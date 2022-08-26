News
What is a refugee? Global Garden in Albany Park, Chicago helps refugees feel more comfortable with food security, healing
CHICAGO– Chicago’s Global Garden has created a hopeful community for refugees around the world!
The refugees are given their own plots of land to grow food for their families in the city, thanks to the nonprofit Albany Park.
“One hundred refugee families have taken this vacant lot and turned it into a green and productive oasis,” said Linda Seyler, executive director of Global Garden.
It’s more than just a farm. It is a place where refugees can earn a living, pursue their passion and be part of a community.
Founded in 2012, Global Garden has welcomed hundreds of refugees from different countries with open arms. The garden not only allows these families to carry on their farming traditions, but also provides them with food security and economic opportunity.
“Most of the people who come here to the farm were farmers in their home country,” Seyler said. “Then they drop in Chicago.”
She explained how many of these farmers can be mistaken for unskilled workers and states, when “in fact, they have generations of farming expertise.”
Global Garden won’t let any language barriers stop them from creating a home where refugees feel welcome, said Haley LeRand, Director of Global Garden Farm.
“Even with our Burmese refugees, not all farmers speak the same dialect. We also have farmers from Bhutan who speak Nepali, we have farmers from Africa who speak a variety of languages from French to Swahil, luckily we have our performers,” LeRand said. .
Interpreters help maintain communication between farmers and Global Garden staff.
“Most of the refugees arrive here without material resources. They can have a bag they can bring with them and that’s it. Many of them come with their families. They have a lot of worries, a lot of stress. were doing is to heal,” Seyler said.
Seyler said a farmer expressed his gratitude for the World Garden, saying, “Now they can see we were good people because they see what we can do.”
News
A year after his injury, Maurice Bell ready to finally make an impact with the CU Buffs – The Denver Post
As soon as Maurice Bell felt the pop that changed the course of his football career, he of course collapsed on the grass.
When he looked up between her grimacing, pain-riddled eyes, he couldn’t have met a more sympathetic figure.
About a year ago, Bell suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, ending the Colorado wide receiver’s 2021 campaign during the preseason. Bell wasn’t the only person who heard the heartbreaking noise when his tendon collapsed, as former CU linebacker Nate Landman was the player closest to Bell on the practice field when he collapsed.
Landman also heard the pop, and he knew exactly what it meant. Landman suffered a similar injury about nine months earlier at the end of the 2020 season. At that time, Landman was just weeks away from returning to CU’s starting lineup. No one on this training ground understood Bell’s sudden agony better than the person closest to the action.
“Nate was coming out of his, and he was literally right in front of me when I did,” Bell said. “I planted off the line and felt the snap, heard the snap. He was like, ‘Ooo, I heard that snap.’ We sort of knew that automatically. I didn’t want to believe it at first. But once I got down to the practice room, we knew what it was. A broken Achilles.
As the Buffs continue to edge closer to their 2022 season opener on Sept. 2 at home against TCU, Bell is back in hopes of making his mark in his final season as part of CU’s receiver rotation. . It’s never an easy task after an injury of Bell’s magnitude. Still, he saw Landman do it a year ago and hopes to forge a similar lead.
Bell came to CU in 2017 as the No. 8 wide receiver prospect that year in California (per Scout.com) and redshirted as a rookie. In the seasons since Bell has shown flashes but struggled to become a regular fixture in the rotation. Bell appeared poised to break through in the shortened 2020 season, making two starts and finishing with nine receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown. Last year’s injury derailed that progress, but head coach Karl Dorrell said Bell was starting to get back into shape.
Bell has maintained a commendable overview of their situation, and after losing two of the transfer gate’s top three receiver contributors (Brenden Rice, Dmitri Stanley), CU needs veterans to step up the receiver rotation. If Bell had a breakthrough last year, he admits he may not have bothered to take advantage of the pandemic-boosted extra season of eligibility. Still, sometimes things happen for a reason, and due to last year’s injury, Bell may have a chance to make his mark in a season in which the Buffs are expecting much improved play at the quarterback.
