others restaurants.
Red Chinese characters hang above an entrance, its masonry half-hidden by a display case of chilled drinks and stacked plastic chairs. Characters read: “Cave Pavilion Hotpot. Founded in 1989.”
Inside, tables and chairs line two long, narrow tunnels connected by a corridor. A starry night sky has been painted on the semi-circular roof to reinforce a feeling of freshness. A painting of a World War II fighter plane hangs on the wall.
Diners lay down beef tripe, meat, fish and vegetables in a bubbling broth filled with floating red chili peppers and lip-numbing Sichuan peppercorns. An unspiced broth is also available – in a smaller container.
“We’re staying out of the summer heat in these air-raid shelters,” Tang Ronggang said, as wisps of steam billowed in front of his face from the cooking pot on his table. “It’s cool here, it’s a good place to stay in the summer.
Particularly this summer, which has seen what meteorologists call China’s strongest heatwave since the government began recording rainfall and temperature 61 years ago. High temperatures persisted for more than two months, exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) in many places.
Shopping malls closed in Chongqing for most of the day to save energy. Large swathes of the Yangtze and Jialing rivers, which meet in the city, have dried up, drawing people to the exposed river bed. The prolonged heat and dryness are blamed on a high-pressure system stationed over western Russia that is also behind this summer’s heat waves in Europe.
Chongqing, immediately east of Sichuan, was part of the province until the city and surrounding areas were administratively separated in 1997.
Some date the city’s cooking pot tradition to the 16th century, when porters ate boiled meat and vegetables with pungent spices after a hard day’s work at the docks of the Jialing River. The dish took hold in abandoned air-raid shelters in the 1970s, giving rise to a new tradition, the cave marmite.
Associated Press video producer Olivia Zhang contributed.
washingtonpost
News
Govt Orders Transfer Of 5 JKAS Officers In Jammu and Kashmir — Check List
Govt Orders Transfer Of 5 JKAS Officers In Jammu and Kashmir — Check List
Srinagar, Aug 25 (GNS): Jammu and Kashmir has ordered transfer and posting of five JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.
According to a government order, Ravinder Kumar Anand, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba, has been transferred and posted as General Manager, DIC, Ramban, against an available vacancy.
Ms. Sanna Khan, JKAS, Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation Jammu, as per the order, a copy of which lies with GNS.
Manu Hansa, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Samba.
Piyush Dhotra, JKAS, General Manager, JKRTC, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jammu, vice Vijay Kumar, JKAS, who has been asked to await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.
Maxiumn Gorkie, JKAS, Deputy Director, Rural Sanitation, Jammu, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Jammu. (GNS)
The post Govt Orders Transfer Of 5 JKAS Officers In Jammu and Kashmir — Check List appeared first on JK Breaking News.
News
EXCLUSIVE – Rep. Gallagher Warns Biden of Iran Deal ‘Massive Mistake’
Following reports of an imminent U.S. return to the Iran nuclear deal, Rep. Mike Gallagher (R-WI) criticized the Biden administration’s willingness to grant theocracy Islamic State a “blank cheque” to fund their growing terrorist activities, calling it a “massive mistake”. it will destabilize the Middle East, strengthen Russia and China, and endanger Americans.
In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Wednesday, Wisconsin Republican Mike Gallagher slammed the prospect of a new Iran nuclear deal after the Islamic regime agreed to drop some demands and rumors swirled about an imminent deal. .
“Iranian proxies continue to escalate their terrorist activities in the Middle East and against former US officials,” he said. “But rather than escalate the Trump administration’s maximum pressure campaign to deter further aggression, the Biden administration is prepared to hand a blank check to the Iranians to fund their malign ambitions.”
According to Gallagher, although President Biden “promised a longer and stronger deal” with the Iranian regime, “everything indicates that he negotiated a shorter and weaker deal”.
“Reports suggest that the Biden administration is ready to give up significant US sanctions leverage, provide the Iranian economy with a boon worth hundreds of billions of dollars, and impose fewer nuclear restrictions on the regime. Iranian than the original deal, making his deal even worse than President Obama’s,” the congressman said.
“This is a massive mistake that will destabilize the Middle East, empower Russia and China, and endanger Americans,” he added.
Gallagher also noted that at the start of the year he LEDs more than 160 members of the House to demand that the president give congress a “say in any negotiations” with the Islamic Republic.
“If the president continues to ignore these demands and does not ratify a deal in the Senate, [then] when Republicans take over the House, we will oppose this flawed deal, view the deal as non-binding, and work to reimpose and strengthen any sanctions lifted or weakened by the Biden administration,” he said.
