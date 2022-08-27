News
In Jharkhand crisis, Soren team moves MPs to resorts: 10 points
Faced with the threat of disqualification from the assembly, Jharkhand’s Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his ally the Congress are moving their MPs to resorts – the usual tactic of avoiding lawmakers’ poaching attempts and overthrow of governments.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
Following a meeting at the chief minister’s residence, MPs were seen boarding buses with luggage and leaving. Sources said they would be relocated somewhere in the state. However, some reports indicate that the ruling coalition is also considering “friendly states” like West Bengal or Chhattisgarh.
Earlier, Hemant Soren organized a marathon third round of a meeting of lawmakers from the ruling alliance to strategize to deal with the emerging scenario.
“All MPs in power will be sent to one destination if the need arises. All MPs have come with their luggage to the Chief Minister’s home to attend the crucial meeting which is underway,” said one executive at the PTI news agency.
Governor Ramesh Bais is likely to send the order disqualifying Mr Soren as an MP to the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, PTI reported, citing sources in his office.
The electoral commission had sent its opinion to Governor Bais on Thursday on a plea asking that Mr. Soren be disqualified as an MP for breaching electoral standards by extending a mining lease to himself. The BJP, the petitioner in the case, had requested Mr. Soren’s disqualification.
“Since our adversaries are unable to match us politically, they abuse constitutional institutions. But we are not worried… It was the people who gave us the chair… Do what you can; my work for my people can never stop,” Soren tweeted on Friday.
Congress has said it will support Mr. Soren as the consensus candidate. “Our coalition is strong. We will support Hemant Soren as chief minister,” said Alamgir Alam, a congressman.
While Mr Soren is not barred from running for office, the BJP has called for fresh polls and asked the chief minister to resign “on moral grounds”.
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey tweeted today: “According to Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) sources, some MPs reached Chhattisgarh at 2 am Most MPs are hesitant to go and await orders of JMM’s top leader, Basant Soren. Some buses are parked in Ranchi for MPs.”
The ruling coalition has 49 MPs in the 81-member Assembly. The JMM, the largest party, has 30 MPs, the Congress 18 legislators and Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) one. The main opposition party, the BJP, has 26 MPs. Minister Mithilesh Thakur had claimed that the ruling coalition had “50 MPs (including the president, who can go up to 56)” while claiming that they had learned the “resort policy” from the BJP.
Can this upgraded Man United side rise through the ranks on their journey to the South Coast?
After putting in a standout performance against Liverpool, Manchester United will be hoping to build on their momentum as they travel to Saint Mary’s to take on Southampton.
After losing his first two games in charge of the Red Devils to Brighton and Brentford, Erik ten Hag finally answered the criticism after the thrilling 2-1 home win over Liverpool.
And given that Southampton are winless in their last 12 Premier League games against the visitors, it looks like the era of the Hag Ten could be a pleasant time for Man United fans.
Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side had a rocky start to the new top-flight campaign which featured a 4-1 loss to Tottenham and a 2-2 draw with Leeds.
However, after the recent 2-1 win at the King Power Stadium, Southampton’s morale will be high when they host an improved Man United side.
Will Man United come away with a straight win or will the Saints keep their visitors in the bottom half of the table?
talkSPORT EDGE look at all the important numbers…
- Having lost four of their last six league games against Southampton at the Dell, Manchester United have lost just once in 14 league visits to St Mary’s (W8 D5) and are unbeaten in their last 11 ground games since a 1-0 defeat in August. 2003
- Southampton have conceded more Premier League goals against Manchester United than against any other opponent in the competition (98)
- Southampton have lost five of their last seven Premier League home games (W1 D1), with their 1-0 win over Arsenal the only game in which they have not conceded at least two goals in this run.
- Manchester United have lost each of their last seven road games, the club’s longest away losing streak since December 1936 (streak of 10)
- Southampton ended an eight-match Premier League run without a win with a 2-1 win over Leicester last time out
- Manchester United are looking to record back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since February, when they beat Brighton and Leeds
- Following his goal against Liverpool on Monday, Marcus Rashford is looking to score in back-to-back Premier League appearances for the first time since January, when he netted against West Ham and Brentford, both times as a sub.
- James Ward-Prowse has been involved in 15 goals in his last 25 Premier League appearances for Southampton (9 goals, 6 assists), assisting Che Adams’ winner against Leicester City
- In their 2-1 win at Leicester, Che Adams became the first Southampton substitute to score twice in a Premier League game since Sadio Mané in March 2016 against Liverpool.