“Really, the hardest part was sitting still and having to watch,” Bell said. “Being away and not being able to play, I’ve been playing all my life. Not being active and not really being able to walk was the hardest part. Once I started to get back on my feet, I got focused on my recovery and my return.
“I think a lot of guys focus on more details, and you can actually see that coming out on the pitch. You can see it translate from the boardroom to the field. You can definitely see a difference. I am ready to shock the world, me and my teammates. I’m ready to prove everyone wrong and go out and show my abilities.
News
Florida couple plead guilty to stealing Ashley Biden’s diary
Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander have admitted to being part of a conspiracy in which Ashley Biden’s diary ended up in the hands of conservative group Project Veritas towards the end of the 2020 campaign.
News
Novak Djokovic withdraws from US Open amid travel restrictions due to COVID vaccination status and 21-time Grand Slam winner sends message to attendees
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from this year’s US Open.
The Serbian, who won three times at Flushing Meadows, hoped the United States would change its longstanding rules to allow non-citizens without a COVID vaccine to enter the country.
The Wimbledon champion, who was also banned from playing at the Australian Open due to his anti-vaccination stance.
After his SW19 success in July, he said he was “hopefully waiting for good news from the United States”.
This led to him remaining on the entry list for the tournament which starts on Monday despite being out of the country, but he has now withdrawn.
He said on Twitter: “Unfortunately I won’t be able to make it to New York this time for the US Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support.
“Good luck to my fellow players! I will keep fit and positive and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you tennis world!”
The Serbian’s omission gives Spanish icon Rafael Nadal an edge at the event.
He is aiming to add to his 22 Grand Slam titles, while world No. 1 and reigning champion Daniil Medvedev also has a smoother run.
The draw for the last Grand Slam of the year will take place later Thursday in New York.
Patrick Sharp and Troy Murray will join the Chicago Blackhawks’ TV booth in a split role: ‘Pretty much this was a no-brainer’
Patrick Sharp and Troy Murray will split duties as analysts for Chicago Blackhawks games on NBC Sports Chicago next season, the team announced Thursday.
Both had been floated as candidates — Sharp in particular — once longtime analyst Eddie Olczyk surprised the Hawks by rejecting a long-term offer to return to the booth.
Sharp and Murray are former Hawks players who became fan favorites on TV and radio, respectively.
“Pretty much this was a no-brainer,” Jaime Faulkner, Hawks president of business operations, told the Tribune.
“We wanted to be thoughtful about making the decision for putting together this whole team, and we’re really excited about this new broadcast team of commentators and analysts because they’re going to represent the future of Blackhawks broadcasting.”
Chris Vosters, Pat Boyle, John Wiedeman, Caley Chelios and Colby Cohen will return in various roles ranging from booth and studio work to radio and podcasting.
“Our broadcast team that we have in place — TV, radio and studio — combine for 1,400 NHL games played, so they know hockey,” Faulkner said. “Sixty years of broadcast experience, so they know broadcasting really well. And you’ll see people across the different channels as well.”
The Hawks can pitch “team” all they want — but it’s no secret the marquee belongs to Sharp and Murray. And Faulkner acknowledged as much.
“As soon as the Eddie announcement was made, there was a lot of speculation coming from social (media) — who was going to replace him and who people wanted to have sit next to Chris Vosters, and also through conversations with our season ticket members and some of our in-person events,” Faulkner said. “I think people were making loud and clear that they would love to see Troy and/or Sharpie sitting next to Chris.
“And we said, ’Well, great, we’ll give you those’ since we were already in conversations with them about doing work for us. Obviously Troy being with us anyway, it became a pretty easy no-brainer decision.”
Faulkner said she had been in talks with Murray and Sharp because — back when the Hawks believed they had a long-term deal with Olczyk — the team was trying to line up replacements for Olczyk when he was called to cover national games for TNT or horse racing for NBC.
