Brooklyn Biggie Smalls mural vandalized

Newsletter Sign-Up
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
NEW YORK – A Brooklyn mural depicting hip-hop legend Biggie Smalls has been vandalized overnight, and the NYPD is trying to track down who’s responsible.
Someone spray-painted the words “East Coast” and threw dark-colored paint on the mural on Clinton Hill, where Biggie Smalls grew up, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported Friday.
“I woke up to this,” said artist Vincent Ballentine, who spent two days creating the mural in 2019.
Surveillance video shows someone with a dog near the mural. It’s hard to see what they’re doing, but the person appears to be pulling out a phone and taking a photo or video in selfie mode.
“I think the neighborhood really saw him as one of our own, and he got out there and made something of himself. That’s the story that people are going to. ‘hang on,’ Ballentine said.
Passers-by past the vandalized mural on Friday were angry.
” It’s a lack of respect. Why would they do that? said Kim Damus.
“He’s my boy. I used to ride with him back then. He’s good. He’s done a lot for the neighborhood too,” said Abraham Widdi.
“Big Poppa” is just a hit by Biggie Smalls, one of the most famous rappers, also known as Notorious BIG
Biggie Smalls was born Christopher Wallace. He was killed in 1997 in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles.
Wallace grew up in Brooklyn on St. James Place, a short walk from where the mural was vandalized.
“It’s his playground, everything. Biggie means a lot to the whole world, so for someone to do that, it’s ridiculous,” said Johnny Famous, of Hush Hip Hop Tours. “I know there are a million cameras here. Someone saw something.”
“It’s unfortunate. The artist put in a lot of work to put the artwork together and the business owners and the neighborhood also really appreciated it. People come from all over the world to come and take a picture in front of it. this mural,” said Clinton Hill resident LeRoy McCarthy.
McCarthy said he helped change the name of the street to Christopher Wallace Way.
“He’s part of the fabric of Brooklyn. We’re celebrating the anniversary of hip-hop and we’re celebrating Biggie. Biggie is one of the main reasons New York City and hip-hop are what they are today.” , McCarthy said.
The NYPD is investigating and people are hoping that officers find the person responsible.
“This could all be fixed, but just knowing there’s someone here who did this just isn’t fair,” Famous said. “Whoever did this, the whole world knows about the cameras here.”
The mural is on the wall of a beauty salon. The owner wasn’t ready to speak on camera, but said she was frustrated.
Lance Rivera, Biggie Small’s friend and business partner, has expressed concern that someone is taking Biggie’s message about spreading love and turning it into hate.
Ballentine said he planned to repair the mural.
Cnn
Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving like to gripe.
With the media winds swirling around them, the two (as of now Nets) superstars can’t complain about their lack of national TV appearances this season. The national sked was made while they were — very publicly — keeping their Brooklyn future up in the air.
That’s why Brooklyn’s national TV appearances have gone from 26 last season to 13 for 2022-23. That’s why matchups with the Lakers and Warriors have currently been relegated to NBA TV rather than TNT, ESPN or ABC. That’s why the Nets are not playing on the NBA’s Christmas TV spectacular. Later in the season, the NBA’s TV partners could have some flexibility to make changes. Yet by early in 2023, can anyone guarantee Durant or Irving will still be with the Nets?
Or as The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor recently wrote: “Brooklyn is defined by uncertainty.”
Those words should be ingrained in the heads of anyone covering — or interested in — the Nets circus. Especially when it starts travelling from city to city. This recent, so-called truce agreed to by Durant, after “peace” talks in Los Angeles with Nets brass and a statement by Sean Marks (the GM he tried to oust), isn’t worth the paper it was written on.
Does anyone really think either Durant or Irving is likely to throw in the towel after not getting their way? After all, they are The Real Nets of Brooklyn. One meeting, and one statement is not going to stop this compelling reality show. The Nets are the NBA’s No. 1 story. The L.A. meeting, and the “partnership” declaration, just keeps folks talking basketball in the dog days of August.
