News
Chicago White Sox hear the boo birds after falling back to .500 with a 7-2 loss: ‘They have every right to be upset’
The Chicago White Sox were a season-high five games over .500 last week, appearing — finally — to be headed in the right direction.
They slipped back to .500 on Friday with a lackluster 7-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks in front of 33,054 at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Johnny Cueto had a rare off night, and the Sox didn’t sustain much offensively, stumbling in the opener of a nine-game homestand.
The Sox were attempting to turn the page after Thursday’s demoralizing 4-3 loss at Baltimore in 11 innings. Instead, they lost for the seventh time in nine games and are 63-63 as September nears.
“That’s reality, right?” Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “It’s what we’ve been doing all year. It hadn’t gotten back to five, we were like two or three (over), one, two, minus-one. That’s why (Thursday) was really a tough one. Because plus-three or plus-one.
“But you’ve got to let the season take its course.”
Cueto has been incredibly reliable for the Sox. Through an interperter, he described Friday’s start as “just a bad outing.”
The right-hander allowed a season-high seven runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
“You’re going to have one of those throughout the year,” Cueto said. “It’s not an excuse. It was just a bad outing. I’m a human being too. And it happens.”
Cueto had allowed just two home runs in his previous eight starts. He gave up two in the first three innings Friday.
Cueto on Monday was named the American League Player of the Week after going at least eight innings in outings against the Houston Astros (one earned run in eight innings Aug. 15) and at Cleveland (8⅔ scoreless innings Saturday).
He allowed two singles and a walk to begin the second. Mount Carmel product Alek Thomas, whose dad, Allen, was the director of strength and conditioning for the Sox from 2004-2021, brought in the first run with a sacrifice fly to left.
Cueto’s second walk of the inning loaded the bases with two outs for Josh Rojas, who knocked in all three with a double to left. Emmanuel Rivera followed with a two-run homer, giving the Diamondbacks a 6-0 lead.
“They fought in those at-bats,” Cueto said, referring to walking Geraldo Perdomo on a 3-2 pitch and allowing the double to Rojas on a 1-2 pitch.
“It wasn’t the outcome that I wanted to get in those at-bats, but it happens.”
Friday snapped his streak of 10 consecutive quality starts.
“It’s just as simple as something he’s been outstanding at is getting the third out (of an inning),” La Russa said. “Think about it: He walks Perdomo. The next guy gets a double and (then) a home run and that’s (six) runs. After that, he started dealing.
“It just shows you what he does well and how hard it is to do. A lot of guys have trouble getting the last out, and it shows you one of his strengths. Not (Friday).”
Daulton Varsho homered in the third, making it 7-0.
The Sox’s offense came in the form of Eloy Jiménez scoring on an Elvis Andrus groundout in the fourth and AJ Pollock homering in the ninth.
Jiménez received a visit from the training staff after reaching on an infield hit in the sixth. He appeared to hobble as he made his way to the bag and exited before the ninth.
“You are better off not pushing. We are just going to be careful,” La Russa said. “Unless he’s real sore, he should play (Saturday).”
La Russa counted a number of hard-hit balls for the Sox but credited the Diamondbacks defense. Thomas made a pair of impressive catches in center.
“They played excellent defensive game,” La Russa said. “The score should have been better, closer.”
But that wasn’t the case.
“To me what’s amazing was that seventh, eighth, ninth inning, as futile as that game had been, for fans to yell ‘Let’s go, White Sox,’ that’s amazing,” La Russa said. “Got a taste of it last year — if you win here, it will be as good or better as any place else. Right now we’re at .500. Our goal is to win the series. That means we’ve got to win (Saturday).”
The chants turned to loud boos after the final out.
“They came to see us win a ballgame, and we got beat,” La Russa said. “Most of the game it was lopsided, right? They have every right to be upset — at the team, management, whatever, they’ve got every right to do it. But I’m just saying, the fact that they were here and they did say ‘Let’s go, White Sox’ is amazing.
“It’s amazing fan support here, and I’ve got plenty of experience. But there ain’t no free lunch. It’s a two-way relationship. They support you and you’ve got to give back. So we’ve got to do more about giving back.”
()
News
Russia blocks outcome document at nuclear treaty conference – The Denver Post
By EDITH M. LEDERER
UNITED NATIONS (AP) – Russia on Friday night blocked an agreement on the final document of a four-week review of the UN treaty considered a cornerstone of nuclear disarmament that has criticized its military takeover of the most Europe’s largest nuclear power plant shortly after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, an act that raised fears of a nuclear catastrophe.
