Novak Djokovic withdraws from US Open amid travel restrictions due to COVID vaccination status and 21-time Grand Slam winner sends message to attendees
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this year’s US Open.
The Serbian, who won three times at Flushing Meadows, hoped the United States would change its longstanding rules to allow non-citizens without a COVID vaccine to enter the country.
The Wimbledon champion, who was also banned from playing at the Australian Open due to his anti-vaccination stance.
After his SW19 success in July, he said he was “hopefully waiting for good news from the United States”.
This led to him remaining on the entry list for the tournament which starts on Monday despite being out of the country, but he has now withdrawn.
He said on Twitter: “Unfortunately I won’t be able to make it to New York this time for the US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.
“Good luck to my fellow players! I will keep fit and positive and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you tennis world!”
The Serbian’s omission gives Spanish icon Rafael Nadal an edge at the event.
He is aiming to add to his 22 Grand Slam titles, while world No. 1 and reigning champion Daniil Medvedev also has a smoother run.
The draw for the last Grand Slam of the year will take place later Thursday in New York.
Patrick Sharp and Troy Murray will join the Chicago Blackhawks’ TV booth in a split role: ‘Pretty much this was a no-brainer’
Patrick Sharp and Troy Murray will split duties as analysts for Chicago Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago next season, the team announced Thursday.
Both had been floated as candidates — Sharp in particular — once longtime analyst Eddie Olczyk surprised the Hawks by rejecting a long-term offer to return to the booth.
Sharp and Murray are former Hawks players who became fan favorites on TV and radio, respectively.
“Pretty much this was a no-brainer,” Jaime Faulkner, Hawks president of business operations, told the Tribune.
“We wanted to be thoughtful about making the decision for putting together this whole team, and we’re really excited about this new broadcast team of commentators and analysts because they’re going to represent the future of Blackhawks broadcasting.”
Chris Vosters, Pat Boyle, John Wiedeman, Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen will return in various roles ranging from booth and studio work to radio and podcasting.
“Our broadcast team that we have in place — TV, radio and studio — combine for 1,400 NHL games played, so they know hockey,” Faulkner said. “Sixty years of broadcast experience, so they know broadcasting really well. And you’ll see people across the different channels as well.”
The Hawks can pitch “team” all they want — but it’s no secret the marquee belongs to Sharp and Murray. And Faulkner acknowledged as much.
“As soon as the Eddie announcement was made, there was a lot of speculation coming from social (media) — who was going to replace him and who people wanted to have sit next to Chris Vosters, and also through conversations with our season ticket members and some of our in-person events,” Faulkner said. “I think people were making loud and clear that they would love to see Troy and/or Sharpie sitting next to Chris.
“And we said, ’Well, great, we’ll give you those’ since we were already in conversations with them about doing work for us. Obviously Troy being with us anyway, it became a pretty easy no-brainer decision.”
Faulkner said she had been in talks with Murray and Sharp because — back when the Hawks believed they had a long-term deal with Olczyk — the team was trying to line up replacements for Olczyk when he was called to cover national games for TNT or horse racing for NBC.
Murray and Sharp will have about a 50-50 split of home and road games working with Vosters, who was named Pat Foley’s replacement as play-by-play man late last season.
Foley, Olczyk’s longtime partner, retired in April after serving as the Hawks play caller for 39 seasons. It’s no secret that even casual Hawks fans have grumbled about the loss of Foley and Olczyk in one offseason.
“We wanted to make sure we brought in some familiar faces,” Faulkner said of hiring Murray and Sharp.
She declined to divulge terms of either’s agreement, “but we are hopeful that this is a long-term solution for us.”
For Sharp, the hire marks a return to televised hockey coverage after a brief hiatus.
The three-time Stanley Cup winner was a full-time studio analyst for national games on “NHL on NBC” during the 2019-20 season — but that came to end after NBC Sports pulled out of bidding for national broadcast rights, which are now carried on ESPN and Turner Sports’ TNT and TBS.
Last season Sharp worked as an adviser to the coaching staff at his alma mater, the University of Vermont.
