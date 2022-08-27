News
For rape survivor, abortion bans recall painful history: NPR
SANTA FE, NM — This summer, when Elaine heard the reports about a 10-year-old girl in Ohio who had become pregnant from rape and had to travel out of state to have an abortion, he was hard to watch a way.
“I knew it was coming,” she said. “I knew it was only a matter of time before someone like me made headlines. And a doctor would publicize the effects of these laws.”
That doctor was Caitlin Bernard, an OBGYN in Indiana. Bernard’s story, about a young patient who was unable to have an abortion at home in Ohio after a ban took effect, drew backlash from conservative leaders . Without providing evidence, Republican Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita questioned the doctor’s credibility and threatened to investigate her.
A matter of time
For Elaine, this story took her back to 1969, when she was 11 years old and growing up in Amarillo, Texas. The youngest of five children from a large Catholic family, Elaine described herself as a “tomboy” who loved sports and cycling.
“I walked for miles and miles barefoot,” she said. “I was a bit precocious. I was a bit of the class clown, actually.”
Now 65 and living in New Mexico, Elaine asked us to only call her by her middle name because she fears her family will face backlash for her telling the story of her childhood.
Elaine says she was in bed one night in early 1969, in the bedroom she shared with her older sister, when their bedroom door suddenly opened in the early morning. A man snuck up, climbed into her bed and started raping her – threatening to kill her if she didn’t shut up. It lasted what “felt like an eternity”.
Finally, Elaine’s sister woke up. That’s when she says “all hell broke loose” as her sister chased the rapist out of the house. The rest of the family woke up to screams from Elaine.
“I know the police were there, but I don’t remember much of them that night,” Elaine says. “[My mom] called our family doctor and he met us at the hospital and he examined me.”
It was the same doctor who had delivered her 11 years earlier.
In a police report dated January 15, 1969, at 2:58 a.m., Elaine and her family recounted these events to Amarillo police. The report, reviewed by NPR, describes the attacker as a white male in his 20s or 30s.
He was never caught. But the trauma of that night will stay with Elaine, in her mind and body, long after. One of her sisters later told her that when Elaine came home that night, she started singing while bathing.
“Knowing what I know now, I think that’s a pretty good indication that I was dissociative — that I had checked out.”
When the unthinkable is no longer “theoretical”
Elaine says she was in the early stages of puberty and didn’t know what to look out for after the rape. But her mother was attentive. Several weeks later, when Elaine turned 12 in April, her mother said they needed to go back to the doctor.
“My mom just said, ‘We have to, you know, work out some issues there,’” Elaine said.
At the time, she didn’t understand what was going on. But now, as a retired pharmacist, she acknowledges that the doctor was performing a common procedure called dilation and curettage, or D&C, which can be used to terminate a pregnancy.
“What I remember is the pain,” she said. “My anesthesia was shaking my mother’s hand.”
Elaine says her mother explained in more detail what happened a few years later, when she was around 16.
“I just said, ‘Thank you,’” she said. “There was no doubt it was the right thing to do. No doubt. And I’m so thankful that I had a mom and a doctor to pull me through.”
Looking back on it now, Elaine says she is grateful for how her “very Catholic” mother, who died in 2010, handled an impossible situation. She says she understands that some people have strong moral objections to abortion. But to them, she says, “I’m here to tell you, in that kind of situation, you’d reject your religion in a split second. It’s easy to say what other people should do when it’s moot.”
Decades later, remembering
She says she was unable to fully cope with the trauma of her experience for many years – after becoming a mother and watching her own daughter turn 11.
“A big part of my heartache was realizing what it must have been like for my mum to go through something like this,” Elaine says.
Elaine spent a few years in therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder. She says she’s sharing her story now because she wants to make it clear that these situations happen, even though people would rather not think about them.
“I think a big part of the reason we see these draconian laws is that it’s been 50 years since roe deer“, she said. “A few generations have grown up and enough people in today’s society don’t remember what it was like. … They don’t remember.”
In 1969, abortion was illegal in Texas except to save the life of a pregnant woman – as it still is today. This week, several more states are implementing abortion bans in response to this summer’s Supreme Court ruling reversing Roe vs. Wadewho legalized abortion nationwide in 1973. Some prohibitions, in states like Tennessee and Ohio, include no exception for rape or incest. Doctors who perform illegal abortions can often face prison sentences.
