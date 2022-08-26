News
latest news Redstone heiress sued by ex-helper in explosive trial
A former assistant to billionaire heiress Keryn Redstone sued her former employer on Wednesday, alleging that during a 10-day Adderall binge she defamed him by falsely accusing him of threatening her with a firearm and stealing money from him.
Scott Michael Nathan has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Redstone, granddaughter of late media mogul Sumner Redstone and daughter of entrepreneur Brent Redstone, who was estranged from her father.
In the bombshell filing, Nathan claims he started working for Keryn Redstone in 2021 as a personal assistant, but quickly realized she had “serious mental health and addiction issues and that she is so dysfunctional that she cannot manage her domestic affairs”.
A lawyer for Redstone, Yury Galperin, told The Times that the lawsuit “seems totally without merit and … we are weighing our options at this time, but it will be the subject of much litigation if necessary, and I am confident that it will be the case. fired.”
Keryn Redstone is one of five grandchildren of Sumner Redstone, who founded Viacom CBS and died at age 97 in 2020. Sumner Redstone set up a generation skip trust which benefited his grandchildren, surpassing her two children, Shari and Brent Redstone.
Keryn caused rifts in the family in 2016 when she asked to join Sumner’s former partner Manuela Herzer in a lawsuit claiming Sumner was no longer mentally capable. (His request was denied.)
Nathan was happy to work for the heiress at her Brentwood home for generous pay, but the job went south when his boss entered an Adderall-fueled episode in late September, the lawsuit alleges. Adderall is a prescription medication used to treat attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
In a bizarre incident on September 30, Keryn Redstone ordered exotic birds but forgot to buy cages for them, according to the lawsuit.
When FedEx delivered the birds, Nathan said he then had to place orders for food, cages and other supplies. He also cooked dinner for Redstone and her boyfriend that night.
But early the next morning, around 4:20 a.m., Nathan woke up in his bedroom at the Redstone home with police shining flashlights in his face, he said.
“They had come to the property because Redstone, who was bothered by Adderall-induced lack of sleep, had called 9-1-1 and falsely reported that Nathan had stolen $300,000 from him, hacked into his online accounts and threatened his life by pointing a gun to his head,” the lawsuit states.
Police questioned him about the alleged theft, adding that Redstone accused him of stealing his Mercedes-Benz, but he was not charged after officers believed him, according to the lawsuit. He requested a restraining order that day, according to court documents, but it was not granted.
“She’s terrorizing me,” he wrote, asking a judge to order Redstone to stand 100 yards from him. “She hasn’t slept in 11 days.”
“She calls everyone I know and defiles my name,” he added.
Nathan also claims in the lawsuit that he left home and stopped working for Redstone after the incident, and filed a police report against her for “falsely calling 9-1-1.” .
“Redstone began a vendetta of threats, lies and intimidation against Nathan,” the lawsuit states. “At various times in or around October-November, she falsely told several people that Nathan had committed various crimes of theft or violence against her, and that she intended to have Nathan killed or seriously injured. .”
Redstone also allegedly paid a professional porn star to come to her house and have sex with her, according to the lawsuit. When the porn actor was with her, she told him that Nathan stole her money and threatened her with a gun, according to the lawsuit.
Nathan also sued Redstone over a tweet in which she claimed Nathan stole her cat.
Nathan’s attorney, Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, said they had tried unsuccessfully to settle with Redstone for months.
Chicago White Sox’s Gavin Sheets embraces Baltimore homecoming against the Orioles: ‘It’s a lot of fun coming back here’
Gavin Sheets hit a grounder to short with the bases loaded in the seventh inning Wednesday against the Baltimore Orioles.
Jorge Mateo ranged to his right, went to his backhand to field the ball, jumped and made an off-balance throw to first.
Sheets raced down the line. If he’s out, the inning would be over. If he’s safe, it would be an insurance run for the Chicago White Sox.