Sharp’s first foray into NBC Sports Chicago’s Hawks coverage came as a pre- and postgame analyst in October 2018, a few months after he retired as a player.
Murray boasts a long history of TV and radio experience covering the Hawks, dating to 1998, when he teamed with the late Chet Coppock as a studio analyst when Fox Sports Chicago hosted Hawks games.
Murray later replaced Dale Tallon in the booth in November 2003, covering games with Foley on Comcast SportsNet and WSCR-AM until the Hawks ended simulcasting in May 2006. That July, Murray formed a radio partnership with Wiedeman, a new hire from the New York Islanders.
Murray announced last August that he has cancer and took a hiatus from radio work until December.
Faulkner said Murray has been in good health.
“We plan on Troy doing all of our games,” she said.
Faulkner said Sharp and/or Murray might broadcast remotely on occasion: “If COVID (taught) us anything, it’s that technology is an incredible enabler.”
Sharp made his home life an “important” part of the negotiations, she said.
“We wanted to make sure for both Troy with his health and Sharpie with his family (that we) put something in place that worked well for them personally and well for the broadcast team as well as our fans,” she said.
The Hawks have to wait for the national TV schedule to be finalized before settling the details of who will cover each local broadcast.
Meanwhile, Faulkner plans to expand the Hawks’ involvement in podcasting, though she’s working out which broadcasters will be involved in that mix and to what extent.
“When we think about broadcast, it’s our podcast, it’s TV, it’s radio, our partners with WGN (AM), Univision and NBCSN, and then obviously our own podcast that we run, so our fans will get to see this group across all those different channels.”
Here’s how duties break down on TV and radio.
Chris Vosters
He’ll serve as play-by-play announcer, presumably for the whole season. Faulkner said he might share the TV booth with Murray and Sharp for the season opener, but that’s not a certainty.
Troy Murray
He’ll provide TV color commentary, just like he already does on the radio and will continue to do.
“I think Troy brings familiarity with our fan base,” Faulkner said. “He’s best in class at what he does and absolutely an easy decision to move him into TV.”
Patrick Sharp
He’ll also color commentary for TV.
”I think Patrick was fantastic in his national work,” Faulkner said. “He did a great job for us when he came on and covered some of our games. He brings a different perspective for our fans as well on Blackhawks hockey.”
Pat Boyle
He’ll return as studio host, which he has been since 2013.
Caley Chelios
Like last season, she could float between several roles.
“She was great on the radio last year, our fans loved her,” Faulkner said. “When Troy’s on TV, she’ll for the most part back up Troy on the radio.”
Colby Cohen
The former Colorado Avalanche defenseman will resume his jack-of-all trade duties, reporting during the game’s “between the glass” segments and doing studio and podcast work.
John Wiedeman
Like several others, he had spot duty in relief of Foley on TV, but he’ll return full time to radio.
A notable absence on the list is Jason Ross Jr., who became the first Black play-by-play announcer in Hawks history when he called a game in Las Vegas on Jan. 8. Ross also filled in for Weideman on the radio.
“The intent is for John to be in the seat most of the time,” Faulkner said. “We will work on giving some people just a few reps just so we’ll be prepared just in case we hit COVID or something happens. And we’re still working out who that will be.”
Faulkner teased a new wrinkles that likely will be added to Hawks’ game-night coverage.
Pregame, intermission and postgame shows on TV could feature a rotation of Blackhawks alumni — and not just in the studio, where Andrew Shaw often was a guest last season.
“Everybody is familiar with the success of the (Peyton and Eli) ‘ManningCasts,’ so in our mind, how great would it be to have a couple of our alumni at home sitting on their own couches commentating on the game,” Faulkner said. “Not play-by-play, not a formal and traditional broadcast, but being able to provide their point of view on players they know, what they see happening in a real entertaining and relaxed and fun setting.
“Those are some of the things that we would like to try to do this year. And we have a number of our alumni who would be interested in participating if we can pull that off.”
Panelists also will discuss the Rockford IceHogs and follow the progress of draft picks.
Since Faulkner was hired in December 2020, when Danny Wirtz was elevated to CEO, she has talked of modernizing how fans see games, whether it’s from their seats at the United Center or in their living rooms.
