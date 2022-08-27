News
Fed’s inflation fight could lead to ‘pains’ and job losses
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell issued a stark warning on Friday that the Fed’s determination to fight inflation with bigger interest rate hikes is likely to cause Americans suffering in the form of a weaker economy and job losses.
The message landed with a thud on Wall Street, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeting more than 1,000 points for the day.
“These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation,” Powell said in a high-profile speech at the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole. “But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”
Investors had hoped for a signal from Powell that the Fed might moderate its rate hikes later this year if inflation showed further signs of slowing. But the Fed Chairman signaled that time may not be near, and stocks fell in response.
The meteoric price increases soured most Americans on the economy, even as the unemployment rate fell to a half-century low of 3.5%. It has also created political risks for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats in this fall’s election, with Republicans denouncing Biden’s $1.9 trillion financial relief package, approved last year, as having fueled inflation.
Dow, the Nasdaq sags
The Dow Jones average ended down 3% on Friday, its worst day in three months. The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite lost nearly 4%. Short-term Treasury yields climbed as traders bet the Fed would remain aggressive with rates.
Some on Wall Street expect the economy to slide into recession later this year or early next year, after which they expect the Fed to reverse course and cut rates.
A number of Fed officials, however, pushed back on that idea. Powell’s remarks suggest the Fed is aiming to raise its benchmark rate – to around 3.75% to 4% by next year – but not to the point of slowing the economy, in hopes of slowing the growth long enough to overcome high inflation.
“The idea they’re trying to drive into the head of the market is that their approach is pivoting quickly towards [rate cuts] unlikely,” said Eric Winograd, an economist at asset manager AllianceBernstein. “They’re going to stay tight even when it hurts.”
After raising its short-term key rate by three-quarters of a point at each of its last two meetings — part of the Fed’s fastest series of hikes since the early 1980s — Powell said the Fed could slow down this pace “at some point”, suggesting that such a slowdown is not near.
Powell said the size of the Fed’s rate hike at its next meeting in late September — whether it’s half or three-quarters of a percentage point — will depend on data on inflation and the economy. use. A hike of either size, however, would top the Fed’s traditional quarter-point hike, a reflection of the severity of inflation.
The Fed Chairman said that while the weaker inflation readings that were reported for July were “welcome”, he added that “the single-month improvement is well below what [Fed policymakers] We’ll have to see before we’re convinced that inflation is falling.”
Lower inflation
On Friday, a closely watched Fed inflation gauge showed prices actually fell 0.1% from June to July. Although prices jumped 6.3% in July from 12 months earlier, this is down from the 6.8% year-on-year jump in June, which was the highest since 1982. The decline largely reflects lower gasoline prices.
In his Friday speech, Powell noted that the history of high inflation in the 1970s, when the central bank sought to counter high prices with only intermittent rate hikes, shows the Fed needs to stay focused.
“The historical record strongly cautions against ‘prematurely lowering interest rates,’ he said. “We have to keep going until the job is done.”
What particularly worries Powell and other Fed officials is the prospect of inflation taking root, causing consumers and businesses to change their behavior in ways that perpetuate higher prices. If, for example, workers began to demand higher wages to match higher inflation, then many employers would pass on these higher labor costs to consumers in the form of higher prices.
Many analysts are speculating that Fed officials want to see about six months of lower monthly inflation readings, similar to July’s, before halting their rate hikes.
Powell’s speech was the highlight of the Fed’s annual economic symposium in Jackson Hole, the first time the conference of central bankers has been held in person since 2019, after it went virtual for two years during the pandemic. of COVID-19.
Quick hikes
Since March, the Fed has implemented its fastest pace of rate hikes in decades in an attempt to rein in inflation, hurting households with soaring costs for food, gas, rent and other necessities. The central bank raised its policy rate by 2 percentage points in just four meetings, bringing it to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%.
These increases have led to higher costs for mortgages, auto loans and other consumer and business borrowing. Home sales have fallen since the Fed first announced it would raise borrowing costs.
At the Jackson Hole symposium last year, Powell listed five reasons why he thought inflation would be “transient.” Yet he persisted, and many economists have noted that these remarks have not aged well.
