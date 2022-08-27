Connect with us

News

Former N.D. prosecutor accused of fatally beating ex-wife in presence of children at Minnesota home

Mug Shot Of Anders Odegaard
WARREN, Minn. — A former North Dakota prosecutor and public defender has been charged with the murder of his ex-wife in far northwestern Minnesota.

Anders Odegaard, 31, was formally charged with second-degree murder in Marshall County District Court on Thursday.

Deputies were called to 128 Division St. S. on Tuesday afternoon for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress.

Two boys, later identified as sons of Anders and Carissa Odegaard, had stopped a man driving near their home and told the man their mother was inside the house, lying on the floor and bleeding badly.

One of the boys thought their mother was dead.

The first deputy who went in the house found Anders Odegaard wearing only underwear and had blood on his head, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Anders Odegaard (Courtesy of Marshall County Sheriff’s Department via Forum News Service)

The deputy said he asked Anders Odegaard what was going on, and his reply was, “I don’t feel right.”

The deputy then spotted Carissa Odegaard on the floor and unresponsive in the doorway. When he checked on her, she was not breathing, and blood was pooling out of her head, the complaint said.

Police noticed the washing machine was running with a fresh load of clothing.

Deputies said they asked Anders Odegaard what happened, and his response again was “I don’t feel right.”

Deputies took the couple’s five children back to the sheriff’s office to be interviewed.

The youngest child told deputies he saw everything, because his mother was holding him during the attack, according to the criminal complaint.

The couple’s 9-year-old son said the attack started when his mother came to pick him up after he had stayed at the house the previous night. He said his father started attacking his mother with either a knife or spatula.

He told police that his father had beaten his mother in the past, but usually with his hands, the complaint said.

The couple’s 8-year-old son said the fight started when his mother came to pick up him and his brother for church. He said the fight started in the backyard, and his father did not want the kids to leave. He went on to tell officers that his parents were tackling each other, and then his father started choking his mother. He also told police that they had to clean blood off of their 3-year-old brother.

The couple’s other two children were in the car during the assault.

If convicted, Odegaard faces up to 40 years in prison.

The Odegaards finalized a divorce last year, and each had custody of the children.

They were due in court again next week for a divorce review hearing.

Anders Odegaard was appointed Mercer County, N.D., prosecutor in the summer of 2021, but he was fired after three months.

The county commission never stated publicly why he was let go.

He then served as a public defender in Stark County, N.D., and again was fired after a few months on the job.

According to a social media post by Gurstel Law Firm, Anders Odegaard was hired six months ago to work in their Golden Valley, Minn., office.

The firm confirmed he is no longer employed there.

The University of North Dakota law grad said he practiced criminal law, regulatory, session laws, securities litigation and investment contracts, in-house counsel compliance and family law.

News

Airstrike kills at least 7 in Ethiopia after 4-month ceasefire: report

Airstrike Kills At Least 7 In Ethiopia After 4-Month Ceasefire: Report
The airstrike on Mekelle took place two days after fighting resumed.

Nairobi:

An airstrike killed at least seven people Friday in the capital of Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, medical officials said, the first such attack after a ceasefire collapsed. four month fire this week.

Officials said three children were among the dead, but a federal government spokesman denied any civilian casualties.

The airstrike on Mekelle came two days after fighting erupted again between the national government and Tigrayan forces on the border of the Tigray and Amhara regions, breaking the ceasefire.

Tigrai Television, controlled by regional authorities, accused the federal government of being responsible for the strike. No other military aircraft operate in Ethiopian airspace.

The Ethiopian government later urged people in Tigray to stay away from military installations, saying it intended to “take measures to target military forces”.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief executive of Ayder Hospital, said on Twitter that the hospital had received four dead, including two children, and nine injured.

He said the strike affected a children’s playground. Reuters could not independently verify his account. It was unclear if there were any military installations nearby.

Federal government spokesman Legesse Tulu said news of civilian casualties was “lies and fabricated drama” and accused Tigrayan authorities of “throwing body bags”.

He denied that the government strikes hit civilian facilities and said they only targeted military sites.

Footage released by Tigrai TV showed a building whose roof had been ripped off, revealing a twisting jumble of slides and rescue workers carrying a stretcher behind a damaged pink wall painted with a giant butterfly.

Torn up

Fasika Amdeslasie, a surgeon at Ayder Hospital, said a colleague at Mekelle Hospital told him he had received three other bodies – a mother and child and another unidentified person – with the total death toll at seven.

Bodies brought to Ayder included a boy around 10, two women and a young teenager, he said.