“Once I saw Mateo going to his right for the backhand, I knew I had a chance to beat it out,” Sheets said. “So once I saw that, I ran as hard as I could. That basically sums it up. As soon as I saw him go backhand, I knew he couldn’t go to second. I knew it was going to be a race between me and him.”
Sheets beat the throw for an infield single and RBI, his third of the game.
The outfielder/first baseman from Lutherville, Md., about 15 miles from Camden Yards, grew up attending Orioles games and has had a productive visit to the park this week with five hits in the first two games of the series. He also singled in his first two at-bats Thursday.
“I didn’t get to enjoy it as much last year because it was only my second or third week in the big leagues,” Sheets said of the homecoming. “This year I’ve taken it all in, embraced it a little bit more, enjoyed it a little bit more. It’s been awesome. Having family and friends here who you grew up with and in a stadium you grew up in is awesome.”
Sheets had two hits in Tuesday’s 5-3 loss and went 3-for-5 with the three RBIs in Wednesday’s 5-3 win.
“The hometown boy, it’s awesome,” teammate Andrew Vaughn said before Thursday’s series finale. “Phenomenal hitter, puts great swings on balls. He came up clutch for us.”
Sheets’ father, Larry, played for the Orioles (1984-89), Detroit Tigers (1990) and Seattle Mariners (1993).
Asked how often he went to the Camden Yards growing up, Sheets said, “A lot.”
“It’s a lot of fun coming back here,” he said.
Sheets was heating up before the homecoming.
Entering Thursday, he slashed .347/.340/.510 with five doubles, one homer and nine RBIs in his last 18 games. He had four multihit games during that stretch, including a career-high four hits Aug. 18 against the Houston Astros at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Sheets is slashing .251/.301/.407 with 16 doubles, nine home runs and 33 RBIs in 89 games.
Sheets batted sixth and fifth in the order the first two games of the Orioles series. He was moved to the No. 2 spot as part of a reconfigured lineup Thursday. Manager Tony La Russa inserted Vaughn in the leadoff role.
“Vaughn can hit anywhere,” La Russa said. “We’ll see how long this lasts. But mostly I like 3-4-5 (Luis Robert, José Abreu and Eloy Jiménez, who rested Wednesday while recovering from being hit by a pitch in the left elbow Tuesday). Gives our run producers a chance to hit with runners on base, and Andrew is one of the best at doing that.”
Vaughn recalled batting leadoff while in college for California “a couple of weekends.” He had two at-bats in the top spot this season after entering for an injured AJ Pollock on April 9 in Detroit.
“Everybody steps in the box the same way,” Vaughn said of the assignment. “It’s the same thing as hitting three, four, five, six or seven. You’re just starting the game off and once that happens, the lineup just keeps rolling.”
He homered on the first pitch Thursday, and Sheets followed with a single. Vaughn also doubled off the left-field wall in the third.
Sheets was glad to have the opportunity to make an impact in front of many familiar faces.
“My dad is sitting right behind (the plate), so I can hear him the whole at-bat,” he said. “I can see (family and friends) all throughout the stadium. Especially going out to right field, I’ve got a bunch of friends out there. Just being able to enjoy it a little bit more this year, embrace it a little bit more has been a lot of fun.”
During last season’s games in Baltimore, friends made shirts with the name “Sheets” on the back. He went 1-for-10 with two walks and two runs in the three-game series, hitting a home run.
This season, fans were spotted in the Camden Yards stands with Sheets Sox jerseys.
“It’s fun to see that going around and my friends doing that,” Sheets said. “Bunch of messages from people I didn’t even know were here. It’s been a great week.”
Leury García, Yasmani Grandal set for rehab assignments
La Russa said infielder/outfielder Leury García and catcher Yasmani Grandal left the team Thursday for rehab assignments with Triple-A Charlotte.
García went on the 10-day injured list Aug. 17 with a lower back strain. Grandal went on the 10-day IL on Sunday with a left knee strain.