Powell indirectly acknowledged this history at the start of his remarks on Friday, when he said that “At past Jackson Hole conferences I have discussed broad topics such as the ever-changing structure of the economy and the challenges of the conduct of monetary policy”.
“Today,” he said, “my remarks will be shorter, my focus narrower, and my message more direct.”
Lausanne Diamond League, Highlights: Neeraj Chopra finishes first with best try of 89.08m
Lausanne Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra finished first with a best throw of 89.08m.©AFP
Highlights of the Lausanne Diamond League 2022: Neeraj Chopra finished first in the Lausanne Diamond League after recording a best throw of 89.08m. He was unable to improve his throw on the second attempt, recording a distance of 85.18m. The Olympic gold medalist jumped on his 3rd and 5th attempts, before recording throws of 80.04 on his final attempt. Notably, Neeraj had committed a foul on his 4th attempt. He had previously withdrawn from the Commonwealth Games due to a groin injury. This would be the second time this year that Neeraj has competed in a Diamond League event. In the Stockholm Diamond League, Neeraj had thrown a personal best of 89.94m, but it was not enough as he finished in second place, behind Anderson Peters of Granada who had recorded a throw of 90.31m . The Lausanne Diamong League will be the last chance for all male javelin throwers to qualify for the final which will be played September 7-8 in Zurich, Switzerland. As things stand, Neeraj sits fourth in the Diamond League points chart with seven points. It is important to note that only the top six with the most points at the end of the Diamond League qualify for the final.
Here are the highlights of the 2022 Diamond League from Lausanne, Switzerland
-
August27202200:08 (IST)
Neeraj finishes first with the best 89.08m
Neeraj Chopra finishes first with a best attempt of 89.08. Jakub Vadlejch finishes second while Curtis Johnson takes last place on the podium
-
August26202211:55 p.m. (IST)
Neeraj skips the fifth attempt
Neeraj Chopra misses his fifth attempt. He still leads the field, followed by Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic
-
August26202211:45 p.m. (IST)
Neeraj Chopra throwing foul
Foul by Neeraj Chopra on his fourth attempt. He leads the scrum after another disappointing run by fellow athletes
-
August26202223:22 (IST)
Neeraj misses his 3rd attempt
Neeraj Chopra skips his third throw as he comfortably leads the other athletes
-
August26202211:14 p.m. (IST)
Neeraj fails to land a big throw this time
Neeraj Chopra can only land an 85.18m throw on his second attempt. He always leads the way
-
August26202223:07 (IST)
Neeraj’s Monstrous Throw
Neeraj Chopra throws 89.08m in the first attempt. He leads after the first lap
-
August26202210:49 p.m. (IST)
Diamond League Live: HELLO!
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Lausanne Diamond League. Neeraj Chopra will be in action in the men’s javelin throw event.
STAY TUNED FOR LIVE UPDATES
Topics discussed in this article
News
latest news Members of LA teachers union boycott extended learning day
Members of the Los Angeles teachers’ union voted to boycott the first of four optional extra learning days for students, saying the district’s plans “just pretend to support students,” the union announced Friday.
The first day of extended learning is scheduled for Oct. 19, a key mid-semester time when students can improve their grades and seek midterm help, district officials said. So far, there is no indication that the day will be cancelled.
The additional days were intended to “provide additional instruction to students identified as needing intensive intervention,” the district said in a statement Friday.
United Teachers Los Angeles objected to optional learning days — for which teachers would be paid — as a misuse of resources and as a violation of state rules requiring changes to working conditions to be negotiated within the framework of formal collective bargaining. The union asked state labor regulators to intervene on its behalf.
The union statement said “93% of UTLA educators” voted in favor of a boycott, but did not specify what percentage of union members participated in the vote. The union represents more than 30,000 teachers, counsellors, librarians and nurses.
The union statement called the Learning Days a “$122 million stunt” of the LA Unified School District that “prioritizes optics over student needs.”