Although the rape itself was carefully documented by Amarillo police at the time, no record of Elaine’s abortion appears to exist. His doctor died decades ago. And abortions were often performed in secret, says historian Leslie Reagan, author of the book When Abortion Was a Crime. She says people who had resources or connections could sometimes find doctors who would discreetly offer the procedure — if the doctor felt it was warranted.
“Something like that, where the patient knows the doctor, the doctor knows the patient and the family — they could be very sympathetic in that situation, which means they would,” she says. “I guess he probably never wrote anything about it – because, why would he?”
NPR spoke with two family members who say they remember hearing about the rape for years, including one who remembers discussing the abortion more recently.
Reagan says what’s happening now feels a lot like a repeat of the past.
“That’s the outcome – that’s going to be one of the outcomes,” Reagan said. “The other results are that some people will go through with pregnancies and carry children and be forced into childbirth.”
Stop the trauma
Elaine sometimes thinks of what would have happened if not for her family doctor, if she had been forced to continue the pregnancy while she was in sixth grade, still reeling from the trauma of the rape.
“I probably would have been sent somewhere to have the baby,” she said. “But for me – being 4’10”, 100lbs – that would have been a guaranteed c-section, no doubt. And the thought of that is just abhorrent.”
Now, with three adult children out of the house and living with her husband high on a hill overlooking the mountains around Santa Fe, Elaine says she feels compelled to speak up – for girls like her who can’t. .
“What these kids need most is for this to end – they need the trauma to stop,” she said.
Elaine says if she could say anything to Dr. Bernard’s 10-year-old patient, it would be a very simple message:
“It wasn’t your fault. A very, very bad man did this to you. And you’re going to have a lot of people who love you, who are going to get you through this. And you’re going to be good.”
News
A group of high school students surprise a California teacher with a car, gas and insurance
Los Angeles, California — Yula High School Boys Division students surprised a math teacher with a car on Thursday.
Julio Castro commuted to and from work using the public bus, sometimes commuting more than two hours one way. Castro lives in Santa Clarita and the private Jewish school where he teaches is located in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles.
“It’s about two hours. It depends, if I miss my bus, I wait another half hour or an hour,” Castro said.
A group of students spent the summer raising over $30,000, securing donations from various organizations like Galpin Motors and the nonprofit The Change Reaction.
“He made sure I understood all the material by sitting with me during his lunch breaks and sacrificing his time after school where he could walk to the bus stop to get home,” said Joshua Gerendash, a senior at the school.
The students surprised Castro with a 2019 Mazda CX-3.
“I’m surprised. I feel special. So thank you to my students. They’re like my kids too,” Castro said.
Castro said that with his new car he will now be spending more time with his girlfriend and children.
“Now that I have a car, I can drop off my children every morning. And then coming here with free time, I can use it for my lesson plans. Then on the way back, the traffic is always bad, but I’ll be able to do it for dinner,” he said.
The students also surprised Castro with a year of gas and a year of car insurance.
Lightning struck a teenage girl in the chest on her first day of college – melting her clothes and exploding her Apple Watch
-
Emma Eggler was struck by lightning on her way to class at the University of West Florida.
-
The strike melted her shirt, fried her electronics and left her unable to move her legs.
-
The lightning bolt just missed her heart, so doctors said she was lucky to be alive.
A freshman student was struck by lightning on the first day of classes and survived despite a close call with her heart, local news channels WEAR-TV and WKRG reported this week.
Emma Eggler, 18, said doctors told her she was “very lucky” to be alive as lightning narrowly missed her heart. The shock could have caused a fatal heart attack in an elderly person, but Eggler escaped with second-degree burns and bruising.
The Alabama native moved into her dorm at the University of West Florida over the weekend and attended her first classes on Monday, she told WKRG. She said she could see a storm brewing as she headed to her final class of the day, but she didn’t realize how close it was.
Eggler said she didn’t feel the impact of lightning when it hit her – one moment she was standing, then she woke up on the ground, unable to move or speak. His electronics were fried and his shirt melted onto his body, leaving burns on his chest, stomach and wrist.
After paramedics rushed her to a local hospital, she was transferred to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Burn Center. Since being released on Tuesday evening, Eggler is feeling better and plans to attend classes next week, she told WEAR-TV.
Lightning struck her in the chest and knocked her down
The freshman was on her way to her last class of the day when she was punched in the chest.
