Could Emotional and Faith Healing Be the Best Medicines You Can Take?
I think that most of us would you agree that we get pounded by the TV, Radio and print media with all the latest miracle drugs that claim to do everything from curing back, neck and knee pain, helping you to sleep or guaranteeing you a more satisfying sex life. In fact, we live in a society that likes to over simplify just about every ache and pain we get, down to just taking a pill for it. The problem is, while drugs may be effective in controlling the symptom of a physical condition (momentarily taking the pain away), they do nothing about eliminating the root cause and nothing in terms of a cure. Although it may not be as simple as taking a pill, finding the secret to stabilizing your emotional state will probably be far superior for you in improving not just a specific physical condition but your overall health.
Studies have indicated that between 50 to 75 per cent of people are ill because of the influence of improper mental states on their emotional and physical make-up. In an article written in the Ladies Home Journal by Constance J Foster, she quotes a Dr. Edward Weiss of Temple University Medical School in a speech to the American College of Physicians saying that chronic victims of pains and aches in the muscles and joints may be suffering from nursing a smoldering grudge against someone close to them. He added that such persons usually are totally unaware that they bear a chronic resentment. The author continues, “It is necessary to state emphatically that emotions and feelings are quite as real as germs and no less respectable. The resultant pain and suffering of diseases caused primarily by the emotions are no more imaginary than those caused by bacteria. “In a book titled Mind and Body written by Dr. Flanders Dunbar the author states, “It is not a question of whether an illness is physical or emotional, but how much of each.” I believe that every thoughtful person must agree with what doctors say about how resentment, guilt, hate, grudge, ill will, jealousy, and vindictiveness are attitudes which produce ill health. If you have ever had a fit of anger, notice the sinking feeling in the pit of your stomach, that sense of stomach sickness. Chemical reactions in the body are set up by emotional outbursts that result in feelings of ill health. If these conditions persist, either violently or in a simmering state over a period of time, the general condition of the body will deteriorate. There is also a direct link between our emotions and heart disease said a San Francisco physician Dr. Charles Miner Cooper who wrote in an article entitled “Heart-to-Heart Advice about Heart Trouble”, “You must curb your emotional reactions. When I tell you that I have known a patient’s blood pressure to jump sixty points almost instantaneously in response to an outburst of anger, you can understand what strain such reactions can throw upon the heart.” If high levels of mental stress were linked with sickness decades ago, one can only imagine the heightened levels of stress we live under today.
So, what is the best way to take your emotions and get rid of the fear, anxiety, tension, resentment, guilt or combination of all these? Well, such medicine is not of course found on drugstore shelf and you can’t ask the druggist for a bottle of psychosomatic medicine. Dr. Cooper offered this suggestion for getting rid of the negative emotions that lead to the deterioration of your health. He said that if you are harboring any ill will, resentment or grudges, cast them out. Get rid of them without delay. Why, because the only one they effect is you, and nobody else. Many people suffer poor health because of the emotional ills they cling to that saps their energy, efficiency and causes a deterioration of their health and of course siphons off happiness. Famed pastor, Dr. Norman Vincent Peale once said “During recent times, it is not popular nor accepted in our society that the Bible can be relevant to our health. Even people that do accept the notion that it is not good to hate or get angry, consider the Bible to be theoretical not practical. The Bible is not theoretical, but very practical. It is our greatest book on wisdom. It is filled with practical advice on living and on health. “Anger, resentment and guilt make you sick, modern physicians tell us, which does prove that the most up-to-date book on personal well-being is the Holy Bible. No wonder more copies are read than all other books. The Bible doesn’t just help us discover what is wrong with us, but how to fix it as well. The Bible emphasizes the need for us to let go of negative emotions, what we harbor against others and ourselves.
Can Faith in God Heal You? Early doctors unashamedly declared this to be true, as do many contemporary doctors, but these admissions seem to be more guarded in the politically correct society we live in. One famed early turn of the century Viennese surgeon named Dr. Hans Finsterer said he believed that “the unseen hand of God” helps make an operation successful. Dr. Finsterer was not one of the many run-of- the -mill surgeons of the time; he was selected by the International College of Surgeons for its highest honor, “master of surgery” award. He was most cited for his work performing abdominal surgeries, more than 20,000 of them during his career. Of the 20,000 major operations 8,000 of them were gastric resections (removal of part or all of the stomach) using only local anesthesia. Finsterer said that although considerable progress has been made in medicine and surgery, “all advances are not sufficient in themselves to insure a happy outcome after every operation.” On the contrary, “in what appeared to be simple surgical procedures the patients died, and in some cases where the surgeon despaired of a patient there was recovery.” While some in the medical community attribute these things to unpredictable chance, others are convinced that in the most difficult cases, their work has been aided by the unseen hand of God. I’d encourage any of you who still wonder, do the principles written in The Bible have anything to do with actual physical healing, to take a look for yourselves.