“LAUSD has made it clear that they would rather waste $122 million of precious education dollars and simply feign support for students,” the union said in its statement. “These ‘fast track days’ are intended to deflect attention from the district’s refusal to support equitable education for all students by denying our children the supports and services proven to ensure student success.” By arbitrarily scattering these days across the school calendar, real teaching and learning will be disrupted and dollars that were meant to be used for education will be wasted.
The district asserted that the days are not arbitrarily scheduled, but inserted at key — and available — points in the academic calendar.
“It’s about accelerating student progress toward grade-level skills, social-emotional learning, and high school graduation, while providing teachers and other employees with the opportunity to earn a extra pay,” the district statement read.
LA Unified also disputed the union’s calculations, saying the $122 million included $52 million to pay employees to attend three days of optional job training held on August 9, 10 and 11.
“The majority of educators participated in these optional, paid adult learning days,” the district said in its statement.
The district defended its process for scheduling the days noting that they are optional.
Union members are working under a contract that expired on July 1. The UTLA is asking for a 10% salary increase for each of the next two years. His statement said the money for extra school days would be better spent on smaller class sizes and higher salaries.
LA Unified Superintendent. Alberto Carvalho said the next contract would at least protect union members from the recent ill effects of inflation, which he said had reduced the purchasing power of wages by around 9%.
Negotiations between the parties are ongoing on the full union contract.
Dawson Garcia receives clearance to play for Gophers this season
Gophers men’s basketball player Dawson Garcia’s hardship waiver to the NCAA has received clearance and he is eligible to play in the 2022-23 season, the U said Friday.
Garcia, a former four-star recruit from Prior Lake, used his one-time transfer opportunity to go from Milwaukee to North Carolina before the 2021-22 season and needed approval in order to play immediately this season.
Garcia left Chapel Hill, N.C. in the middle of last season to return home to Minnesota. In February, he wrote: “After the loss of several very special family members in the past year, I came close to losing my dad in December and my Grandma is currently in the (intensive care unit at a hospital). … It’s not even a question to me where I need to be right now.”
As a true freshman at Marquette, Garcia averaged 13 points and 6.6 rebounds in 27 games in 2020-21.
This story will be updated.
News
For rape survivor, abortion bans recall painful history: NPR
SANTA FE, NM — This summer, when Elaine heard the reports about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who had become pregnant from rape and had to travel out of state to have an abortion, he was hard to watch a way.
“I knew it was coming,” she said. “I knew it was only a matter of time before someone like me made headlines. And a doctor would publicize the effects of these laws.”
That doctor was Caitlin Bernard, an OBGYN in Indiana. Bernard’s story, about a young patient who was unable to have an abortion at home in Ohio after a ban took effect, drew backlash from conservative leaders . Without providing evidence, Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita questioned the doctor’s credibility and threatened to investigate her.
A matter of time
For Elaine, this story took her back to 1969, when she was 11 years old and growing up in Amarillo, Texas. The youngest of five children from a large Catholic family, Elaine described herself as a “tomboy” who loved sports and cycling.
“I walked for miles and miles barefoot,” she said. “I was a bit precocious. I was a bit of the class clown, actually.”
Now 65 and living in New Mexico, Elaine asked us to only call her by her middle name because she fears her family will face backlash for her telling the story of her childhood.
Elaine says she was in bed one night in early 1969, in the bedroom she shared with her older sister, when their bedroom door suddenly opened in the early morning. A man snuck up, climbed into her bed and started raping her – threatening to kill her if she didn’t shut up. It lasted what “felt like an eternity”.
Finally, Elaine’s sister woke up. That’s when she says “all hell broke loose” as her sister chased the rapist out of the house. The rest of the family woke up to screams from Elaine.
“I know the police were there, but I don’t remember much of them that night,” Elaine says. “[My mom] called our family doctor and he met us at the hospital and he examined me.”
It was the same doctor who had delivered her 11 years earlier.
In a police report dated January 15, 1969, at 2:58 a.m., Elaine and her family recounted these events to Amarillo police. The report, reviewed by NPR, describes the attacker as a white male in his 20s or 30s.
He was never caught. But the trauma of that night will stay with Elaine, in her mind and body, long after. One of her sisters later told her that when Elaine came home that night, she started singing while bathing.
