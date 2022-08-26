News
Manchester United fans have convinced Richard Arnold to confirm Antony’s transfer as chief executive sends message to supporters over runaway Ajax star
Manchester United fans believe chief executive Richard Arnold has just confirmed a deal for Antony.
The Red Devils are set to table a third offer for the £85m-rated striker on Friday.
Ajax are reluctant to sell but the 22-year-old Brazilian star has gone on strike to push through a move to Old Trafford.
talkSPORT understands United are yet to agree a deal with the Eredivisie club – but a viral video of Red Devils chief Arnold is giving fans confidence.
In the clip, a supporter asks Arnold if the club is signing Antony as the United chief gets into a car.
Arnold appears to nod and say “yes” in response, sending fans into a social media frenzy.
United are looking to end a disappointing transfer window strong and recently announced the £70m signing of Casemiro from Real Madrid.
Despite having made no progress on a £70m deal for Frenkie de Jong since May, talkSPORT understands United have not given up on their pursuit of the Barcelona midfielder.
The Premier League outfit are also interested in PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo and want to sign Newcastle’s Martin Dubravka as a replacement for David de Gea.
Zuckerberg says Meta’s next VR headset will launch in October and will focus on “social presence” – TechCrunch
Meta is launching its next VR headset in October at the company’s Connect conference. CEO Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement Thursday night, fittingly, in an equally surreal setting: the Joe Rogan Experience podcast on Spotify.
He said the new VR headset, a sequel to the popular Oculus 2, will focus on “social presence”, with features like eye tracking and face tracking. Zuckerberg said the headset is designed to capture users’ facial expressions and mirror them to their avatars in real time to improve nonverbal communication. He also noted that while Meta’s AR glasses are a few years away, the headset’s October launch will have mixed reality functionality.
At last year’s Connect conference, Meta teased a high-end headset dubbed “Project Cambria,” and according to Zuckerberg’s description, the headset launching in October is the final consumer version of it. A Bloomberg report last month noted that code for Meta’s companion iPhone app for VR headsets suggested the next headset would be called Meta Quest Pro.
On the Joe Rogan Podcast, Zuckerberg repeatedly pointed out that VR can “unlock” the feeling of being in another person’s presence.
“When you’re on a video call, you don’t really feel like you’re there with the person. For me, what VR unlocks is that it really convinces your brain that you’re there. [in person],” he said.
Since Facebook was rebranded as Meta, the company has recast the whole business as a “metavers” business rather than a social media one, presenting its strategy as one of building a universe of multiple virtual worlds. for all users. Some may be skeptical of the premise and motivation behind the messaging hub, but the company has moved forward and worked to better tie together the different types of experiences it develops. Horizon Worlds, for example, is a social platform designed for VR headsets available in some countries. However, it has been criticized for its hacky graphics, so claims of the upcoming VR headset capturing facial expressions will be put to the test.
Meta’s announcement comes weeks after the company raised the price of Oculus 2 from $299 to $399. While there’s no information on the price of the upcoming headset, Zuckerberg described it as “a pretty big step above the Oculus 2”, so it will be significantly more expensive than $400.
Britain to see 80% rise in energy bills as crisis deepens: NPR
Frank Augstein/AP
LONDON — Jennifer Jones keeps pumping money into her energy meter, but it never seems like enough. And when she can’t pay, she immediately feels the impact.
The power in his London home suddenly went out three times recently, once when his partner was cooking an egg.
Like millions of people, Jones, 54, is struggling to cope with soaring energy and food prices during Britain’s worst cost of living crisis for a generation. The former school supervisor has health problems and relies on government benefits to get by, but her social benefits are nowhere near enough to cover her soaring bills.
“I always struggled, but not as much,” she said. “Everything goes up. I can’t even pay my rent, my council tax, I can’t afford to do anything. … I keep wondering, what the hell is this? what am I supposed to do?”
