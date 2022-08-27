News
European stocks close: Another killer day as DAX drops to five-week low
Closing changes for major European exchanges:
- Stoxx 600 -1.7%
- FTSE 100 -0.7%
- German DAX -2.3%
- CAC France -1.8%
- Italy MIB -2.3%
- Spain MIB -2.4%
The DAX stalled at the 61.8% retracement of the June rout and is now at a five-week low. This doesn’t look promising:
When might Gunnar Henderson, DL Hall and Grayson Rodriguez join the Orioles? Mike Elias is weighing his options.
The Orioles got their first look at Trey Mancini in another uniform Friday night. It’s possible that when he wears it at Camden Yards about a month from now, he and the Houston Astros could face a Baltimore team stocked with its top prospects.
Executive vice president and general manager Mike Elias laid out that possibility Friday, offering assessments of where infielder Gunnar Henderson, right-hander Grayson Rodriguez and left-hander DL Hall fit in the club’s plans for the season’s final month. After Friday’s victory, the Orioles (66-59) are 2 1/2 games back of an American League wild-card spot.
Hall, Baltimore’s No. 4 prospect according to Baseball America, has already reached the majors, making a start against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this month before the Orioles returned him to the minors to transition to relieving, though Elias said the club plans to prepare him as a starter at spring training next year.
Featuring a blazing repertoire but inconsistent command, Hall is coming off a 2021 season in which he threw only 31 2/3 innings before suffering a stress fracture in his pitching elbow, prompting the Orioles to be careful with his workload. When rosters expand by two Sept. 1, Elias said Hall will likely be the pitcher they promote.
“Things change, but that’s kind of the plan,” Elias said. “I think we’re looking forward to seeing what he can do out of the bullpen. … I just think it’ll be a really good way for him to get big league experience, but also, this is a ’pen that’s had a huge workload this year. They’ve been unbelievable. We traded our closer [All-Star Jorge López] at the deadline, and these guys are getting tired. Having a reinforcement of that type of talent, I think, will be nice.”
Elias said Henderson, a 21-year-old ranked as the game’s top prospect, is “certainly a candidate” to be the position player the Orioles promote next week, with the possibility he arrives soon. There was some thinking Henderson could join Baltimore this week, especially with the cutoff for him to retain rookie eligibility for next season passing, but although Elias said Henderson is “in a daily conversation for possibly coming and helping a team down a wild-card stretch,” he also noted there are aspects of his game that could be refined to ensure a promotion.
Henderson’s performance has dipped of late, and his strikeout rate has spiked from 18.3% with Double-A Bowie to 26.7% with Triple-A Norfolk. He’s improved in left-on-left matchups since the promotion, but his overall platoon splits are a cause for concern for an Orioles team that wants him to be an everyday player once he’s promoted.
“It’s kind of a tough thing to be too critical about with him because he’s doing so well at his age and being by far the youngest player in Triple-A and not starting the year in Triple-A, that I don’t want to nitpick aspects of his performance from that,” Elias said. “What he’s doing in Triple-A right now bodes very, very well for his future, but if you’re talking about calling him up, and his immediate ability to hit the ground running in a 2022 season, his strikeout rate in Triple-A’s a little bit high. His numbers righties versus lefties are not ideal for his long-term development. And he’s still learning some things out in the field.”
The Orioles recently deployed Henderson on the right side of the infield after he previously made all of his professional starts in the field on the left side. Henderson played two straight games at first base then four straight at second before returning to third and shortstop in his past two games.
“We want him, if he is called up, whether that’s this season, or maybe next year out of spring training, we want him to be as versatile as possible,” Elias said. “He’s a guy that can play shortstop, and he’s a guy that can really play third base. And obviously, I think his long-term career over the next 10 or 15 years, it’s going to be on the left side of the infield, but with the way that this team is presently composed, with us having a right-handed-hitting first baseman [in Ryan Mountcastle], there’s just a lot of things that in the very, very short term, I think would benefit him and us if he’s able to play a little bit on the right side of the infield, so we’re giving him that footage as quickly as possible.”
Elias also referenced the struggles No. 11 prospect Kyle Stowers initially had after his promotion, going hitless in 13 straight at-bats before hitting a game-tying home run in Thursday’s ninth inning. Terrin Vavra, another Elias acquisition who ranks as Baltimore’s No. 14 prospect, is 1-for-19 in his past nine games.
“It’s tough transitioning to the major leagues,” Elias said. “It’s hard to take your Triple-A performance and just assume you’re just gonna paper that over into the big leagues right away. So we’ll see where this goes with Gunnar, but we’re very, very proud of him and pleased with where he’s at.”
Rodriguez, the game’s top pitching prospect, continues to progress from the right lat muscle strain that disrupted his season on the verge of a call-up. He’s due to throw a sim game in the near future.