“Knowing what I know now, I think that’s a pretty good indication that I was dissociative — that I had checked out.”
When the unthinkable is no longer “theoretical”
Elaine says she was in the early stages of puberty and didn’t know what to look out for after the rape. But her mother was attentive. Several weeks later, when Elaine turned 12 in April, her mother said they needed to go back to the doctor.
“My mom just said, ‘We have to, you know, work out some issues there,’” Elaine said.
At the time, she didn’t understand what was going on. But now, as a retired pharmacist, she acknowledges that the doctor was performing a common procedure called dilation and curettage, or D&C, which can be used to terminate a pregnancy.
“What I remember is the pain,” she said. “My anesthesia was shaking my mother’s hand.”
Elaine says her mother explained in more detail what happened a few years later, when she was around 16.
“I just said, ‘Thank you,’” she said. “There was no doubt it was the right thing to do. No doubt. And I’m so thankful that I had a mom and a doctor to pull me through.”
Looking back on it now, Elaine says she is grateful for how her “very Catholic” mother, who died in 2010, handled an impossible situation. She says she understands that some people have strong moral objections to abortion. But to them, she says, “I’m here to tell you, in that kind of situation, you’d reject your religion in a split second. It’s easy to say what other people should do when it’s moot.”
Decades later, remembering
She says she was unable to fully cope with the trauma of her experience for many years – after becoming a mother and watching her own daughter turn 11.
“A big part of my heartache was realizing what it must have been like for my mum to go through something like this,” Elaine says.
Elaine spent a few years in therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder. She says she’s sharing her story now because she wants to make it clear that these situations happen, even though people would rather not think about them.
“I think a big part of the reason we see these draconian laws is that it’s been 50 years since roe deer“, she said. “A few generations have grown up and enough people in today’s society don’t remember what it was like. … They don’t remember.”
In 1969, abortion was illegal in Texas except to save the life of a pregnant woman – as it still is today. This week, several more states are implementing abortion bans in response to this summer’s Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe vs. Wadewho legalized abortion nationwide in 1973. Some prohibitions, in states like Tennessee and Ohio, include no exception for rape or incest. Doctors who perform illegal abortions can often face prison sentences.
Although the rape itself was carefully documented by Amarillo police at the time, no record of Elaine’s abortion appears to exist. His doctor died decades ago. And abortions were often performed in secret, says historian Leslie Reagan, author of the book When Abortion Was a Crime. She says people who had resources or connections could sometimes find doctors who would discreetly offer the procedure — if the doctor felt it was warranted.
“Something like that, where the patient knows the doctor, the doctor knows the patient and the family — they could be very sympathetic in that situation, which means they would,” she says. “I guess he probably never wrote anything about it – because, why would he?”
NPR spoke with two family members who say they remember hearing about the rape for years, including one who remembers discussing the abortion more recently.
Reagan says what’s happening now feels a lot like a repeat of the past.
“That’s the outcome – that’s going to be one of the outcomes,” Reagan said. “The other results are that some people will go through with pregnancies and carry children and be forced into childbirth.”
Stop the trauma
Elaine sometimes thinks of what would have happened if not for her family doctor, if she had been forced to continue the pregnancy while she was in sixth grade, still reeling from the trauma of the rape.
“I probably would have been sent somewhere to have the baby,” she said. “But for me – being 4’10”, 100lbs – that would have been a guaranteed c-section, no doubt. And the thought of that is just abhorrent.”
Now, with three adult children out of the house and living with her husband high on a hill overlooking the mountains around Santa Fe, Elaine says she feels compelled to speak up – for girls like her who can’t. .
“What these kids need most is for this to end – they need the trauma to stop,” she said.
Elaine says if she could say anything to Dr. Bernard’s 10-year-old patient, it would be a very simple message:
“It wasn’t your fault. A very, very bad man did this to you. And you’re going to have a lot of people who love you, who are going to get you through this. And you’re going to be good.”
News
A group of high school students surprise a California teacher with a car, gas and insurance
Los Angeles, California — Yula High School Boys Division students surprised a math teacher with a car on Thursday.