“Their bodies were torn apart,” he told Reuters. “I saw their bodies myself.”

The surgeon said restrictions on medical supplies entering Tigray meant the hospital lacked vital supplies, including intravenous fluids, antibiotics and painkillers.

Ethiopian Health Minister Lia Tadesse did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the shortages.

A humanitarian source in Mekelle confirmed hearing an explosion and anti-aircraft fire in the town on Friday.

Government airstrikes have already killed civilians, investigators said. In January, a drone strike left 56 dead and 30 injured, including children, at a camp for displaced people in Dedebit, witnesses said. The government did not respond to requests for comment.

The war broke out in Tigray in November 2020 and spread to neighboring Afar and Amhara regions a year ago. Last November, Tigrayan forces marched towards Addis Ababa but were repelled by a government offensive.

A ceasefire was announced in March after the two sides fought to a stalemate and the government declared a humanitarian truce, allowing badly needed food aid to the region.

When the fighting broke out this week, the two blamed each other.

(Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

ndtv

News

Why Elon Musk’s Mom Sleeps In A Garage When She Visits Him In Texas

Why Elon Musk'S Mom Sleeps In A Garage When She Visits Him In Texas
Everything might be bigger in Texas, but that might not apply to maye muskhousing.

According to the billionaire’s mother Elon Musk, she stays in a very unexpected place when she visits her son at SpaceX headquarters in Boca Chica, Texas. “I have to sleep in the garage,” Maye told the The temperature in the UK “You can’t have a fancy house near a rocket site.”

Although Maye didn’t elaborate on her unconventional living quarters, she noted in the post that her son isn’t interested in material possessions. “No,” she said, “not at all in that sense.”

Currently, Maye lives in an apartment in New York, where she prefers to spend time walking her dog in what she describes as “old clothes, a shabby coat, hat and dark glasses.”

“My place is not big,” she said. “I don’t need big. I don’t need wasted space, because that brings responsibilities. is the most beautiful place I have ever lived.”

Entertainment

News

Maria Shriver enjoys a day as she takes a break from work for ‘spiritual upkeep’

Maria Shriver Enjoys A Day As She Takes A Break From Work For 'Spiritual Upkeep'
Maria Shriver has been spotted in Santa Monica, Calif., as she takes a step back from work for the month of August.

Shriver, 66, kept it casual for her outing in a white t-shirt and black yoga pants. The NBC News correspondent has had her bangs removed from her face.

Shriver is currently building a home in the area and stopped by the job site to check on the progress.

Maria Shriver takes advantage of a day in Santa Monica to visit the site of her new home, which is under construction.
ARNOLD SHWARZENEGGER AND MARIA SHRIVER THROUGHOUT THE YEARS

Shriver’s day arrives as she wraps up her month-long hiatus. The former first lady of California announced her split on Instagram a few weeks ago.

“A practice I instituted a few years ago is to take August away from work, away from writing my weekly column in @thesundaypaper, and away from my work at @nbcnews and @womensalzmovement. And now, I added @moshlife to I’m known for putting too much on my plate so stepping back allows me to reflect on what I’m doing and why I’m doing it,” she wrote on Instagram at the start of the post. month. “It allows me to look at everything on my plate and seek respite. It gave me the chance to restart.”

Shriver then encouraged the others to take a break from time to time.

Nbc Correspondent Maria Shriver Leaves The Casa Del Mar Hotel March 12, 2002 In Santa Monica.

NBC correspondent Maria Shriver leaves the Casa Del Mar hotel March 12, 2002 in Santa Monica.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“I hope you too can find time to reboot,” the journalist wrote. “Your light, your presence, your joy and your fire are all desperately needed in our world. Our world needs people like you to help others who are not like you. So take the time you need to reconnect with all that is yours. Your world will thank you. Our world will thank you. See you in September!”

She added: “#closedforspiritualmaintenence.”

Besides her career as a journalist, Shriver is well known for her previous marriage to Arnold Schwarzenegger. The two wed in April 1986, but Shriver filed for divorce in 2011 after news broke that the actor had been having an affair with the family housekeeper.

The former couple’s divorce was finalized in December 2021. Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s property settlement had kept the divorce from being finalized all those years ago.

Maria Shriver And Arnold Schwarzenegger Finally Finalized Their Divorce In December 2021.

Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger finally finalized their divorce in December 2021.
Schwarzenegger and Shriver’s relationship fell apart after the former Governor of California secretly fathered a child with their governess Mildred Baena in 1996. Schwarzenegger maintained a relationship with Joseph, the son he shares with Baena.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver also have children. The former couple share sons, Patrick and Christopher, as well as daughters, Christina and Katherine.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

Fox

News

Chinatown Wok Shop owner defrauded with unauthorized Zelle transactions

Pennsylvania Judges Ordered To Pay Over $200 Million In 'Kids For Cash' Scheme
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — The Wok Shop is a San Francisco treasure. If you haven’t shopped there yet, you’ve probably heard of it yet. Lisa Chan’s mother, Tane, has run the place for over 50 years.

“My mother has worked with Bank of America for decades,” says Lisa Chan. “She has a store, or small business, in Chinatown called The Wok Shop.”

Tane’s Zelle account appears to have been hacked and Lisa helps with the fallout. She contacted 7 On Your Side.

“So she called Bank of America and she filed a fraud complaint,” Lisa said. “It was four trades on the same day that totaled $3,500 by a Waylon Marlin.”

It was probably a fake name and the bank suspended Tane’s checking account while they investigated. A few months earlier, Tane’s phone was stolen, which may or may not be related to this hack. Lisa and her mother remained hopeful until they received an answer from BofA.

“They weren’t going to refund her money,” Lisa said. “They just couldn’t prove that it wasn’t my mother who facilitated the Zelle transactions.”

That’s when she contacted 7 On Your Side, and Lisa, Tane and Michael Finney met on a Zoom call to discuss the matter.

“Did you make these transactions? Michael Finney asked.

She replied, “No, absolutely not. The person (name) is listed on my statement.

And that person’s name is not Tane.

7 On Your Side contacted Bank of America and argued that two San Francisco institutions, Bank of America and The Wok Shop, should be able to solve this problem… And BofA succeeded.

BofA told 7 On Your Side: “Based on additional information provided by the client’s daughter and additional research on our part, we suspect that the client’s device may have been compromised.”

Bank of America has returned the full amount stolen, and 7 On Your Side would now like to thank Bank of America for their hard work in the investigation.

When Michael Finney heard the good news, he headed to the Wok Shop to check in with Tane who said she was relieved.

If you have a problem with Zelle, let 7 On Your Side know. For more information on how not to get scammed, Bank of America has posted tips here.

Check out more stories and videos from Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

The 7OYS Consumer Helpline is a free mediation service for consumers in the San Francisco Bay Area. We help individuals with substance-related problems; we cannot act on business-to-business cases or cases involving family law, criminal cases, landlord and tenant disputes, labor issues, or medical issues. Please see our FAQs here. As part of our support process, it is necessary for us to contact the company/agency you are writing about. If you do not want us to contact them, please let us know immediately, as this will affect our ability to work on your case. Due to the high volume of emails we receive, please allow 3-5 business days for a response.

READY TO CONTACT 7 ON YOUR SIDE?

EMAIL US AT [email protected]
Please note that the address uses the letter “O”, not zeros.

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.

ABC7

News

9/11 victims barred from seizing Afghan central bank assets, US judge says

9/11 Victims Barred From Seizing Afghan Central Bank Assets, Us Judge Says
New York –

A US judge recommended on Friday that victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks not be allowed to seize billions of dollars in assets belonging to Afghanistan’s central bank to satisfy judgments they won against the Taliban.

US Magistrate Judge Sarah Netburn in Manhattan said Da Afghanistan Bank was immune from jurisdiction and allowing the seizures would effectively recognize the Islamist militant group as the Afghan government, something only the US president can do.

“Taliban victims have fought for years for justice, accountability and compensation. They deserve no less,” Netburn wrote. “But the law limits the awards the court can authorize, and those limits place the assets of the DAB beyond its authority.”

Netburn’s recommendation will be reviewed by U.S. District Judge George Daniels in Manhattan, who is also overseeing the litigation and can decide whether to accept his recommendation.

The ruling is a defeat for four creditor groups who sued various defendants, including al-Qaeda, whom they held responsible for the September 11 attacks, and won default judgments after the defendants failed to appear in court. court.

At the time of the attacks, the ruling Taliban allowed al-Qaeda to operate in Afghanistan.

Return to power

The United States ousted the Taliban and al-Qaeda in late 2001, but the Taliban returned to power a year ago when American and Western forces withdrew from the country.

Lawyers for the creditor groups did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The groups have attempted to tap into some of the $7 billion in Afghan central bank funds that are frozen at the Federal Reserve Bank in New York.

In an executive order in February, US President Joe Biden ordered that $3.5 billion of that sum be set aside “for the benefit of the Afghan people”, leaving the victims to sue the rest in court.

The US government took no position at the time on whether creditor groups were entitled to recover funds under the Terrorism Insurance Act of 2002.

