Finance
Dry Skin Care – Tips to Improve Your Dry Skin
Like regular basic good skin care, dry skin care must be performed on a daily basis. Proper cleansing, toning, and moisturizing practices should become as natural and routine to your day as exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, working and getting plenty of rest.
Dry skin results from a low level of skin oil, or sebum.
This condition can be inherited but numerous other factors can interfere with the production of sebum. Extreme temperatures, wind, and air-conditioning can exacerbate the condition, causing the skin to feel tight, or to chap or crack. Smoking, cosmetics, chemicals, environmental pollution and high stress compromise dry skin and cause the skin to appear dull and to wrinkle, particularly around the eyes and mouth. All the more reason to practice smart dry skin care.
Skin disorders such as eczema, psoriasis, dermatitis, and seborrhea, as well as certain drugs (e.g., antihistamines, antispasmodics, and diuretics) can also cause dry skin. Treating these disorders and avoiding these drugs will help improve your dry skin condition.
Avoid that which will make you unhealthy on the inside and reduce your chances of developing unhealthy skin.
Can’t imagine getting through a day without a cigarette? Then imagine having dry, wrinkled skin that makes you look 20-30 years older than you are. Is that an incentive to stop smoking and regularly practice dry skin care?
We’re not saying change is easy. But change, in the long run, may be the best thing that ever happened to you. Proper good skin care, in general, and dry skin care, in particular, are certainly within the reach of anyone concerned about the health and look of their skin. Think of how you want to look and feel in 6 months, a year, two years. You absolutely can improve how you look and feel within a short period of time. Why not make the decision to help yourself attain better skin.
Oh, I almost forgot, one more thing you have to give up, if you want to enjoy healthy skin. This applies not only to people with dry skin, but to anyone who wants to have clear, beautiful skin. Your skin’s number one enemy is the sun. Sun worshippers (me included), accept that as a fact. And the number one rule of dry skin care follows: PROTECT YOUR SKIN FROM THE SUN!
As much as many of us love the sun, and love to bake in it, and walk and play in it, and love how it bronzes our skin and makes us feel healthy and limber and sexy and carefree, make no mistake, the sun can kill you, if you let it.
This is no knock on the sun, believe me. The sun gives life and provides us essential vitamin D, but the sun can also inflict irreversible damage to our skin, causing it to age prematurely, to dry and wrinkle and sag, and more alarmingly, to develop precancerous moles and sun spots and carcinomas, and cancerous melanomas.
So as much as we love the sun, we have to interact with it in a smart way. Click on Good Skin Care: 14 Ways to Improve Your Skin for more information about protecting yourself from the harmful effects of too much sun exposure.
Here are a few solid dry skin care tips to heed:
- In winter, when the air’s humidity is lower, your skin dries out faster. Keep that in mind when you choose a moisturizer. Use a stronger moisturizer in the winter and a lighter moisturizer in the summer, when the humidity is higher.
- As we age our skin becomes thinner and drier. As a result our skin is more prone to damage in the form of cuts and cracking. Be especially careful when handling tools and utensils, and when coming into contact with harsh or abrasive surfaces or objects.
- Exercise regularly to increase blood circulation, which helps to nourish your skin and cleanse it from within.
- Dry skin care no-brainer: drink plenty of clean water to improve skin hydration. At least 2 quarts every day.
- Clean your skin carefully. Because dry skin is more easily damaged than oily or normal skin, practice good, safe cleansing to prevent dead skin cells mixing with dirt and grime and leading to infection.
- Avoid excessive washing, especially with hot water, which evaporates more rapidly than tepid or lukewarm water. Too much contact with water will remove natural oils and moisture from the skin and encourage further drying. People with dry skin, especially the elderly, should avoid bathing or showering with hot water.
- Keep your baths or showers to less than 15 minutes to avoid the loss of natural oils that help retain your skin’s moisture.
- Avoid commercial soaps that dry out the skin. Choose a natural moisturizing soap that has a neutral ph value.
- Great dry skin care technique: after showering lightly apply virgin coconut oil to your face and massage gently to get your blood circulating and to refresh your face.
- Avoid cold cleansing creams, which are made from hydrogenated oils. These oils actually dry out the skin and lead to wrinkles. Try instead patting virgin coconut oil or pure olive oil on your skin to cleanse it. Wash off with tepid or warm water and pat dry with a soft cloth.