“I didn’t realize I had been struck by lightning, I was more embarrassed because I thought I had tripped and fallen to the ground,” Eggler told WKRG. “Then I realized I couldn’t move, I couldn’t speak and I couldn’t do anything.”
When she came to, Eggler’s shirt was “completely open” and had fused with her skin. Her friends were able to move her to a nearby bench and called 911.
Nelson Libbert, a UWF senior, gave Eggler the shirt off her back for cover and waited with her until paramedics arrived. Eggler said she remembers being “really freaked out” because she thought she was paralyzed.
Fortunately, Eggler regained sensation and movement in his legs during his brief stay in the hospital. The heartburn was the worst of his injuries, Erin, Eggler’s mother, wrote on Facebook.
His watch exploded and his phone fried
The electricity from the lightning traveled down the left side of his body, from his chest to his foot.
Eggler was left with holes in her sock and sneaker where the current exited her body. His Apple Watch exploded as electricity passed through his body, causing burns to his wrist.
Her phone was also “fried” by the strike, she told WKRG, so a friend had to call Eggler’s mother for her.
“If you don’t believe in miracles, talk to this kid. You might change your mind,” Emma’s mother, Erin Eggler, wrote on Facebook Tuesday.
The burns on Emma’s wrist and neck – where her necklace had also conducted electricity – were “minor” compared to those on her torso, her mother wrote in the post. Her family and doctors agree that she made a miraculous recovery.
On leaving the hospital, Eggler said her doctors told her she should buy a lottery ticket because she was so lucky.
“I think I actually will,” she told local reporters the next day.
Read the original Insider article
NASA prepares for historic Artemis I lunar launch from Florida
Half a century after NASA’s Apollo era ended, the US space agency’s long-awaited attempt to get astronauts back to the surface of the Moon remains at least three years away, with much of the necessary hardware still on the drawing board.
But NASA is aiming to take a giant leap forward in its renewed lunar ambitions with the first launch scheduled for next Monday in Florida of its next-generation mega-rocket, the Space Launch System (SLS) and the Orion crew capsule it is. designed to carry.
The combined SLS-Orion spacecraft is to lift off from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, sending the unmanned capsule around the moon and back to Earth on a six-week test flight called Artemis I.
“We are ready for launch,” NASA Associate Administrator Bob Cabana, a former Space Shuttle pilot and commander, said during a press briefing Monday evening after the readiness review. in the flight of the mission.
The trip is intended to subject the SLS vehicle, considered the most complex and powerful rocket in the world, to a rigorous stress test of its systems during an actual flight before it is deemed ready to carry rockets. astronauts.
The SLS represents the largest new vertical launch system NASA has built since the Saturn V rockets piloted during its Apollo lunar program of the 1960s and 1970s.
Over a decade of development with years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns, the SLS-Orion spacecraft has so far cost NASA at least $37 billion, including design, construction, testing and ground installations. NASA Administrator Bill Nelson called the Artemis program an “economic engine”, noting that in 2019 alone, for example, it generated $14 billion in trade and supported 70,000 American jobs.
Congress has steadily increased NASA’s budget to include funds for Artemis. Among the biggest financial beneficiaries are major contractors SLS and Orion – Boeing Co and Lockheed Martin Corp, respectively.
NASA’s Artemis program, named after the goddess who was Apollo’s twin sister in ancient Greek mythology, aims to send astronauts back to the moon as early as 2025 and establish a long-term lunar colony as a springboard to further travel. even more ambitious future by sending people to Mars.
“Even with this delay and increased budget, NASA is unlikely to land humans on the Moon by 2025, but if all goes well, it could happen in the next few years,” said Lori Garver, who served as NASA’s deputy administrator during the rocket’s design, told Reuters.
Lunar Footprints
Twelve astronauts walked on the moon during six Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972, the only spaceflights to still place people on the lunar surface. All these regions explored around the lunar equator.
NASA announced last Friday 13 potential landing zones around the lunar south pole where it plans to send its next generation of explorers, including the first woman and first person of color to set foot on the moon.
A successful launch of SLS-Orion is a crucial first step. The imposing, 98-meter (322-foot) tall spacecraft was slowly transported to Launch Pad 39B last week after weeks of final preparations and ground testing.
Barring last-minute technical issues or adverse weather conditions, the four main SLS engines and its solid rocket boosters are expected to ignite at 8:33 a.m. EDT (1233 GMT) on Monday, sending the spacecraft hurtling skyward. . If the countdown is delayed beyond the targeted two-hour window for liftoff, NASA has set September 2 and 5 as alternate launch dates.