Igor Vishnevetsky, deputy director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Non-Proliferation and Arms Control Department, said at the latest delayed meeting of the conference reviewing the 50-year-old nuclear non-proliferation treaty that “unfortunately , there is no consensus on this document”. He insisted that many countries – not just Russia – disagreed with “a whole host of issues” in the latest 36-page draft.
The final document required the approval of all countries in the conference who are parties to the treaty aimed at curbing the spread of nuclear weapons and ultimately achieving a world without them.
Argentinian Ambassador Gustavo Zlauvinen, chairman of the conference, said the final draft represented his best efforts to respond to the differing views and expectations of the parties “for a gradual outcome” at a time in history when “our world is increasingly wracked by conflict, and, most alarmingly, the ever-growing prospect of the unthinkable nuclear war.
But after Vishnevetsky’s speech, Zlauvinen told delegates: “I see that at this stage the conference is not able to come to an agreement on its substantive work.”
The NPT Review Conference is supposed to be held every five years, but has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This marked the second failure of its 191 states parties to produce an outcome document. The last review conference in 2015 ended without an agreement due to serious differences over the establishment of a zone in the Middle East free of weapons of mass destruction.
These differences have not gone away but are being discussed, and draft final documents obtained by The Associated Press reportedly reaffirmed the importance of establishing a nuclear-free zone in the Middle East. It was therefore not seen as a major stumbling block this year.
The issue that changed the dynamics of the conference was Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, which prompted Russian President Vladimir Putin to warn that Russia is a “mighty” nuclear power and that any attempt interference would lead to “consequences that you have never seen”. .” He also put the Russian nuclear forces on high alert.
Putin has since backed down, saying “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought”, a message reiterated by a senior Russian official on the opening day of the NPT conference on August 2.
But the initial threat from the Russian leader and the occupation of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine as well as the takeover of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, scene of the world’s worst nuclear disaster in 1986, rekindled global fears of a new nuclear emergency.
The four references in the draft outcome document to the factory in Zaporizhzhia, where Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of bombing, would have caused NPT parties to express “serious concern about military activities” in or proximity to the facility and other nuclear power plants.
He also reportedly acknowledged Ukraine’s loss of control and the International Atomic Energy Agency’s inability to guarantee the safety of the plant’s nuclear materials. He backed IAEA efforts to visit Zaporizhzhia to ensure there is no diversion of its nuclear materials, a trip the agency’s director hopes to organize in the coming days.
The draft also expressed “serious concern” about the security of Ukrainian nuclear facilities, particularly in Zaporizhzia, and underlined “the paramount importance of ensuring control by the competent Ukrainian authorities”.
After the conference failed to adopt the document, dozens of countries took the floor to express their views.
Indonesia, speaking on behalf of the Non-Aligned Movement comprising 120 developing countries, expressed disappointment at the failure, calling the outcome document “of utmost importance”.
Yann Hwang, French Ambassador to the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, read a statement on behalf of 56 countries and the European Union reaffirming its unwavering support for Ukraine and deploring “the dangerous nuclear rhetoric, actions and statements provocative statements by Russia regarding the raising of its nuclear alert level”.
The countries expressed deep concern that Russia is undermining international peace and the goals of the NPT “by waging its unlawful war of aggression against Ukraine.”
Deputy head of the Russian delegation, Andrei Belousov, said the conference had become a “political hostage” to countries that were “poisoning the discussions” with political language on Ukraine and determined “to settle accounts with the Russia by raising issues that are not directly related to the treaty.”
“These states, namely Ukraine and supporters of the Kyiv regime, bear full responsibility for the lack of a positive end result,” he said.
Adam Scheinman, the U.S. special representative for nuclear nonproliferation, noted that the final draft never named Russia, and he said he underestimated the situation at the Zaporizhzhia plant” and failed to recognize what we all know to be true – that the risk of radiological disaster only exists because of Russia’s war of choice.
“Russia is the reason why we don’t have a consensus today,” he said. “The last minute changes requested by Russia were not minor. They were intended to protect Russia’s obvious intention to wipe Ukraine off the map.
Under the provisions of the NPT, the five original nuclear powers – the United States, China, Russia (then the Soviet Union), Great Britain and France – agreed to negotiate with a view to eliminating one day their arsenals and the nations without nuclear weapons promised not to acquire them in exchange for a guarantee to be able to develop nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.
The draft outcome document would have expressed deep concern “that the threat of the use of nuclear weapons today is higher than at any time since the heights of the Cold War and the deterioration of the international security environment”. . He would also have committed the parties to the treaty “to do everything possible to ensure that nuclear weapons are never again used”.