- Always moisturize your skin – face, neck, body – after your bath or shower. Moisturize your hands after washing them.
- Take evening primrose oil supplements to strengthen your skin and increase your skin’s moisture content. * Get plenty of sleep to allow the skin to repair itself at the cellular level.
- For some great ways to improve the look and feel of your dry skin using simple, inexpensive products you can purchase at you local food market or grocery store.
There is no mystery to proper dry skin care. First, make the decision to practice regular and consistent good skin care. That may mean giving up something (something that is probably bad for you anyway), or taking whatever measures are necessary to promote your overall physical and mental health and the health and appearance of your skin. Once you’ve committed to making your skin look and feel great, use common sense. Keep in mind the guidance and tips provided above for practicing proper dry skin care, and enjoy healthy better skin for the rest of your life!
Finance
Understanding Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning
Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its subsets Machine Learning (ML) and Deep Learning (DL) are playing a major role in Data Science. Data Science is a comprehensive process that involves pre-processing, analysis, visualization and prediction. Lets deep dive into AI and its subsets.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a branch of computer science concerned with building smart machines capable of performing tasks that typically require human intelligence. AI is mainly divided into three categories as below
- Artificial Narrow Intelligence (ANI)
- Artificial General Intelligence (AGI)
- Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI).
Narrow AI sometimes referred as ‘Weak AI’, performs a single task in a particular way at its best. For example, an automated coffee machine robs which performs a well-defined sequence of actions to make coffee. Whereas AGI, which is also referred as ‘Strong AI’ performs a wide range of tasks that involve thinking and reasoning like a human. Some example is Google Assist, Alexa, Chatbots which uses Natural Language Processing (NPL). Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI) is the advanced version which out performs human capabilities. It can perform creative activities like art, decision making and emotional relationships.
Now let’s look at Machine Learning (ML). It is a subset of AI that involves modeling of algorithms which helps to make predictions based on the recognition of complex data patterns and sets. Machine learning focuses on enabling algorithms to learn from the data provided, gather insights and make predictions on previously unanalyzed data using the information gathered. Different methods of machine learning are
- supervised learning (Weak AI – Task driven)
- non-supervised learning (Strong AI – Data Driven)
- semi-supervised learning (Strong AI -cost effective)
- reinforced machine learning. (Strong AI – learn from mistakes)
Supervised machine learning uses historical data to understand behavior and formulate future forecasts. Here the system consists of a designated dataset. It is labeled with parameters for the input and the output. And as the new data comes the ML algorithm analysis the new data and gives the exact output on the basis of the fixed parameters. Supervised learning can perform classification or regression tasks. Examples of classification tasks are image classification, face recognition, email spam classification, identify fraud detection, etc. and for regression tasks are weather forecasting, population growth prediction, etc.
Unsupervised machine learning does not use any classified or labelled parameters. It focuses on discovering hidden structures from unlabeled data to help systems infer a function properly. They use techniques such as clustering or dimensionality reduction. Clustering involves grouping data points with similar metric. It is data driven and some examples for clustering are movie recommendation for user in Netflix, customer segmentation, buying habits, etc. Some of dimensionality reduction examples are feature elicitation, big data visualization.
Semi-supervised machine learning works by using both labelled and unlabeled data to improve learning accuracy. Semi-supervised learning can be a cost-effective solution when labelling data turns out to be expensive.
Reinforcement learning is fairly different when compared to supervised and unsupervised learning. It can be defined as a process of trial and error finally delivering results. t is achieved by the principle of iterative improvement cycle (to learn by past mistakes). Reinforcement learning has also been used to teach agents autonomous driving within simulated environments. Q-learning is an example of reinforcement learning algorithms.
Moving ahead to Deep Learning (DL), it is a subset of machine learning where you build algorithms that follow a layered architecture. DL uses multiple layers to progressively extract higher level features from the raw input. For example, in image processing, lower layers may identify edges, while higher layers may identify the concepts relevant to a human such as digits or letters or faces. DL is generally referred to a deep artificial neural network and these are the algorithm sets which are extremely accurate for the problems like sound recognition, image recognition, natural language processing, etc.
