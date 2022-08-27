Finance
Forensic Accounting – a New Paradigm For Niche Consulting
OBJECTIVES OF WRITING THIS ARTICLE: Forensic accounting(F.A.) has come into limelight due to rapid increase in financial frauds and white-collar crimes. But it is largely untrodden area in India.The integration of accounting, auditing and investigative skills creates the speciality know as F.A.The opportunities for the Forensic Accountants are growing fast;they are being engaged in public practice and are being employed by insurance companies, banks, police forces, government agencies etc.This article seeks to examine the meaning and nature, activities and services rendered, core knowledge and personal skills required for forensic accounting as a specialized field in accountancy profession. Indeed there is a future in F.A. as a separate niche consulting.
The lack of respect and belief in India’s law enforcement agencies and the rate at which white-collar crimes have increased has prompted the development of Forensic Accounting in India. The fraud detecting agencies seems to lack time and devotion needed for detecting and prevention of errors and fraud. According to a large global accounting firm, the market is sufficiently big enough to maintain an unit devoted entirely towards “forensic accounting”. Many large as well as small accounting firms as well as the tiny firms have inculcated or rather developed separate forensic accounting departments.
We were of the belief that detection and prevention of frauds or white-collar crimes is part of conventional accounting function. It was thought that the frauds, both internal as well as external has be to detected by the auditors through their periodic audit. Now it is crystal clear that auditors can only check for the compliance of a company’s books to generally accepted accounting principles, auditing standards and company policies. Hence the need was felt to detect the frauds in companies that are suspected to be engaged in fraudulent transactions. This field of accounting is known as “forensic accounting”.
The litmus test of investigation, first introduced by the ever great Sherlock-Homes(considered by many as the father of Forensic Accounting) is perhaps the first ever application of forensic accounting. Though, the contribution of the other few great historians to the field of forensic accounting cannot be overlooked. They used various tricks to investigate various crimes.
F.A. is a specialized a area of accounting practice that describes engagements which result from actual or anticipated disputes or litigation. The word “forensic” means “suitable for use in court”. The forensic accountants have to keep in mind this statement while they have to work or chalk out their programme. The F.A. work is tailor made according to the situation and need. The gathering of information and evidences is done according to the need and situation. We can say, it is customized according to the situation. The forensic-accountants give expert evidence at the ultimate trial. All the modern medium-sized as well as the large-sized accounting firms have specialized forensic accounting departments. Within these firms there may be specialized forensic accounting departments. Within these groups their may be further sub-specializations. Various sub-specializations include insurance claims, personal injury claims, fraud detection, construction or royalty audits. Nearly 40 percent of the top 100 US accounting firms are expanding their forensic and fraud services, according to Accounting Today. Now if we consider this data as significant then we can say that the total contribution of forensic accounting to the total revenue of the C.A. firms would be highly significant in the years to come. Under rising instances of frauds and litigation and flourishing businesses these services are considered to be very significant as they are rendered at a very competitive price.
The forensic accountants utilize the various information relating the business, utilizes financial reporting systems, various accounting and auditing standards and procedures, investigative techniques and litigation processes and procedure to perform their work. By acting as advisors to audit committees and assisting in investment analyst research, they are playing more “proactive” risk reduction roles.This is possible by designing and performing extended procedures as part of the statutory audit. The objectives of such an accounting include measurement of losses caused by an auditor due to his negligence, to look into the matter whether their has been any embezzlement of cash, the amount, necessity of criminal proceedings, computation of asset values in a divorced proceeding.
The primary approach technique of forensic accounting is explanatory analysis(cause and effect)of the phenomena-including the discovery of deception(if any), and its effects -introduced into an accounting system field. The primary methodology employed by the forensic accountants is the verification of the objective. They are trained to deal with real world business and do have the sufficient expertise to look beyond(behind) the numbers. The scope of the forensic accountants are growing at a rapid pace. The increase in their work opportunities have been accelerated due to the fall of the Enron corporation and the collapse of the American Twin Towers.