Julio Castro commuted to and from work using the public bus, sometimes commuting more than two hours one way. Castro lives in Santa Clarita and the private Jewish school where he teaches is located in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles.
“It’s about two hours. It depends, if I miss my bus, I wait another half hour or an hour,” Castro said.
A group of students spent the summer raising over $30,000, securing donations from various organizations like Galpin Motors and the nonprofit The Change Reaction.
“He made sure I understood all the material by sitting with me during his lunch breaks and sacrificing his time after school where he could walk to the bus stop to get home,” said Joshua Gerendash, a senior at the school.
The students surprised Castro with a 2019 Mazda CX-3.
“I’m surprised. I feel special. So thank you to my students. They’re like my kids too,” Castro said.
Castro said that with his new car he will now be spending more time with his girlfriend and children.
“Now that I have a car, I can drop off my children every morning. And then coming here with free time, I can use it for my lesson plans. Then on the way back, the traffic is always bad, but I’ll be able to do it for dinner,” he said.
The students also surprised Castro with a year of gas and a year of car insurance.
Lightning struck a teenage girl in the chest on her first day of college – melting her clothes and exploding her Apple Watch
-
Emma Eggler was struck by lightning on her way to class at the University of West Florida.
-
The strike melted her shirt, fried her electronics and left her unable to move her legs.
-
The lightning bolt just missed her heart, so doctors said she was lucky to be alive.
A freshman student was struck by lightning on the first day of classes and survived despite a close call with her heart, local news channels WEAR-TV and WKRG reported this week.
Emma Eggler, 18, said doctors told her she was “very lucky” to be alive as lightning narrowly missed her heart. The shock could have caused a fatal heart attack in an elderly person, but Eggler escaped with second-degree burns and bruising.
The Alabama native moved into her dorm at the University of West Florida over the weekend and attended her first classes on Monday, she told WKRG. She said she could see a storm brewing as she headed to her final class of the day, but she didn’t realize how close it was.
Eggler said she didn’t feel the impact of lightning when it hit her – one moment she was standing, then she woke up on the ground, unable to move or speak. His electronics were fried and his shirt melted onto his body, leaving burns on his chest, stomach and wrist.
After paramedics rushed her to a local hospital, she was transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Burn Center. Since being released on Tuesday evening, Eggler is feeling better and plans to attend classes next week, she told WEAR-TV.
Lightning struck her in the chest and knocked her down
The freshman was on her way to her last class of the day when she was punched in the chest.
“I didn’t realize I had been struck by lightning, I was more embarrassed because I thought I had tripped and fallen to the ground,” Eggler told WKRG. “Then I realized I couldn’t move, I couldn’t speak and I couldn’t do anything.”
When she came to, Eggler’s shirt was “completely open” and had fused with her skin. Her friends were able to move her to a nearby bench and called 911.
Nelson Libbert, a UWF senior, gave Eggler the shirt off her back for cover and waited with her until paramedics arrived. Eggler said she remembers being “really freaked out” because she thought she was paralyzed.
Fortunately, Eggler regained sensation and movement in his legs during his brief stay in the hospital. The heartburn was the worst of his injuries, Erin, Eggler’s mother, wrote on Facebook.
His watch exploded and his phone fried
The electricity from the lightning traveled down the left side of his body, from his chest to his foot.
Eggler was left with holes in her sock and sneaker where the current exited her body. His Apple Watch exploded as electricity passed through his body, causing burns to his wrist.
Her phone was also “fried” by the strike, she told WKRG, so a friend had to call Eggler’s mother for her.
“If you don’t believe in miracles, talk to this kid. You might change your mind,” Emma’s mother, Erin Eggler, wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
The burns on Emma’s wrist and neck – where her necklace had also conducted electricity – were “minor” compared to those on her torso, her mother wrote in the post. Her family and doctors agree that she made a miraculous recovery.
On leaving the hospital, Eggler said her doctors told her she should buy a lottery ticket because she was so lucky.
“I think I actually will,” she told local reporters the next day.
Read the original Insider article
