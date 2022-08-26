SEC Making Every Attempt to Limit Ripple’s Testimonies

SEC requests court approval to disclose Ripple expert testimony.
The court had permitted the commission to make a move excluding the testimony.
According to a recent report provided by James K. Filan in the ongoing Ripple vs SEC battle, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued a request to provide one lengthy statement up to 90 pages in depth in support of its Motion to exclude or limit the evidence of ten Testimonies hired by Ripple defendants.
Defense attorney and former Federal prosecutor James K. Filan tweeted that;
The SEC requested Judge Analisa Torres to allow responses on Wednesday. At the same time, there is a 15-page restriction for submitting responses under the court’s procedures in civil disputes, although the SEC proposed a 90-page limit.
SEC Steps Toward Ripple Testimonies
The SEC wants to leave and submit one big statement that will be up to 90 pages long, per the letter. It stated that the court had given the commission permission to make a move for excluding testimony, that was up to 120 pages long.
Also, the SEC underlined that the purpose of this request is to exclude the testimony of ten experts that the defendants hired. And it added that the page limit for responses is not specified in the court ruling.
According to the commission statement, both Ripple and its Defendants are opposed to their request. Also, they seek 11 pages for each reply brief in this kind of future motion. And the SEC does not want to object to the defendant’s request.
In December 2020, the SEC filed a complaint against Ripple, stating that the firm engaged in an unregistered services offering in which it sold XRP, the native cryptocurrency of the XRP Ledger created by Ripple Labs, for more than $1.3 billion. The CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse, and the executive chairman, Chris Larsen, are also defendants by the SEC for reportedly helping and assisting Ripple’s criminal activity.
Pascal Gauthier says there is no longer a need for centralized exchanges.
Consumers should utilize decentralized technology, as per the Ledger CEO.
Pascal Gauthier, the CEO of Hardware wallet developing technology, Ledger recently warned the consumers in connection with investing in centralized exchanges. In an interview held at the Bitcoin conference, “Surfin’ Bitcoin 2022”, Gauthier expressed that the recent failure of centralized exchanges has demonstrated why investors should not rely on middlemen to handle their digital assets.
He stated:
The cryptocurrency industry is too young, the current state of the economy is under stress and if necessary, intermediaries will continue to prevent investors from accessing their holdings in times of need….Don’t trust your coins and your private keys to anyone because you don’t know what they’re going to do with them.
Gauthier pointed out the bankrupt crypto lending platform, Celsius Network LLC as an example of this and expressed that people need to move their coins before it’s too late.
Gauthier’s Concern About Centralized Exchanges
According to Gauthier, there is no longer a need for intermediaries to manage digital assets and financial data due to the emergence of decentralized services and hardware security wallets. He additionally stated that, until more consumers start utilizing decentralized technology, the huge tech companies and those centralized intermediaries will continue to have control over digital assets.
Moreover, most people now consider cryptocurrency as a way to make money faster. According to Gauthier, those investors are not realizing that digital assets can provide them control over their possessions and financial independence.
In the ongoing largest Bitcoin conference in Europe, the Ledger CEO also spoke about Web3. The Web2 to Web3 migration is taking longer than expected since modern internet consumers are happy with the speed and effectiveness of Web2 services. A lot of individuals are still using Web2, because they want to remain in the control-oriented matrix, as per Gauthier.
NFT communities often provide a sense of digital identity and belonging. These online groups aim to draw like-minded individuals from around the world to back a single project. What unites the community is a shared goal or particular set of values. From the outset, the success of all NFT projects will hinge on the strength of the community supporting them.
But where did the idea of NFT communities come from? The NFT world sprang from the crypto sphere. As a result, it gave a number of industries—including the fine arts industry—a fresh chance to benefit from digitization and stake out stronger ownership positions. Fair to say, these communities are fostering a vibrant subculture of makers and collectors who are the driving factors behind the NFT industry.
In order to lay the foundation for a solid community, a project will need to work hard to maintain the pillars of transparency, vision, and communication. On the flip side, a lack of an adequate roadmap, anonymous development teams, or the ability to effectively communicate the benefits will quickly derail a project. This is also one of the reasons why NFT projects have a 98% fail rate. However, this does not mean that a project cannot sell well initially, but poor community spirit may well impact the likelihood of long-term success.
In order to determine the strength of an NFT project’s community, it is crucial to consider two factors: the overall tone of the community and what the community looks like from a longevity perspective. In addition, it’s crucial that the project has active and engaged members on Discord. A project will not be attractive to outsiders if Discord has a negative vibe and a slow discussion.