This has led to increase in the demand for American forensic accountants. So as far India is concerned, formation of Serious Fraud Investigation Office(SIFO) is a landmark creation so far as forensic accountants are concerned. Failure of regulators to track security scams, increasing cyber crimes, chain of cooperative banks bursting -all point to the ever increasing need for forensic accountants. Our understanding of the need for forensic accountants is immaterial here. In India due to the growing number of frauds the need for forensic accountants is ever increasing. The regulatory and administrative agencies will put pressure for greater demand of forensic practices. This has been initiated due to the changing nature of Indian and International accounting.Auditing and assurance standards also confirm this. A change in the curriculum can be initiated if the written exams and practical industrial training are boosted to show the “new knowledge base and skill-set” required by the professional accountants in the new era. It is therefore recommended that the “forensic accounting and auditing” be introduced as a paper in the various professional examinations conducted by the various accounting bodies in India. Unfortunately forensic accounting is largely an unexplored area as far as India is concerned. The chartered Accountants(CAs) deal with such cases in an irregular fashion. In the western counter-part(countries), the Lawyers, police, insurance companies, government and regulatory bodies, banks, courts and business communities are increasingly utilizing the services of the forensic accountants.The accountants and the auditors must have the skills and expertise to venture into the emerging field of forensic accounting.
What Is Forensic Accounting? The growing needs of corporations has changed the definition of forensic accounting. As per Bologna and Indquist, “the application of financial skills and an investigative mentality to unresolved issues, conducted within the context of rules of evidence.It is a new emerging field that encompasses financial expertise, fraud knowledge, and a sound knowledge and understanding of business reality and the working of the legal system.”It means that the forensic accounting should be skilled not only in financial accounting but also internal control systems, the legal matters, other institutional requirements, investigative blend of mind and interpersonal skills.
According to AICPA: “Forensic accounting is the application of accounting principles, theories, and discipline to facts or hypotheses at issues in a legal dispute and encompasses every branch of accounting knowledge: ‘ Similarly, forensic accounting is defined by Horty as:
“The science that deals with the relation and application of finance, accounting, tax and auditing knowledge to analyze, investigate, inquire, test and examine matters in civil law, criminal law and jurisprudence in an attempt to obtain the truth from which to render an expert opinion.”
In simple words, forensic accounting includes the use of accounting, auditing as well as investigative skills to assist in legal matters.It comprises of two major components: litigation services, that recognizes the role of an accountant as an expert consultant and investigative services, that uses a forensic accountant, s skills and may require possible court-room testimony.
Investigation of theft and defalcation of corporate and individual assets are part of legal matters.They use their education as well as experience to discuss the facts, patterns of the theft or misappropriation.Business accounting systems are reviewed by the forensic accountants.They suggest ways and means to solve and improve the internal control and internal accounting system.This is adopted to prevent theft and fraud. Because of their expert knowledge and educational background and experience their(forensic accountants) work is elevated to a new height.
Forensic accountants do not contest in cases.They act as fact finding devices, try trt to seek the real truth from the hidden facts.They conduct their work in an unbiased and objective manner.They need legal knowledge, expertise, training and experience to perform their work in an effective and real manner.Extensive knowledge in the field of commerce, legal, accounting as well an investigative blend of mind is needed to perform the work in a proper fashion.Expertise in litigation support and testimony in courts of law are also prerequisites of the forensic accountants.This is due to the fact that their work would many times be used in a court of law.The valuation of damages due to criminal and civil wrong-doings need to be done with perfection and for that reason knowledge of business valuation theory is the most essential.
What exactly do the Forensic Accountants perform? Answer: They are trained to deal with real life business situations and are trained to look beyond the numbers.
Analysis, interpretation and summarization of complex financial and business related issues are prominent characteristics of this accounting/auditing profession. Familiarity with legal concepts and procedures is a must.Insurance companies, public practice, banks, police forces and government agencies are major employers of forensic accountants.
The various field of work encompassing the arena of a forensic accountant can be stated in points format as follows:
1) Financial evidence investigation and analysis.
2) Development of computerized software to help in the analysis and presentation of financial evidence.
3) Sharing their findings in the form of reports, slide shows or exhibits and documents collected.
4) To support trial evidence they prepare visual slides, assist in legal proceedings, including testifying in courts as an expert witness.
If we want to say or rather point out the role performed by the forensic accountants in a nutshell, we can say as follows:
Measurement or to quantify the impact of lost earnings. Such as construction delays, stolen trade secrets, insurance disputes, damage/loss estimates, malpractice claims, employee theft, loss of profit, financial solvency reports, disturbance damages, loss of goodwill, compensation losses suffered in expropriation determination, assessment of the potential business compensation costs and providing consultation on business defalcation minimization. Lease default damages, breach of contract, business interruptions, breaches of shareholders and partnership agreements, reconstruction of accounting records,
Investigation of misappropriation, assistance in establishing ownership and division of assets, commercial damages, professional negligence cases, partnership disputes, expert evidence, fair value or fair market value and personal injury damages are included in commercial damages. Tax advocacy, compliance and review of financial statements, tax reporting and tax planning in such areas as income as estate matters are included in tax matters. Analysis, interpretation, summarization, presentation of complex financial and issues relating to the business for investigation is the role of a forensic accountant.
