Communicating With Other Generations
Things to Consider:
Today we have Pre-War Traditionalists, Post-war/baby boomers, Generation X, Generation Y (where did they go?) and the Millenniums, all walking the earth at the same time! Can we all learn to communicate and get along?
Each generation older or younger than you has experienced different influences in the world that have formed their lives; with different technology, new inventions to use, new parenting techniques to adopt, etc.
I remember my son and his friend at the old family cottage, trying to figure out the rotary dial phones, and that wasn’t so long ago. If you talk with your 80 yr old auntie, it’s probably still easiest to use the telephone. If you want to speak with your niece, the best way to get her attention is likely to text her. I can’t believe I am texting instructions to my contractor!
We have all heard of the generation gap, but no time in history have we seen so many different influences influence our culture in such a short time. Yes, technology has changed and it has changed how we communicate dramatically.
For many businesses, the focus is email correspondence, as these communications can be documented and are now legally binding. Almost all large corporations issue their own phones/devises for mass communications; therefore each of the VP’s or Managers or Sales Teams can get the same message at the same time. A quick text can communicate a change in time or venue, or ‘follow up’ from a meeting. But, we need to be careful; shortcuts or abbreviations, and use of corporate jargon can often be misinterpreted.
I learned to type on a manual typewriter in Grade 9. We had to keep our fingernails trimmed and there was finesse in getting the paper inserted properly. Years later, one of my friends became a teacher in the high school; instead of teaching ‘typing’ she taught ‘business communications’ ~on electric typewriters! Imagine!
Fast forward: by the time my children were in high school, they were learning several programs and developing their typing skills on PC’s. And a few years ago my niece was learning how to build a website in grade 5!
The communication gap widens again: now we can ‘see’ the family grow up on Face book, Skype or Face time! These are incredible leaps in our lifetime; Crossing the generations with more and more technology!
So, how does all this fit with feng shui?
Feng shui teaches respect for everything and everyone; animals, plants, and people in all walks of life and all generations. It encompasses ethics, personal growth and consideration of both the previous and the next generation’s welfare.
Learning to understand and communicate between generations is incredibly important, but can be difficult for many of us; and seems to be a struggle especially for our millennium youth. Their lives have been focused, and then driven, to stay on top of things through the media. They are avid multi-taskers and can process more information in an hour than I can muster in a day’s work!
I found this reference article in The Gothamist, written by Dr. Chris Bogart, a clinical Psychologist from The Southfield Center for Development. The article is about How to Coach, Manage and Motivate Millenniums – focussing on sports teams.
Below is one of Dr. Bogart’s charts, and it’s extremely enlightening. Four Generational Groups are shown with specific traits and cultural influences of that time, which influence how they think and how they communicate. The chart gives you a perspective of where our generations have come from, in their minds and attitude. This information can help you communicate with all age groups; in your home as well as in the work world. If we want to communicate with other generations, we need to be aware of how they think and how they communicate to start with.
If you would like to read the whole article, here is the link:
http://gothamist.com/2015/04/03/millennials_translated.php
Career Choices With a Culinary Arts Degree – The Hidden Talent
Are you an excellent cook? Do you recognize the quality of food and good taste? Can you make food look good? If yes then the Culinary Arts degree is the best for you and there is nothing better. If you adore food, then this career is made for you. This is becoming very popular with the young generation. They know that there are lots of career choices available here.
Salaries are based on the skill and experience of each. The industry is growing and so is the competition. Everyone needs to start as a trainee chef and then move to a higher position. Culinary field values experience more than any other field and there are lots of alternatives. The pay of an executive chef is really very good. You will surely get a very good package if you have really good talent and are hard working. There lots of opportunities for you from the food service stream. They also want talent who can give quality food to their customers, what better than some good real talent. There are lots of options, so you will never be out of a job, no matter what your specialization is. It is always better to get a degree and move ahead though some people even get there without formal education the growth is not the same.
How much growth can you expect?
Growth in this field is amazing, restaurants and hotels of various sizes are always searching for talented chefs at all times. They want skilled culinary students who are very hard working and are having a positive outlook and that helps a lot. If you want quick growth in your job and very good salaries, then this is the field.
Career options are plenty
After getting this degree you have an option to work as a chef. There is a great demand for chefs, who are good at their job. They are in charge of the kitchen and control everyone else including the junior chefs. They also decide on what the menu is going o be and all the recipes for the day.