That’s a good thing for the NBA. And not such a good thing for Major League Baseball.
Some of the reactions are unusual. Like Stephen A. Smith definitively declaring Nets owner Joe Tsai a conquering hero for carrying the owners’ water by not caving into Durant’s demands and making The Sensitive One adhere to his contract. Let’s see how long that lasts?
There are a few upcoming RNOB episodes to look forward too. Like when training camp opens and the media tweets out videos of Durant, Marks and Steve Nash’s (Durant wanted him fired too) body language. How high will the discomfort level be? Then, there will be questions to Durant about the performances of Nash and Marks. What will Durant’s spin be?
Will he say this was all just about business, trade negotiations? Or will Durant fire a preemptive strike on Twitter before camp opens?
Then, what happens if the Nets get off slowly in the regular season? On YES, the TV home of the Nets, will Sarah Kustok and Ian (The Bird) Eagle analyze how the offseason static may have affected what’s happening on the court? Will they analyze Nash’s coaching (they didn’t get into it much last season) and remind fixated eyeballs how Durant wanted him fired?
Or will they leave it to viewers to figure things out and deal with uncertainty?
The Free World can breathe a sigh of relief. Michael Kay will return to his ESPN-98.7 show on Sept. 6. There’s no doubt the first topic of discussion will be himself — Michael Kay.
Kay, also YES’ voice of the Yankees, is on the tail end of a 10-week vacation from his radio show, leaving it in the capable mouths of Don La Greca and Peter Rosenberg. Now, Kay is miffed about rumors suggesting there were reasons other than a vacation for his prolonged absence from TMKS. By now, the thin-skinned one should know rumors (on Twitter he called them “conspiracy theories”) come with the territory.
Nonetheless, there was a basic strategy that could have alleviated what Kay perceives as a problem. The suits, whether they be from ESPN or Good Karma Brands, should have insisted that Kay’s departure-for-vacation and return dates be announced on his radio show. That’s what Mike (Sports Pope) Francesa did on WFAN when he basically took the summer off. Giving listeners a heads-up by announcing Big Head’s vacation dates would have kept his plans in the open, short-circuiting the rumors Kay is now so sensitive about.
Kay was still working Yankees games on YES, so the unwashed masses knew there were no health issues. He also appeared on SiriusXM doing a segment with Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo at the same time TMKS was airing on 98.7. He must have forgot he was competing with his own show.
While Kay is contractually entitled to a certain amount of vacation days, the continuity (a critical element of talk radio) of the show was severely disrupted.
Not a good thing. Especially for a radio show scrambling to rebound in the ratings department.
Last winter’s MLB labor dispute, which disrupted spring training and delayed the start of the regular season, continues to have an impact.
ESPN is faced with a real dilemma that should not happen again. The all-new Wild Card series (four best of three opening round series) will commence Friday, Oct. 7 rather than in mid-week. On Saturday, Oct. 8, ESPN is looking to carry four MLB playoff games on its linear platforms.
How ESPN can juggle those baseball playoff games with the most ambitious college football schedule on TV is going to be a monumental challenge.
Norman Julius Esiason doesn’t think much of ESPN’s NFL broadcast team of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky. The trio worked last Monday’s Falcons-Jets exhibition tilt.
Esiason’s FAN partner, Gregg Giannotti, brought the “best” out of Norman by saying the Jets “didn’t play anyone” in the nationally televised game.
”ESPN didn’t play anyone either,” Esiason, who also works in CBS Sports’ NFL pregame studio, fired back.
Wonder what caused NJE to deliver such a gratuitous shot? Did he tune in thinking he was actually going to see Joe Buck/Troy Aikman working the game?
Or was Esiason just being mean.
