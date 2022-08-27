News
Former senior Bush adviser says the Secret Service could be the Mar-a-Lago mole who exposed Trump
Former senior adviser and deputy chief of staff to President George W. Bush has suggested that a member of the Secret Service may be the mole in the Mar-a-Lago raid who exposed Trump for hiding top-secret documents because that they “have a responsibility to report a crime”. .’
Karl Rove, 71, speculated that a member of the Secret Service reported the former president because they were ‘sworn law enforcement’ and had a responsibility to report if they saw the documents that Trump’s lawyers allegedly claimed weren’t there.
“The Secret Service – and this is my own personal guess, I have no information other than the Secret Service is there – they have no legal responsibility over classified documents, but they are sworn federal law enforcement officers. , they are the forces of order. And they have a responsibility to report a crime,” he told Fox News.
“Particularly after a letter was sent from one of the President’s attorneys saying, ‘We no longer have any classified documents. “”
He also claimed that the National Archives, which handles classified documents, was likely already suspect when Trump claimed he had no classified documents, because the Archives would be able to see which documents were counted and which were missing.
Karl Rove, 71, speculated that a member of the Secret Service reported Trump because they are “sworn law enforcement” and have a responsibility to report a crime. “They have no legal responsibility for classified documents…[but] they have a responsibility to report a crime,” he said
Rove was Deputy Chief of Staff to President George W. Bush (pictured together) and also a campaign aide to Trump. He became critical of Trump after the January 6 uprising
“If someone sent a letter and said we don’t have classified material, and someone from the Secret Service said ‘I saw classified material still within the walls of Mar-a-Lago “and had a responsibility to report it through the chain of command… They would have someone say, in essence, ‘You have been misled, whether it was a deliberate lie or a lie based on the ignorance, someone told you there is no more classified material here – there is classified material here,’” he told Fox News.
Rove said he doesn’t understand why Trump would “keep these documents when he has no legal authority to do so under the Presidential Records Act is beyond me.”
“The law on presidential archives is clear,” he said. “A president does not have the right to leave the White House and choose the documents he wants to take with him.
“He can request copies, but those are the property of the American people, and since 1978 no president has walked away with some sort of pick and choose of his own documents.”
The National Archives first contacted Trump in May 2021 about the documents. Trump’s legal team responded that they had 12 boxes that would be taken down later that year.
When the agency came to pick them up, however, they walked away with a total of 15 boxes. Inside the boxes were “184 unique documents bearing a classification mark”, 25 of which were marked top secret, according to the affidavit.
The Justice Department released a heavily redacted affidavit on Friday that shows the government’s justifications for the August raid on Mar-a-Lago. The affidavit lists an accurate count of the extent of classified or secret information that has been stored at the private club for over a year.
Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago was raided on August 8 and authorities found 15 boxes of documents containing 184 files, 25 of which were marked top secret
Rove also claimed that the National Archives – which handles classified documents – was likely already suspect when Trump claimed he had no documents. Rove said the archives would know how many documents were counted and how many were missing, although Trump’s attorney said they had none.
The affidavit describes the classification marks that officers saw after a lengthy letter battle with Trump’s lawyers to gain access to the 15 boxes of material.
A “preliminary triage” revealed that officers had seen documents marked “HCS, FISA, ORCON, NORORN and SI”. Each abbreviation refers to a different type of information that the government requires to be protected in some way.
The affidavit also reveals that “handwritten notes” from the president himself were included in the material.
‘President Trump repeatedly said all they had to do was ask. Well, I feel like they were asking for a year and a half,’ the former campaign aide said from Trump on Fox.
Rove, who became critical of Trump after the Jan. 6 uprising, also said the affidavit did not indicate how many times the government had asked the former president to return the documents.
“So, you know, maybe we should ask the government how many times have you asked for the return of the material and President Trump said repeatedly, ‘All they had to do was ask.
Earlier this week, Trump said he planned to file a lawsuit in response to the FBI’s raid in early August on Mar-a-Lago, claiming his Fourth Amendment rights had been violated. The Fourth Amendment states that a search of a person’s home is legal only when there is reasonable cause.
