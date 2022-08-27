Chevron donates $94,000 to CoCo schools to help cover vandalism cleanup costs

The initial reaction was towards the hawkish side, then recovered, but is now moving towards the more hawkish bias after the Fed Powell speech. I’m not sure things have changed much, but the president reiterated the need to raise fares. The verdict still fell on 50-75 and the terminal rate, but perhaps the 3.4% sentiment may be too low for the end of the year and the Bullard call of 3.75% at 4% is more likely.

Inventories are lower. The 10 a.m. snapshot had the Dow up 52 points, the S&P down -2.07 points and the Nasdaq

The Nasdaq Stock Market or NASDAQ is an American stock exchange. It only tracks the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in terms of market capitalization and is part of a network of stock markets and options exchanges. Launched in 1971, NASDAQ is the acronym for the National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotations. Since then it has been known simply as NASDAQ and has become one of the most influential stock exchanges in the world. OTC) trading system. What makes up the NASDAQ? In particular, the exchange also includes the NASDAQ Composite, which includes almost all stocks listed on the NASDAQ stock market. Along with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIJA) and the S&P 500 Index, it is one of the three most followed stock market indices in the United States. Overall, the NASDAQ stock market has three different market levels. This includes the capital market, or a stock market for companies with a relatively small market capitalization. Listing requirements for small cap companies are less stringent than for other Nasdaq markets which list larger companies with significantly higher market capitalization. Additionally, the global market is made up of stocks that represent the global Nasdaq market. The Global Market consists of 1,450 stocks that meet stock exchange financial and liquidity requirements and corporate governance standards. Finally, the Global Select Market is a market capitalization-weighted index comprised of 1,200 US and international stocks that represent the Global Select Market Composite.



Read this term -27.01 points.

The current levels are at:

Dow is down -386 points or -1.4%

The S&P is down -56 points against -1.33%

The Nasdaq is down -199 points or -1.60^

For the returns, the before and after showed:

2 years going from 3.374% to 3.425% currently

10 years from 3.045% to 3.069%

30 years from 3.254% to 3.257%

IN forex,

The EUR/USD is the currency pair comprising the single currency of the European Union, the euro (symbol €, code EUR), and the dollar of the United States (symbol $, code USD). The pair rate indicates how many euros are needed to buy a dollar. For example, when EUR/USD is trading at 1.2, it means that 1 euro equals 1.2 dollars. Why EUR/USD is the most popular trading pairCompared to all tradable currencies, the Euro (EUR) is the second most traded currency in the world, behind the US Dollar. This currency pair is the most traded and liquid currency pair in the market. As the most popular trading pair, EUR/USD is a staple of all brokerage offerings and often has some of the lowest spreads compared to other pairs. Ultimately, the currency trails the two most economical blocs in the world and sees the most volume for this reason. EUR/USD has a wide range of factors that influence its rates. On the Euro side, Eurozone economic data as well as internal bloc factors can easily impact rates. Even smaller member states can effectively weigh on the euro, as seen in Greece during bailout talks in the 2010s. Alternatively, developments in the United States and at the Federal Reserve generally affect the EUR/ usd. Many examples include bailouts during the financial crisis, tax cuts under the Trump administration, and Covid-19 relief measures, among others.

GBPUSD: GBPUSD briefly moved above the 200-hour MA at 1.18902, but fell back towards the 100-hour MA at 1.18047

USDJPY: USDJPY declined to test its 200 hourly MA at 136.22, but rebounded higher and is trading above its 100 hourly MA at 136.89. The price is currently trading at 137.10.

USDCHF: Volatility briefly pushed the price below its 200 hourly MA at 0.9991, but is back higher but still below the 100 hourly MA above at 0.96418. The current price is currently at 0.96178.

Volatility with a hawkish slant is now the theme.

PS. Stock declines are accelerating with the Nasdaq now down -1.95%. The S&P is down -1.6%