They carry out investigative accounting and provide litigation support.
The services rendered by the forensic accountants are in great demand in the following areas:
1) Fraud detection where employees commit Fraud:
Where the employee indulges in fraudulent activities:
Where the employees are caught to have committed fraud the forensic accountant tries to locate any assets created by them out of the funds defalcated, then try interrogate them and try to find out the hidden truth.
2)Criminal Investigation: Matters relating to financial implications the services of the forensic accountants are availed of. The report of the accountants are considered in preparing and presentation as evidence.
3) Outgoing Partner’s settlement:
If the outgoing partner is not happy about his settlement he can employ a forensic accountant who will correctly assess his dues(assets) as well as his liabilities correctly.
4)Cases relating to professional negligence:
Professional negligence cases are taken up by the forensic accountants.
Non-conformation to Generally Accepted Accounting Standards(GAAS) or non compliance to auditing practices or ethical codes of any profession they are needed to measure the loss due to such professional negligence or shortage in services.
5) Arbitration service: Forensic accountants render arbitration and mediation services for the business community, since they undergo special training in the area of alternative dispute resolution.
6) Facilitating settlement regarding motor vehicle accident: As the forensic accountant is well acquainted with intricacies of laws relating to motor vehicles, and other relevant laws in force, his services become indispensable in measuring economic loss when a vehicle meets with an accident.
7) Settlement of insurance claims: Insurance companies engage forensic accountants to have an accurate assessment of claims to be settled. Similarly, policyholders seek the help of a forensic accountant when they need to challenge the claim settlement as worked out by the insurance companies. A forensic accountant handles the claims relating to consequential loss policy, property loss due to various risks, fidelity insurance and other types of insurance claims.
8) Dispute settlement: Business firms engage forensic accountants to handle contract disputes, construction claims, product liability claims, infringement of patent and trade marks cases, liability arising from breach of contracts and so on.
9) Matrimonial dispute cases: Forensic accountants entertain cases pertaining to matrimonial disputes wherein their role is merely confined to tracing, locating and evaluating any form of asset involved.
Core Knowledge Of Forensic Accountants:
A forensic accountant is expected to be a specialist in accounting and financial systems. Yet, as companies continue to grow in size and complexity, uncovering fraud requires a forensic accountant to become proficient in an ever- increasing number of professional skills and competencies. Here are some of the broad areas of useful expertise for a forensic accountant:
” An in-depth knowledge of financial statements and the ability to critically analyse them. These skills help forensic accountants to uncover abnormal patterns in accounting information and recognise their source.
” A thorough understanding of fraud schemes, including but not limited to asset misappropriations, money laundering, bribery, and corruption.
” The ability to comprehend the internal control systems of corporations, and to set up a control system that assesses risks, achieves management objectives, informs employees of their control responsibilities, and monitors the quality of the programme so that corrections and changes can be made.
” Proficiency in computer and knowledge of network systems. These skills help forensic accountants to conduct investigations in the area of e-banking and computerised accounting systems.
” Knowledge of psychology in order to understand the impulses behind criminal behaviour and to set up fraud prevention programmes that motivate and encourage employees.
” Interpersonal and communication skills, which aid in disseminating information about the company’s ethical policies and help forensic accountants to conduct interviews and obtain crucially needed information.
” Thorough knowledge of company.s governance policies and the laws that regulate these policies.
” Command of criminal and civil law, as well as, of the legal system and court procedures.
Personal Skills Required:
So what does it take to become a forensic accountant? In addition to the specialised knowledge about the techniques of finding out the frauds, one needs patience and an analytical mindset. One has to look beyond the numbers and grasp the substance of the situation. There is a need for the same basic accounting skills that it takes to become a good auditor plus the ability to pay attention to the smallest detail, analyse data thoroughly, think creatively, possess common business sense, be proficient with a computer, and have excellent communication skills. A “sixth”sense that can be used to reconstruct details of past accounting transactions is also beneficial. A photographic memory helps when trying to visualise and reconstruct these past events. The forensic accountant also needs the ability to maintain his composure when detailing these events on the witness stand. Finally, a forensic accountant should be insensitive to personal attacks on his professional credibility. A fraud accountant (as forensic accountants are sometimes called) should also observe and listen carefully. By this, you can improve your ability to detect lies whether they involve fraud or not. This is so because”not all liars are fraudsters, but all fraudsters are liars”(Wells).