It is also important to ensure that the Discord members are not seeking out a “quick flip.” If participants are only interested in making a quick buck, this is a red flag that the initiative most likely has little long-term value.
A vibrant community will bolster an NFT’s worth. As a result, the creators of certain NFT lines may set up benefits such as real-world gatherings that are open to all members. The Top Dog Beach Club is an example of this. These kinds of events create huge hype around a project’s NFT collection and also give the community a chance to meet in real life.
What to Expect from an NFT Community’s Social Media
If there is good social media participation, individuals are more likely to stick with the project over the long term. Chat moderators/project founders will also talk about long-term goals and celebrate reaching roadmap milestones.
A project’s social media following, particularly on Twitter, is a good indicator of how much interest there is in the project. An NFT project is not very valuable if there is no hype or if there are no customers willing to buy since NFTs operate in a supply and demand-oriented market. But, of course, a project is more likely to sell if it has many Twitter followers and receives supportive comments on each post.
Another positive sign is to see project founders talk about future plans and goals and be quick to address questions and concerns from the community as they arise. Moreover, future objectives also add long-term value and encourage people to continue supporting a project.
If the founders and moderators of Discord are more focused on the floor price than on long-term objectives, this is a worrying sign of a short-term mindset.
Interesting NFT Projects with Active Communities
One project with a rapidly growing Twitter community is Fresus NFT. The sharp-tongued frog God Fresus stands for the harmony of different religions, backgrounds, and cultures. He has a wealth of life experience and regularly provides insightful NFT, cryptocurrency, and general counsel to his devoted Twitter followers. His tweets alone make this community worth joining; they are always very witty and a bit tongue-in-cheek at times!
The Fresus NFT community offers many benefits. There are regular games and contests to participate in and the opportunity to earn “stamps” by reporting on your good deeds. In addition, followers may submit their confessions in order to receive stamps and forgiveness from Fresus.
Metagood’s OnChainMoney Discord also has a very active community with almost 36,000 members. OnChainMonkey is a collection of historical non-fungible tokens launched by Metagood.
Karma, an NFT collection featuring artwork from Metagood’s team that boasts collaborations with some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters, will soon be released as part of the project. Together, these NFTs grant their owners access to a number of benefits, including membership in the OnChainMonkey community. Other benefits include access to the DAO plus access to VIP seminars and real-life events.
Conclusion
Usually, the holders of an NFT project are those who make up the community. However, before an NFT drops, the community refers to those who interact with the project on social media and those who wish to mint. Once minting takes place, the group of people who hold the NFT project regularly interact in private Discord chats.
Strong communities are essential to the accomplishment of NFT projects. Rookie and experienced individuals can ensure the project’s long-term success by recognizing the importance of a thriving community.
You may hear about new NFT projects through social media influencers. However, as great as the hype around the project may be, remember that these influencers have an incentive to shill their own bags, so it would be unwise to rely on their representation of a project alone.
To truly understand what a project is about (and to check for red flags), it is best first to join a community’s Discord. It is not necessary to actively participate; you can learn a lot through quiet observation. If you are still interested in the project, ask questions and see how the team and other members respond. It is important to trust the team behind the project as the success of the project ultimately rests in their hands.
If you need help with any of this, you may want to look into a marketing agency. Simple Crypto PR provides A-Z marketing services for blockchain projects. This includes community growth and management. Upwork is also a great way to connect with low-cost marketers if your budget is tight.
The goal is to help users make judgments and select the individual who best suits their needs.
Attendees will have the chance to interview candidates about coding-related issues.
A voter registration portal based on politicians opinions on cryptocurrencies will be part of a crypto policy education campaign that was unveiled by Coinbase, the top cryptocurrency exchange in America, on August 25. Through debates and instructional tools, users will be able to freely share their opinions on the numerous crypto-related political and regulatory issues in the U.S., as per Coinbase.
1/ Electing leaders who are pro innovation and who favor sensible crypto policy is critical to our mission of increasing economic freedom. That’s why we’re launching an initiative to help the crypto community to get engaged and be heard. Read more: https://t.co/5eNWRdWjvs
Faryar Shirzad, Coinbase’s Chief Policy Officer, emphasized that the organization thinks it’s critical to cast well-informed ballots. The purpose of this new project is to assist users in making decisions and choosing the candidate who best meets their needs.
Moreover, attendees will have the chance to interview candidates about coding-related issues that interest them to better understand their roles within the firm. The relationship between lawmakers and the crypto community might be improved by choosing this option.