In a series of posts on Truth Social last week, the former president condemned the breach of his Florida home after law enforcement seized boxes of classified files he allegedly took after leaving office. .
“Never in the history of our country has there been a time when law enforcement has been so viciously and viciously involved in the life and times of our nation’s politics,” wrote Trump.
The president made the announcement on Truth Social, calling the raid a “witch hunt.”
“A major Fourth Amendment petition will soon be filed regarding the unlawful burglary of my home, Mar-a-Lago, just before the ever-important midterm elections.
“My rights, along with the rights of all Americans, have been violated on a level rarely seen before in our country,” he added.
It’s the latest in Trump’s battle with the FBI, as former running mate Mike Pence said he didn’t delete any classified documents after serving as vice president.
Two sources familiar with the matter told CBS News’ Robert Costa that Trump’s motion would be filed in the coming days and would seek the appointment of a ‘special master’ to review and turn over evidence collected by the FBI on August 8.
dailymail us
News
Readers & Writers: ‘The Dead Fitzgeralds’ celebrates Zelda, books, writers and a St. Paul era
This madcap, full-speed-ahead book isn’t just about Fitzgerald. It’s about the crazy passion that is literature. It’s about being buzzed by reading and writing, and it’s about the sacred friendships of the word-besotted lovers of poems and stories, of gossip, and the music underlying how we speak to each other. Or how we fall silent, letting the mystery, full of stars, overwhelm us. — Patricia Hampl on “The Dead Fitzgeralds”
Danny Klecko felt the presence of Zelda Fitzgerald when he stayed in her elegantly restored bedroom in the Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald museum and Airbnb in Montgomery, Ala.
Klecko, St. Paul baker/poet and sometimes-impresario, was in Montgomery last weekend to launch his book “The Dead Fitzgeralds,” in the city where Zelda was born. The local folks were interested in this Yankee who wore a chef’s uniform when he signed copies of his book. Later, he presided at a Zelda tribute show at a nearby bar
“I have visited the Hemingway house (in Florida), and that was interesting,” Klecko recalls. “But I have to tell you, I slipped into bed about 1 a.m. and when you spend a night where Zelda slept, there’s a sense of intimacy.”
Klecko, who refers to himself in the third person (as in “Nobody on three planets loves Klecko the way I love Klecko”), is on a mission to bring renewed focus to the Fitzgeralds, especially Zelda. The daughter of wealthy parents married St. Paul native Scoot Fitzgerald at the beginning of his career. They were the darlings of two continents, the embodiments of the Jazz Age.
“In St. Paul, we know a lot about Scott, who wrote ‘This Side of Paradise’ at 599 Summit Ave., but in Montgomery it’s Zelda all the way,” Klecko says. “Many of the people I met there wanted perspective on St. Paul and on Scott. But you can’t understand him without understanding her because their lives were so enmeshed.”
Klecko is working with Friends of the St. Paul Public Library to do events around the Fitzgeralds and perhaps a reading club focused on Scott Fitzgerald’s short stories.
“The Dead Fitzgeralds,” written in free-form poetry that has a surreal feel, is part memoir and part homage to St. Paul and to Klecko’s mentor and best friend, St. Paul poet laureate Carol Connolly.
We stroll with Klecko down four miles of Summit Avenue mansions as he shares interesting information about the big houses by address. He recalls how the Fitzgeralds lived in the city, which they left forever in 1921 after their daughter, Scottie, was born.
“My book smells more like St. Paul than any other book written,” Klecko says in his not-humble way.
“It’s about the Golden Age of poetry in the Capital City. There is no city in the nation as unique as St. Paul. I am the most undeserving character in this book but nobody else would write it, so I did. My goal is that, when I die, there will be a literary Mount Rushmore in St. Paul I want two of the faces to be me and Carol Connolly. The other two can be fought over.” (That’s the kind of comment that alarms people who don’t understand Danny Klecko.)
Klecko, who grew up “a tough Polish kid” in California, has been a baker his entire adult life. Former owner of St. Agnes Bread Co., he’s production manager for Grandma’s Bakery in White Bear Lake. One of his previous books, “Hitman-Baker-Casketmaker: Aftermath of an American’s Clash with ICE,” won a Midwest Book Award. His most recent books are “3 a.m. Austin Texas” and “Lincolnland.”