Online Detective Services: Private Investigator Vs Net Detective
Is there such a think as an online private detective? A Dick Tracy of sorts for the Internet world? Can’t you just see the smoke filled, dark investigation room with laptops scattered about.
If you Google search for things like Internet detective, or cyber investigator, or online detective, you will find tons of information about performing private investigations for yourself but very little about live, private investigators willing to track down online perpetrators. In reality, this is a brand new industry that is starting to form.
If you are simply trying to find someone, let’s say an old friend from high school, then there is a ton of online services to help you accomplish that task. As an example, NetDetective (of which I have no affiliation), is probably one of the more popular sites. According to their website, NetDetective “allows you to uncover information you want to know about your doctor, boss, friends, neighbors, lover and even yourself.”
While this kind of service is extremely helpful for the right applications, it does not offer solutions to the second type: I need to find, stop, or prove that someone is doing something bad online to me, my company, or my loved ones. Now this is a horse of an entirely different color.
Let me give you an example. Recently, we were contacted by a high profile person that was being attacked by former partners and friends. The attacks were relentless including social media(facebook), anonymous blog and blog comments, emails, etc. To the point that person was also concerned about physical safety even though that was not being openly threatened.
Unfortunately, people being attacked in the Internet world are typically not going to be helped by traditional lawyers and law enforcement. Lawyers are very good at litigating and taking every legal action once they can prove that somebody is attacking their client. But how will they do that when the online attacker is hidden by layers of security and masked IP addresses. Most law firms do not have the resources for such investigations.
Unless the threat is serious enough, then conventional law enforcement will likely be unable to help since this really does not fall within their charter.
What should the client do? For people that work in this little specialty, they have had a number of calls from both companies and individuals that are at their wits end because of their online reputation being attacked. They literally do not know where to turn.
What the individual really needs is an Internet investigator, or an online detective that will help them gather needed information and can then point them to appropriate legal or law enforcement resources.
So, as you can see, there is a very large difference between and online investigator vs a service like NetDetective. Each have their own specialty and application.
How to Plan the Perfect Open House
Have you ever spent time and energy planning an Open House, just to have less than five people attend? Have you ever had a ton of people show up at your Open House, and been unable to convert a single one of them into a sale or a future client? Are you unsure about why your Open House failed?
Open Houses are now more important to the real estate agent than ever. A report in 2015 by the National Association of Realtors Home Buyers and Sellers indicated that 48% of home buyers cited the Open House as an important source for most of their information. The reasons for this are obvious, for many it’s the first time that they’re getting to smell, see, and feel the home in person. It’s also a way to see what other people think of the house, which is a powerful push in a person’s perception of a particular home.
I’m Cindy Bishop of Cindy Bishop Worldwide. I pride myself not only on being a successful real estate agent with over 28 years of experience, but a knowledgeable and helpful trainer and coach. I’m committed to making everyone who comes into contact with me succeed, and have compiled the following open house tips for you, both from my own experience, as well as teaching and coaching friends of mine. Use them to succeed, and contact me if you have any questions at all!
Here are the best ways to make your Open House perfect:
1. Pick a unique property, that’s easy to find.
We often don’t have control over which property we’re showing, but when we are able to select a house at which to host an Open House event, we should look for properties with the following:
* A direct route to them with very few turns. Street names are easy, and street signs are visible.
* Properties that are well kept, and visually pleasing from both the inside and outside.
* A home with some kind of “conversation starter”. It has a unique feature, and is not just four walls. It might have an infinity pool, a walk-in closet, or a newly redesigned kitchen.
* Your signage should be larger than life. On the event day, you need something to make the signs stand out even more. Balloons are often used, or you could even try streamers, or pinwheels. Be creative, just try to find something professional, but that catches the light and people’s attention.
2. Have your Open House event at the right time.
* Don’t have your event after dark. Plan your event to end at sunset.
* Consider having a separate open house preview, for neighbors only. And then an open-to-the-public type of event later. Neighbors love this preview event concept, because it makes them feel special, and they love suggesting who should live in their neighborhood. It also allows them to start thinking of friends and family they want nearby, and they become part of your sales force for you, as well as your advertising force for the actual open house.
* If you do have an event only for neighbors, consider taking out a camera and interviewing and recording them talking about the neighborhood. This is something you can add to your website, or social media, or have on repeat loop during your Open House. For example, imagine how powerful it is to have a recorded testimonial from a mother in the area about the school district?
* Don’t pick a date and time where people are not available, for example, the majority of people work Monday through Fridays from 8am-5pm, and may not be free on a Wednesday at 3pm. Additionally, people are usually not free on holiday weekends.
3. Make your Open House event the right vibe, and the more exciting, the better!
* Entertaining music is a possibility, but be careful that it’s not distracting and that you avoid certain genres or language that may be offensive. Music may be seen as a way to cover up noises or mechanical failures in the house. Make sure that you’re sensitive to how the music is being perceived.