Murray and Sharp will have about a 50-50 split of home and road games working with Vosters, who was named Pat Foley’s replacement as play-by-play man late last season.
Foley, Olczyk’s longtime partner, retired in April after serving as the Hawks play caller for 39 seasons. It’s no secret that even casual Hawks fans have grumbled about the loss of Foley and Olczyk in one offseason.
“We wanted to make sure we brought in some familiar faces,” Faulkner said of hiring Murray and Sharp.
She declined to divulge terms of either’s agreement, “but we are hopeful that this is a long-term solution for us.”
For Sharp, the hire marks a return to televised hockey coverage after a brief hiatus.
The three-time Stanley Cup winner was a full-time studio analyst for national games on “NHL on NBC” during the 2019-20 season — but that came to end after NBC Sports pulled out of bidding for national broadcast rights, which are now carried on ESPN and Turner Sports’ TNT and TBS.
Last season Sharp worked as an adviser to the coaching staff at his alma mater, the University of Vermont.
Sharp’s first foray into NBC Sports Chicago’s Hawks coverage came as a pre- and postgame analyst in October 2018, a few months after he retired as a player.
Murray boasts a long history of TV and radio experience covering the Hawks, dating to 1998, when he teamed with the late Chet Coppock as a studio analyst when Fox Sports Chicago hosted Hawks games.
Murray later replaced Dale Tallon in the booth in November 2003, covering games with Foley on Comcast SportsNet and WSCR-AM until the Hawks ended simulcasting in May 2006. That July, Murray formed a radio partnership with Wiedeman, a new hire from the New York Islanders.
Murray announced last August that he has cancer and took a hiatus from radio work until December.
Faulkner said Murray has been in good health.
“We plan on Troy doing all of our games,” she said.
Faulkner said Sharp and/or Murray might broadcast remotely on occasion: “If COVID (taught) us anything, it’s that technology is an incredible enabler.”
Sharp made his home life an “important” part of the negotiations, she said.
“We wanted to make sure for both Troy with his health and Sharpie with his family (that we) put something in place that worked well for them personally and well for the broadcast team as well as our fans,” she said.
The Hawks have to wait for the national TV schedule to be finalized before settling the details of who will cover each local broadcast.
Meanwhile, Faulkner plans to expand the Hawks’ involvement in podcasting, though she’s working out which broadcasters will be involved in that mix and to what extent.
“When we think about broadcast, it’s our podcast, it’s TV, it’s radio, our partners with WGN (AM), Univision and NBCSN, and then obviously our own podcast that we run, so our fans will get to see this group across all those different channels.”
Here’s how duties break down on TV and radio.
Chris Vosters
He’ll serve as play-by-play announcer, presumably for the whole season. Faulkner said he might share the TV booth with Murray and Sharp for the season opener, but that’s not a certainty.
Troy Murray
He’ll provide TV color commentary, just like he already does on the radio and will continue to do.
“I think Troy brings familiarity with our fan base,” Faulkner said. “He’s best in class at what he does and absolutely an easy decision to move him into TV.”
Patrick Sharp
He’ll also color commentary for TV.
”I think Patrick was fantastic in his national work,” Faulkner said. “He did a great job for us when he came on and covered some of our games. He brings a different perspective for our fans as well on Blackhawks hockey.”
Pat Boyle
He’ll return as studio host, which he has been since 2013.
Caley Chelios
Like last season, she could float between several roles.
“She was great on the radio last year, our fans loved her,” Faulkner said. “When Troy’s on TV, she’ll for the most part back up Troy on the radio.”
Colby Cohen
The former Colorado Avalanche defenseman will resume his jack-of-all trade duties, reporting during the game’s “between the glass” segments and doing studio and podcast work.
John Wiedeman
Like several others, he had spot duty in relief of Foley on TV, but he’ll return full time to radio.