“We’d like to try different actual views, see what works, and how do we lay data and information over that,” Faulkner said. “Do we do different types of cameras that everybody’s seeing right now in the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA?
“So we’re going to try to test new technology with NBC (Sports Chicago). I think they’re as excited as we are to test some of these new things — see how our fans respond to them.”
NYPD arrests serial perv for sexual assault on streets of Manhattan
A serial pervert was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly groped seven women for two days in midtown Manhattan last month, cops said.
Scott Blake, 55, has been charged with seven counts of forcible touching, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of criminal harassment for July’s sickening crime spree, police say.
In most of the incidents, Blake would have approached the victims from behind and forcefully grabbed their buttocks before fleeing the scene, police said. There are no casualties.
The crime spree began July 20 when Blake allegedly grabbed a 27-year-old woman at the corner of 5th Avenue and East 8th Street, police said.
About half an hour later, he allegedly groped a 39-year-old man near Greenwich Avenue and Avenue of the Americas.
The third and fourth incidents both happened the next day around 12:50 p.m. outside 229 East 12th Street when he allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old.
He reportedly struck a fifth time the same day, grabbing a 25-year-old man around 1 p.m. on the corner of Third Avenue and East 12th Street. About 50 minutes later, he is accused of fondling a 44-year-old man at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 28 Street.
The seventh attack on a 27-year-old woman occurred Aug. 1 on Americas Avenue and West 38th Street, cops said.
Column: Jed Hoyer is hoping Chicago Cubs history repeats itself with a fateful ending similar to 2014
The 2014 season was not a particularly memorable one in Chicago Cubs history.
They were out of contention by the end of April, lost 89 games and finished last in the National League Central, 17 games behind the division-winning St. Louis Cardinals.
But team President Jed Hoyer is hoping the 2022 Cubs can emulate the end to that season, which prefaced one of the greatest turnarounds in franchise history — a 97-win season in ’15 that ended in the NL Championship Series.
Wishful thinking? Or can history repeat itself?
“I’ve thought about that and I’d love to finish strong that way,” Hoyer said Thursday before the Cubs’ 8-3 loss to the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. “I don’t remember our exact record but I remember we were over .500 (28-27) in August and September. Our overall record wasn’t impressive but the last couple of months were impressive.
“It definitely gave us confidence that what we were building on top was starting to be real. We had young players there. I’d love to feel that way.”
Despite the loss and a rough start from Marcus Stroman, the Cubs are 13-8 since Aug. 5, getting strong starting pitching and winning five consecutive series before dropping the rubber match of the five-game set with the first-place Cardinals. They’ll head to Milwaukee on Friday for a three-game series, and then it’s on to Toronto, where Hoyer said he expects three or four players to be placed on the restricted list for not getting a COVID-19 vaccination as required in Canada.
Hoyer said the Cubs have played well “in spite of me trading our bullpen away” at the deadline. After Labor Day they’ll play 22 of their final 28 games against teams with sub-.500 records.
“It’s been really encouraging to watch,” Hoyer said. “We had a really hard schedule before. I think sometimes it’s a strength-of-schedule thing. When you’re losing, sometimes people look at that as an excuse. We struggled against some of the better teams. That’s sort of started to even out here a little bit.”
No one knew at the time that the 2014 ending would lead to the sustained success from 2015-20, which included five playoff appearances and a championship in ’16.
Jake Arrieta began dealing that season after being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in 2013, going 10-5 with a 2.53 ERA. Kyle Hendricks was called up in July 2014 and quickly established himself as a big part of the future, going 7-2 with a 2.18 ERA in his final 12 starts.
Justin Steele has progressed in his first full season like the 2014 version of Hendricks, compiling a 1.47 ERA over his last nine starts. Keegan Thompson lately has struggled but was 9-5 with a 3.97 ERA before going on the injured list with lower back tightness.
Javier Báez struggled in his debut in 2014 but soon would become one of the vital cogs of the championship core. His counterpart is shortstop Nico Hoerner, who has established himself and shown the leadership skills Anthony Rizzo exhibited.
