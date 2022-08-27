Ethereum Price Takes a Dive Prior to Merge Upgrade

Ethereum Traded at $1,485 with a more than 11.5% decline.
Ethereum foundation sets Merge upgrade final date as September 15, 2022.
Ethereum (ETH) Foundation has disclosed a final schedule date for the most anticipated Proof of Stake (PoS) mechanism “Merge” upgrade, which will be happening on September 15, 2022. Meanwhile, Ethereum is trading with ups and downs, as ETH decreased by over 11.34% in the 24 hours, as per CoinMarketCap.
The Ethereum Merge is viewed as the most robust update in the history of the cryptocurrency market. The successful transition from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake has a significant impact on the price of Ether (ETH), Bitcoin (BTC), and even other cryptos in the market. At the time of writing, Ethereum traded at $1,485 with 20% of the market share.
Ethereum (ETH) Price Track
Since early July, the price of Ethereum has been rising, and it crossed the $1,500 level with a 40% increase on July 18. Following that, Ethereum surged and traded between the $1700 to $1900 range. After the Merge final updates, ETH reached the $2000 range in mid-August for the first time since May, according to data from CMC.
Ethereum was down back for two days while the Merge implementation was in September. On August 26, ETH traded at around $1, 696 but the closing price was 1,507. And today, the altcoin traded at 1,485, with a more than 11.5% decrease at the time of writing.
Furthermore, Ethereum decreased by over 69% from its all-time high of $4,891, which was recorded on November 2021. As well as, ETH declined by 24% in 14 days and by more than 8% in the last 7 days.
Additionally, the future trading volume in Ethereum equals the same as Bitcoin. Similarly, for the first time since March, speculative activity increased as the total amount of futures trading increased by over 10% to $51 billion in 24 hours, as per the glassnode.
Members of the Terra Classic community have reportedly burnt 3.08 billion tokens.
The upgrade was scheduled for around 2022-08-26 at 22:00 UTC.
Since the community burn campaign has grown, the value of LUNC has increased by 13%. Luna Classic (LUNC) and UST Classic (USTC), two tokens in the Terra ecosystem, have been the subject of much controversy as of late. The tokens, and LUNC in particular, have attracted the attention of crypto investors, driving up the asset class’s price.
The value of LUNC has increased by 13% in the last 24 hours, 32% in the last 7 days, and 35% in the last month, as measured by statistics from CMC. Because of the recent events surrounding the LUNC project, investors have shown sustained interest in cryptocurrency, making this feasible.
Members of the Terra Classic community have reportedly contributed billions to a burn wallet address according to a Twitter account named LUNC Burn. The goal of the LUNC burn campaign is to increase the value of the cryptocurrency by decreasing the amount of currency currently in circulation. The project seems to be proceeding without a hitch thus far.
One may recall that the project’s developers, in a bid to make investors whole after the May drop in Terra ecosystem tokens, developed a new chain and tokens. But not all investors thought it was a great approach to make up for their losses.
Meanwhile, the Terra team recently announced that the Terra Classic chain will be updated. Upgrade was scheduled for around 2022-08-26 at 22:00 UTC, which equates to a block height of 9,109,990. Many prominent exchanges, including Kucoin, Crypto.com, Bybit, FTX, Kraken, Poloniex, Huobi, and Binance, have shown their willingness to embrace the update.
Avalanche (AVAX) has pushed forward with its its ascent, despite market obstacles and negative circumstances over the past few weeks.
Analysis of the Avalanche price reveals a bearish trend
AVAX market sentiment remains bullish
AVAX/USD trading at $20.57 as of this writing
Due to the unfavorable market conditions, its market cap dropped by almost $2 billion over the last two weeks, but it is now trying to recover.
At the time of writing, Avalanche’s market cap – at $5.8 billion – was below its monthly high but above its monthly low. But with the market still trying to recover from last week’s fall, will more value permeate the blockchain network now?
Avalanche Price Circling Support Line
It should be noted that for the past five days, AVAX has been circling above its support line. Its rising range, during which it has been oscillating for the last nine weeks, has the same support line.
As the cryptocurrency declines approaching the $22.62 level, Avalanche price research reveals a bearish trend in the market.
The $23.63 level is now acting as resistance for the AVAX/USD pair, and it must be broken in order for the pair to go higher.
But it’s likely that the bears will take over the market and drive the price down to the $22.52 support level.