Unlike many of his fellow Gasbags, Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo didn’t provide a soft-landing spot for YES, or its Remote Broadcaster Pau lO’Neill. On his SXM yakkfest, Dog ranted, calling O’Neill “selfish” for not getting the COVID-19 shot required by YES management. He also hammered the network for bending its rules to accommodate The Warrior. ”They should have told him to take a hike and come back and see us when you get the shot,” Russo said. … Special moment on ESPN-98.7 when Don La Greca went at it with Buddha from the Bronx, a regular caller. Buddha took issue with DLG injecting some reality into the legacy of George M. Steinbrenner. Electric radio. … The versatile Dan Graca has moved into the 7 p.m.-10 p.m. slot on ESPN-98.7. Management turned down his request for a 10-week vacation … RIP Len Dawson. After he was fired from his job at NBC Sports, the Chiefs Hall of Famer told me: ”They [the suits] never told me I was doing anything wrong until they fired me.” Right then I knew I was covering a miserable business.
* * *
DUDE OF THE WEEK: DENNIS ECKERSLEY
The Red Sox TV analyst may be retiring at season’s end but he’s still bringing the heat in the booth. Eckersley is fair, insightful and unafraid to criticize. Vintage Eck last week when he called the Pirates “a hodgepodge of nothingness.”
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: SCOTT FROST
There is no group of sports figures more out of touch than major college football coaches. Nebraska’s Frost showed his lack of concern and awareness when bragging that his O-line are tossing their cookies 15-20 times per practice session. Ugh!
DOUBLE TALK
What Sean Marks said: “We have agreed to move forward with our partnership.”
What Sean Marks meant to say: “Kevin [Durant], this is what happens when you try to get me fired.”
()
Local
Nearly 50 rescued beagles are awaiting adoption in Massachusetts after the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) opened its facility to dogs earlier this week.
The rescue comes two months after the MSPCA rescued 76 beagles from a breeding facility in Virginia.
“We partnered with @NEAnimalShelter this week to bring 48 beagles to Massachusetts from Virginia, where they were rescued from the #Envigo facility that bred them for sale to research labs. Two vans full of beagles arrived in Salem last night,” MSPCA-Angell tweeted Friday.
The MSPCA said it, along with the Northeast Animal Shelter (NEAS) in Salem, will care for 42 of the newly rescued dogs, and the remaining six will go to the Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton.
According to the MSCPA, the Virginia facility bred the beagles for sale to research labs. The dogs lived in confined and unsanitary conditions with little or no socialization with humans. Two vans full of dogs arrived in Salem on Thursday.
The dogs are young, rescuers say; especially less than 7 months. The MSCPA said the rescue is likely the last transport of beagles from Virginia. Dogs will be available for adoption after completing mandatory quarantine and receiving medical attention, if needed.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Harry and Meghan recently adopted one of Virginia’s rescue beagles and named the 7-year-old dog Momma Mia.
According to New York TimesMeghan Markle personally called the Beagle Freedom Project founder and told her she wanted to help an older dog.
Anyone interested in adopting one of the rescue dogs, or any other animal in need, can visit the MSPCA website to apply.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
We’re living in the 21st century. We live in a time where we can go from our front door to almost anywhere in the world within hoursl. We also live in an age where science has advanced. Science has brought us to the point where some of the movies on time travel are now beginning to become reality.
It’s no wonder then that time travel has become something that many people are very interested in seeing on screen. Whether it’s as part of their favorite sci-fi franchise or it’s something original entirely. Here are ten of the best movies on time travel, some better than others, but all worth watching if you love this type of film.
Also Read: The 10 Best Movies On Life That Will Make You Smile
Terry Gilliam’s 1995 movie is a great pick if you want to watch a film that handles time travel in a complex way. The story follows James Cole, a convict from the future who is sent back in time to stop the release of a deadly virus. But as he tries to uncover the truth, he discovers that reality is not as simple as it seems.
Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure is a classic time travel movie that’s both funny and heartwarming. The story follows two best friends who use time travel to fix their history grades and save the world from certain destruction. Along the way, they meet historical figures like Socrates, Joan of Arc, and Abraham Lincoln, who help them learn valuable lessons.
In this 2004 film, a man named Primer is caught in a time loop, reliving the same day over and over. As he tries to figure out how to break the loop, he discovers that his friend has also been caught in the same time loop. Together, they must find a way to escape.
If you’re looking for a mind-bending, complex movie about time travel, then Predestination is a must-watch. The story follows a Temporal Agent who has the ability to travel through time. He’s on a mission to prevent a terrorist attack. Soon things are complicated when he falls in love with one of the potential victims. The film does an excellent job of exploring the Butterfly Effect. This film also does an excellent job of how our choices can impact the future in ways we never could have imagined.
This mind-bending thriller starring British heartthrob Guy Pearce is a must-watch for any fan of time travel movies. In Frequency, Pearce plays a man who discovers he can communicate with his father (played by Dennis Quaid) through a radio in the present day. The two work together to prevent a tragic event from occurring, but as they change the past, the present begins to unravel. Time travel has never been so thrilling!
Donnie Darko is a classic time travel movie that’s sure to send chills down your spine. The story follows Donnie, a high school student. Donnie starts seeing visions of a giant rabbit telling him the world will end in 28 days. As the days pass, Donnie’s grip on reality starts to unravel as he tries to stop the impending doom.
Looper is a 2012 science fiction action film directed by Rian Johnson. The cast of this movie includes Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt, and Jeff Daniels. The film revolves around time travel and is set in the year 2044. In 2074, time travel will be invented but it will be illegal and only available on the black market.
Hot Tub Time Machine is a hilarious comedy that will have you laughing from beginning to end. The story follows a group of friends who travel back in time to the 1980s after getting drunk in a hot tub. The movie is filled with pop culture references and nods to the decade, making it a fun and nostalgic watch. The cast is terrific, with John Cusack, Craig Robinson, and Rob Corddry leading the way.
Time travel has been a popular movie plot device since the early days of film. In Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home, the crew of the USS Enterprise travels back in time. They travel back in time to save the life of Spock. This movie is funny, exciting, and touching. It is one of the best movies on time travel in which time travel is done right.
This movie stars Ashton Kutcher. A man who discovers he has the power to travel back in time and change the course of events. As he tries to fix his own life, he realizes that the butterfly effect is real. He also realizes that his actions have far-reaching consequences. This film is a mind-bending thriller that will leave you questioning everything you thought you knew about time travel.
The post Movies On Time Travel: The Top 10 Movies On Time Travel appeared first on MEWS.
Benchmark Indian stocks closed with marginal gains on Friday but ended the week with losses on growing fears of a global recession after poor economic data from Asia to Europe and the Americas.
Investors also remained nervous ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference, looking for clues about the scale of future interest rate hikes.
“…investors will likely remain cautious ahead of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium. Investors are concerned that the Fed Chairman will redouble his efforts in the central bank’s fight against inflation,” Prashanth said. Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities, had said earlier in the day.
The BSE Sensex index closed Friday with marginal gains of 59.15 points to end at 58,833.87, and the Nifty edged up 36.45 points to 17,558.90.
Among the Sensex pack, NTPC, Titan, Power Grid, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel and Mahindra & Mahindra were among the big winners.
On the other, IndusInd Bank, HDFC, Asian Paints and Bharti Airtel were the main laggards.
“Markets were weak amid global economic indicators suggesting weakness in various economies, cautious market positioning ahead of the Fed Chairman’s speech in Jackson Hole and strengthening USD,” said Shrikant Chouhan, chief executive. of retail equity research at Kotak Securities.
“Computer services, metals and consumable oil, gas and fuels were the week’s biggest losers, while the capital goods sector was the lone gainer among the major sectors,” he said. he adds.
