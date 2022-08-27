Can this upgraded Man United side rise through the ranks on their journey to the South Coast?

I never thought I would say those words but…please continue with the standardized tests for college admissions.

As a high school student, I faced a frenzy of college applications and a deluge of mailings of information from potential colleges. My to-do list includes over 30 essays for applications, scholarships and more.

Believe me, no one hated taking the SAT, PSAT, ACT, and AP exams more than me. However, these tests have considerable advantages.

Yet increasingly, colleges are becoming "test blind" (meaning they will not consider test scores as part of their selection process) or "test elective" (meaning students have the choice of submitting results, but they are not necessarily a focus in admissions). For those who want to attend college starting next fall, advocacy organization FairTest has counted more than 1,800 establishments as elective or blind tests, despite the value standardized tests can bring.

Yet increasingly, colleges are becoming “test blind” (meaning they will not consider test scores as part of their selection process) or “test elective” (meaning students have the choice of submitting results, but they are not necessarily a focus in admissions). For those who want to attend college starting next fall, advocacy organization FairTest has counted more than 1,800 establishments as elective or blind tests, despite the value standardized tests can bring.

This value comes from creating an equal measure for judging students whose grades may mean different things in different places. Each high school in this country has its own rigor, as do particular classes and teachers. Standardized tests like the SAT and ACT help level the playing field, especially in the face of grade inflation.

In the United States, rating inflation is an endemic problem. High school GPAs increased by 0.43 points on average, from 2.68 in 1990 to 3.11 in 2019, according to the 2019 High School Transcript study by the National Evaluation of Educational Progress (NAEP). ). Although GPAs have increased, average NAEP math and science assessment scores have decreased. This means that students earn higher grades, but don’t necessarily achieve the college-readiness skills suggested by their transcripts.

In my own experience, harsh grading was the norm at the school I attended in Florida for my freshman year. It was frustrating to see many of my close friends at other schools in Florida consistently receiving A’s and B’s in honors classes without ever breaking a book. These same friends often failed state-administered school leaving exams. (Fortunately, I am now at a school in West Virginia that practices fair and consistent grading.)

I recently learned that this is called a “strictness gap”. A 2020 Florida Department of Education study found that more than a third of 10th grade English students and 12% of first grade algebra students who failed the relevant end-of-course exam still earned a grade of B or better from their teachers.

Part of the push to do away with standardized tests in admissions was driven by flaws in the questions themselves. But it’s not your mother’s SAT anymore. Prior to 2005, the SAT had categories of analogy and vocabulary that were tricky and obscure to say the least, with many socio-economic biases that favored the well-heeled and affluent travelers.

My own mother, who grew up in semi-rural West Virginia at a time when there was no World Wide Web, vividly remembers an esoteric SAT analogy question involving puppet theatre, a foreign concept to his classmates. She also remembers being tested on defining words like “pulchritude” and “sesquipedalian.” Back then, rote memorization of complex vocabulary words was part of the deal, with students often trying to learn every word from the dictionary or Barron’s infamous 3,500 SAT Core Word List.

However, the current SAT, reformed again in 2016, does not contain these obscure vocabulary or analogy questions. In fact, after administering the redesigned SAT, a Kaplan test prep survey found that nearly 60 percent of students surveyed thought the new SAT questions were simple and easy to follow. The current test covers the most common words presented with context and tests logical reasoning skills that apply more to everyday life.

Critics of standardized testing also point to the unfair advantage of students from privileged backgrounds as they can get private tutors and other expensive test prep. Although this continues to be a problem, the gap is closing. A myriad of public resources are now available, including free official practice tests from the testers themselves, how-to YouTube videos, and websites that help students prepare at no cost (including Khan Academy SAT Prep in partnership with the College Board). Many public high schools also offer free enrichment classes to develop skills for the SAT and ACT.

More importantly, despite all the criticism of these exams as biased, they can serve to elevate disadvantaged students who need them most, which in itself should be a compelling reason to keep standardized tests. One of the advantages for low-income students is that scores on standardized tests such as the PSAT, SAT, and ACT can be gateways to countless scholarship opportunities that provide financial assistance to pursue higher education. .

Standardized tests are extremely stressful, of course, and they are not the ultimate solution for determining academic success. But to have a level playing field for all, standardized test scores must be included in applications so colleges can put the grades into context.

In a world of so much uncertainty, the consistency and reliability of standardized tests ensures fairness for all students, regardless of background.