And things are getting worse. British residents will see a further 80% increase in their annual home energy bills, the country’s energy regulator said on Friday, after a record peak of 54% in April. This will bring costs for the average customer from 1,971 pounds ($2,332) per year to 3,549 pounds.
The final price cap – the maximum amount gas suppliers can charge customers per unit of energy – will come into effect on October 1, just as the cold months set in. And bills are expected to rise further in January to £4,000.
The cause of the increase is soaring wholesale natural gas prices triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, which is driving up consumer prices and upsetting European economies that rely on fuel to heat homes and generate electricity. ‘electricity.
This includes the UK, which has the highest inflation rate among the wealthiest Group of Seven democracies and has seen disruptive strikes for months as workers push for wages to keep pace the increasingly expensive cost of living.
Energy increases, coupled with rapidly rising food prices, are expected to push inflation above the 40-year high of 10.1% recorded in July and trigger a recession later this year, the forecast predicted. Bank of England. Charities, public health officials and even energy companies are warning of the catastrophic effects on the poorest people who are already struggling to afford basic necessities as wages lag.
Jon Taylor, who helps Jones and others at the debt counseling charity Christians Against Poverty, said a growing number of people who have never had debt problems are turning to the group’s helpline.
“What I’m seeing a lot right now are personal tragedies, loss of loved ones, emotional health issues,” he said. “The pressure of not knowing how to pay the next bill or having enough food to survive only compounds what they are already going through.”
About 1 million low-income households have had to take on new or additional debt to cover an essential bill, according to a May study by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on poverty in the UK .
The decline in living standards is “on a scale we haven’t seen in many decades”, said Rebecca McDonald, the charity’s chief economist. “This really warrants significant and creative national policy interventions to prevent what is a difficult year from essentially becoming a disaster for many low-income families.”
The UK Conservative government is under heavy pressure to do more to help people and businesses – and fast. Authorities said they were sending about 1,200 pounds to low-income people. Every household, regardless of financial situation, will benefit from a £400 reduction on their energy bill this winter.
Many say financial support needs to be doubled – at least – and some have called for an immediate freeze on how much suppliers can charge for energy. The opposition Labor Party has called for an extension of the government’s temporary windfall tax on oil and gas companies to help pay for relief.
But the government has said no further action will be announced until the Conservative Party announces a new leader to replace Boris Johnson on September 5. Neither Liz Truss nor Rishi Sunak, the two politicians vying to become the next prime minister, appear to support taxation. energy giants.
Unions in several key sectors have responded by going on strike to demand wage increases that keep pace with inflation. A series of nationwide railway strikes have brought Britain’s rail network to a standstill during peak days this summer, and postal and port workers, garbage collectors and lawyers have all staged walkouts over pay disputes.
Meanwhile, a grassroots movement called “Don’t Pay” is campaigning to bring together 1 million people to pledge not to pay their energy bills on October 1 if the price hike continues. The group hopes the massive non-payment will force energy companies to end the crisis.
“Everyone we talk to thinks the price increases we’ve seen and are going to see on October 1 are beyond a joke and will drive people over the edge,” said Jeffrey James, one campaign organizers.
“We are being forced into poverty, while others who are already in poverty will be forced into a life or death situation this winter,” he added. “That’s the level of discontent and desperation we’re talking about.”
Redacted Trump Search affidavit expected to be released today – NBC Chicago
The Justice Department is set to release a heavily blacked-out document today explaining the justification for an FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida earlier this month, when agents removed top secret government files and other classified documents.
The document, expected by noon, is likely to offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation that has posed fresh legal peril for Trump just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential election. Although Justice Department officials are believed to have suppressed sensitive details about the witnesses, as well as the scope and direction of the investigation, the affidavit may offer the most comprehensive explanation yet of the events. which led to the August 8 search at Mar-a-Lago.