The Fed chief’s speech at the annual conference in Jackson Hole will be scrutinized for any hint that a slowing economy would alter the Fed’s plan to raise interest rates.
“With markets largely in risk mode since the third week of June, there is little chance that Powell will deliver a dovish surprise with risk rather than the opposite outcome,” said Christopher Wood, global head of equities at Jefferies.
Wood, in his note published Thursday evening, also called India by far the best structural story in Asia.
“The reality is that the Indian market has so far surprised everyone with its resilience in the face of bearish sentiment triggered by the wave of offshore selling, high valuations and monetary tightening,” he wrote. .
The Nifty 50 is up around 2.3% so far this month, after gaining 8.7% in July on easing crude prices and hopes of a slower pace of increases rate.
Automaker Eicher Motors was the Nifty 50’s biggest percentage loser, falling 3.6% in its worst session since early March, after UBS downgraded the stock from “neutral” to “buy,” citing a 34% rally this year.
The Nifty Metal Index was the best performing sub-index, gaining 1.8%.
Investors will be watching Fed Chairman Powell’s speech to see if he offers any clues as to how quickly the U.S. central bank still intends to raise interest rates.
“The smoke signals (from the Fed) have been… ‘if we are to err on the side of over-tightening or not doing enough, we know which side we want to be on,’” Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank, told Reuters.
“I think there’s an element of wanting to be seen as talking tough in the hope that the tougher they talk, the less we have to do in terms of politics.”
Investors will also look to Powell to see if his comments on the long-term outlook could prompt markets to unwind 2023 monetary easing bets, supporting the dollar, Attrill added.
Markets assume policymakers will be more concerned about slowing GDP than rising inflation heading into the year, with U.S. rate hikes expected to peak this year or early 2023.
Oil prices rose as high as $1 on Friday as the latest US data reduced fears of recession, although an upcoming speech from the Fed Chairman limited further gains.
But Indian capital markets have been boosted by the return of foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and this trend is expected to continue.
“Going forward, D-street will focus on macroeconomic trends. FIIs have been on a buying spree and have bought over Rs 46,000 crore so far in August. The continued buying of FIIs has been a major contributor to the current rally,” said Chouhan of Kotak Securities.
ndtv
7th Pay Commission Latest News: There is great news for Central Government Employees. The government is going to increase the dearness allowance (DA Hike) soon. If you are also waiting for the increase in DA, then there is going to be a bumper increase in your salary. Let us tell you that the dearness allowance of the employees has increased from 34 percent to 38 percent and soon its money is going to come in the account of the employees next month.
According to media reports, the government can announce this in September. Along with this, its money can also be transferred in September itself. Let us tell you that in dearness allowance, you will also get arrears for the months of July and August.
According to the current scale of the Seventh Pay Commission, dearness allowance and DR are being paid at the rate of 34 percent to the employees and pensioners, but after the formal announcement next month, the DA of the employees will increase by 4 percent i.e. next month. From this you will get dearness allowance at the rate of 38 percent.
According to the 7th pay commission, the employees will get dearness allowance at the rate of 38 percent. If we calculate the maximum salary, then on the basic salary of Rs 56,900, Rs 21622 will be available as DA every month i.e. the people of this pay scale will get the benefit of Rs 2,59,464 lakh annually.
According to the 7th Pay Commission, if your basic salary is Rs 31550 and there is an increase of 38 percent in DA, then know here how much your salary will increase.
Let us understand from the calculation how much your salary will increase (DA Calculation)-
Increase in annual salary – Rs 1514
The post 7th Pay Commission: Central employees will get 38% DA money on this day, ₹ 21622 will come in the account, know update appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Rob Manfred’s response to a question last month about minor-league salaries before the All-Star Game took off when the Major League Baseball commissioner said “I reject the premise that they’re not paid a living wage.”
Response on social media was swift.