()
Mark Kelly allows China to colonize American farmland
USDA data suggests China owns more than 191,000 acres of US land, but that was before Fufeng Group, a Chinese company, bought 300 acres in North Dakota for $2.6 million. .
Masters, in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News in July, called for a ban on US land acquisitions by entities affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party.
“It’s obscene that we allow Chinese Communist Party minions to take advantage of our resources. These are fundamental mistakes that a serious country would never make. They flood us with fentanyl, launch cyberattacks, steal our intellectual property, and our current group of failed leaders seem more or less okay with that. That has to change,” the Arizona nationalist told Breitbart News’ Michael Foster.
Masters has sounded the alarm about the dangers of letting a foreign competitor buy land, especially near national security sensitive areas.
He shared a tweet about how a former Chinese People’s Liberation Army general bought 200 square miles near Laughlin Air Force Base in Texas. He said, “We’re going to make it illegal.”
We will make this illegal
—Blake Masters (@bgmasters) July 17, 2022
“For decades, China built its economy on our backs, and the ideologues running our country (see: Biden in 2019) refused to admit it,” Masters explained. “When it comes to international labor, trade and investment, it’s time to wake up: we’re talking about foreign powers with their own interests.”
For decades, China built its economy on our backs, and the ideologues running our country (see: Biden in 2019) refused to admit it.
When it comes to international labor, trade and investment, it’s time to wake up: we’re talking about foreign powers with their own interests. pic.twitter.com/X1BxnI2Xci
—Blake Masters (@bgmasters) December 7, 2021
“A major lesson to be learned from China? Our government should establish a position that the only labor, trade, and investment policies we support are those that help Americans — not in an abstract ideological sense, but materially. That’s what it means to care about our own people,” he said. added.
Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.
Breitbart News
What is a refugee? Global Garden in Albany Park, Chicago helps refugees feel more comfortable with food security, healing
CHICAGO– Chicago’s Global Garden has created a hopeful community for refugees around the world!
The refugees are given their own plots of land to grow food for their families in the city, thanks to the nonprofit Albany Park.
“One hundred refugee families have taken this vacant lot and turned it into a green and productive oasis,” said Linda Seyler, executive director of Global Garden.
It’s more than just a farm. It is a place where refugees can earn a living, pursue their passion and be part of a community.
Founded in 2012, Global Garden has welcomed hundreds of refugees from different countries with open arms. The garden not only allows these families to carry on their farming traditions, but also provides them with food security and economic opportunity.
“Most of the people who come here to the farm were farmers in their home country,” Seyler said. “Then they drop in Chicago.”
She explained how many of these farmers can be mistaken for unskilled workers and states, when “in fact, they have generations of farming expertise.”
Global Garden won’t let any language barriers stop them from creating a home where refugees feel welcome, said Haley LeRand, Director of Global Garden Farm.
“Even with our Burmese refugees, not all farmers speak the same dialect. We also have farmers from Bhutan who speak Nepali, we have farmers from Africa who speak a variety of languages from French to Swahil, luckily we have our performers,” LeRand said. .
Interpreters help maintain communication between farmers and Global Garden staff.
“Most of the refugees arrive here without material resources. They can have a bag they can bring with them and that’s it. Many of them come with their families. They have a lot of worries, a lot of stress. were doing is to heal,” Seyler said.
Seyler said a farmer expressed his gratitude for the World Garden, saying, “Now they can see we were good people because they see what we can do.”
ABC7
A year after his injury, Maurice Bell ready to finally make an impact with the CU Buffs – The Denver Post
As soon as Maurice Bell felt the pop that changed the course of his football career, he of course collapsed on the grass.
When he looked up between her grimacing, pain-riddled eyes, he couldn’t have met a more sympathetic figure.
About a year ago, Bell suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, ending the Colorado wide receiver’s 2021 campaign during the preseason. Bell wasn’t the only person who heard the heartbreaking noise when his tendon collapsed, as former CU linebacker Nate Landman was the player closest to Bell on the practice field when he collapsed.