The next steps would be pitching in rehab games at lower affiliates to work his way back to Triple-A.
“At this point, I’m almost positive that we’re gonna see him in real game action before the season’s over,” Elias said. “We’ll get him back hopefully to the level at which he got injured, and we’ll just take it from there.”
“A Sinking Ship” Congress, GN Azad Raises Valid Questions: Devendra Fadnavis
Nagpur:
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Saturday that Ghulam Nabi Azad had raised valid points by quitting Congress, which is a “sinking ship”.
Mr Azad has resigned from all positions in Congress, including its top members, describing former Congress President Rahul Gandhi as ‘immature’ and ‘childish’ and accusing the leadership of ‘passing an unserious individual’ at the head of the party. .
Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport, Mr Fadnavis said Congress was a sinking ship and people who thought the ship could not be saved were making different decisions.
“I think some issues raised by Mr. Azad were valid. However, it is their internal matter and I will not comment on it,” said party leader Bharatiya Janata (BJP).
Mr Azad, 73, a Congress associate for nearly five decades, also attacked party leader Sonia Gandhi for applying the “remote control model that has demolished the institutional integrity of the UPA government” to the party.
Reacting to Shiv Sena’s decision to ally with Maratha’s Sambhaji Brigade, the BJP leader said that when the time comes for its destruction or downfall, one does not think wisely.
With Dussehra just around the corner, both factions of the Shiv Sena are likely to seek permission for the annual gathering during the festival.
Asked if rival groups led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray would get permission for the rally in Mumbai, Mr Fadnavis, who runs the Home Ministry, said:
“Whatever happens, according to the rules and regulations, will happen and anything that violates the rules will not take place in this government.”
The Shiv Sena traditionally hold a Dussehra gathering at the grounds of Shivaji Park in Dadar in Mumbai.
(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Florida sex offender tried to buy child from grocery store for $100,000, police say
PORT ORANGE, Florida. – A registered sex offender’s offer to make a disturbing purchase at a Florida grocery store landed him in handcuffs on Thursday, police say.
Port Orange, Volusia County police said Aug. 16 that Hellmuth Kolb, 85, offered a parent shopping at a Winn-Dixie $100,000 to buy his daughter.
That parent notified police, who identified Kolb and found he was on probation for similar issues and should not have any contact with children, officials said.
On Thursday, police attended Kolb’s home in Port Orange and arrested him.
“Mr. Kolb should have just stuck to the grocery store,” police said. wrote on Facebook.
Kolb was being held without bond in the Volusia County Jail for a probation violation, records show.
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
4 roadblocks to California’s plan to end new gas-powered car sales: NPR
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
California wants to drive a stake through the heart of gas-powered vehicles.
State regulators on Thursday approved a policy that will ban the sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 in what is the nation’s largest auto market.
It’s part of an ambitious plan to fight climate change by accelerating the transition to an electric future, and it’s a move a handful of states should follow.
Despite strong demand for electric cars, sales only accounted for 3% of total car sales last year.
The race is now on for automakers to increase production of electric vehicles, but that alone will not be enough.
Analysts say the industry faces several challenges to end gasoline car sales by 2035.
Electric vehicles are still very expensive
The average price of an electric vehicle is currently $66,000, well beyond the means of many people.
“It’s not going to fit into a lot of people’s monthly budgets at this point,” says Jessica Caldwell, executive director of Insights at Edmunds. “They [automakers] must first introduce the most expensive, expensive and profitable vehicles to earn money to start finance some of the cheapest vehicles.”
Automakers like Chevrolet and General Motors aim to offer more affordable options in the coming years. A key provision of President Biden’s Cut Inflation Act also provides for a revamped $7,500 tax credit on the purchase of a new electric car, though it has a number of caveats. on guard.
Joseph Prezioso/AFP via Getty Images
But to make cars more affordable, electric vehicles will have to make batteries more cost-effective.
“Batteries are simply more expensive than the internal combustion engine,” says Carla Bailo, president and CEO of the Center for Automotive Research. “Most manufacturers are saying that by 2025 batteries will be on par with the cost of an internal combustion engine and when that happens it will definitely help bring the price down.”
However, making batteries cheaper presents another challenge.
China dominates critical minerals market
China currently dominates the market for rare earth minerals and the auto industry has long relied on the country to source batteries for electric vehicles.
The Biden administration is pushing automakers to reduce their reliance on China, but that’s easier said than done.
“Something in the range of about 90% of the lithium used in batteries is currently processed in China, which is not a desirable situation,” says Guidehouse Insights analyst Sam Abuelsamid.
And finding new sources or partners will not be easy.
“Getting minerals from places we have trade agreements with is going to be the biggest challenge because there is huge competition for that,” says Michelle Krebs, executive analyst at Cox Automotive. “Everyone is scrambling to make deals for minerals.”