A new opportunity is to work as a Food stylist. It is basically a person who arranges food in an amazing way to be photographed or displayed and this is something great and good looking food is always necessary along with good taste and these people do that well. Not to forget these people know a lot of things about cooking and sometimes they are as good as chefs. This is a profession which is growing and you can opt for this too also.
Student Discount – How to Get the Cheapest Deals
We all know how student life is about partying, being with your friends and having a good time. To sustain this rhythm of life, students are always looking for the cheapest deals.
A good way to do so is to have a student card which enables you to have student discounts. How does this work? Many websites including studentbook and edu explain the concept of student discounts, student cards and many more handy things to know before you go to university or whilst on your gap year.
There are different types of student cards; the most effective are the “NUS Extra” card and the “International Student Identity Card” otherwise known as the ISIC.
The NUS (National Union of Students) offer two different discount cards. The first is the “Associate Card” which has been developed for students in sixth form (years 12 & 13). It costs 7 pounds from the nus online website and offers discounts from a number of different companies. For example; Topshop and Topman, Burton, Joe Browns, Long Tall Sally, Funk Punk Junk, a variety of magazines and more. The card lasts for a year.
The Other card available from the NUS is the “NUS Extra” card which is available to university students. The card costs 10 pounds a year and is available from your student’s union or online. The card entitles you to discounts from Amazon, Ticketmaster, Subway, Topshop, JJB Sports, the AA, McDonalds, Lonely Planet, Office and more. The most notable point about the NUS Extra card is that it has merged with the discounts available from ISIC so that now it entitles the holder to discounts abroad as well. This makes it the card perfect for students who travel in the summer or who are taking a gap year.
The International Student Identity Cardholders gain access to special discounts with many companies, especially with travel-related services, the main one being STA Travel. Check out the STA Travel website to see the full list of world wide discounts on various attractions, historical sites, museums, hotels, bars and restaurants, flights and travel available to holders of the card. The card costs 9 pounds and could save you so much so it really is worth investing in. To get your card go on the ISIC card website.
We can also note that the International Student Identity Card is indispensable to the well-being and education of foreign and international students.
The Student Advantage Discount Card is another widely accepted discount program for students. The Card provides students with exclusive discounts up to 50% off at more than 20,000 locations around campus, online and at many national businesses. These locations and websites include Urban Outfitters, Footlockers, NBA stores, People Magazine, Vision Direct and many more. To get your card simply go to the student advantage website
To sum up everything that has been said, student life can be quite hectic therefore it is very important that you have one of these cards. So, think about it when you are getting insurance, filling in your UCAS forms or planning your gap year trip.
MCITP Training and Career Development
Getting a Microsoft Certified Information Technology Professional or MCITP training is the best way for you to earn a certification to show your range of skills, expertise, mastery and knowledge of Microsoft technologies. But before embarking on this training, it pays to learn some pertinent information about the MCITP.
An Insight on Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) Program:
Microsoft has been awarding professional certifications under its program, Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP). A major requirement to earn a certification is for you to pass one or more examinations. The MCP program is designed for IT professionals and developers. Under the MCP program is an array of focused and targeted certifications, including the MCITP.
Why Get MCITP Training:
Having an MCITP certification will help validate your comprehensive skills required to perform a certain job role, including but not limited to enterprise messaging administrator and database administrator. An MCITP certification is widely recognized by many companies. Having attended an MCITP boot camp and earned a certification will give you an edge in the competitive job market. This means that you are certified to perform critical IT tasks and knowledgeable about the best use of Microsoft technologies.
If you are an administrator, database specialist, support personnel or any IT professional, then this certification will be an ace in your career development. Earning an MCITP certification is a validation of your expanded skills and experience and will boost your career whether you are a veteran professional or new to technology. Attending an MCITP class and garnering a certification will provide you with invaluable opportunities to connect with a global network of MCPs.
Some studies showed that a certification will greatly help any career development and organizations. One study showed that 63 percent of recruitment managers believed that individuals who are certified are more productive and reliable on the job. It has also been proven that training and certification are essential elements to maintaining an efficient and high quality performance.
Another study also showed that 43 percent of workers who have Microsoft Certification reported receiving salary increases while 57 percent professionals who are Microsoft-certified expected to receive pay incentives and bonuses.
An Overview of MCITP Certifications:
Now that you know the benefits of being a Microsoft-certified professional, it is time to look for a good MCITP boot camp. You will find lots of choices online. When choosing a course provider, make sure that it offers the essential MCITP certifications.