According to a forensic accounting expert, “the traits of a forensic accountant could be compared to a well-baked pizza. The base of forensic accounting is accounting knowledge. Size and the extent of baking decide the quality of the pizza. A middle layer is a dispersed knowledge of auditing, internal controls, risk assessment and fraud detection. It is like the spread of the cheese in pizza. The toppings of this pizza area basic understanding of the legal environment. The legal environment is essential in order to support the litigations. The cherry on the toppings of the pizza is a strong set of communication skills, both written and oral. It is just the beautification part. Perfect combination of the pizza base, cheese spread and good toppings makes the pizza delicious and the of company’s the laws that Forensic Auditor perfects. It is a combination that will be in demand for as long as human nature exists.”
In addition to these personal characteristics, accountants must meet several additional requirements to become successful forensic accountants, say a Certification, acknowledging his competence. One can learn forensic accounting by obtaining a diploma given by Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) in the US. Indian chapter of ACFE offers the course based on the white-collared crimes prevalent in US, based on their laws. However, there is no formal body that provides formal education of the frauds in India. Besides the formal certificate, one can deepen one’s knowledge and sharpen one’s skills in forensic accounting by undergoing training under an experienced forensic accountant, participating in various international conferences, reading relevant journals, books and other literature on forensic accounting.
To combat the frauds effectively one needs the active support of government at every stage. There are three-four such agencies in India, which are dedicated to the mission of combating frauds. Serious Fraud Office looks into violations of Income Tax, FEMA, RBI Act, etc.; CBI (Economic Office Wing) deals with big financial frauds; Central Vigilance Commission deals with corruption. These are the major government agencies that combat frauds of different types. Unfortunately, there is no specialised education provided by any of the Universities in the country. Recently, TCS has also come out with software to combat money laundering and Subex Systems have designed software to combat the telecom frauds. Thus, combating the frauds with software has started picking up in India, with few big companies like ACL and IDEA, joining the race.
The Need For Niche Consulting:
The CPA Vision Statement states: “The CPAs are trusted professionals who enable people and organisations to shape their future. Combining insight with integrity, CPAs deliver value by: (a) communicating the total picture with clarity and objectivity, (b) translating corn plex information into critical knowledge, (c) anticipating and creating opportunities, and (d) developing pathways that transform vision into reality1 It reflects the trend towards providing a broader range of assurance services. However, recent corporate accounting scandals and the resultant outcry for transparency and honesty in reporting have given rise to two disparate yet logical outcomes. First, forensic accounting skills have become crucial in untangling the complicated accounting manoeuvres that have obfuscated financial statements. Second, public demand for change and subsequent regulatory action has transformed corporate governance. Increasingly, company officers and directors are under ethical and legal scrutiny. Both trends have the common goal of responsibly addressing investors’ concerns about the financial reporting system. Indeed, there is a future in forensic accounting as a separate”niche” consulting area in India. The need to specialise, otherwise known as Niche Consulting, is imperative to practising accountants because the fast-paced developments in business thereby demand specialised knowledge and skills. While a majority of CAs have excellent analytical skills, they need to acknowledge that ‘forensic’ services require ‘specialised’ training as well as real-life ‘practical’ corporate experience. There is a need for specialised information, not just audit and tax service. What clients seem to want are people with unique sets of skills and experiences. With the maturing of the audit business, and the rapid development of technology that makes existing services low cost and cheap, it appears that it is the right time now to acquire those unique skills. To help practitioners move into ‘niche’ consulting, some professional organisations in the US have concluded that: “Future success for the profession depends, in part, on how the public perceives the ability of CPAs. New efforts in consulting, specialisation and understanding global business practices and strategies are considered crucial. We go out into the niche market, examining our strengths first. We go where the action is, only then we know we can adequately service our clients and make money doing it.” One area where ‘niche’ consulting is becoming the global trend is in “Forensic Accounting and Auditing’ But the major question facing the Indian accountancy profession is: Are we ready to plunge to where the challenging action is?
Forensic Accounting In India:
It is in an infancy state in India.It is still an untrodden area in India.But due to ever increasing cases of bank & cyber-frauds its growing importance cannot be denied.
