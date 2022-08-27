News
FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items
By ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday.
No space at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was authorized for the storage of classified material, according to the court papers, which laid out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property this month, including “probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found.”
The 32-page affidavit — heavily redacted to protect the safety of witnesses and law enforcement officials and “the integrity of the ongoing investigation” — offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Mar-a-Lago long after Trump left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.
The document makes clear how the haphazard retention of top secret government records, and the failure to return them despite months of efforts by U.S. officials to get them back, has exposed Trump to fresh legal peril just as he lays the groundwork for another potential presidential run in 2024.
“The government is conducting a criminal investigation concerning the improper removal and storage of classified information in unauthorized spaces, as well as the unlawful concealment or removal of government records,” an FBI agent wrote on the first page of the affidavit in seeking a judge’s permission for a warrant to search the property.
Documents previously made public show that federal agents are investigating potential violations of three federal laws, including one that governs gathering, transmitting or losing defense information under the Espionage Act. The other statutes address the concealment, mutilation or removal of records and the destruction, alteration or falsification of records in federal investigations.
Trump has long insisted, despite clear evidence to the contrary, that he fully cooperated with government officials. And he has rallied Republicans behind him by painting the search as a politically motivated witch hunt intended to damage his reelection prospects. He repeated that refrain on his social media site Friday, saying he and his representatives had had a close working relationship with the FBI and “GAVE THEM MUCH.”
The affidavit does not provide new details about 11 sets of classified records recovered during the Aug. 8 search at Mar-a-Lago but instead concerns a separate batch of 15 boxes that the National Archives and Records Administration retrieved from the home in January. The National Archives then sent the matter to the Justice Department, indicating in its referral that a review showed “a lot” of classified materials, according to the affidavit.
The affidavit argues a search of Mar-a-Lago was necessary due to the highly sensitive material found in the boxes recovered by the National Archives. Of 184 documents marked classified, 25 were at the top secret level, the affidavit says. Some had special markings suggesting they included information from highly sensitive human sources or the collection of electronic “signals” authorized by a special intelligence court.
Some of those classified records were mixed with other documents, including newspapers, magazines and miscellaneous print-outs, the affidavit says, citing a letter from the Archives.
Douglas London, a former senior CIA officer and author of “The Recruiter,” said this showed Trump’s lack of respect for controls. “One of the rules of classified is you don’t mix classified and unclassified so there’s no mistakes or accidents,” he said.
The affidavit shows how agents were authorized to search a large swath of Mar-a-Lago, including Trump’s official post-presidential “45 Office,” storage rooms and all other areas in which boxes or documents could be stored. They did not propose searching areas of the property used or rented by Mar-a-Largo members, such as private guest suites.
The document notes that no space at Mar-a-Lago had been authorized for the storage of classified information at least since the end of Trump’s term in office.
The FBI submitted the affidavit, or sworn statement, to a judge so it could obtain the warrant to search Trump’s property. Affidavits typically contain vital information about an investigation, with agents spelling out the justification for why they want to search a particular property and why they believe they’re likely to find evidence of a potential crime there.
Affidavits routinely remain sealed during pending investigations. But in an acknowledgment of the extraordinary public interest in the investigation, U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart on Thursday ordered the department by Friday to make public a redacted version of the affidavit.
In a separate document unsealed Friday, Justice Department officials explained that it was necessary to redact some information to “protect the safety and privacy of a significant number of civilian witnesses, in addition to law enforcement personnel, as well as to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”
The second half of the affidavit is almost entirely redacted, making it impossible to discern the scope of the investigation or where it might be headed. It does not identify by name any people who may be subjects of the investigation and it does not answer core questions, such as why top secret documents were taken to Mar-a-Lago at the end of the president’s term even though the government regards them as presidential records that belong to the National Archives and require special storage.
It also does not include details about the interactions between Trump representatives and the Justice Department in the months leading up to the search, including a subpoena in May for records and a visit to the property in June by the department’s top counterintelligence official. The back-and-forth culminated in the Aug. 8 search in which agents retrieved the 11 sets of classified records.
Still, the document unsealed Friday does offer insight into arguments the Trump legal team is expected to make as the case moves forward. It includes a letter from Trump lawyer M. Evan Corcoran in which he asserts that a president has “absolute authority” to declassify documents and that “presidential actions involving classified documents are not subject to criminal sanction.”
Mark Zaid, a longtime national security lawyer who has criticized Trump for his handling of classified information, said the letter was “blatantly wrong” to assert Trump could declassify “anything and everything.”