The released document is the redacted form of an affidavit, or sworn statement, that the FBI submitted to a judge so they could obtain a warrant to search Trump’s property. Affidavits typically contain vital information about an investigation, with officers explaining to a judge the rationale for why they want to search a particular property and why they think they are likely to find evidence of a potential crime there. . But the affidavits regularly remain sealed during ongoing investigations, which makes the judge’s decision to reveal parts of them all the more striking.
In a recognition of the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered the department by Friday to release a redacted version of the affidavit. The directive came hours after federal law enforcement officials released under seal the parts of the affidavit they want to keep secret as their investigation progresses.
The redactions proposed by the Department of Justice are likely to be significant given the sensitivity of the investigation, reducing the likelihood that the document will offer a comprehensive overview of the basis of the unprecedented research or important information about the direction of the investigation. Still, even a redacted affidavit may contain at least some new revelations about the investigation, and is likely to help explain why federal agents who had been trying for months to retrieve sensitive government records from Mar-a-Lago got away with it. finally felt compelled to obtain a search warrant.
Documents already made public show that the FBI recovered 11 sets of classified documents from the property, including information marked at the top secret level. They also show federal agents investigating potential violations of three different federal statutes, including one that governs the collection, transmission, or loss of defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes deal with the concealment, mutilation or suppression of documents and the destruction, alteration or falsification of documents in federal investigations.
It’s possible the affidavit, especially in its unredacted form, could shed light on key unanswered questions, including why sensitive presidential documents — classified documents, among them — were transported to Mar-a- Lago after Trump left the White House and why Trump and his representatives did not provide the entire tranche of material to the National Archives and Records Administration despite repeated pleas.
He could also offer additional details about Trump’s back and forth with the FBI, including a subpoena for documents that was issued last spring, as well as a June visit by FBI and Department of Justice officials. Justice to assess how the materials were stored. .
The Justice Department previously challenged media arguments to release any part of the affidavit, saying the release could contain private information about witnesses and investigative tactics. But Reinhart, acknowledging the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, said last week he was not inclined to keep the entire document sealed and told federal officials to privately submit the redactions to him. he wanted to do.
The search warrant, obtained by NBC News, for the Mar-a-Lago home of former President Donald Trump says 11 sets of classified documents, including some marked top secret, have been removed.
In his order Thursday, Reinhart said the department made a compelling case for leaving large sealed swaths of the document that, if released, would reveal grand jury information; the identity of witnesses and “unaccused parties”; and details of the “strategy, focus, scope, sources and methods” of the investigation.
But he also said he was satisfied “that the government has met its burden of showing that its proposed redactions are closely tailored to serve the government’s legitimate interest in the integrity of the ongoing investigation and constitute the ‘least expensive alternative to sealing the entire affidavit’.
Readers sound off on SCOTUS’ legitimacy, the primaries and Mets announcers
If it outlives its use, can we pull the plug?
Rockaway Park: After the strange judgments the Supreme Court has issued, I’m beginning to wonder if we really need them. I’m not aware of any other countries having a system like ours, and the lifetime tenure law was made under the mistaken belief that if the justices are given assurances that they will be able to stay in power for as long as they want, they will not be affected by outside influences.
That would work if, for example, the justices were always sequestered in a room like jurors who have to decide on a verdict, but that is not the case. They go home to their families every day like ordinary workers, are able to read the newspapers, magazines, watch their favorite news programs, have spouses who might have jobs that are affected by their decisions, etc.
It seems as if lifetime tenure is really too long, especially in the case of the present Supreme Court, whose members are biased by their religion and by their spouses. We have a whole other system of laws that work perfectly fine for us. We have the president and vice president and the two branches of Congress, the Senate and the House of Representatives. We also have lesser courts that can decide on laws that come up for renewal or debate.