Hoyer called Steele, Thompson and Hoerner “three guys that have really stepped up and made it clear they are going to be a big part of the future for years to come.”
Of course, the Cubs’ turnaround in 2015 was aided by the offseason signing of free-agent Jon Lester, the call-ups of Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber and the addition of manager Joe Maddon, who replaced Rick Renteria and established a winning culture.
It’ll be up to Hoyer to fill in the gaps with some free-agent signings this offseason to try to mold David Ross’s team into a contender. Hoyer said “certainly power is something we’re well aware we’re looking for this winter.”
The Cardinals remain the gold standard of the division, much like when former President Theo Epstein and Hoyer took over after the 2011 season. Hoyer compared it to running the Boston Red Sox in the early 2000s and knowing the New York Yankees had raised the bar.
“As we were building (in 2012), we knew in order to be a really good team and win this division to compete at the highest level, we weren’t going to back into the playoffs,” Hoyer said. “We had to compete with (the Cardinals), and I feel that way now. They’ve got the potential 1-2 in the MVP race at the corners (Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado) and have a lot of young talent.
“It’s a good challenge for us. I’d rather have it that way and know that we had to keep our standards so high for what it means to win a division. They look really strong now. And like the Yankees and the Cardinals before, I think it is an advantage for us.”
A strong finish this season and some free-agent signings won’t ensure a repeat of 2015 or the end of the rebuild that can’t be called a rebuild. We won’t know if outfield prospect Brennen Davis in 2023 can emulate Bryant’s Rookie of the Year season or if Hoerner or Christopher Morel will take another step forward after their eye-opening seasons.
Everything had to go right for the 2015 Cubs, but Epstein knew the rebuild turned a corner in ’14.
“A lot of people around baseball are aware this place is going to get very interesting for a long time very soon,” Epstein said after that season. “It’s an attractive place to be.”
Selling hope was what Epstein did best.
Hoyer patiently waited for his chance to take over from his mentor and soon will be in position to sell a difference-making free agent such as Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom or Xander Bogaerts on the charms of playing at Wrigley Field.
But first things first. The Cubs need to show they can sustain their recent stretch of good baseball for the rest of the season.
Then it’s up to Hoyer — and Chairman Tom Ricketts — to bring out the wheelbarrow of money.
()
Ruling upholds Arizona’s vote access measure on the ballot
PHOENIX (AP) — A judge ruled Thursday that an Arizona initiative expanding voting access and rolling back a host of restrictions enacted by the Republican-controlled Arizona Legislature and GOP Gov. Doug Ducey will on the November ballot, barring a successful appeal to the state Supreme Court.
But supporters of free and fair elections are barely able to cringe after opponents managed to disqualify more than 96,000 signatures. This left the initiative with only 2,281 signatures more than the 237,645 signatures required to vote.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Mikitish’s decision came after three weeks of furious legal action as supporters of the election measure and two other initiatives tried to fend off challenges that the legislature and Ducey made it much easier to win.
The Arizona Supreme Court issued rulings Wednesday night in all three measures that kept two on the ballot. If approved by voters, they will demand greater transparency of political spending and increase the amount of assets protected from creditors.
The High Court ruling in the Free and Fair Elections case mostly dismissed opponents’ arguments over qualifying signatures, but several challenges to lower court rulings on signatures split for each side.
The court sent it back to Mikitish to review those decisions and do the final math on whether the backers have enough signatures. He issued the decision at noon on Thursday and ordered Secretary of State Katie Hobbs not to reverse her decision that the measure was eligible for a ballot.
The Arizona Free Enterprise Club, the pro-business group that challenged the initiative, is appealing the new decision.
Stacy Pearson, spokesperson for the group supporting the initiative, said she doubted the court would intervene.
“Yes, there still remains a procedural hurdle, but if we were in a position to have to appeal, that would just be performative rather than judicial,” Pearson said. “So we’re very confident that the Supreme Court (will uphold) the fair decision that was based on good law and good math.”
The Free and Fair Elections Act amends a multitude of election laws. It specifically blocks the Legislature from overturning presidential election results, a avenue some Republicans have explored after former President Donald Trump’s loss to the state in 2020.
