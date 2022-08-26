Parked at a Southern California truck stop in early July, a Brink’s truck had it all: gold, gems, Rolex watches — and a soundly asleep guard. Thieves broke into the truck and fled with 22 bags of jewelry, according to two lawsuits.
Brink's guard slept while thieves stole millions of jewels, lawsuit claims
More than a dozen jewelers filed suit this week against Brink’s, which uses armored trucks to transport and deliver valuables like cash and jewelry. The jewelers accuse Brink’s of mishandling the expensive property and leaving the truck vulnerable. They say their businesses are in shambles and they are suing for hundreds of millions of dollars.
“Everyone in our group has been emotionally and financially destroyed,” the plaintiffs said in a statement to The Associated Press. “We are lost and do not know what will come next in our lives. Whatever plans we all have for the future of our businesses and our families have evaporated in an instant.
Brink’s disputes total loss, alleging in its lawsuit that the jewelers understated the value of their items in returns before the company began transporting the valuables to Los Angeles. The total “declared value” of the stolen items, according to Brink’s lawsuit, is $8.7 million.
The company, which operates more than 16,000 vehicles in 100 countries, revealed in its lawsuit that one of its guards was sleeping during the heist. The two lawsuits detail the truck’s journey from a San Francisco Bay Area gem exhibit to a truck stop north of Los Angeles, where it was broken into.
On the evening of July 10, more than 70 bags of jewelry were loaded into Brink’s truck at the closing of the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, about 20 minutes south of San Francisco, according to the lawsuits. The truck took off around midnight and began its journey to a Brink’s storage yard in Los Angeles, with one armed guard driving and the other sleeping in a designated area.
A few hours later, the guard stopped at the Flying J truck stop in Lebec, about an hour north of Los Angeles. The driver entered the restaurant to eat, leaving his companion on duty to sleep. But when the driver returned about half an hour later, he noticed the truck’s rear lock had been “cut off,” the lawsuit says.
The guard, who slept in the back, “said he did not see or hear anything unusual,” the lawsuit states.
But after debriefing the items with law enforcement, it was determined that 22 bags of jewelry were missing, according to Brink’s lawsuit. An investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Sheriff is ongoing, and investigators told the Los Angeles Times this week they had obtained video relating to the incident.
sergeant. Michael Mileski, an investigator with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, told The Times last month that he believed several robbers had gone through the truck’s locking mechanism, which he said would not be difficult to do. .
“We’re talking several million here,” Mileski told the newspaper. “It’s a big sum of money”
The jewelers’ lawsuit says the bags contained “tens of millions of dollars worth of jewelry and precious stones.” They allege the truck was parked in a poorly lit area with that back door facing away from the restaurant and out of view of surveillance cameras, according to the Times.
Brink’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday, and Brink’s has yet to file a response to the jewelers’ lawsuit.
Brink’s states in its lawsuit that it is only liable for the “declared value” of $8.7 million of the stolen items.
“It was an absolutely huge crime,” Arnold Duke, president of the International Gem and Jewelry Show, in which the jewelers displayed their wares, told The Times in July. “We’re talking gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and tons of luxury watches.”
The IRS just isn’t ready for the Cut Inflation Act
Cyano66 | Istock | Getty Images
With great fanfare, President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act.
Historians might one day say that this legislation did more to complicate an already over-complicated tax code than any tax bill in the last 50 years. It is now up to the Internal Revenue Service to administer this law, and even with increased funding, it is not ready for the task – and, if the past is prologue, it may never be.
The law raises taxes by some $300 billion over the next decade, primarily by creating two new corporate taxes. The first is a 15% tax on a corporation’s book or accounting income if the tax liability it reports to the IRS is zero. The law now requires companies to calculate their tax payable twice, as if doing it once was not restrictive enough.
The second corporate tax hike is a new excise tax on the redemption of corporate shares. Excise duties are special taxes on specific products, such as cigarettes. They are generally collected in order to discourage the consumption of these products or to mitigate their harmful effects.
Learn more about personal finance:
Reconciliation bill includes about $80 billion for IRS
People could be entitled to thousands of new climate incentives
Expanded health insurance subsidies preserved in new legislation
These new taxes will be extremely difficult for the IRS to enforce, and they come at an economic cost.
The Tax Foundation estimates that these new taxes will shrink the long-term size of the US economy by 0.2%, kill 29,000 jobs and do nothing to bring inflation under control. Admittedly, these are milder effects than the original Build Back Better Act, but the impact of the complexity of this bill could be much larger and more difficult to measure.