Let’s close down the Supreme Court. It is obviously biased and we have no way of voting these biased people out! Ruth Graves
Fine print
Bronx: To those who think they see today’s “Red & Rover” comic online, take a look at the copyright date. You are reading reruns from the same day in 2019. Marc Menchise
Put kids first
Brooklyn: If we really care about children and the future of the U.S., we need to support public education to a much greater extent. Slashing school budgets and treating teachers poorly is disgraceful. People who gripe about their real estate taxes show little respect for the children and schools in their region. Too many politicians and TV show hosts make ridiculous statements about school curriculum and want to interject religious beliefs instead. Stop making public schools a battleground. Increase funding for the benefit of our young people. Ellen Levitt
Campaign crap
Great Neck, L.I.: The 2022 Democratic and Republican Party congressional and state Senate primary has come and gone. This reminds me of “The Outer Limits,” a 1960s television show. With the end of round-the-clock commercials by politicians, political action groups and pay-for-play special interest groups, we now return control of your television back to you until the November general election cycle. No more candidates’ campaign mailings clogging mailboxes and weighing down our hard-working postal employees. Finally, some peace and quiet! Now, if only all the winning and losing candidates would pick up the thousands of campaign signs that litter our roads and highways to clean up our environment. Candidates’ campaign volunteers and paid staff who placed signs can collect and properly dispose of them. Why not also have some who have been sentenced to community service help out as well? Larry Penner
Electo-rate migration
Marlboro, N.J.: To Voicer Mel Moskowitz: Great idea you had to relocate and swing the states from red to blue. Genius! Uproot all you have — family, friends, your job! — and head northwest, young (or old) men and women. When are you heading out? Lead the way, we’ll meet ya there. Howie Winick
Bordering on insanity
Mastic, L.I.: The reality is we all know what the problem is: an incompetent President Biden, an incompetent vice president and a Democratic Party that supports the disaster at our southern border. The border states are being overrun with illegal immigrants, drug traffickers and criminals. Biden and his administration just ignore the mess they created and pretend all is well. Well, it’s time to show them all is not well. We must continue to send these migrants to all these ultra-liberal states that want open borders. Let them deal with this. Send them to NYC, California, D.C., Delaware, Chicago, Philadelphia, etc. and make them pay for a totally unnecessary problem they created by not closing the borders. We can’t have or support an uncontrollable immigration policy. It’s not sustainable. Gene Lindsay
Full transparency
Holliswood: To Voicer Tom McGuire: First, please don’t bring my mother into any disagreement you have with my letter. Second, work on your reading comprehension skills. Since our governor wants “transparency,” I wrote that anyone who gets a government check or benefit should be public information — rich, middle-class or poor makes no difference. Transparency is transparency. Gregory W. Chupa
Strings attached?
Valhalla, N.Y.: I’m glad that we as a country are helping Ukraine vs. the menaces in Russia. A question: All these billions of dollars we’re spending there, is it a gift or a loan that we expect to saddle on Ukraine to make their lives more miserable after this b.s. war? Like many Americans, I’m sure, I will be okay with it being a true gift of aid for Ukraine, but is that the way it is? Many Americans want to know. Thank you, Mr. Biden — if you’re even aware of what’s going on! Michael Grisanti
Sweet relief
Cortlandt Manor, N.Y.: I have really been enjoying the Putin price reduction on my gasoline. Just yesterday, it only cost me $75 to fill up my SUV. Thanks, Vladimir! Michael P. Devine
Lamentable litmus test
Ozone Park: The column by Chris Thurman (”Thank you, Donald Trump, may we have another?” op-ed, Aug. 24) once again spelled out the trauma and suspicion wrought by Trump on this country. It has gotten so bad that I am now hesitant to say anything that could be misconstrued as showing that I am a Trump hater. In the back of my mind, I think, “Is this person who I have known for a long time a Trump devotee and is he marking me for being anti-Trump?” This paranoia has to stop. Ray Hackinson