* Snacks are a must! Try wine and cheese, or beer and wings. The most important part about the food is that it needs to match what type of neighborhood you are in. Fried chicken and hamburgers probably aren’t appropriate at a million-dollar listing, but champagne and caviar probably aren’t appropriate in a first-time homebuyer situation, either. Just a word of caution; however, if you are serving alcohol, be very careful about who you serve. You may even want to get someone on your team to help you out with this. The last thing you need is for someone to drink at your open house as a minor, or someone to drive off over intoxicated and get into an accident. If in the right kind of setting, having comfort foods is especially welcoming and makes many visitors feel more at home. Careful to avoid foods with bad odors or smells, as you don’t want them attributed to the home.
* Consider leaving a hand-written sign to “Help Yourself” along with a list of ingredients, so that visitors feel like they are able to eat the snacks provided without fear.
* Consider having a slideshow or interactive photo board featuring the home at various times of year. You may want to show the home off in summer months, for example, if it’s currently January and the garden and pool are frozen over.
* Consider making a table, desk, or station with local school information, neighborhood information, etc. The more resources you can provide, the better. You want the guest to stop at this station and pour over the resources, and ask as many questions as possible.
* Make sure to engage each and every visitor so they have are interested, and want to stay longer.
4. Don’t just advertise your Open House, create buzz around it.
* Create an event on social media, and share it with all of your friends and clients, as well as everyone on your e-mail lists. Facebook ads have become an amazing resource for reaching a ton of people in your area that wouldn’t have been in your networks otherwise. And it’s incredibly cost-effective, for what it does. You should filter the Facebook ad to include only people in targeted zip codes. You can also un-invite or exclude people who work for other realtors or competing brokerages.
* Flyer surrounding businesses and schools in the area of the listing. Knock on as many doors as possible.
* Visit neighbors’ homes with nice newsletters or invitations. The nicer the invitation, the higher the chance that they will pop in to see what all of the fuss is about. Some agents even suggest using wedding style invitations.
* Don’t just advertise on one channel. You can try Facebook events, Twitter, your own website, your e-mail list, your newsletter, NextDoor.com, and even Craigslist. Just make sure you follow all of the appropriate advertising and marketing laws as designated by your brokerage and state laws.
5. Logistics, Logistics, Logistics
* Make sure everything is in order so that you look your best, and the house looks it’s best. it should be clean, light bulbs should be new, dust should be gone, air fresheners should be working, the climate should be controlled. I’ve even heard of certain agents baking cookies in advance of the big event so that the house feels and smells extra homey.
* Consider removing clutter, which makes navigating the home difficult. You can also remove or hide offensive art, or anything that might make someone feel uncomfortable. But be careful- make sure the homeowner doesn’t just throw the clutter into closets or cabinets! People care more and more about storage these days, and if it looks like the cabinets and closets are busting at the seams with junk, they’ll automatically assume that the amount of storage space in the house is not sufficient
* Use natural light to your advantage. Make sure all window treatments are open and all curtains are drawn. All light switches should be turned on, regardless of where they are. You don’t want someone afraid to go in the basement, or thinking they aren’t allowed to enter the garage.
* Make sure the home owner is not present. The last thing you need is them having an emotional breakdown because they are going down memory lane, or answering a question incorrectly. People also feel uncomfortable freeing roaming when the person who owns the property is looking over their shoulder.
* With that said, valuables, if left in the home, should be secured. At the very least, you should know what they are and where, and make an inventory of them. I strongly advise you insist that the home owner take them out of the property before the open house, so you’re not held liable for them in case of damage or theft.
* Use your team. If you are alone at an Open House, you may be spread too thin. If you leave for a minute to check that a sign on the corner hasn’t fallen down, you may miss someone who pops in to find no one there. Have one person for signage and the guest book, one person on food and drink detail, and that leaves you free to talk to and engage guests.
* Have a loan agent or lender on hand, in order to answer any potential questions the home buyer may have about the process.
* Make sure you have the necessary paperwork required. You can print out a copy of the MLS but it’s strongly suggested that you make a booklet, flyer, or something more personalized to the property, and to yourself.
* Make sure you know the neighborhood, and have done comparisons of values in the neighborhood. You may lose credibility if someone asks you a question and you’re unfamiliar with this territory, and I’m sure you’d rather look like a pro!
6. Use the Personal Touch
* It’s not enough to have each visitor sign in. You should take detailed notes on your conversation with each person. If you can’t remember this, a helpful suggestion is to hide a notebook or tablet inside a kitchen drawer, and make notes as the day goes by.
* You should remember one thing about each visitor and bring it up at some point during their tour of the home. “Jerry, wouldn’t this be an amazing place to store your golf clubs?”
* Don’t try to sell anyone. They will come to you, and request the information they need, when they need it. This is a time to establish relationships. Your only objective should be to make this home (and yourself) memorable.
