7th Pay Commission: Central employees will get 38% DA money on this day, ₹ 21622 will come in the account, know update
7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is great news for Central Government Employees. The government is going to increase the dearness allowance (DA Hike) soon. If you are also waiting for the increase in DA, then there is going to be a bumper increase in your salary. Let us tell you that the dearness allowance of the employees has increased from 34 percent to 38 percent and soon its money is going to come in the account of the employees next month.
Will be announced next month
According to media reports, the government can announce this in September. Along with this, its money can also be transferred in September itself. Let us tell you that in dearness allowance, you will also get arrears for the months of July and August.
DA will get 38%
According to the current scale of the Seventh Pay Commission, dearness allowance and DR are being paid at the rate of 34 percent to the employees and pensioners, but after the formal announcement next month, the DA of the employees will increase by 4 percent i.e. next month. From this you will get dearness allowance at the rate of 38 percent.
Know how much salary will increase
According to the 7th pay commission, the employees will get dearness allowance at the rate of 38 percent. If we calculate the maximum salary, then on the basic salary of Rs 56,900, Rs 21622 will be available as DA every month i.e. the people of this pay scale will get the benefit of Rs 2,59,464 lakh annually.
How much will the salary increase if the basic salary is Rs 31550?
According to the 7th Pay Commission, if your basic salary is Rs 31550 and there is an increase of 38 percent in DA, then know here how much your salary will increase.
Let us understand from the calculation how much your salary will increase (DA Calculation)-
- Basic Salary – Rs 31550
- Dearness Allowance 38 percent – Rs 11989
- Existing DA – 34% – Rs 10727
- How much DA will increase – 4 percent
- Monthly salary increase – Rs 1262
Increase in annual salary – Rs 1514
Minor-leaguers and their advocates hope Congress will revoke MLB’s antitrust exemption. Here’s how they are pushing for change.
Rob Manfred’s response to a question last month about minor-league salaries before the All-Star Game took off when the Major League Baseball commissioner said “I reject the premise that they’re not paid a living wage.”
Response on social media was swift.
In 2020, two years after successfully lobbying Congress to exempt minor-leaguers from federal minimum-wage laws through the Save America’s Pastime Act, MLB opted to give players a salary increase. Players at rookie and short-season levels saw their minimum weekly pay raised from $290 to $400, and players at Class A went from $290 to $500, Double A from $350 to $600 and Triple A from $502 to $700.
That same year, former players Raul Jacobson, Ty Kelly, Matt Paré, longtime labor leader Bill Fletcher Jr. and others formed a nonprofit called Advocates for Minor Leaguers to “provide a collective voice” for minor-league players.
“Most minor-league baseball players work second jobs because their annual salaries are insufficient to make ends meet,” the group said in a statement after Manfred’s comments. “The commissioner makes an annual salary of $17.5 million. His suggestion that minor-league pay is acceptable is both callous and false.”
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who was in the organization’s minor-league system in 2020 and 2021, worked multiple jobs to make ends meet. He worked as an umpire and physical therapy aid, and did odd jobs such as clearing backyards for family friends.
Wisdom said he lived in the basement of an 85-year-old woman with five other guys. There weren’t separate rooms, just beds in corners.
“It’s hard, super hard, especially on that salary,” he told the Tribune. “Maybe a couple hundred bucks every two weeks and then you’re paying dues on top of that.
“So part of your paychecks go into the clubhouse staff and you’re trying to just take scraps home with you. You can take some water bottles home from the field and cram as many guys as you can into an apartment or find something like a host family where you can try to save money.
“It is hard, but I understand it was part of learning and stuff like that. You’re chasing your dream. I get that. I mean, I did it too. You’ve got to work in the offseason to offset costs for the season. It’s hard to manage a lot of things while still staying motivated to chase your dreams because sometimes for some guys it’s why they have to stop. They just can’t afford to keep chasing their dream, which is a tough pill to swallow.”
Minor-league players make between $4,800 and $15,400 annually, according to Harry Marino, executive director for Advocates for Minor Leaguers. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lists the poverty line for a one-person household in the 48 contiguous states and Washington as $13,590.
“Those salaries are paid out only during the regular season and the playoffs,” Marino told the Tribune. “The players don’t get paid during various required periods of work like spring training, extended spring training, fall instructional league and the winter offseason when players are both contractually and practically required to perform work for their teams.
“And as a result, players are often working second jobs just to try to make ends meet and struggling with housing insecurity, food insecurity, things that have been documented over the last year or two.”
MLB in November 2021 announced it would “provide more than 90% of assigned Minor League players across every level with furnished housing accommodations at each Major League club’s expense beginning with the 2022 season.”
