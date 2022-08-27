Communicating With Other Generations

Pin 0 Shares

Things to Consider:

Today we have Pre-War Traditionalists, Post-war/baby boomers, Generation X, Generation Y (where did they go?) and the Millenniums, all walking the earth at the same time! Can we all learn to communicate and get along?

Each generation older or younger than you has experienced different influences in the world that have formed their lives; with different technology, new inventions to use, new parenting techniques to adopt, etc.

I remember my son and his friend at the old family cottage, trying to figure out the rotary dial phones, and that wasn’t so long ago. If you talk with your 80 yr old auntie, it’s probably still easiest to use the telephone. If you want to speak with your niece, the best way to get her attention is likely to text her. I can’t believe I am texting instructions to my contractor!

We have all heard of the generation gap, but no time in history have we seen so many different influences influence our culture in such a short time. Yes, technology has changed and it has changed how we communicate dramatically.

For many businesses, the focus is email correspondence, as these communications can be documented and are now legally binding. Almost all large corporations issue their own phones/devises for mass communications; therefore each of the VP’s or Managers or Sales Teams can get the same message at the same time. A quick text can communicate a change in time or venue, or ‘follow up’ from a meeting. But, we need to be careful; shortcuts or abbreviations, and use of corporate jargon can often be misinterpreted.

I learned to type on a manual typewriter in Grade 9. We had to keep our fingernails trimmed and there was finesse in getting the paper inserted properly. Years later, one of my friends became a teacher in the high school; instead of teaching ‘typing’ she taught ‘business communications’ ~on electric typewriters! Imagine!

Fast forward: by the time my children were in high school, they were learning several programs and developing their typing skills on PC’s. And a few years ago my niece was learning how to build a website in grade 5!

The communication gap widens again: now we can ‘see’ the family grow up on Face book, Skype or Face time! These are incredible leaps in our lifetime; Crossing the generations with more and more technology!

So, how does all this fit with feng shui?

Feng shui teaches respect for everything and everyone; animals, plants, and people in all walks of life and all generations. It encompasses ethics, personal growth and consideration of both the previous and the next generation’s welfare.

Learning to understand and communicate between generations is incredibly important, but can be difficult for many of us; and seems to be a struggle especially for our millennium youth. Their lives have been focused, and then driven, to stay on top of things through the media. They are avid multi-taskers and can process more information in an hour than I can muster in a day’s work!

I found this reference article in The Gothamist, written by Dr. Chris Bogart, a clinical Psychologist from The Southfield Center for Development. The article is about How to Coach, Manage and Motivate Millenniums – focussing on sports teams.

Below is one of Dr. Bogart’s charts, and it’s extremely enlightening. Four Generational Groups are shown with specific traits and cultural influences of that time, which influence how they think and how they communicate. The chart gives you a perspective of where our generations have come from, in their minds and attitude. This information can help you communicate with all age groups; in your home as well as in the work world. If we want to communicate with other generations, we need to be aware of how they think and how they communicate to start with.

If you would like to read the whole article, here is the link:

http://gothamist.com/2015/04/03/millennials_translated.php