7. Follow Up
* Add all visitors to your e-mail list, as well as your newsletter list. AM Open House is a great app and resource to make sure you’re keeping on task with this.
* For those visitors who were seriously interested in the home or in you, handwritten cards should be sent out thanking them for coming, and encouraging their business in the future. Take out that handy notebook you stashed, and make personal notes in each card. They’re more likely to keep it the more personal it is. Above all, make sure your contact information is on each card.
* Some agents even send videos. You could forward on a Facebook live video of the open house, or send a YouTube video of the listing. You could even send some kind of greeting card video for a special way to say “thanks for attending!” BombBomb is a great resource for this type of video.
* Text message is a wonderful way to contact people, and has a 95% open rate. It’s less invasive than a phone call, which people may avoid answering if they don’t know a specific caller. Send a very specific text message with a thank you, the property address, and more information on the property, or a link for more information.
* Send a follow up to the follow up starting with the subject header “I forgot to tell you… ” – You can then point out a feature you neglected to tell them about on the current property, or even point out other properties that you may have listed, if this one fell short for them.
Of course, the best resource for an Open House is a coach, who can suggest strategies unique to your community and clientele. Not only is this more effective, but a coach should follow up with you to make sure that everything went smoothly, and question each step if it doesn’t.
Cindy Bishop is the Managing Director of Cindy Bishop Worldwide, a real estate education company specializing in Business Enhancement and Growth training for the Real Estate Community. Cindy is an active coach specializing in real estate agent business development.
Failing an Underground Oil Tank Test
Interpretation, next step planning, prevention & retaining the customer
Fuel oil dealers primarily respond to change by reacting to competing market forces. First it was the COD discounters, then it was the gas companies and we reacted to each in kind. Now with the underground tank subject looming, dealers are again buffeted by forces that affect our markets. Will we react as before or will we promote programs to derail threats? In New York and New Jersey, The Homeowner’s Environmental Loss Protection Program
set a precedent, becoming a valuable tool to thwart gas conversions, but more tools are needed, especially to lug the uncontrollable leak of accounts that occur at the time of a
property transaction.
As vice president and founder of Annis Fuel Oil Service (AFOS), in the early 1980’s I recognized underground oil tanks as an area of opportunity. With passage of the New Jersey Hazardous Substance Storage Act and amendments to the Spill Act, tank work began to overlap with environmental science. Four years of college chemistry paid off. While spinning off ANCO Environmental in 1991, I remained loyal to my oil industry beginnings. As a small oil dealer I am sensitive to the
threat UST hysteria poses. With diplomacy I market UST services to local fuel dealers who otherwise compete with my family’s oil company. Instincts say deny or minimize the UST problem. But the distant environmental storm is looming and must be addressed. Our
customer’s financial interests are at stake and they seek leadership. Fuel dealers must address and deflect the public relations damage caused by leaking underground tanks, learn how to select an appropriate tank test, define the true adversary behind the oil tank debacle and finally, find solutions. I hope the material presented herewith will help in these areas, and prevent the loss of oil heat customers to other forms of fuel at the point of real estate transfer. As both of my companies operate primarily in New Jersey, many references are made to New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) regulations. These regulations may be mirrored by similar regulations in other states. Check your state Environmental Protection Department for specific regulations governing your area.
Misinformation
The gas companies have spearheaded marketing campaigns implying that oil heat causes underground pollution. Our observations support the opposite conclusion. Statistically more remediation projects involve abandoned or improperly closed tanks than active tanks. Homeowner insurance policies decline most UST pollution claims, therefore the leaking tank owner who converted to gas heat finds himself in a greater bind today than he who stayed with oil. But where the gas heated homeowner gets stuck with the remediation bill the oil industry shoulders the negative fallout. To win the public relations game, it behooves the fuel industry to deflect the problem. Redirect the emphasis from ‘oil heat’ to ‘underground tanks,’ and take a proactive stand.
A fuel oil account is most vulnerable at the point of a property transaction. Tank testing and site certification is becoming more commonplace. Driven by liability concerns and the ‘due diligence’ audit requirement defining the innocent purchaser, buyer’s attorneys secure their client’s the right to test around an oil tank. Due largely to public misconceptions, this mechanism will continue to bash oil heat far into the future.
Know Your Adversary
Recently a fuel dealer told me “…it’s the lawyers. They’ve blown this out of proportion.” Others say it’s the gas companies, or the gas heating contractors, or the Realtors, or the yank-a-tankers. All these parties are a vocal reaction to the true, silent adversary; corrosion. Low pH soils coupled with a high water table enable a high ion exchange rate with the tank. Non homogenous backfill concentrates the resulting electrochemical reaction at points of greatest electrical conductivity. Therefore, soil particles with conducive mineral content or construction debris that touches the tank completes the corrosion circuit. Over time, this reaction dissolves a hole into the tank. Laws of chemistry and physics are accelerated by poor construction practices. This is the underlying force behind the tank problem.
