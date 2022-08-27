Counting Crows take appreciative Grandstand audience back to the ’90s

Among acts that skyrocketed to stardom in the 1990s, Counting Crows has aged more gracefully than most. Maybe it’s because the San Francisco-born band has produced new music at a relatively leisurely pace, releasing new albums every three to eight years over the past three decades. Or perhaps its disdain for chasing trends is responsible, the band staying comfortably within its own particular brand of earnest lyric-forward folk-rock.

In any case, its audience has stayed remarkably loyal over Counting Crows’ almost 30 years since the smash hit that was 1993’s “August and Everything After,” with each of those sporadic albums reaching the top 10 on the sales charts. So perhaps it’s no surprise that 10,735 fans spent much of Friday evening standing, swaying and singing along to an admirably well-executed set of 18 songs at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.

The fact that they seemingly stayed deeply engaged for 100 minutes can largely be attributed to the charisma of the band’s lead singer and songsmith, Adam Duritz. At age 58, he may look more like your plumber than the dreadlock-tossing frontman he was in the ’90s, but Duritz is still a remarkably powerful performer, theatrically presenting his stories in song.

But the rest of the seven-piece band delivered the music with energy and enthusiasm that rivaled his, making it a show that set a high bar for the rest of this year’s Grandstand acts.

Maybe that had something to do with Duritz having family in attendance, saying that his brother lives in the Twin Cities and his nephew requested a particular song (an emotional take on “Black and Blue”). And the local connections may be even stronger, as Duritz said near evening’s end that guitarist and band co-founder David Bryson is now a St. Paul resident.

In any case, it was a surprise that the band opened with its most popular ballad, “Round Here,” and added its biggest hit, “Mr. Jones,” two tunes later. Each of those 1993 radio staples became something like a very brief one-act play as presented by Duritz, setting scenes and placing vivid scenarios within them, describing characters and conversations in captivating fashion.

Standouts in the set included “Butterfly in Reverse” performed as a lilting circus waltz, “Omaha” as a rollicking rocker, and a version of “Miami” full of tongue-in-cheek guitar god riffs courtesy of Bryson. Yet the most involving moments came on a collection of mostly acoustic numbers, as Duritz offered a mesmerizing “Colorblind” and all four songs from the band’s latest EP, “Butter Miracle, Suite One,” in order. “Angel of 14th Street” was particularly powerful, even if the ensuing “Bobby & the Rat Kings” borrowed a bit too much from Bruce Springsteen in his mid-’70s heyday.

Counting Crows wasn’t the only folk-rock band on the bill that found significant success in the ’90s. Jakob Dylan and his band, the Wallflowers, have a relationship with Counting Crows that goes back to that decade: That’s Duritz harmonizing with Dylan on their hit, “6th Avenue Heartache,” and the two bands have toured together more than once.

While the Wallflowers haven’t sustained their audience to the degree of Counting Crows, it isn’t for lack of solid songwriting from Dylan. On Friday, he may not have been the engaging frontman Duritz is, but he was of strong voice and the band sounded good, particularly on a closing quartet of songs, three from their 1996 breakthrough, “Bringing Down the Horse” — “One Headlight” was an emotion-packed standout — and a note-perfect cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “The Waiting.”