But even if companies are able to increase production, they might encounter another problem.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
EV infrastructure is still quite limited
Not only are there too few charging stations across the country, but many existing stations do not always work.
A recent JD Power survey found that the limited availability and reliability of charging stations is a key factor preventing people from buying electric vehicles.
The federal government is spending $7.5 billion to expand the nation’s charging infrastructure.
But even if it does, it’s unclear how much an already fragile and vulnerable power grid can endure.
Then there is another obstacle.
Auto Industry Workforce Adjustment
Embracing an electric future and accelerating the mass adoption of electric vehicles will require automakers to adapt their workforces.
Companies will need engineers with a different skill set for this transition.
“They’re not going to design new transmissions, but rather they need people with the skills to design electric motors and electric architectures,” Abuelsamid says.
Analysts expect to see companies laying off some workers while hiring in electric vehicle-focused departments in the coming years.
From ramping up production to reorganizing the workforce, the transition is unlikely to be a smooth process for buyers, drivers and – in particular – the auto industry, but the transitions are. rarely.
“They are bumpy and I think there will be some unpredictable things,” Krebs said. “So hang in there.
News
After 97 years, Steichen’s Market remains a proud relic of Minnesota State Fairs gone by
Jimmy Steichen doesn’t want new front doors at the small convenience store and deli he runs at the Minnesota State Fair. Nor a fresh paint job. He doesn’t want a shiny stainless steel sandwich prep counter, either. When one was offered to him, for free, he said no.
“We’ve got our porcelain deli counter out there that’s part of the history of the store,” he said. “Since my grandpa died, I haven’t really changed anything. Put some new window shades up, and that’s about it.”
Between the wood paneling and vintage cigarette ads, walking into Steichen’s Market feels like being thrust back in time. And this is just how Steichen intends it. Steichen’s grandfather started the market at the State Fair in 1926, and this season marks Steichen’s 52nd at the shop. While new foods and attractions debut at the fair every year, Steichen’s Market remains as it always has: Tucked away between Clough Street and Carnes Avenue; the only place at the State Fair where you can grab antacids, paper towels, candy, and a freshly sliced cold cut sandwich in one stop.
“Most of the people that I grew up with, that owned the stands, are all dead and gone,” Steichen said. “That was hard for me, because I was watching all these guys that were there for me when my grandpa died and who helped me — and then all of the sudden he died. And then he died. And then that guy died, and that guy died. It was horrible. But everybody seems to have a little bit of their history in me now.”
The way Steichen maintains his shop is an homage not just to his grandfather, but also to a spirit of camaraderie at the State Fair that might now only exist in the memories of folks who’ve been around as long as he has.
Family and history
Jimmy Steichen was 8 when he pulled his first gizzard out of a State Fair chicken.
Back then, when Steichen’s grandfather ran the place, the country’s food system was less industrialized and less corporatized. Family-owned corner grocers hadn’t yet been uprooted by big-box stores, he said. And instead of ordering from national food distributors like Sysco and U.S. Foods, State Fair vendors bought most of their wholesale ingredients from a little shop in the alleyway behind Carnes Street.
“Back in the early days, if you ate a hot dog or a hamburger at the fair, 99% sure it came out of right here,” Steichen said. Chicken, too. Steichen’s first job at the Fair was pulling the innards out of the birds and handing them off to the butchers, who’d break them down and package them up exactly how the vendor down the street wanted. Burgers were ground fresh; orders were delivered in five minutes.
Everyone who worked at the Fair back then knew one another, Steichen felt, and he doesn’t recall as much competitiveness among vendors as he notices now. And, too, the Fair was smaller and scrappier. Even after his grandfather died in 1975, the Fair that Steichen knew was one of wooden concession booths and screw-in lightbulbs to light them up at dusk. The floor of Steichen’s Market’s butchers’ quarters was covered in sawdust. Trainloads of seasonal carnival workers and sideshow performers still rolled through the Fair’s Midway every summer.
The carnival workers couldn’t leave their posts during the day, Steichen said, but at 11:53 p.m., they’d make their way toward the deli sandwich hotspot of the Fair. Two deep, the line would snake around the wooden product racks and out the door. Steichen kept the sandwich line open until 1:30 a.m. to feed everyone.
“I had the lizard boy and the tattooed lady and all these people coming in,” he said. “We had a ball at night in here; I’ll tell ya’. We had fun. I could tell a lot of stories about those guys, man. Not ones you could print!”
He pointed at a photo on the wall of the Royal American Shows trains that would bring his carnival friends into town for the Fair. Eventually, the company stopped stopping here.
In another framed photo Steichen dug up from his family archives, his grandfather holds a box of house-made burger patties, ready to be carted across the Fair. In time, all but Steichen’s Market’s most loyal customers jumped ship to larger food distributors that could offer cheaper prices, and the family shut down the wholesale business.