If we look at the history of environmental regulations, the foundation was the 1977 Federal Clean Water Act. This legislation focused on industrial polluters. In 1984 with the passage of the New Jersey Environmental Cleanup Responsibility Act (ECRA),
regulation-driven liability made the presence of an UST a headache for industrial property owners. This was the distant thunder of today’s UST debacle. Stricter industrial environmental regulations have trickled down to residential situations.
In June of 1993 ECRA was amended and renamed ISRA, Industrial Site Recovery Act. Many positive changes made the regulations more “user friendly”, and even compassionate with the creation of a spill fund. Virtually unnoticed in these amendments, however, was a companion change to the Spill Compensation and Control Act (Spill Act), introducing a principle significantly affecting all current and future owners of real property in New Jersey. The new principle promulgates that future owners of polluted property are liable for contamination they did not cause. The potentially devastating language of this amendment makes buyers responsible for any discharge of a hazardous substance unless they can satisfy certain criteria:
- That they acquired the property through an inheritance;
- That they acquired the property after the discharge occurred;
- Lack of knowledge at the time of acquisition that any hazardous materials had leaked;
- Lack of involvement in the management of the leaked hazardous substances before acquisition;
- Notice to the NJDEP upon actual discovery of the discharge.
In order to demonstrate that a new owner did not know and had no reason to know of the discharge of hazardous substances at the property, the acquiring party “must have undertaken, at the time of acquisition, all appropriate inquiry into the previous ownership and uses of the property.” “All appropriate inquiry” requires the performance of a preliminary assessment, and if necessary, a site investigation. In the case of an underground storage tank, nothing short of soil testing meets the appropriate inquiry” threshold, qualifying a damaged buyer as an “innocent purchaser.” This concept is the cornerstone of the “innocent purchaser offense” used by buyers in pursuit of responsible or
contributory negligent parties to the property transaction. Driven by regulation and just old fashion ‘let the buyer beware’, tank testing is here to stay.
Choosing The Right Tank Test
The appropriate test is a function of tank status, site conditions and overall objective. Verifiability and timeliness of results are additional test selection criteria. Test limitations, potential false positive and false negative conditions are discussed following the introduction of each technique.
An overview of tank testing methodology is reprinted from ANCO’s UST LINE*, Issue #4. It poses the question “which tank testing method is best?” The purpose of a tank test is two-fold: to protect the buyer from a past leak and to protect the seller from being blamed for a problem that did not exist when he sold his house. To accomplish these objectives, we seek one answer: has the tank in question leaked and created an environmental problem? In short, is the site contaminated?
In choosing a test to answer this question, the first concerns will be accurate results and verifiability. Ease of scheduling, quick results and cost are important as well. Finally, a test is needed that is applicable to the right situation that takes into consideration soil stratigraphy and compensates for site conditions.
The best testing option will meet all or most of the accuracy, verifiability, speed and cost objectives.
There are three major categories of tank tests: liquid, air and soil tests. The first two are in-tank test involving delicate computer based instrumentation that measures the loss rate of a reagent, liquid or gas, as it leaks out of the tank. This is precisely the drawback of in-tank tests. Will a buyer find any rate of leaking acceptable? Probably not. But the NJDEP does. To help compensate for certain limitations of these tests, the NJDEP
has instituted a pass/fail leak threshold of .05 gallons per hour, below which the tank will legally “pass” the test. But this “acceptable” leak rate is 1.2 gallons per day, or 438 gallons per year. This will not be acceptable to most buyers.
For liquid tests, or volumetric tests, the tank must be filled with oil up into the neck of the fill pipe. Minute volume changes are observed and the tank fails only if the oil level decreases at a rate surpassing .05 gallons per hour.
- Benefits: This test entails no surface disturbance.
- Drawbacks: False positive results, indicating a leak, are not uncommon for conditions as benign as lose threads on the fill pipe. A fuel delivery must be tightly coordinated with the performance of the tank test itself. This involves additional expense. Worse still, if the tank does have a leak the test itself will discharge more contamination into the soil.
- Verifiability: Beyond test data review, verification is impossible without complete retesting.
Air Tests come in three types: pressure testing, vacuum testing and tracer testing. Pressure testing involves applying air pressure to the tank and watching for pressure drops. This is an outdated test which can blow out a weak spot in the tank and create a significant leak.
Vacuum testing involves plugging all pipes to the tank applying a vacuum, then listening through a hydrophone for leak sounds.
Tracer testing involves injecting an isotope of a rare gas into the tank and using sensors placed outside of the tank to sense a the leak of the rare gas. Results can take up to 10 days to process due to the gas migration period: i.e.: clayey soils retard the migration rate.
- Benefits: Vacuum and tracer tests are simple to coordinate, involve no surface disturbance and test the piping as well.
- Drawbacks: False positive results from lose fittings are not uncommon and the volumetric portion of these tests use the .05 gallons/hour standard.