“There are some legal, technical defenses as to certain provisions of the espionage act whether it would apply to the president,” Zaid said. “But some of those provisions make no distinction that would raise a defense.”
Associated Press writers Jill Colvin in New York and Nomaan Merchant and Lisa Mascaro in Washington contributed to this report.
5-year-old boy dies after being found in burning car outside Texas elementary school
A 5-year-old boy died after being found in a burning car outside a South Texas elementary school, officials said.
A 911 call came in at 4:04 p.m. Thursday reporting an unconscious boy was found in a parked car at Dr. Americo Paredes Elementary School, the La Joya Independent School District police chief said. Raul Gonzalez, during a press conference on Friday.
The temperature soared to 101 degrees in Hidalgo County on Thursday, with a heat index — how hot it feels with the humidity — of 105 degrees.
The little boy was a relative of a campus staff member, Gonzalez said. The boy, whose name has not been released, was also a student in the district, according to La Joya Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Gisela Saenz.
“I want to assure parents and our community that our schools are safe. This was an isolated incident,” Saenz said at the press conference. “We support our students and staff with additional counseling services.”
His death occurred on the ninth day of elementary school in the new year.
This is the 19th child to die from a hot car in the United States so far this year, according to the national non-profit organization KidsAndCars.org.
More than 1,000 children have died in burning cars since 1990, according to the organization.
Click here for tips on keeping your kids safe in hot cars.
Former NBA star Terrence Williams pleads guilty to bilking league’s health insurance plan of $5 million
A one-time NBA all-star pleaded guilty Friday to serving as the linchpin in a sprawling scheme that bilked the league’s health insurance plan out of $5 million.
Terrence Williams, 35, a first-round draft pick from Louisville who spent six seasons in the NBA with the Nets, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, and Boston Celtics, admitted providing his teammates with fake invoices to submit phony claims in exchange for massive kickbacks between 2017 and 2021.
Williams is one of 18 former NBA players who prosecutors indicted in October for collecting the crooked payouts for medical and dental services they never received.
The National Basketball Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan provided services to current and former players and their families.
“Williams led a scheme involving more than 18 former NBA players, a dentist, a doctor, and a chiropractor, to defraud the NBA Players’ Health and Welfare Benefit Plan of millions of dollars. Williams also impersonated others to help him take what was not his — money that belonged to the Plan,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.
Splatoon 3 Splatfest World First Demo: Times, How to Join, and More
Splatoon 3 is coming to the Nintendo Switch in just two weeks, but Nintendo is giving gamers a chance to sample the game early with the Splatfest World Premiere demo. This limited-time free demo event takes place this Saturday and gives all Switch owners a hands-on experience with the upcoming team-based shooter.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Splatfest demo, from what time it starts to how to participate in the event. For more on the game, be sure to check out our roundup of everything you need to know about Splatoon 3.
What is the Splatfest World Premiere?
The world premiere of Splatfest is a demo-slash-beta test for Splatoon 3. Players who download the demo now can explore the game’s main hub area, Splatsville, and take part in a brief tutorial that explains the basics of gameplay. Then, on August 27, Nintendo will host the star attraction: Splatoon 3’s first “Splatfest,” a type of in-game event where you choose a team and earn points for your side by playing Turf War matches.
When does the world premiere of Splatfest start?
The Splatfest World Premiere demo will be playable from August 25, but the Splatfest itself will take place on Saturday August 27. In the Americas, the event will begin at 9 a.m. PT (12 p.m. ET) and last for 12 hours, ending until 9 p.m. PT (12 p.m. ET).
Unlike Splatfests in previous Splatoon games, the World Premiere event will be split into two halves. During the first half of Splatfest (until 3:00 PM PT), players will engage in traditional four-on-four Territory War battles. For the rest of the event, however, you’ll be trapped in new tricolor turf wars. Four first-team players and two second- and third-place players will face off in a three-way battle.
How do I join the Splatfest?
To join the world premiere of Splatfest, simply download the free demo client from the Nintendo eShop and log in during event hours.
Do I need Nintendo Switch Online?
Since Splatfest is an online event, you will need a Nintendo Switch Online subscription to participate. If you’re not already a member, Nintendo is offering anyone who installs the demo a free seven-day trial of the service.
You will receive the free trial code by email after downloading the demo client. The code can be redeemed through Nintendo eShop, but will expire on August 31. So you’ll need to use it before then if you hope to take advantage of the free trial.