This new book, though, is special to him because it explains the importance in his life of his friendship with Connolly, who died in 2020.
“I didn’t write ‘The Dead Fitzgeralds’ — Connolly did,” said Klecko, who refers to Connolly in the book only as “the Duchess.”
“The thing about my role in Connolly’s life is that she took me to be her protector,” he recalls. “Our relationship was unique. She loved me differently than any other person in my life, understood me better than my mother, wife, children. I wanted people to know how wonderful she was.”
Kecko, who had never taken a writing class, credits his mentor with opening the doors of writing and literature to him by forcing him to participate in her writing group and attend her long-running University Club reading series, where he first became interested in the Fitzgeralds.
The first part of “The Dead Fitzgerald” is about Klecko’s adventures with Connolly, who was old enough to be his mother, but that didn’t matter. They rocketed around in Klecko’s bread delivery truck and attended literary events together.
After presiding at her Readings by Writers series for almost 20 years, Connolly had wise advice for Klecko about how to do a good set (reading) and capture an audience.
“Keep your glance on a swivel,” she ordered. “Use your entire range of volume. Frame yourself with confidence. Don’t talk to audience members before a show. Make it obvious that you have come prepared. There’s nothing worse than a poet fumbling with his book at the podium trying to decide what to read.”
Klecko, who eulogized Connolly at her funeral, didn’t cry after her death. Until now.
“I was trained to keep my emotions inside,” he said. ” When I read my book after it was finished, there was nobody home and I put a blanket over my head and howled. I missed her so much.”
Connolly, who was friends with people in politics, the writing community and women’s rights organizations, also gave Klecko what could be called marketing advice.
She told him if he wanted to be a writer he had to be in the right place — Summit Avenue. So he sold his house and moved into a mansion kitty-corner to the building where Ftizgerald wrote his first novel.
Klecko’s neighbor is MacArthur “genius grant” recipient and bestselling author Patricia Hampl, a St. Paul native who lives in the Laurel Avenue building where Fitzgerald was born and who writes a generous tribute to “The Dead Fitzgeralds” that is printed on the back of the book.
Klecko admits he took the Duchess’ advice about what we’d call creative nonfiction.
“She’d tell me I am allowed to lie if it is more interesting,” he said. “Nobody did more gossiping than she and I. My book is about 80 percent true and 20 percent Kleckoisms.”
The Duchess and Klecko talked a lot about the Fitzgeralds and their work, especially that iconic green light on Daisy’s dock in “The Great Gatsby” that Connolly saw as a symbol of the energy connected to writing.
“She made me understand there was good and bad energy,” Klecko said. “In every one of my chapters I had to stop and take inventory about energy around the people and events I was writing about and try to capture it. That is not always easy to do.”
Another trait Klecko learned from the Duchess was to write quickly.
“It’s better to have a quick process,” he says. “I learned from the baking industry that if something is left on the table too long people get bored with it. I had to get my story about the Duchess out while she was still floating around here, seeing admirers enjoying her.”
LAUNCHING “THE DEAD FITZBERALDS”
Why did Danny Klecko launch his new book in Montgomery, Ala.?
The Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald Museum is the only museum in the world dedicated to the Fitzgeralds, drawing fans from as far as Japan. The couple lived in the historic house from October 1931 to February 1932, when their days of high living were behind them.
During the couple’s time in the house, where the museum is now on the main floor, they were both working on projects. Scott Fitzgerald finished a significant portion of “Tender is the Night” and Zelda outlined her only novel, “Save Me the Waltz.” The well-known picture of Zelda wearing a tutu, holding her cat, was shot in one of those rooms.
Scott didn’t stay very long. They were in bad financial shape because of Zelda’s mental hospital bills and poor spending decisions, so Scott left for Hollywood to work as a screenwriter. The couple who symbolized youth and gaiety would never live in the same house again.
Klecko says Montgomery could be a sister city to St. Paul. “The neighborhood where I was staying had the same architecture as Summit Avenue,” he says, “the same commitment to fountains, greenery, statues.”