GUNNERS
Gabby pits Invincibles against current crop against ‘past or present’ Arsenal
VALUE VERDICT
“It’s probably worth £1.50!” – how does Gabby rate United’s star players?
TRANSFERS
The daily transfer news from talkSPORT EDGE
United
United newcomers have two years to make an impact – FIFA find out if they can!
TIME TO SHINE
Why this is the year Man City win the Champions League
SHOCK
Jordan and Agbonlahor clash as Jordan says he wants to buy Coventry City
SAT test day is no fun. But colleges can assess students more fairly if we take them.
I never thought I would say those words but…please continue with the standardized tests for college admissions.
As a high school student, I faced a frenzy of college applications and a deluge of mailings of information from potential colleges. My to-do list includes over 30 essays for applications, scholarships and more.
Believe me, no one hated taking the SAT, PSAT, ACT, and AP exams more than me. However, these tests have considerable advantages.
But I’m glad to have one more thing on my list: the SATs, which are administered on Saturdays and then again later in the fall. Believe me, no one hated taking the SAT, PSAT, ACT, and AP exams more than me. However, these tests have enormous advantages not only as a benchmark to assess student knowledge, but also as a uniform metric to compare candidates against.
Yet increasingly, colleges are becoming “test blind” (meaning they will not consider test scores as part of their selection process) or “test elective” (meaning students have the choice of submitting results, but they are not necessarily a focus in admissions). For those who want to attend college starting next fall, advocacy organization FairTest has counted more than 1,800 establishments as elective or blind tests, despite the value standardized tests can bring.
This value comes from creating an equal measure for judging students whose grades may mean different things in different places. Each high school in this country has its own rigor, as do particular classes and teachers. Standardized tests like the SAT and ACT help level the playing field, especially in the face of grade inflation.
In the United States, rating inflation is an endemic problem. High school GPAs increased by 0.43 points on average, from 2.68 in 1990 to 3.11 in 2019, according to the 2019 High School Transcript study by the National Evaluation of Educational Progress (NAEP). ). Although GPAs have increased, average NAEP math and science assessment scores have decreased. This means that students earn higher grades, but don’t necessarily achieve the college-readiness skills suggested by their transcripts.
In my own experience, harsh grading was the norm at the school I attended in Florida for my freshman year. It was frustrating to see many of my close friends at other schools in Florida consistently receiving A’s and B’s in honors classes without ever breaking a book. These same friends often failed state-administered school leaving exams. (Fortunately, I am now at a school in West Virginia that practices fair and consistent grading.)
I recently learned that this is called a “strictness gap”. A 2020 Florida Department of Education study found that more than a third of 10th grade English students and 12% of first grade algebra students who failed the relevant end-of-course exam still earned a grade of B or better from their teachers.
Part of the push to do away with standardized tests in admissions was driven by flaws in the questions themselves. But it’s not your mother’s SAT anymore. Prior to 2005, the SAT had categories of analogy and vocabulary that were tricky and obscure to say the least, with many socio-economic biases that favored the well-heeled and affluent travelers.
My own mother, who grew up in semi-rural West Virginia at a time when there was no World Wide Web, vividly remembers an esoteric SAT analogy question involving puppet theatre, a foreign concept to his classmates. She also remembers being tested on defining words like “pulchritude” and “sesquipedalian.” Back then, rote memorization of complex vocabulary words was part of the deal, with students often trying to learn every word from the dictionary or Barron’s infamous 3,500 SAT Core Word List.
However, the current SAT, reformed again in 2016, does not contain these obscure vocabulary or analogy questions. In fact, after administering the redesigned SAT, a Kaplan test prep survey found that nearly 60 percent of students surveyed thought the new SAT questions were simple and easy to follow. The current test covers the most common words presented with context and tests logical reasoning skills that apply more to everyday life.
Critics of standardized testing also point to the unfair advantage of students from privileged backgrounds as they can get private tutors and other expensive test prep. Although this continues to be a problem, the gap is closing. A myriad of public resources are now available, including free official practice tests from the testers themselves, how-to YouTube videos, and websites that help students prepare at no cost (including Khan Academy SAT Prep in partnership with the College Board). Many public high schools also offer free enrichment classes to develop skills for the SAT and ACT.