Rebecca Johnson, a British nuclear analyst and co-founder of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, which won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017, said that “after weeks of wartime negotiations, global risks unprecedented and increased nuclear threats, it is clearer than ever now that nuclear abolition is urgent and necessary.
Daryl Kimball, executive director of the Washington-based Arms Control Association, said: “This NPT conference represents a missed opportunity to strengthen the treaty and global security by agreeing on a specific action plan with benchmarks. and timeliness which is essential to deal effectively with the growing dangers of the nuclear arms race and the use of nuclear weapons.
denverpost
News
Authorities hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix Freeway
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Officials hope to fully reopen the main freeway from Los Angeles to Phoenix early next week after a flash flood washed out part of the highway through the Southern California desert .
The flooding began Wednesday night amid the latest round of monsoon thunderstorms to hit the region this summer. The damaged roadway was part of a detour after a repair project along eastbound Interstate 10 near the small community of Desert Center, about 165 miles (265 km) east of Los Angeles.
The California Department of Transportation said Friday crews were working around the clock to restore the detour lane early next week, which would reopen both eastbound lanes to motorists.
In the meantime, authorities are recommending motorists leaving Southern California use Interstates 8 or 40, which are major detours.
At first, the authorities closed traffic in both directions. Westbound lanes for traffic from Arizona to California were reopened, followed by an eastbound lane from the freeway.
A 2015 flash flood in the same area washed out a bridge on the east side of I-10 and eroded the ground below the westbound bridge, closing the freeway for nearly a week while the westbound bridge was repaired. The east side hasn’t reopened for weeks.
On Thursday, more than 2 inches (5.08 centimeters) of rain fell in the Mojave Desert and flash flooding damaged several roads. Campers at the Hole-in-the-Wall Visitor Center and Campground in the Mojave National Preserve were briefly stranded until temporary repairs were made.
Other nearby roads were also closed as a result of the rain.
“The Mojave Highway, a historic trans-desert route and now a dirt road, remains impassable through Soda Lake due to standing water and deep mud that would block even four-wheel-drive vehicles,” according to Mojave National Preserve.
Flash flooding in early summer severely damaged roads in Death Valley National Park, stranding hundreds of visitors through floodwaters and debris-covered roads. It took the park about two weeks to reopen its most popular areas.
yahoo
News
International Day Against Nuclear Tests: History and Meaning
The special day aims to call for an end to these nuclear tests. This year marks the thirteenth anniversary of the event
Representative image. AFP
In an effort to raise awareness of the harmful effects of nuclear weapon testing, each year August 29 is celebrated as the International Day Against Nuclear Testing. The special day aims to call for an end to these nuclear tests. This year marks the thirteenth anniversary of the event. On this day, the United Nations holds an event that raises public awareness of the effects of nuclear weapons testing and detonations and further stresses the need to cease such nuclear testing. Amazingly, between 1945 and 1996, a total of 2000 nuclear test explosions were conducted. Moreover, it was the nuclear tests of the United States and the USSR that resulted in the Cold War which lasted until 1991, when the USSR disintegrated.
Story
Established on December 2, 2009, the International Day against Nuclear Tests was unanimously adopted by the United Nations General Assembly at its 64th session. This resolution was initiated by Kazakhstan to celebrate the 18th anniversary of the closure of the USSR-controlled Semipalatinsk nuclear test site, which took place in Kazakhstan in 1991. For those unaware, Trinity was the first nuclear test conducted by the United States Army on July 16, 1945, at a desert site in New Mexico. This nuclear test was followed by the United States dropping atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in August 1945. Sadly, this resulted in around 200,000 casualties, while the survivor suffered from radiation-induced cancer.
Importance
The Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty (CTBT) was established in 1996 by the United Nations General Assembly, which has been signed and ratified by 170 nations. In addition, 15 countries have signed but not ratified, while 11 countries have not signed. The International Day Against Nuclear Tests is important because it highlights the urgency of banning all forms of testing and use of nuclear weapons. Signatories to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons are committed to ensuring peace and security in the face of the threat posed by nuclear weapons.
Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
firstpost
News
Patriots don’t look ready for regular season and other takeaways from preseason finale
BOSTON — The preseason is over for the Patriots, ending in a 23-6 loss to the Raiders in Las Vegas. The next time the Patriots play a football game, it will count.
It’s a bit concerning considering that the team didn’t look very good during the pre-season. Friday night’s final was no exception, as the first-team offense struggled to prepare ahead of facing the Dolphins in Miami on Sept. 11.
The Patriots don’t really look ready for games that matter. They now have two weeks to prepare it. But before moving on to Miami, here are some takeaways from New England’s preseason finale.