He urged Netburn and Daniels to consider exceptions to sovereign immunity narrowly, citing risks of interference with the president’s power to conduct foreign relations and possible challenges to US assets located overseas.

Other countries hold about $2 billion in Afghan reserves.

‘Good thing’

Shawn Van Diver, the head of #AfghanEvac, which helps evacuate and resettle Afghans, said he hoped frozen funds could be used to help Afghanistan’s struggling economy without enriching the Taliban.

“The judge did the right thing here,” he said.

Nearly 3,000 people died on September 11, 2001, when planes flew into the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in northern Virginia and a field in Pennsylvania.

US sanctions prohibit doing financial business with the Taliban but allow humanitarian support to the Afghan people.

USA voanews

News

Yankees Notebook: Clay Holmes expects to return to active roster Monday

Yankees Notebook: Clay Holmes Expects To Return To Active Roster Monday
OAKLAND — Clay Holmes threw a simulated inning before Friday’s game in anticipation of returning to the active roster on Monday. The closer, who has been on the injured list with back tightness, said he felt good and expects to return as soon as eligible.

But what role will Holmes return to? Aaron Boone has been mixing and matching the back end of his bullpen right now. The Yankees manager hopes Holmes, who struggled before going on the IL, will take it back.

“I feel like I’m just going to try and get him in the best positions to be successful. I feel like we’ve had a number of guys, especially of late, that have shown the ability to close out a game … [I’ll] continue to do it that way,” Boone said before Friday night’s game against the A’s at the Coliseum. “And hopefully along the way, maybe somebody grabs that and solidifies that and establishes that, but I think we’ll see that kind of play itself out over the next several weeks.”

Holmes was the most dominant closer in the league heading into July and then he lost the command of his nasty sinker. In his first 38 games this season, Holmes was unhittable. He pitched to a 0.46 ERA, walking six in 39.1 innings pitched. Over his last 11 appearances, he has allowed 11 earned runs and walked 10 in 9.2 innings pitched.

“I do absolutely feel like he can make an impact at this level. Watching his live [batting practice] today, he’s got special stuff,” Boone said. “So it’s about [just getting] locked in again from the delivery standpoint, and it can take off just as quick as we saw the first few months of the season. So, yeah, I’m optimistic about that. And I feel like he’s in a good spot now health wise too.”

Pitching coach Matt Blake has also used Holmes’ time on the IL to help him work on his delivery. He was very happy with the way Holmes looked Friday afternoon, noting that his slider looked sharper and the sinker was back under control.

Getting Holmes back to the form he had before the All-Star break is crucial for the Yankees. Aroldis Chapman has not been dominant since last season. Boone is still trying to get him back to a position where he can help the Yankees.

“Physically, it’s in there. I do think he struggled a little bit with confidence at times, [gotta] get that swagger back. And the good thing is physically it’s still in there,” Boone said. “You know, mechanically he’s addressed things and cleaned things up, put them in a good spot. But we gotta get him to continue to repeat his delivery.”

RIZZO RESTS

Anthony Rizzo had an expected day off Friday. The first baseman has been struggling since he missed five games with lower back spasms.

“I was gonna get one of these off with the lefty and it keeps Gleyber [Torres] and [Josh Donaldson] both in there against the lefty,” Boone said. “You know, just want to be mindful, just with what he’s had to deal with at the back and stuff. Picking spots here and there.”

In the 14 games since he sat out five, Rizzo is hitting .208/.276/.321 with a .597 OPS and a home run. He’s struck out 20 times.

“He threw a couple of hits out there [Thursday night],” Boone said. “I think he’s managed it pretty well.”

Overall this season, Rizzo is hitting .224/.338/.486 with a .825 OPS.

NESTOR NOT RESTING

Nestor Cortes was back out on the field pregame Friday, going through stretches, running and playing catch. The lefty, who went on the IL Thursday with a left groin strain, has not completely shut down, but Boone was adamant that he is injured.

“I know some people think this is a rest thing,” Boone said. “It is not a rest thing. It’s a Grade 2 strain of his groin.”

And Boone said that the fact that Cortes is not resting, but moving through this is a good sign.

“The fact that symptomatically he’s doing pretty well and able to do a lot of things. I think, hopefully, it’s something that speeds up the process,” Boone said.

“Hopefully this continues to go well and we’re starting to think about the next big challenge,” Boone added. “The next challenge will be getting on the mound and how it responds to throwing off the mound. Hopefully, he gets back on the mound at some point on this trip, and we can start to get him going again.”

()

