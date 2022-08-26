Parked at a Southern California truck stop in early July, a Brink’s truck had it all: gold, gems, Rolex watches — and a soundly asleep guard. Thieves broke into the truck and fled with 22 bags of jewelry, according to two lawsuits.
Loons looking for more goals out of striker Mender Garcia than his predecessor, Adrien Hunou
Mender Garcia and Adrien Hunou will adjoin in Minnesota United history, but the two players show clear contrasts.
The interwoven connection: Garcia immediately filled one of three high-priced Designated Player slot vacated when Hunou was transferred to French club Angers in late June. The Loons moved Hunou back to his home country and took another bet on a Colombian attacker.
If it is an upgrade or not will be determined by goals scored.
How Garcia and Hunou go about that shows a division.
In 35 games since May 2021, Hunou never fully embraced or executed a willingness to be the front man, outwardly saying he liked to be a member of the band. He didn’t score enough last season, wasn’t quite a fit in manager Adrian Heath’s system throughout and saw his chances to play evaporate this season.
When asked about his preferred position Wednesday, Garcia didn’t hesitate: striker.
“I think my position is clear,” Garcia said through a translation from club employee Gaby Lozada. “… Even though I can do the wing well because of my power. I can do it quickly. I have a lot of characteristics that help me (be) successful in that position.”
Heath played Garcia next to incumbent striker Luis Amarilla briefly in the Loons’ 2-1 victory over Austin on Saturday before Amarilla was subbed off for the final 10-plus minutes and Garcia went up top.
Hunou wore No. 23 in homage to Michael Jordan and Garcia wears No. 28 to match the day he was born in October 1998, but he admitted the number he really wanted was 9, the number associated with the striker position. That digit is taken by incumbent Amarilla, who has eight goals in 1,688 minutes this season.
Before Garcia arrived, Heath said he asked his new piece where he was willing to play and the answer was anywhere. Heath projected that Garcia, 23, possesses some of the best speed not only on the Loons but throughout MLS, while Hunou, 28, wasn’t running past many foes.
“I’m a player with good movements, diagonals, and that helps a lot,” Garcia said.
Hunou scored a goal every 179 minutes in his four previous seasons in France’s well-respected Ligue 1. Then the Frenchman scored once every 262 minutes in Minnesota.
Garcia scored a goal every 264 minutes in his four years with Once Caldas in Colombia’s lesser-regarded Primera A league. In the middle of that four-year span, Garcia was limited to 375 minutes played across 12 games (three starts) in 2020. He scored only twice.
“I wasn’t in a good football form,” he explained. “A lot of times, as a player, you have ups and downs. I wasn’t in favor of the coach. I think, more than anything, that was the reason. I kept training, never lowered my arms and now, I’ve had the opportunity to play more games and show, really, what I can do.”
Video of Garcia’s goals this season reveal a player getting into dangerous spots in the 18-yard box. Heath felt the need to encourage, even prod, Hunou to get into the box. Garcia showed a desire to be an alpha.
“I know completely where I need to be positioned as a (No. 9), so the wings can arrive with more ease from the back,” Garcia said. “… I know it from (head to toe). … It’s my true position … and I have to take advantage.”
That’s a display of Garcia’s moxie; Hunou was prim and polite.
It’s typical for new players to speak with local media members soon after their arrival in Minnesota; Hunou did it, then Garcia. Then they often are called on to chat after their first goal for the club. Lozada relayed that routine to Garcia after his 10-minute introductory session Wednesday, a few days before Minnesota plays Houston Dynamo at Allianz Field this weekend.
Garcia quickly replied, “So, Saturday.”
LOONS DESIGNATED PLAYERS, BY YEAR
2022
Emanuel Reynoso
Luis Amarilla
Adrien Hunou
Mender Garcia
2021
Reynoso
Hunou
Jan Gregus
2020
Reynoso
Gregus
2019
Gregus
Darwin Quintero
Angelo Rodriguez
Thomas Chacon*
2018
Quintero
Rodriguez
2017
None
* — Young Designated Player
Tavern on Rush on Chicago’s Gold Coast closes after 25 years – NBC Chicago
A popular restaurant on Chicago’s Gold Coast that has been a diner favorite for 25 years is closing soon – but it’s not due to retirement or pandemic hardship.
Instead, it’s because their lease is ending.
According to an announcement posted Thursday on the restaurant’s Facebook page, Tavern on Rush will be closing “for good” on January 1, 2023.
“The closure is strictly due to the end of our lease agreement with the landlord,” the post said. “We owe our decades of success to our loyal customers and hardworking staff, many of whom have been part of Tavern on Rush since its inception in April 1998.”
The steakhouse, at 1031 N. Rush St., is “known as the place to ‘see and be seen in Chicago,’” the post continues.
According to a 2020 article by Eater Chicago, Tavern on Rush is one of the top-grossing restaurants not only in Chicago but also nationally — at $12.8 million.
“Chicagoans are invited to dine with us in the coming months to celebrate and say goodbye to the Tavern family,” the post read. “The last day of service for Tavern on Rush will be New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31).”
NBC Chicago
Woman found dead in North St. Paul apartment following fire
A woman’s body was found in a North St. Paul apartment following a fire on Thursday.
Police are investigating the circumstances of her death and the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy.
North St. Paul officers and firefighters responded to a fire call about 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2200 block of South Avenue East. Investigators located the woman’s body when they were able to enter the apartment, according to the police department.
“Based on the preliminary investigation there does not appear to be any risk to the public,” the department said in a statement.
Police said they would release the woman’s name after family members have been notified.
Brink’s guard slept while thieves stole millions of jewels, lawsuit claims
More than a dozen jewelers filed suit this week against Brink’s, which uses armored trucks to transport and deliver valuables like cash and jewelry. The jewelers accuse Brink’s of mishandling the expensive property and leaving the truck vulnerable. They say their businesses are in shambles and they are suing for hundreds of millions of dollars.
“Everyone in our group has been emotionally and financially destroyed,” the plaintiffs said in a statement to The Associated Press. “We are lost and do not know what will come next in our lives. Whatever plans we all have for the future of our businesses and our families have evaporated in an instant.
Brink’s disputes total loss, alleging in its lawsuit that the jewelers understated the value of their items in returns before the company began transporting the valuables to Los Angeles. The total “declared value” of the stolen items, according to Brink’s lawsuit, is $8.7 million.
The company, which operates more than 16,000 vehicles in 100 countries, revealed in its lawsuit that one of its guards was sleeping during the heist. The two lawsuits detail the truck’s journey from a San Francisco Bay Area gem exhibit to a truck stop north of Los Angeles, where it was broken into.
On the evening of July 10, more than 70 bags of jewelry were loaded into Brink’s truck at the closing of the International Gem and Jewelry Show in San Mateo, about 20 minutes south of San Francisco, according to the lawsuits. The truck took off around midnight and began its journey to a Brink’s storage yard in Los Angeles, with one armed guard driving and the other sleeping in a designated area.
A few hours later, the guard stopped at the Flying J truck stop in Lebec, about an hour north of Los Angeles. The driver entered the restaurant to eat, leaving his companion on duty to sleep. But when the driver returned about half an hour later, he noticed the truck’s rear lock had been “cut off,” the lawsuit says.
The guard, who slept in the back, “said he did not see or hear anything unusual,” the lawsuit states.
But after debriefing the items with law enforcement, it was determined that 22 bags of jewelry were missing, according to Brink’s lawsuit. An investigation by the FBI and the Los Angeles County Sheriff is ongoing, and investigators told the Los Angeles Times this week they had obtained video relating to the incident.
sergeant. Michael Mileski, an investigator with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office, told The Times last month that he believed several robbers had gone through the truck’s locking mechanism, which he said would not be difficult to do. .
“We’re talking several million here,” Mileski told the newspaper. “It’s a big sum of money”
The jewelers’ lawsuit says the bags contained “tens of millions of dollars worth of jewelry and precious stones.” They allege the truck was parked in a poorly lit area with that back door facing away from the restaurant and out of view of surveillance cameras, according to the Times.
Brink’s attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Friday, and Brink’s has yet to file a response to the jewelers’ lawsuit.