Coinbase’s Flash From the Past
Amstrong released a letter to its employees on September 27, 2020, claiming that the company would not permit any debate on political candidates and requesting the resignation of any employees who did not wish to follow the company’s standards. This took place during Trump’s reelection campaign. However, following several criticisms from users and authorities, the company’s previously impartial position seems to have evolved into one that is more proactive.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of the United States is now looking into Coinbase for listing nine unlicensed securities. They and the entire crypto business might benefit greatly from a regulatory environment that is sympathetic to cryptocurrencies.
The NFT age, which aims to compete with and against the traditional art sector, is just starting. However, the younger generation is leading the charge by democratizing this new method of purchasing video games and artwork. For example, nearly half (49%) of young adults between 18 and 24 are open to purchasing a digital item in the form of an NFT. On the other hand, only 8% of adults over 65 showed interest in purchasing NFTs.
There is already a lot of good coming from NFTs. One group of people who are benefiting the most are the artists behind the NFTs. Many of these artists are now making incredible profits from their labors as they have never seen before. This has been made possible through the artist’s future sales in the secondary market, which allows the NFT’s original artist to receive compensation through royalties. For instance, the buyer or investor may sell the NFT to another buyer or investment in the secondary market after the original artist, or owner first sells it.
Rewards for Good Deeds
We are now seeing a new trend beginning to emerge, where NFT holders may receive rewards for their good deeds. It is becoming more and more commonplace to auction and sell NFTs for charity, with the proceeds going to support various social and environmental initiatives. NFT auctions have already benefited numerous charities by enabling them to transparently generate donations while interacting with their audience and enhancing brand exposure.
We have also observed some NFT-related activities that support local communities, provide funding for environmental initiatives, or even employ an entirely different model that allows creators more creative flexibility, such as Mila Kunis’ Stoner Cats. Below, we have chosen a few of the most inspiring initiatives that show how NFTs can have a beneficial influence on society as a whole.
Fresus NFT
Fresus NFT is an exciting “good-deeds” style project. Fresus, also known as “Frog Jesus,” was born on top of a snow-capped mountain in Japan ions ago. Recently, he decided to descend from his peaceful grasslands in order to school his new disciples in all things NFT and to reward good deeds performed by his community.
In essence, Fresus is a sharp-tongued frog deity who stands for the unity of all faiths, philosophies, backgrounds, and cultures. He has extensive life experience and doles out sound NFT, crypto, and life advice daily to his loyal followers on Twitter.
He is self-deprecating, has no ego (or shame), and doesn’t suffer fools. As a wise old soul, he knows better than to get involved with trolls, and it is basically impossible to provoke him.
There are plenty of perks attached to joining the Fresus NFT community. There are regular games and contests to participate in, plus a chance to earn “stamps” by posting about your good deeds. You can also earn stamps by posting your confessions, and Fresus will also absolve you of your wrongdoings.
The stamp collection is straightforward. Each community member will purchase the Fresus NFT and then have access to the card below:
Hindi
x
x
x
x
x
Christianity
x
x
x
Judaism
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
x
Islam
x
The idea is to fill up the card in order to receive rewards. When the user completes a category, Fresus NFT will reward the user with different prizes. Completing the entire card will grant an even bigger prize. Those details are yet to be announced.
More NFTs for Good Deeds Projects
Two highly impressive “NFTs for Good Deeds” projects are Metagood and OnChainMonkey.
According to its website, Metagood’s mission is to “empower communities to be catalysts for positive collective action.” Metagood is an organization that aims to improve the future of Web3 while also helping others. Founded by crypto and Non-Fungible Token (NFT) veterans, OnChainMonkey (Metagood’s first NFT project) has helped support a number of worthy causes.
OnChainMonkey, a collection of historical non-fungible tokens that was all on-chain in a single transaction, was introduced by Metagood. The 10,000 monkeys have added real-world benefits to society and continue to actively contribute to positive change.
Metagood has donated to UNICEF, supported Ukraine, and offered financial support for the evacuation of Afghan refugee Sharbat Gula through the OnChainMonkey NFT collection.
Charities in Web3
CharityX, a platform by SHOPX, is built specifically for charities to be able to drop their own branded NFTs. Created as a way for charities to get involved in Web3 and take advantage of the opportunities, CharityX provides all the tools needed. NFTs can be sold to raise money, and can even grant special access depending on the donor and the charitable brand. The NFT can serve as a nice picture or even be a ticket/pass for a community event. This grants charitable organizations more freedom and potential funds, as well as a way to associate, network and thank the donors.