In 2020, two years after successfully lobbying Congress to exempt minor-leaguers from federal minimum-wage laws through the Save America’s Pastime Act, MLB opted to give players a salary increase. Players at rookie and short-season levels saw their minimum weekly pay raised from $290 to $400, and players at Class A went from $290 to $500, Double A from $350 to $600 and Triple A from $502 to $700.
That same year, former players Raul Jacobson, Ty Kelly, Matt Paré, longtime labor leader Bill Fletcher Jr. and others formed a nonprofit called Advocates for Minor Leaguers to “provide a collective voice” for minor-league players.
“Most minor-league baseball players work second jobs because their annual salaries are insufficient to make ends meet,” the group said in a statement after Manfred’s comments. “The commissioner makes an annual salary of $17.5 million. His suggestion that minor-league pay is acceptable is both callous and false.”
Chicago Cubs third baseman Patrick Wisdom, who was in the organization’s minor-league system in 2020 and 2021, worked multiple jobs to make ends meet. He worked as an umpire and physical therapy aid, and did odd jobs such as clearing backyards for family friends.
Wisdom said he lived in the basement of an 85-year-old woman with five other guys. There weren’t separate rooms, just beds in corners.
“It’s hard, super hard, especially on that salary,” he told the Tribune. “Maybe a couple hundred bucks every two weeks and then you’re paying dues on top of that.
“So part of your paychecks go into the clubhouse staff and you’re trying to just take scraps home with you. You can take some water bottles home from the field and cram as many guys as you can into an apartment or find something like a host family where you can try to save money.
“It is hard, but I understand it was part of learning and stuff like that. You’re chasing your dream. I get that. I mean, I did it too. You’ve got to work in the offseason to offset costs for the season. It’s hard to manage a lot of things while still staying motivated to chase your dreams because sometimes for some guys it’s why they have to stop. They just can’t afford to keep chasing their dream, which is a tough pill to swallow.”
Minor-league players make between $4,800 and $15,400 annually, according to Harry Marino, executive director for Advocates for Minor Leaguers. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services lists the poverty line for a one-person household in the 48 contiguous states and Washington as $13,590.
“Those salaries are paid out only during the regular season and the playoffs,” Marino told the Tribune. “The players don’t get paid during various required periods of work like spring training, extended spring training, fall instructional league and the winter offseason when players are both contractually and practically required to perform work for their teams.
“And as a result, players are often working second jobs just to try to make ends meet and struggling with housing insecurity, food insecurity, things that have been documented over the last year or two.”
MLB in November 2021 announced it would “provide more than 90% of assigned Minor League players across every level with furnished housing accommodations at each Major League club’s expense beginning with the 2022 season.”
But before that, Marino said, “in-season housing had not ever been provided to minor-league players as a result of which players were generally sleeping, five, six, seven, eight guys to a two-bedroom apartment on air mattresses to keep costs down.”
Michael Rivers, creator of the nonprofit Adopt a Minor Leaguer, saw a Twitter thread from former Minnesota Twins prospect Todd Van Steensel in early 2020 about the realities of life as a minor-league player. The season had been paused because of COVID-19, and players often would post on social media about their hardships. Though some teams committed to paying their players a stipend, it didn’t help existing issues. It even might have exacerbated it.
Rivers reached out to Van Steensel to offer to help and asked the player to pick a couple of teammates for whom he could do the same.
Rivers, who was dealing with his father’s recent cancer diagnosis and was looking to do some good, thought more people would be interested, so he tweeted an invitation for others to join him. Response to his call to action was so great that Adopt a Minor Leaguer was born.
“These guys don’t get paid for spring training, and after rent they barely had much left for anything else,” Rivers told the Tribune.
Through Adopt a Minor Leaguer, sponsors commit to sending their designated player $100-$150 a month in groceries, gift cards, money — whatever they and the player deem best.
“I like for the sponsors and players to keep in touch with each other bimonthly at least, so as to make it less of a business transaction and more of a friendship,” Rivers said.