One immediate landmark creation is “Forensic Research Foundation”.They provide support for investigation of fraud.They publish one bi-monthly journal named as “White Crimes”.It relates to forensic and economic crimes. Another international organization named as KPNG has set up investigation detection centre in India.. Networks Limited, a Delhi based organization, working in the similar field, they are also trying to innovate ways and means to detect financial irregularities and crimes in India.Serious Investigation Fraud Offices(SIFO), has been established in India for the same reason, i.e. detection and prevention of economic irregularities and crimes. The need for such bodies and the importance of Forensic Accountants have been highlighted by L.N.Roy Committee.Lenin Parekh Committee has also expressed the view that one “fraud detection committee”need to be established. The main aim of such boards should be to prevent the interest of the stakeholders.
Conclusion:
Forensic accounting in India has come to limelight only recently due to rapid increase in white-collar crimes and the belief that our law enforcement agencies do not have sufficient expertise or the time needed to uncover frauds. A large global accounting firm believes the market is sufficiently large to support an independent unit devoted strictly to ‘forensic’ accounting. All of the larger accounting firms, as well as, many medium-sized and boutique firms have recently created forensic accounting departments.
Forensic accounting, in fact, integrates accounting, auditing, and investigative skills to conduct an examination into a company’s financial statements. Broad-based knowledge (within the themes listed above) is crucial to the success of entry-level forensic accountants. Because forensic accounting is relatively a new area of study, a series of working definitions and sharing of corporate experiences should be undertaken and encouraged to ensure a common understanding. Indeed, there is great future in forensic accounting as a separate”niche” consulting.
While the forensic accounting and auditing practice had commenced in the US as early as ‘1995, the seed of this specialisation has yet to take off in India. Forensic accountants are only dealing with financial implications of the cases entrusted to them and not engaging in auditing exercise. On account of global competition, the accounting profession must convince the marketplace that it has the “best-equipped” professionals to perform such services.
Forensic accountants are also increasingly playing more ‘proactive’ risk reduction roles by designing and performing extended procedures as part of the statutory audit, acting as advisors to audit committees, and assisting in investment analyst research.
While majority of CAs have excellent analytical skills, they need to acknowledge that ‘forensic’ services require ‘specialised’ training as well as real-life ‘practical’ corporate experience.
…………………………………………………………….
References: –
1)Journal Of Forensic Accounting: Editor-In Chief: Crumbley D. Larry, Publisher: Inc.Edwards. R.T.
2)Journal Of The Chartered Accountant 2007, Pages: 1000-1010.Dr. Madan Bhasin, The Author is Head, Accounting Department, Mazoon College, Muscat, Sultanate Of Oman.
3)Referential Notes Of Prof. Dutta Kr. Uttam, Reader Deaprtment Of Commerce, Reader, University Of Burdwan.
4)Website access: http://www.wikipedia.com, accessed on 4th, February, 2008.
Water Leveler Devices – Water Level Controllers
Whether you sell pond or pool equipment or are in the market for a water leveler for maintaining the level of water in your pool, pond, fountain, hot tub or water garden, here are some important facts that could eventually save you both time and money.
There are well over 130 mechanical water levelers on the market today and most all of them have a propensity to rust, corrode, break, stick, jam, or simply malfunction. Many of them resemble the toilet tank type floats that range from a simple mechanical float arm and brass or plastic valve, to as many as 16 various plastic, metal or brass parts, all of which could become a source of a malfunctioning valve. You can even log onto a website and take a course called Toilet Tank Valve Repair 101. Toilet tank Water Leveler Valve-College – now there is a goal for the “Lion Heartedless”!
Okay, ready for a snap quiz? (Just checking if you are paying attention) Question: Are mechanical water leveling devices a good thing to entrust your pond, pool, fountain or hot tub to? Question: Do you want to sell a product to a customer that has the potential to cause hundreds, if not thousands of dollars in flood damage by sticking or jamming in the open position? Some of these cheap leveling valves are not so cheap, ranging from $8 to $150, and a few are $60 to $80 plastic controllers that attach to a garden hose and hang over the side of a pool or pond.
The most reliable water level controllers are the electronic type sold by Levelor, Pentair, Savio, Jandy or AquaFill. These auto fill devices range in price from $60 to over $400 with warranties ranging from 1 to 5 years; and not too many offer 100% satisfaction guaranteed or your money back. When shopping, look for one that is hermetically sealed so that it won’t be susceptible to condensation with drastic changes in temperature or exposure to corrosive ocean salt air. The least reliable electronic water levelers are the type that read the water level by measuring the resistance of the water by two electrodes because the probes can become corroded by acidic, alkaline, or chlorinated water.
Choose a water leveler that can be easily hidden in a skimmer or in the rocks along the edge of a pond or mounted in a remote holding basin outside a fountain, fountain pot or container garden. A reliable automatic water leveler can be a convenient, time saving, water saving, and money saving addition to any water feature. A poorly designed or engineered device can end up being the source of an expensive insurance claim or lawsuit from a nasty overflow and consequential flood. Be wise, be dry, be leveler.
Warehouse Ownership Classification in the Interlining Industry
Facing with the fierce competition in the global market, each manufacturer is putting every effort to develop its own competitive edge. This is especially true in the interlining industry. One of the aspects for an interlining supplier to achieve competitive edge is to lowering costs while increasing efficiency. Whilst lowering the storage cost is a means for an interlining supplier to focus on. Before making a strategic planning to lower the storage cost, an interlining supplier is necessary to understand the basic concept of warehouse ownership classification.
Warehouses in the manufacturing industries are generally classified by the ownership. Under this idea, warehouses can be classified as private warehouses, public warehouses and contract warehouses.
1. Private Warehouse
A private warehouse, as a type of warehouse ownership classification, is operated by the firms or organization that owning the products stored in the facility. These firms or organizations may be factories, trading companies or wholesalers. The building of the warehouse can be owned or leased. The critical point for a firm to decide whether to own or lease the facility is the financial concern. Sometimes it is not possible to find a proper warehouse to lease. Take an interlining supplier for example; the storage racks or other physical nature in a leased building may not be suitable for the storage for interlining products like woven interlining, non-woven interlining and fusible interlining. Under this circumstance, design and arrangement need to be taken place for construction. On the other hand, at a particular connection for logistic purposes, a firm may have difficulties in finding a warehouse for ownership.
The major benefits of a private warehouse are flexibilities, control, cost and some intangible attributes. A private warehouse is more flexible than a public one, as the operating policies and process can be adjusted to meet the special needs of a customer or the product itself. Also, a suitable course of action can be taken to meet specific requirements for logistic purposes.
Private warehouse offer stable control since the firm has the sole authority on warehouse management to optimize activities. For example, the control on warehouse operations for an interlining product like woven interlining, non-woven interlining and fusible interlining can integrate with the logistic operations of an interlining supplier.
Usually a private warehouse is considered less costly. One of the reasons is that a private warehouse is built within the manufacturing base of a supplier; therefore, the fixed and variable components may be lower than a public warehouse. Furthermore, a private warehouse is not profitable to the owner of the facility.
A private warehouse may also have intangible benefits. For instance, a warehouse with the name of an interlining supplier for woven interlining, non-woven interlining and fusible interlining may provide marketing advantages. The customers may have the perceptions of stability and reliability towards the supplier.
2. Public Warehouse
In contrast with a private warehouse, a public warehouse as another type of warehouse ownership classification is operated independently by a business to offer wide range of for-hire services related to warehousing. Such warehouses are extensively used in the logistic systems to reduce the supply chain costs. A public warehouse can be hired for a short or long-term, based on the policies of the facility and the needs of the customers.
In a financial view, lower cost on warehousing may achieve by hiring a public warehouse than owning a private warehouse. The share resources and economic scale in a public facility may result in lower operational cost. Another benefit of public warehousing is that customers like interlining supplier for woven interlining, non-woven interlining and fusible interlining do not need to spend a huge investment on the facilities. Furthermore, a public warehouse allows the users to change the number and sizes of warehouses easily to meet special demands.
Users in a same public warehouse may share scale economies by the leverage of combined requirements from users. Such leverage ranges fixed cost from to operating cost. Transportation cost may also be leveraged in a public warehouse. For example, a public facility can arrange combined customer delivery consolidation, to deliver the woven interlining products of the first interlining supplier with the non-woven interlining products of the second interlining supplier to the same destinations.
Because of its flexibility, scalability, services and variable cost, public warehouses are popular by many firms. In general, a public warehouse as a type of warehouse ownership classification can design and perform special services to meet customers’ operational requirements.
3. Contract Warehouse
A contract warehouse, as a third type of warehouse ownership classification, has the attributes of both private and public warehouses. A contract warehouse can also be understood as a customized extension of a public warehouse, which is a long-term business arrangement to provide specific and customized logistic services to the customers. It is also thought that a contract warehouse is a form of business process outsourcing in a logistic perspective. In this relationship, the client and the service supplier share risks concerning the warehousing operations.
In general, many companies tend to utilize a combination of private, public and contract warehouses. Basic knowledge of the warehouse ownership classification will serve as a managerial guide on how to develop a warehouse deployment strategy. Such warehouse planning focuses on two aspects, namely, 1) the number of warehouses required and 2) the warehouse ownership used in specific markets. The focus on these two aspects will create warehouse segmentation for specific markets, which can provide more tailored and focused logistic capabilities to customers.
Use These CMS To Build An Ecommerce Website
Ecommerce is a booming sector and in an order to bloom yourself along with it, you need to design a beautiful ecommerce website on an appropriate platform or CMS. CMS stands for Content Management System that helps to build a website that works well and offer unbelievable and pleasant working experience to the users, which increase your chances of conversion. Choosing CMS wisely is hard, as having proper knowledge related to this is compulsory to pass the test. If you are overwhelmed with the options available to you, here is the list of CMS that you can take into consideration and choose according to your requirements. So, let’s have a look out the options available.
- OpenCart: When it comes to building an ecommerce website, OpenCart is the very first choice of the most of the developers. The reason behind its huge success is, it’s easy to use features, widespread community and proper backend configurations. Additionally, it offers a wide range of plugins to support the design and different categories on your website.
- Shopify: If you want to create a highly customized ecommerce website, go to Shopify CMS. It’s advanced editing features draw the attention of so many developers from all around the world. Also, it is good from the SEO perspective and has 24*7 customer support to offer, so, if one stuck at a place, they can get the help they require.
- Drupal Commerce: Drupal offers outstanding features like checkout support and receipt tracking, payment support and SEO support and to name a few. It’s the best option to use for building an ecommerce website and it won’t let you down ever.
- Magento: It is a popular CMS that is used by the developers across the globe, which meets the diverse needs of the business. Thanks to its features and highly supportive backend, which makes it easier for you to design and develop functional designs.
These are some of the common CMS that you can use for building an ecommerce website that helps you convert. You can partner with a Web Designing Company to get professional support from the experts. Always remember that to hit the goal, you first need to make your base strong, so, if you genuinely want to earn profits from the same, don’t compromise in the designing and development of your website. A professionally built website helps you build a strong presence on different platforms and can be extremely helpful for your business.
7 Steps on How to Be an Effective Host-Hostess in a Restaurant
There are many skills it takes to effectively host or hostess in a restaurant. Customer service is always the main focus of this job. There are 7 easy steps you should know to make the customers happy and do your job effectively.
1. Greeting Customers.
When a customer comes into a restaurant the host or hostess is usually the first person that they see. It is important to make a good first impression. You should always be smiling and greet the customers no matter how busy you may be. It is important to acknowledge the customer even if you have to tell them you will be with them in a minute.
2. Seating in a rotation.
Depending on what restaurant you are working at, there are different kinds of seating rotations. Seating guests in an appropriate table or booth for the size of their party is the most important. Then going by a rotation among the waiters and waitresses is important so that they can have enough time to greet and take care of each table, as well as have an even amount of customers each shift.
3. Maintaining a wait list.
When the restaurant gets busy and the dining room fills up you need to maintain an effective wait list. Keeping customers in order of when they came into the restaurant or called ahead. Make sure you give the customer an accurate estimation of a wait time and do whatever you can to make them happy while they wait.
4. Setting up reservations.
When customers make reservations for larger parties they expect to have their table ready for them at a specific time. It is important to make sure the reserved table is clean, has enough chairs, enough menus and appetizer plates for the number of guests, and has any other previously specified things like balloons or high chairs for small children.
5. Giving customers menus, silverware, and dinner specials.
This is the most basic part of seating guests, making sure that they have clean up to date menus, as well as silverware and a napkin, and a list of the dinner specials. It may also be necessary to make sure there is a drink and/or dessert menu.
6. Answering the phone.
Customers also deserve great customer service when calling the restaurant. Is important to answer the phone quickly, not keep people on hold for an excessive amount of time, and answer any questions they have completely.
7. Answering questions.
As a hostess it is important for you to be able to communicate with customers about special events going on, restaurant policies, and other important information about the restaurant itself.