After the rocket’s upper stage separates more than 2,300 miles (3,700 km) from Earth, Orion’s thrusters must fire to put the capsule on its departure path, bringing it about 60 miles closer ( 100 km) from the lunar surface before traveling about 40,000 miles (64,400 km) beyond the moon and back to Earth. The capsule is scheduled for a dip in the Pacific Ocean on October 10.
Orion will carry a simulated crew of three – one male and two female dummies equipped with sensors to measure radiation levels that a real crew would encounter.
If successful, Artemis I would pave the way for a first crewed SLS-Orion mission, a round-trip flight around the moon designated Artemis II, as early as 2024, followed a year or later by an Artemis III trip to the lunar surface.
Artemis III will be much more complex, integrating the SLS-Orion with a spacecraft that will be built and piloted by entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX company. These include SpaceX’s Starship launch vehicle and lunar landing vehicle, still under development, and components yet to be built, including an orbital fuel depot and space tankers. Even new moonwalking suits have yet to be designed.
The plan would be for an Orion crew of four to dock in space with a SpaceX lander to ferry two astronauts to the moon’s surface for nearly a week.
Sentebale CEO shares how fatherhood has changed Prince Harry
Prince HarryThe passion for doing good has only grown since he became a dad.
The Duke of Sussex, who is a co-founder of Sentebale, a charity which supports children and young adults in South Africa affected by AIDS/HIV, is known for leading a life of helping others.
And as CEO of Sentebale Richard Miller exclusively tells E! News, while Prince Harry has “always had a passion for children and young people”, becoming a parent to a 3-year-old son Archie Harrisonand her 14 month old daughter Lilibet Diane– which he shares with his wife Meghan Markle– had an impact on the weight of his charity work.
“Now that he’s a father, I guess that means even more to him,” Richard said. “And that’s something he’s always been dedicated to and he has a great relationship and bond with the kids and that’s something that drives him.”
And that motivation carries over to Prince Harry’s qualities as a leader and team player. Prince Harry competed in the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup in Aspen, Colorado on August 25. According to Richard, the 37-year-old has a real commitment to Sentebale on and off the polo field.
Search warrant affidavit for Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate: Five things to know
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
The search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump’s residence unsealed by a Florida federal court on Friday was heavily redacted and included little new information.
But the document is at the center of a major investigation into a former president and is drawing major reactions from both sides of the political aisle.
Here are the main things to know about what was – and was not – included in the affidavit.
1. Lots of black ink
About 20 pages of the 38-page document have been extensively or entirely redacted. Twenty-four pages had at least some information obscured.
UNSEALED TRUMP RAID SEARCH WARRANT AFFIDAVIT: READ THE DOCUMENT
Significant redactions were expected, given the Justice Department’s argument about the sensitivity of the case.
“Premature disclosure of the contents of this affidavit and related documents may have a significant and negative impact on the prosecution of the investigation and may seriously impair its effectiveness by allowing the criminal parties to flee, destroy evidence (electronically stored and otherwise ), change patterns of behavior and warn accomplices in crime,” the Justice Department wrote.
2. Lots of Pages
The length of the affidavit was also notable. An average federal law enforcement search warrant affidavit is significantly shorter than the 38-page document the FBI submitted to Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart.
Professor Mark W. Smith, a professor at the Ave Maria School of Law and a senior law and public policy fellow at King’s College, told Fox News Digital that the length always raises questions.
“The length of the probable cause affidavit is not unprecedented, but it is a little odd. The more a lawyer has to explain in writing, it often results in a longer legal document and often means a longer legal position. weak,” he said. “The reference to multiple federal statutes and the detailed discussion of confidential designations make the document look a bit like an educational tool for the public or perhaps the federal courts in Florida.”
Other legal experts said the length could come from extra caution given that the warrant was to search the home of a former president.
FEDERAL UNSEALS JUDGE DELETED TRUMP RAID AFFIDAVIT FBI USED TO SEARCH FOR MAR-A-LAGO: LIVE UPDATES
3. Affidavit cites other documents Trump had with classified marks
The affidavit references nearly 200 documents with classified marks that Trump had previously handed over. He said that in May the FBI inspected 15 boxes of documents that Trump had turned over to the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year, which contained a trove of documents marked classified.