“Sponsorships are one-on-one, which means the money or goods go straight to the player from the sponsor and we don’t touch any of it. I feel this works best because the fans can see exactly where their money goes.”
Adopt a Minor Leaguer has found sponsorships for 850 players since February 2020, raising more than $45,000 in grants. Rivers estimates the group has provided minor-league players almost $500,000 worth of help.
“The reality is the crisis wasn’t new,” Marino said. “This is something that has existed for 40 years. This is how it had always been done.
“What was new was players coming together to speak out about it and raise awareness about it. And that culminated with the last week of the (2021) season. Players in Brooklyn, on the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and Brooklyn Cyclones wore our Fair Ball wristbands demanding fair treatment and released a statement explaining why they were engaged in this on-field collective action, which was really unprecedented.
“And three days later, Major League Baseball owners got together and unanimously approved free furnished housing for all minor-league players starting this season. Now players are living in team-provided housing. It’s free, it’s furnished, and the experience is drastically different than it was last year. It’s important for everyone to understand that happened not because Major League Baseball decided to give housing to players out of the goodness of their hearts but because they were shamed into it by the public because of players coming together to raise awareness.”
With in-season housing now largely addressed, players have shifted their attention to pay.
Marino said they have a steering committee made up of more than 50 players with every team represented. The goal is for players to afford a normal life while playing professional baseball. Players want to be able to negotiate contracts they feel are consistent with the value they deliver.
One way they have started to pursue that is by working with the Senate Judiciary Committee to explore baseball’s antitrust exemption.
In 1998, Congress passed the Curt Flood Act repealing the antitrust exemption with respect to major-leaguers. But players in the minors, most of whom are not represented by a union —other than those on a team’s 40-man roster — weren’t included. Not only does the antitrust exemption result in suppressed wages, it tethers minor-league players to their teams for seven years — longer than their MLB counterparts. This means the antitrust exemption still exists in practical terms for the bulk of professional players, leading right into MLB’s efforts to contract the minor leagues.
The bipartisan Judiciary Committee is chaired by Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin. On June 28, the committee sent a letter to Advocates for Minor Leaguers requesting additional information about MLB’s antitrust exemption. The letter included questions about the exemption’s effect on the pay structure for minor-leaguers, MLB’s international amateur system and baseball’s reduction in the number of minor-league affiliates.
The committee also sent a letter to MLB requesting information about the effects of the exemption seeking information about how it affects the “league’s structure and operations, with a focus on the exemption’s impact on competition in the labor market for minor-league ballplayers as well as the operations of minor-league teams.”
In his response to the inquiry, Manfred stated in his letter: “We respectfully submit that the opposite is true — the baseball antitrust exemption has meaningfully improved the lives of Minor League players, including their terms and conditions of employment, and has enabled the operators of Minor League affiliates to offer professional baseball in certain communities that otherwise could not economically support a professional baseball team.”
Durbin told the Los Angeles Times in July that there would be congressional hearings on the matter, though no hearing has been scheduled.
The minor leagues are made up of upward of 5,000 players with a maximum of 5,400 rostered at any one time. Players cycle in and out, so the number varies from team to team, but some players stay as long as seven years.
“Players don’t jump straight to Major League Baseball unlike in the NFL or the NBA,” Marino said.
“You can look at the top stars in the game. They spend time in the minors. They improve their craft. And so it’s important to understand that in baseball, the minor leagues are integral to the ultimate product on the field, and it’s impossible to separate the minor leagues from the major leagues. It’s all part of one big system, and everything you see in terms of the ultimate product on the field at the major-league level is impacted by the work that’s done in the minor leagues.”
Marino said the best long-term outcome is for minor-leaguers to be part of a formal players association with collective bargaining rights recognized by the National Labor Relations Board.
But until hearings on MLB’s antitrust exemption move forward, work continues for minor-leaguers.
Chicago Tribune reporter Meghan Montemurro contributed.
()
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons