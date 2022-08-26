Loons looking for more goals out of striker Mender Garcia than his predecessor, Adrien Hunou

Mender Garcia and Adrien Hunou will adjoin in Minnesota United history, but the two players show clear contrasts.

The interwoven connection: Garcia immediately filled one of three high-priced Designated Player slot vacated when Hunou was transferred to French club Angers in late June. The Loons moved Hunou back to his home country and took another bet on a Colombian attacker.

If it is an upgrade or not will be determined by goals scored.

How Garcia and Hunou go about that shows a division.

In 35 games since May 2021, Hunou never fully embraced or executed a willingness to be the front man, outwardly saying he liked to be a member of the band. He didn’t score enough last season, wasn’t quite a fit in manager Adrian Heath’s system throughout and saw his chances to play evaporate this season.

When asked about his preferred position Wednesday, Garcia didn’t hesitate: striker.

“I think my position is clear,” Garcia said through a translation from club employee Gaby Lozada. “… Even though I can do the wing well because of my power. I can do it quickly. I have a lot of characteristics that help me (be) successful in that position.”

Heath played Garcia next to incumbent striker Luis Amarilla briefly in the Loons’ 2-1 victory over Austin on Saturday before Amarilla was subbed off for the final 10-plus minutes and Garcia went up top.

Hunou wore No. 23 in homage to Michael Jordan and Garcia wears No. 28 to match the day he was born in October 1998, but he admitted the number he really wanted was 9, the number associated with the striker position. That digit is taken by incumbent Amarilla, who has eight goals in 1,688 minutes this season.

Before Garcia arrived, Heath said he asked his new piece where he was willing to play and the answer was anywhere. Heath projected that Garcia, 23, possesses some of the best speed not only on the Loons but throughout MLS, while Hunou, 28, wasn’t running past many foes.

“I’m a player with good movements, diagonals, and that helps a lot,” Garcia said.

Hunou scored a goal every 179 minutes in his four previous seasons in France’s well-respected Ligue 1. Then the Frenchman scored once every 262 minutes in Minnesota.

Garcia scored a goal every 264 minutes in his four years with Once Caldas in Colombia’s lesser-regarded Primera A league. In the middle of that four-year span, Garcia was limited to 375 minutes played across 12 games (three starts) in 2020. He scored only twice.

“I wasn’t in a good football form,” he explained. “A lot of times, as a player, you have ups and downs. I wasn’t in favor of the coach. I think, more than anything, that was the reason. I kept training, never lowered my arms and now, I’ve had the opportunity to play more games and show, really, what I can do.”

Video of Garcia’s goals this season reveal a player getting into dangerous spots in the 18-yard box. Heath felt the need to encourage, even prod, Hunou to get into the box. Garcia showed a desire to be an alpha.

“I know completely where I need to be positioned as a (No. 9), so the wings can arrive with more ease from the back,” Garcia said. “… I know it from (head to toe). … It’s my true position … and I have to take advantage.”

That’s a display of Garcia’s moxie; Hunou was prim and polite.

It’s typical for new players to speak with local media members soon after their arrival in Minnesota; Hunou did it, then Garcia. Then they often are called on to chat after their first goal for the club. Lozada relayed that routine to Garcia after his 10-minute introductory session Wednesday, a few days before Minnesota plays Houston Dynamo at Allianz Field this weekend.

Garcia quickly replied, “So, Saturday.”

LOONS DESIGNATED PLAYERS, BY YEAR

2022

Emanuel Reynoso

Luis Amarilla

Adrien Hunou

Mender Garcia

2021

Reynoso

Hunou

Jan Gregus

2020

Reynoso

Gregus

2019

Gregus

Darwin Quintero

Angelo Rodriguez

Thomas Chacon*

2018

Quintero

Rodriguez

2017

None

* — Young Designated Player