- Verifiability: Other than data review, verifiability is only possible through complete retesting.
The third category, the soil test, directly measures the amount of oil that has already leaked, answering the central question directly, simply and cost effectively.
In this test, soil samples are retrieved from around the tank at depths of 6″-12″ deeper than the bottom of the tank. These samples are tested for petroleum hydrocarbons. Results are immediately available. Some methods include hand digging to the top of the tank to check visually for signs of corrosion and to precisely locate the edge of the tank. Clearly, the closer the sample’s proximity to the tank, the more accurate its representation of underlying soil conditions. Analytic results are checked against NJDEP action levels for problem identification.
-
Benefits: This is a simple test, not relying on electronic instrumentation. It detects oil spills from any source, including previously removed leaking tanks and
overfills. Contamination resulting from overfill is easily differentiated from deeper contamination resulting from a tank failure. This method is applicable to any underground tank, whether it is active (in use) or out of service. Even previously closed tanks can be tested to determine whether the tank leaked before closure and if that leak was not remediated.
- Drawbacks: Soil testing disturbs the soil, as this is an out-of-tank test that seeks the affects of a leak.
- Verifiability: 1 1/2″ diameter bored holes can remain open, facilitating independent sample collection.
The Next Step
After receiving test results, what should be done if there is suspicion of a leak or confirmed contamination? The next step is to determine if the test results are valid and if the site is contaminated. Vessel tests alone will not tell you this, so a soil test should be performed. Incorporated into this test can be tank and piping inspections to eliminate those conditions leading to possible false positive results.
Once it is determined the test is valid, it is now time to perform quantitative analysis, delineate the extent of contamination and/or plan for the tank removal and site remediation.
With the quantitative analysis, levels are compared with applicable action levels. Where levels exceed state regulations, a tank removal is undoubtedly required. But action levels loose their meaning when the question is asked. Why is there any oil 12″ below the tank? It is arguable that small quantities are normal however, low levels may be the telltale sign of imminent gross tank failure. ANCO recently removed a tank where bored soil sample Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPHC) analytic results were at 150 parts per million. The dealer recommended removal even though results were well below the first NJDEP action level of 1000 ppm. (NJDEP allows up to 10,000 ppm TPHC is some cases). This dealer’s recommendation rose above an often displayed instinct to deny the problem. Upon removal the tank was found to have dozens of pin holes in it. In this case, the dealer’s concern for his customer prevented a small problem from becoming a huge problem. Most significantly, it preserved the account.
Planning
All disposal facilities require various laboratory analyses. Standard turn around time for these tests is two to three weeks. This is also the typical lead time between tank removal contracting and actual mobilization for removal. The job should be coordinated so the testing is completed before mobilization. Such planning will expedite the clean-up and shorten the project duration by about three weeks.
Securing contaminated soil clearance at an approved disposal facility ahead of time allows the tank removal, soil digout and disposal to be done as one operation. This eliminates the need to return to the site at a later date to remove the contaminated soil. This is critical for speedy job completion and during the winter months to prevent the dug out soil from freezing into a solid lump. This single operation approach should be less costly than the tank removal – soil digout – stockpile – then return to loadout alternative.
Therefore, the most direct path towards expeditious site remediation requires soil testing.
Prevention
So far we have covered steps that follow a failed tank test. Because tank testing is generally performed by the buyer before a real estate transfer, the oil account is now at risk of being lost. What can be done to prevent an account from being subject to a tank test in the first place?
The first proactive choice is to work with the seller before he lists the property and convert the account to gas. This is the poorest choice for our industry. The quick gas conversion sale looses that account forever. Historically, this choice has left our industry with a legacy of improperly closed tanks. These eventually come to light and by association tarnish fuel oil’s name. Improperly closed tanks will continue to be a more significant public relations problem than active UST’s as there is no direct financial assistance for hidden contamination if they leak.
Let’s modify the first choice by limiting the offer of gas conversion services. Furthermore, when closing out an underground tank (in conjunction with the gas conversion), rout out hidden contamination at that time, by offering only tank removals or soil investigations in conjunction with in-place closures. If a problem is discovered the financial hardship becomes an immediate consequence of the decision to convert to gas. This hardship merits less sympathy than that endured by the innocent property owner who later discovers an inherited problem. This approach turns the table on gas market’s ruthless portrayal of oil heat as a polluter.
My second recommendation is for oil dealers to selectively encourage their customers to move away from old single walled steel underground tanks to basement tanks, above ground tanks, or double walled tanks. This must be done with great delicacy and finesse. It requires readdressing the underground tank situation from ‘no problem’ to ‘eventual problem’. It requires action before the tank starts to leak. This minimizes the potential for cost overruns and wins greatest customer appreciation.