To summarize Data Science covers AI, which includes machine learning. However, machine learning itself covers another sub-technology, which is deep learning. Thanks to AI as it is capable of solving harder and harder problems (like detecting cancer better than oncologists) better than humans can.
Finance
Why Is Node JS Becoming Popular Among Online Retailers?
Today, most of the retailers, who earlier had only e-commerce websites for their customers to shop online using a PC or a laptop, are now going mobile, as the industry has seen a surge in the mobile shoppers. Busy customers always look at quickly finishing off their shopping, in just few minutes’ time. When they have to shop on mobile; the loading time needs to very less. This is where Node JS plays a vital role to keep up with the pace of the customers. This smart technology makes the app ten times faster than other technologies, by decreasing the load time to a large extent.
On one hand, if the website becomes fast with less load time, the technology is also the best fit for e-retailers, who are running the same application across multiple devices. Node JS can build data intensive apps that can run seamlessly across multiple devices in real-time by displaying the content in a hastily consistent manner.
Node JS makes development process a cake walk. There are several modules in this for an instant use. No wonder smart developers prefer to adopt this technology for development today, as it does not need them to build application from the scratch. This has helped developers in decreasing the time for development and retailers in getting the app in the shortest duration of time.
Adopting Node JS has significantly increased the productivity as the applications are written in JavaScript. Thus, front end developers can easily understand how and where to make required changes in the application and this is saving a lot of their time. Retailers can quickly get the app enhanced with all the required features integrated. Also, the app can provide the best customer experience.
No matter how good the design of the e-commerce mobile app is or how robust the development of the e-commerce website is, SEO is what is of utmost importance to any e-commerce business, for their website to get ranked high on the Google search result page, to catch the attention of the customers by appearing on the first page and among top ten. Node JS can easily help keep this traffic without increasing the load time. For example, Walmart, one of the leading e-retailers is using Node JS and they were able to get 500 million page views on Black Friday without any hassles.
Node JS reduces the page loading time to more than half. Busy customers, who want to finish off shopping in minutes, expect a page to load in maximum five seconds’ time and this urgency can be fulfilled easily.
Node JS supports agile development. The app can be easily modified for new requirements without much effort, while other traditional technologies are rigid and this makes it very difficult when a new feature or an enhancement has to be made. The main feature of agile development is developing the app in installments. The technology gives this flexibility to developers, where they can break the entire application into several groups. So, when a change is needed in a particular group, it can be easily made without disturbing the entire application.
Owing to all these flexibilities and the scalability that Node JS is offering to developers, no wonder the technology is occupying a significant place in the field of e-commerce web development and retail industry, fetching all the attention of e-commerce developers and retailers today.
Finance
Business Directories
The Internet has changed buying behaviours to the extent that customers habitually research suppliers of goods of services online long before they seek to make a purchase. In fact, increasingly the actual purchase transaction now occurs completely within the online environment – meaning if you can get the customer to your online space, you have a chance of making a sale then and there.
This considered, business directories can be compared to full time sales staff; answering customer queries about where to find a particular product, service or business segment (including the non commercial and public service) and directing them accordingly via a convenient web link.
Local business once meant a street presence
Occupying a main street frontage in a local community used to be the standard model for local business operators. Butchers, retailers, food outlets and other business serving the local community could be found in prime positions on the main streets of the locality. Quite apart from the fact that your ‘local’ butcher may now not occupy any local real estate at all; preferring to operate wholly online, customers are now less willing to linger in main thoroughfares as they seek ever greater efficiency and convenience from suppliers.
Put simply, local customers have adjusted to the conditions of an online world. There is little need to sit down with a travel consultant when the entire transaction can be researched for price and inclusions and finalised online. Even a trip to the local supermarket can be avoided by organised shoppers who make their purchases online in the convenience of the home; with no supermarket lines or runaway shopping trolleys.
Online street presence
To compete in the world of local business, real street presence has been supplanted by virtual presence or an online profile. Part of the equation is setting up shop in a pleasant, user-friendly online space; though not even nearly sufficient in and of itself.
Physical street presence comes at a much higher cost than its online equivalent, with prime positions attracting high rents due to the regular foot traffic, business exposure and likelihood of unsolicited off the street custom. This can happen in the online world also, but requires significant efforts to position the site correctly and strategies to drive internet traffic in the right direction.
