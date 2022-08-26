latest news Redstone heiress sued by ex-helper in explosive trial

A former assistant to billionaire heiress Keryn Redstone sued her former employer on Wednesday, alleging that during a 10-day Adderall binge she defamed him by falsely accusing him of threatening her with a firearm and stealing money from him.

Scott Michael Nathan has filed a lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court against Redstone, granddaughter of late media mogul Sumner Redstone and daughter of entrepreneur Brent Redstone, who was estranged from her father.

In the bombshell filing, Nathan claims he started working for Keryn Redstone in 2021 as a personal assistant, but quickly realized she had “serious mental health and addiction issues and that she is so dysfunctional that she cannot manage her domestic affairs”.

A lawyer for Redstone, Yury Galperin, told The Times that the lawsuit “seems totally without merit and … we are weighing our options at this time, but it will be the subject of much litigation if necessary, and I am confident that it will be the case. fired.”

Keryn Redstone is one of five grandchildren of Sumner Redstone, who founded Viacom CBS and died at age 97 in 2020. Sumner Redstone set up a generation skip trust which benefited his grandchildren, surpassing her two children, Shari and Brent Redstone.

Keryn caused rifts in the family in 2016 when she asked to join Sumner’s former partner Manuela Herzer in a lawsuit claiming Sumner was no longer mentally capable. (His request was denied.)

Nathan was happy to work for the heiress at her Brentwood home for generous pay, but the job went south when his boss entered an Adderall-fueled episode in late September, the lawsuit alleges. Adderall is a prescription medication used to treat attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

In a bizarre incident on September 30, Keryn Redstone ordered exotic birds but forgot to buy cages for them, according to the lawsuit.

When FedEx delivered the birds, Nathan said he then had to place orders for food, cages and other supplies. He also cooked dinner for Redstone and her boyfriend that night.

But early the next morning, around 4:20 a.m., Nathan woke up in his bedroom at the Redstone home with police shining flashlights in his face, he said.

“They had come to the property because Redstone, who was bothered by Adderall-induced lack of sleep, had called 9-1-1 and falsely reported that Nathan had stolen $300,000 from him, hacked into his online accounts and threatened his life by pointing a gun to his head,” the lawsuit states.

Police questioned him about the alleged theft, adding that Redstone accused him of stealing his Mercedes-Benz, but he was not charged after officers believed him, according to the lawsuit. He requested a restraining order that day, according to court documents, but it was not granted.

“She’s terrorizing me,” he wrote, asking a judge to order Redstone to stand 100 yards from him. “She hasn’t slept in 11 days.”

“She calls everyone I know and defiles my name,” he added.

Nathan also claims in the lawsuit that he left home and stopped working for Redstone after the incident, and filed a police report against her for “falsely calling 9-1-1.” .

“Redstone began a vendetta of threats, lies and intimidation against Nathan,” the lawsuit states. “At various times in or around October-November, she falsely told several people that Nathan had committed various crimes of theft or violence against her, and that she intended to have Nathan killed or seriously injured. .”

Redstone also allegedly paid a professional porn star to come to her house and have sex with her, according to the lawsuit. When the porn actor was with her, she told him that Nathan stole her money and threatened her with a gun, according to the lawsuit.

Nathan also sued Redstone over a tweet in which she claimed Nathan stole her cat.

Nathan’s attorney, Alexander Rufus-Isaacs, said they had tried unsuccessfully to settle with Redstone for months.