One approach already being implemented by some fuel oil dealers is a selective tank replacement program. An obvious limitation includes funding, however, where it is physically possible to install a 275 gallon tank, UST closure plus 275 installation should be at least 35% less expensive than a gas conversation. A dealer offered financing plan makes this approach affordable and most significantly, retains the oil account. Project costs should be in the $1,800-$2,000 range. With an interest free finance plan spread over 12 months, payments of $150-$167 per month should be affordable.
In short, prevent your customer’s from failing an underground oil tank test by preventing it from happening in the first place. Eliminate the tank, take a proactive stance by replacing it and protect your customer from what the laws of physics inevitably deed him.
By honestly disclosing the limitations of steel UST’s, then immediately offering an affordable solution, your customer will believe you care as much for their financial welfare as your own. Liken it to an automobile recall due to a faulty component. It is better to initiate the recall than to defend a lawsuit. In our case, it is better to initiate a proactive solution than to defend fuel oil’s name as a polluter.
Questions & Answers
Question: What is the most thorough tank closure method?
Answer: Regulatory Bulletins 88-3 and 91-4 mandate acceptable closure techniques. These techniques fall into two categories: in-place closure (aka abandonment) and complete removal. UST Line #5* addresses the choice of removal vs. in-place closure, recommending the latter as long as soils under the tank are tested. This UST Line* introduces the “level of completion” concept, a big concern of homebuyers. This concept is applied to each of the closure techniques specified in Bulletin 91-4.
Level of completion is a measure of job thoroughness in terms of both environmental issues and future liability. This criteria of thoroughness or completeness is becoming a major factor in determining the best approach for dealing with a particular underground storage tank situation.
In terms of completeness, removal is best, followed by open tank closure.
Removal vs. In-Place Closure. Undoubtedly the most thorough job is done when the tank is completely removed. However, tank removal is equipment-intensive, which makes it costlier than in-place closure. It is also a very invasive procedure, particularly if a finished deck or walkway is over or near the tank area. Surface restoration further complicates the job and raises the cost.
With tank removal, cost must be weighed against level of completion. Is the homeowner planning to sell the home? The closed tank left in the ground can be a stumbling block. Gone are the days when one could simply state that the tank was taken care of… today, the seller must provide certified evidence that the technique used to close the tank meets the intent of Bulletin 88-3 and, especially critical, that the tank never leaked. Tank removal offers the highest level of completion because the tank is now entirely eliminated.
In-place closure techniques fall into two categories: injection of concrete slurry or polyurethane foam down the fillpipe and pouring sand or gravel through a large opening. The former is completely non-disruptive, while the latter requires hand digging to the top of the tank, opening a 2′ x 2′ hole in the tank and actually entering the vessel. The cost of each approach is approximately the same. In terms of thoroughness, however, entering the tank is a far more complete approach because it allows the tank to be completely cleaned out of all sludge and residue and allows for leak inspection while inside.
*UST Line is a monthly newsletter written by Mark Annis, President of ANCO Environmental Services, Inc. For more information, please visit ANCO’s website at http://www.ancoenv.com.
Insulated Tarps – How Effective Are They?
There are many kinds of insulated tarps available today. They have varied applications in the commercial, residential or the agricultural arena. The insulated ones make use of closed cell foam or a reflexive technology. These tarps seal and insulate. Moreover they are highly protective and flexible. These are even used for insulated industrial screens. Seriously, the use of insulated tarps is many. People also use it as welding screen. Being made of multiple layer construction, they are very effective in insulation. This also makes it highly strong and durable. These tarps can easily resist the high traffic that is associated with the construction activities. Cracking or crumbling is never an issue here.
Benefits
This is needed whenever a radiant heat-system is installed in concrete. Not only this, but many other construction activities benefit using these in many different ways. Not just for the people operating in the construction industry, but also farmers, homeowners and business people benefit. It is certainly help in a better heating system. Not just efficient, it will be cheaper to operate. Not just to increase the efficiency of the heat systems, these tarps are also used to prevent the moisture from entering the heat system from underneath. They act as a phenomenal vapor barrier. They prevent the dangerous radon from escaping through the concrete.
Installation
The installation of these is very simple. It does not involve many preparations. The cost too is very minimal. These are available in many different sizes and will require very less seams than the conventional methods. These tarps are used when the heat system is still under construction. First the gravel base is made on which the tarp is applied. After this the material is applied and then the concrete slab is put. It is true that these covers are not visible from the naked eye, but surely it will protect and increase the effectiveness of the radiant heat system.
All in all
So, it can thus be said that insulated tarps are a very effective means to increase the capability of the radiant heat system. They are used for multiple applications. They seal the moisture and radon. Moreover, the installation process is very simple. They last very long and a lot more time is saved as compared to the other alternatives.
Where to buy these?
Now the question that comes to mind is how to buy these? It is simple. First check your requirements and determine what kind and size of insulated tarp is required for your work. Next is to choose an appropriate supplier. You can find the sellers of these both online and offline. However, as we all know the prices at which the online suppliers sell these will be much less compared to the offline ones. Therefore, going online will be a better idea to save some extra money.