Some of these certifications include the Enterprise Desktop Support Technician on Windows 7, Enterprise Desktop Administrator on Windows 7, Consumer Support Technician on Windows Vista, Enterprise Support Technician on Windows Vista, Enterprise Administrator on Windows Server 2008, Server Administrator on Windows Server 2008 and Virtualization Administrator on Windows Server 2008 R2.
If you want to expand your skills and knowledge on Microsoft SQL server, the available certifications are Database Administrator 2008, Database Developer 2008, Business Intelligence Developer 2008 and Database Administrator on SQL Server 2005.
Five Common Causes of Air Conditioning Repair Calls
Air conditioners regulate the temperature indoors during hot days, keep out pollutants and contaminants, and maintain comfortable humidity levels in the home. Despite the amount of use AC units get, many homeowners wait until small issues become large problems to schedule an air conditioning repair service. Here are a few common reasons for repair calls.
Lack of Maintenance
When it comes to keeping an HVAC unit in good working condition, regular maintenance is key. A routine tune-up can help keep units working all summer long. When homeowners neglect regular maintenance, small issues can become costly headaches. Remember, technicians can spot damage before it causes a major issue.
Moisture Inside the System
Air conditioning units are designed to reduce the risk of moisture building up in the system. A central drain line funnels excess moisture outside, where it can do no damage to the home. However, if the drain line gets clogged, water can pool inside the system, leading to corrosion, mold, and even electrical issues. Furthermore, the moisture build-up can attract pests that can damage other parts of the home. These repairs require an experienced professional and should not be handled by the homeowner.
Overused and Overworked AC Units
During the hottest days of the summer, many homeowners run their systems continuously. While this does keep homes cooler, it can also damage the air conditioning unit. The constant use places a lot of strain on the system and can cause severe damage when the unit is not properly maintained. An overused unit may even stop working, resulting in an expensive air conditioning repair that could likely have been avoided with a routine maintenance appointment.
Improperly Sized AC Units
When a technician installs a unit, they always look at the size of the home to determine which unit will work best. If a unit is too small to cool a home properly, the air conditioner may break, forcing the homeowner to call an air conditioning repair technician to assess the problem. It’s important to note that unless the unit is upgraded or supported by additional units, an undersized AC will likely break again after repairs.
Faulty Wiring
When an unlicensed contractor or handyman installs an AC unit, they may not be familiar with the proper safety protocols for installation and could wire the unit incorrectly. If this is the case, the air conditioner won’t work as efficiently and may even be a fire hazard. Homeowners who notice that their unit runs without cooling the room or constantly trips the circuit breaker should schedule a consultation immediately.
Avoid these common repair problems by scheduling routine maintenance each year. Call a local AC repair expert to be prepared for summer before it arrives.
Why Do Some Companies Choose to Set Office in Dubai?
The most popular industries in Dubai according to surveys conducted in the past few years are IT and telecommunications. Some of the IT companies in Dubai include ACM, Iberia Calabrica, Secure Data International, Comper Systems, Datacom, Envirodesis and Sunbeam. Some of these companies have their branches in other states of UAE.
The telecommunications industry in Dubai includes call centers, telecommunication, telecom support and the installation, maintenance and repair of telecommunications equipment. Another lucrative industry here is that of the petroleum industry. A number of refineries have been established here. They process crude oil and gasoline. There is also a thriving petrochemical industry, which is employing a good number of people.
The petroleum industry in Dubai has become very important to the national economy. Petroleum is transported to different parts of the world for refinement and fuel distribution. This has brought about an increase in the demand for skilled manpower. This has lead to several companies recruiting personnel from the neighboring states. It has also attracted people from all over the world to work and live in Dubai.
Some of the major industries in Dubai which are benefiting from the city’s development plan are the electrical, mechanical, chemical and carpet industries. The city’s wide range of connections with other countries and the ease with which it can develop into one of the leading business hubs in the Middle East is further motivating factors for the city’s rise to greatness. The World Trade Center and the Madinat Jumeirah have contributed immensely to the city’s development. The World Trade Center has connected this part of the globe with other countries besides just Dubai.
A number of educational institutions in Dubai have also benefitted from the city’s development. The city’s well-qualified teachers are in great demand around the world. This has made the teaching sector in Dubai very attractive. The state-of-the art colleges, both private and government have contributed significantly to the upsurge in employments. Many of these educated individuals are working in multinational companies based in the city.