There are varying ways to increase online traffic; back links, promotions and giveaways, community presence at local events, cross promotion with other community websites and local businesses and a myriad of other marketing strategies which harness the power of the online world to reach local households and businesses.
Local business directories are like an online phone book
While we already have access to an online version of the standard phone book, enhanced with additional goodies using the unique strengths of the internet, local business directory is a different proposition in that it serves the needs of a particular community grouping.
Often the scope is wide: such as industry based, or state or regional in focus. Consumers may then filter down to their specific requirements. By listing in a number of differently focused directories, local businesses increase their reach across the community in varied ways. This provides additional touch points with the consumer and assists in building familiarity and customer loyalty.
A complement to search engines
The prevalence of search engines as an everyday research tool has trained modern consumers in basic research methodologies; customers generally have a good idea what they are searching for and what keywords to enter to increase their percentage of useful hits.
Internet business directories help customers by filtering one level for them without any more effort being expended; simply by going to the directory as a starting point rather than the standard internet-wide search engine. Now they know that all the hits will be relevant to their locality: no strange pizza place on the other side of the world popping up unexpectedly.
Experience with search engines has trained internet users to expect great results and to be impatient with nonsense hits and keyword stuffed content that causes them to waste unnecessary clicks on useless information. A directory can remove a lot of this clutter, engendering a more positive frame of mind as the customer peruses the options.
Closing the deal without saying a word
A really great site which is easy to use and offers a clear and simple means of processing payment is best geared to operate as a virtual shopfront. Internet directories usually allow a range of contact details to be provided, but ideally the transaction can be undertaken without any need for manual intervention.
Finance
Sync Your Travel With Truck GPS
Modern technology has brought many handy devices which made our lives easier and smoother. One such innovation that fits your pocket and becomes a guide, a navigator in any of your commutations is Truck GPS. These devices are alike to the GPS which we see in our smartphones that detect and navigate us through the route. However, the specialty of this system over the other products is its human friendliness and their aptness in routing the travel. The smartphone GPS system can’t render the specific details that this device able to. The device once set would give you every detail of the road you are traveling, the route you are heading towards and maneuvers heading up.
Besides that, the cell phone GPS system might be disturbed if you get a notification or call. Installing a GPS system is a solution to all such hassles. Let’s look at the Pros of a truck GPS system over smartphone GPS,
• Easy to Install: Installing this system is as easy as you download an app on to your smartphone. You need to follow the instructions provided step by step or take a professional help. Request your distributor to send in some professional help along with the delivery of the system.
• Speed Posting: you will be informed about the road you are traveling along with the speed of your car and the speed limit on that route. This will keep you from speeding up beyond the limits and prevent dangers.
• Fleet tracking: If you are into vehicles business, you might need this system to track your fleet of vehicles. This device would enable you to monitor vehicle’s route, speed, idle time and guide the driver to the right way, thus saving on fuel expenses.
• Quality service: With this system as you are tracking almost every action of the driver you can render best quality service to your customers if you are into cabs business.
• Alert notifications: This is a feature that enables you to understand and get notified about every detail of your vehicle under surveillance. You will get notifications about any sort of violations by your driver. Perhaps, it will send you a report or provides you reports on daily, weekly, monthly basis.
• Controlled Fuel costs: You can control or reduce the cost of fuel as the driver and vehicle both are under your eyes.
This will not only prevent uncertainties but ascertain the safety and security of both the driver and the customer. Get your truck GPS and have a safe and sound journey.
Finance
Supply Chain Management – an Introduction
The principle of ‘Survival of the fittest’ remains valid in the present global economy characterized by the presence of ever changing business environment. Every modern company needs to struggle for the existence & growth under such a competitive environment. One surest way to achieve this is to offer best quality of product at reasonable rate, which suits well to the requirements of target customer. To impart a feeling of delight in the minds of consumers and provide quality product at reasonable price manufacturer has to bring shift in his emphasis from mere cost ascertainment to cost reduction to reduce cost of production. Thus, cost reduction is the main managerial mantra as once quoted by well-known strategist Michael.E.Porter in his landmark book “Competitive Strategy”. There are number of strategic cost management techniques available like Supply Chain Management (SCM) , Business Process Re-engineering (Value Re-engineering), Total Productive Maintenance to reduce cost. Of these Supply Chain Management is prominent tool to reduce cost. In this backdrop the present paper aims to highlight the conceptual framework of SCM, Modus Operandi and its relevance for corporate world in the new millennium.