Gallagher’s remarks come as reports point to a possible revival of the Iran nuclear deal.
On Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) warned that “tens of millions of people could die because of the nuclear arsenal” the deal would provide the Ayatollah, with dozens more guaranteed to die because of the “Iranian terrorism made possible by this deal”.
In June, former US Vice President Mike Pence Express unwavering support for the Iranian resistance while castigating the Biden team’s new concessions to Tehran’s “tyrants”, its “virtual abandonment of our ally Israel” and the “disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan”, which have emboldened the “opponents of freedom” who felt the “weakness” of the American administration.
He also accused the Biden administration of threatening to “unravel all progress” made by the Trump administration in marginalizing the Iranian regime.
Although Tehran claims its nuclear program is for energy purposes, world leaders, including the six countries that signed up to the 2015 deal to limit Iran’s nuclear weapons capability, say the Uranium enrichment could allow Iran to quickly create a nuclear weapon.
However, running the nuclear talks could see the United States and other world powers grant Iran economic sanctions relief in exchange for temporary curbs on its nuclear program.
The Islamic regime is would have about to develop its first nuclear missile and recently unveiled that it has a new long-range missile with a target range of around 900 miles.
Former State Department official says President Joe Biden’s imminent deal to reinstate Iran nuclear deal offers the regime has access to $90 billion in foreign currency reserves and eases sanctions against some of the world’s worst terrorists.
In addition to being granted hundreds of billions of dollars, it could be used for purposes of terror and aggression. The deal will also not prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.
Breitbart News
News
Ifo survey of German companies on the agenda for the upcoming session
It’s hard to read market moves right now as traders and investors all lack firm conviction ahead of Fed Chairman Powell’s speech in Jackson Hole tomorrow. The dollar was higher yesterday but started to fall again today, with EUR/USD approaching parity again, up 0.4% on the day.
Risk tones also fare better after a slightly more depressing start to the week. Wall Street pushed higher yesterday and we also see US futures rising today with S&P 500 futures up 0.4% today. Still, the cash index is hovering between its 100 and 200 day moving averages at 4,082 and 4,312 respectively and these are the two key technical levels to watch at the moment.
Looking ahead, we could see an extension of the moves so far today, but in the context of trading this week, they won’t offer much in terms of firm direction until we cross. the main event tomorrow.
0600 GMT – Final GDP figures for Germany for the second quarter
0645 GMT – Business confidence in France in August
08:00 GMT – Germany August Ifo Business Climate Index
1000 GMT – UK CBI August Retail Reported Sales
That’s all for the upcoming session. I wish you all the best days ahead and good luck with your trading! Stay safe there.
cnbctv18-forexlive
News
Yoán Moncada’s spectacular double play preserves Chicago White Sox 5-3 win over Baltimore Orioles – The Denver Post
The Chicago White Sox had a two-run lead in the seventh inning on Wednesday, but the Baltimore Orioles threatened, charging the bases with one out.
Jorge Mateo hit a grounder on the third base line that appeared to be heading to left field for a hit. Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada made a diving save, touched the sack with his hand, got to his feet and threw a strike at first for a remarkable late-inning double play.
“When I saw the ball coming towards me, my first reaction was to grab the ball, touch the bag and throw it to first base,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “I didn’t think I would do anything else.”
Moncada provided the defense, Lucas Giolito the pitcher and Gavin Sheets the crucial hits for the Sox in a 5-3 win over the Orioles in front of 12,565 at Camden Yards.
“We shot every facet of the game,” said Giolito, who allowed one run on four hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 6⅓ innings. “When we do that, we win games.”
Sox manager Tony La Russa described Giolito’s exit as “bold, timely”.
“He was outstanding,” La Russa said.
La Russa also highlighted the strike, calling it “timely”. The Sox had 12 hits, all in singles, and went 7 for 17 with runners in scoring position.
Sheets, who hails from Lutherville, Md., made a major contribution with three hits and three RBIs to help the Sox fall back to a tie for second place in American League Central with the Minnesota Twins. Both teams are four games behind the division-leading Cleveland Guardians.
Sheets gave the Sox a first-inning lead, driving in two with a single to center.
“Get thrown into a big batting game your first at bat, it’s always nice to get us on the board and get things done early,” Sheets said. “Especially giving a pitcher like (Giolito) two runs goes a long way.
“It was important to get those races there. It was nice to start the night like that.
The Orioles cut that lead in half in the fourth when Adley Rutschman doubled up and scored on a groundout.