And further down on the wall hang the original wooden signs that hung outside his grandfather’s corner stores in the old Rondo neighborhood, before it was destroyed to make room for I-94.
“Those I found up in the attic, too. I wanted to make sure to get those preserved,” he said.
“I miss my grandpa.”
He sighed, and silence hung in the air.
Jimmy Steichen was 8 when he pulled his first gizzard out of a State Fair chicken, but his grandfather worked him just as hard as any other employee.
When he was maybe 10 or 11, Steichen said, his grandfather took him back to the butchers’ quarters and chewed him out in front of all the other staff.
“I took off and went in the bathroom and I sat there, and I cried, and I cried,” he said. “I came back out thinking he was going to tell me sorry for yelling at me. I came back, and he stood there — my eyes were all red — and he goes, ‘You finished?’ I can still see him. I looked up and him, and he goes, ‘Now get your ass back to work!’”
Today, Steichen considers himself lucky that his grandfather didn’t treat him any differently or make him work any less hard. At one time, nearly the entire Fair was powered by Steichen’s Market. Today, in return, Steichen is empowered by the Fair.
“My dad and my grandpa are two of my biggest heroes I’ve ever had in my life,” he said, “and when I come out here, I remember things like that. I can feel my grandpa out here.”
Sports Injury Leads to Hurt Feelings
Dear Amy: “Bart” and I have known each other for several years through our wives, who are colleagues. I now rethink my friendship with him.
We have common interests and the four of us have been to dinner several times (but not recently).
A few years ago, I introduced Bart to a sports group. He was an active participant.
A few months ago, when I practiced this sport, I limped injured.
Bart showed no concern – not once – even though I haven’t played with the band since, and other members expressed interest and concern.
I have helped Bart and his family with various household items on several occasions. I never asked for or received anything from him (other than cheap obligatory birthday presents, which our wives insist we exchange). Inevitably, I expect our paths to cross again, and I’m interested in hearing your views on how to approach it.
I’m obviously low on his list of priorities, but I don’t want to appear artificially sympathetic.
I prefer to focus only on the most deserving people.
– Hurt Feelings in the Midwest
Dear hurt feelings: “Bart” sounds like a jerk. There, I said it.
Unfortunately, our human tendency is to let the person hurting our feelings crash through our chorus line of support players and take over the story line. (I think about it almost every day when I go through my readers’ mail.)
So first, take a minute and send Bart back to the wings where he belongs, and let his negligence spark the caring and supportive behavior of others for you.
My suggestion for you to move forward is that you should really be yourself.
Are you a nice and polite person? So stay that way.
If you’re in a social setting with Bart for the next few weeks and you’re feeling comfortable, you might say, “You know I got hurt, right? I was wondering why you didn’t mention it…”
He may subscribe to a strange philosophy where thoughtfully noticing another man’s injury would be considered inconvenient or embarrassing to the injured party.
Or – he could be a jerk.
Accept that Bart revealed his limits to you, and yes, focus on the people who bring more positivity and balance into your life.
Dear Amy: My 87-year-old mother and 93-year-old father share a hospital room as he nears the end of his life.
My older sister (the only child living nearby) takes care of everything.
During our last text exchange, my sister first told me how bad Dad’s health was, then insisted that he could recover.
Having been through something similar with my late husband, I know he won’t. I suggested she talk to someone about what Dad will likely be going through during hospice care, and that my mom might benefit from talking to a hospital chaplain to decide between hospice or continuing treatment.
I also said that I will support my sister whatever path she chooses for her care, that I know how difficult a decision like this can be, but that sometimes the most loving thing we can do is let someone go.
My sister replied that a priest prayed healing prayers over both parents that day.
Praying for someone isn’t the same as sitting and talking, and my dad isn’t going to “heal.”
I thanked her for letting me know and ended our conversation.
Do you think my best option is to just thank her for all the updates and shut up about everything else?
I want to help her through this.
– Upset
Dear Upset: You went through that with the death of your husband. Now imagine managing the end-of-life care of two parents. That’s what your sister is dealing with.
I suggest that “healing prayers” may in fact be for her benefit – and I hope they will help her.
You have the right to share your thoughts, but she is at their bedside. Ask Him how you can be most helpful.
If possible, you should travel to be with them to support them all.
Dear Amy: “Hurt” was upset because her husband had listed his mother as his DMV “emergency contact.”
As often as family members travel together, I think using a spouse as an emergency contact is a bad idea.
What should an EMT do when he tries to reach the emergency contact only to realize that he is the other victim of the car accident?
—Judy from Somewhere Boring
Dear Judy: Great point. DMV websites leave room for multiple contacts.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, PO Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