Landman also heard the pop, and he knew exactly what it meant. Landman suffered a similar injury about nine months earlier at the end of the 2020 season. At that time, Landman was just weeks away from returning to CU’s starting lineup. No one on this training ground understood Bell’s sudden agony better than the person closest to the action.
“Nate was coming out of his, and he was literally right in front of me when I did,” Bell said. “I planted off the line and felt the snap, heard the snap. He was like, ‘Ooo, I heard that snap.’ We sort of knew that automatically. I didn’t want to believe it at first. But once I got down to the practice room, we knew what it was. A broken Achilles.
As the Buffs continue to edge closer to their 2022 season opener on Sept. 2 at home against TCU, Bell is back in hopes of making his mark in his final season as part of CU’s receiver rotation. . It’s never an easy task after an injury of Bell’s magnitude. Still, he saw Landman do it a year ago and hopes to forge a similar lead.
Bell came to CU in 2017 as the No. 8 wide receiver prospect that year in California (per Scout.com) and redshirted as a rookie. In the seasons since Bell has shown flashes but struggled to become a regular fixture in the rotation. Bell appeared poised to break through in the shortened 2020 season, making two starts and finishing with nine receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. Last year’s injury derailed that progress, but head coach Karl Dorrell said Bell was starting to get back into shape.
Bell has maintained a commendable overview of their situation, and after losing two of the transfer gate’s top three receiver contributors (Brenden Rice, Dmitri Stanley), CU needs veterans to step up the receiver rotation. If Bell had a breakthrough last year, he admits he may not have bothered to take advantage of the pandemic-boosted extra season of eligibility. Still, sometimes things happen for a reason, and due to last year’s injury, Bell may have a chance to make his mark in a season in which the Buffs are expecting much improved play at the quarterback.
“Really, the hardest part was sitting still and having to watch,” Bell said. “Being away and not being able to play, I’ve been playing all my life. Not being active and not really being able to walk was the hardest part. Once I started to get back on my feet, I got focused on my recovery and my return.
“I think a lot of guys focus on more details, and you can actually see that coming out on the pitch. You can see it translate from the boardroom to the field. You can definitely see a difference. I am ready to shock the world, me and my teammates. I’m ready to prove everyone wrong and go out and show my abilities.
denverpost
Florida couple plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden’s diary
Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander have admitted to being part of a conspiracy in which Ashley Biden’s diary ended up in the hands of conservative group Project Veritas towards the end of the 2020 campaign.
nytimes
Novak Djokovic withdraws from US Open amid travel restrictions due to COVID vaccination status and 21-time Grand Slam winner sends message to attendees
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this year’s US Open.
The Serbian, who won three times at Flushing Meadows, hoped the United States would change its longstanding rules to allow non-citizens without a COVID vaccine to enter the country.
The Wimbledon champion, who was also banned from playing at the Australian Open due to his anti-vaccination stance.
After his SW19 success in July, he said he was “hopefully waiting for good news from the United States”.
This led to him remaining on the entry list for the tournament which starts on Monday despite being out of the country, but he has now withdrawn.
He said on Twitter: “Unfortunately I won’t be able to make it to New York this time for the US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.
“Good luck to my fellow players! I will keep fit and positive and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you tennis world!”
The Serbian’s omission gives Spanish icon Rafael Nadal an edge at the event.
He is aiming to add to his 22 Grand Slam titles, while world No. 1 and reigning champion Daniil Medvedev also has a smoother run.
The draw for the last Grand Slam of the year will take place later Thursday in New York.
Offer of the day
Betfred – Bet £10 Get £60 Bonus* – CLAIM HERE
New UK customers only. Sign up using promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first £10+ sports bet (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of sign up. The first bet must be on sports. £20 free bet to use on sports, £10 free bet to use on lotto and 50 free spins (20 pence per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Additional £20 free bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7 day expiration. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or proof of identity and address may be required. Full terms and conditions apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org
SEE ALL FREE BET OFFERS FOR NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS HERE