A notable absence on the list is Jason Ross Jr., who became the first Black play-by-play announcer in Hawks history when he called a game in Las Vegas on Jan. 8. Ross also filled in for Weideman on the radio.
“The intent is for John to be in the seat most of the time,” Faulkner said. “We will work on giving some people just a few reps just so we’ll be prepared just in case we hit COVID or something happens. And we’re still working out who that will be.”
Faulkner teased a new wrinkles that likely will be added to Hawks’ game-night coverage.
Pregame, intermission and postgame shows on TV could feature a rotation of Blackhawks alumni — and not just in the studio, where Andrew Shaw often was a guest last season.
“Everybody is familiar with the success of the (Peyton and Eli) ‘ManningCasts,’ so in our mind, how great would it be to have a couple of our alumni at home sitting on their own couches commentating on the game,” Faulkner said. “Not play-by-play, not a formal and traditional broadcast, but being able to provide their point of view on players they know, what they see happening in a real entertaining and relaxed and fun setting.
“Those are some of the things that we would like to try to do this year. And we have a number of our alumni who would be interested in participating if we can pull that off.”
Panelists also will discuss the Rockford IceHogs and follow the progress of draft picks.
Since Faulkner was hired in December 2020, when Danny Wirtz was elevated to CEO, she has talked of modernizing how fans see games, whether it’s from their seats at the United Center or in their living rooms.
“We’d like to try different actual views, see what works, and how do we lay data and information over that,” Faulkner said. “Do we do different types of cameras that everybody’s seeing right now in the NFL, Major League Baseball and the NBA?
“So we’re going to try to test new technology with NBC (Sports Chicago). I think they’re as excited as we are to test some of these new things — see how our fans respond to them.”
NYPD arrests serial perv for sexual assault on streets of Manhattan
A serial pervert was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly groped seven women for two days in midtown Manhattan last month, cops said.
Scott Blake, 55, has been charged with seven counts of forcible touching, four counts of sexual abuse and one count of criminal harassment for July’s sickening crime spree, police say.
In most of the incidents, Blake would have approached the victims from behind and forcefully grabbed their buttocks before fleeing the scene, police said. There are no casualties.
The crime spree began July 20 when Blake allegedly grabbed a 27-year-old woman at the corner of 5th Avenue and East 8th Street, police said.
About half an hour later, he allegedly groped a 39-year-old man near Greenwich Avenue and Avenue of the Americas.
The third and fourth incidents both happened the next day around 12:50 p.m. outside 229 East 12th Street when he allegedly assaulted a 21-year-old and a 20-year-old.
He reportedly struck a fifth time the same day, grabbing a 25-year-old man around 1 p.m. on the corner of Third Avenue and East 12th Street. About 50 minutes later, he is accused of fondling a 44-year-old man at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 28 Street.
The seventh attack on a 27-year-old woman occurred Aug. 1 on Americas Avenue and West 38th Street, cops said.
Column: Jed Hoyer is hoping Chicago Cubs history repeats itself with a fateful ending similar to 2014
The 2014 season was not a particularly memorable one in Chicago Cubs history.
They were out of contention by the end of April, lost 89 games and finished last in the National League Central, 17 games behind the division-winning St. Louis Cardinals.
But team President Jed Hoyer is hoping the 2022 Cubs can emulate the end to that season, which prefaced one of the greatest turnarounds in franchise history — a 97-win season in ’15 that ended in the NL Championship Series.
Wishful thinking? Or can history repeat itself?
“I’ve thought about that and I’d love to finish strong that way,” Hoyer said Thursday before the Cubs’ 8-3 loss to the Cardinals at Wrigley Field. “I don’t remember our exact record but I remember we were over .500 (28-27) in August and September. Our overall record wasn’t impressive but the last couple of months were impressive.
“It definitely gave us confidence that what we were building on top was starting to be real. We had young players there. I’d love to feel that way.”
