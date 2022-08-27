Counting Crows take appreciative Grandstand audience back to the ’90s

Sign up for Patriots updates🏈
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
Among acts that skyrocketed to stardom in the 1990s, Counting Crows has aged more gracefully than most. Maybe it’s because the San Francisco-born band has produced new music at a relatively leisurely pace, releasing new albums every three to eight years over the past three decades. Or perhaps its disdain for chasing trends is responsible, the band staying comfortably within its own particular brand of earnest lyric-forward folk-rock.
In any case, its audience has stayed remarkably loyal over Counting Crows’ almost 30 years since the smash hit that was 1993’s “August and Everything After,” with each of those sporadic albums reaching the top 10 on the sales charts. So perhaps it’s no surprise that 10,735 fans spent much of Friday evening standing, swaying and singing along to an admirably well-executed set of 18 songs at the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand.
The fact that they seemingly stayed deeply engaged for 100 minutes can largely be attributed to the charisma of the band’s lead singer and songsmith, Adam Duritz. At age 58, he may look more like your plumber than the dreadlock-tossing frontman he was in the ’90s, but Duritz is still a remarkably powerful performer, theatrically presenting his stories in song.
But the rest of the seven-piece band delivered the music with energy and enthusiasm that rivaled his, making it a show that set a high bar for the rest of this year’s Grandstand acts.
Maybe that had something to do with Duritz having family in attendance, saying that his brother lives in the Twin Cities and his nephew requested a particular song (an emotional take on “Black and Blue”). And the local connections may be even stronger, as Duritz said near evening’s end that guitarist and band co-founder David Bryson is now a St. Paul resident.
In any case, it was a surprise that the band opened with its most popular ballad, “Round Here,” and added its biggest hit, “Mr. Jones,” two tunes later. Each of those 1993 radio staples became something like a very brief one-act play as presented by Duritz, setting scenes and placing vivid scenarios within them, describing characters and conversations in captivating fashion.
Standouts in the set included “Butterfly in Reverse” performed as a lilting circus waltz, “Omaha” as a rollicking rocker, and a version of “Miami” full of tongue-in-cheek guitar god riffs courtesy of Bryson. Yet the most involving moments came on a collection of mostly acoustic numbers, as Duritz offered a mesmerizing “Colorblind” and all four songs from the band’s latest EP, “Butter Miracle, Suite One,” in order. “Angel of 14th Street” was particularly powerful, even if the ensuing “Bobby & the Rat Kings” borrowed a bit too much from Bruce Springsteen in his mid-’70s heyday.
Counting Crows wasn’t the only folk-rock band on the bill that found significant success in the ’90s. Jakob Dylan and his band, the Wallflowers, have a relationship with Counting Crows that goes back to that decade: That’s Duritz harmonizing with Dylan on their hit, “6th Avenue Heartache,” and the two bands have toured together more than once.
While the Wallflowers haven’t sustained their audience to the degree of Counting Crows, it isn’t for lack of solid songwriting from Dylan. On Friday, he may not have been the engaging frontman Duritz is, but he was of strong voice and the band sounded good, particularly on a closing quartet of songs, three from their 1996 breakthrough, “Bringing Down the Horse” — “One Headlight” was an emotion-packed standout — and a note-perfect cover of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers’ “The Waiting.”
Rob Hubbard can be reached at [email protected]
The second batter who faced Orioles rookie right-hander Kyle Bradish on Friday night was hit by a pitch. An offering later, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez smoked a line drive down the right side, but first baseman Ryan Mountcastle caught it with a dive, doubling Yuli Gurriel.
It showed how difficult it would be to hit Bradish, who only allowed two in eight innings as the Orioles opened a series against the AHL’s top Astros with a 2-0 win at Minute Maid Park.
Going into Friday, the Orioles (66-59) had been one of four major league teams without an eight-inning start this year. Outside of John Means’ no-hit last May, a Baltimore starter hadn’t pitched more than 7 1/3 innings in manager Brandon Hyde’s four seasons.
A sixth-inning home run from Ramón Urías provided all the offense Bradish needed to snuff out one of the game’s best offenses. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when Kyle Tucker singled behind an Alvarez walk to put runners in the corners for longtime Oriole Trey Mancini, facing his former club for the first time. since his trade earlier this month. But Bradish had Mancini chase a slider for a strikeout, one of his sixes of the night. This marked Houston’s only game against him with a runner in the scoring position.