But before that, Marino said, “in-season housing had not ever been provided to minor-league players as a result of which players were generally sleeping, five, six, seven, eight guys to a two-bedroom apartment on air mattresses to keep costs down.”
Michael Rivers, creator of the nonprofit Adopt a Minor Leaguer, saw a Twitter thread from former Minnesota Twins prospect Todd Van Steensel in early 2020 about the realities of life as a minor-league player. The season had been paused because of COVID-19, and players often would post on social media about their hardships. Though some teams committed to paying their players a stipend, it didn’t help existing issues. It even might have exacerbated it.
Rivers reached out to Van Steensel to offer to help and asked the player to pick a couple of teammates for whom he could do the same.
Rivers, who was dealing with his father’s recent cancer diagnosis and was looking to do some good, thought more people would be interested, so he tweeted an invitation for others to join him. Response to his call to action was so great that Adopt a Minor Leaguer was born.
“These guys don’t get paid for spring training, and after rent they barely had much left for anything else,” Rivers told the Tribune.
Through Adopt a Minor Leaguer, sponsors commit to sending their designated player $100-$150 a month in groceries, gift cards, money — whatever they and the player deem best.
“I like for the sponsors and players to keep in touch with each other bimonthly at least, so as to make it less of a business transaction and more of a friendship,” Rivers said.
“Sponsorships are one-on-one, which means the money or goods go straight to the player from the sponsor and we don’t touch any of it. I feel this works best because the fans can see exactly where their money goes.”
Adopt a Minor Leaguer has found sponsorships for 850 players since February 2020, raising more than $45,000 in grants. Rivers estimates the group has provided minor-league players almost $500,000 worth of help.
“The reality is the crisis wasn’t new,” Marino said. “This is something that has existed for 40 years. This is how it had always been done.
“What was new was players coming together to speak out about it and raise awareness about it. And that culminated with the last week of the (2021) season. Players in Brooklyn, on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones wore our Fair Ball wristbands demanding fair treatment and released a statement explaining why they were engaged in this on-field collective action, which was really unprecedented.
“And three days later, Major League Baseball owners got together and unanimously approved free furnished housing for all minor-league players starting this season. Now players are living in team-provided housing. It’s free, it’s furnished, and the experience is drastically different than it was last year. It’s important for everyone to understand that happened not because Major League Baseball decided to give housing to players out of the goodness of their hearts but because they were shamed into it by the public because of players coming together to raise awareness.”
With in-season housing now largely addressed, players have shifted their attention to pay.
Marino said they have a steering committee made up of more than 50 players with every team represented. The goal is for players to afford a normal life while playing professional baseball. Players want to be able to negotiate contracts they feel are consistent with the value they deliver.
One way they have started to pursue that is by working with the Senate Judiciary Committee to explore baseball’s antitrust exemption.
In 1998, Congress passed the Curt Flood Act repealing the antitrust exemption with respect to major-leaguers. But players in the minors, most of whom are not represented by a union —other than those on a team’s 40-man roster — weren’t included. Not only does the antitrust exemption result in suppressed wages, it tethers minor-league players to their teams for seven years — longer than their MLB counterparts. This means the antitrust exemption still exists in practical terms for the bulk of professional players, leading right into MLB’s efforts to contract the minor leagues.
The bipartisan Judiciary Committee is chaired by Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin. On June 28, the committee sent a letter to Advocates for Minor Leaguers requesting additional information about MLB’s antitrust exemption. The letter included questions about the exemption’s effect on the pay structure for minor-leaguers, MLB’s international amateur system and baseball’s reduction in the number of minor-league affiliates.
The committee also sent a letter to MLB requesting information about the effects of the exemption seeking information about how it affects the “league’s structure and operations, with a focus on the exemption’s impact on competition in the labor market for minor-league ballplayers as well as the operations of minor-league teams.”
In his response to the inquiry, Manfred stated in his letter: “We respectfully submit that the opposite is true — the baseball antitrust exemption has meaningfully improved the lives of Minor League players, including their terms and conditions of employment, and has enabled the operators of Minor League affiliates to offer professional baseball in certain communities that otherwise could not economically support a professional baseball team.”
Durbin told the Los Angeles Times in July that there would be congressional hearings on the matter, though no hearing has been scheduled.
The minor leagues are made up of upward of 5,000 players with a maximum of 5,400 rostered at any one time. Players cycle in and out, so the number varies from team to team, but some players stay as long as seven years.
“Players don’t jump straight to Major League Baseball unlike in the NFL or the NBA,” Marino said.