Viral overload
Forest Hills: Tuesday’s “Bramhall’s World” cartoon brilliantly captures the twin realities regarding the recent announcement made by Dr. Anthony Fauci, the preeminent infectious disease expert in the country, to retire at the end of this year and the lingering toxic effects of having Donald J. Trump still in the American zeitgeist. He definitely has spread a disease other than COVID all throughout his one disastrous term in office. It’s called “Trumpism” and it doesn’t appear to be waning anytime soon. May I offer a remedy: Indict the lawless ex-president already! This could be the first step in having him assume a less prominent place in American politics. Ron Gersh
Swindle-speak
Fairfield, Conn.: I would like to thank Voicer Gabriel Pompe for my laugh of the day. He said, “Trump is a breath of fresh air compared to most mealy-mouthed politicos who are terrified to give a straight answer until they run it by a focus group.” Did you actually use the words Trump and straight answer in the same sentence? I’m still chuckling. Thanks, Gabriel! Stephen Johnson
Easier listening
Garwood, N.J.: Full disclosure, I am a lifelong Yankee fan. But on Tuesday night, the game vs. the Mets was being shown only on Amazon Prime and I refuse to pay $1 more above my cable sports package to either the Yankees, YES Network or especially Jeff Bezos. So what I did for only the second time in my life — I watched the game on SportsNet New York, the Mets channel. Listening to Gary Thorne, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez was such a breath of fresh air compared to the egomaniac Michael Kay and metrics mush-mouth David Cone. He and all the other Yank announcers never have the nerve to tell Kay he’s wrong, no matter the subject. The Mets announcers didn’t talk the entire game about themselves or dwell on the past for nine innings. It’s too bad the Yanks and YES don’t wake up and bring some new and interesting voices into the booth. John Deichmeister
Why Oleksandr Usyk is a pound-for-pound bigger boxing star than Floyd Mayweather or Canelo Alvarez with Ukrainian accent on Tyson Fury right after Anthony Joshua win
With his actions during and after his triumph over Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia, Oleksandr Usyk proved himself a bigger pound-for-pound No. 1 than Floyd Mayweather, Canelo Alvarez, Roy Jones Jr and a host of boxers who came before him .
Usyk’s skills are undeniable. He has been rated the best pound-for-pound fighter in boxing by talkSPORT, DAZN, World Boxing News and a host of other outlets. However, it is his courage to seek out the best opponents, not to shy away from challenges, that makes him a pound-for-pound more worthy king than many who have come before him.
Boxing is a weird sport in that the best fighters actually have to choose to go against each other. In football, you cannot win the Champions League without defeating the best European teams. In men’s tennis, you’re unlikely to win Wimbledon without having to face Novak Djokovic or Rafa Nadal. You can’t win an F1 race without sharing a track with Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen. The list is long and applies to almost all sports.
Unfortunately, with its many world titles alphabetically and its toothless governing bodies, boxing relies on its participants to voluntarily agree to face the best. Not an infallible system. Most elite boxers play the numbers game, weighing each fight on its risk-reward ratio.
Not Usyk. The Ukrainian unified the cruiserweight division by going to the backyards of three opponents to win all four title belts (then defending them against Tony Bellew in the UK for good measure). He moved up to heavyweight – for the challenge, not because he couldn’t hit the 200lb limit anymore – and after two setup fights, he went out and beat Joshua in London to become a two-man world champion. weight.
After beating AJ again in Jeddah, the 35-year-old was free from obligation. Tyson Fury’s latest “retirement” meant that Usyk was Ring magazine’s champion, the undisputed No. 1 in his division and was free to do whatever he wanted: retire, face a hand-picked opponent, face a mandatory challenger.
Usyk being Usyk, he immediately called Fury – a fight where the smaller southpaw would start as a significant underdog. “I want to fight him and if I don’t fight Tyson Fury, I don’t fight at all,” he said.