He liked the quote from the museum’s executive director, Alaina Doten: “I always viewed the Fitzgeralds as America’s sweethearts.”
‘DEAD FITZGERALDS’ LAUNCH
- WHAT: St. Paul launch of Danny Klecko’s “The Dead Fitzgeralds” celebrating F. Scott Fitzgerald’s 127th birthday and the centenary of his novel “The Beautiful and Damned.”
- WHEN/WHERE: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, SubText Books, 6 W. Fifth St., St. Paul
- ADMISSION: Free
- PUBLISHER/PRICE: Paris Morning Publications ($15)
AN ODE TO SCOTT BY KLECKO
I don’t know why it bothered me, but it did
I wanted to know how to thank dead people
Not that I wanted to thank all the dead people
Just F. Scott Fitzgerald
Over the years Scott has placed
Treasure upon treasure in the midst of my path
I pick them up, each and every one
And I marvel at their splendor
I marvel how each one of his stories
Appears to be written exclusively
For my enjoyment.
I wanted to have a chance to say thank you
To even the score
But Scott was dead, and I was alive
I wanted to know how to thank dead people
Not that I wanted to thank all the dead people
Just F. Scott Fitzgerald
News
6 books to read if you want to learn more about your attachment style
When Amir Levine, a Columbia professor and author of “Attached: The New Science of Adult Attachment and How It Can Help You Find — and Keep — Love,” first heard about attachment theory, it was a “revelation,” he says: “Since the moment I came across this information, it changed my life and the way I interacted with people for the better.”
If you’re unfamiliar, attachment theory, which was pioneered by John Bowlby in the 1950s, refers to how a person relates to others and was first applied to children. Levine posits that you can also use attachment theory to understand adult relationships. Most people can be divided into three groups:
- Secured people feel comfortable with intimacy and are generally warm and loving
- Anxious people are often preoccupied with their relationships and tend to worry about their partner’s ability to love them back
- avoiding people equate intimacy with a loss of independence and constantly try to minimize closeness
10 years after the book’s publication, it’s still on bestseller lists and trending on TikTok, proof of its enduring appeal.
Pamela Larkin, a dating and relationship therapist, read the book four years ago before starting her own private practice in Chicago. “Learning about attachment theory was an eye opener for me,” she says. “It was a different way of understanding people’s needs and hurts.”
Nor is it the only book on attachment theory. If you still want to learn more about your own attachment style, there are other books that can help, she says.
Here are six books recommended by therapists if you want to learn more about attachment theory.
6 Books to Learn About Attachment Theory
1. Adult Children of Emotionally Immature Parents: How to Heal From Distant, Rejecting, or Self-Involved Parents by Dr. Lindsay Gibson
In this book, Gibson offers ways to recover for those who had destructive or neglectful parents.
“I might encourage someone reading this who wants to experience healing from their attachment wounds,” Larkin says. “There are a number of worksheets that allow you to assess your own experience and reflect.”
2. Love Sense: The Groundbreaking New Science of Relationships by Sue Johnson
“Love Sense” divides relationships into three phases and advises readers on how to overcome them. Johnson discusses topics like monogamy, the logic of love, and the benefits of secure love.
3. Your Brain on Love: The Neurobiology of Healthy Relationships by Stan Tatkin
Available only on audiobook, Tatkin helps readers identify their attachment style, then guides them in building lasting relationships, whether with a partner or family member.
“I would recommend this book more to people who are already in a relationship and want to better understand their and their partner’s attachment styles and how they impact their interactions,” says Jessica Small, therapist at Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver, Colorado.
4. Hold Me Tight: Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love by Sue Johnson
This is a self-help book for couples that Larkin and Small recommend.
“Sue Johnson is the founder of emotion-focused couples therapy, known as EFT, which is based on the idea that conflict and difficulty in relationships arise from insecure attachments and the desire to a secure bond with a partner,” says Small.
The book contains exercises that couples can do in conjunction with therapy.
“I can’t recommend this book enough,” says Small.
5. An Emotion-Focused Workbook for Couples: The Two of Us by Veronica Kallos-Lilly and Jennifer Fitzgerald
This book is also recommended for those who practice EFT. In it, Kallos-Lilly and Fitzgerald examine relationships through an attachment lens and guide readers through the process of creating a secure relationship.