“You can look at the top stars in the game. They spend time in the minors. They improve their craft. And so it’s important to understand that in baseball, the minor leagues are integral to the ultimate product on the field, and it’s impossible to separate the minor leagues from the major leagues. It’s all part of one big system, and everything you see in terms of the ultimate product on the field at the major-league level is impacted by the work that’s done in the minor leagues.”
Marino said the best long-term outcome is for minor-leaguers to be part of a formal players association with collective bargaining rights recognized by the National Labor Relations Board.
But until hearings on MLB’s antitrust exemption move forward, work continues for minor-leaguers.
Danny DeVito Says His Penguin Was Better Than Colin Farrell’s in ‘The Batman’
Danny DeVito is not one to sugarcoat things.
The beloved 77-year-old actor was asked by his daughter, Lucy DeVito, about Colin Farrell’s performance as the villainous Penguin in ‘The Batman.’
So when the Golden Globe winner was asked a question while hooked up to a polygraph for a Vanity Fair segment, he wasted no time splitting his two cents.
“Oh, Colin? I love Colin. He’s a great guy. My penguin was better,” DeVito said.
“Was it the truth? he then asked the administrator for the text, who confirmed that he was not lying.
“It certainly was. In my opinion. It’s my point of view. Good man though, Colin is a good guy,” he added.
Danny DeVito played the Penguin in Tim Burton’s 1992 version of the superhero story “Batman Returns.”
Farrell then took on the same role in that year’s “The Batman” opposite the lead role of Robert Pattinson.
Colin Farrell looks unrecognizable as Penguin in the new box office hit. Farrell’s performance received rave reviews, which was bolstered by the announcement by Warner Bros. of a Penguin-centric spin-off series coming to HBO Max.
This isn’t the first time DeVito has shared his honest thoughts on Farrell’s performance in the film.
“I think Colin did a good job,” DeVito told The Wrap in April. “Certainly a different environment. I think it was a more edgy, serious, gangster Batman. Of course, there are three Italians who are bad guys in it, the Falcones.
“But I feel like in terms of performance, I thought Colin – who’s a good buddy of mine – I think he did a great job in there. You take your hat off to everyone who sit that long in the makeup chair. I did it with the Penguin and loved it.
Farrell previously revealed that he spends four hours in the makeup chair every day to transform into the creepy deformed character.
European stocks close: Another killer day as DAX drops to five-week low
Closing changes for major European exchanges:
- Stoxx 600 -1.7%
- FTSE 100 -0.7%
- German DAX -2.3%
- CAC France -1.8%
- Italy MIB -2.3%
- Spain MIB -2.4%
The DAX stalled at the 61.8% retracement of the June rout and is now at a five-week low. This doesn’t look promising:
When might Gunnar Henderson, DL Hall and Grayson Rodriguez join the Orioles? Mike Elias is weighing his options.
The Orioles got their first look at Trey Mancini in another uniform Friday night. It’s possible that when he wears it at Camden Yards about a month from now, he and the Houston Astros could face a Baltimore team stocked with its top prospects.
Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias laid out that possibility Friday, offering assessments of where infielder Gunnar Henderson, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez and left-hander DL Hall fit in the club’s plans for the season’s final month. After Friday’s victory, the Orioles (66-59) are 2 1/2 games back of an American League wild-card spot.
Hall, Baltimore’s No. 4 prospect according to Baseball America, has already reached the majors, making a start against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this month before the Orioles returned him to the minors to transition to relieving, though Elias said the club plans to prepare him as a starter at spring training next year.
Featuring a blazing repertoire but inconsistent command, Hall is coming off a 2021 season in which he threw only 31 2/3 innings before suffering a stress fracture in his pitching elbow, prompting the Orioles to be careful with his workload. When rosters expand by two Sept. 1, Elias said Hall will likely be the pitcher they promote.
“Things change, but that’s kind of the plan,” Elias said. “I think we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do out of the bullpen. … I just think it’ll be a really good way for him to get big league experience, but also, this is a ’pen that’s had a huge workload this year. They’ve been unbelievable. We traded our closer [All-Star Jorge López] at the deadline, and these guys are getting tired. Having a reinforcement of that type of talent, I think, will be nice.”
Elias said Henderson, a 21-year-old ranked as the game’s top prospect, is “certainly a candidate” to be the position player the Orioles promote next week, with the possibility he arrives soon. There was some thinking Henderson could join Baltimore this week, especially with the cutoff for him to retain rookie eligibility for next season passing, but although Elias said Henderson is “in a daily conversation for possibly coming and helping a team down a wild-card stretch,” he also noted there are aspects of his game that could be refined to ensure a promotion.
Henderson’s performance has dipped of late, and his strikeout rate has spiked from 18.3% with Double-A Bowie to 26.7% with Triple-A Norfolk. He’s improved in left-on-left matchups since the promotion, but his overall platoon splits are a cause for concern for an Orioles team that wants him to be an everyday player once he’s promoted.
“It’s kind of a tough thing to be too critical about with him because he’s doing so well at his age and being by far the youngest player in Triple-A and not starting the year in Triple-A, that I don’t want to nitpick aspects of his performance from that,” Elias said. “What he’s doing in Triple-A right now bodes very, very well for his future, but if you’re talking about calling him up, and his immediate ability to hit the ground running in a 2022 season, his strikeout rate in Triple-A’s a little bit high. His numbers righties versus lefties are not ideal for his long-term development. And he’s still learning some things out in the field.”
The Orioles recently deployed Henderson on the right side of the infield after he previously made all of his professional starts in the field on the left side. Henderson played two straight games at first base then four straight at second before returning to third and shortstop in his past two games.
“We want him, if he is called up, whether that’s this season, or maybe next year out of spring training, we want him to be as versatile as possible,” Elias said. “He’s a guy that can play shortstop, and he’s a guy that can really play third base. And obviously, I think his long-term career over the next 10 or 15 years, it’s going to be on the left side of the infield, but with the way that this team is presently composed, with us having a right-handed-hitting first baseman [in Ryan Mountcastle], there’s just a lot of things that in the very, very short term, I think would benefit him and us if he’s able to play a little bit on the right side of the infield, so we’re giving him that footage as quickly as possible.”
Elias also referenced the struggles No. 11 prospect Kyle Stowers initially had after his promotion, going hitless in 13 straight at-bats before hitting a game-tying home run in Thursday’s ninth inning. Terrin Vavra, another Elias acquisition who ranks as Baltimore’s No. 14 prospect, is 1-for-19 in his past nine games.
“It’s tough transitioning to the major leagues,” Elias said. “It’s hard to take your Triple-A performance and just assume you’re just gonna paper that over into the big leagues right away. So we’ll see where this goes with Gunnar, but we’re very, very proud of him and pleased with where he’s at.”
Rodriguez, the game’s top pitching prospect, continues to progress from the right lat muscle strain that disrupted his season on the verge of a call-up. He’s due to throw a sim game in the near future.
The next steps would be pitching in rehab games at lower affiliates to work his way back to Triple-A.
“At this point, I’m almost positive that we’re gonna see him in real game action before the season’s over,” Elias said. “We’ll get him back hopefully to the level at which he got injured, and we’ll just take it from there.”
“A Sinking Ship” Congress, GN Azad Raises Valid Questions: Devendra Fadnavis
Nagpur:
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that Ghulam Nabi Azad had raised valid points by quitting Congress, which is a “sinking ship”.
Mr Azad has resigned from all positions in Congress, including its top members, describing former Congress President Rahul Gandhi as ‘immature’ and ‘childish’ and accusing the leadership of ‘passing an unserious individual’ at the head of the party. .
Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Mr Fadnavis said Congress was a sinking ship and people who thought the ship could not be saved were making different decisions.
“I think some issues raised by Mr. Azad were valid. However, it is their internal matter and I will not comment on it,” said party leader Bharatiya Janata (BJP).
Mr Azad, 73, a Congress associate for nearly five decades, also attacked party leader Sonia Gandhi for applying the “remote control model that has demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government” to the party.
Reacting to Shiv Sena’s decision to ally with Maratha’s Sambhaji Brigade, the BJP leader said that when the time comes for its destruction or downfall, one does not think wisely.
With Dussehra just around the corner, both factions of the Shiv Sena are likely to seek permission for the annual gathering during the festival.
Asked if rival groups led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray would get permission for the rally in Mumbai, Mr Fadnavis, who runs the Home Ministry, said:
“Whatever happens, according to the rules and regulations, will happen and anything that violates the rules will not take place in this government.”
The Shiv Sena traditionally hold a Dussehra gathering at the grounds of Shivaji Park in Dadar in Mumbai.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Florida sex offender tried to buy child from grocery store for $100,000, police say
PORT ORANGE, Florida. – A registered sex offender’s offer to make a disturbing purchase at a Florida grocery store landed him in handcuffs on Thursday, police say.
Port Orange, Volusia County police said Aug. 16 that Hellmuth Kolb, 85, offered a parent shopping at a Winn-Dixie $100,000 to buy his daughter.
That parent notified police, who identified Kolb and found he was on probation for similar issues and should not have any contact with children, officials said.
On Thursday, police attended Kolb’s home in Port Orange and arrested him.
“Mr. Kolb should have just stuck to the grocery store,” police said. wrote on Facebook.
Kolb was being held without bond in the Volusia County Jail for a probation violation, records show.