The offense still doesn’t look good
Mac Jones and the offensive starters got four practices Friday night, and all they put together was a basket. They had two three outs and another drive ended with a terrible interception by Jones. After converting a fourth-and-3 and roaming the field on their last possession, they had a touchdown taken off the board due to an OPI from DeVante Parker.
There were also questionable play calls, with Jones going for a deep pass to Parker on a third and a 3. They couldn’t connect, but the offense stayed on the court and Jones threw a dart at Kendrick Bourne on fourth down to keep the drive alive.
Jones was frustrated on the sideline and didn’t look comfortable there, even when the offensive line gave him time to do his thing.
The offense as a whole doesn’t look ready for the regular season. The starters had seven series in the preseason, and only one of them ended with a touchdown. Four of those drives ended in a three-and-out.
The offense has a lot of work to do before Week 1 in Miami.
Ty Montgomery’s injury is worrying
Montgomery was expected to play an important role in offense, giving Jones a versatile threat out of the backfield. But the veteran had to be sent off the pitch after injuring his ankle in the first half and didn’t return.
If Montgomery runs out of time to start the season, Rhamondre Stevenson could be in line to catch passes out of the backfield, with JJ Taylor another candidate if he makes the roster.
Problems along the offensive line
On the first running play of the game, the line gave Stevenson nothing to work with and he was brought down for a loss of four yards. Stevenson has picked up just 22 yards on his five carries as the line continues to struggle with the new running pattern.
The line gave Jones time to do his thing on occasion, but the quarterback was sacked twice and hit four times on the night.
Michael Onwenu was also hit with a strike to start the second practice, forcing the offense to face a first-and-20. The starting offensive line was there for four series, and the Patriots offense couldn’t. do much.
The defense was set on fire during the first drive from Las Vegas
Friday night started off as a “Jarrett Stidham Revenge Game” as the Raiders QB torched the Patriots starters for 72 yards in Vegas’ first drive. Ja’Whaun Bentley missed a tackle to let DJ Turner go for a 14-yard pickup, and the midfield was wide open as Jesper Horsted broke free for a 30-yard reception. The Raiders were in the red zone after just three games.
Las Vegas had to settle for a field goal after Kyle Dugger – who bit hard on Stidham’s false play when finishing off Horsted – offered a huge run in third-and-second. But what we saw of the starting defense wasn’t all that uplifting.
Matt Judon is still Matt Judon
At least Matt Judon remains a beast. He crushed Chase Garbers on the final play of the first quarter to force an incompleteness and a Raiders three-and-out. It was a welcome sight after Las Vegas scored on each of its first two possessions.
Bourne makes his debut
It’s been a strange summer for Kendrick Bourne. He didn’t play last week against the Panthers after getting the boot from joint practice to fight, and finally made his preseason debut on Friday night.
He caught just two passes for 16 yards, but one of his catches came on a nice fourth down route to keep the drive alive for New England. It was good to see the Jones-Bourne connection that shone for long stretches last season.
Penalties cost Patriots points
It will drive Bill Belichick crazy, even in preseason. A DeVante Paker OPI took a touchdown on the board in the first half, and a catch from Jalen Wydermyer cost the Patriots another touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots had to settle for field goals on both drives, with red zone penalties costing them eight points on the night.
Jack Jones has a nose for the ball
The rookie is a rocket and made some great plays in the second half. Early in the third quarter, he delivered a pop that knocked the ball out of Austin Walters’ hands on third down.
He also had two great pass breakups in the third quarter. Jones has shown great closing speed throughout the summer and it looks like he could become a playmaker in the secondary. He’s taking a lot of chances there, but he’ll have plenty of chances to make plays as a rookie.
Marcus Jones too
The other other Jones in the defensive backfield also had a good play, as Marcus Jones hit a touchdown away from Keelan Cole jumping his oblique route into the end zone in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders scored in the next game, but it’s always nice to see rookies making plays there.
Nice Run by the Rook
Continuing that trend, rookie running back Kevin Harris broke up a nice 33-yard run on his first rush of the night, bringing the Patriots to the Las Vegas 3-yard line.
Harris found some good rhythm and made some good moves on his way to 44 yards on four carries. However, he managed his last race of the evening with less than two minutes to play.
Zappe was picked by a former Patriots wide receiver
Does it scream last game of preseason, or does it scream last game of preseason?
Bailey Zappe forced a throw with the defense in his face, and he fell into the arms of Isaiah Zuber on the field. It would have been a good thing a few years ago, but Zuber is now a receiver (and apparently a defensive back) for the Raiders.
Jennings continues to apply pressure
We will end on a positive note, and that is the continued pressure from Anfernee Jennings. He hasn’t just locked down a spot on the roster, but could be a massive presence in the middle of the defense.