“A preliminary sorting of documents with classification marks revealed the following approximate numbers: 184 unique documents with classification marks, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET,” the report said. affidavit. “Based on my training and experience, I know that documents classified at these levels usually contain NDI.”
Trump and his legal team argue that the former president had broad authority to declassify any documents he wanted. They say all documents found at Mar-a-Lago have been declassified by his order.
“His constitutional authority regarding the classification and declassification of documents is unfettered,” Trump attorney Evan Cocoran wrote in a letter cited by the affidavit.
Some laws would allow a person to be prosecuted for possessing sensitive national security information, whether that information is classified or not. However, any prosecution of a former president for such an offense would be unprecedented.
4. The Justice Department said it had ‘probable cause’ for ‘obstruction’
In addition to suspecting that more documents with classified marks remained at Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department said it believed it could find evidence of Trump obstructing investigations.
“In addition, there are probable reasons to believe that additional documents containing classified NDI or that are presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at PREMISES,” he said. “There are also probable reasons to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the PREMISES.”
It’s unclear how the Justice Department believes Trump may have obstructed, or when it may have happened. Other federal investigations have focused on Trump allegedly obstructing justice in recent years.
FBI SAID IT HAS ‘PROBABLE CAUSE’ TO BELIEVE ADDITIONAL CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS REMAIN AT MAR-A-LAGO, AFFIDAVIT SAYS
5. Trump reacts
Trump unloaded on the Justice Department in posts on his “Truth Social” social media network on Friday. He called the investigation a “witch hunt”.
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
“Heavily redacted affidavit!!! Nothing is mentioned about ‘Nuclear,’ a total public relations subterfuge by the FBI and DOJ, or our close working relationship regarding the rotation of documents – WE HAVE A LOT OF THEM,” said Trump. “Judge Bruce Reinhart should NEVER have authorized the burglary of my house.”
Fox News' Bill Mears, Will Riccardella, Brooke Singman, Haris Alic and Jake Gibson contributed to this report.
P.J. Fleck will look to shake Jerry Kill’s hand before Gophers football opener
Jerry Kill said he was unsure; P.J. Fleck didn’t hesitate.
Kill, the former Gophers coach and current New Mexico State head football coach, told the Pioneer Press he would wait and see about shaking hands with Fleck, the current U coach, before Minnesota’s season opener at 8 p.m. Thursday at Huntington Bank Stadium.
“I don’t know what I’ll do,” Kill told the Pioneer Press two weeks ago. “I’ll see what he does.”
Fleck responded Friday. “Listen, I’ve been a head coach 10 years. I’ve never not shaken a hand of a head football coach. There is a tradition of 100 years ago of coaches meeting at midfield. … I might have had to go find a guy.”
Kill, who stepped down as Gophers coach due to health reasons in 2015, has had beef with Fleck since Fleck replaced Kill’s good friend and former assistant Tracy Claeys in 2017.
AUTMAN-BELL SURGING
A year ago, Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell was sidelined with an ankle injury suffered in preseason camp. This year, he’s coming off a hamstring injury from summer workouts but has been a regular in practices.
“What Chris has done a great job of is in probably the last 10 days of training camp, he has performed like a No. 1 guy,” offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca said Friday.
APPOINTMENT VIEWING
Kill’s first game at New Mexico State is Saturday against Nevada, and given the Aggies’ changes from 2021, Gophers coaches will be tuning in to ESPN2 at 8 p.m. to watch the game.
“The great thing for us is they play Week Zero,” U defensive coordinator Joe Rossi said Friday.
New Mexico State went 2-10 last season and is an 8.5-point underdog against Nevada. Minnesota is a 37-point favorite for next Thursday’s game.
SORRY, FANS
The Gophers’ Brevyn Spann-Ford was asked which NFL tight end he watches on film. He mentioned current Ravens/former Oklahoma Sooner Mark Andrews and then a current 49er/former Iowa Hawkeye. “Sorry, Gopher fans, I watch George Kittle,” Spann-Ford said.
BRIEFLY
Fleck did not share when receiver Daniel Jackson (ankle) will be available to play. Jackson missed substantial time in training camp. … No starter was named at right tackle on Friday, but Fleck said he is getting “closer” to a decision. Fleck reiterated Martes Lewis, JJ Guedet and Quinn Carroll likely will rotate at that spot. … Standout safety Tyler Nubin has two years of eligibility remaining, but Fleck said on his FOX 9 show Thursday that he highly doubts Nubin will be back in 2023.