Supply Chain Management has become a very powerful technique as it increases the responsiveness to the changing business conditions and enhances the competitiveness of the organization. In today’s intense competition, and increasingly global economy, to survive and grow, organization must enhance their market responsiveness and become cost competitive. The supply Chain framework is a method of breaking down the linked set of value creating activities from basic raw material/component supplier to the supply of the end product to customer/consumer.
A supply chain is a business process that links manufacturers, retailers, customers and suppliers in the form of a chain to, develop and deliver products as a single virtual organization of pooled skills and resources. Supply chain management is process of synchronizing the flow of physical goods and associated information from the production line of low level component suppliers to the end consumer, resulting in the provision of early notice of demand fluctuations and synchronization of business processes among all the co-operating organizations in this supply chain.
Definition:
Definitions from well-respected references have varied during the past decade. For example, Supply Chain Yearbook 2000 described SCM as, “A chain of processes that facilitates business activities between trading partners, from the purchase of raw goods and materials for manufacturing to delivery of a finished product to an end user.” APICS-The Performance Advantage, offered this definition in January 1999: “The global network used to deliver products and services from raw materials to end customers through an engineered flow of information, physical distribution and cash.”
This is a little change from the 1997 definition, Logistics Management offered, describing SCM as, “The delivery of enhanced customer and economic value through synchronized management of the flow of physical goods and associated information from sourcing to consumption.” The definition evolution continues as European Logistics Association, in 1995 suggested SCM was, “The organization, planning, control and execution of the goods flow from development and purchasing through production and distribution to the final customer in order to satisfy the requirements of the market at minimum cost and minimum capital use.”
One of the first to pinpoint an accurate description of SCM, International Journal of Logistics Management, in 1990, called it, “An integrative philosophy to manage the total flow of a distribution channel from the supplier to the ultimate user.”
Several themes appear consistent among most definitions of SCM:
o The scope extends from sources of supply to final customers
o In addition to products and services, information and financial flows are included
o The objective is to satisfy customer demand at the lowest possible cost
o A global and integrative approach is needed to manage the process
Cost Reduction & SCM
There are number of cost reduction techniques available for management to reduce cost which ranges from Man Power Reduction , Strict supervision , compromise with quality , Overtime work etc . But cost reduction at the cost of quality is mere waste strategy. SCM aims at cost reduction without affecting quality. SCM strategy is to reduce cost by eliminating all non value added activities in the flow of goods from Raw material supplier to End consumer. The Objective of SCM is to increase the competitive advantage of the channel as a whole. The means to accomplish this objective is through creating customer value superior to the competitot’s value offering and ,thus, to enhance customer satisfaction , either through improving efficiency (lower cost) or effectiveness (added values at the same cost).
Decisions in supply chain management:1
Decisions for supply chain management can be classified into two broad categories – strategic and operational. As the term implies, strategic decisions are made typically over a longer time horizon. These are closely linked to the corporate strategy and guide supply chain policies from a design perspective. On the other hand, operational decisions are short term, and focus on activities over a day-today basis. The effort in these types of decisions is to effectively and efficiently manage the product flow in the ” strategically” planned supply chain.
Four major decision areas on supply chain management are:
(1) Location
(2) Production
(3) Inventory
(4) Transportation (distribution)
And there are both strategic and operational elements in each of these decision areas.
Location decisions: The geographic placement of production facilities, stocking points, and sourcing points is the natural first step in creating a supply chain. The location of facilities involves a commitment of resources to a long-term plan. Once the size, number, and location of these are determined, so are the possible paths by which the product flows through to the final customer. Although location decisions are primarily strategic, they also have implications on an operational level.
Production decisions: The strategic decisions include what product to produce, and which plant to produce them in, allocation of suppliers to plants, plants to Distribution Channel’s(DC), and DC’s to customers markets. These decisions have a big impact on the revenues, costs and customers service level of the firm. These decisions include the construction of the master production schedules, scheduling production on machines, and equipment maintenance. Other considerations include workload balancing, and quality control measures at a production facility.