These new taxes are being used to pay for 26 new or expanded tax subsidies for various climate and energy industries, at a cost of approximately $260 billion over the next decade.
Each of these expanded credits will come with its own complex rules and regulations dictating who is eligible and for how much.
The IRS has failed to address key issues for nearly 40 years
As the complexity of our tax code continues to grow exponentially, the challenge of its administration also increases. This begs the question: is the IRS ready?
Lawmakers have approved about $80 billion in new spending for the IRS. Apparently, the majority of these funds will be used to strengthen law enforcement activities. It’s expected to bring in an additional $205 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
But will more money for the app be enough?
Let’s not forget that the IRS is the agency that had to rush to hire 5,000 new workers this year to deal with the backlog of 23 million paper tax returns that had built up over the past two seasons of production. A recent photo in The Washington Post showed the cafeteria at the IRS facility in Austin, Texas, filled with paper tax returns awaiting processing. The article says this justifies why the IRS needed $80 billion in new funds.
But these arguments ignore the fact that the IRS has failed to address these issues for nearly 40 years.
In 1986, the IRS launched a multi-billion dollar effort to modernize its outdated computer systems to reduce its reliance on manual entry of paper returns. Nearly a decade later, in 1995, the then-General Accounting Office of Congress reported that “IRS efforts to modernize tax processing are in serious jeopardy due to persistent management and technical weaknesses which hinder modernization efforts.
In 2000, the Inspector General of the Treasury Revenue Service reported that the IRS, having spent over $3 billion, was unable to handle the modernization process and had to contract it out to a private contractor. Since 2000, the IRS has spent more than $4.8 billion, adjusted for inflation, on upgrading technology and “business services.”
Outdated technology remains a drag on the IRS
Afternoon Images | Stone | Getty Images
Certainly, some of these investments have improved the ability of taxpayers to file electronically and the IRS to manage those returns and flag questionable entries. In 2000, only 16% of tax returns of all types — personal, business, employment and excise — were filed electronically. In 2021, 78% of all returns were filed electronically; 90% of personal returns are filed this way. Taxpayers using commercial software such as TurboTax now do the work for the IRS.
Yet, in an age when many taxpayers can file their tax returns on a cell phone, the IRS still lacks the technology to digitize paper returns and must manually enter them as was done in the 1960s, 70s. and 80. As the Washington Post article noted, many IRS computers still run computer language written in the 1960s.
The IRS and its advocates say many of the problems are due to underfunding and staff attrition.
In all honesty, the IRS budget hasn’t changed much in the last 20 years after adjusting for inflation. Its budget in 2021 is about the same as in 2001 in today’s dollars. In addition, the numbers have decreased considerably over the decades. In 1991, when the technology modernization program began in earnest, the IRS had over 114,000 full-time employees. Today it has about 75,000.
But, in the same way that ATMs cut bank staff and self-checkouts made buying groceries faster, electronic filing and technology made the IRS slightly more efficient. According to the IRS’ own account, it cost 56 cents to raise $100 in tax revenue in 1991. Today, it takes 35 cents to raise $100.
Despite these modernization efforts, the IRS is still far behind the technological curve, and tax complexity compounds these problems. The Inflation Reduction Act does not solve these problems; it adds a lot to them.
Under the weight of an increasingly complex tax system, the IRS is not an agency that can fix itself, and Congress is pumping money into it for new technology and thousands of new auditors without structural reform. won’t do the job.
— By Scott Hodge, Chairman Emeritus and Senior Policy Advisor at the Tax Foundation
Carroll Yesteryears: Colts and Ravens and the changing nature of local training camps
Are you ready for some football? It’s that time of year. NFL teams are in training camp preparing for another exciting season.
Carroll County has a long history of assisting Baltimore football teams training for their seasons. The Baltimore Colts spent 1949-50 and 1953 through 1971 in Westminster. The Colts were part of the All-American Football Conference from 1947-1950. Then the AAFC merged with the NFL in 1951 and the old Colts team was disbanded. Baltimore received an NFL expansion team in 1953. Following the departure of the Colts for Indianapolis in 1984, Baltimore became home to the Ravens in 1996, and they trained in Westminster from 1996 to 2011. The camps were once again held at Western Maryland College/McDaniel College, but over the years they changed dramatically.