We can take Usyk at his word, as he has actively sought out the toughest challenges against the best opponents throughout his nine-year professional career. Something that can’t be said of many of its pound-for-pound predecessors – or some of its current rivals for the top spot in P4P.
the theory
Sky accused of ‘bias’ as AJ’s friend insists low blow on Usyk could have swung the fight
DEBATE
‘Sycophantic load of absurdities’ – Simon Jordan slams Spencer Oliver for his speech to AJ
legit
Tom Hardy trains with boxers and wins BJJ 11 years after learning how to fight for a movie
return
Tyson Fury sends amusing reply to ‘dossier’ Deontay Wilder saying he wants to fight
Next
Jake Paul confirms his next fight in October after Tommy Fury call
Shock
Jordan takes Fury to task for potential Usyk fight in must-listen interview
Floyd Mayweather’s ringside resume may be a who’s-who of the world’s best boxers, but after beating Oscar De La Hoya in 2007 to become the sport’s biggest superstar, his attitude towards pairing quickly changed. Mayweather spent five years avoiding Manny Pacquiao – waiting for his arch-rival’s ridiculous speed and dynamism to wear off – before finally giving fight fans the fight they all wanted.
Mayweather has undoubtedly fought great fighters, but he was crafty when he did, taking on smaller men (Juan Manuel Marquez), faded fighters (Shane Mosley) and downright unworthy fighters (Victor Ortiz) as he kept Pacquiao and boxing fans waiting in limbo.
It’s a lesson heeded by his successor, Canelo Alvarez, who waited until Gennady Golovkin showed signs of slowing down before stepping into the ring with “Triple G.” Canelo has since made a habit of trying to knock out the weakest beltholders in each division first (although his team miscalculated when he stepped forward to challenge Dmitry Bivol at 175 pounds).
In a way, Alvarez and Mayweather both followed a depressing modern pound-for-pound pattern: get to the top, then protect your place. As sublimely gifted as Roy Jones was, he fought so many misfits in his prime – including a real cop, Richard Frazier, in 1999 – that desperate fans and media suggested a “Roycott” (boycotting Jones’ fights until he faces someone worthy).
Two of Usyk’s contenders for the top spot in P4P – Terence Crawford and Errol Spence – can’t seem to find a way to share a ring together despite being 34 and 32 years old respectively. Hopefully that changes this year, but with Usyk, there’s no ‘hope’: there’s the unwavering fact that he’ll face the best, all over the world, without question or drama.
Usyk has been the pre-fight underdog twice in his career (shortly before beating Murat Gassiev in Russia; more strongly before sinking AJ at Tottenham). If Usyk faces Fury before the end of the year – as seems likely – he will step into the ring again with the odds against him. Mayweather, on the other hand, was the pre-fight favorite in each of his 50 pro fights.
Cynics might suggest that boxers like Mayweather and Canelo, who more shrewdly protected their pound-for-pound No. 1 status, were in a better position to do so. As the global box office beckons, they could afford to be picky about who they fought – letting their most dangerous rivals outrun their bounty while being paid millions for taking on weaker foes.
That option isn’t open to Usyk, a hero in his homeland and beloved of hardcore boxers, but not someone who could sell out a Las Vegas arena before his opponent is even named. That’s why he toured Europe as the B-side, the sport’s ultimate road warrior beating hometown favorites in front of hostile crowds and – at times – hostile judges.
Pacquiao had a similar attitude to all comers, which helps explain why his incredible fighting resume is marred by multiple losses. Yet Usyk, despite the same approach of avoiding anyone, is clear 20-0.
Even now, Usyk struggles with the disadvantage of being naturally several stones lighter than the heavyweights he challenges. Not exactly a knockout artist at cruiserweight, Usyk now steps into the ring every time with way bigger men relying on his skills, boxing IQ, stamina and heart to carry him to victory every time. .
Next, Usyk wants, literally, the biggest challenge of all: Fury, a man who is six inches taller than him, about 50 pounds heavier than him, who can — almost — match and surpass him in skill. clearly in terms of strength and knockdown power.