The one-day Avalanche price analysis has verified a negative trend, and the price is now declining once more.
The AVAX/USD pair has been declining since last week and is currently trading at $20.58.
The price movement continues to be contained by the two parallel trendlines, and the market is moving in a descending channel formation.
If the selling pressure persists, the price is predicted to continue falling and may potentially breach the $22.52 support level.
Chart: TradingView.com
AVAX Price Experiences High Level Of Uncertainty
The current price level of AVAX underlines the high degree of uncertainty.
The fact that the price has repeatedly tested the same support line is what causes the doubt. Therefore, there is a chance of support weakness.
Despite the market’s uncertainties, AVAX’s market sentiment is currently shifting in favor of the bulls.
This was made clear by the weighted sentiment indicator on August 21 after it had previously declined during the bearish performance the previous week.
The market is clearly in a negative trend, as evidenced by the 4-hour price chart for Avalanche price analysis.
The market is losing momentum and is anticipated to move lower in the near future, and the declining volume is another sign of this.
On the other hand, the bulls may force the price up to retest the $23.63 resistance level if they can seize control of the market.
The signal line is going above the histogram, which is a negative indication, according to the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator.
Another sign that the market is bearish is that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is below the 50 level. $21.15 and $22.06 are the 50-day and 200-day moving averages, respectively.
AVAX total market cap at $5.82 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from The Daily Hodl, chart from TradingView.com
In the previous day, the price of Bitcoin fell by 6.3%.
The majority of cryptocurrencies also lost value after Powell’s remarks.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell on Friday as traders reacted to hawkish remarks made by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell during a major address at the Jackson Hole economic summit, an event that had dominated the markets all week.
The price of Bitcoin dropped 6.3% in the last day to $20,251.34, returning it to a weekly low that had been left behind in the prior days’ gradual rise.
BTC 24 Hours Price Chart (Source : CoinGecko)
Drastic Down on Crypto Market
At its upcoming meeting in September, the Federal Open Market Committee will decide whether to raise rates by 50 or 75 basis points. Powell said the decision will depend on the totality of the incoming data and the evolving outlook. The Fed chair predicted that successful inflation control would most likely lead to slower economic growth for a sustained period. Interest rates would have to remain there for a long time in order to achieve that, he cautioned.
Powell forecasted some pain for consumers and companies as well as quite likely some deterioration of labor market conditions. He continued, Failure to restore pricing stability will result in much worse suffering.
Following Powell’s speech, the majority of cryptocurrencies likewise decreased in value, with FLOW, the 24-hour loss at 11%. The market cap of Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, decreased by 8.5%.
The original deadline for a decision from the regulator was on August 27.
Cboe BZX Exchange would become a trading venue for VanEck’s product.
New York-based global asset manager VanEck is now going to await a decision from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) about its newest application for a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Van Eck, which manages over $65 billion in assets, filed an updated application for a spot Bitcoin ETF on June 24; the original deadline for a decision from the regulator was on August 27.
Cboe BZX Exchange would become a trading venue for VanEck’s product if it receives regulatory approval. In a filing dated August 24, the SEC said that it will “either approve or disapprove, or institute proceedings to determine whether to disapprove, the proposed rule change.” This would push out the deadline for a decision on VanEck’s application until October 11.
Bitcoin ETF Ever Possible?
According to the SEC:
“The Commission finds that it is appropriate to designate a longer period within which to take action on the proposed rule change so that it has sufficient time to consider the proposed rule change and the issues raised therein.”
Since soliciting public input on July 13, the agency “has received no comments on the proposed rule change,” it said. The SEC denied VanEck’s application in November 2021 on the grounds that the Bitcoin spot market was susceptible to “fraud and manipulation.”
Shares of an ETF may be purchased by investors in the same way as shares of the underlying asset can be purchased by investors. Thus, a Bitcoin ETF would provide investors with exposure to Bitcoin without requiring them to directly purchase Bitcoin from an exchange or maintain Bitcoin in a digital wallet.
As the price drops to $7.55, the Polkadot (DOT) price analysis suggests that the trend is still bearish.
Polkadot price analysis reveals a downward trend
DOT/USD has looked for support at roughly $7.49
DOT/USD is encountering resistance at $7.74
Previously trading at about $7.74, Polkadot is now looking for support at about $7.49.
The price of DOT/USD is still facing resistance at $7.74, but if it drops below $7.49, it might find support at $7.32. and $7.05. If it declines below that, it might find support there.