6. Wired for Love: How Understanding Your Partner’s Attachment Brain and Style Can Help You Defuse Conflict and Build a Secure Relationship by Stan Tatkin
Tatkin brings together neuroscience, attachment theory, and emotion regulation research to create 10 guiding principles that can help a reader understand how he and his partner are “wired” differently and how they can communicate better.
Register now: Be smarter about your money and your career with our weekly newsletter
Don’t miss:
What to do if you have Covid symptoms but continue to test negative at home, experts say
Monkeypox is a global health emergency – what you need to know about symptoms, vaccines and more
cnbc
News
The Ford Foundation has spent over $100 million to support mass migration
The Ford Foundation (FF) has donated over $100 million to various organizations advocating for mass immigration, amnesty and a weaker border.
The Foundation has provided immense financial support for what it calls a “well-coordinated, innovative and fearless immigrant rights movement.
They boast that “this movement has secured policies that limit local law enforcement collaboration with federal immigration authorities in more than 600 cities and counties.” The FF joins forces with regional, state and local advocacy groups to oppose “the use of criminal justice measures for immigration purposes.”
The FF says it supports immigration because it “enriches and deepens American democracy by making it more culturally, socially and politically diverse”, but it is obvious that the foundation hopes to mobilize immigrant populations politically. “We will support immigrant communities and their allies to influence the government,” said the foundation website bed.
In order to both weaken U.S. immigration laws and politically mobilize immigrant populations, the Ford Foundation has given at least $114 million to a variety of nonprofits, activist networks, and organizations. other organizations since 2008.
One such network is the Detention Watch Network (DWN), which works “to end immigration detention in the United States”, according to a document of the Ford Foundation.
“The network participated in the #DefundHate campaign to stop federal funding of aggressive immigration enforcement,” the document also notes.
The FF gave in $3.5 million to DWN in 2020 and 2021 combined. These two donations were specifically given to help the organization in its attempt to “Abolish immigration detention in the United States”.
Additionally, the FF made two separate donations to the Tides Center, which were intended for DWN. Donations, made in 2017 and 2018, totaled $850,000. A donation of $450,000 was intended to “Grassroots Support for Detention Watch Network to End Migrant Detention as One of the Drivers of Mass Deportation in the United States.”
The Detention Watch Network has also received funding of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.
united we dream is an activist organization that has also received large sums of money from the FF. united we dream received $20,663,250 from the Ford Foundation between 2006 and 2022. Similarly, United We Dream has also received money of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.
The organization requirements that all illegal immigrants currently in America receive amnesty. They also demand that Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Police and Border Patrol be all funded.
The radical organization even wants previously deported illegal immigrants to be able to return to America and for all detention centers to be closed.
The organization’s website Explain engage in community organizing. “We challenge ourselves and others to understand the current systems, structures and institutions that oppress our communities,” it reads, continuing to note “We work to raise the political consciousness of our people.”
The National Immigration Law Center (NILC) also advocates for amnesty and has also received money from the Ford Foundation. The FF paid $30,208,250 in the organization between 2008 and 2022. NILC has also received millions of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.
The NILC has created a document called “Strategic framework for transformational changewhich outlines the organization’s approach. The organization hopes to “consolidate immigrant power” and “build consensus for culture change.”
The NILC also hopes to obtain “candidates in major electoral races to center immigrants in their platforms and communications.”
America’s Voice Education Fund, another organization that defenders of amnesty, also received funds from the Ford Foundation. The FF surrendered $6.7 million to the organization between 2009 and 2022.
America’s Voice Education Fund says its overriding goal is to “winning reforms that put 11 million undocumented Americans on the path to full citizenship. In fact, some studies have projected that there are well over 11 million illegal immigrants currently in the United States. A Yale study as of 2018 revealed that there may have been over 22 million illegal immigrants in the country at the time.
Meanwhile, nearly 5 million illegal immigrants have crossed our border since Biden took office.
The Ford Foundation has also donated $4.8 million to an organization called Make the Road New York between 2013 and 2022. The organization has also received contributions of George Soros’ Open Society Foundation.