CharityX is one of the many Web3 tools SHOPX offers, and is how they plan on onboarding charities into the blockchain space. Making it simpler and easier for charities to get involved, CharityX gives any non-profit the perfect opportunity to take advantage of the Web3 market.
Conclusion
Even if the concept of NFTs for charitable purposes is expanding, there are still certain barriers to mass acceptance due to a lack of knowledge and concerns about fraud. Nevertheless, despite these difficulties, the interest level continues to rise in the crypto and NFT communities. If you need help marketing your cryptocurrency or NFT project, Simple Crypto PR offers A-Z marketing services including whitepapers, decks, designs, publications, social media growth, community management, and more.
Beyond merely purchasing and reselling artwork and earning money in the Metaverse, NFTs provide further opportunities. Additionally, it enables communities, donors, and organizations to empower others, protect the environment, spread awareness, and do so much more.
Additionally, blockchain technology users may track their cryptocurrency donations’ progress, which encourages confidence. Overall, NFTs for good deeds is an excellent idea that uses innovation and technology for the common good!
Ethereum was able to clear the $1,700 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH failed to stay above $1,700 and is currently struggling to continue higher.
Ethereum was able to slowly move higher above $1,650 and $1,700.
The price is now trading above $1,655 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There is a crucial rising channel forming with support near $1,670 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
The pair could continue to move up if it stays above the $1,655 support zone.
Ethereum Price Tops Near $1,700
Ethereum started an upside correction above the $1,650 resistance zone. ETH climbed above the $1,660 and $1,675 levels to move into a short-term positive zone.
There was a spike above the $1,700 level and a close above the 100 hourly simple moving average. Ether price even moved a few points above the 50% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $1,880 swing high to $1,525 low.
However, the bulls failed to stay above the $1,700 resistance zone. It is now moving lower below $1,680. There is also a crucial rising channel forming with support near $1,670 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD.
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,700 level. The first major resistance is now forming near the $1,720 level. The next major resistance is near the $1,745 level. It is near the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the key decline from the $1,880 swing high to $1,525 low.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
A clear move above the $1,745 level might send the price towards $1,800 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a test of the $1,850 resistance.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,720 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,670 zone and the channel trend line.
The next major support is near $1,655 and the 100 hourly simple moving average, below which ether price might accelerate lower. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,600 level. Any more losses may perhaps send the price towards the $1,550 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now below the 50 level.
Dogecoin price has witnessed a steep fall in the past week. It lost 15% of its market value in that given time duration. Over the last 24 hours, DOGE fell by 0.7%. The current price action pointed towards a range-bound movement.
If Dogecoin price continues to consolidate it might fall below its closest line of support. If the bulls attempt to rise the price of the altcoin higher than its current level then it might trade above its resistance mark.
Ever since broad market weakness stepped in, many altcoins have fallen on their respective charts. The technical outlook of Dogecoin price continues to indicate that there are chances of the bulls overtaking the bears provided buyers cooperate.
Bulls will continue to struggle with overhead resistance from the lack of buyers in the market. Dogecoin price had bought in 4% rise recently, however, the bulls could not sustain that. This also pointed toward demand for the coin at the lower price levels.
Dogecoin Price Analysis: Four-Hour Chart
DOGE was trading at $0.068 at the time of writing. It was recently defeated at the $0.071 price mark as sellers pulled the price down. This was because of the high demand for DOGE at lower levels. Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $0.070.
If Dogecoin price trades above that price mark, the next resistance would be at $0.072. The nearby support level for the meme-coin awaited at $0.056. A fall in trading volume of the meme-coin displayed a rise in selling pressure. For the coin to break past the resistance, buyers have to re-enter the market.
Technical Analysis
DOGE has noted a fall in demand and therefore buyers too have left the market at press time. This could be a momentary observation as other indicators were starting to turn positive on the chart. The Relative Strength Index moved south below the half-line proving that sellers were in charge.
On the other hand, Dogecoin price was above the 20-SMA line, meaning that buyers were driving the price momentum in the market. If buyers act on the current price action then a move to the price ceiling will be over the next trading sessions.
The meme-coin portrayed that it could be a good opportunity for buyers to step in. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence picture the price momentum and changes in that. MACD formed green signal bars after a bullish crossover, this is tied to a buy signal.
Chaikin Money Flow depicts capital inflows and outflows of a coin at a given period of time. CMF was above the half-line which meant that capital inflows were positive. There was a small downtick on the indicator despite which capital inflows exceeded outflows.