It also guarantees the confidentiality of ballots and prohibits the delivery of election materials or ballots to outside groups as the State Senate did after 2020, expands access to vote, obliges all voters to go to any polling place, expands early voting and limits the ability of lobbyists to wine and dine lawmakers.
“The most important element of this initiative is that it prevents the Legislature from overriding the results of an election,” Pearson said. “And it keeps Cyber Ninjas in green shirts from circling ballots on Lazy Susan’s tables again and mocking Arizona’s extraordinarily safe and secure election process.”
The measure would also eliminate the legal standard of “strict compliance” that has led Mikitish to disqualify many petition sheets. The GOP-controlled legislature mandated this standard for initiatives in 2017, making it easier to dismiss them for relatively minor paperwork errors. Mikitish noted in an earlier decision that it “demands near-perfect compliance with constitutional and statutory mandates.”
Wednesday night’s Supreme Court rulings were the final say on a measure called the Predatory Debt Collection Protection Act. It is backed by a California labor union and opposed by a new group organized by Arizona debt collection companies.
The initiative would increase the amount of value of a home protected from creditors under the “property exemption” from $150,000 to $400,000 and increase the value of vehicles, cash and equipment. other property protected from creditors. It also caps interest rates on medical debt and adds annual inflation adjustments.
The court also allowed a measure backed by former Arizona attorney general Terry Goddard to appear on the ballot, if the secretary of state certifies he has enough valid signatures later Thursday, as it seems likely. The voters’ right to know law will require any organization to spend more than $5,000 on campaigns to identify all donors, with stiff penalties for non-compliance.
All three measures have faced signature challenges based on paperwork errors made by paid circulators. But the most significant challenge would have probably prevented the three measures from passing. He argued that paid petition distributors must file affidavits stating that they can legally collect signatures from the Secretary of State for each petition they distribute.
Goddard and the measures lawyers said election rules only require them for initial registrations, and even if they don’t, the secretary of state’s online portal only allows one affidavit to be filed. .
A unanimous Supreme Court ruled that certification must be provided for every measurement. But Chief Justice Robert Brutinel wrote that rejecting the ballot initiatives would hamper the people’s constitutional right to write their own laws.
“A finding of noncompliance and disqualification of circulator signatures on this record and in these circumstances ‘would unreasonably impede or restrict’ the exercise of the power of initiative under the Arizona Constitution,” Brutinel wrote.
Goddard, who worked for years to get the political spending transparency measure on the ballot, applauded the decision.
“Justice prevailed. I’m thrilled,” Goddard said. “And they did what we hoped they would do, which is that logic says there should have been an affidavit to every time, but you can’t force someone to live up to a standard that they can’t live up to.”
Vikings won’t say if QB Nick Mullens will play this weekend. Should he?
A few days into his tenure with the Vikings and quarterback Nick Mullens is still drinking from a fire hose. He’s trying to learn as much of the new offense as he can with hopes of being named the backup to franchise quarterback Kirk Cousins for the Sept. 11 season opener against the Green Bay Packers.
In the meantime, though, Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said it’s still unclear if Mullens will play on Saturday in the preseason finale against the Broncos in Denver.
“We will continue to get him a little bit of work here and there,” O’Connell said. “We are still in the process of determining where he’s at with being able to take some snaps on Saturday.”
The good news is Mullens already has some experience under his belt this preseason. He saw some action for the Las Vegas Raiders, and even played against the Vikings a couple of weeks ago, giving his new team a good idea what to expect.
“It’s not like he’s just coming in right off the street and has not played in a long time,” O’Connell said. “He’s taken real game reps, running an offensive system, albeit different from ours. I’ve got a lot of respect for (Raiders coach Josh McDaniels) and those guys. He’s been coached up really well.”
It raises the question: What’s the point in playing Mullens this weekend?
The best-case scenario is he looks good and shows he already has grasped the offense. The worst-case scenario is he looks lost and his confidence takes a big hit.
It would make sense for the Vikings to continue to bring Mullens along slowly in the lead up to the Sept. 11 season opener.