Around these levels, Polkadot might feel some selling pressure, but if it manages to hold above $7.49, it might start to see some buying interest.
The fact that DOT has a multitude of parachains underpinning its decentralized web goals has helped it to stay relevant in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.
According to data by Coingecko, DOT is trading at $6.93, down 5.5% in the last seven days.
Santiment data shows that after August 20, DOT’s development activities spiked dramatically. Its price, however, has not held up so well, falling by 11.31 percent over the past week.
Polkadot Announces Deployment Of New Parachains
The multichain network has shown that the Polkadot architecture is not as constricted as many people may have thought. More so, Polkadot recently announced the deployment of many new blockchains with ParityTech.
The declaration states that new parachains will be implemented to enable organization. If these parachains are successfully activated, the Polkadot community will be able to govern without having to wait forever for approval from outside parties.
Has DOT’s position improved as a result?
Although the short-term outlook for the DOT/USD market appears to be bearish, a breach from the current consolidation range could see the market move in the direction of the $8.00 level soon.
The signal line is moving above the candlesticks, which means the MACD indicator is currently in a bearish zone.
At 47.75, the RSI indicator for the DOT/USD is approaching oversold territory, suggesting that bulls may soon stage a recovery.
The market is currently in a condition of consolidation as the upper Bollinger Band is at $8.19 and the lower Bollinger Band is at $7.51.
DOT/USD Price Continues Its Bearish Streak
DOT/USD 4-hour price chart: Prices are anticipated to continue declining.
According to the DOT price research 4-hour price chart, the market has been in a bearish trend over the past four hours.
A move towards $8.00 had been made by the market, but it was swiftly rejected at approximately the $7.85 mark.
Chart: TradingView.com
The market is currently consolidating, and if it were to break out of its current range, it might soon go in one of two directions: toward $8.00 or $7.32.
The likelihood that DOT would surpass its present levels increased as long as the buyer’s momentum maintained its advantage over the seller scenario.
The Polkadot network’s current parachains appear to be at their best, despite the lack of obvious rally indicators. These performances, according to PolkadotInsider, have attracted investors’ attention.
Investors can infer from these measures that DOT may be experiencing increased interest and momentum.
DOT total market cap at $7.63 billion on the weekend chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from Money24H, chart from TradingView.com
Cardano price registered bearishness as it declined from the $0.48 level at the time of writing. Over the last 24 hours, the coin fell by over 2%. In the past week, it declined by 12%. Bitcoin’s move to the $20,000 had led to other altcoins falling on their charts as well. ADA was managing to appreciate slowly however, the bulls could not sustain the price momentum at the time of writing.
The altcoin had managed to trade near the $0.48 price level but it was met with selling pressure as it could not move above the $0.49 resistance mark. The technical outlook for the coin shifted towards bearishness as soon as the coin touched the $0.44 price level.
The immediate support for ADA was at $0.43. Sellers had taken over the market at the time of writing. The coin recently broke below the support line of $0.44, it had managed to trade above that level for a significant period of time. Lack of demand has caused Cardano price to further lose value. The global cryptocurrency market cap today is $1.05 Trillion after a 4.4% negative change in the last 24 hours.
Cardano Price Analysis: Four-Hour Chart
ADA was trading for $0.44 at the time of writing. There has been a sharp decline in the price of the altcoin after it revisited the $0.48 level. The support level for the coin stood at $0.42 and a fall below that could cause ADA to trade at $0.38.
Overhead resistance for the coin stood at $0.49. If the buying strength resurfaces then a move above the $0.49 level could be expected. The next resistance mark would be at $0.52 for the altcoin. The trading volume of Cardano fell which indicated that sellers had taken over at the time of writing.
ADA depicted selling strength on the four-hour chart as the price of the altcoin registered reduction. The continued sideways movement caused buyers to leave the market.
The Relative Strength Index was below the half-line which meant that sellers had taken over the market at press time.
Cardano price was below the 20-SMA line signifying lower demand levels and that sellers were driving the price momentum in the market.
The altcoin started to picture a selling signal on the four-hour chart. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence points at the price momentum and reversal of the same. MACD underwent a bearish crossover and just displayed one red signal bar which was a sell signal for ADA.
This could also mean that ADA might lose value over the next trading sessions as well. Bollinger bands indicate price volatility and price fluctuations. Bollinger Bands were parallel and that meant price of ADA would trade around the same level over the immediate trading sessions.