Brink’s states in its lawsuit that it is only liable for the “declared value” of $8.7 million of the stolen items.
“It was an absolutely huge crime,” Arnold Duke, president of the International Gem and Jewelry Show, in which the jewelers displayed their wares, told The Times in July. “We’re talking gold, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and tons of luxury watches.”
washingtonpost
The IRS just isn’t ready for the Cut Inflation Act
Cyano66 | Istock | Getty Images
With great fanfare, President Joe Biden signed into law the Inflation Reduction Act.
Historians might one day say that this legislation did more to complicate an already over-complicated tax code than any tax bill in the last 50 years. It is now up to the Internal Revenue Service to administer this law, and even with increased funding, it is not ready for the task – and, if the past is prologue, it may never be.
The law raises taxes by some $300 billion over the next decade, primarily by creating two new corporate taxes. The first is a 15% tax on a corporation’s book or accounting income if the tax liability it reports to the IRS is zero. The law now requires companies to calculate their tax payable twice, as if doing it once was not restrictive enough.
The second corporate tax hike is a new excise tax on the redemption of corporate shares. Excise duties are special taxes on specific products, such as cigarettes. They are generally collected in order to discourage the consumption of these products or to mitigate their harmful effects.
Learn more about personal finance:
Reconciliation bill includes about $80 billion for IRS
People could be entitled to thousands of new climate incentives
Expanded health insurance subsidies preserved in new legislation
These new taxes will be extremely difficult for the IRS to enforce, and they come at an economic cost.
The Tax Foundation estimates that these new taxes will shrink the long-term size of the US economy by 0.2%, kill 29,000 jobs and do nothing to bring inflation under control. Admittedly, these are milder effects than the original Build Back Better Act, but the impact of the complexity of this bill could be much larger and more difficult to measure.
These new taxes are being used to pay for 26 new or expanded tax subsidies for various climate and energy industries, at a cost of approximately $260 billion over the next decade.
Each of these expanded credits will come with its own complex rules and regulations dictating who is eligible and for how much.
The IRS has failed to address key issues for nearly 40 years
As the complexity of our tax code continues to grow exponentially, the challenge of its administration also increases. This begs the question: is the IRS ready?
Lawmakers have approved about $80 billion in new spending for the IRS. Apparently, the majority of these funds will be used to strengthen law enforcement activities. It’s expected to bring in an additional $205 billion over the next decade, according to the Congressional Budget Office.
But will more money for the app be enough?
Let’s not forget that the IRS is the agency that had to rush to hire 5,000 new workers this year to deal with the backlog of 23 million paper tax returns that had built up over the past two seasons of production. A recent photo in The Washington Post showed the cafeteria at the IRS facility in Austin, Texas, filled with paper tax returns awaiting processing. The article says this justifies why the IRS needed $80 billion in new funds.
But these arguments ignore the fact that the IRS has failed to address these issues for nearly 40 years.
In 1986, the IRS launched a multi-billion dollar effort to modernize its outdated computer systems to reduce its reliance on manual entry of paper returns. Nearly a decade later, in 1995, the then-General Accounting Office of Congress reported that “IRS efforts to modernize tax processing are in serious jeopardy due to persistent management and technical weaknesses which hinder modernization efforts.
In 2000, the Inspector General of the Treasury Revenue Service reported that the IRS, having spent over $3 billion, was unable to handle the modernization process and had to contract it out to a private contractor. Since 2000, the IRS has spent more than $4.8 billion, adjusted for inflation, on upgrading technology and “business services.”
Outdated technology remains a drag on the IRS
Afternoon Images | Stone | Getty Images
Certainly, some of these investments have improved the ability of taxpayers to file electronically and the IRS to manage those returns and flag questionable entries. In 2000, only 16% of tax returns of all types — personal, business, employment and excise — were filed electronically. In 2021, 78% of all returns were filed electronically; 90% of personal returns are filed this way. Taxpayers using commercial software such as TurboTax now do the work for the IRS.
Yet, in an age when many taxpayers can file their tax returns on a cell phone, the IRS still lacks the technology to digitize paper returns and must manually enter them as was done in the 1960s, 70s. and 80. As the Washington Post article noted, many IRS computers still run computer language written in the 1960s.