In 1953, both the NFL and Americans’ interest in sports were very different than today. Sports used to be largely an in-person experience. Few games were televised. Revenue was much smaller. Players were paid significantly less and had to work in the off-season to support themselves and their families. They couldn’t train year-round.
As a result, training camps were needed to get players in shape for the season. They might last as long as seven weeks and there were six preseason games. Exercise and emphasis on nutrition were minimal compared to today. Now, almost every game is televised which generates high revenue. Professional football has become a huge business. Players are paid well and generally keep in shape year-round, making training camps shorter with fewer preseason games.
Colts players stayed in Western Maryland College dormitories that were not air conditioned. There were five showers for 50 players. Practice was hard – two per day. No player skipped for fear of losing a job. Ravens players, on the other hand, stayed in what was then the Best Western Motel with plenty of showers! They still have two practices a day at their Owings Mills facility, but those are shorter and there is much less contact. Players over 30 years old are given days off. Teams are trying to protect their investments, and players don’t want their seasons or even their careers ended because of preseason injuries.
Baltimore Colts training camps could be described as work hard during the day and have fun at night. According to several Baltimore Sun articles, nights were “a time for pulling boyish pranks in the dorms, sneaking out after the 11 p.m. curfew and forming lifelong friendships with some of the townies.” A couple of players even married local women.
There are also some famous stories. Art Donovan stopped in Harry’s Lunch on West Main Street one day and ate 25 hot dogs. Art and a couple other players snuck out after curfew one night and went to a bar in Silver Run, where some locals ribbed them a bit too much. Art and friends waited until the locals passed out drunk and proceeded to tie them to a tree.
Local fans looked forward to seeing their favorite players around Westminster – playing pool at Os and Ginny’s Tavern, attending mass at St. John Church, or just running into them on the street. The players appreciated being able to walk around without signing autographs, but it wasn’t pleasant for everybody. For the few African American players on the early teams, training camp was just making the best of a bad situation. Westminster in the 1950s was a microcosm of American society, and racism was common below the Mason-Dixon Line. While Black players were embraced at practice for autographs, they were ignored if they walked into town. Some public places were off limits.
Ravens training camps were quite different. Players mostly kept to themselves after practice. There are very few newspaper stories about them. Occasionally, some players would be spotted picking up fast food; they could only eat so much that was healthy.
Society also changed. In later years, it was easy to jump in your Cadillac Escalade and head down Routes 140 and 795 to enjoy what went on in Baltimore. Fans still came in droves when the Ravens were in town. It was estimated that 112,000 came in 2010. Local businesses appreciated the extra income because a training camp might add up to $3 million to the local economy.
The Colts and the Ravens got a lot of local attention, but few people know another NFL team had a presence in the county. The Rooney family, owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers, are horse racing enthusiasts and they love Maryland racetracks.
In the 1940s, they were looking for a local farm to winter their racehorses. Art Rooney purchased property between Woodbine and Winfield in 1948, naming it Shamrock Farm. Over time it transitioned to a thoroughbred breeding farm and still exists today. The story goes that the Steelers used to send players to the farm to get in shape for training camp. Slinging bales of hay was probably pretty effective in gaining strength and losing a few pounds during a Carroll County summer.
Details about the Steelers’ presence are sketchy and it is not known the years players came here or if any were well-known. I have only heard one name mentioned. To breed horses, you need to know when a mare is in heat. To determine that, the farm had an old gelding. He couldn’t do more than notice when a mare was in heat and show interest. His name was Lucky Bradshaw.
Austin Hewitt is a research volunteer at the Historical Society of Carroll County.
Our America: Montford Point Mission | official trailer
They were rare. Pride. The first one.
In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the first black recruits to the United States Marine Corps, ABC-owned television stations feature “Our America: Mission Montford Point.” The hour-long special tells the origin story of the Montford Point Marines, the approximately 20,000 black men who trained in a separate section of Camp Lejeune, breaking the color barrier of last armed service to allow African Americans to join. The first of them arrived at Camp Montford Point on August 26, 1942.
The mission on behalf of the special refers to the ongoing effort to identify and reward Montford Pointers for their contribution to American history. They collectively received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2012. However, since then only about 2,000 men or their relatives have received replicas of the medal.
Now the retired Marines and grandchildren of the first Montford Point Marines have made it their mission to locate and honor those who did not receive the medal. That’s the mission at the heart of the latest episode of the Our America series, “Our America: Mission Montford Point.”