The slider has been key ground for Bradish throughout the outing, accounting for the majority of his 96 deals. Of his 17 induced swings and misses, 13 have come with that pitch. Prior to his previous outing, Bradish moved to the left side of the pitcher’s rubber after previously working from the middle, requiring some adjustments to the placement of his breaking balls that apparently paid off Friday.
The Astros didn’t get a first batter on base against him until the seventh inning, when Alex Bregman singled to double Houston’s hitting total. But a strikeout from Tucker and two flyouts to the right, one off the bat from Mancini at the edge of the warning track, ended the threat. With closer Felix Bautista likely unavailable after pitching two innings Thursday, Bradish came back for the eighth and worked fast, lowering his ERA in six starts on the disabled list to 3.21.
Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. wasn’t as sharp as Bradish but steadily shook off trouble over his five innings, leaving the Orioles hitless in eight at-bats with a runner in position to score. But such a hit was unnecessary for the deciding runs, with Kyle Stowers’ two-out single in the sixth against Cristian Javier preceding Urías’ exit from the tracks over the Crawford Boxes in left field.
Bradish recorded nine more outs from there before handing the game to left-hander Cionel Pérez, a former Astro. Pérez sandwiched two singles around two outs, conjuring up Mancini representing the winning run. But Dillon Tate hit him to end the match.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9FM, 101.5FM, 1090AM
()
denverpost
New Delhi:
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has trashed leadership change talks in the government, reiterating that he had been given “a free hand” by the BJP leadership.
In an exclusive interview with NDTV, he said “there’s nothing”, when asked a direct question about whether he would be replaced.
Asked how his predecessor BS Yediyurappa was removed as Chief Minister without warning, Mr. Bommai, who is the 23rd Chief Minister of Karnataka, replied: “Every day is not a Sunday. high command gave me carte blanche”.
Accused by the opposition of being Mr Yediyurappa’s ‘puppet’, Mr Bommai said he was ‘inspired’ by the former chief minister, but denied reports that the senior leader was interfere in the “day-to-day business” of governance.
“I am inspired by BS Yediyurappa, his program. He is a mass leader. His role is to help me govern. Yediyurappa does not interfere in my daily affairs,” Bommai said.
Speculation of a changing of the guard in Karnataka has refused to die down despite official confirmation from the BJP that Mr Bommai will lead the party in the state’s 2023 elections.
Mr Bommai, 62, appeared to defend the rising tide of communal violence in the state led by Hindutva outifts, blaming it on what he said was a wave of attacks on Hindutva activists under the previous Congress administration. This, he said, caused “discomfort and anger in society”.
“Do you expect nothing to happen after so many murders?” My role is that of a referee. I will visit the house of the Muslim victim soon,” he said.
Calling himself an “arbiter”, the chief minister said he would take action against those who try to create public order problems.
The chief minister also justified the anti-conversion law introduced by his government. “Large-scale illegal conversions are taking place in the state. Even my congressman’s mother converted to Christianity,” he said.
Mr Bommai also backed former minister KS Eshwarappa, who had to step down after an entrepreneur killed himself accusing the minister of corruption.
“Allegations of corruption are politically motivated. Entrepreneurs who allege corruption are supported by Congress. The minister resigned on moral grounds,” he said.
Basavaraj Bommai, who succeeded BS Yediyurappa as chief minister, completed a year in office on July 28.
ndtv
A LAPD report shows a department cruiser was recently pursuing a speeding motorist when the fleeing vehicle collided with another car, killing two people inside, contradicting the department’s official story that the pursuit had ended before the fatal collision.
Janisha Harris, 35, and Jamarea Keyes, 38, were driving home from work on the morning of August 19 when the speeding motorist ran through a red light at Manchester Avenue and South Broadway in South Los Angeles and slammed into the side of their black BMW, killing both and setting off a multi-vehicle collision.
Following the collision, a police spokesperson insisted officers were not pursuing the vehicle at the time of the crash.
But the police report released this week to the families of those deceased states otherwise. It describes how two officers from the department’s 77th Street Station first spotted and then pursued the speeding motorist.
“It was determined that the 77th Patrol Unit 12A51 was in pursuit of the vehicle at the time of the accident,” according to the report written by Officer K. Sander. The report was written on the day of the fatal accident.