Usyk might come across as an unlikely pound-for-pound No. 1, that eccentric Cossack warrior who dances, sings, and carries his daughter’s stuffed Eeyore through an entire week of battle. This clashes with the shrewd PR machinery that has helped propel the likes of De La Hoya, Mayweather and Canelo to the top of the pound-for-pound mountain.
But boxing doesn’t just require its fighters to show courage on the ropes, it needs them to show bravery in their matchmaking. Being ready to face the best, no matter what, and fight the fights we all want. Joshua himself deserves immense credit for taking on Usyk when many A-side superstars would have dropped belts to avoid him.
However, by beating AJ twice and then immediately issuing an all or nothing ultimatum to the other British heavyweight giant, Usyk showed a fearless appetite to take on the best. It is this audacity outside the ring, rather than his gifts in the ring, that sets Usyk apart from so many of his pound-for-pound predecessors.
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
Google is the most popular search engine on the planet, with more than 5.6 billion searches being done every day. With so many people using it, it can be tough to figure out all of the little tricks that Google has up its sleeve. If you’re already an expert at using Google, you may not know about these tricks on Google that can make your searching even more powerful and efficient. Whether you’re new to the search engine or just looking to expand your repertoire, here are eight tricks on Google that can make your searches better than ever before!
Also Read: Things You Didn’t Know About UNO
Tricks To Search On Google:
1) How To Search By Image – Tricks on Google
Did you know that you can search by image on Google? It’s a great way to find similar images or information about a specific image. Here’s how to do it
– Copy the URL of the photo from your web browser and paste it into the search bar in Google Images.
– Click on Search Tools and select All sizes.
– Select the size of your desired image, click Next, and then click Search.
– In the dropdown menu, choose the size of your desired image.
2) What’s The Weather In Another City? – Tricks on Google
If you’re ever curious about the weather in another city, there’s an easy way to find out using Google. Just type in the weather followed by the city you’re interested in. For example, typing in weather London will give you the current temperature and forecast for the day. It can also provide information on other cities such as Moscow or Beijing if they are added after the word weather.
3) Google Metronome
If you need a little help keeping time, just type metronome into the Google search bar and hit enter. You’ll be greeted with a flashing cursor that you can click to start the metronome. You can adjust the tempo by clicking on the arrows next to the tempo indicator. When you’re finished, just click on the X in the top right corner of the metronome to close it.
4) Find Out How Well A Website Is Optimized – Tricks on Google
Google’s search engine uses a variety of factors to rank websites. Among these are website design, website content, and website structure. Website optimization is the process of making a website as search engine friendly as possible. The goal is to improve the visibility of a website in Google’s search engine results pages (SERPs). There are a number of things you can do to optimize your website for Google. One thing is to find out how well optimized it already is. You can use Google’s search engine optimization tool which will analyze your site on various aspects like title tags, meta descriptions, headings, images etc. Another option would be to hire an SEO consultant or agency that specializes in this area.
5) Play Tic Tac Toe
You can play a game of Tic Tac Toe on Google by searching for tic tac toe or tic tac toe online. The game will come up as the first result, and you can play it right in your browser.
6) Set A Timer – Tricks on Google
You can set a timer on Google by typing set a timer for X minutes/hours into the search bar. Once the timer is set, an alarm will sound and a notification will appear at the top of your screen. This is a great way to stay on track with your work or take a break.
7) Make A Time Zone Converter With Google Maps
Simply type your desired location in the search bar and click Map, then select the Time Zones tab on the left side of the map. Use it to compare time zones between locations or find out what time it is somewhere else in the world.
8) Google Dice – Tricks on Google
Did you know that you can play a game of dice on Google? Just type in Google dice into the search bar and hit enter. You’ll see two dice appear on the screen. Clicking on them will roll the dice. This can be a fun way to pass the time when you’re bored or take a break from work.
By now, you should have a pretty good idea of some of the most popular tricks on Google. While these are just a few of our favorites, there are many more out there for you to explore. So what are you waiting for? Start googling!
The post Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed appeared first on MEWS.