A Brief History of the Montford Point Marines
Montford Point Marines trained at Camp Montford Point from 1942 to 1949. Their arrival was met with vehement disapproval from the highest ranks of the Marine Corps. The commandant of the Marines, Major General Thomas Holcomb, sadly declared, “If it was a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 whites or 250,000 Negroes, I would prefer the whites.”
“The Montford Point Marines were a project. Like the Tuskegee Airmen, they were allowed into the Marine Corps to prove they couldn’t be Marines. At the time, President Roosevelt was running for his re-election, A. Philip Randolph was leading the push for fair employment for black people as World War II unfolded. And to appease them, they said, okay, let’s send them in and train them. And once that they’ll realize they can’t be Marines, they’ll leave,” says Houston Shinal, superintendent of the Montford Point Marine National Monument.
Even in the face of the abusive and racist treatment they endured, they served with pride. One of the first black USMC drill instructors, William “Jack” McDowell, a retired first sergeant, recalled, “I got spat and kicked and punched and all that stuff. that you know. And the whole idea, from what I could understand at the time, was to frustrate you so much that you either quit and go home or stay. And so the meaner they got, the meaner I got I wasn’t about to quit.
About 13,000 Montford Pointers served overseas in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Thousands of them saw combat, fighting in the battles of Iwo Jima, Saipan and Guam.
Camp Montford Point was decommissioned in 1949 after President Harry Truman signed an order that called for the desegregation of all US armed services. It was renamed in 1973 in honor of Gilbert “Hashmark” Johnson, a Montford Pointer who became the USMC’s first black drill instructor.
Watch “Our America: Mission Montford Point,” premiering Tuesday, September 20 on Hulu or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV and Roku.
Zeppelin sells Source Hotel in Denver’s RiNo neighborhood for $70 million
Developer Kyle Zeppelin has unloaded his most eye-catching local asset.
On Wednesday, the head of Zeppelin Development sold The Source Hotel + Market Hall to RiNo to Los Angeles-based Stockdale Capital Partners for $70 million.
“It wasn’t an easy decision, but I think the market is in the right place,” Zeppelin said of the sale.
The eight-story hotel at 3330 Brighton Blvd. has 100 rooms and opened in 2018. A room next weekend starts at around $300, according to the hotel’s website. The adjacent food hall, fashioned from a former warehouse, opened in 2013 and “gave us the momentum to move forward with the hotel.” Adjoining car park with 300 spaces.
The two properties combined have approximately 45,000 square feet of retail space, Zeppelin said. Tenants of the market hall include the sushi restaurant Temaki Den and the barbecue restaurant Smōk. The New Belgium brasserie and the Middle Eastern restaurant Safta operate in the hotel building.
“The range of culinary tenants is probably comparable to any hotel in New York or Las Vegas, for all the fame they have,” Zeppelin said.
Stockdale said in a press release that the company plans to make “significant investments” in the property, including “refreshing guest rooms, reimagining its rooftop restaurant, activating the hotel lobby experience and create additional revenue streams in the hotel retail space.”
Stockdale has another operation in Denver; the company bought The Shops at Northfield outdoor shopping center earlier this year.
Under Zeppelin ownership, the Source Hotel was managed by Union Hospitality, which also manages the St. Julien Hotel & Spa in Boulder.
Denver-based Sage Hospitality Group will operate the hotel going forward for Stockdale.
Daniel del Olmo, COO of Sage’s hotel management arm, said The Source is the 14th independent hotel that Sage owns and/or manages. There are many hotels in and around downtown Denver, including the Crawford Hotel in Union Station, the Rally Hotel in McGregor Square, and the Catbird Hotel in RiNo.
“Over the past few years, we’ve really grown the lifestyle collection,” he said.
Del Olmo said the company plans to take a step back and “identify what works well and what we can dial in.”
“I couldn’t think of a more unique experience out there,” he said. “It’s a great fit.”
Zeppelin, founded by Kyle’s father Mickey, has grown into what is now RiNo since the turn of the century, with much of that activity taking place on its 28-acre taxi campus, which was once, in part , the Yellow Taxi depot. But Taxi is a bit hidden across the South Platte River, while The Source is down a busy corridor and receives more foot traffic.
“It’s more public,” Zeppelin said.
Zeppelin spoke proudly of how other developers have flocked to the Brighton Corridor in recent years.
“The goal was to provide the catalyst, but in no way to own the neighborhood,” he said.
Zeppelin will continue its development on the Taxi campus. He said the company’s Kabin apartments, which it is building more of, have RiNo’s highest rents per square foot.
But Zeppelin’s eyes increasingly turned to the high country. The company is renovating the Historic Western Hotel in Ouray and plans to reopen it in a few weeks. The company will also launch the A-Frame Club at Winter Park, a network of small cabins near the ski resort, on Thanksgiving.
“The mountains have been quite underserved by more forward-thinking development,” he said.
Zeppelin said it was under contract for a site in Bozeman, Montana for another A-Frame Club location.
This story was reported by our partner BusinessDen.
Colorado social worker is accused of making sexual advances to at least 40 mothers
A former Colorado social worker has been accused of making ‘sexual advances’ to around 40 mothers and threatened to remove their children from their care when they rejected her.
Robin Niceta, 41, who worked for child protection in Arapahoe County, allegedly offered parents and guardians alcohol and invited them to her home before making sexual advances, a lawsuit alleges million dollars filed by Aurora adviser Danielle Jurinsky.
Jurinsky filed the class action after Niceta filed false child abuse allegations against her – and now dozens of other alleged victims have joined the lawsuit.
Niceta is also accused of trying to silence her victims and their “restraining orders” by threatening to separate parents from their children and providing false complaints and evidence to do so.
Lawyer Elliot Singer, who prepared the lawsuit, told The Gazette: “So far several parents have come forward to let us know that they too had their children taken away as a result of Robin’s actions. Niceta related to their cases, whether by what they believe to be false testimony in court of what they believe to be false reports.
A mother said Niceta told her she had gift cards for her and gave her personal mobile number, and asked her to come to her house to collect them. When the mother arrived, she was offered an alcoholic drink which she declined.
Singer said: “Once this class member refused what was clearly sexual advances, Niceta basically turned on her and did everything in her power to make sure the child was permanently withdrawn.”
Robin Niceta, who was an Arapahoe County child protection worker, is accused of making ‘sexual advances’ to mothers and threatening to remove their children from their care when they have rejected
Pictured: Niceta with brown pixie cut. The former social worker is also accused of trying to silence her victims and their ‘restraining orders’ by threatening to separate parents from their children
Counselor Danielle Jurinsky was accused by Niceta of sexually abusing her son. Police later discovered the allegations were false, prompting Jurinsky to launch the million-dollar lawsuit.
Councilor Jurinsky has filed a lawsuit on behalf of herself and 40 other women who have spoken out about their experiences with Niceta.
Niceta was recently romantically involved with Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, who was fired in April after the former social worker falsely claimed Jurinsky had ‘sexually abused her son’ in a whistleblower anonymous on January 28.
In May, the former social worker quit her job as the accusations began to pour in.
Pictured: Former Aurora, Colorado Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. She was fired in April following false accusations her former lover, Niceta, made about Jurinsky
“Please consider my email as my immediate resignation from Arapahoe County,” Niceta wrote. ‘I’m enjoying the last 5 years and I wish you both the best.’
An arrest warrant was issued for Niceta on May 16.
The social worker’s arrest affidavit cited her charge against Jurinsky in January – a day after the counselor made a critical comment against her former lover, Wilson, on the Steffen Tubbs radio show.
Niceta made the call identifying herself as an employee of one of four Jurinsky restaurants she owns around Denver, according to Denver7.
She told police she heard Jurinsky ask her son, “Do you want to see something funny?” then proceeded to perform sexual acts with the child.
Jurinsky notably called the police chief “trash,” which left Niceta “mortified, upset and hurt,” according to the arrest affidavit.
Police were then able to close the case on February 14 after finding Jurinsky innocent. They later identify Niceta as the one who tipped the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Department, and she was arrested in May for reporting the false charges.
Jurinsky later said the past few months had been “brutal” and she had never met Niceta.
“All I can say is it’s a parent’s worst nightmare to get a call like me and be investigated like me knowing it was a complete lie and knowing it was retaliation for my opinions,” Jurinsky said in Denver. seven.
“Any other attacks that have come my way, I can handle them on my feet and I can fight back and I can fight back. You involve my child and it brings me to my knees. And it becomes a different kind of fight.
