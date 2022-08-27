5-year-old boy dies after being found in burning car outside Texas elementary school

Splatoon 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch in just two weeks, but Nintendo is giving gamers a chance to sample the game early with the Splatfest World Premiere demo. This limited-time free demo event takes place this Saturday and gives all Switch owners a hands-on experience with the upcoming team-based shooter.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Splatfest demo, from what time it starts to how to participate in the event. For more on the game, be sure to check out our roundup of everything you need to know about Splatoon 3.

What is the Splatfest World Premiere?

The world premiere of Splatfest is a demo-slash-beta test for Splatoon 3. Players who download the demo now can explore the game’s main hub area, Splatsville, and take part in a brief tutorial that explains the basics of gameplay. Then, on August 27, Nintendo will host the star attraction: Splatoon 3’s first “Splatfest,” a type of in-game event where you choose a team and earn points for your side by playing Turf War matches.

When does the world premiere of Splatfest start?

The Splatfest World Premiere demo will be playable from August 25, but the Splatfest itself will take place on Saturday August 27. In the Americas, the event will begin at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) and last for 12 hours, ending until 9 p.m. PT (12 p.m. ET).

Unlike Splatfests in previous Splatoon games, the World Premiere event will be split into two halves. During the first half of Splatfest (until 3:00 PM PT), players will engage in traditional four-on-four Territory War battles. For the rest of the event, however, you’ll be trapped in new tricolor turf wars. Four first-team players and two second- and third-place players will face off in a three-way battle.

How do I join the Splatfest?

To join the world premiere of Splatfest, simply download the free demo client from the Nintendo eShop and log in during event hours.

Do I need Nintendo Switch Online?

Since Splatfest is an online event, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate. If you’re not already a member, Nintendo is offering anyone who installs the demo a free seven-day trial of the service.

You will receive the free trial code by email after downloading the demo client. The code can be redeemed through Nintendo eShop, but will expire on August 31. So you’ll need to use it before then if you hope to take advantage of the free trial.

What are you doing at Splatfest?

In previous games, Splatfests traditionally required you to join one of two opposing teams and fight for supremacy. Splatoon 3 shakes things up a bit by giving you the choice of three different teams, but the basics are otherwise the same. Head to the Splatfest terminal in Splatsville Square, choose which side you want to represent, then compete in online matches to earn points for your team.

For the world premiere of Splatfest, Nintendo is asking players to determine, once and for all, which is better: rock, paper or scissors?

OK, sorry, we’re so excited we’ll keep tweeting. How about this world premiere of Splatfest! First off, the idea of ​​a 3-way Splatfest is mind-blowing. And the theme? A statistical exploration of the benefits of Rock vs. Paper vs. Scissors? We faint. Scientifically. pic.twitter.com/i4nMruxBKM — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) August 10, 2022

Keep in mind that your Splatfest decision is final. Once you’ve chosen a side, you can’t switch teams, so think carefully before making your choice.

Once Splatfest is live, you can jump into Splatoon: Turf War’s signature online mode. Unlike a typical online shooter, the objective of this mode is not to eliminate the other team, but rather to cover more of the map with your ink. The team that has inked the most grass after three minutes will win the match.

Treehouse Live Stream

Ahead of the world premiere of Splatfest, Nintendo aired a Treehouse: Live broadcast with Splatoon 3 on August 25. The stream provided a closer look at the game’s single-player mode, as well as a few stages that will be showcased during Saturday’s Splatfest. . Nintendo also showed off new gameplay for Square Enix’s upcoming fantasy farming sim, Harvestella.

You can watch a replay of Treehouse: Live stream below.

Splatoon 3 is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on September 9. You can save $11 on gambling with CNET exclusive pre-order offer.

Nintendo has a variety of free updates planned for Splatoon 3 after release, including new stages, weapons, and modes. The company also teased a “major” paid DLC expansion that will feature popular Splatoon 2 idols Pearl and Marina, though no further details on that have yet been announced.