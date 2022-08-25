Why Australians hoping to buy a home as prices fall might be shocked when applying for a loan

Australians hoping for a bargain as property prices plummet should be disappointed as banks have cut lending.

Major banks expect property prices in capitals to fall by up to 20% by the end of 2023, with Reserve Bank interest rates already rising at the fastest pace in nearly of three decades.

But falling house prices won’t necessarily make it easier to get a loan from the banks needed to assess a borrower’s ability to handle a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates.

Two of Australia’s big four banks – ANZ and Westpac – expect interest rates in 2022 and early 2023 to rise by more than this amount.

Steve Mickenbecker, a Canstar Group executive and financial commentator, said a borrower who was able to get a $600,000 loan in April, before interest rates rose, could now only get a loan mortgage of $500,000.

“The bank would say no to many of these borrowers today,” he told Daily Mail Australia.

Mr Mickenbecker said the steep declines in house prices expected by the end of next year would not necessarily mean middle-income borrowers will be able to afford their dream home.

How an above-average income over $96,300 could borrow APRIL 2022: $600,000 when the cash rate was at an all-time high of 0.1% AUGUST 2022: $502,000 with the cash rate now at a six-year high of 1.85%

“A fall in house prices of even 20% will force many borrowers to make the difficult decision to leave their dream home and settle for something more modest,” he said.

In early May, when the cash rate was still at a record high of 0.1%, the Commonwealth Bank offered variable mortgage rates of 2.29%.

But rate hikes in May, June, July and August of 1.75 percentage points — the biggest increases since 1994 — took the spot rate to a six-year high of 1.85 percent.

Commonwealth Bank borrowers are now charged a variable mortgage rate of 3.89% if they have a 20% mortgage deposit.

Someone who borrowed $600,000 in April would have paid $2,306 a month in repayments, but now owes $2,827 a month, an increase of $521.

Analysis by Canstar showed that someone earning $96,300 in April could have borrowed $600,000 – the average amount for a new mortgage in Australia.

This was based on someone with an average mortgage rate of 2.98%, at the time, with the bank assessing their ability to repay a loan with a variable rate of 5.98%, which would see their monthly repayments increase by 1 $066 to $3,590 from $2,524.

What the big banks are predicting NOW WESTPAC: Cash rate of 3.35% by February 2023 This would include increases of 50 basis points in August and September and increases of 25 basis points in October, November, December and February. ANZ: Cash rate of 3.35% by November 2022 This would include increases of 50 basis points in August, September, October and November COMMONWEALTH BANK: Cash rate of 2.6% by November This would include rate hikes of 50 basis points in August and September and a 25 basis point hike in November. NAB: Cash rate of 2.85% by November This would include increases of 50 basis points in August and September and increases of 25 basis points in October and November Source: RateCity

A potential borrower with the same above-average income could now only borrow $502,000.

This is based on a bank seeing how someone would face an increase in their mortgage rate from 4.73% to 7.73%, which would see their monthly repayments jump to $977 to $3,590 from $2,613.

An increase in the cash rate to 3.1% would reduce this borrowing capacity to $447,000.

This is based on a borrower taking out a loan with a variable rate of 5.98% and a bank modeling its ability to meet rates reaching 8.98%.

That would see their monthly repayments jump $916 to $3,591 from $2,675.

“As the Reserve Bank’s cash rate continues to climb to 3.10%, the loan amount issued to the borrower will decline further by $55,000 to $447,000,” Mickenbecker said.

ANZ Bank expects the cash rate to hit a 10-year high of 3.35% by November, with rate hikes of 0.5 percentage points in September, October and the day of the MelbourneCup.

Westpac expects a cash rate of 3.35% by February 2023.

To get approved for a $447,000 loan, this borrower earning $96,300 a year would also have to cut all his credit cards, according to an analysis by Canstar.

To qualify for a credit card with even a $1,000 limit, the borrowing capacity would be reduced to $442,000.

A credit card limit of $2,000 would further reduce that to $437,000.

A card limit of $6,000 would mean they would only be allowed to borrow $418,000 while a limit of $10,000 would reduce their borrowing capacity to $399,000.

Falling house prices won’t necessarily make it easier to get a loan from the banks needed to assess a borrower’s ability to handle a three percentage point increase in variable mortgage rates (pictured , a branch of the Commonwealth Bank in Sydney)

Mr Mickenbecker said a low-income earner would struggle to spend more than 30% of their pre-tax income on mortgage payments, but a higher-income earner would have trouble spending more than 35% of his gross salary on loan. maintenance.

ANZ expects house prices in the capital to fall 18% by the end of 2023 – based on declines of 9% in 2022 and 9% next year.

Sydney was expected to do even worse, with a 20% drop expected by December next year, based on the market peak in April 2022.

ANZ expects the median house price to fall 14% this year and another 6% next year.

The 20% fall, over two calendar years, would see the median house price in Australia’s most expensive capital plunge $271,490 to $1,145,470 from April’s level of $1,416,960, on the CoreLogic database.

Borrowers who took out a loan earlier this year, only for prices to fall, would find themselves in a situation known as negative equity where they owed their bank more than their house was worth.

“Now they’re locked into high-repayment loans on homes that could lose value,” Mickenbecker said.