A number of IT companies have also set up their base in Dubai. This has created a niche for itself as one of the leading centers of information technology. The employment opportunities in the IT industry in Dubai are excellent and this has resulted in a lot of people from outside the country venturing into this arena. The demand for professionals who possess IT degrees is on the high side, so people from all over the world can benefit from the skills and knowledge of professionals.
These are some of the key reasons why silicon oasis Dubai companies prefer to work with the city. Other than that, the city’s favorable location has always been a factor that lure multinational companies to establish manufacturing units here. The city has an ideal geographical setup where manufacturing companies can easily set up shop. There are no logistics issues to contend with, and the city enjoys a low tax burden and excellent local transportation system – making it an easy decision for businesses to choose Dubai as their industrial hub.
The city’s strategic location, clean air, abundance of water and climate all serve as major factors that attract companies to set up plants in Dubai. The government in the city also offers many incentives to companies wishing to set up operations here. The Dubai SBI (Sheikh Dhabi Investment Corporation) and the Dubai Business and Investment Corporation (DBIC) are two of the government bodies that provide assistance to small and new businesses wishing to enter the IT industry. Many such companies also get state grants and bank loans to boost their start-up funds.
Other companies prefer to set up their headquarters in the Dubai silicon oasis because they offer a more relaxed working environment and they can Dodge the strict rules and regulations followed by companies in other countries. They enjoy greater flexibility, freedom and the ability to work out of doors and choose their own work places. This also helps them maintain a higher productivity level and cut down on costs and expenditures. Companies also find the Dubai location very conducive to do business and expand their operations.
The emirate is home to many multinational companies and international banks. They have an easy time getting legal permissions to operate in the city as there are few restrictions and laws followed by the authorities. In addition, there are no personal taxes to pay in Dubai unlike many other countries. The companies also enjoy many benefits like tax exempt status and many facilities like free internet, free housing, free medical treatment and many more. There are many perks to lure the corporate world to invest in the city.
How to Care For Your French Cuff Shirt
Looking implausible in your corporate attire best should not be taken for granted. It is not really impossible. All you need is a French cuff shirt and an accessory or two and you’re on your way to looking your best even in your everyday formal wear.
A perfect addition to your closet is a French cuff shirt. There is nothing very fancy about these kind of cuffs. They are simply cuffed shirt, only they got double cuffs that are usually fastened with cufflinks. The cufflinks add a little more sophistication and makes your French cuff more illustrious. These cuff shirts come in different colors and materials that you can choose from, as well as a wide variety of cufflink materials and design that can go perfectly well with any of your chosen French cuff shirt.
Choosing your French cuff shirt is only the first step. You have to maintain its look when you first bought it so you’ll be able to maximize your shirt. Let me show you how to care for your French cuff shirt.
1. Machine wash your cuffed shirt on gentle cycle and use lukewarm water. Stay away from hot water as it can damage the fine material in your shirt. Also make sure you separate your white shirts from colored ones so their colors will not blend. You do not want your crisp white cuff shirt looking pinkish or greenish won’t you?
2. It is advisable not to dry clean your cuff shirt. Strong chemicals used in the dry cleaning process can damage your fragile shirt. Machine wash is enough. It’s cost-effective and will spare you a separate trip to the dry cleaners.
3. Avoid stains. This goes to all of your wardrobe, as well. Make sure you dry your deodorant before putting them on. They can be very stubborn and will not immediately wear off with washing. When you get a stain from your shirt, remove it immediately. Don’t let it sit. The more days you wait, the harder it is to remove.
4. For red wine stains, remove it with cold water. Red sauce stains, on the other hand, can be washed with hot water and hard soap. If the stains simply lighten but are not totally removed, soak your cuffed shirt in warm water mixed with a little vinegar. Bleach has harsh chemicals too, it’s best to be avoided.
French cuffed shirts are perfect investments. They exude class, sophistication and elegance especially if paired with a classic pair of cufflinks. Your French cuff shirts are versatile pieces that you can wear to any formal event since they are fashionable and stylish. They can also be used as everyday office attire since it is also perfect in the corporate setting.
Maintain the original look of your shirt. It will last longer thus allowing you to amplify your investment. French cuff shirts can look perfect for a long time, you just have to take care of them just like you do to your women and yourself.