The IRS and its advocates say many of the problems are due to underfunding and staff attrition.
In all honesty, the IRS budget hasn’t changed much in the last 20 years after adjusting for inflation. Its budget in 2021 is about the same as in 2001 in today’s dollars. In addition, the numbers have decreased considerably over the decades. In 1991, when the technology modernization program began in earnest, the IRS had over 114,000 full-time employees. Today it has about 75,000.
But, in the same way that ATMs cut bank staff and self-checkouts made buying groceries faster, electronic filing and technology made the IRS slightly more efficient. According to the IRS’ own account, it cost 56 cents to raise $100 in tax revenue in 1991. Today, it takes 35 cents to raise $100.
Despite these modernization efforts, the IRS is still far behind the technological curve, and tax complexity compounds these problems. The Inflation Reduction Act does not solve these problems; it adds a lot to them.
Under the weight of an increasingly complex tax system, the IRS is not an agency that can fix itself, and Congress is pumping money into it for new technology and thousands of new auditors without structural reform. won’t do the job.
— By Scott Hodge, Chairman Emeritus and Senior Policy Advisor at the Tax Foundation
cnbc
Carroll Yesteryears: Colts and Ravens and the changing nature of local training camps
Are you ready for some football? It’s that time of year. NFL teams are in training camp preparing for another exciting season.
Carroll County has a long history of assisting Baltimore football teams training for their seasons. The Baltimore Colts spent 1949-50 and 1953 through 1971 in Westminster. The Colts were part of the All-American Football Conference from 1947-1950. Then the AAFC merged with the NFL in 1951 and the old Colts team was disbanded. Baltimore received an NFL expansion team in 1953. Following the departure of the Colts for Indianapolis in 1984, Baltimore became home to the Ravens in 1996, and they trained in Westminster from 1996 to 2011. The camps were once again held at Western Maryland College/McDaniel College, but over the years they changed dramatically.
In 1953, both the NFL and Americans’ interest in sports were very different than today. Sports used to be largely an in-person experience. Few games were televised. Revenue was much smaller. Players were paid significantly less and had to work in the off-season to support themselves and their families. They couldn’t train year-round.
As a result, training camps were needed to get players in shape for the season. They might last as long as seven weeks and there were six preseason games. Exercise and emphasis on nutrition were minimal compared to today. Now, almost every game is televised which generates high revenue. Professional football has become a huge business. Players are paid well and generally keep in shape year-round, making training camps shorter with fewer preseason games.
Colts players stayed in Western Maryland College dormitories that were not air conditioned. There were five showers for 50 players. Practice was hard – two per day. No player skipped for fear of losing a job. Ravens players, on the other hand, stayed in what was then the Best Western Motel with plenty of showers! They still have two practices a day at their Owings Mills facility, but those are shorter and there is much less contact. Players over 30 years old are given days off. Teams are trying to protect their investments, and players don’t want their seasons or even their careers ended because of preseason injuries.
Baltimore Colts training camps could be described as work hard during the day and have fun at night. According to several Baltimore Sun articles, nights were “a time for pulling boyish pranks in the dorms, sneaking out after the 11 p.m. curfew and forming lifelong friendships with some of the townies.” A couple of players even married local women.
There are also some famous stories. Art Donovan stopped in Harry’s Lunch on West Main Street one day and ate 25 hot dogs. Art and a couple other players snuck out after curfew one night and went to a bar in Silver Run, where some locals ribbed them a bit too much. Art and friends waited until the locals passed out drunk and proceeded to tie them to a tree.
Local fans looked forward to seeing their favorite players around Westminster – playing pool at Os and Ginny’s Tavern, attending mass at St. John Church, or just running into them on the street. The players appreciated being able to walk around without signing autographs, but it wasn’t pleasant for everybody. For the few African American players on the early teams, training camp was just making the best of a bad situation. Westminster in the 1950s was a microcosm of American society, and racism was common below the Mason-Dixon Line. While Black players were embraced at practice for autographs, they were ignored if they walked into town. Some public places were off limits.