O’Connell noted that he plans to talk to Mullens in regards to whether he will suit up this weekend.
“I’m not opposed to it,” O’Connell said. “At the same time, we have not made that decision yet.”
TRETTER RETIRES
Many people have speculated that veteran center JC Tretter might be a good replacement for maligned center Garrett Bradbury. But that won’t be the case since Tretter announced his retirement on Thursday.
He also interestingly told Sports Illustrated that his camp reached out to the Vikings this offseason. They never got a response. Asked about the comments on Thursday, O’Connell noted that neither he, nor Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, ever had any dialogue with Tretter this offseason.
“Unfortunately, I can’t really speak to that because, like I said, I’m not aware of any of those conversations,” O’Connell said. “It was news to me to hear it. I did hear it, though.”
NO STARTERS
It sounds as if the Vikings will sit most of their starters again for Saturday’s exhibition finale in Denver. That is not surprising considering most of the starters sat out the first two preseason games, as well.
“We’re going to continue to assess where we are from a volume-of-reps standpoint for a lot of those guys, and like we’ve done for every single game up until now, we’ll have a plan for our guys,” O’Connell said. “I would not expect to see a lot of our starters in this game.”
Man who served 32 years in prison for murders he didn’t commit says disgraced CPD detective living free is ‘not fair’
CHICAGO (CBS) — Three weeks have passed since the largest mass murder exoneration in US history – which was tied entirely to one man, retired Chicago police detective Reynaldo Guevara.
Prosecutors had determined that seven cases had been irreparably tainted by the disgraced former Chicago police detective. Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said her office supports overturning seven convictions because the evidence of Guevara’s misconduct was all too clear, after her office spent years of examining allegations that he routinely framed suspects and manipulated evidence.
One convict who was exonerated was Alfredo “Freddy” Gonzalez, who spent 32 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit. Gonzalez spoke with CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman on Thursday about his life as a free man.
It hasn’t been an easy road for Gonzalez and his family, but they said they never lost faith that he would walk out of prison a free man. He did, and on Thursday he returned to his neighborhood of Humboldt Park for the first time since his arrest in August 1990.
When Gonzalez was arrested, he left behind four young children – and would not see life outside prison for 32 years.
Since being released from Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill earlier this month, Gonzalez said he still isn’t comfortable being in large crowds. He is also learning to use an iPhone for the first time.
Gonzalez is also working to regain his trust in law enforcement.
Gonzalez was one of seven people released in one day because of the police detective handling his case. Guevara is accused of coercing false confessions and fabricating evidence – although he has never been charged with a crime.
As of now, Guevara is a free man, living in Texas — something Gonzalez told us he was going to have to live with.
“My family didn’t give up on me – ever – and that’s what kept me alive. You know you’re innocent. You’re locked up for something you didn’t do,” Gonzalez said. . “It’s painful. It still bothers me – because he’s living his life. A lot of us are still locked up. It’s not fair. I’ve done almost 32 because of him.”
“He still has a lot of anxiety,” Gonzalez’s daughter, Maria Gonzalez, added. “He doesn’t feel comfortable in many areas, doesn’t feel safe, doesn’t trust people – and we just have to be patient with him.”
State’s Attorney Foxx said his office is reviewing charges against Guevara, who still receives a pension from the Chicago Police Department and a pension from the Chicago Park District.
But Foxx said it’s likely the statute of limitations has expired, making any type of lawsuit difficult.
An eighth case for which an exemption is under consideration is awaiting new legal proceedings.
CBS 2 investigators covered some of Guevara’s cases.
Jose Montanez and Armando Serrano are two of those who have spent decades in prison for a 1993 murder they did not commit. Their convictions were later overturned on appeal and they were released from prison in 2016.
“He destroyed families. It’s not right,” Serrano said of Guevara in 2016.
Last month, two brothers who spent 25 years behind bars for murder were released after their cases were dismissed. They said Guevara set them up and prosecutors said they would not seek to try them again.
A few days later, Eruby Abrego was also released from prison, after spending 23 years behind bars for a double murder he did not commit.
There have now been a total of 24 overturned convictions linked to Guevara