The organization explicitly serves as an interest group for illegal immigrants. The grant was described as “grassroots support for the Fund Exclusion Workers campaign to build immigrant power through the protection and expansion of benefits for undocumented families.”
The organization has created a “Deportation Defense Manualwhich provided an action plan for those who want to learn “how to organize a campaign, raise funds and how to get involved” in order to prevent the deportation of illegal immigrants.
The FF has also given a huge amount of money to an organization called NEO Philanthropy Inc. The Ford Foundation has given NEO Philanthropy $45 million between 2008 and 2022 solely for immigration-related causes. The organization has also received funding from George Soros’ Open Society Foundation, although many of these grants have nothing to do with immigration.
The money the FF has donated to NEO Philanthropy Inc. for immigration-related issues has been largely used to support the organization’s “Four Freedoms Fund” (FFF), which works alongside smaller partner organizations based in the state to weaken immigration laws.
Through this fund, NEO Philanthropy seeks to leverage immigrant populations for political purposes. A the description reads that the FFF has “demonstrated that immigrant communities are a powerful political force that cannot be ignored.
A document as of 2021 explains that the Four Freedoms Fund provides grants to various state-based organizations, including organizations in Tennessee, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, and various others.
The document explains that in Colorado, for example, the Four Freedoms Fund mobilized after what they called a wave of “anti-immigrant legislation.” The guide cites laws that have provoked reactions from the FFF, including one banning illegal immigrants from receiving public benefits.
The Ford Foundation has donated $2.8 million to the Heartland Alliance for Human Needs and Human Rights between 2009 and 2022. George Soros’ Open Society Foundation gave the organization $200,000 in 2019. The organization’s National Immigrant Justice Center provides legal resources for immigrants facing deportation.
The organization demands that America”decriminalize immigration.” The website explains that it is a “federal crime of entering or re-entering the United States after a deportation or deportation order without proper authorization.” The organization describes this law as “harmful, costly and discriminatory”.
Organizations like FAIR have come under attack from left-leaning activist organizations like the Southern Poverty Law Center and Media Matters, which label the organization a “hate group.” Media Matters also received nearly $3 million from the Ford Foundation.
Although the Ford Foundation was started by Henry Ford and his son, the foundation has no current connection with the Ford Automobile Company.
Spencer Lindquist is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SpencerLndqst and reach out to [email protected].
Breitbart News
News
Woman shot and injured in argument on CTA Red Line train: Police – NBC Chicago
A 30-year-old woman was fatally shot early Saturday near the Loop while riding a CTA Red Line train, Chicago police said.
Officers said the woman was struck once in the knee by an unidentified offender around 12:09 p.m. near the 100 block of North State Street.
The woman was shot on the train after having a verbal confrontation with the attacker, police say. Police also added that the victim was unable to provide further details.
No one is in custody and authorities said they are investigating the incident.
NBC Chicago
News
Hey, Broncos Country, at least we got Montrell Washington
In the quest to squeeze some positives out of the Broncos’ interminably long and excruciatingly boring preseason, two things immediately come to mind.
1. It’s Almost Over, and 2. Montrell Washington.
And that’s about where it stops for the Grading the Week staff.
Broncos depth — D
If we learned anything from last Saturday’s 42-15 preseason loss at Buffalo, it’s this:
The Broncos better not stand a chance of injury this fall, because the guys who spent four quarters being bullied by Bills substitutes in Orchard Park, NY, couldn’t have been less impressive if they had tried (which they might not have done).
But hey, at least we have Montrell Washington.
Yes, to show just how boring the preseason has been as we await the first snap of star quarterback Russell Wilson on the Front Range, the most emotional news of the past month has been the emergence of a returner. kick / kick.
Well, that and Russ’ penchant for signing anything and everything for the masses gathered in Dove Valley.
While much of the boredom can be attributed to the cautious approach of new Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who has delivered tougher hugs than his starters this summer, it’s also a comment on the pain that special teams have inflicted on Broncos country in the past. a few years.
It only took one 27-yard punt return against Dallas for Washington to become the apple of the Broncos’ eye on Twitter. Then he fired another 18-yard punt return against the Cowboys and a 35-yard kickoff return against the Bills, and it was decided he should be placed inside a ball of oversized hamster like the rest of Denver’s starters.