More importantly, despite all the criticism of these exams as biased, they can serve to elevate disadvantaged students who need them most, which in itself should be a compelling reason to keep standardized tests. One of the advantages for low-income students is that scores on standardized tests such as the PSAT, SAT, and ACT can be gateways to countless scholarship opportunities that provide financial assistance to pursue higher education. .
Standardized tests are extremely stressful, of course, and they are not the ultimate solution for determining academic success. But to have a level playing field for all, standardized test scores must be included in applications so colleges can put the grades into context.
In a world of so much uncertainty, the consistency and reliability of standardized tests ensures fairness for all students, regardless of background.
Barry Sanders’ son Nicholas joins Michigan State as an extra
Barry Sander’s son is now on the roster of a college basketball powerhouse.
Hall of Fame running back Nicholas Sanders joins the Michigan State men’s basketball team as a rookie.
The Spartans’ 2022-23 roster, which was released on Friday, shows Nicholas, a guard, will wear No. 20 – the same one his father wore during his storied career with the Detroit Lions.
Nicholas, listed as 5-foot-9, 170 pounds, did not wear his father’s number while attending Detroit Country Day School. He instead opted for No. 23, one of Michael Jordan’s numbers during his NBA Hall of Fame career.
As Nicholas considered his college options, Barry Sanders made an appearance this summer at a Spartans basketball practice, where he spoke with the team.
Nicholas is not the first Sanders son to play for a major college program. Sanders’ oldest son, Barry J. Sanders, played college football for Stanford (2012-15) and Oklahoma State (2016), his father’s alma mater.
Movies On Writers: 7 Of The Best Movies On Writers
Movies and books go hand in hand. So, it only makes sense that movies on writers are just as popular as movies about writers. Here are 7 of the best movies on writers that you should be watching. Whether you’re interested in writing your own film or just want to see what goes into making one. These films will give you some perspective on the process and maybe even inspire you to pick up your pen (or keyboard) and start writing!
Also Read: 10 Movies On Friendship That Will Make You Laugh And Cry
Top 7 Movies For Writers:
-
Finding Forrester (2000)
One of the best movies on writers is Finding Forrester. It tells the story of a talented young writer who befriends an elderly, reclusive author. The film explores the power of mentorship and the importance of pursuing your dreams. Plus, it’s just a really great movie. If you’re looking for a film that will inspire you to write, this is it.
-
Capote (2005) – Movies On Writers
Truman Capote was one of the most successful writers of his generation. But in 1965, he became obsessed with writing a book about the brutal murder of a Kansas family. This film follows Capote as he tries to immerse himself in the case, even as it starts to take over his life.
-
Wonder Boys (2000)
Michael Chabon’s Wonder Boys follows the story of a once-famous writer, Grady Tripp. Grady Tipp is struggling with writer’s block and a few other personal problems. As he tries to find inspiration for his next book, we get a look at the different people and relationships in his life. This movie doesn’t have the happiest of endings. It’s a great portrayal of the writer’s life and the challenges that come with it.
-
Numb (2007) – Movies On Writers
Numb is a 2007 American psychological thriller film directed by Harris Goldberg and starring Matthew Perry. The film was co-written by Goldberg and Perry. The plot follows an unsuccessful screenwriter who develops amnesia after a car accident. As he struggles to remember his past, he finds that his life was not as successful as he thought it was. Numb was generally well-received by critics.
-
The Mighty Angel (2014)
If you want to watch a movie about a writer that will make you feel inspired to pick up a pen and paper, then you need to watch The Mighty Angel. This film is based on the life of Polish writer Zofia Kossak-Szczucka and her experiences during World War II. It’s an incredibly moving story and one that will stay with you long after the credits have rolled.
-
Shadows In The Sun (2005) – Movies On Writers
Shadows in the Sun is a 2005 drama film starring Harvey Keitel and Janeane Garofalo. The film tells the story of a struggling writer who meets a successful screenwriter and the two bond over their love of movies. This film is a great choice for anyone interested in movies on writers. Shadows in the Sun explores the creative process and the relationship between art and commerce.
-
The Ghost Writer (2010)
The Ghost Writer is a 2010 political thriller directed by Roman Polanski. The film follows a ghostwriter (Ewan McGregor) who is hired to write the memoirs of a former British Prime Minister (Pierce Brosnan). As he begins to work on the book, the ghostwriter discovers that there may be more to the politician’s past than meets the eye.