Ravens training camps were quite different. Players mostly kept to themselves after practice. There are very few newspaper stories about them. Occasionally, some players would be spotted picking up fast food; they could only eat so much that was healthy.
Society also changed. In later years, it was easy to jump in your Cadillac Escalade and head down Routes 140 and 795 to enjoy what went on in Baltimore. Fans still came in droves when the Ravens were in town. It was estimated that 112,000 came in 2010. Local businesses appreciated the extra income because a training camp might add up to $3 million to the local economy.
The Colts and the Ravens got a lot of local attention, but few people know another NFL team had a presence in the county. The Rooney family, owners of the Pittsburgh Steelers, are horse racing enthusiasts and they love Maryland racetracks.
In the 1940s, they were looking for a local farm to winter their racehorses. Art Rooney purchased property between Woodbine and Winfield in 1948, naming it Shamrock Farm. Over time it transitioned to a thoroughbred breeding farm and still exists today. The story goes that the Steelers used to send players to the farm to get in shape for training camp. Slinging bales of hay was probably pretty effective in gaining strength and losing a few pounds during a Carroll County summer.
Details about the Steelers’ presence are sketchy and it is not known the years players came here or if any were well-known. I have only heard one name mentioned. To breed horses, you need to know when a mare is in heat. To determine that, the farm had an old gelding. He couldn’t do more than notice when a mare was in heat and show interest. His name was Lucky Bradshaw.
Austin Hewitt is a research volunteer at the Historical Society of Carroll County.
Our America: Montford Point Mission | official trailer
They were rare. Pride. The first one.
In commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the first black recruits to the United States Marine Corps, ABC-owned television stations feature “Our America: Mission Montford Point.” The hour-long special tells the origin story of the Montford Point Marines, the approximately 20,000 black men who trained in a separate section of Camp Lejeune, breaking the color barrier of last armed service to allow African Americans to join. The first of them arrived at Camp Montford Point on August 26, 1942.
The mission on behalf of the special refers to the ongoing effort to identify and reward Montford Pointers for their contribution to American history. They collectively received the Congressional Gold Medal in 2012. However, since then only about 2,000 men or their relatives have received replicas of the medal.
Now the retired Marines and grandchildren of the first Montford Point Marines have made it their mission to locate and honor those who did not receive the medal. That’s the mission at the heart of the latest episode of the Our America series, “Our America: Mission Montford Point.”
A Brief History of the Montford Point Marines
Montford Point Marines trained at Camp Montford Point from 1942 to 1949. Their arrival was met with vehement disapproval from the highest ranks of the Marine Corps. The commandant of the Marines, Major General Thomas Holcomb, sadly declared, “If it was a question of having a Marine Corps of 5,000 whites or 250,000 Negroes, I would prefer the whites.”
“The Montford Point Marines were a project. Like the Tuskegee Airmen, they were allowed into the Marine Corps to prove they couldn’t be Marines. At the time, President Roosevelt was running for his re-election, A. Philip Randolph was leading the push for fair employment for black people as World War II unfolded. And to appease them, they said, okay, let’s send them in and train them. And once that they’ll realize they can’t be Marines, they’ll leave,” says Houston Shinal, superintendent of the Montford Point Marine National Monument.
Even in the face of the abusive and racist treatment they endured, they served with pride. One of the first black USMC drill instructors, William “Jack” McDowell, a retired first sergeant, recalled, “I got spat and kicked and punched and all that stuff. that you know. And the whole idea, from what I could understand at the time, was to frustrate you so much that you either quit and go home or stay. And so the meaner they got, the meaner I got I wasn’t about to quit.
About 13,000 Montford Pointers served overseas in the Pacific Theater of World War II. Thousands of them saw combat, fighting in the battles of Iwo Jima, Saipan and Guam.
Camp Montford Point was decommissioned in 1949 after President Harry Truman signed an order that called for the desegregation of all US armed services. It was renamed in 1973 in honor of Gilbert “Hashmark” Johnson, a Montford Pointer who became the USMC’s first black drill instructor.
Watch “Our America: Mission Montford Point,” premiering Tuesday, September 20 on Hulu or wherever you stream: Fire TV, Google TV, Apple TV and Roku.
ABC7