What are you doing at Splatfest?
In previous games, Splatfests traditionally required you to join one of two opposing teams and fight for supremacy. Splatoon 3 shakes things up a bit by giving you the choice of three different teams, but the basics are otherwise the same. Head to the Splatfest terminal in Splatsville Square, choose which side you want to represent, then compete in online matches to earn points for your team.
For the world premiere of Splatfest, Nintendo is asking players to determine, once and for all, which is better: rock, paper or scissors?
Keep in mind that your Splatfest decision is final. Once you’ve chosen a side, you can’t switch teams, so think carefully before making your choice.
Once Splatfest is live, you can jump into Splatoon: Turf War’s signature online mode. Unlike a typical online shooter, the objective of this mode is not to eliminate the other team, but rather to cover more of the map with your ink. The team that has inked the most grass after three minutes will win the match.
Treehouse Live Stream
Ahead of the world premiere of Splatfest, Nintendo aired a Treehouse: Live broadcast with Splatoon 3 on August 25. The stream provided a closer look at the game’s single-player mode, as well as a few stages that will be showcased during Saturday’s Splatfest. . Nintendo also showed off new gameplay for Square Enix’s upcoming fantasy farming sim, Harvestella.
You can watch a replay of Treehouse: Live stream below.
Splatoon 3 is set to launch for Nintendo Switch on September 9. You can save $11 on gambling with CNET exclusive pre-order offer.
Nintendo has a variety of free updates planned for Splatoon 3 after release, including new stages, weapons, and modes. The company also teased a “major” paid DLC expansion that will feature popular Splatoon 2 idols Pearl and Marina, though no further details on that have yet been announced.
The Pillars, east metro’s first residential hospice, closing after more than 20 years of care
The east metro’s first inpatient hospice residence is closing.
The Pillars, an eight-bed residence that provides a home-like setting for hospice patients in their last days and months, opened on April 24, 2000. A peaceful setting, the 8,000-square-foot house is set on a wooded corner of Minnesota 120 and Upper 35th Street North in Oakdale.
The Pillars Home Hospice was initially a project of the HealthEast Foundation and HealthEast Hospice Care. St. Paul-based HealthEast merged with Fairview in 2017 and is now known as M Health Fairview.
The Pillars has a 24-hour on-site nursing staff, according to its website. In addition, a hospice team — including a physician, chaplain, social worker and bereavement coordinator — make routine and as-needed visits. The goal, with the additional support of hospice volunteers, is to provide a sanctuary for the patient, as well as family and friends, “so they can spend precious time with their loved ones, deal with unfinished business, rest, reflect and meet their own needs.”
Currently, three people reside at the hospice, a spokesperson with M Health Fairview said; Fairview stopped taking referrals for new patients on Aug. 16.
NEW HOSPICE PROGRAMS
Earlier this month, M Health Fairview announced that, after a successful pilot project at Southdale Hospital in Edina, it is now providing inpatient hospice services at Southdale, the University of Minnesota Medical Center and St. John’s Hospital in Maplewood, which is located less than five miles from The Pillars.
“From December 2021 through May 2022, over 100 patients took part in the pilot,” said Aimee Jordan, a spokesperson with M Health Fairview, in an email. “They were able to stay in the same room and keep the same core care team.
“These enhancements to our hospice support come as Fairview made the difficult decision to end operations at Pillars Hospice next month. While this decision was not made lightly, it is one Fairview made to better focus on core parts of our care delivery system.
Pillars will close “on or around” Sept. 9, Jordan said. Remaining patients will be transferred to other hospice programs and the building will be sold. All impacted employees are being offered employment within Fairview.
“As a nonprofit organization, Fairview must balance effective and efficient operations while working toward a healthier future for all Minnesotans,” Jordan said.
Washington County records describe the property as more than four acres, with a 2021 value of more than $1.5 million for the land and dwelling.
Sofia Richie packs on the PDA with fiancé Elliot during the anniversary party
Sophie Richie made another year around the sun.
The model girl of Lionel Richie ccelebrated his golden 24th birthday on August 24 surrounded by his loved ones with a serene dinner. Sofia posted snaps from the festivities on her Instagram, one of which captured a sweet moment between her and her fiancé Elliot Grainge.
She captioned the photo carousel, “A day filled with friends, family and food!! 24.”
In the first snap, Sofia is seen smiling as she holds a sparkler with creme brulee in front of her. Another image features her gorgeous birthday cake decorated with pastel flowers and pearls.
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