In conclusion, all of these steps are important to being an effective host or hostess in any kind of restaurant. Great customer service is always important for making customers enjoy the experience and keep coming back. Learning the skills to work well with customers will also carry over into other professions.
Blackberry 8110 Pearl Pink vs Nokia N70 N Series Mobile Phone
Today, Blackberry has made its brand name in mobile phone market. Recently the company has launched its new 2G enabled phone that is Blackberry 8110. This is a candy bar phone with several multimedia features that make it a better phone than one of its major competitors Nokia N70.
Blackberry 8110 is a sleek phone with dimensions 107 x 50 x 14mm and total weight is just 91 grams. On the other hand Nokia N70 is bit bulky phone than Blackberry 8110 with dimensions 108.8 x 53 x 21.8mm with total weight of 126 grams.
As far as the displays of both the phones are concern, Blackberry also has an edge over Nokia N70. The display of Blackberry is wider with 240 x 260 pixels. This screen is suitable to watch all your clicked pictures, captured videos and playing games. Where as the display of Nokia N70 has just 176 x 208 pixels. Blackberry 8110 has an internal memory of 64 MB that is much better than the 22 MB of internal memory of Nokia N70. You can also expand this 64 MB of internal memory up to 2 GB with the help of microSD memory card slot given by the company.
Blackberry 8110 is an EDGE phone that enables you to excess the Internet over you phone. Now you can send and receive e-mails, download any important information related your work, download images and Mp3 songs directly on your phone. To make this phone more user friendly, it also has a Bluetooth connectivity. With the help of this feature you can easily share your data with any other Bluetooth enabled device.
The phone also has a powerful 2 mega pixel camera that allows you to capture good quality images and videos. With this camera you are able to capture images with 1600 x 1200 pixels along with the flash light. To give more credibility to this phone, the company has launched it in two very attractive colors Black and Blue. Both the colors give sophisticated look to the phone.
The best part of Blackberry 8110 is that this phone has a built-in Global Positioning System (GPS) with this feature you can get the ways of your location, no matter in which part of world you are in. But this feature is not available in Nokia N70.
Top Fashion Designing College in Mumbai, Best Fashion Designing Colleges
It gives employment opportunities by providing them with career oriented course and additional exposure like Lakme Fashion Week, New York Fashion Week, London Fashion Scout.Become a Certified Interior Designer from Best Interior Designing College and Best Fashion Designing Colleges in Mumbai.
Ashok Daryani: Eminent Entrepreneur & Educationalist.
Director-Ivana Multi Designer Store
A much sought after business leader and inspirational figure, Mr. Ashok Daryani is committed to the cause of skilling our youth and ensuring that India is in a position to reap the benefits of its demographic dividend.He is passionate about Design and sees it as an excellent and fulfilling career opportunity for today’s youth.His strategic and prescient vision, elite multi-industry experience, extraordinary leadership qualities, and a sincere commitment to the highest standard of quality do not prevent him from being simple, approachable, gently humorous and avuncular.
Welcome All to the world Fashion, Vashi… I Have Great Pleasure to Introduce Vashi as co- educational renowned college of Navi Mumbai, which was established in 2003 with a vision “To create a distinct environment of excellence in education with human values and social commitment in the modern era where fashion and Interior design industry is growing by leaps and bounds “.
The institute has its affiliation with Italian fashion designing institute I.e Institute Di Moda Burgo, International Institute of Fashion Design, Chandigarh,& Distance Learning Education with Annamalai University, Chennai With its Diploma, Advance Diploma & B.sc Degree courses in fashion as well as interior Design. We are proud to offer very high quality education to all students with very well equipped and presentable faculties.
Achivements:13 years plus journey has been significant with 100s of energetic individuals passing out from Inter National Institute of Fashion Design Vashi & Academy of Interiors, Vashi. It has been result oriented because it offers students with rigorous and innovative curriculum taught by faculty who have outstanding academic and industry experience and provides students with a multifaceted educational experience. It aims to take education in fashion and Interior design to the common man in Navi Mumbai. It prepares students for professional excellence in design, fashion/Interior and business by providing the premier educational experience that fosters creativity, career focus and a global perspective.
Vaibhav Kadam
He has a broad-based knowledge from over Eight years of professional experience in architectural and interior design, product knowledge, specification and drafting techniques. He trains and coordinates the administrative and operational support personnel, with the ability to work productively and effectively with all levels of management and a full range of personalities. He has worked as Project Architect at Collaborative Architecture.