CCTV – Its Importance and Benefits
CCTV or Closed Circuit Television is a modern-day device that monitors the presence and activities of people live, in its vicinity. Homeowners and commercial business organizations use it for enhanced security purposes. CCTV cameras prove highly instrumental in locating people engaged in criminal and suspicious activities. It has the capability to catch criminals live and serves as great legal evidence.
With the installation of CCTV security equipment, it is not only possible to keep a check on offenders, but also to prevent any objectionable thing from actually happening. Many a time, the threat to property of a business or a house is from within. Insiders indulge in petty crimes. CCTV footage helps to track down such culprits. Such surveillance systems function as deterrent.
If you run a business or own a business premises, you probably will not want burglars to enter it. Likewise, homeowners, particularly those staying most of the time out of town, wish to ensure safety and security of their house until they return. Rely on CCTV surveillance systems to guard your place of business and residence from trespassers.
Whether a person has actually committed or is about to commit an offense such as theft, the same is caught on CCTV and the identity is exposed. The installation and operation of a CCTV is easy and simple. The very presence of CCTV keeps troublemakers at bay and reduces the risk of untoward incidents.
CCTV equipment keeps an area under constant surveillance. It connects that area to a particular recording source. The images captured on CCTV are not broadcasted publicly. However, the purpose behind installing such a device should be confined to supervise the presence of individuals and not to invade people’s privacy.
Recommended places to install CCTV are exits and entrances, at places where customer transactions take place and near safes. It is advisable you also install it at parking lot and the house interior, especially if employees such as nannies and babysitters frequent it.
Initially, the use of CCTV was restricted to casinos, banks and airports. As of now, almost every government enterprise and private firm has resorted to its use. The device is also seen on roadways for monitoring people who violate traffic rules.
Owing to terror threats, having CCTV at home and at offices has now become the need of the hour. People need to consider this decision seriously and act fast before something unusual happens to them. Hence, it is never a bad idea to install CCTV for the numerous benefits it offers.
Easy Soap Making – Your Guide For Making Soap With Ease!
Easy soap making can often seem impossible. Many recipes require processes that include caustic lye and hours of stirring in addition to waiting for the soap to cure for nearly six weeks. When trying to find easy soap making recipes, it may appear that easy soap making is actually anything but easy.
The methods of cold and hot process soap making require the preparation of a soap base. This requires a lye mixture and the often time consuming and potentially dangerous process of combining the lye mixture with melted oils.
The very easy pour and mold method of soap making saves you the steps of making the soap base. There are pre-made soap bases in many formulations that make the soap making process as simple as melting the base, adding colors and fragrance and pouring into a mold.
When the soap is cooled you need only remove the soap from the mold and your easy soap making project is complete. Soap making kits that contain all the ingredients to make a specific type of soap are also available. The following is a wonderful recipe for pour and mold soap. It produces professional appearing results and is definitely easy soap making at its best.
BERRY EASY BAR SOAP BARIngredients:
* Opaque white soap base
* Clear soap base
* Vanilla, raspberry and blue berry fragrance oils
* Dropper for color and fragrance oils
* Cosmetic colorants. Purple, blue and lilac (use a minuscule amount of purple to achieve a lilac color)
* Cooking spray for easy release of soap from the mold
* Rubbing alcohol used for bubble reduction
* 4 plastic containers and one loaf shaped soap mold
Instructions:
1. Begin with white opaque base, melt the base and pour ¾ cups base into each of the three separate plastic containers. Soap molds can also be used.
2. Add coloring to each batch with a dropper. Vary the color of each batch. Add coloring in small amounts to obtain desired effect. Remember that more coloring can be added to obtain the desired effect but coloring cannot be removed.
3. Allow the soap to harden. As the soap hardens, spray the loaf shaped soap mold with cooking spray and remove any excess oil with paper toweling.
4. When the three separate batches are cooled and hardened, remove and cut into different sized large pieces.
5. Fill the loaf mold with the soap pieces, using pieces from each batch to vary the placement of the different colored batches.
6. Continue to fill the mold to 2/3 full. When the mold is 1/3 full spray the soap pieces with alcohol to prevent bubbling. Repeat when 2/3 full.
7. Melt the clear soap base and fill a 2-cup measuring cup. Pour this mixture into a plastic container.
8. Add the fragrance: Use sparingly and add more for greater fragrance content: 2 Parts vanilla 1 Part raspberry 1 Part blueberry.
9. As the mixture cools remove skin with a spoon and pour the mixture over the soap chunks in the mold. Pour slowly until the mold is entirely filled. Use the alcohol to eliminate bubbles on the surface.
10. Allow the mold to harden for four hours or until completely cooled.
11. When the soap has cooled completely remove the soap from the mold, and slice.
Professional looking beautiful and easy to make soap! Congratulations!