“Initial reports from the LAPD indicated that there was no high-speed pursuit, but this report clearly shows that they were engaged in a pursuit at the time of the collision,” said Jasmine Mines, attorney for the families of the victims. “The LAPD is not allowed by its policies to conduct high-speed prosecutions for minor offenses, but that’s what appears to have happened here.”
Speaking at a news conference outside the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Street Police Station, Mines and the victim’s families called on Friday for an independent investigation by the Attorney General into the incident.
LAPD Capt. Kelly Muniz said “the initial statement to the media indicated that officers were not in pursuit. Upon further examination, it was determined that the officers chased for 15 seconds. They stopped the pursuit before the collision. The suspect continued through a full phase red light striking the victims.
The mines and the families of the victims have demanded that the department release footage from the police car’s camera system to allow the public to see exactly what officers did that morning after spotting the speeding car .
“I wish the LAPD…stop chasing people on the street,” said Tanya Keyes, the widow of Jamarea Keyes. He left behind four children, while Harris left behind a son and a daughter.
According to the police report, the investigation team interviewed the two officers involved in the pursuit. The driver who fled authorities was determined to be under the influence of cannabis and was subsequently convicted of manslaughter.
The investigator said in his report that the driver, while under the influence, failed to stop at a red light, causing a fatal collision with a car crossing the Broadway intersection.
The LAPD Traffic Investigator noted that “Vehicle 1/Group 1 was attempting to evade police and in doing so was driving in complete disregard of public safety”, resulting in fatalities. The report noted that a review of video from the police patrol car showed that the suspect, while trying to evade police, drove through a stop sign and two red lights at high speed. speed.
Mines said the report accuses suspect Matthew Smith, the getaway driver, of wanting to ignore public safety. “But it appears that the officers here, in their actions, also disregarded public safety,” he said.
A 2017 Los Angeles County grand jury found that police departments must weigh the likelihood of a dangerous collision against the odds of catching a suspect. Two-thirds of the 421 police pursuits that took place in the 12-month period beginning in October 2015 resulted in the capture of a suspect, but about 17% of those pursuits resulted in a collision, according to the report from the grand jury.
During that same period, three fleeing drivers were killed and 45 people were injured, including suspects, their passengers or officers, according to the report.
The grand jury cited analysis from the Los Angeles Times in 2015 showing that LAPD car chases resulted in bystander injuries and deaths at a higher rate than pursuits in the rest of the state.
The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel series ‘House of the Dragon’ has been renewed for a second season, HBO announced Friday.
The announcement comes after more than 20 million people have now watched the first episode, according to Nielsen and first-party data collected by HBO. The show garnered nearly 10 million views on linear platforms and HBO Max on the night of its release last Sunday. It was the highest ratings of any new original series in HBO history.
The show, a spinoff of HBO’s hit “Game of Thrones,” takes place centuries before the popular series. It was originally approved for a 10-episode season in 2019.
The show’s success is being watched closely, as many see it as a barometer of HBO’s success in the streaming wars. Warner Bros. Discovery has cut costs and revamped its strategy at HBO, including removing shows and movies from the platform to better tailor its offerings. The moves precede HBO Max’s merger with Discovery+.
The debut of “House of the Dragon” also comes as Amazon nears the release of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series.
cnbc
patriots
Another week brings another preseason loss and more questions about the New England offense.
The Patriots dropped their preseason finale against the Raiders 23-6 on Friday night in Las Vegas.
For the second week in a row, the Patriots had an offensive player off due to injury. Last week it was Tyquan Thornton. This week it was Ty Montgomery.
The Patriots were able to get plenty of passes, but the offense lacked the explosiveness to gain big chunks of yards and make big plays. Kevin Harris was a bright spot for the running game with some solid runs, including a 33-yard rush.
Here are six takeaways from the action:
With just over six minutes left in the first quarter, running back Ty Montgomery left the game with an apparent leg injury and was taken to the locker room on a cart.
James White’s retirement leaves a need for a third back, and Montgomery, who has benefited from a strong camp, looked set to help fill that role.
Montgomery’s status has not yet been updated.
Mac Jones and the Patriots’ first-team offense played four games Friday night and had just three points.
The best thing about Jones’ night was his completion percentage. 9 for 13 is actually pretty decent. He also had a nice 13-yard run for a first down.