Grub5
News
The Mar-a-Lago Affidavit: Is That All There Is?
A federal judge released a heavily redacted version of the FBI affidavit used to justify the search of Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Friday, and we can’t help but wonder if that’s it? Is that why agents descended on the residence of a former president like they would a mob boss?
It is possible that the redactions in the version of the 38-page document contain an undisclosed bombshell. But given the contours of what the affidavit and attachments reveal, it really seems to come down to a battle over the handling of classified documents. The long introduction to the affidavit and other unredacted paragraphs all indicate that the FBI and the National Archives are concerned about the documents Mr. Trump kept at Mar-a-Lago and his lack of cooperation in not returning everything. what the federal government wanted.
wsj
News
Counting Crows take appreciative Grandstand audience back to the ’90s
Among acts that skyrocketed to stardom in the 1990s, Counting Crows has aged more gracefully than most. Maybe it’s because the San Francisco-born band has produced new music at a relatively leisurely pace, releasing new albums every three to eight years over the past three decades. Or perhaps its disdain for chasing trends is responsible, the band staying comfortably within its own particular brand of earnest lyric-forward folk-rock.
In any case, its audience has stayed remarkably loyal over Counting Crows’ almost 30 years since the smash hit that was 1993’s “August and Everything After,” with each of those sporadic albums reaching the top 10 on the sales charts. So perhaps it’s no surprise that 10,735 fans spent much of Friday evening standing, swaying and singing along to an admirably well-executed set of 18 songs at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.
The fact that they seemingly stayed deeply engaged for 100 minutes can largely be attributed to the charisma of the band’s lead singer and songsmith, Adam Duritz. At age 58, he may look more like your plumber than the dreadlock-tossing frontman he was in the ’90s, but Duritz is still a remarkably powerful performer, theatrically presenting his stories in song.
But the rest of the seven-piece band delivered the music with energy and enthusiasm that rivaled his, making it a show that set a high bar for the rest of this year’s Grandstand acts.
Maybe that had something to do with Duritz having family in attendance, saying that his brother lives in the Twin Cities and his nephew requested a particular song (an emotional take on “Black and Blue”). And the local connections may be even stronger, as Duritz said near evening’s end that guitarist and band co-founder David Bryson is now a St. Paul resident.
In any case, it was a surprise that the band opened with its most popular ballad, “Round Here,” and added its biggest hit, “Mr. Jones,” two tunes later. Each of those 1993 radio staples became something like a very brief one-act play as presented by Duritz, setting scenes and placing vivid scenarios within them, describing characters and conversations in captivating fashion.
Standouts in the set included “Butterfly in Reverse” performed as a lilting circus waltz, “Omaha” as a rollicking rocker, and a version of “Miami” full of tongue-in-cheek guitar god riffs courtesy of Bryson. Yet the most involving moments came on a collection of mostly acoustic numbers, as Duritz offered a mesmerizing “Colorblind” and all four songs from the band’s latest EP, “Butter Miracle, Suite One,” in order. “Angel of 14th Street” was particularly powerful, even if the ensuing “Bobby & the Rat Kings” borrowed a bit too much from Bruce Springsteen in his mid-’70s heyday.
Counting Crows wasn’t the only folk-rock band on the bill that found significant success in the ’90s. Jakob Dylan and his band, the Wallflowers, have a relationship with Counting Crows that goes back to that decade: That’s Duritz harmonizing with Dylan on their hit, “6th Avenue Heartache,” and the two bands have toured together more than once.
While the Wallflowers haven’t sustained their audience to the degree of Counting Crows, it isn’t for lack of solid songwriting from Dylan. On Friday, he may not have been the engaging frontman Duritz is, but he was of strong voice and the band sounded good, particularly on a closing quartet of songs, three from their 1996 breakthrough, “Bringing Down the Horse” — “One Headlight” was an emotion-packed standout — and a note-perfect cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “The Waiting.”
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
Chicago White Sox hear the boo birds after falling back to .500 with a 7-2 loss: ‘They have every right to be upset’
Dangers of Going to Court Alone When Charged With CDV in South Carolina
Russia blocks outcome document at nuclear treaty conference – The Denver Post
Authorities hope to reopen flood-damaged LA to Phoenix Freeway
Public-Speaking Skills
International Day Against Nuclear Tests: History and Meaning
Patriots don’t look ready for regular season and other takeaways from preseason finale
The Mar-a-Lago Affidavit: Is That All There Is?
Do You Want to Outsource Your Auto Detailing?
Counting Crows take appreciative Grandstand audience back to the ’90s
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over