While there are many great movies about writers, these seven stand out as the best. They each offer a unique and interesting perspective on what it means to be a writer, and how writing can impact the world around us. If you’re looking for some good movies on writers to watch that will inspire you to write, then look no further than this list.
Bernie Sanders says Republicans complaining about student debt forgiveness didn’t complain when Donald Trump declared bankruptcy 6 times
-
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan relief for certain borrowers.
-
Republicans said it was an unfair burden on taxpayers and Democrats pointed to their relieved PPP loans.
-
On Friday, Senator Bernie Sanders entered the fray and said the GOPers weren’t complaining about Trump’s bankruptcies.
It’s a loan forgiveness war, as Republicans and Democrats continue to back and forth over President Joe Biden’s decision to provide student debt relief.
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders weighed in on Friday with a typically fiery response.
“I hear Republicans complaining about $20,000 student debt forgiveness. Funny, I didn’t hear those complaints when Trump declared bankruptcy 6 times and the big banks wrote off $287 million. loan dollars,” Sanders said. tweeted. “The GOP loves socialism for the rich, rugged individualism for the rest.”
On Wednesday, Biden announced up to $20,000 in student loan forgiveness for Pell Grant recipients earning less than $125,000 a year, as well as up to $10,000 in relief for other federal borrowers under the same income limit. As expected, Republican lawmakers were quick to criticize the ad, with many saying the broad pardon is costly and unfair to taxpayers.
It’s a criticism that Biden himself was quick to chide, questioning the fairness of taxpayers subsidizing tax breaks for multibillion-dollar corporations and pointing out GOP lawmakers who received a rebate of business loan during the pandemic.
The Washington Post reports that Hillary Clinton was correct in claiming in 2016 that Donald Trump had “failed six times.” Trump said it happened four times and told the Post he counted the first three bankruptcies as one. The New York Times found in an analysis of his 2020 tax returns that Trump had about $287 million in forgiven debt.
Sanders is not the first Democrat to scrutinize the GOP pushback on Biden relief. After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the president’s student loan forgiveness “stunningly unfair,” Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was quick to respond, noting that when McConnell graduated from the University of Louisville, he paid only $330 in annual tuition.
“Senator McConnell graduated from a school that costs $330 a year,” Warren wrote on Twitter Thursday. “Today it costs more than $12,000. McConnell has done nothing about it – and is furious that the president is stepping in to help millions of working Americans who are in debt. He can spare us the lectures on fairness.”
The White House itself also took to Twitter to name some Republican lawmakers — those who complained about Biden’s relief while getting their Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans canceled. . While GOP Sen. Marco Rubio wrote in a Friday op-ed that PPP loans and student loans are not comparable, National Economic Council Deputy Director Bharat Ramamurti said “we absolutely think this is a fair comparison”.
The Department of Education is expected to announce further details of Biden’s relief plans in the coming weeks, and a loan forgiveness application is expected to go live in early October.
Read the original article on Business Insider
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Groove at Chaiyya Chaiyya at Kunal Rawal’s Pre-Wedding Party. look
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor attended designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta’s pre-wedding party in Mumbai on August 26. Malaika Arora looked absolutely stunning in a white ensemble, while Arjun was seen in a traditional black sherwani. In a video shared by their friend Nitya Arora on Instagram stories, the couple can be seen grooving to the song Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se.., with Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala. While the track featured Malaika and Shah Rukh. The couple can be seen leading the dance floor with their moves. Sharing the video, she captioned it “What a treat” and tagged Malaika and Arjun.
Here’s a preview of the video shared on a fan page:
For the pre-wedding party, Malaika Arora opted for an ivory lehenga and accessorized her look with an emerald green choker. Check out the photos below:
Fashion designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will marry in an intimate ceremony on August 28. Discover soon the bride and groom:
The pre-wedding party was also attended by several other Bollywood celebrities including Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Rhea Kapoor-Karan Boolani, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. Watch the video below:
Kunal Rawal and Arjun Kapoor share a close bond, and Kunal is often spotted attending Kapoor family functions. Recently, Arjun walked for Kunal in a fashion show. Sharing a post, he wrote: “Sometimes all you have to do in life is take a walk with your best friend…”.
Going back to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor, they often paint Instagram red with their limp posts. A few months ago, the couple flew to Paris to celebrate Arjun’s birthday. Check out some posts below:
In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was recently seen in The return of the villainous Ek. Then it will be seen in Kuttey and The Lady Slayer.