But, he made a terrible read on a pitch aimed at Kendrick Bourne where several defenders were in close proximity and linebacker Luke Masterson was in perfect position to get the ball back. And with an average of 5.5 yards per completion, there weren’t enough big plays to make up for the mistakes.
Part of that was because the offensive line had issues with pass protection.
New England quarterbacks have been sacked four times. That’s more than the first two games combined.
Jones was sacked twice and had to give up the pocket completely, run back and throw the ball to avoid a sack on another play.
Rookie defensive back Jack Jones made his presence felt, flying around the field making plays.
Whether it was crunching a receiver coming down the middle or dropping the ball off a running back on a short pass, Jones made a positive impression.
The Patriots could use a defensive back to bolster after the departures of Stephon Gilmore and JC Jackson and season-ending injuries to Malcolm Butler and Joejuan Williams.
Jones showed some flashes in the preseason finale.
Rookie QB Bailey Zappe threw another interception in the fourth quarter.
This time it was to Isaiah Zuber, who signed with the Patriots in 2020 as an undrafted free agent.
After being cut by the Patriots, Zuber played on the practice squad for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator for nearly a decade, signed Zuber and let him get defensive reps Friday night.
The opposing starting QB was none other than former Jones replacement Jarrett Stidham.
Stidham was a yard longer than Jones on less than half the pitch count. He was also able to lead the Raiders to scores on two of his three practices.
Ultimately, 4-6 for 72 yards isn’t an incredible stat line, but it helped put the Raiders in a solid position to pick up the win.
Get the latest news and analysis delivered to your inbox during the football season.
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window, document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘init’, ‘989222871864976’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);}
if (typeof(window.bgmpGdpr) !== ‘undefined’ && !window.bgmpGdpr.isOptedOut()) {
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘813236348753005’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);}
Boston
The second batter who faced Orioles rookie right-hander Kyle Bradish on Friday night was hit by a pitch. One offering later, Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez smoked a line drive to the right side, but first baseman Ryan Mountcastle snared it with a dive, doubling up Yuli Gurriel.
It showed how difficult hits would be to come by off Bradish, who allowed only two in eight innings as the Orioles opened a series against the American League-best Astros with a 2-0 victory at Minute Maid Park.
Entering Friday, the Orioles (66-59) had been one of four major league teams without a start of eight innings this year. Outside of John Means’ no-hitter last May, a Baltimore starter had not pitched more than 7 1/3 innings in manager Brandon Hyde’s four seasons.
A sixth-inning home run from Ramón Urías supplied all of the offense Bradish needed in stifling one of the game’s top offenses. He didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when Kyle Tucker singled behind an Alvarez walk to put runners on the corners for longtime Oriole Trey Mancini, facing his former club for the first time since being traded away earlier this month. But Bradish got Mancini to chase a slider for a strikeout, one of his six on the night. It marked Houston’s lone at-bat against him with a runner in scoring position.
The slider was a key pitch for Bradish throughout the outing, representing the majority of his 96 offerings. Of his 17 induced swings-and-misses, 13 came with that pitch. Before his previous outing, Bradish moved to the left side of the pitching rubber after previously working from the middle, requiring some adjustments to the location of his breaking balls that seemingly paid off Friday.
The Astros did not get a leadoff hitter on base against him until the seventh inning, when Alex Bregman singled to double Houston’s hit total. But a strikeout of Tucker and two flyouts to right, one off Mancini’s bat to the edge of the warning track, ended the threat. With closer Félix Bautista likely unavailable after pitching two innings Thursday, Bradish returned for the eighth and worked through it quickly, lowering his ERA in six starts off the injured list to 3.21.
Astros right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. was not as crisp as Bradish but worked out of trouble routinely in his five innings, leaving the Orioles hitless in eight at-bats with a runner in scoring position. But such a hit wasn’t needed for the decisive runs, with Kyle Stowers’ two-out single in the sixth off Cristian Javier preceding Urías’ drive off the train track above the Crawford Boxes in left field.
Bradish recorded nine more outs from there before turning the game over to left-hander Cionel Pérez, a former Astro. Pérez sandwiched two singles around two outs, bringing up Mancini representing the winning run. But Dillon Tate struck him out to end the game.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 7:10 p.m.
TV: MASN2
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over