Such is the state of preseason football in the NFL, where all good things should be saved for September.
Jose Iglesias — A-
Speaking of bright spots in otherwise dull corners of the Colorado sports world, how about the veteran Rockies shortstop?
The 32-year-old Cuban native, who defected to the United States at 18, turned 10 in the majors last Saturday, and he’s playing as well as he has in his entire career.
We don’t know what magic elixir Iglesias has taken since joining Colorado this season, but bottle it up and start circulating it around the clubhouse. Because anything that can get a Rockies hitter to consistently hit baseballs away from Coors Field is invaluable.
After going 2-for-4 in the Rockies’ opener at the Mets on Thursday, Iglesias entered Friday night averaging .358 away from LoDo. That’s the best road batting average in all of Major League Baseball — and part of a .310 overall season that’s seventh in the National League.
Which has the Grading the Week team wondering: what is he still doing here?
A hard-hitting shortstop paid $5 million on an expiring contract should have been eminently mobile at the trade deadline — especially one who has clearly demonstrated he’s the polar opposite of a Coors Field creation.
It doesn’t matter if it was for a bucket of baseballs. Anything is better than watching a player walk away for nothing in the offseason…even if Rockies management gets used to seeing it.
That Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt couldn’t take advantage of Iglesias’ value last month isn’t entirely surprising. But it’s disturbing.
denverpost sports
News
Man sets school on fire after learning his bride-to-be will fail exam: report
A young man was arrested in Egypt for setting fire to his fiancée’s school, according to NNational News. The 21-year-old set fire to the school’s control room after learning his wife-to-be would not pass her exam this year, the outlet cited police as saying.
The man was sent to prison for four days but the investigation is still ongoing, according to the police of the governorate of Gharbia.
Egypt’s attorney general said the man was arrested in Menoufia province, north of the Egyptian capital Cairo, the newspaper added.
The incident caused no casualties and no one was injured, police said.
After being arrested, the man admitted his wedding should be postponed as his fiancée is likely to have to study another year of university after failing her exam this year.
Firefighters managed to put out the fire quickly, but the school principal’s office and the central administration building suffered heavy damage. According to the prosecution statement, some student records were also destroyed.
After setting fire to the school’s control room, the man fled and hid somewhere around his home village. However, some people had witnessed the fire and informed local authorities of its hiding place. They also gave accurate descriptions of her look.
The man will remain in custody until the competent court is informed of the situation, the newspaper added.
ndtv
Former senior Bush adviser says the Secret Service could be the Mar-a-Lago mole who exposed Trump
How to Plan the Perfect Open House
Readers & Writers: ‘The Dead Fitzgeralds’ celebrates Zelda, books, writers and a St. Paul era
6 books to read if you want to learn more about your attachment style
The Ford Foundation has spent over $100 million to support mass migration
Failing an Underground Oil Tank Test
Woman shot and injured in argument on CTA Red Line train: Police – NBC Chicago
Hey, Broncos Country, at least we got Montrell Washington
Insulated Tarps – How Effective Are They?
Man sets school on fire after learning his bride-to-be will fail exam: report
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
What are sweepstakes casinos?
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Polarity Therapy, Healing and Sexuality
-
Finance2 weeks ago
What is Internet Phone Service? A Simple Guide
-
Sports4 weeks ago
11 Strategies for Gaining an Edge in FanDuel Contests
-
News2 weeks ago
FBI agents searched Melania’s clothes during the Mar-a-Lago raid
-
Fitness4 weeks ago
Four Reasons Why Golf Is More Exercise Than You Think
-
Sports4 weeks ago
The No Deposit Bonus: Everything You Need to Know
-
News2 weeks ago
Citizen Trump may have broken a law that President Trump made a crime
-
Entertainment2 weeks ago
What are sweepstakes casinos?
-
News2 weeks ago
latest news 1 killed in shooting near Northern California 24 Hour Fitness
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Varieties of Rings and the Role They Play in Our Lives
-
News2 weeks ago
Election skeptics advance in key Wisconsin, Minnesota races
-
Finance4 days ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons