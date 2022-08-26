Connect with us

Karine Jean-Pierre throws rough estimate of $24 billion a year for student loan plan: 'We'll see'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Thursday that President Biden’s student loan plan could cost around $24 billion a year — assuming 75% of eligible people take advantage of it.

“The other element of this is…also we’ll see,” Jean-Pierre told CNN’s Don Lemon as he pressed her when the White House would release a cost estimate for the plan.

She continued, “I said assuming people accept this student debt relief plan that the president has proposed, that’s why I said assuming 75%, so we’re going to share what that’s about. is going to look like. I wanted to give you a little bit of what we think is how it’s… how it’s going to go forward.”

The $24 billion-a-year estimate comes from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget’s nonpartisan analysis released Thursday that found the program will cost between $440 billion and $600 billion, settling on a central estimate of around $500 billion. of dollars.

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE SAYS THE WHITE HOUSE HAS NO ‘TRUE SENSE’ OF HOW MUCH THE STUDENT LOAN DOCUMENT WILL COST

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre holds the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., August 25, 2022.
(REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

If 75% of eligible participants took advantage, Jean-Pierre’s estimate would cost about $240 billion over 10 years and would be closer to $320 billion with 100% participation.

Earlier Thursday, she admitted the Biden administration was not yet sure of the cost and said it would depend heavily on borrowers and how many loans would need to be repaid.

BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO ‘REVIEW’ AND ‘REDUCE’ COLLEGES RISING TUITION FEES AFTER STUDENT LOAN DOCUMENT

CNN host Don Lemon pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday night on when the Biden administration would release a detailed cost estimate.

CNN host Don Lemon pressed White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Thursday night on when the Biden administration would release a detailed cost estimate.
(CNN)

“All of that, cost-wise, will depend on how many canceled loans actually needed to be repaid,” Jean-Pierre said. “It will depend on how many borrowers actually take this opportunity before we have any real sense.”

She argued the cost would be offset by deficit reduction included in other Biden administration priorities.

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, Wednesday, August 24, 2022.
(Bonnie Cash/UPI/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Jean-Pierre also dodged questions from Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocey on Wednesday when he tried to determine who would be responsible for paying for the plan.

“When you cancel a debt, you don’t just make a debt go away,” Doocey insisted after the publicist initially dodged his first question. “Who pays for this?”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She continued to claim that Biden’s achievements had reduced the deficit, which would help pay for the program.

Biden announced up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness on Wednesday. Students who attended college using the federal Pell Grants are eligible for $20,000, but those who did not use the program are eligible for a $10,000 rebate. The document only applies to borrowers earning less than $125,000 per year.

Fox News’ Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.

Trending