Despite the loss and a rough start from Marcus Stroman, the Cubs are 13-8 since Aug. 5, getting strong starting pitching and winning five consecutive series before dropping the rubber match of the five-game set with the first-place Cardinals. They’ll head to Milwaukee on Friday for a three-game series, and then it’s on to Toronto, where Hoyer said he expects three or four players to be placed on the restricted list for not getting a COVID-19 vaccination as required in Canada.
Hoyer said the Cubs have played well “in spite of me trading our bullpen away” at the deadline. After Labor Day they’ll play 22 of their final 28 games against teams with sub-.500 records.
“It’s been really encouraging to watch,” Hoyer said. “We had a really hard schedule before. I think sometimes it’s a strength-of-schedule thing. When you’re losing, sometimes people look at that as an excuse. We struggled against some of the better teams. That’s sort of started to even out here a little bit.”
No one knew at the time that the 2014 ending would lead to the sustained success from 2015-20, which included five playoff appearances and a championship in ’16.
Jake Arrieta began dealing that season after being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in 2013, going 10-5 with a 2.53 ERA. Kyle Hendricks was called up in July 2014 and quickly established himself as a big part of the future, going 7-2 with a 2.18 ERA in his final 12 starts.
Justin Steele has progressed in his first full season like the 2014 version of Hendricks, compiling a 1.47 ERA over his last nine starts. Keegan Thompson lately has struggled but was 9-5 with a 3.97 ERA before going on the injured list with lower back tightness.
Javier Báez struggled in his debut in 2014 but soon would become one of the vital cogs of the championship core. His counterpart is shortstop Nico Hoerner, who has established himself and shown the leadership skills Anthony Rizzo exhibited.
Hoyer called Steele, Thompson and Hoerner “three guys that have really stepped up and made it clear they are going to be a big part of the future for years to come.”
Of course, the Cubs’ turnaround in 2015 was aided by the offseason signing of free-agent Jon Lester, the call-ups of Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber and the addition of manager Joe Maddon, who replaced Rick Renteria and established a winning culture.
It’ll be up to Hoyer to fill in the gaps with some free-agent signings this offseason to try to mold David Ross’s team into a contender. Hoyer said “certainly power is something we’re well aware we’re looking for this winter.”
The Cardinals remain the gold standard of the division, much like when former President Theo Epstein and Hoyer took over after the 2011 season. Hoyer compared it to running the Boston Red Sox in the early 2000s and knowing the New York Yankees had raised the bar.
“As we were building (in 2012), we knew in order to be a really good team and win this division to compete at the highest level, we weren’t going to back into the playoffs,” Hoyer said. “We had to compete with (the Cardinals), and I feel that way now. They’ve got the potential 1-2 in the MVP race at the corners (Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado) and have a lot of young talent.
“It’s a good challenge for us. I’d rather have it that way and know that we had to keep our standards so high for what it means to win a division. They look really strong now. And like the Yankees and the Cardinals before, I think it is an advantage for us.”
A strong finish this season and some free-agent signings won’t ensure a repeat of 2015 or the end of the rebuild that can’t be called a rebuild. We won’t know if outfield prospect Brennen Davis in 2023 can emulate Bryant’s Rookie of the Year season or if Hoerner or Christopher Morel will take another step forward after their eye-opening seasons.
Everything had to go right for the 2015 Cubs, but Epstein knew the rebuild turned a corner in ’14.
“A lot of people around baseball are aware this place is going to get very interesting for a long time very soon,” Epstein said after that season. “It’s an attractive place to be.”
Selling hope was what Epstein did best.
Hoyer patiently waited for his chance to take over from his mentor and soon will be in position to sell a difference-making free agent such as Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom or Xander Bogaerts on the charms of playing at Wrigley Field.
But first things first. The Cubs need to show they can sustain their recent stretch of good baseball for the rest of the season.
Then it’s up to Hoyer — and Chairman Tom Ricketts — to bring out the wheelbarrow of money.