Inventory decisions: These refer to means by which inventories are managed. Inventories exist at every stage of the supply chain as either raw material, semi-finished or finished goods. They can also be in process between Locations. Their primary purpose to buffer against any uncertainty that might exist in the supply chain. Since holding of inventories can cost anywhere between 20 to 40 percent of their value, their efficient management is critical in supply chain operations. It is strategic in the sense that top management sets goals.
Transport decisions: The mode choice aspect of these decisions are the more strategic ones. These are closely linked to the inventory decisions, since the best choice of mode is often found by trading-off the cost of using the particular mode of transport with the indirect cost of inventory associated with that mode. Customer service levels, and geographic location play vital roles in such decisions. Since transportation is more than 30 percent of the logistics costs, operating efficiently makes good economic sense. Shipment sizes (consolidated bulk shipments versus Lot-for-Lot), routing and scheduling of equipment are key in effective management of the firm’s transport strategy.
Why Supply Chain.
The importance and need of SCM will increase in the future. Customers will demand faster, timelier delivery of orders. Manufacturing will expect greater knowledge of order requirements to better plan its operations and procurement processes. Similar expectations apply to external entities. This need for increased coordination among customers, suppliers and service providers dictates greater visibility and collaboration throughout the supply chain.
Dynamic business environment characterized with Time-based competition, Synchronization with other corporate functions, Service customized to specific markets and customers, Increased consolidation of suppliers and service providers, Further privatization and deregulation, Continued emphasis on outsourcing, Development of performance measures encompassing supply chain partners, Increased collaboration between supply chain partners, and Electronic commerce to enable communications throughout the supply chain will increase the need of of supply chain.
Evolution of Supply Chain Management:
Span of Responsibility
Earlier: The components of SCM traditionally were viewed as “functional silos” and typically included outbound transport-tation (i.e., customer delivery); field warehousing and finished goods inventory management.
Present: Today’s SCM executive generally has a much broader range of responsibilities. that the majority of these executives have respon-sibility for transportation, ware-housing, inventory management , customer service , purchasing / sourcing, demand planning, production planning/scheduling and international logistics.
2.Organizational Position:
Earlier: SCM traditionally was viewed as a cost center, adding little or no tangible value to bottom line results. Individuals responsible for SCM were typically at the manager level, reporting to directors or vice presidents responsible for operations, marketing or other functional areas.
Present: SCM executives are now well positioned. Executives in charge of marketing / sales, manufacturing and other departments are now generally peers rather than reporting officials. In recent survey it is observed that In U.S. companies, 52 percent of SCM executives report to an Executive Vice President or COO/CEO. In Asia, this percentage was slightly lower (48 percent); in Europe this percentage was only 31 percent.
3. Education and Training
Earlier: Historically, relatively few universities offered SCM education. In these institutions, the academicians who taught SCM coursework were usually housed within a larger department, e.g., Operations or Marketing. Some schools offered continuing education and seminars in SCM, but these forums generally focused on a specific aspect of SCM, such as carrier negotiations, inventory management techniques, warehousing and material handling systems and international trade
Present: Today, there are numerous, well-recognized universities–in the U.S. and abroad–offering degrees at all levels in the field of SCM. A recent CLM listing identified nearly 50 institutions with SCM-related curricula. Continuing education seminars and workshops with SCM themes abound.
4. Contributions to Corporate Performance
Earlier: Historically viewed as a cost center, SCM contributions at the corporate level were judged to be minimal. Since reporting systems focused on managing operational-level activities, any strategic value associated with SCM was difficult to quantify.
Present: Leading-edge manufacturers report SCM costs between 4 percent and 5 percent of sales, compared to the industry average of 7 percent to 10 percent Successful SCM can improve delivery performance by 25%, reduce inventory levels by as much as one-half and enhance overall productivity by at least 15 percent.