The Sox still led 2-1 in the sixth when Cedric Mullins moved into second with a brace for the Orioles. Giolito asked Rutschman to pull out shortstop Elvis Andrus and Anthony Santander to get out to Andrus.
“I felt a lot more myself,” Giolito said. “Like pace-wise, mentally, just really liberated. I tried to have conviction behind every throw. (Catcher) Seby (Zavala) did a really good job of sequencing, maybe he shook it once or twice on different ground. We had a good game plan and a good rhythm.
Sheets added insurance in the seventh, beating shortstop Mateo’s pitch at first with the bases loaded for a field hit that extended the lead to 3-1.
Giolito (10-7) came out after walking Ramón Urías with one out in the seventh. Kendall Graveman came in with two over and one over and walked Rougned Odor four pitches.
Mateo was next. And that’s when Moncada made the double game that saved the game.
“Everything was outstanding, especially the importance,” La Russa said. “Two-point game. But you know when he goes to his right, he goes to his right as well as anybody in the league. He makes that throw. It was huge.
Moncada touched the bag with his right hand while making the dive save and touched base again when he stood up.
“It was because I was trying to get really good support to throw at first base,” he said.
The Sox added two runs in the eighth, including an RBI single by AJ Pollock. Graveman came back for a perfect eighth. Liam Hendriks bounced back after giving up a two-run homer to Austin Hays to wrap up the win.
“When we play the game cleanly, play the tight game, we have fun, the dugout has a good atmosphere, then we usually come out on top in games like this,” Giolito said. “So we want to maintain that vibe.”
()
denverpost sports
News
Rupee gains as dollar pauses to blow and on robust capital inflows
The rupiah rose early Thursday as the dollar stalled to blow ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s key Jackson Hole conference and on strong capital inflows.
PTI reported that the Indian currency rose 6 paise to 79.80 against the US dollar at the start of trading.
On the interbank exchange, the national unit opened at 79.80 against the dollar, recording a gain of 6 paise from its previous close of 79.86, according to PTI.
Bloomberg showed the rupee last changing hands at 79.8250 to the dollar from its previous close of 79.8150 against the greenback.
What has also been the national currency has been a strong influx of foreign capital into Indian assets.
Indeed, since July, foreign portfolio investors have injected more than Rs 50,000 crore of equity into India, according to the latest data from the National Securities Depository.
On the other hand, due to lower risk aversion, the dollar index fell slightly to near 108.40, while Asian currencies gained 0.2% to 0.5%. Asian stocks rose on Wednesday after the S&P 500 index ended a three-day losing streak.
Domestic stocks gained for the third straight session and were heading for weekly gains for the sixth straight week.
Both equity benchmarks ended Wednesday with marginal gains and extended their winning streak trend to the second day in a row.
A basket of global currencies showed the U.S. dollar retreating from a two-decade high on Thursday, as investors anticipated a speech from Fed Chairman Jerome Powell the next day for fresh information on the direction of monetary policy.
Meanwhile, oil prices edged higher in Asian trading, with Brent futures trading near $102 a barrel. The benchmark is now up more than $10 from lows seen last week.
High commodity prices should keep the rupee under pressure, BofA Securities said in a note.
The rupiah “should do slightly well” at the open, following Asian signals, but oil “will ensure there won’t be much upside,” said a trader at a Mumbai-based bank.
This week, the rupee remained range-bound, trading in a band around 20 paisa. Trading in other Asian currencies, however, has been very erratic due to Chinese central bank policy easing and the expectation that the Fed will keep interest rates high for a longer period.
“It is quite evident from the recent price action of the Rupee that there is currently no appetite to take it down below 80,” the trader said.
Investors will now focus on Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s speech at an annual event in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Friday to determine the frequency of upcoming interest rate increases.
ndtv
Why Australians hoping to buy a home as prices fall might be shocked when applying for a loan
Some Like It Hot: Eating Spicy in China’s WWII Shelters
Toxic Friendship and How to Handle It
Govt Orders Transfer Of 5 JKAS Officers In Jammu and Kashmir — Check List
EXCLUSIVE – Rep. Gallagher Warns Biden of Iran Deal ‘Massive Mistake’
Hairy Problems
Ifo survey of German companies on the agenda for the upcoming session
Yoán Moncada’s spectacular double play preserves Chicago White Sox 5-3 win over Baltimore Orioles – The Denver Post
Rupee gains as dollar pauses to blow and on robust capital inflows
Choosing a Concealed Carry Insurance Policy
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance2 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
Fitness3 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over