Jurinsky made a rude comment against Niceta’s former lover who was Aurora’s former police chief. A day later, Niceta reported Jurinsky anonymously
Niceta was named in another family lawsuit accusing her of separating another family from their 14-year-old daughter. She is due in court on August 26. Pictured: Niceta with a brown pixie cut and her ex-lover Vanessa Wilson with a gray pixie cut
A search warrant of his laptop provided by the county showed a full search history for “does the child abuse hotline keep phone numbers in Colorado.” Niceta did the search minutes before reporting Jurinsky.
The former social worker has denied the allegations, previously saying she ‘knew nothing’ about them – denying calling to report Jurinsky.
Niceta will appear in court on August 29 to discuss the allegations against her.
Meanwhile, another Colorado family filed a lawsuit against Niceta on August 14 and accused her of separating a family from their 14-year-old daughter.
An FBI investigation is also underway to determine whether Niceta abused her power to gain custody of a former partner’s child and to file a false report against them, according to Fox News.
latest news Poll: Karen Bass leads Rick Caruso in Los Angeles mayoral race
Rep. Karen Bass has built a double-digit lead in the Los Angeles mayoral race with just over two months to go until Election Day, solidifying her base among the city’s Democratic voters and eroding Rick Caruso’s margin in the San Fernando Valley, a new polls.
Since beating Caruso in the June primary by 7 points, Bass has widened her advantage over the businessman to 43%-31%, with 24% undecided, according to a new UC poll. Berkeley Institute of Governmental studies, co-sponsored by the Los Angeles Times.
Bass consolidated support among Liberal and Democratic voters, picking up the lion’s share of those who opted for other candidates in the primary. She leads Caruso by nearly 2 to 1 among former supporters of Councilman Kevin de León, who came third in the primary, and wins overwhelmingly among supporters of Gina Viola, the progressive activist who came in fourth.
Bass also significantly reduced the lead Caruso enjoyed in the Valley, the only area of the city the businessman won in the primary. Valley accounted for 38% of the votes cast in the primary, and he won there by 7.5 percentage points. Now he has only gained 2 points, according to the poll.
Those numbers raise questions about whether the billionaire mall developer, who bombarded the airwaves in Los Angeles with millions of advertising dollars during the primary, can turn the clock back and make the race more competitive as the trickle between the two enters its final stage. .
“It’s not a done deal” because of Caruso’s vast resources, said Paul Mitchell, a political data expert who has followed the race closely.
“It’s a 12-point lead where you’re going to have a lot of spending, and Caruso is going to have an opportunity to try and run for voters again and also try to be more efficient than she is. is to turn on the voters who support him.
Nevertheless, Caruso is starting the fall campaign in a deep hole. While it’s unclear who is a likely voter so far ahead of the election, among voters whose poll responses indicate they are most likely to vote, Bass’s lead increases to 21 points – 53 %-32%, with 14% undecided.
Bass, a six-term congresswoman representing parts of the Westside and South Los Angeles, has several advantages for her — some of which her campaign generated, others that involve changes in the overall political environment.
Those advantages start with a much more favorable image among voters than Caruso’s.
About half of registered voters surveyed, 49%, said they had a favorable opinion of Bass, while 22% said they had an unfavorable opinion and 29% gave no opinion.
Caruso’s numbers are significantly worse. Thirty-five percent of respondents had a favorable impression of him, while 40% said they had an unfavorable opinion and 24% had no opinion.
“The favorable-unfavorable comparison between the two candidates is truly striking,” said Mark DiCamillo, who conducted the poll and has been polling California voters for decades.
Bass has built his popularity and considerable lead on the support of registered Democrats, people who identify as strongly liberal and black voters as well as liberal white voters. These groups make up the majority of voters in Los Angeles.
She leads Caruso by 40 points among registered Democrats, 30 among voters who describe themselves as somewhat liberal and nearly 70 points among those who identify as strongly liberal.
Caruso has had some success with moderates, an important part of the electorate among whom he has a nine-point lead. Among people who identify as strongly conservative, who make up a small portion of the city’s registered voters, he has a 50-point advantage.
Images of candidates are also polarized along partisan and ideological lines, according to the poll.
“His image among Democrats is extremely positive and his is extremely negative,” DiCamillo said. “It almost looks like a Democrat versus a Republican on the ballot, even though it technically isn’t.”
The poll found Bass and Caruso were essentially tied among Latino and Asian voters, with about 34% of the vote. Black voters favored Bass by more than 40 points and she was up among whites by 17 points.
In Los Angeles neighborhoods with at least 80% Latino populations, Caruso won 34% of the primary vote and Bass 27%, according to a Times analysis. Turnout in those Latino-heavy neighborhoods analyzed by The Times was just 17% — well below the overall turnout of 30%.
This is the second poll in as many weeks to show Bass in a big way. A poll released by an outside group supporting the MP found her up 11 percentage points among likely voters.
When asked what attributes they want in their next mayor, voters in Berkeley’s IGS poll leaned toward traits that more closely reflect Bass’s background than Caruso’s.
The poll found that 71% of voters said it was important to have someone progressive, 75% want a mayor with previous experience in elected office and 72% want someone with a history of defense of the right to abortion.
The only attribute that might favor Caruso is that 77% want a candidate who is tough on crime.
Voters were far less interested in whether the candidate had a business background, was a political outsider, or was a woman.
“If you look at those top four who were all 70% or more, probably only one of them wouldn’t be associated with Bass as opposed to Caruso,” said Ange-Marie Hancock Alfaro, professor of political science at the USC – crime being the exception.
In February, when The Times asked similar questions, respondents rated elected officials’ past experience and progressive politics as the two most important attributes of a future mayor. In this poll, people who said previous experience was very important backed Bass by about a 40-point margin. Bass had similar advantages among people who said it was very important to have a progressive mayor and those who wanted a mayor with a long history of advocating for abortion rights.
Among voters who said it was very important to have a candidate who is tough on crime, Caruso leads 47% to 29%.
He made crime a major focus of his huge publicity blitz this spring – along with homelessness. But Bass seems to have been able to fix the problem so far.
In July, Caruso sharply attacked Bass for endorsing City Attorney nominee Faisal Gill, who ran in part on a promise to institute a 100-day moratorium on the prosecution of most new misdemeanor charges. . The congresswoman later revoked her endorsement of Gill.
Earlier in the campaign, she also endorsed more hiring at the Los Angeles Police Department.
While these stances have angered some left-wing activists, they don’t appear to have cost Bass many votes among progressives, even if they have blunted Caruso’s attacks.
Caruso’s commercials “were good at defining him in the primary season and getting him to where he got to, but I think it was more of a ceiling than I expected,” Hancock Alfaro said.
Bass also benefited from “what’s changed on the national front,” Hancock said — the renewed focus on women’s reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade.
Bass’ campaign has repeatedly highlighted his longstanding support for abortion rights and Caruso’s stance on the issue. Journalist in a Los Angeles Magazine in 2007 profile paraphrased Caruso’s views on the subject, writing, “He says he opposes abortion in most cases but would support some stem cell research.”
Caruso’s campaign declined to comment, but throughout the primary the candidate said he would be a strong advocate for reproductive rights if elected. He also blasted the Supreme Court’s June ruling.
Bill Carrick, who previously advised mayoral candidate Jessica Lall and now works with Robert Luna in his campaign for Los Angeles County sheriff, said Caruso’s former Republican affiliation was “the elephant in the room. “.
Caruso needs to better explain why he’s a Democrat, Carrick said, and refine his explanation of why he switched parties.
Caruso flipped between Republican and no party preference several times before becoming a Democrat in January.
Still, Carrick, a longtime pundit on California politics, said Caruso will be an exuberant campaigner this fall who will spend big to get his message across.
“He is clearly planning an aggressive field operation and has obviously stepped up his retail campaign,” Carrick said.
Bass can also benefit from recent failure from Dist’s opponents. Atti. George Gascón to get a reminder on the ballot.
If the signature campaign had been successful, it could have been on the November ballot, although that is not a certainty. Had that been the case, it would likely have increased turnout among conservative voters who disapprove of Gascón and favor Caruso.
Recall supporters favored Caruso 57% to 24%, according to the poll. Caruso, a former LAPD commissioner, said earlier this year he supported the recall, while Bass opposed it.
Had the recall been on the ballot, it would have posed a serious threat to Gascón. The poll found registered voters countywide would have favored recall by 41% to 20%, with the rest undecided. Citywide, the margin was slightly tighter, with 37% in favor of the recall, 23% opposed and the rest undecided.
The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll was conducted Aug. 9-15 among 4,538 registered voters in Los Angeles County. It included 1,746 City of Los Angeles voters, 1,212 of whom were considered likely voters. The estimated margin of error for the sample of registered voters is +/- 2.5 percentage points for the county sample and +/- 3 percentage points for the city.
Times editor Iris Lee contributed to this report.