To conclude, In this dynamic market place, the equations are kept changing very fast with the leaders of yesterday being displaced by the fast-paced and agile new entrants. Intense competition, demanding customers, shrinking product life cycles, rapid advances in technology- all these factors are fast changing the competitive dynamics in global environment. This volatile business environment is making it harder than ever for marketers compete effectively. The traditional approaches are too slow to keep pace with the evolving global complexity. These developments are putting pressure on business community to look at the each and every components of business like procurement, logistics, marketing etc. Effective linking of functions of these processes puts companies in strategic position. Every link in SCM can add up to a competitive advantage. Time was when companies looked at their supply chains as a means of focusing on their own core competencies, of leveraging those of vendors, of lowering their costs, and of becoming more responsive to customers. Those goals won’t be swept away by the supply chain in the new millennium. But they will be superseded by a singly super-objective: competing on the basis of how well companies’ manage their supply-chain.
References:
1 An Introduction to Supply Chain Management by Ram Ganeshan and Terry P Harrison accessed at http://lcm.csa.iisc.ernet.in/scm/supply_chain_intro.html
Finance
Sugar And Salt – A Brief Compilation Of The Bipolar-Effected Individuals
The above mentioned book is about a woman in her mid thirties who had coped up with Manic-depression which is more commonly known as bipolar depression in spite of the ups and downs which she had to face in a totally unique way from other normal individuals. She knew of the existence of this illness in her only when she was thirty two years old. The book gives a very vivid and detailed explanation how she had to exist in a family threatened with such an illness and how she managed to work with the unrecognized ailment. She has also talked about all the failed relationships in her life because of this problem, how she manages to live with it, and how she finds ways to come out of it after finally agreeing that she has problems.
The book talks about her tiresome journey after she accepts her bizarre ailment and looks for the right treatment and at a point of time she is even misguided that she is a psychotic. For nearly five years, she was committed in finding the necessary knowledge and the different ways to deal with the problem she has been suffering from till she realizes the only way to get rid of it by entering a psychological correction centre. She gives a vivid description about how she used to live in a ward which was locked all the time except when the physician came for the daily check and how elated she was when her physician actually found a medication which her ailment responded to. That medication was the first ray of hope and eased her anxiety and made her come out of the traumatic experience gradually.
As the process of medication she goes on she finally reaches a stage where she can come out of the mental hospital and live like any other normal individual. Jane now had to start a new life and had to stand on her own feet again. She now got the job she always dreamt about and even her private life was great without anyone knowing the secrets of her past. But, unfortunately, after a decade of treatment, she develops an allergy towards the medication which gave her a new lease of life and has to start off with the whole process again.
There comes a stage where she loses her dream job and falls into deep depression yet again. The book brings out the beautifully describes the life of a woman who goes through depression, retrieves back and goes into depression and again and comes out of successfully yet again. After reading the book, you will be all equipped to face such a problem in your life, in case you have it and how you can come out of it successfully and what kind of therapy and medication will help you come out of it. The author of the book, Jane Thompson has been a teacher, a paralegal, a social worker and not to forget, a writer. She has also been writing a political encyclopaedia for a publisher for a long time now and is a medical writer for a training corporation.
Only after going through all these experiences, she learnt to bring out her views and opinions more accurately. These experiences proved very useful when the author decided to write her own story in the form of a book titled Sugar and Salt: My life with Bipolar Disorder. Her knowledge as a medical writer and that she gathered about mental issues also helped her in making the book more useful and helpful for the readers. The author has written nearly twenty short stories before coming up with this book. At present, Jane Thompson is the author of Mosby’s Clinical Nursing, a reference material in clinical nursing which is to be included in the educational program materials of the Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations. She is also the sub-author of The Best Erotic romance: secrets volume fifteen and also editor of Top Chefs of the Triangle presented by the American Express.
Dry Skin Care – Tips to Improve Your Dry Skin
5-year-old boy dies after being found in burning car outside Texas elementary school
Former NBA star Terrence Williams pleads guilty to bilking league’s health insurance plan of $5 million
Splatoon 3 Splatfest World First Demo: Times, How to Join, and More
Understanding Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning and Deep Learning
The Pillars, east metro’s first residential hospice, closing after more than 20 years of care
Sofia Richie packs on the PDA with fiancé Elliot during the anniversary party
Former NBA star pleads guilty to bilking league’s health insurance plan of $5 million
Ghana Central Bank Introduces Financial Innovation Sandbox
Why Is Node JS Becoming Popular Among Online Retailers?
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports3 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Three tips to quit smoking cigarettes!
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
Entertainment4 weeks ago
Why Original Streaming Content is Taking Over