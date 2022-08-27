Ethereum (Eth) Price Prediction — Will Eth Hit $2500 Soon?

Bullish ETH price prediction for 2022 is $2071 to $4128.

The ETH price will also reach $2500 soon.

Bearish ETH price prediction for 2022 is $991.

In Ethereum (ETH) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about ETH to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Ethereum (ETH) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Ethereum (ETH) is $1,508.44 with a 24-hour trading volume of $115,344,550,126 at the time of writing. However, ETH has decreased to 7.5% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, Ethereum (ETH) has a circulating supply of 120,271,223 ETH. Currently, ETH trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Coinbase, FTX, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Kraken, Digifinex, Bitfinex, and WhiteBIT.

What is Ethereum (ETH)?

Ethereum (ETH), known as Ether, is the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum. Ethereum is an open-source blockchain platform that revolutionized the blockchain and DeFi sector by the introduction of smart contracts. This second-generation blockchain was launched in 2015. Its native crypto coin, ether (ETH) was launched through an initial coin offering (ICO) in August 2014. The entire Ethereum network is fueled by Ether (ETH).

The blueprint of the Ethereum network was first released in its whitepaper in 2013 by Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin. Since its launch, the blockchain-based software platform functions as a potential launchpad for several other crypto tokens, DeFi protocols, and numerous decentralized applications (dApps). Thus, Ethereum is regarded as the “world computer.”

The smart contracts are coded programs that execute autonomously with pre-defined conditions on Ethereum. These smart contracts are deployed and executed via the Ethereum Vending Machine (EVM).

Ethereum will transition to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus through The Merge upgrade. Initially, the Ethereum network was built on the high energy-intensive proof-of-work (PoW) since its launch. From 2020, the Ethereum developers have begun preparing for the PoW to PoS transition. The Merge upgrade is set for September 15. After this transition, the Ether (ETH) which was an inflationary token will convert into a deflationary token.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2022

Ethereum (ETH) holds the 2nd position on CoinGecko right now. ETH price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

ETH/USDT Head and Shoulder Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Ethereum (ETH) laid out a head and shoulder pattern. In this pattern, the price action would have formed three peaks. Initially, the price rises and forms a first peak and then declines to form a trough. After this, it again rises to form the second peak which is slightly higher the the first one and then declines.

A third peak is again formed and is shorter than the 2nd peak. In this way, the first and third peak form the shoulders whereas the 2nd peak forms the head. A baseline is formed by connecting these 3 components along with troughs

Generally, this pattern indicates a trend reversal, especially a bullish-to-bearish transition. If the price sustains above baseline (demand zone), a bullish trajectory is expected and if it breaches it, it enters a bearish momentum.

Currently, Ethereum (ETH) is at $1493. If the pattern continues, and the price of ETH bounces from the baseline, it might reach the target resistance level of $2053. If the trend reverses, then the price of ETH may fall to $1416, and $1040.

Ethereum (ETH) Support and Resistance Levels

The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Ethereum (ETH).

ETH/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of ETH.

Resistance Level 1 $2071 Resistance Level 2 $2982 Resistance Level 3 $4128 Support Level 1 $1451 Support Level 2 $991 ETH Resistance & Support Level

The charts show that ETH has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ETH might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1451.

Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the ETH might plummet to almost $991, a bearish signal.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Ethereum (ETH) is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous volume for traders. Currently, the RVOL of ETH lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

Furthermore, the Moving Average (MA) of Ethereum (ETH) is also shown in the above chart. Notably, the ETH price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in a downward trend. Currently, ETH is in a bearish state. Also, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of ETH at any time. From mid-July to mid-August, ETH was in a bullish state. This is evident from its price action which was above 50 MA during that time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the ETH is at a level of 44.57. This means that ETH is in an oversold state.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look Average Directional Index (ADX) of Ethereum (ETH). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

The above chart represents the ADX of Ethereum (ETH). Currently, ETH lies in the range of 12.79, indicating a weak trend.

From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Ethereum (ETH). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of ETH lies below 50, indicating low volatility.

Comparison of ETH with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), and Ethereum (ETH).

From the above chart, we can interpret ETH is moving in a similar trend to BTC. This indicates that when the price of BTC increases, the price of ETH also increases. Also, when the price of BTC decreases, the price of ETH decreases.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Ethereum (ETH) might probably attain $2900 by 2023.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Ethereum (ETH) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, ETH might rally to hit $3800 by 2024.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025

If Ethereum (ETH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 3 years, ETH would rally to hit $4600.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2026

If Ethereum (ETH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 4 years, ETH would rally to hit $5500.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2027

If Ethereum (ETH) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among investors for the next 5 years, ETH would rally to hit $5900.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2028

If Ethereum (ETH) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years, it might witness significant price rallies. Thus, by 2028, ETH would hit $6800.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Ethereum (ETH), it would witness major spikes. ETH might hit $7500 by 2029.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Ethereum ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Ethereum (ETH) for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Ethereum (ETH) might hit $8600 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Ethereum network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for ETH. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ethereum (ETH) in 2022 is $4128. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Ethereum (ETH) for 2022 is $991.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades in the Ethereum ecosystem, the performance of Ethereum (ETH) might hit $2500 gaining investors’ attention. It would also rise to reach above its all-time high (ATH) of $4878 in the near future.

FAQ

1. What is Ethereum (ETH)? Ethereum or Ether (ETH) is the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum. Ethereum is a second-generation blockchain platform that launched in 2015. Ether (ETH) was launched in 2014. 2. Where can you purchase Ethereum (ETH)? Ethereum (ETH) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Coinbase, FTX, KuCoin, Huobi Global, Gate.io, Kraken, Digifinex, Bitfinex, and WhiteBIT. 3. Will Ethereum (ETH) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and The Merge upgrade in the Ethereum network, Ethereum (ETH) has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Ethereum (ETH)? On November 10, 2021, Ethereum (ETH) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $4878.26. 5. Is Ethereum (ETH) a good investment in 2022? Ethereum (ETH) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Ethereum in the past few months, ETH is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Ethereum (ETH) reach $2500? Ethereum (ETH) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Ethereum (ETH) will hit $2500 soon. 7. What will be Ethereum (ETH) price by 2023? Ethereum (ETH) price is expected to reach $3000 by 2023. 8. What will be Ethereum (ETH) price by 2024? Ethereum (ETH) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of ETH in the past few months, ETH is considered a good investment in 2022. 9. What will be Ethereum (ETH) price by 2025? Ethereum (ETH) price is expected to reach $4600 by 2025. 10. What will be Ethereum (ETH) price by 2026? Ethereum (ETH) price is expected to reach $5500 by 2026.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

